Вуэльта Испании-2020. Результаты 1 этапа

|Ирун - Аррате. Эйбар, 173 км
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma
|04:22:34
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|00:01
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|4
|Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|6
|Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team
|7
|Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Pro Cycling
|00:04
|8
|Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma
|00:10
|9
|George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma
|00:40
|10
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|00:51
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|12
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|13
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Mikel Nieve (Esp) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|David De La Cruz (Esp) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|17
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|01:08
|19
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|01:17
|20
|Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team
|21
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|01:32
|22
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|01:38
|23
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|01:51
|26
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|27
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|28
|Clement Champoussin (Fra) AG2R
|29
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|02:22
|30
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|31
|Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|32
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|33
|Jose Herrada (Esp) Cofidis
|34
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|35
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|36
|Juan Pedro Lopez (Esp) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|William Barta (Usa) CCC Team
|04:06
|38
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Movistar Team
|04:29
|39
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|40
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team
|41
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|04:31
|42
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|04:51
|44
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|04:57
|45
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|05:36
|46
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|47
|Brandon Rivera (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|05:38
|48
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|05:49
|49
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|05:51
|50
|Jhojan Garcia (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|07:33
|51
|Gonzalo Serrano (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|52
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|53
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|54
|Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team
|55
|Luis Angel Mate (Esp) Cofidis
|56
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|07:54
|57
|Stefan De Bod (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling
|08:32
|58
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R
|59
|Jonathan Lastra (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|08:59
|60
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|61
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|09:01
|62
|Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|63
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|09:56
|64
|Rémy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe
|10:16
|66
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma
|10:18
|67
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|10:50
|68
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|69
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Fernando Barcelo (Esp) Cofidis
|11:12
|71
|Ion Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Chris Froome (Gbr) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|73
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|74
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R
|75
|Oscar Cabedo (Esp) Burgos - BH
|76
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|78
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-hansgrohe
|79
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|11:42
|80
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|81
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|82
|Angel Madrazo (Esp) Burgos - BH
|12:16
|83
|Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|84
|Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|12:37
|86
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|14:02
|87
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling
|14:35
|88
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:37
|89
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:51
|90
|Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|15:20
|91
|Jesus Ezquerra (Esp) Burgos - BH
|92
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Burgos - BH
|94
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|95
|Willie Smit (Rsa) Burgos - BH
|96
|Jannik Steimle (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|97
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|98
|Nicholas Dlamini (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling
|99
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|100
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|101
|Aritz Bagües (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|102
|Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren
|103
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|105
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos - BH
|106
|Ben Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|107
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|108
|Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
|109
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|110
|Scott Davies (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren
|111
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|112
|Carlos Barbero (Esp) NTT Pro Cycling
|113
|Dion Smith (Nzl) Mitchelton-Scott
|114
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|115
|Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|116
|Tejay Van Garderen (Usa) EF Pro Cycling
|117
|Mark Donovan (Gbr) Team Sunweb
|117
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|119
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|120
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|121
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|122
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|124
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|125
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|126
|Jon Aberasturi (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|127
|Hector Saez (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|128
|Ian Garrison (Usa ) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|129
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|130
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|132
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|133
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|134
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|135
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|136
|Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|137
|Stephen Williams (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren
|138
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|139
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|140
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|141
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|16:21
|142
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|143
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
|144
|Harry Tanfield (Gbr) AG2R
|145
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|146
|Francisco Ventoso (Esp) CCC Team
|147
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|17:51
|148
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|149
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|150
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma
|151
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos - BH
|18:29
|152
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation
|153
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|154
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|155
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|156
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel ) UAE Team Emirates
|157
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|158
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos - BH
|159
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R
|160
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|161
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R
|18:45
|162
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19:31
|163
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:14
|164
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|165
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|166
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|167
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|20:24
