Тур де Франс-2019. Результаты 6 этапа

Тур де Франс-2019. Результаты 6 этапа

 

  Мюлуз - Планш Де Бель Фий, 160,5 км  
  1   Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Merida   04:29:03  
  2   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   0:00:11  
  3   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   0:01:05  
  4   Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team INEOS   0:01:44  
  5   Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   0:01:46  
  6   Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  7   Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team   0:01:51  
  8   Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe      
  9   Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team   0:01:53  
  10   Mikel Landa (Esp) Movistar Team      
  11   Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo      
  12   Egan Bernal (Col) Team INEOS      
  13   Adam Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton-Scott   0:01:58  
  14   Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates      
  15   Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First   0:02:02  
  16   Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First      
  17   George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma      
  18   Enric Mas (Esp) Deceuninck - Quick Step   0:02:17  
  19   Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo   0:02:19  
  20   Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma      
  21   Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:02:27  
  22   Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain Merida   0:02:35  
  23   David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  24   Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   0:02:44  
  25   Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates   0:02:46  
  26   Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   0:02:52  
  27   Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R   0:02:53  
  28   Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team   0:03:05  
  29   Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team      
  30   Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto   0:03:18  
  31   Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data   0:03:26  
  32   Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama - FDJ   0:05:10  
  33   Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis   0:05:20  
  34   Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team   0:05:44  
  35   Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   0:06:08  
  36   Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto   0:06:36  
  37   Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R   0:06:44  
  38   Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R   0:07:23  
  39   Tejay Van Garderen (Usa) EF Education First   0:08:00  
  40   Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo   0:08:37  
  41   Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie   0:09:09  
  42   Rein Taaramae (Est) Total Direct Energie   0:09:36  
  43   Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   0:10:14  
  44   Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:10:33  
  45   Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates   0:10:46  
  46   Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott   0:11:12  
  47   Simon Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton-Scott      
  48   Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS   0:11:42  
  49   Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team INEOS   0:12:20  
  50   Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team   0:13:13  
  51   Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team   0:13:28  
  52   Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Team INEOS      
  53   Nils Politt (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin   0:13:40  
  54   Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Merida   0:13:43  
  55   Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain Merida   0:13:45  
  56   Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma      
  57   Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb   0:13:54  
  58   Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin   0:14:38  
  59   Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma   0:14:46  
  60   Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo      
  61   Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First   0:14:51  
  62   Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo      
  63   Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  64   Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates      
  65   Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R      
  66   Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team      
  67   Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Merida      
  68   Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb   0:14:55  
  69   Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana Pro Team      
  70   Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team      
  71   Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   0:15:16  
  72   Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R      
  73   Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   0:15:30  
  74   Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe      
  75   Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First   0:15:50  
  76   Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First   0:17:39  
  77   Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis   0:17:46  
  78   Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data      
  79   Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb      
  80   Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data      
  81   Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  82   Benjamin King (Usa) Dimension Data      
  83   Daryl Impey (Rsa) Mitchelton-Scott   0:18:27  
  84   Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb   0:18:34  
  85   Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ      
  86   Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis   0:18:37  
  87   Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Soudal Lotto      
  88   Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott   0:18:39  
  89   Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin   0:18:43  
  90   Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team   0:19:04  
  91   Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   0:19:16  
  92   Luke Rowe (Gbr) Team INEOS   0:19:28  
  93   Wout Poels (Ned) Team INEOS      
  94   Maxime Monfort (Bel) Soudal Lotto   0:20:02  
  95   Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team      
  96   Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team      
  97   Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Bahrain Merida      
  98   Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Soudal Lotto      
  99   Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team      
  100   Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Soudal Lotto      
  101   Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team      
  102   Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo      
  103   Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R      
  104   William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  105   Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team      
  106   Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie      
  107   Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie      
  108   Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb      
  109   Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  110   Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Merida      
  111   Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  112   Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie      
  113   Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Merida      
  114   Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team      
  115   Joey Rosskopf (Usa) CCC Team      
  116   Pello Bilbao (Esp) Astana Pro Team      
  117   Michael Schar (Swi) CCC Team      
  118   Amael Moinard (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  119   Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe      
  120   Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie   0:20:15  
  121   Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto   0:20:17  
  122   Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team   0:20:20  
  123   Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott      
  124   Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team INEOS   0:20:25  
  125   Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates   0:20:28  
  126   Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Dimension Data      
  127   Rick Zabel (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin      
  128   Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe   0:20:38  
  129   Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe      
  130   Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe      
  131   Jasper Philipsen (Bel ) UAE Team Emirates      
  132   Chad Haga (Usa) Team Sunweb      
  133   Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates      
  134   Jose Goncalves (Por) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin      
  135   Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R      
  136   Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  137   Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R      
  138   Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott   0:20:43  
  139   Alex Dowsett (Gbr) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin   0:20:50  
  140   Andre Greipel (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:20:54  
  141   Tom Scully (Nzl) EF Education First      
  142   Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step   0:21:23  
  143   Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb   0:22:15  
  144   Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team      
  145   Marco Haller (Aut) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin   0:22:36  
  146   Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma   0:22:48  
  147   Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   0:22:50  
  148   Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott      
  149   Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma      
  150   Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team      
  151   Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First      
  152   Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data      
  153   Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie   0:22:57  
  154   Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step   0:22:58  
  155   Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team      
  156   Stephen Cummings (Gbr) Dimension Data      
  157   Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis      
  158   Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis   0:23:08  
  159   Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo - Visma   0:23:18  
  160   Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team   0:23:25  
  161   Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step   0:23:27  
  162   Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma   0:23:35  
  163   Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data   0:23:39  
  164   Roger Kluge (Ger) Soudal Lotto      
  165   Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  166   Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step   0:23:42  
  167   Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb   0:23:58  
  168   Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team   0:24:10  
  169   Jens Debusschere (Bel) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin   0:24:15  
  170   Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates   0:24:20  
  171   Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck - Quick Step   0:25:21  
  172   Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie      
  173   Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis   0:29:38  
  174   Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis   0:29:42  
  DNF   Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis   0  
  DNS   Patrick Bevin (Nzl) CCC Team      

