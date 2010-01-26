VeloNEWS
Вуэльта Испании-2020. Результаты 1 этапа

 

 

  Ирун - Аррате. Эйбар, 173 км  
  1   Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma   04:22:34  
  2   Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers   00:01  
  3   Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  4   Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott      
  5   Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe      
  6   Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team      
  7   Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Pro Cycling   00:04  
  8   Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma   00:10  
  9   George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma   00:40  
  10   Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step   00:51  
  11   Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team      
  12   Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma      
  13   Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team      
  14   Mikel Nieve (Esp) Mitchelton-Scott      
  15   David De La Cruz (Esp) UAE Team Emirates      
  16   Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma      
  17   Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates      
  18   Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis   01:08  
  19   Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo   01:17  
  20   Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team      
  21   Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling   01:32  
  22   Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates   01:38  
  23   Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates      
  24   Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo      
  25   Ivan Sosa (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers   01:51  
  26   Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren      
  27   Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren      
  28   Clement Champoussin (Fra) AG2R      
  29   Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie   02:22  
  30   Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team      
  31   Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  32   Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  33   Jose Herrada (Esp) Cofidis      
  34   Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team      
  35   David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  36   Juan Pedro Lopez (Esp) Trek-Segafredo      
  37   William Barta (Usa) CCC Team   04:06  
  38   Jose Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Movistar Team   04:29  
  39   Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling      
  40   Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team      
  41   Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team   04:31  
  42   Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team      
  43   Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo   04:51  
  44   Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie   04:57  
  45   Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis   05:36  
  46   Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  47   Brandon Rivera (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers   05:38  
  48   Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal   05:49  
  49   Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation   05:51  
  50   Jhojan Garcia (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   07:33  
  51   Gonzalo Serrano (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  52   Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  53   Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team      
  54   Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team      
  55   Luis Angel Mate (Esp) Cofidis      
  56   Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling   07:54  
  57   Stefan De Bod (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling   08:32  
  58   Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R      
  59   Jonathan Lastra (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   08:59  
  60   Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb      
  61   Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie   09:01  
  62   Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb      
  63   Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   09:56  
  64   Rémy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  64   Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe   10:16  
  66   Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma   10:18  
  67   Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma   10:50  
  68   Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb      
  69   Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team      
  70   Fernando Barcelo (Esp) Cofidis   11:12  
  71   Ion Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team      
  72   Chris Froome (Gbr) Team INEOS Grenadiers      
  73   Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS Grenadiers      
  74   Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R      
  75   Oscar Cabedo (Esp) Burgos - BH      
  76   Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo      
  77   Andrey Amador (Crc) Team INEOS Grenadiers      
  78   Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-hansgrohe      
  79   Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie   11:42  
  80   Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott      
  81   Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott      
  82   Angel Madrazo (Esp) Burgos - BH   12:16  
  83   Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling      
  84   Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana Pro Team      
  85   Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie   12:37  
  86   Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   14:02  
  87   Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling   14:35  
  88   Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal   14:37  
  89   Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation   14:51  
  90   Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana Pro Team   15:20  
  91   Jesus Ezquerra (Esp) Burgos - BH      
  92   Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal      
  92   Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Burgos - BH      
  94   James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  95   Willie Smit (Rsa) Burgos - BH      
  96   Jannik Steimle (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  97   Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  98   Nicholas Dlamini (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling      
  99   Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren      
  100   Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates      
  101   Aritz Bagües (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  102   Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren      
  103   Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  104   Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team INEOS Grenadiers      
  105   Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos - BH      
  106   Ben Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling      
  107   Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  108   Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team      
  109   Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren      
  110   Scott Davies (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren      
  111   Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie      
  112   Carlos Barbero (Esp) NTT Pro Cycling      
  113   Dion Smith (Nzl) Mitchelton-Scott      
  114   Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  115   Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain McLaren      
  116   Tejay Van Garderen (Usa) EF Pro Cycling      
  117   Mark Donovan (Gbr) Team Sunweb      
  117   Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott      
  119   Michal Golas (Pol) Team INEOS Grenadiers      
  120   Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team      
  121   Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott      
  122   Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  123   Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates      
  124   Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  125   Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie      
  126   Jon Aberasturi (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  127   Hector Saez (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  128   Ian Garrison (Usa ) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  129   Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  130   Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  131   Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis      
  132   Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling      
  133   Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo      
  134   Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis      
  135   Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  136   Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  137   Stephen Williams (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren      
  138   Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  139   Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team      
  140   Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  141   Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team   16:21  
  142   Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb      
  143   Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb      
  144   Harry Tanfield (Gbr) AG2R      
  145   Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team      
  146   Francisco Ventoso (Esp) CCC Team      
  147   Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie   17:51  
  148   Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling      
  149   Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe      
  150   Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma      
  151   Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos - BH   18:29  
  152   Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  153   Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling      
  154   Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team      
  155   Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis      
  156   Jasper Philipsen (Bel ) UAE Team Emirates      
  157   Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling      
  158   Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos - BH      
  159   Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R      
  160   Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott      
  161   Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R   18:45  
  162   Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step   19:31  
  163   Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation   20:14  
  164   Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo      
  165   Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates      
  166   Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb      
  167   Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   20:24  
  168   Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe      
  169   Martin Laas (Est) Bora-hansgrohe   20:26  
  170   Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   20:28  
  171   Logan Owen (Usa) EF Pro Cycling      
  172   Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   22:33  
  173   Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  DNF   Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R   0  
  DNF   Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R      
  DNF   Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb      

