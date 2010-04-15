Тур де Франс-2019. Результаты 6 этапа

- Категория:
|Мюлуз - Планш Де Бель Фий, 160,5 км
|1
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Merida
|04:29:03
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:11
|3
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|4
|Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team INEOS
|0:01:44
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|0:01:46
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:51
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:53
|10
|Mikel Landa (Esp) Movistar Team
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team INEOS
|13
|Adam Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:58
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:02:02
|16
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|17
|George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma
|18
|Enric Mas (Esp) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:02:17
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:19
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|21
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:02:27
|22
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain Merida
|0:02:35
|23
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|24
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|25
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:46
|26
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|0:02:52
|27
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R
|0:02:53
|28
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:05
|29
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|30
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|0:03:18
|31
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:03:26
|32
|Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|0:05:10
|33
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|0:05:20
|34
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|0:05:44
|35
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|0:06:08
|36
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|0:06:36
|37
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R
|0:06:44
|38
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R
|0:07:23
|39
|Tejay Van Garderen (Usa) EF Education First
|0:08:00
|40
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:37
|41
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:09:09
|42
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Total Direct Energie
|0:09:36
|43
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:10:14
|44
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:10:33
|45
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:46
|46
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:12
|47
|Simon Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton-Scott
|48
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS
|0:11:42
|49
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team INEOS
|0:12:20
|50
|Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:13:13
|51
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:28
|52
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Team INEOS
|53
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|0:13:40
|54
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Merida
|0:13:43
|55
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain Merida
|0:13:45
|56
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
|57
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:13:54
|58
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|0:14:38
|59
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:14:46
|60
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:14:51
|62
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|64
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|65
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R
|66
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|67
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Merida
|68
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:14:55
|69
|Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:16
|72
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R
|73
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|0:15:30
|74
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|75
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|0:15:50
|76
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:17:39
|77
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
|0:17:46
|78
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|79
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|80
|Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data
|81
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|82
|Benjamin King (Usa) Dimension Data
|83
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:27
|84
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:18:34
|85
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|86
|Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis
|0:18:37
|87
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|88
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:39
|89
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|0:18:43
|90
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:04
|91
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|0:19:16
|92
|Luke Rowe (Gbr) Team INEOS
|0:19:28
|93
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team INEOS
|94
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|0:20:02
|95
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|96
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|97
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Bahrain Merida
|98
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|99
|Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team
|100
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|101
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team
|102
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|103
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R
|104
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|105
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team
|106
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|107
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|108
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|109
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|110
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Merida
|111
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|112
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|113
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Merida
|114
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|115
|Joey Rosskopf (Usa) CCC Team
|116
|Pello Bilbao (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|117
|Michael Schar (Swi) CCC Team
|118
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|119
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|120
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:20:15
|121
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto
|0:20:17
|122
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:20:20
|123
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|124
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team INEOS
|0:20:25
|125
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:28
|126
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Dimension Data
|127
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|128
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe
|0:20:38
|129
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|130
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe
|131
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel ) UAE Team Emirates
|132
|Chad Haga (Usa) Team Sunweb
|133
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|134
|Jose Goncalves (Por) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|135
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R
|136
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|137
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R
|138
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:20:43
|139
|Alex Dowsett (Gbr) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|0:20:50
|140
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:20:54
|141
|Tom Scully (Nzl) EF Education First
|142
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:21:23
|143
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:22:15
|144
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|145
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|0:22:36
|146
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:22:48
|147
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:22:50
|148
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|149
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|150
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|151
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|152