 

  Промежуточный спринт. LINTHAL - 29 км  
  1   Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   20  
  2   Nils Politt (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin   17  
  3   Andre Greipel (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic   15  
  4   Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb   13  
  5   Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto   11  
  6   Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Merida   10  
  7   Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie   9  
  8   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   8  
  9   Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis   7  
  10   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   6  
  11   Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team   5  
  12   Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R   4  
  13   Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto   3  
  14   Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo   2  
  15   Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb   1  

 

  Финиш  
  1   Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Merida   20  
  2   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   17  
  3   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   15  
  4   Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team INEOS   13  
  5   Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   11  
  6   Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step   10  
  7   Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team   9  
  8   Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   8  
  9   Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team   7  
  10   Mikel Landa (Esp) Movistar Team   6  
  11   Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo   5  
  12   Egan Bernal (Col) Team INEOS   4  
  13   Adam Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton-Scott   3  
  14   Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates   2  
  15   Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First   1  

 

  Горная премия 1 кат. Le Markstein (1 183 m) - 43.5 км  
  1   Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto   10  
  2   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   8  
  3   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   6  
  4   Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis   4  
  5   Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo   2  
  6   Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto   1  

 

  Горная премия 3 кат. Grand Ballon - 50.5 км  
  1   Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto   2  
  2   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   1  

 

  Горная премия 2 кат. Col du Hundsruck (748 m) - 74 км  
  1   Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis   5  
  2   Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto   3  
  3   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   2  
  4   Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto   1  

 

  Горная премия 1 кат. Ballon d'Alsace (1 168 m) - 105 км  
  1   Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto   10  
  2   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   8  
  3   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   6  
  4   Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis   4  
  5   Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto   2  
  6   Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team   1  

 

  Горная премия 3 кат. Col des Croix - 123.5 км  
  1   Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto   2  
  2   Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto   1  

 

  Горная премия 2 кат. Col des Chevrères (924 m) - 141.5 км  
  1   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   5  
  2   Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Merida   3  
  3   Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto   2  
  4   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   1  

 

  Горная премия 1 кат. LA PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES (1 140 m) - 160.5 км  
  1   Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Merida   10  
  2   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   8  
  3   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   6  
  4   Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team INEOS   4  
  5   Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   2  
  6   Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step   1  

  

  Молодежная классификация этапа  
  1   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   04:29:14  
  2   Egan Bernal (Col) Team INEOS   0:01:42  
  3   Enric Mas (Esp) Deceuninck - Quick Step   0:02:06  
  4   David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   0:02:24  
  5   Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie   0:08:58  
  6   Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:10:22  
  7   Nils Politt (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin   0:13:29  
  8   Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma   0:13:34  
  9   Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin   0:14:27  
  10   Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma   0:14:35  
  11   Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb   0:14:44  
  12   Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R   0:15:05  
  13   Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   0:15:19  
  14   Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe      
  15   Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Bahrain Merida   0:19:51  
  16   Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Soudal Lotto      
  17   Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie      
  18   Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Merida      
  19   Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie   0:20:04  
  20   Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto   0:20:06  
  21   Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team INEOS   0:20:14  
  22   Jasper Philipsen (Bel ) UAE Team Emirates   0:20:27  
  23   Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb   0:22:04  
  24   Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team      
  25   Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   0:22:47  
  26   Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo - Visma   0:23:07  
  27   Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step   0:23:16  
  28   Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb   0:23:47  

 

  Командный зачет этапа  
  1   Trek-Segafredo (Usa)   13:31:32  
  2   Movistar (Spa)   0:02:26  
  3   Groupama - FDJ (Fra)   0:05:08  
  4   EF Education First (Usa)   0:07:41  
  5   Wanty - Gobert (Bel)   0:09:40  
  6   Team INEOS (Gbr)   0:10:56  
  7   UAE Team Emirates (Uae)   0:11:07  
  8   Bahrain Merida (Brn)   0:11:55  
  9   AG2R (Fra)   0:12:37  
  10   Jumbo - Visma (Ned)   0:13:43  
  11   Astana (Kaz)   0:14:03  
  12   Bora-hansgrohe (Ger)   0:15:50  
  13   Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)   0:19:59  
  14   Deceuninck - Quick Step (Bel)   0:21:03  
  15   Arkea - Samsic (Fra)   0:23:28  
  16   Soudal Lotto (Bel)   0:24:08  
  17   Total Direct Energie (Fra)   0:34:24  
  18   Dimension Data (Rsa)   0:34:35  
  19   CCC Team (Pol)   0:36:14  
  20   Cofidis (Fra)   0:37:20  
  21   Team Sunweb (Ger)   0:42:12  
  22   KATUSHA-Alpecin (Sui)   0:42:38  

  