 

  Промежуточный спринт Bergara - 149.4 км  
  1   Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   4  
  2   Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo   2  
  3   Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo   1  

 

  Финиш этапа  
  1   Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma   25  
  2   Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers   20  
  3   Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation   16  
  4   Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott   14  
  5   Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   12  
  6   Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team   10  
  7   Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Pro Cycling   9  
  8   Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma   8  
  9   George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma   7  
  10   Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step   6  
  11   Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team   5  
  12   Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma   4  
  13   Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team   3  
  14   Mikel Nieve (Esp) Mitchelton-Scott   2  
  15   David De La Cruz (Esp) UAE Team Emirates   1  

 

  Горная премия 3 кат. Puerto de Udana - 98 км  
  1   Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R   3  
  2   Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos - BH   2  
  3   Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb   1  

 

  Горная премия 3 кат. Alto de Kanpazar - 119.7 км  
  1   Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R   3  
  2   Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos - BH   2  
  3   Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step   1  

 

  Горная премия 3 кат. Alto de Elgeta - 156 км  
  1   Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation   3  
  2   Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation   2  
  3   Andrey Amador (Crc) Team INEOS Grenadiers   1  

 

  Горная премия 1 кат. Alto de Arrate - 170.5 км  
  1   Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma   10  
  2   Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team   6  
  3   Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers   4  
  4   Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation   2  
  5   Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott   1  

 

  Командный зачет этапа  
  1   Jumbo - Visma (Ned)   13:08:32  
  2   Movistar (Spa)   01:19  
  3   UAE Team Emirates (Uae)   02:30  
  4   Trek-Segafredo (Usa)   04:27  
  5   Team INEOS Grenadiers (Gbr)   06:40  
  6   CCC Team (Pol)   08:00  
  7   Cofidis (Fra)   08:16  
  8   Astana (Kaz)   09:03  
  9   Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)   11:44  
  10   Total Direct Energie (Fra)   15:30  
  11   Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa)   16:38  
  12   Groupama - FDJ (Fra)   17:04  
  13   NTT Pro Cycling (Rsa)   17:08  
  14   Deceuninck - Quick Step (Bel)   17:43  
  15   Bahrain McLaren (Brn)   18:12  
  16   EF Pro Cycling (Usa)   19:03  
  17   Israel Start-Up Nation (Isr)   19:53  
  18   Bora-hansgrohe (Ger)   20:39  
  19   AG2R (Fra)   20:45  
  20   Team Sunweb (Ger)   28:00  
  21   Soudal Lotto (Bel)   29:32  
  22   Burgos - BH (Spa)   37:58  

 

