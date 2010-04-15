Тур де Франс-2019. Результаты 6 этапа Категория:

Сегодня, 18:54 Мюлуз - Планш Де Бель Фий, 160,5 км 1 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Merida 04:29:03 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:11 3 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:01:05 4 Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team INEOS 0:01:44 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 0:01:46 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:51 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:53 10 Mikel Landa (Esp) Movistar Team 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 12 Egan Bernal (Col) Team INEOS 13 Adam Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:58 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:02:02 16 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 17 George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma 18 Enric Mas (Esp) Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:02:17 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:19 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 21 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:02:27 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain Merida 0:02:35 23 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 24 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:02:44 25 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:46 26 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe 0:02:52 27 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R 0:02:53 28 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:05 29 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 30 Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto 0:03:18 31 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:03:26 32 Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama - FDJ 0:05:10 33 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 0:05:20 34 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:05:44 35 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 0:06:08 36 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto 0:06:36 37 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R 0:06:44 38 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R 0:07:23 39 Tejay Van Garderen (Usa) EF Education First 0:08:00 40 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:37 41 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:09:09 42 Rein Taaramae (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:09:36 43 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:10:14 44 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:10:33 45 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:46 46 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:12 47 Simon Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton-Scott 48 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS 0:11:42 49 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team INEOS 0:12:20 50 Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team 0:13:13 51 Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team 0:13:28 52 Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Team INEOS 53 Nils Politt (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin 0:13:40 54 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Merida 0:13:43 55 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain Merida 0:13:45 56 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma 57 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:13:54 58 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin 0:14:38 59 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:14:46 60 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 61 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:14:51 62 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 63 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 64 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 65 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R 66 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 67 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Merida 68 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:14:55 69 Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana Pro Team 70 Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team 71 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:16 72 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R 73 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe 0:15:30 74 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe 75 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 0:15:50 76 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:17:39 77 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 0:17:46 78 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 79 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 80 Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data 81 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 82 Benjamin King (Usa) Dimension Data 83 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:27 84 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:18:34 85 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ 86 Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis 0:18:37 87 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Soudal Lotto 88 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:39 89 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin 0:18:43 90 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:19:04 91 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 0:19:16 92 Luke Rowe (Gbr) Team INEOS 0:19:28 93 Wout Poels (Ned) Team INEOS 94 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Soudal Lotto 0:20:02 95 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 96 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 97 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Bahrain Merida 98 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Soudal Lotto 99 Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team 100 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Soudal Lotto 101 Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team 102 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 103 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R 104 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 105 Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team 106 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 107 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 108 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 109 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 110 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Merida 111 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 112 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 113 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Merida 114 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 115 Joey Rosskopf (Usa) CCC Team 116 Pello Bilbao (Esp) Astana Pro Team 117 Michael Schar (Swi) CCC Team 118 Amael Moinard (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 119 Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe 120 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:20:15 121 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto 0:20:17 122 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:20:20 123 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 124 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team INEOS 0:20:25 125 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:28 126 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Dimension Data 127 Rick Zabel (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin 128 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe 0:20:38 129 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe 130 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe 131 Jasper Philipsen (Bel ) UAE Team Emirates 132 Chad Haga (Usa) Team Sunweb 133 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 134 Jose Goncalves (Por) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin 135 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R 136 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 137 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R 138 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:43 139 Alex Dowsett (Gbr) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin 0:20:50 140 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:20:54 141 Tom Scully (Nzl) EF Education First 142 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:21:23 143 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:22:15 144 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 145 Marco Haller (Aut) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin 0:22:36 146 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:22:48 147 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:22:50 148 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 149 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 150 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 151 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 