  Генеральная классификация после 6 этапа  
  1   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   23:14:55  
  2   Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step   0:00:06  
  3   Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Merida   0:00:32  
  4   George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma   0:00:47  
  5   Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team INEOS   0:00:49  
  6   Egan Bernal (Col) Team INEOS   0:00:53  
  7   Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   0:00:58  
  8   Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma   0:01:04  
  9   Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First   0:01:13  
  10   Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First   0:01:15  
  11   Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team   0:01:19  
  12   Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   0:01:22  
  13   Enric Mas (Esp) Deceuninck - Quick Step   0:01:23  
  14   Adam Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton-Scott   0:01:24  
  15   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   0:01:39  
  16   Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team   0:01:41  
  17   Mikel Landa (Esp) Movistar Team   0:01:43  
  18   Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates   0:01:46  
  19   David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   0:01:52  
  20   Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain Merida   0:01:56  
  21   Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo      
  22   Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo   0:02:22  
  23   Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   0:02:23  
  24   Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team   0:02:31  
  25   Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team   0:02:55  
  26   Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R   0:02:57  
  27   Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:03:03  
  28   Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data   0:03:05  
  29   Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates   0:03:25  
  30   Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   0:03:27  
  31   Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   0:05:25  
  32   Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama - FDJ   0:06:36  
  33   Tejay Van Garderen (Usa) EF Education First   0:07:13  
  34   Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R   0:08:47  
  35   Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R   0:08:59  
  36   Rein Taaramae (Est) Total Direct Energie   0:10:03  
  37   Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott   0:11:47  
  38   Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo   0:12:00  
  39   Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team   0:13:03  
  40   Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma   0:13:20  
  41   Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team   0:14:02  
  42   Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team   0:14:31  
  43   Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates   0:14:39  
  44   Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo   0:14:40  
  45   Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team INEOS   0:15:11  
  46   Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   0:15:19  
  47   Nils Politt (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin   0:16:11  
  48   Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R   0:16:23  
  49   Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   0:16:45  
  50   Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   0:16:53  
  51   Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb   0:17:06  
  52   Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data   0:17:25  
  53   Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb   0:17:45  
  54   Daryl Impey (Rsa) Mitchelton-Scott   0:17:53  
  55   Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma      
  56   Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data   0:18:06  
  57   Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis   0:18:15  
  58   Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates   0:18:45  
  59   Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb   0:19:02  
  60   Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Merida   0:19:18  
  61   Pello Bilbao (Esp) Astana Pro Team   0:19:28  
  62   Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott   0:19:37  
  63   Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Soudal Lotto   0:19:41  
  64   Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe   0:19:48  
  65   Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team   0:20:10  
  66   Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First   0:20:12  
  67   Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team INEOS   0:21:18  
  68   Wout Poels (Ned) Team INEOS   0:21:19  
  69   Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Team INEOS   0:21:22  
  70   Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team   0:21:24  
  71   Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team   0:22:50  
  72   Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana Pro Team   0:24:03  
  73   Joey Rosskopf (Usa) CCC Team   0:24:14  
  74   Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Merida   0:25:48  
  75   Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team   0:26:25  
  76   Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto   0:26:26  
  77   Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto   0:27:07  
  78   Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis   0:27:09  
  79   Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis   0:27:38  
  80   Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Merida   0:27:52  
  81   Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First   0:28:30  
  82   Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie   0:29:24  
  83   Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb   0:29:40  
  84   Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin   0:29:41  
  85   Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team   0:30:51  
  86   Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain Merida   0:31:11  
  87   Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   0:31:15  
  88   Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First   0:32:03  
  89   Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin   0:32:28  
  90   Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:33:17  
  91   Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:33:42  
  92   Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step   0:34:43  
  93   Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb   0:35:07  
  94   Simon Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton-Scott   0:36:08  
  95   Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   0:36:12  
  96   Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Merida   0:36:32  
  97   Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team   0:37:03  
  98   Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb   0:37:30  
  99   Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo   0:38:05  
  100   Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R   0:38:48  
  101   Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ   0:38:50  
  102   Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Soudal Lotto   0:39:12  
  103   Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie   0:39:13  
  104   Benjamin King (Usa) Dimension Data   0:39:41  
  105   Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott   0:39:48  
  106   Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   0:40:09  
  107   Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS   0:40:19  
  108   Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis   0:40:43  
  109   Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie   0:41:04  
  110   Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Soudal Lotto   0:41:29  
  111   Jose Goncalves (Por) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin   0:41:36  
  112   Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R   0:42:06  
  113   Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team   0:42:08  
  114   Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie   0:42:12  
  115   Amael Moinard (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:43:07  
  116   Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R   0:43:19  
  117   Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma   0:44:25  
  118   Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Dimension Data   0:45:17  
  119   Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Bahrain Merida   0:45:30  
  120   Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe   0:45:40  
  121   Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step   0:45:46  
  122   Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team   0:45:50  
  123   Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:47:41  
  124   Maxime Monfort (Bel) Soudal Lotto   0:48:02  
  125   Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data   0:48:30  
  126   Michael Schar (Swi) CCC Team   0:48:47  
  127   Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie   0:49:14  
  128   Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis   0:49:17  
  129   Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team   0:49:21  
  130   Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:49:36  
  131   Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates   0:49:55  
  132   Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   0:49:58  
  133   Jasper Philipsen (Bel ) UAE Team Emirates   0:50:06  
  134   Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R   0:50:14  
  135   Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step   0:51:05  
  136   Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis   0:51:16  
  137   Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:51:39  
  138   Rick Zabel (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin   0:51:43  
  139   Luke Rowe (Gbr) Team INEOS      
  140   Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo   0:51:49  
  141   William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   0:51:57  
  142   Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   0:52:16  
  143   Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto   0:52:28  
  144   Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   0:52:41  
  145   Alex Dowsett (Gbr) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin   0:53:20  
  146   Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott   0:53:38  
  147   Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First   0:53:48  
  148   Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates   0:53:54  
  149   Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   0:54:33  
  150   Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team   0:54:37  
  151   Marco Haller (Aut) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin   0:54:42  
  152   Andre Greipel (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:54:44  
  153   Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie   0:54:45  
  154   Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data   0:55:22  
  155   Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis   0:55:26  
  156   Roger Kluge (Ger) Soudal Lotto   0:55:27  
  157   Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   0:56:05  
  158   Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates   0:56:06  
  159   Stephen Cummings (Gbr) Dimension Data   0:56:26  
  160   Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott   0:56:32  
  161   Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step   0:57:08  
  162   Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie   0:57:13  
  163   Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo - Visma   0:57:17  
  164   Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team   0:57:25  
  165   Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb   0:57:27  
  166   Tom Scully (Nzl) EF Education First   0:57:43  
  167   Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma   0:58:38  
  168   Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma   0:58:46  
  169   Chad Haga (Usa) Team Sunweb   0:58:49  
  170   Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step   0:58:51  
  171   Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck - Quick Step   0:59:36  
  172   Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   1:00:09  
  173   Jens Debusschere (Bel) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin   1:02:09  
  174   Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   1:04:36  

