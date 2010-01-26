Вуэльта Испании-2020. Результаты 1 этапа Категория:

Сегодня, 18:43 Ирун - Аррате. Эйбар, 173 км 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma 04:22:34 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers 00:01 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 4 Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 5 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe 6 Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team 7 Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Pro Cycling 00:04 8 Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma 00:10 9 George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma 00:40 10 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step 00:51 11 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 12 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 13 Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team 14 Mikel Nieve (Esp) Mitchelton-Scott 15 David De La Cruz (Esp) UAE Team Emirates 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 17 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 18 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 01:08 19 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 01:17 20 Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team 21 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 01:32 22 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 01:38 23 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 24 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 25 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers 01:51 26 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 27 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 28 Clement Champoussin (Fra) AG2R 29 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 02:22 30 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 31 Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 32 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step 33 Jose Herrada (Esp) Cofidis 34 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 35 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 36 Juan Pedro Lopez (Esp) Trek-Segafredo 37 William Barta (Usa) CCC Team 04:06 38 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Movistar Team 04:29 39 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling 40 Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team 41 Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team 04:31 42 Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 43 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 04:51 44 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 04:57 45 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 05:36 46 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 47 Brandon Rivera (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers 05:38 48 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 05:49 49 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 05:51 50 Jhojan Garcia (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 07:33 51 Gonzalo Serrano (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 52 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 53 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 54 Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team 55 Luis Angel Mate (Esp) Cofidis 56 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 07:54 57 Stefan De Bod (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling 08:32 58 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R 59 Jonathan Lastra (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 08:59 60 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 61 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 09:01 62 Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 63 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 09:56 64 Rémy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe 10:16 66 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma 10:18 67 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 10:50 68 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 69 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 70 Fernando Barcelo (Esp) Cofidis 11:12 71 Ion Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team 72 Chris Froome (Gbr) Team INEOS Grenadiers 73 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS Grenadiers 74 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R 75 Oscar Cabedo (Esp) Burgos - BH 76 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 77 Andrey Amador (Crc) Team INEOS Grenadiers 78 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-hansgrohe 79 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 11:42 80 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 81 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 82 Angel Madrazo (Esp) Burgos - BH 12:16 83 Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 84 Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana Pro Team 85 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 12:37 86 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 14:02 87 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling 14:35 88 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:37 89 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 14:51 90 Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana Pro Team 15:20 91 Jesus Ezquerra (Esp) Burgos - BH 92 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 92 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Burgos - BH 94 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 95 Willie Smit (Rsa) Burgos - BH 96 Jannik Steimle (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step 97 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 98 Nicholas Dlamini (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling 99 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 100 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 101 Aritz Bagües (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 102 Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren 103 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 104 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team INEOS Grenadiers 105 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos - BH 106 Ben Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 107 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 108 Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team 109 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 110 Scott Davies (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren 111 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 112 Carlos Barbero (Esp) NTT Pro Cycling 113 Dion Smith (Nzl) Mitchelton-Scott 114 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 115 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain McLaren 116 Tejay Van Garderen (Usa) EF Pro Cycling 117 Mark Donovan (Gbr) Team Sunweb 117 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 119 Michal Golas (Pol) Team INEOS Grenadiers 120 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 121 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 122 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 123 Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 124 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 125 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 126 Jon Aberasturi (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 127 Hector Saez (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 128 Ian Garrison (Usa ) Deceuninck - Quick Step 129 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 130 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 131 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 132 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 133 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 134 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 135 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick Step 136 Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step 137 Stephen Williams (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren 138 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck - Quick Step 139 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 140 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 141 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 16:21 142 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 143 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 144 Harry Tanfield (Gbr) AG2R 145 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 146 Francisco Ventoso (Esp) CCC Team 147 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 17:51 148 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 149 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe 150 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma 151 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos - BH 18:29 152 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation 153 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 154 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 155 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 156 Jasper Philipsen (Bel ) UAE Team Emirates 157 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 158 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos - BH 159 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R 160 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 161 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R 18:45 162 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step 19:31 163 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 20:14 164 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 