  Генеральная классификация после 1 этапа:  
  1   Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma   04:22:24  
  2   Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers   00:05  
  3   Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation   00:07  
  4   Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott   00:11  
  5   Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe      
  6   Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team      
  7   Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Pro Cycling   00:14  
  8   Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma   00:20  
  9   George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma   00:50  
  10   Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step   01:01  
  11   Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team      
  12   Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma      
  13   Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team      
  14   Mikel Nieve (Esp) Mitchelton-Scott      
  15   David De La Cruz (Esp) UAE Team Emirates      
  16   Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma      
  17   Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates      
  18   Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis   01:18  
  19   Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo   01:25  
  20   Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team   01:27  
  21   Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling   01:42  
  22   Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates   01:48  
  23   Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates      
  24   Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo      
  25   Ivan Sosa (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers   02:01  
  26   Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren      
  27   Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren      
  28   Clement Champoussin (Fra) AG2R      
  29   Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie   02:32  
  30   Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team      
  31   Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  32   Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  33   Jose Herrada (Esp) Cofidis      
  34   Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team      
  35   David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  36   Juan Pedro Lopez (Esp) Trek-Segafredo      
  37   William Barta (Usa) CCC Team   04:16  
  38   Jose Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Movistar Team   04:39  
  39   Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team      
  40   Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team   04:41  
  41   Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team      
  42   Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling   04:59  
  43   Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo   05:00  
  44   Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie   05:07  
  45   Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis   05:46  
  46   Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  47   Brandon Rivera (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers   05:48  
  48   Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal   05:59  
  49   Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation   06:01  
  50   Jhojan Garcia (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   07:43  
  51   Gonzalo Serrano (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  52   Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  53   Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team      
  54   Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team      
  55   Luis Angel Mate (Esp) Cofidis      
  56   Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling   08:04  
  57   Stefan De Bod (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling   08:42  
  58   Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R      
  59   Jonathan Lastra (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   09:09  
  60   Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb      
  61   Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie   09:11  
  62   Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb      
  63   Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   10:06  
  64   Rémy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  64   Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe   10:26  
  66   Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma   10:28  
  67   Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma   11:00  
  68   Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb      
  69   Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team      
  70   Fernando Barcelo (Esp) Cofidis   11:22  
  71   Ion Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team      
  72   Chris Froome (Gbr) Team INEOS Grenadiers      
  73   Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS Grenadiers      
  74   Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R      
  75   Oscar Cabedo (Esp) Burgos - BH      
  76   Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo      
  77   Andrey Amador (Crc) Team INEOS Grenadiers      
  78   Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-hansgrohe      
  79   Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie   11:52  
  80   Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott      
  81   Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott      
  82   Angel Madrazo (Esp) Burgos - BH   12:26  
  83   Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling      
  84   Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana Pro Team      
  85   Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie   12:47  
  86   Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   14:12  
  87   Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling   14:45  
  88   Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal   14:47  
  89   Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation   15:01  
  90   Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   15:27  
  91   Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana Pro Team   15:30  
  92   Jesus Ezquerra (Esp) Burgos - BH      
  92   Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal      
  94   Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Burgos - BH      
  95   James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  96   Willie Smit (Rsa) Burgos - BH      
  97   Jannik Steimle (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  98   Nicholas Dlamini (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling      
  99   Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren      
  100   Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates      
  101   Aritz Bagües (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  102   Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren      
  103   Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  104   Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team INEOS Grenadiers      
  105   Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos - BH      
  106   Ben Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling      
  107   Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  108   Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team      
  109   Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren      
  110   Scott Davies (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren      
  111   Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie      
  112   Carlos Barbero (Esp) NTT Pro Cycling      
  113   Dion Smith (Nzl) Mitchelton-Scott      
  114   Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  115   Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain McLaren      
  116   Tejay Van Garderen (Usa) EF Pro Cycling      
  117   Mark Donovan (Gbr) Team Sunweb      
  117   Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott      
  119   Michal Golas (Pol) Team INEOS Grenadiers      
  120   Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team      
  121   Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott      
  122   Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  123   Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates      
  124   Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  125   Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie      
  126   Jon Aberasturi (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  127   Hector Saez (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  128   Ian Garrison (Usa ) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  129   Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  130   Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  131   Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis      
  132   Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling      
  133   Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo      
  134   Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis      
  135   Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  136   Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  137   Stephen Williams (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren      
  138   Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  139   Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team      
  140   Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  141   Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team   16:31  
  142   Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb      
  143   Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb      
  144   Harry Tanfield (Gbr) AG2R      
  145   Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team      
  146   Francisco Ventoso (Esp) CCC Team      
  147   Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie   18:01  
  148   Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling      
  149   Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe      
  150   Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma      
  151   Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos - BH   18:39  
  152   Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  153   Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling      
  154   Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team      
  155   Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis      
  156   Jasper Philipsen (Bel ) UAE Team Emirates      
  157   Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling      
  158   Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos - BH      
  159   Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R      
  160   Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott      
  161   Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R   18:55  
  162   Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step   19:41  
  163   Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation   20:24  
  164   Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo      
  165   Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates      
  166   Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb      
  167   Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   20:34  
  168   Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe      
  169   Martin Laas (Est) Bora-hansgrohe   20:36  
  170   Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   20:38  
  171   Logan Owen (Usa) EF Pro Cycling      
  172   Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   22:43  
  173   Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      