152 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 153 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:22:57 154 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:22:58 155 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 156 Stephen Cummings (Gbr) Dimension Data 157 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 158 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis 0:23:08 159 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:23:18 160 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:23:25 161 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:23:27 162 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:23:35 163 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 0:23:39 164 Roger Kluge (Ger) Soudal Lotto 165 Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step 166 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:23:42 167 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:23:58 168 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:24:10 169 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin 0:24:15 170 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:20 171 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:25:21 172 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 173 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:29:38 174 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:29:42 DNF Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0 DNS Patrick Bevin (Nzl) CCC Team Промежуточный спринт. LINTHAL - 29 км 1 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 20 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin 17 3 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic 15 4 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 13 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto 11 6 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Merida 10 7 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 9 8 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 9 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 7 10 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 6 11 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 5 12 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R 4 13 Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto 3 14 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 Финиш 1 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Merida 20 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 3 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 15 4 Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team INEOS 13 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 11 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step 10 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe 8 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Mikel Landa (Esp) Movistar Team 6 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 5 12 Egan Bernal (Col) Team INEOS 4 13 Adam Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton-Scott 3 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 2 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 1 Горная премия 1 кат. Le Markstein (1 183 m) - 43.5 км 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto 10 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 3 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 6 4 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 4 5 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto 1 Горная премия 3 кат. Grand Ballon - 50.5 км 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto 2 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 Горная премия 2 кат. Col du Hundsruck (748 m) - 74 км 1 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 5 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto 3 3 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto 1 Горная премия 1 кат. Ballon d'Alsace (1 168 m) - 105 км 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto 10 2 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 8 3 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 4 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 4 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto 2 6 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 1 Горная премия 3 кат. Col des Croix - 123.5 км 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto 2 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto 1 Горная премия 2 кат. Col des Chevrères (924 m) - 141.5 км 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 2 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Merida 3 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto 2 4 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 1 Горная премия 1 кат. LA PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES (1 140 m) - 160.5 км 1 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Merida 10 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 3 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 6 4 Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team INEOS 4 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 2 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step 1 Молодежная классификация этапа 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 04:29:14 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team INEOS 0:01:42 3 Enric Mas (Esp) Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:02:06 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 0:02:24 5 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:08:58 6 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:10:22 7 Nils Politt (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin 0:13:29 8 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:13:34 9 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin 0:14:27 10 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:14:35 11 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:14:44 12 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R 0:15:05 13 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe 0:15:19 14 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe 15 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Bahrain Merida 0:19:51 16 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Soudal Lotto 17 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 18 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Merida 19 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:20:04 20 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto 0:20:06 21 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team INEOS 0:20:14 22 Jasper Philipsen (Bel ) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:27 23 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:22:04 24 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 25 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:22:47 26 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:23:07 27 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:23:16 28 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:23:47 Командный зачет этапа 1 Trek-Segafredo (Usa) 13:31:32 2 Movistar (Spa) 0:02:26 3 Groupama - FDJ (Fra) 0:05:08 4 EF Education First (Usa) 0:07:41 5 Wanty - Gobert (Bel) 0:09:40 6 Team INEOS (Gbr) 0:10:56 7 UAE Team Emirates (Uae) 0:11:07 8 Bahrain Merida (Brn) 0:11:55 9 AG2R (Fra) 0:12:37 10 Jumbo - Visma (Ned) 0:13:43 11 Astana (Kaz) 0:14:03 12 Bora-hansgrohe (Ger) 0:15:50 13 Mitchelton-Scott (Aus) 0:19:59 14 Deceuninck - Quick Step (Bel) 0:21:03 15 Arkea - Samsic (Fra) 0:23:28 16 Soudal Lotto (Bel) 0:24:08 17 Total Direct Energie (Fra) 0:34:24 18 Dimension Data (Rsa) 0:34:35 19 CCC Team (Pol) 0:36:14 20 Cofidis (Fra) 0:37:20 21 Team Sunweb (Ger) 0:42:12 22 KATUSHA-Alpecin (Sui) 0:42:38 Генеральная классификация после 6 этапа 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 23:14:55 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:00:06 3 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Merida 0:00:32 4 George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:00:47 5 Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team INEOS 0:00:49 6 Egan Bernal (Col) Team INEOS 0:00:53 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 0:00:58 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:01:04 9 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 0:01:13 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:01:15 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 12 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe 0:01:22 13 Enric Mas (Esp) Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:01:23 14 Adam Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:24 15 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:01:39 16 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:41 17 Mikel Landa (Esp) Movistar Team 0:01:43 18 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:46 19 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 0:01:52 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain Merida 0:01:56 21 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 22 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:22 23 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe 0:02:23 