 

  Классификация по очкам после 6 этапа  
  1   Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe   144  
  2   Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb   98  
  3   Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step   92  
  4   Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Merida   88  
  5   Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott   75  
  6   Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma   64  
  7   Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team   62  
  8   Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo   48  
  9   Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step   47  
  10   Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto   46  
  11   Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data   40  
  12   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   38  
  13   Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   36  
  14   Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma   34  
  15   Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto   34  
  16   Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates   33  
  17   Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   32  
  18   Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Merida   30  
  19   Nils Politt (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin   28  
  20   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   25  
  21   Michael Schar (Swi) CCC Team   25  
  22   Andre Greipel (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic   23  
  23   Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First   20  
  24   Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie   20  
  25   Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   20  
  26   Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   18  
  27   Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team INEOS   17  
  28   Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin   17  
  29   Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto   16  
  30   Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma   16  
  31   Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo   15  
  32   Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis   15  
  33   Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb   13  
  34   Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   13  
  35   Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step   12  
  36   Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team   10  
  37   Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R   10  
  38   Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   10  
  39   Egan Bernal (Col) Team INEOS   9  
  40   Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team   9  
  41   Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team INEOS   9  
  42   Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First   9  
  43   Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie   9  
  44   Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   8  
  45   Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck - Quick Step   8  
  46   Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis   7  
  47   Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis   7  
  48   Mikel Landa (Esp) Movistar Team   6  
  49   Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain Merida   6  
  50   Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Soudal Lotto   6  
  51   Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Bahrain Merida   6  
  52   Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe   6  
  53   Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo   5  
  54   Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   5  
  55   Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data   5  
  56   Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team   5  
  57   Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott   5  
  58   Adam Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton-Scott   4  
  59   Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R   4  
  60   Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team   4  
  61   Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie   4  
  62   Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Merida   3  
  63   Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Merida   3  
  64   Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team   3  
  65   Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates   2  
  66   Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team   2  
  67   Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo   2  
  68   Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis   2  
  69   Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS   2  
  70   Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo - Visma   2  
  71   Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb   2  
  72   Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma   2  
  73   Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First   1  
  74   Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   1  
  75   William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   1  
  76   Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step   1  
  77   Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama - FDJ   -4  
  78   Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team   -4  

 

  Горная классификация после 6 этапа  
  1   Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto   43  
  2   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   30  
  3   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   27  
  4   Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Merida   13  
  5   Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis   13  
  6   Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo   9  
  7   Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto   8  
  8   Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team INEOS   4  
  9   Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First   4  
  10   Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team   2  
  11   Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step   2  
  12   Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   2  
  13   Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo   2  
  14   Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb   1  
  15   Michael Schar (Swi) CCC Team   1  
  16   Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team   1  
  17   Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb   1  
  18   Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team   1  
  19   Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin   1  

 

  Молодежная классификация после 6 этапа  
  1   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   23:14:55  
  2   Egan Bernal (Col) Team INEOS   0:00:53  
  3   Enric Mas (Esp) Deceuninck - Quick Step   0:01:23  
  4   David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   0:01:52  
  5   Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma   0:13:20  
  6   Nils Politt (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin   0:16:11  
  7   Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   0:16:45  
  8   Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   0:16:53  
  9   Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma   0:17:53  
  10   Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Soudal Lotto   0:19:41  
  11   Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team INEOS   0:21:18  
  12   Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Merida   0:27:52  
  13   Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb   0:29:40  
  14   Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin   0:32:28  
  15   Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:33:17  
  16   Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb   0:35:07  
  17   Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R   0:38:48  
  18   Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   0:40:09  
  19   Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie   0:41:04  
  20   Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie   0:42:12  
  21   Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Bahrain Merida   0:45:30  
  22   Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie   0:49:14  
  23   Jasper Philipsen (Bel ) UAE Team Emirates   0:50:06  
  24   Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto   0:52:28  
  25   Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   0:52:41  
  26   Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step   0:57:08  
  27   Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo - Visma   0:57:17  
  28   Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb   0:57:27  