|168
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|169
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-hansgrohe
|20:26
|170
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|20:28
|171
|Logan Owen (Usa) EF Pro Cycling
|172
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|22:33
|173
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|DNF
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R
|0
|DNF
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R
|DNF
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb
|Промежуточный спринт Bergara - 149.4 км
|1
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|4
|2
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|3
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|Финиш этапа
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma
|25
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|20
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|16
|4
|Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|5
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|12
|6
|Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Pro Cycling
|9
|8
|Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma
|8
|9
|George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma
|7
|10
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|4
|13
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|3
|14
|Mikel Nieve (Esp) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|15
|David De La Cruz (Esp) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Горная премия 3 кат. Puerto de Udana - 98 км
|1
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R
|3
|2
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos - BH
|2
|3
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|Горная премия 3 кат. Alto de Kanpazar - 119.7 км
|1
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R
|3
|2
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos - BH
|2
|3
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|Горная премия 3 кат. Alto de Elgeta - 156 км
|1
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|3
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|Горная премия 1 кат. Alto de Arrate - 170.5 км
|1
|Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma
|10
|2
|Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team
|6
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|5
|Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|Командный зачет этапа
|1
|Jumbo - Visma (Ned)
|13:08:32
|2
|Movistar (Spa)
|01:19
|3
|UAE Team Emirates (Uae)
|02:30
|4
|Trek-Segafredo (Usa)
|04:27
|5
|Team INEOS Grenadiers (Gbr)
|06:40
|6
|CCC Team (Pol)
|08:00
|7
|Cofidis (Fra)
|08:16
|8
|Astana (Kaz)
|09:03
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)
|11:44
|10
|Total Direct Energie (Fra)
|15:30
|11
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa)
|16:38
|12
|Groupama - FDJ (Fra)
|17:04
|13
|NTT Pro Cycling (Rsa)
|17:08
|14
|Deceuninck - Quick Step (Bel)
|17:43
|15
|Bahrain McLaren (Brn)
|18:12
|16
|EF Pro Cycling (Usa)
|19:03
|17
|Israel Start-Up Nation (Isr)
|19:53
|18
|Bora-hansgrohe (Ger)
|20:39
|19
|AG2R (Fra)
|20:45
|20
|Team Sunweb (Ger)
|28:00
|21
|Soudal Lotto (Bel)
|29:32
|22
|Burgos - BH (Spa)
|37:58
|Генеральная классификация после 1 этапа:
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma
|04:22:24
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|00:05
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:07
|4
|Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:11
|5
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|6
|Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team
|7
|Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Pro Cycling
|00:14
|8
|Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma
|00:20
|9
|George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma
|00:50
|10
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|01:01
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|12
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|13
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Mikel Nieve (Esp) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|David De La Cruz (Esp) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|17
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|01:18
|19
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|01:25
|20
|Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team
|01:27
|21
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|01:42
|22
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|01:48
|23
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|02:01
|26
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|27
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|28
|Clement Champoussin (Fra) AG2R
|29
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|02:32
|30
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|31
|Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|32
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|33
|Jose Herrada (Esp) Cofidis
|34
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|35
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|36
|Juan Pedro Lopez (Esp) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|William Barta (Usa) CCC Team
|04:16
|38
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Movistar Team
|04:39
|39
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team
|40
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|04:41
|41
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|04:59
|43
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|05:00
|44
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|05:07
|45
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|05:46
|46
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|47
|Brandon Rivera (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|05:48
|48
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|05:59
|49
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|06:01
|50
|Jhojan Garcia (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|07:43
|51
|Gonzalo Serrano (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|52
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|53
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|54
|Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team
|55
|Luis Angel Mate (Esp) Cofidis
|56
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|08:04
|57
|Stefan De Bod (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling
|08:42
|58
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R
|59
|Jonathan Lastra (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|09:09
|60
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|61
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|09:11
|62
|Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|63
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|10:06
|64
|Rémy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe
|10:26
|66
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma
|10:28
|67
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|11:00
|68
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|69
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Fernando Barcelo (Esp) Cofidis
|11:22
|71
|Ion Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Chris Froome (Gbr) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|73
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|74
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R
|75
|Oscar Cabedo (Esp) Burgos - BH
|76
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|78
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-hansgrohe
|79
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|11:52
|80
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|81
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|82
|Angel Madrazo (Esp) Burgos - BH
|12:26
|83
|Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|84
|Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|12:47
|86
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|14:12
|87
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling
|14:45
|88
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:47
|89
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:01
|90
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|15:27
|91
|Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|15:30
|92
|Jesus Ezquerra (Esp) Burgos - BH
|92
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|94
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Burgos - BH
|95
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|96
|Willie Smit (Rsa) Burgos - BH
|97
|Jannik Steimle (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|98
|Nicholas Dlamini (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling
|99
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|100
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|101
|Aritz Bagües (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|102
|Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren
|103
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|105
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos - BH
|106
|Ben Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|107
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|108
|Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
|109