24 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:31 25 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 0:02:55 26 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R 0:02:57 27 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:03:03 28 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:03:05 29 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:25 30 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:03:27 31 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 0:05:25 32 Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama - FDJ 0:06:36 33 Tejay Van Garderen (Usa) EF Education First 0:07:13 34 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R 0:08:47 35 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R 0:08:59 36 Rein Taaramae (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:10:03 37 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:47 38 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:00 39 Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team 0:13:03 40 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:13:20 41 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:14:02 42 Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team 0:14:31 43 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:39 44 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:40 45 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team INEOS 0:15:11 46 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:19 47 Nils Politt (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin 0:16:11 48 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R 0:16:23 49 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe 0:16:45 50 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe 0:16:53 51 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:17:06 52 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:17:25 53 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:17:45 54 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:53 55 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma 56 Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data 0:18:06 57 Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis 0:18:15 58 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:45 59 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:19:02 60 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Merida 0:19:18 61 Pello Bilbao (Esp) Astana Pro Team 0:19:28 62 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:37 63 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Soudal Lotto 0:19:41 64 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe 0:19:48 65 Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team 0:20:10 66 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:20:12 67 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team INEOS 0:21:18 68 Wout Poels (Ned) Team INEOS 0:21:19 69 Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Team INEOS 0:21:22 70 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:21:24 71 Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team 0:22:50 72 Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana Pro Team 0:24:03 73 Joey Rosskopf (Usa) CCC Team 0:24:14 74 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Merida 0:25:48 75 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:26:25 76 Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto 0:26:26 77 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto 0:27:07 78 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis 0:27:09 79 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 0:27:38 80 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Merida 0:27:52 81 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 0:28:30 82 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:29:24 83 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:29:40 84 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin 0:29:41 85 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 0:30:51 86 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain Merida 0:31:11 87 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:31:15 88 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:32:03 89 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin 0:32:28 90 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:33:17 91 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:33:42 92 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:34:43 93 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:35:07 94 Simon Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:36:08 95 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 0:36:12 96 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Merida 0:36:32 97 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:37:03 98 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:37:30 99 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:38:05 100 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R 0:38:48 101 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ 0:38:50 102 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Soudal Lotto 0:39:12 103 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:39:13 104 Benjamin King (Usa) Dimension Data 0:39:41 105 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:39:48 106 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:40:09 107 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS 0:40:19 108 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 0:40:43 109 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:41:04 110 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Soudal Lotto 0:41:29 111 Jose Goncalves (Por) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin 0:41:36 112 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R 0:42:06 113 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:42:08 114 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:42:12 115 Amael Moinard (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:43:07 116 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R 0:43:19 117 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:44:25 118 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Dimension Data 0:45:17 119 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Bahrain Merida 0:45:30 120 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe 0:45:40 121 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:45:46 122 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:45:50 123 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:47:41 124 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Soudal Lotto 0:48:02 125 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 0:48:30 126 Michael Schar (Swi) CCC Team 0:48:47 127 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:49:14 128 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 0:49:17 129 Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team 0:49:21 130 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:49:36 131 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:49:55 132 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe 0:49:58 133 Jasper Philipsen (Bel ) UAE Team Emirates 0:50:06 134 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R 0:50:14 135 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:51:05 136 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:51:16 137 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:51:39 138 Rick Zabel (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin 0:51:43 139 Luke Rowe (Gbr) Team INEOS 140 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:51:49 141 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 0:51:57 142 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:52:16 143 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto 0:52:28 144 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:52:41 145 Alex Dowsett (Gbr) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin 0:53:20 146 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:53:38 147 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 0:53:48 148 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:53:54 149 Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe 0:54:33 150 Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team 0:54:37 151 Marco Haller (Aut) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin 0:54:42 152 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:54:44 153 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 0:54:45 154 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 0:55:22 155 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:55:26 156 Roger Kluge (Ger) Soudal Lotto 0:55:27 157 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 0:56:05 158 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:56:06 159 Stephen Cummings (Gbr) Dimension Data 0:56:26 160 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:56:32 161 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:57:08 162 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:57:13 163 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:57:17 164 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:57:25 165 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:57:27 