 

  Классификация по очкам после 1 этапа  
  1   Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma   25  
  2   Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers   20  
  3   Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation   16  
  4   Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott   14  
  5   Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   12  
  6   Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team   10  
  7   Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Pro Cycling   9  
  8   Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma   8  
  9   George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma   7  
  10   Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step   6  
  11   Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team   5  
  12   Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   4  
  13   Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma   4  
  14   Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team   3  
  15   Mikel Nieve (Esp) Mitchelton-Scott   2  
  16   Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo   2  
  17   David De La Cruz (Esp) UAE Team Emirates   1  
  18   Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo   1  
  19   Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling   -5  

 

  Горная классификация после 1 этапа  
  1   Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma   10  
  2   Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R   6  
  3   Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team   6  
  4   Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers   4  
  5   Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation   4  
  6   Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos - BH   4  
  7   Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation   3  
  8   Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott   1  
  9   Andrey Amador (Crc) Team INEOS Grenadiers   1  
  10   Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step   1  
  11   Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb   1  
  12   Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling   -2  

 

  Молодежная классификация после 1 этапа  
  1   Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team   04:22:35  
  2   Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step   0:00:50  
  3   Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling   0:01:31  
  4   Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo   0:01:37  
  5   Ivan Sosa (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers   0:01:50  
  6   Clement Champoussin (Fra) AG2R      
  7   Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team   0:02:21  
  8   David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  9   Juan Pedro Lopez (Esp) Trek-Segafredo      
  10   William Barta (Usa) CCC Team   0:04:05  
  11   Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team   0:04:30  
  12   Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling   0:04:48  
  13   Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo   0:04:49  
  14   Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis   0:05:35  
  15   Brandon Rivera (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers   0:05:37  
  16   Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal   0:05:48  
  17   Jhojan Garcia (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   0:07:32  
  18   Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  19   Stefan De Bod (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling   0:08:31  
  20   Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb   0:08:58  
  21   Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb   0:09:00  
  22   Rémy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal   0:09:55  
  23   Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe   0:10:15  
  24   Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma   0:10:17  
  25   Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb   0:10:49  
  26   Fernando Barcelo (Esp) Cofidis   0:11:11  
  27   Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R      
  28   Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott   0:11:41  
  29   Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana Pro Team   0:12:15  
  30   Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal   0:14:36  
  31   Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation   0:14:50  
  32   Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Burgos - BH   0:15:19  
  33   Jannik Steimle (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  34   Nicholas Dlamini (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling      
  35   Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates      
  36   Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren      
  37   Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  38   Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren      
  39   Scott Davies (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren      
  40   Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie      
  41   Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  42   Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain McLaren      
  43   Mark Donovan (Gbr) Team Sunweb      
  44   Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott      
  45   Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates      
  46   Ian Garrison (Usa ) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  47   Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  48   Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis      
  49   Stephen Williams (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren      
  50   Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb   0:16:20  
  Командная классификация после 1 этапа  
  1   Jumbo - Visma (Ned)   13:08:32  
  2   Movistar (Spa)   01:19  
  3   UAE Team Emirates (Uae)   02:30  
  4   Trek-Segafredo (Usa)   04:27  
  5   Team INEOS Grenadiers (Gbr)   06:40  
  6   CCC Team (Pol)   08:00  
  7   Cofidis (Fra)   08:16  
  8   Astana (Kaz)   09:03  
  9   Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)   11:44  
  10   Total Direct Energie (Fra)   15:30  
  11   Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa)   16:38  
  12   Groupama - FDJ (Fra)   17:04  
  13   NTT Pro Cycling (Rsa)   17:08  
  14   Deceuninck - Quick Step (Bel)   17:43  
  15   Bahrain McLaren (Brn)   18:12  
  16   EF Pro Cycling (Usa)   19:03  
  17   Israel Start-Up Nation (Isr)   19:53  
  18   Bora-hansgrohe (Ger)   20:39  
  19   AG2R (Fra)   20:45  
  20   Team Sunweb (Ger)   28:00  
  21   Soudal Lotto (Bel)   29:32  
  22   Burgos - BH (Spa)   37:58  