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|153
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:22:57
|154
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:22:58
|155
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|156
|Stephen Cummings (Gbr) Dimension Data
|157
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|158
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis
|0:23:08
|159
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:23:18
|160
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:23:25
|161
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:23:27
|162
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:23:35
|163
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:23:39
|164
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Soudal Lotto
|165
|Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|166
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:23:42
|167
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:23:58
|168
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:10
|169
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|0:24:15
|170
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:20
|171
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:25:21
|172
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|173
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|0:29:38
|174
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|0:29:42
|DNF
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|0
|DNS
|Patrick Bevin (Nzl) CCC Team
|Промежуточный спринт. LINTHAL - 29 км
|1
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|20
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|17
|3
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic
|15
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|13
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|11
|6
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Merida
|10
|7
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|9
|8
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|9
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|7
|10
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|5
|12
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R
|4
|13
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|3
|14
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|Финиш
|1
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Merida
|20
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|3
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|15
|4
|Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team INEOS
|13
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|11
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|8
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Mikel Landa (Esp) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|12
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team INEOS
|4
|13
|Adam Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|1
|Горная премия 1 кат. Le Markstein (1 183 m) - 43.5 км
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|10
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|3
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|4
|5
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|1
|Горная премия 3 кат. Grand Ballon - 50.5 км
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|2
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|Горная премия 2 кат. Col du Hundsruck (748 m) - 74 км
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|5
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|3
|3
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|1
|Горная премия 1 кат. Ballon d'Alsace (1 168 m) - 105 км
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|10
|2
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|4
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|4
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|2
|6
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|1
|Горная премия 3 кат. Col des Croix - 123.5 км
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|2
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|1
|Горная премия 2 кат. Col des Chevrères (924 m) - 141.5 км
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|2
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Merida
|3
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|2
|4
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|1
|Горная премия 1 кат. LA PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES (1 140 m) - 160.5 км
|1
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Merida
|10
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|3
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team INEOS
|4
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|2
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|Молодежная классификация этапа
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|04:29:14
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team INEOS
|0:01:42
|3
|Enric Mas (Esp) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:02:06
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|0:02:24
|5
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:08:58
|6
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:10:22
|7
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|0:13:29
|8
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:13:34
|9
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|0:14:27
|10
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:14:35
|11
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:14:44
|12
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R
|0:15:05
|13
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|0:15:19
|14
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|15
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Bahrain Merida
|0:19:51
|16
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|17
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|18
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Merida
|19
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:20:04
|20
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto
|0:20:06
|21
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team INEOS
|0:20:14
|22
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel ) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:27
|23
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:22:04
|24
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|25
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:22:47
|26
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:23:07
|27
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:23:16
|28
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:23:47
|Командный зачет этапа
|1
|Trek-Segafredo (Usa)
|13:31:32
|2
|Movistar (Spa)
|0:02:26
|3
|Groupama - FDJ (Fra)
|0:05:08
|4
|EF Education First (Usa)
|0:07:41
|5
|Wanty - Gobert (Bel)
|0:09:40
|6
|Team INEOS (Gbr)
|0:10:56
|7
|UAE Team Emirates (Uae)
|0:11:07
|8
|Bahrain Merida (Brn)
|0:11:55
|9
|AG2R (Fra)
|0:12:37
|10
|Jumbo - Visma (Ned)
|0:13:43
|11
|Astana (Kaz)
|0:14:03
|12
|Bora-hansgrohe (Ger)
|0:15:50
|13
|Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)
|0:19:59
|14
|Deceuninck - Quick Step (Bel)
|0:21:03
|15
|Arkea - Samsic (Fra)
|0:23:28
|16
|Soudal Lotto (Bel)
|0:24:08
|17
|Total Direct Energie (Fra)
|0:34:24
|18
|Dimension Data (Rsa)
|0:34:35
|19
|CCC Team (Pol)
|0:36:14
|20
|Cofidis (Fra)
|0:37:20
|21
|Team Sunweb (Ger)
|0:42:12
|22
|KATUSHA-Alpecin (Sui)
|0:42:38
|Генеральная классификация после 6 этапа
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|23:14:55
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00:06
|3
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Merida
|0:00:32
|4
|George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:00:47
|5
|Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team INEOS
|0:00:49
|6
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team INEOS
|0:00:53
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|0:00:58
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:01:04
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|0:01:13
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:01:15
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|12
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|0:01:22
|13
|Enric Mas (Esp) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:01:23
|14
|Adam Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:24
|15
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|16
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:41
|17
|Mikel Landa (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:01:43
|18
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:46
|19
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|0:01:52
|20
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain Merida
|0:01:56
|21
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:22
|23
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|0:02:23
|24
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:31
|25
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:02:55