166 Tom Scully (Nzl) EF Education First 0:57:43 167 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:58:38 168 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:58:46 169 Chad Haga (Usa) Team Sunweb 0:58:49 170 Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:58:51 171 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:59:36 172 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 1:00:09 173 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin 1:02:09 174 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 1:04:36 Классификация по очкам после 6 этапа 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe 144 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 98 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step 92 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Merida 88 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 75 6 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 64 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 62 8 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 48 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step 47 10 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto 46 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 40 12 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 38 13 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 36 14 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma 34 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto 34 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 33 17 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 32 18 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Merida 30 19 Nils Politt (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin 28 20 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 25 21 Michael Schar (Swi) CCC Team 25 22 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic 23 23 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 20 24 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 20 25 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 20 26 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 18 27 Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team INEOS 17 28 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin 17 29 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto 16 30 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 16 31 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 15 32 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 15 33 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 13 34 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 13 35 Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step 12 36 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 37 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R 10 38 Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe 10 39 Egan Bernal (Col) Team INEOS 9 40 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 41 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team INEOS 9 42 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 9 43 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 9 44 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe 8 45 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck - Quick Step 8 46 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 7 47 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 7 48 Mikel Landa (Esp) Movistar Team 6 49 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain Merida 6 50 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Soudal Lotto 6 51 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Bahrain Merida 6 52 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe 6 53 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 5 54 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 5 55 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 5 56 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 5 57 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 58 Adam Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton-Scott 4 59 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R 4 60 Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team 4 61 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 4 62 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Merida 3 63 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Merida 3 64 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3 65 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 2 66 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 67 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 68 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis 2 69 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS 2 70 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo - Visma 2 71 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 72 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma 2 73 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 1 74 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe 1 75 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 1 76 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step 1 77 Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama - FDJ -4 78 Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team -4 Горная классификация после 6 этапа 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto 43 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 3 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 27 4 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Merida 13 5 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 13 6 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto 8 8 Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team INEOS 4 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 4 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 11 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step 2 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 2 13 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 1 15 Michael Schar (Swi) CCC Team 1 16 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1 17 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 18 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 1 19 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin 1 Молодежная классификация после 6 этапа 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 23:14:55 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team INEOS 0:00:53 3 Enric Mas (Esp) Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:01:23 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 0:01:52 5 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:13:20 6 Nils Politt (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin 0:16:11 7 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe 0:16:45 8 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe 0:16:53 9 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:17:53 10 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Soudal Lotto 0:19:41 11 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team INEOS 0:21:18 12 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Merida 0:27:52 13 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:29:40 14 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin 0:32:28 15 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:33:17 16 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:35:07 17 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R 0:38:48 18 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:40:09 19 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:41:04 20 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:42:12 21 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Bahrain Merida 0:45:30 22 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:49:14 23 Jasper Philipsen (Bel ) UAE Team Emirates 0:50:06 24 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto 0:52:28 25 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:52:41 26 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:57:08 27 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:57:17 28 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:57:27 Командная классификация после 6 этапа 1 Trek-Segafredo (Usa) 70:19:27 2 Movistar (Spa) 0:01:39 3 Groupama - FDJ (Fra) 0:02:04 4 EF Education First (Usa) 0:04:26 5 Team INEOS (Gbr) 0:07:46 6 Jumbo - Visma (Ned) 0:08:31 7 Bahrain Merida (Brn) 0:10:20 8 UAE Team Emirates (Uae) 0:11:03 9 Astana (Kaz) 0:11:40 10 AG2R (Fra) 0:13:28 11 Bora-hansgrohe (Ger) 0:13:42 12 Mitchelton-Scott (Aus) 0:17:31 13 Wanty - Gobert (Bel) 0:23:56 14 Deceuninck - Quick Step (Bel) 0:24:46 15 Dimension Data (Rsa) 0:33:37 16 CCC Team (Pol) 0:35:24 17 Team Sunweb (Ger) 0:38:44 18 Cofidis (Fra) 0:39:05 19 Soudal Lotto (Bel) 0:56:23 20 Arkea - Samsic (Fra) 0:57:25 21 Total Direct Energie (Fra) 1:01:36 22 KATUSHA-Alpecin (Sui) 1:10:47 Тур де Франс-2019: Превью Результаты 1 этапа Тур де Франс-2019 Результаты 2 этапа Тур де Франс-2019 Результаты 3 этапа Тур де Франс-2019 Результаты 4 этапа Тур де Франс-2019 Результаты 5 этапа Тур де Франс-2019 Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Теги к статье: Тур де Франс Tour de France Тур де Франс-2019 Гран-тур Дилан Тёнс