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|110
|Scott Davies (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren
|111
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|112
|Carlos Barbero (Esp) NTT Pro Cycling
|113
|Dion Smith (Nzl) Mitchelton-Scott
|114
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|115
|Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|116
|Tejay Van Garderen (Usa) EF Pro Cycling
|117
|Mark Donovan (Gbr) Team Sunweb
|117
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|119
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|120
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|121
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|122
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|124
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|125
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|126
|Jon Aberasturi (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|127
|Hector Saez (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|128
|Ian Garrison (Usa ) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|129
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|130
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|132
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|133
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|134
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|135
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|136
|Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|137
|Stephen Williams (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren
|138
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|139
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|140
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|141
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|16:31
|142
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|143
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
|144
|Harry Tanfield (Gbr) AG2R
|145
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|146
|Francisco Ventoso (Esp) CCC Team
|147
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|18:01
|148
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|149
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|150
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma
|151
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos - BH
|18:39
|152
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation
|153
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|154
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|155
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|156
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel ) UAE Team Emirates
|157
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|158
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos - BH
|159
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R
|160
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|161
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R
|18:55
|162
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19:41
|163
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:24
|164
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|165
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|166
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|167
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|20:34
|168
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|169
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-hansgrohe
|20:36
|170
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|20:38
|171
|Logan Owen (Usa) EF Pro Cycling
|172
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|22:43
|173
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|Классификация по очкам после 1 этапа
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma
|25
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|20
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|16
|4
|Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|5
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|12
|6
|Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Pro Cycling
|9
|8
|Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma
|8
|9
|George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma
|7
|10
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|4
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|4
|14
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|3
|15
|Mikel Nieve (Esp) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|16
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|17
|David De La Cruz (Esp) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|18
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|19
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|-5
|Горная классификация после 1 этапа
|1
|Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma
|10
|2
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R
|6
|3
|Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|4
|6
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos - BH
|4
|7
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|8
|Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|9
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|10
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|11
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|12
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|-2
|Молодежная классификация после 1 этапа
|1
|Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team
|04:22:35
|2
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00:50
|3
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:01:31
|4
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:37
|5
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|0:01:50
|6
|Clement Champoussin (Fra) AG2R
|7
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|0:02:21
|8
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|9
|Juan Pedro Lopez (Esp) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|William Barta (Usa) CCC Team
|0:04:05
|11
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:30
|12
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|0:04:48
|13
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:49
|14
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|0:05:35
|15
|Brandon Rivera (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|0:05:37
|16
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:48
|17
|Jhojan Garcia (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:07:32
|18
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19
|Stefan De Bod (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:08:31
|20
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:08:58
|21
|Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:09:00
|22
|Rémy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:55
|23
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe
|0:10:15
|24
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:10:17
|25
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:10:49
|26
|Fernando Barcelo (Esp) Cofidis
|0:11:11
|27
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R
|28
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:41
|29
|Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:15
|30
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:36
|31
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:14:50
|32
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Burgos - BH
|0:15:19
|33
|Jannik Steimle (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34
|Nicholas Dlamini (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling
|35
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren
|37
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|39
|Scott Davies (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren
|40
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|41
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|42
|Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|43
|Mark Donovan (Gbr) Team Sunweb
|44
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|45
|Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|Ian Garrison (Usa ) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|47
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|49
|Stephen Williams (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren
|50
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:16:20
|51
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:37:05
|52
|Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:45:37
|Командная классификация после 1 этапа
|1
|Jumbo - Visma (Ned)
|13:08:32
|2
|Movistar (Spa)
|01:19
|3
|UAE Team Emirates (Uae)
|02:30
|4
|Trek-Segafredo (Usa)
|04:27
|5
|Team INEOS Grenadiers (Gbr)
|06:40
|6
|CCC Team (Pol)
|08:00
|7
|Cofidis (Fra)
|08:16
|8
|Astana (Kaz)
|09:03
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)
|11:44
|10
|Total Direct Energie (Fra)
|15:30
|11
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa)
|16:38
|12
|Groupama - FDJ (Fra)
|17:04
|13
|NTT Pro Cycling (Rsa)
|17:08
|14
|Deceuninck - Quick Step (Bel)
|17:43
|15
|Bahrain McLaren (Brn)
|18:12
|16
|EF Pro Cycling (Usa)
|19:03
|17
|Israel Start-Up Nation (Isr)
|19:53
|18
|Bora-hansgrohe (Ger)
|20:39
|19
|AG2R (Fra)
|20:45
|20
|Team Sunweb (Ger)
|28:00
|21
|Soudal Lotto (Bel)
|29:32
|22
|Burgos - BH (Spa)
|37:58
Вуэльта Испании-2020: Альтиметрия маршрута