165 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 166 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 167 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe 20:24 168 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe 169 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-hansgrohe 20:26 170 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe 20:28 171 Logan Owen (Usa) EF Pro Cycling 172 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 22:33 173 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama - FDJ DNF Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R 0 DNF Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R DNF Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb Промежуточный спринт Bergara - 149.4 км 1 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 4 2 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 3 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 Финиш этапа 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma 25 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers 20 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 16 4 Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 14 5 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe 12 6 Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team 10 7 Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Pro Cycling 9 8 Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma 8 9 George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma 7 10 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step 6 11 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 5 12 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 4 13 Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team 3 14 Mikel Nieve (Esp) Mitchelton-Scott 2 15 David De La Cruz (Esp) UAE Team Emirates 1 Горная премия 3 кат. Puerto de Udana - 98 км 1 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R 3 2 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos - BH 2 3 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 Горная премия 3 кат. Alto de Kanpazar - 119.7 км 1 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R 3 2 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos - BH 2 3 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step 1 Горная премия 3 кат. Alto de Elgeta - 156 км 1 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 3 Andrey Amador (Crc) Team INEOS Grenadiers 1 Горная премия 1 кат. Alto de Arrate - 170.5 км 1 Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma 10 2 Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team 6 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers 4 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 5 Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 1 Командный зачет этапа 1 Jumbo - Visma (Ned) 13:08:32 2 Movistar (Spa) 01:19 3 UAE Team Emirates (Uae) 02:30 4 Trek-Segafredo (Usa) 04:27 5 Team INEOS Grenadiers (Gbr) 06:40 6 CCC Team (Pol) 08:00 7 Cofidis (Fra) 08:16 8 Astana (Kaz) 09:03 9 Mitchelton-Scott (Aus) 11:44 10 Total Direct Energie (Fra) 15:30 11 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa) 16:38 12 Groupama - FDJ (Fra) 17:04 13 NTT Pro Cycling (Rsa) 17:08 14 Deceuninck - Quick Step (Bel) 17:43 15 Bahrain McLaren (Brn) 18:12 16 EF Pro Cycling (Usa) 19:03 17 Israel Start-Up Nation (Isr) 19:53 18 Bora-hansgrohe (Ger) 20:39 19 AG2R (Fra) 20:45 20 Team Sunweb (Ger) 28:00 21 Soudal Lotto (Bel) 29:32 22 Burgos - BH (Spa) 37:58 Генеральная классификация после 1 этапа: 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma 04:22:24 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers 00:05 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:07 4 Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 00:11 5 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe 6 Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team 7 Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Pro Cycling 00:14 8 Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma 00:20 9 George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma 00:50 10 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step 01:01 11 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 12 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 13 Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team 14 Mikel Nieve (Esp) Mitchelton-Scott 15 David De La Cruz (Esp) UAE Team Emirates 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 17 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 18 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 01:18 19 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 01:25 20 Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team 01:27 21 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 01:42 22 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 01:48 23 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 24 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 25 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers 02:01 26 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 27 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 28 Clement Champoussin (Fra) AG2R 29 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 02:32 30 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 31 Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 32 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step 33 Jose Herrada (Esp) Cofidis 34 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 35 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 36 Juan Pedro Lopez (Esp) Trek-Segafredo 37 William Barta (Usa) CCC Team 04:16 38 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Movistar Team 04:39 39 Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team 40 Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team 04:41 41 Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 42 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling 04:59 43 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 05:00 44 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 05:07 45 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 05:46 46 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 47 Brandon Rivera (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers 05:48 48 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 05:59 49 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 06:01 50 Jhojan Garcia (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 07:43 51 Gonzalo Serrano (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 52 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 53 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 54 Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team 55 Luis Angel Mate (Esp) Cofidis 56 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 08:04 57 Stefan De Bod (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling 08:42 58 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R 59 Jonathan Lastra (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 09:09 60 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 61 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 09:11 62 Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 63 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 10:06 64 Rémy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe 10:26 66 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma 10:28 67 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 11:00 68 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 69 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 70 Fernando Barcelo (Esp) Cofidis 11:22 71 Ion Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team 72 Chris Froome (Gbr) Team INEOS Grenadiers 73 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS Grenadiers 74 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R 75 Oscar Cabedo (Esp) Burgos - BH 76 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 77 Andrey Amador (Crc) Team INEOS Grenadiers 78 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-hansgrohe 79 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 11:52 80 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 81 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 82 Angel Madrazo (Esp) Burgos - BH 12:26 83 Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 84 Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana Pro Team 85 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 12:47 86 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 14:12 87 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling 14:45 88 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:47 89 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 15:01 90 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 15:27 91 Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana Pro Team 15:30 92 Jesus Ezquerra (Esp) Burgos - BH 92 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 94 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Burgos - BH 95 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 96 Willie Smit (Rsa) Burgos - BH 97 Jannik Steimle (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step 98 Nicholas Dlamini (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling 99 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 100 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 101 Aritz Bagües (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 102 Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren 103 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 104 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team INEOS Grenadiers 105 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos - BH 106 Ben Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 107 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 