 

Вуэльта Испании-2020: Альтиметрия маршрута

 

  1. Rokka

    Сегодня, 18:47 | Регистрация: 23.01.2016

    Вот это старт! Давно не видел такого башенного начала 3х недель.

  2. RVL

    Сегодня, 18:47 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

    Фрум не у дел...не генерал по крайней мере

    Остальные в теме

  3. Имя: Константин

    Konstantin41

    Сегодня, 18:48 | Регистрация: 4.07.2017

    Ну что, Примож. Погачара тут нет, надо побеждать. Хотя не уверен, что красная майка уже после первого этапа -это хорошо для команды. А там Кусс ещё и гороховую забрал.

  4. Имя: Михаил

    velodoctor

    Сегодня, 18:51 | Регистрация: 22.05.2013

    Вот она мотивация от досады поражения на туре, что-то мне кажется пчелы не отпустят больше маечку.



    Когда такое было, что майку с первого дня до последнего носили?

    1. poshtet

      Сегодня, 19:36 | Регистрация: 29.09.2014

      Giro De Italia 1990 год, Джани Бунье носил розовую майку лидера с первого до последнего этапа.

  5. RVL

    Сегодня, 18:51 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

    Роглич злой...

    Чавито ну биг получается тоже! )

  6. Имя: Николай

    Николай Степаныч

    Сегодня, 18:51 | Регистрация: 17.07.2014

    Было больно смотреть, как Фрум оставал в то время, как команда молотила впереди. Унизитально очень. Понятно, что не готов бороться сейчас. Но вот так убивать своего же великого гонщика в последней его гонке в команде.

    1. Имя: Алексей

      sixpack

      Сегодня, 18:54 | Регистрация: 20.11.2012

      кто кого убил?

    2. Имя: efefe

      Gorn9k

      Сегодня, 19:02 | Регистрация: 28.05.2017

      Что унизительного в том, что капитан с готовыми грегари уезжают от слабого грегари?

    3. AAA

      Сегодня, 20:45 | Регистрация: 20.01.2011

      Понятно, что не готов бороться сейчас. Но вот так убивать своего же великого гонщика в последней его гонке в команде.

      А когда будет готов?

      Надо было всей командой, парадом рядом с великим проехать?

  7. Имя: Евгений

    zhekinson

    Сегодня, 18:54 | Регистрация: 30.06.2015

    Цитата: Konstantin41
    Погачара тут нет

    тем не менее Словения снова рулит на Гран Турах!ok

  8. Имя: Борис

    aksbor

    Сегодня, 18:59 | Регистрация: 21.06.2011

    Похоже,Власов приехал в разобранном состоянии. О генерале можно уже забыть. Возможно,сможет побороться за какой-нибудь этап...

     

  9. Имя: Глеб Терентьев

    Giant72

    Сегодня, 19:00 | Регистрация: 29.09.2014

    Между тем, где то плачет один погачар

    1. Имя: efefe

      Gorn9k

      Сегодня, 19:03 | Регистрация: 28.05.2017

      Погачар после Тура улыбается во все 32 и не собирается останавливаться

    2. Имя: Константин

      Konstantin41

      Сегодня, 19:07 | Регистрация: 4.07.2017

      Что за глупость? С чего бы это Погачару плакать? Он выиграл ТДФ, у него всё хорошо

  10. Имя: Евгений

    zhekinson

    Сегодня, 19:07 | Регистрация: 30.06.2015

    многие биги уже завершили сезон,но вот почему Ланда не едет Вуэльту,по нему вроде инфы не было?