|26
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R
|0:02:57
|27
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:03:03
|28
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:03:05
|29
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:25
|30
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|31
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|0:05:25
|32
|Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|0:06:36
|33
|Tejay Van Garderen (Usa) EF Education First
|0:07:13
|34
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R
|0:08:47
|35
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R
|0:08:59
|36
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Total Direct Energie
|0:10:03
|37
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:47
|38
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:00
|39
|Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:13:03
|40
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:13:20
|41
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:14:02
|42
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:31
|43
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:39
|44
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:40
|45
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team INEOS
|0:15:11
|46
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:19
|47
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|0:16:11
|48
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R
|0:16:23
|49
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|0:16:45
|50
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|0:16:53
|51
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:17:06
|52
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:17:25
|53
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:17:45
|54
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17:53
|55
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
|56
|Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data
|0:18:06
|57
|Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis
|0:18:15
|58
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:45
|59
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:19:02
|60
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Merida
|0:19:18
|61
|Pello Bilbao (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:28
|62
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:37
|63
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|0:19:41
|64
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe
|0:19:48
|65
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team
|0:20:10
|66
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:20:12
|67
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team INEOS
|0:21:18
|68
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team INEOS
|0:21:19
|69
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Team INEOS
|0:21:22
|70
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:21:24
|71
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:50
|72
|Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:03
|73
|Joey Rosskopf (Usa) CCC Team
|0:24:14
|74
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Merida
|0:25:48
|75
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:26:25
|76
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|0:26:26
|77
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|0:27:07
|78
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis
|0:27:09
|79
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|0:27:38
|80
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Merida
|0:27:52
|81
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|0:28:30
|82
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:29:24
|83
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:29:40
|84
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|0:29:41
|85
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|0:30:51
|86
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain Merida
|0:31:11
|87
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:31:15
|88
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:32:03
|89
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|0:32:28
|90
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:33:17
|91
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:33:42
|92
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:34:43
|93
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:35:07
|94
|Simon Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:36:08
|95
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|0:36:12
|96
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Merida
|0:36:32
|97
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:37:03
|98
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:37:30
|99
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:05
|100
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R
|0:38:48
|101
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|0:38:50
|102
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|0:39:12
|103
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:39:13
|104
|Benjamin King (Usa) Dimension Data
|0:39:41
|105
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:39:48
|106
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:40:09
|107
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS
|0:40:19
|108
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|0:40:43
|109
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:41:04
|110
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|0:41:29
|111
|Jose Goncalves (Por) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|0:41:36
|112
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R
|0:42:06
|113
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:42:08
|114
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:42:12
|115
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:43:07
|116
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R
|0:43:19
|117
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:44:25
|118
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Dimension Data
|0:45:17
|119
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Bahrain Merida
|0:45:30
|120
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe
|0:45:40
|121
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:45:46
|122
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:45:50
|123
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:47:41
|124
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|0:48:02
|125
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|0:48:30
|126
|Michael Schar (Swi) CCC Team
|0:48:47
|127
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:49:14
|128
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
|0:49:17
|129
|Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:49:21
|130
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:49:36
|131
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:49:55
|132
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|0:49:58
|133
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel ) UAE Team Emirates
|0:50:06
|134
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R
|0:50:14
|135
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:51:05
|136
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|0:51:16
|137
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:51:39
|138
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|0:51:43
|139
|Luke Rowe (Gbr) Team INEOS
|140
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:51:49
|141
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|0:51:57
|142
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:52:16
|143
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto
|0:52:28
|144
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:52:41
|145
|Alex Dowsett (Gbr) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|0:53:20
|146
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:53:38
|147
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|0:53:48
|148
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:53:54
|149
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|0:54:33
|150
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:54:37
|151
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|0:54:42
|152
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:54:44
|153
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|0:54:45
|154
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:55:22
|155
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|0:55:26
|156
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Soudal Lotto
|0:55:27
|157
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|0:56:05
|158
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:56:06
|159
|Stephen Cummings (Gbr) Dimension Data
|0:56:26
|160
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:56:32
|161
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:57:08
|162
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:57:13
|163