 

  Командная классификация после 6 этапа  
  1   Trek-Segafredo (Usa)   70:19:27  
  2   Movistar (Spa)   0:01:39  
  3   Groupama - FDJ (Fra)   0:02:04  
  4   EF Education First (Usa)   0:04:26  
  5   Team INEOS (Gbr)   0:07:46  
  6   Jumbo - Visma (Ned)   0:08:31  
  7   Bahrain Merida (Brn)   0:10:20  
  8   UAE Team Emirates (Uae)   0:11:03  
  9   Astana (Kaz)   0:11:40  
  10   AG2R (Fra)   0:13:28  
  11   Bora-hansgrohe (Ger)   0:13:42  
  12   Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)   0:17:31  
  13   Wanty - Gobert (Bel)   0:23:56  
  14   Deceuninck - Quick Step (Bel)   0:24:46  
  15   Dimension Data (Rsa)   0:33:37  
  16   CCC Team (Pol)   0:35:24  
  17   Team Sunweb (Ger)   0:38:44  
  18   Cofidis (Fra)   0:39:05  
  19   Soudal Lotto (Bel)   0:56:23  
  20   Arkea - Samsic (Fra)   0:57:25  
  21   Total Direct Energie (Fra)   1:01:36  
  22   KATUSHA-Alpecin (Sui)   1:10:47  

 

 

Тур де Франс-2019: Превью

Результаты 1 этапа Тур де Франс-2019

Результаты 2 этапа Тур де Франс-2019

Результаты 3 этапа Тур де Франс-2019

Результаты 4 этапа Тур де Франс-2019

Результаты 5 этапа Тур де Франс-2019

 

  1. RVL

    Сегодня, 18:57 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

    здесь можно считать  пассив...

    парни многие отвалились

  2. Имя: Vlad

    Gorn9k

    Сегодня, 18:58 | Регистрация: 28.05.2017

    Томас лучший из кэпов, но местные эксперды все равно не будут считать его капитаном Скай и претендентом на желтое в Париже

    1. Имя: Константин

      Konstantin41

      Сегодня, 19:11 | Регистрация: 4.07.2017

      Ладно бы ещё считали его и Берналя равноценными капитанами. Но нет. Вчера тут кто-то писал, что именно Берналь капитан инеоса, а Томас так, не претендент ни на что. И это притом, что Томас - действующий победитель тура, а Берналь едет свой первый гт на генерал.

      1. Имя: Алексей

        sixpack

        Сегодня, 19:13 | Регистрация: 20.11.2012

        На Джиро кто-то писал, что Соса теневой кэп Инеоса. Мало ли, что пишут

  3. Имя: Константин

    Konstantin41

    Сегодня, 18:59 | Регистрация: 4.07.2017

    Томас в порядке, кто бы что не говорил.

    А Мовистар опять изобразили что-то невнятное со своими капитанами

  4. Имя: Alik

    Astanaforever

    Сегодня, 18:59 | Регистрация: 30.06.2017

    Берналь то капнул.. хаха..

    1. Имя: Денис

      Den0595

      Сегодня, 19:04 | Регистрация: 3.05.2018

      Ну значит и фульс капнул? Или это так не работает?

      1. Имя: Александр

        kwwk

        Сегодня, 19:18 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

        Ну зачем вы человеку победу поломали. Злой Вы.

    2. Имя: Vlad

      Gorn9k

      Сегодня, 19:05 | Регистрация: 28.05.2017

      В одно время с Фульсангом, но глор конятины этого не хочет видеть))))))))

  5. Гонщик

    Сегодня, 19:02 | Регистрация: 28.05.2017

    Цитата: Gorn9k
    Томас лучший из кэпов, но местные эксперды все равно не будут считать его капитаном Скай и претендентом на желтое в Париже
    дааа , есть тут такие эксперды , поклонники индейцев .

  6. Имя: Yuriy 17

    Yuriy 17

    Сегодня, 19:02 | Регистрация: 8.07.2017

    Любопытно было наблюдать за этим этапом Тур де Франс.
    Достойно боролся  Ж. Алафилипп за сохранение своей жёлтой майки.

     

    Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité (рус. Свобода, Равенство, Братство) — национальный девиз Французской Республики и Республики Гаити
  7. Имя: Михаил

    ARC

    Сегодня, 19:02 | Регистрация: 13.12.2017

    Опять нет равных Геранту Томасу в финишном спурте, Прошлый тур легко выйграл с помощью финишных бонификаций, в этом году тактика та же.

    1. Имя: 0xF3759DF

      0x5F375A86

      Сегодня, 19:46 | Регистрация: 17.08.2015

      Трековая база никуда не делась у человека)

  8. Гонщик

    Сегодня, 19:04 | Регистрация: 28.05.2017

    Больше всего удивил чел в жёлтой майке , ну оочень не хочет её отдавать .

  9. Имя: Сергей

    error

    Сегодня, 19:04 | Регистрация: 20.05.2010

    Грунт на финише еще та подлянка оказалсь. Но так интересней.