  11. Имя: Дмитрий

    Sezar

    Сегодня, 19:15 | Регистрация: 3.07.2011

    Цитата: zhekinson
    многие биги уже завершили сезон,но вот почему Ланда не едет Вуэльту,по нему вроде инфы не было?

    Потому что это Ланда. Такие люди, фигурально выражаясь, становятся миллионерами только получив ярд. Уникум по части разбазаривания таланта. Сочувствую всем его болельщикам (включая себя).

    1. reforg34

      Сегодня, 19:25 | Регистрация: 19.04.2019

      Ланда на пике формы был в Астане, когда у него форма чуть ли не была лучше чем у Контадора, но ему не дали капитанить(практически всю гонку тащил Ару на колесе). Кто знает, может это и его надломило.

  12. Имя: Александр

    Ayrton

    Сегодня, 19:16 | Регистрация: 26.01.2010

    а что там с Власовым опять?

  13. Имя: Александр

    kwwk

    Сегодня, 19:16 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

    Все закономерно, есть два главных генерала, но развитие гонки может пойти по пути Джиро, когда рулят отрывы. Джамбо явно будет опять ждать разделки.

  14. Имя: Николай.

    Николай Н.

    Сегодня, 19:23 | Регистрация: 15.04.2010

    Роглич как будто и не ехал Тур, легко пошёл на финиш. Посмотрим, что будет дальше.

  15. garmincervelo

    Сегодня, 19:24 | Регистрация: 4.06.2018

    Цитата: Ayrton
    а что там с Власовым опять?
    В гостях у Сивакова, Силина и пр.

    1. Имя: Борис

      aksbor

      Сегодня, 21:31 | Регистрация: 21.06.2011

      А что общего у Сивакова и Силина,кроме си в начале фамилий? Карьера Сивакова еще не началась по-настоящему,да и Власова тоже. Еще будет праздник и на нашей велосипедной улице...

  16. Имя: Columbia

    Альоша Шац

    Сегодня, 19:38 | Регистрация: 13.04.2016

    Да ладно. Хватит уже хвалить кузнечика. Роглик едет на остатках формы. Через неделю будет за группу спринтеров цепляться.

  17. Бакеша

    Сегодня, 19:39 | Регистрация: 1.02.2018

    Цитата: garmincervelo
    Цитата: Ayrton
    а что там с Власовым опять?
    В гостях у Сивакова, Силина и пр.
    Не спешите, он еще раскатается постепенно

  18. Имя: Yuriy 17

    Yuriy 17

    Сегодня, 20:50 | Регистрация: 8.07.2017

    Chris Froome из Team INEOS Grenadiers +11 минут 22 сек отставания. 

     

    Афро-англичане сегодня в печали...

     

    Демон поверженный

    Михаил А  Врубель

    Живопись, 1902

    Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité (рус. Свобода, Равенство, Братство) — национальный девиз Французской Республики и Республики Гаити
  19. Имя: VIKtor

    EL-Fenomeno

    Сегодня, 20:59 | Регистрация: 4.01.2015

    Да уж начало Вуэльты 2020 прям как продолжение В-2019, т.е. Примош фактически "на изи" со старта сразу же снова в красном. А Тратник на Джиро сделал подсобил в очередном словенском дне на ГТ. Да и вообще что творится в этом сезоне: Сагана видели в майке горного короля, увидим и Карапаза в майке лучшего спринтера. Это точно шоссейный велоспорт !?))
    Цитата: RVL
    Фрум не у дел...не генерал по крайней мере
    Остальные в теме
    Да и Пино тоже. Переключаюсь теперь на боление за Эль Чавито (и Ричарда К.) Может всегда улыбчивый колумбиец выдаст что то громкое и сильное как на той Джиро, но мне кажется Рогличь взялся за дело быстро и конкретно. Хотя есть ещё Турмале, Англиру...все может случиться.

    NBA+NHL & PhotoShop+комп.графика=ФОТОграф
Информация
Посетители, находящиеся в группе Гость, не могут оставлять комментарии к данной публикации.