108 Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team 109 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 110 Scott Davies (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren 111 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 112 Carlos Barbero (Esp) NTT Pro Cycling 113 Dion Smith (Nzl) Mitchelton-Scott 114 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 115 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain McLaren 116 Tejay Van Garderen (Usa) EF Pro Cycling 117 Mark Donovan (Gbr) Team Sunweb 117 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 119 Michal Golas (Pol) Team INEOS Grenadiers 120 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 121 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 122 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 123 Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 124 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 125 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 126 Jon Aberasturi (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 127 Hector Saez (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 128 Ian Garrison (Usa ) Deceuninck - Quick Step 129 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 130 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 131 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 132 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 133 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 134 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 135 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick Step 136 Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step 137 Stephen Williams (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren 138 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck - Quick Step 139 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 140 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 141 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 16:31 142 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 143 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 144 Harry Tanfield (Gbr) AG2R 145 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 146 Francisco Ventoso (Esp) CCC Team 147 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 18:01 148 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 149 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe 150 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma 151 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos - BH 18:39 152 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation 153 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 154 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 155 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 156 Jasper Philipsen (Bel ) UAE Team Emirates 157 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 158 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos - BH 159 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R 160 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 161 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R 18:55 162 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step 19:41 163 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 20:24 164 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 165 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 166 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 167 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe 20:34 168 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe 169 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-hansgrohe 20:36 170 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe 20:38 171 Logan Owen (Usa) EF Pro Cycling 172 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 22:43 173 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama - FDJ Классификация по очкам после 1 этапа 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma 25 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers 20 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 16 4 Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 14 5 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe 12 6 Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team 10 7 Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Pro Cycling 9 8 Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma 8 9 George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma 7 10 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step 6 11 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 5 12 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 4 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 4 14 Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team 3 15 Mikel Nieve (Esp) Mitchelton-Scott 2 16 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 17 David De La Cruz (Esp) UAE Team Emirates 1 18 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 19 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling -5 Горная классификация после 1 этапа 1 Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma 10 2 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R 6 3 Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team 6 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers 4 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 4 6 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos - BH 4 7 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 8 Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 1 9 Andrey Amador (Crc) Team INEOS Grenadiers 1 10 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step 1 11 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 12 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling -2 Молодежная классификация после 1 этапа 1 Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team 04:22:35 2 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:00:50 3 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:31 4 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:37 5 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers 0:01:50 6 Clement Champoussin (Fra) AG2R 7 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 0:02:21 8 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 9 Juan Pedro Lopez (Esp) Trek-Segafredo 10 William Barta (Usa) CCC Team 0:04:05 11 Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:04:30 12 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:04:48 13 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:49 14 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:05:35 15 Brandon Rivera (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers 0:05:37 16 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:48 17 Jhojan Garcia (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:07:32 18 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 19 Stefan De Bod (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling 0:08:31 20 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:08:58 21 Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:09:00 22 Rémy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:55 23 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe 0:10:15 24 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:10:17 25 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:49 26 Fernando Barcelo (Esp) Cofidis 0:11:11 27 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R 28 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:41 29 Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana Pro Team 0:12:15 30 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:36 31 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:14:50 32 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Burgos - BH 0:15:19 33 Jannik Steimle (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step 34 Nicholas Dlamini (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling 35 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 36 Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren 37 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 39 Scott Davies (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren 40 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 41 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 42 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain McLaren 43 Mark Donovan (Gbr) Team Sunweb 44 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 45 Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 46 Ian Garrison (Usa ) Deceuninck - Quick Step 47 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 48 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 49 Stephen Williams (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren 50 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:16:20 51 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:37:05 52 Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:45:37 Командная классификация после 1 этапа 1 Jumbo - Visma (Ned) 13:08:32 2 Movistar (Spa) 01:19 3 UAE Team Emirates (Uae) 02:30 4 Trek-Segafredo (Usa) 04:27 5 Team INEOS Grenadiers (Gbr) 06:40 6 CCC Team (Pol) 08:00 7 Cofidis (Fra) 08:16 8 Astana (Kaz) 09:03 9 Mitchelton-Scott (Aus) 11:44 10 Total Direct Energie (Fra) 15:30 11 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa) 16:38 12 Groupama - FDJ (Fra) 17:04 13 NTT Pro Cycling (Rsa) 17:08 14 Deceuninck - Quick Step (Bel) 17:43 15 Bahrain McLaren (Brn) 18:12 16 EF Pro Cycling (Usa) 19:03 17 Israel Start-Up Nation (Isr) 19:53 18 Bora-hansgrohe (Ger) 20:39 19 AG2R (Fra) 20:45 20 Team Sunweb (Ger) 28:00 21 Soudal Lotto (Bel) 29:32 22 Burgos - BH (Spa) 37:58 Вуэльта Испании-2020: Альтиметрия маршрута Теги к статье: Вуэльта Испании Vuelta a Espana Вуэльта Испании-2020 Мировой Тур UCI Гран-тур Примож Роглич