  10. Имя: Михаил

    motte

    Сегодня, 19:05 | Регистрация: 4.07.2011

    Как это квики то просчитались с отрывом,отпустив его

    Альберто сразу сказал, что отрыв недопустимо отпустили и вот 6 сек и маечку ко дню Бастилии забрали...а это удар по французу.

    Это сильная потеря для Лефевра сегодня

    1. Имя: Серафим

      Серафим

      Сегодня, 19:11 | Регистрация: 4.08.2018

      Жужу и так сделал больше, чем мог. Он просто понял, что может усидеть с генеральщиками и пошел на принцип, как может по-мушкетерски.
      Наверняка Лефевр и на такое не рассчитывал. Чикконе помогли бонификации.
      А вообще два первых парня просто молодцы.

      1. Имя: Михаил

        motte

        Сегодня, 19:14 | Регистрация: 4.07.2011

        Я, все же,считаю потерей для Лефевра
        И,многострадальный трек,когда последний раз маечка тдф была у них,я уже и не помню.

        1. Имя: Ольга

          Earl57

          Сегодня, 19:27 | Регистрация: 7.12.2014

          У Канчеллары наверно,в 2015 г.

          1. Имя: Михаил

            motte

            Сегодня, 20:44 | Регистрация: 4.07.2011

            Именно!

  11. Гонщик

    Сегодня, 19:06 | Регистрация: 28.05.2017

    Цитата: Den0595
    Ну значит и фульс капнул? Или это так не работает?
    а он что реально на что-то претендует ?

    1. Имя: Vlad

      Gorn9k

      Сегодня, 19:07 | Регистрация: 28.05.2017

      ОН ЖЕ В ЛУЧШЕЙ ФОРМЕ ЗА ПОСЛЕДНИЕ ГОДЫ
      ПРЕТЕНДЕНТ НОМЕР АДИН
      БГГ

    2. Имя: Юрий

      raspik

      Сегодня, 19:08 | Регистрация: 6.04.2018

      причем, я перед началом тура здесь читал, самый реальный - подсушенный, специально под тур.

  12. Имя: Александр

    kwwk

    Сегодня, 19:08 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

    Томас впечатлил, наверно единственный кто на последних 200 м ехал, а не шагал. Ну а квики по итогу майку упустили сами дав отрыву так много: Аллафилип уж больно был хорош.

    Много потенциальных кэпов отвалили навсегда, многие поймали просвет.

  13. Имя: Алексей

    sixpack

    Сегодня, 19:09 | Регистрация: 20.11.2012

    По этому этапу Жужу выглядит главным претендентом на итоговую победу :-)

    1. Имя: Александр

      kwwk

      Сегодня, 19:20 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

      А вот это такида!

  14. Имя: Ден

    rude_rider

    Сегодня, 19:09 | Регистрация: 27.07.2011

    Цитата: Gorn9k
    ОН ЖЕ В ЛУЧШЕЙ ФОРМЕ ЗА ПОСЛЕДНИЕ ГОДЫ
    ПРЕТЕНДЕНТ НОМЕР АДИН
    БГГ
    Еще один гений Жги

  15. Имя: Lada

    LLL

    Сегодня, 19:11 | Регистрация: 15.06.2014

    Томас, Алафилипп, Пино и с сомнением Ланда - претенденты на подиум. Томас вообще отсидел невидимкой. К сожалению Нибали и Бардэ не тянут, жаль. Кинтана...что-то не то. 

    И большой молодец Teuns!

    1. Имя: Александр

      kwwk

      Сегодня, 19:22 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

      У Кинтаны нет любимого колеса, отсюда все сегодняшние и будущие проблемы.

  16. Имя: Денис

    Den0595

    Сегодня, 19:18 | Регистрация: 3.05.2018

    У Жужу есть ещё суббота, чтобы к Бастилии вернуть себе майку 

  17. Гонщик

    Сегодня, 19:18 | Регистрация: 28.05.2017

    Цитата: sixpack
    По этому этапу Жужу выглядит главным претендентом на итоговую победу :-)
    смешно

  18. Имя: Сергей

    error

    Сегодня, 19:20 | Регистрация: 20.05.2010

    Тех кто ехал Джиро этот этап прибил точно, если ехали за секундами. Нужно было сидеть в минуте- двух и ждать 3 й недели. 

  19. Гонщик

    Сегодня, 19:21 | Регистрация: 28.05.2017

    Цитата: motte
    Я, все же,считаю потерей для Лефевра
    И,многострадальный трек,когда последний раз маечка тдф была у них,я уже и не помню.
    потеря потерей , но в итоге колумбиец будет возить бачки для Томаса , чудес не бывает .

    1. Имя: Михаил

      motte

      Сегодня, 20:01 | Регистрация: 4.07.2011

      Будет возить не будет,нормально все это...право первой ночи конечно у Томаса,а у берналя ещё придет всё,
      Я,лично,не стучу себя пяткой в грудь за берналя,есть политика Ская, да и дорога рассудит,но,как я уже сказал,право па новой ночи у Томаса, это бесспорно.

      Кстати,а какое отношение имеет выделенное вами моего поста и то,что написали?

      Перед один,а зад чей????