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:57:17
|164
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:57:25
|165
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:57:27
|166
|Tom Scully (Nzl) EF Education First
|0:57:43
|167
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:58:38
|168
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:58:46
|169
|Chad Haga (Usa) Team Sunweb
|0:58:49
|170
|Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:58:51
|171
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:59:36
|172
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|1:00:09
|173
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|1:02:09
|174
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|1:04:36
|Классификация по очкам после 6 этапа
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe
|144
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|98
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|92
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Merida
|88
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|75
|6
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|64
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|62
|8
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|47
|10
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto
|46
|11
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|40
|12
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|38
|13
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|36
|14
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
|34
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|34
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|17
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|32
|18
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Merida
|30
|19
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|28
|20
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|21
|Michael Schar (Swi) CCC Team
|25
|22
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic
|23
|23
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|20
|24
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|20
|25
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|20
|26
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|18
|27
|Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team INEOS
|17
|28
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|17
|29
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|16
|30
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|16
|31
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|32
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
|15
|33
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|13
|34
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|13
|35
|Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|36
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|37
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R
|10
|38
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|10
|39
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team INEOS
|9
|40
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|41
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team INEOS
|9
|42
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|9
|43
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|9
|44
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|8
|45
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8
|46
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|7
|47
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|7
|48
|Mikel Landa (Esp) Movistar Team
|6
|49
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain Merida
|6
|50
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|6
|51
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Bahrain Merida
|6
|52
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe
|6
|53
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|54
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|5
|55
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|5
|56
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|5
|57
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|58
|Adam Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|59
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R
|4
|60
|Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team
|4
|61
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|4
|62
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Merida
|3
|63
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Merida
|3
|64
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|65
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|66
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|67
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|68
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|69
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS
|2
|70
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo - Visma
|2
|71
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|72
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma
|2
|73
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|1
|74
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|1
|75
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|1
|76
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|77
|Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|-4
|78
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|-4
|Горная классификация после 6 этапа
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|43
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|3
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|27
|4
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Merida
|13
|5
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|13
|6
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|8
|8
|Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team INEOS
|4
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|4
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|11
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|2
|13
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|15
|Michael Schar (Swi) CCC Team
|1
|16
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|17
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|18
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|1
|19
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|1
|Молодежная классификация после 6 этапа
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|23:14:55
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team INEOS
|0:00:53
|3
|Enric Mas (Esp) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:01:23
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|0:01:52
|5
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:13:20
|6
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|0:16:11
|7
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|0:16:45
|8
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|0:16:53
|9
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:17:53
|10
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|0:19:41
|11
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team INEOS
|0:21:18
|12
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Merida
|0:27:52
|13
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:29:40
|14
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|0:32:28
|15
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:33:17
|16
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:35:07
|17
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R
|0:38:48
|18
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:40:09
|19
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:41:04
|20
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:42:12
|21
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Bahrain Merida
|0:45:30
|22
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:49:14
|23
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel ) UAE Team Emirates
|0:50:06
|24
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto
|0:52:28
|25
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:52:41
|26
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:57:08
|27
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:57:17
|28
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:57:27
|Командная классификация после 6 этапа
|1
|Trek-Segafredo (Usa)
|70:19:27
|2
|Movistar (Spa)
|0:01:39
|3
|Groupama - FDJ (Fra)
|0:02:04
|4
|EF Education First (Usa)
|0:04:26
|5
|Team INEOS (Gbr)
|0:07:46
|6
|Jumbo - Visma (Ned)
|0:08:31
|7
|Bahrain Merida (Brn)
|0:10:20
|8
|UAE Team Emirates (Uae)
|0:11:03
|9
|Astana (Kaz)
|0:11:40
|10
|AG2R (Fra)
|0:13:28
|11
|Bora-hansgrohe (Ger)
|0:13:42
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)
|0:17:31
|13
|Wanty - Gobert (Bel)
|0:23:56
|14
|Deceuninck - Quick Step (Bel)
|0:24:46
|15
|Dimension Data (Rsa)
|0:33:37
|16
|CCC Team (Pol)
|0:35:24
|17
|Team Sunweb (Ger)
|0:38:44
|18
|Cofidis (Fra)
|0:39:05
|19
|Soudal Lotto (Bel)
|0:56:23
|20
|Arkea - Samsic (Fra)
|0:57:25
|21
|Total Direct Energie (Fra)
|1:01:36
|22
|KATUSHA-Alpecin (Sui)
|1:10:47