      Вы торопились в написании?-:)

       

  20. Бакеша

    Сегодня, 19:23 | Регистрация: 1.02.2018

    Не все еще не ясно среди претендентов на подиум. Но, Нибали однозначно подустал после Джиро

    1. Имя: Сергей

      SSS

      Сегодня, 19:35 | Регистрация: 25.05.2015

      нибали вообще уже подустал за карьеру.

  21. Имя: Илмарс

    salomon

    Сегодня, 19:26 | Регистрация: 11.07.2012

    Цитата: Den0595
    У Жужу есть ещё суббота, чтобы к Бастилии вернуть себе майку 
    Посмотрим, что останется от Жужу в Пиренеях !

  22. Имя: Lada

    LLL

    Сегодня, 19:26 | Регистрация: 15.06.2014

    Контадор по-прежнему красавчик.

    1. Имя: Александр

      kwwk

      Сегодня, 20:04 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

      Согласен, мог сегодня и выиграть на мотоцикле)))

  23. Имя: Андрей

    Krakk

    Сегодня, 19:27 | Регистрация: 22.06.2018

    Ожидаемая развязка, впереди оказались именно те, кто должен был. Разрывы крошечные, но подиум начинает вырисовываться уже сейчас. Четыре претендента на 3 места. Теперь впереди длинная череда этапов, не влияющих на гк, нам остается пожелать гонщикам обойтись без падений и прочих случайностей, способных испортить результат. А там начнется самое интересное.

    1. Имя: Veloster

      veloster

      Сегодня, 19:48 | Регистрация: 4.01.2018

      Сразу укажите, кто эти четыре счастливчика

      1. Имя: Андрей

        Krakk

        Сегодня, 20:26 | Регистрация: 22.06.2018

        Один - Кинтана. Самый титулованный (после Нибали) и одновременно, как ни странно, самый загадочный претендент, едет - не высовывается, а итоге исподтишка возьмет свое. Может быть. Трех остальных я назвал еще до этапа, в превью к нему.

        1. Имя: Василий

          ayahuasca

          Сегодня, 22:59 | Регистрация: 9.06.2017

          Кинтане - железное четвертое место!

  24. Имя: Серафим

    Серафим

    Сегодня, 19:28 | Регистрация: 4.08.2018

     Финишный створ был убойный. Не шибко эстетично все это выглядело.

    Томас, по-моему, был единственным, кто заехал на финиш не корчась и не извиваясь. 

      Внешне выглядел не убитым, с запасом сил.

     

    Да, Порт удивил, думал, он сегодня рухнет. Так неважно выглядел до этого, и не только на Туре. 

    Что, Ричард, надолго пруха пришла?

  25. Имя: Илмарс

    salomon

    Сегодня, 19:28 | Регистрация: 11.07.2012

    А щас есть желающие считать Берналя главной ставкой Ineos/Sky ? Сомневаюсь...

    1. Имя: Александр

      kwwk

      Сегодня, 20:07 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

      Его никто и не считал главной, но равной - да. Но Томас сегодня дал боссам Инеос пищу для размышлений. Но до дня отдыха у них полюбасу будет два полнокровных кэпа.

    2. RVL

      Сегодня, 20:44 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

      там 4 сек...всего то.
      Алафилипп тут выжил..и что, он теперь фаворит?

  26. Гонщик

    Сегодня, 19:32 | Регистрация: 28.05.2017

    Если реально , то по этому этапу не понять кто чем дышит , так как не было сильного развоза , а гонца способного кинуть пару минут на таком градиенте соперникам , на этой гонке нет . 

  27. Имя: SportSpirit

    SportSpirit

    Сегодня, 19:35 | Регистрация: 4.05.2019

    Пино в порядке и его оруженосцы тоже. Один капитан лучше, чем два и уж тем более, чем три)

  28. DV

    Сегодня, 19:53 | Регистрация: 28.05.2014

    От началось. Один выиграл у другого 5 сек и уже Герант стал безусловным фаворитом)) Еще достаточно этапов,чтобы Герант слился

  29. Имя: Arman

    qwerty93

    Сегодня, 19:59 | Регистрация: 22.05.2018

    Цитата: veloster
    Сразу укажите, кто эти четыре счастливчика
    После этого этапа фавориты в последовательности: Томас, Фульсанг, Пино, Берналь. Бухманна на Пиренейях посмотрим.

  30. Имя: Николай.

    Николай Н.

    Сегодня, 20:13 | Регистрация: 15.04.2010

    Отрыв отпустили далековато и волчья стая сачканула, не хотела догонять. И в итоге потеряли лайку. Наверно думали, что отрыв капнет на последней горе, а ребята выдержали. Алафилиппо пытался сам спасти своё лидерство. Да и Мовистар немного помог.

  31. Walther

    Сегодня, 20:27 | Регистрация: 23.01.2016

    Чота никто не обратил внимания: Берналь поедет завтра в белой майке, но он только второй за Чикконе.

  32. Имя: Дмитрий

    Sezar

    Сегодня, 20:41 | Регистрация: 3.07.2011

    Думаю у Берналя был плохой день или у него какая-н инфекция. Он сегодня даже внешне выглядел как-то стремно.  Возможно в этом причина того, что отрыв отпустили.

    Второй момент в том, что постджировские парни очень хорошо себя чувствуют. Понятное дело, что на этом Туре резвится в основном второй-третий эшелон, но Ланда и Чикконе едут  блестяще.

  33. Имя: Ольга

    Earl57

    Сегодня, 21:01 | Регистрация: 7.12.2014

    Нибали и Порта теперь будут отпускать в отрывы?

  34. Имя: Серафим

    Серафим

    Сегодня, 21:18 | Регистрация: 4.08.2018

     В табличках еще нет временнОй бонификации на предпоследнем подъеме (8,5 и 2 сек). Я так понимаю, если бы этой бонификации не было, Жужу остался бы в желтой майке. Чикконе как раз 8 сек. подобрал.

  35. Имя: VIKtor

    EL-Fenomeno

    Сегодня, 23:36 | Регистрация: 4.01.2015

    Жулиан боролся и...как же он хотел удержать эту майку ещё на пару дней, увы коварная стенка последних метров сыграла не в его пользу (плюс у Чикконе на этапе бонификация была). Вообще то я думаю, что Квики могут если захотят устроить так, чтобы Алафилипп вернул себе майку лидера генерала до дня взятия Бастилии, но что скажет Джулио и его ТРЭК...и остальные  в пелотоне?

    Томас на финиш заехал очень бойко, жесткая частота педаляжа на таком градиенте, сидя (!) и такая молотиловка встиле Фруми) Мне кажется Джи явно готов повторить свой прошлогодний успех и плевал он на то, что Берналя многие считают/считали как у нас, так и "у них" каг бэ капитаном №1 от ИНЭОСа.

    Из ТОПовых генеральщиков хуже и больше всех мне кажется потерял Барде. А вот Пино другое дело; Тибо ещё поборется (как и Роман), но вот НАСТРОЙение после 6 этапа у двух главных французов на генерал этого ТдФ совсем разное теперь.

    NBA+NHL & PhotoShop+комп.графика=ФОТОграф
Информация
Посетители, находящиеся в группе Гость, не могут оставлять комментарии к данной публикации.

  • EL-Fenomeno
    Тур де Франс-2019. Результаты ... (57)
    EL-Fenomeno-Фото

    Жулиан боролся и...как же он хотел удержать эту майку ещё на пару дней, увы коварная стенка последних метров сыграла не в его пользу (плюс у Чикконе на этапе бонификация была). Вообще то я думаю, что Квики могут если захотят устроить так, чтобы Алафилипп вернул себе майку лидера генерала до дня взятия Бастилии, но что скажет Джулио и его ТРЭК...и остальные  в пелотоне?

    Томас на финиш заехал очень бойко, жесткая частота педаляжа на таком градиенте, сидя (!) и такая молотиловка встиле Фруми) Мне кажется Джи явно готов повторить свой прошлогодний успех и плевал он на то, что Берналя многие считают/считали как у нас, так и "у них" каг бэ капитаном №1 от ИНЭОСа.

    Из ТОПовых генеральщиков хуже и больше всех мне кажется потерял Барде. А вот Пино другое дело; Тибо ещё поборется (как и Роман), но вот НАСТРОЙение после 6 этапа у двух главных французов на генерал этого ТдФ совсем разное теперь.

  • ayahuasca
    Тур де Франс-2019. Результаты ... (57)
    ayahuasca-Фото
    Кинтане - железное четвертое место!
  • Konstantin41
    Алехандро Вальверде доволен св ... (28)
    Konstantin41-Фото

    Как и ожидалось на ТДФ, который не совсем подходит Вальву по профилю, из него сделали грегари. На вуэльту поедет уже полноценным капитаном.

  • Серафим
    Тур де Франс-2019. Результаты ... (57)
    Серафим-Фото

     В табличках еще нет временнОй бонификации на предпоследнем подъеме (8,5 и 2 сек). Я так понимаю, если бы этой бонификации не было, Жужу остался бы в желтой майке. Чикконе как раз 8 сек. подобрал.

  • Earl57
    Тур де Франс-2019. Результаты ... (57)
    Earl57-Фото

    Нибали и Порта теперь будут отпускать в отрывы?

  • motte
    Тур де Франс-2019. Результаты ... (57)
    motte-Фото
    Именно!
  • RVL
    Тур де Франс-2019. Результаты ... (57)
    RVL-Фото
    там 4 сек...всего то.
    Алафилипп тут выжил..и что, он теперь фаворит?
  • Sezar
    Тур де Франс-2019. Результаты ... (57)
    Sezar-Фото

    Думаю у Берналя был плохой день или у него какая-н инфекция. Он сегодня даже внешне выглядел как-то стремно.  Возможно в этом причина того, что отрыв отпустили.

    Второй момент в том, что постджировские парни очень хорошо себя чувствуют. Понятное дело, что на этом Туре резвится в основном второй-третий эшелон, но Ланда и Чикконе едут  блестяще.

  • Walther
    Тур де Франс-2019. Результаты ... (57)
    Walther-Фото

    Чота никто не обратил внимания: Берналь поедет завтра в белой майке, но он только второй за Чикконе.

  • Krakk
    Тур де Франс-2019. Результаты ... (57)
    Krakk-Фото
    Один - Кинтана. Самый титулованный (после Нибали) и одновременно, как ни странно, самый загадочный претендент, едет - не высовывается, а итоге исподтишка возьмет свое. Может быть. Трех остальных я назвал еще до этапа, в превью к нему.

