Тур де Франс-2019. Результаты 5 этапа

|Сен-Дье-де-Вож - Кольмар, 175,5 км
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe
|04:02:33
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
|-
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Merida
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|13
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|14
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|15
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|19
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|20
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
|22
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team INEOS
|23
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|24
|Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team INEOS
|25
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain Merida
|27
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|28
|Pello Bilbao (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|Joey Rosskopf (Usa) CCC Team
|31
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data
|33
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|35
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|36
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R
|37
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R
|41
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|42
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|43
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|44
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team INEOS
|45
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team INEOS
|46
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|47
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|48
|Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|49
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team
|50
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|51
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|52
|Adam Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton-Scott
|53
|Enric Mas (Esp) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|54
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Merida
|55
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R
|56
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|57
|George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma
|58
|Mikel Landa (Esp) Movistar Team
|59
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|60
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Total Direct Energie
|61
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|62
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|63
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|64
|Tejay Van Garderen (Usa) EF Education First
|65
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|66
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|67
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team
|69
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|70
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|71
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team INEOS
|72
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|73
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|74
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|75
|Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis
|76
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|78
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Merida
|0:00:17
|79
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Team INEOS
|0:00:51
|80
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|0:01:44
|81
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:02:06
|82
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:06:25
|83
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:07:41
|84
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|85
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|0:08:16
|Промежуточный спринт. HEILIGENSTEIN - 71 км
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|20
|2
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|17
|3
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|13
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe
|10
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|9
|8
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|7
|10
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto
|6
|11
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|5
|12
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Merida
|4
|13
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Merida
|3
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe
|2
|15
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|1
|Финиш
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe
|30
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
|25
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Merida
|19
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|17
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis
|15
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|13
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|11
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|11
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|6
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|5
|13
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|4
|14
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|Горная премия 3 кат. Côte de Grendelbruch - 44 км
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|2
|2
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|Горная премия 2 кат. Côte du Haut-Kœnigsbourg (554 m) - 109.5 км
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|5
|2
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|2
|4
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|1
|Горная премия 2 кат. Côte des Trois-Épis (659 m) - 140.5 км
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|3
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|2
|4
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|1
|Горная премия 3 кат. Côte des Cinq Châteaux - 156 км
|1
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|2
|2
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|Генеральная классификация после 5 этапа
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:44:12
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:00:14
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:00:25
|4
|George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:40
|6
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team INEOS
|7
|Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team INEOS
|0:00:45
|8
|Enric Mas (Esp) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00:46
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe
|0:00:50
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:51
|11
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|0:00:52
|14
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:53
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (Usa) EF Education First
|16
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Merida
|0:00:56
|17
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:57
|18
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|19
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:01:00
|21
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain Merida
|0:01:01
|22
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|23
|Adam Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Pello Bilbao (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|0:01:11
|29
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|30
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:18
|31
|Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis
|32
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:01:19
|33
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|34
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|35
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:28
|36
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:30
|38
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|39
|Mikel Landa (Esp) Movistar Team
|40
|Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team
|41
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:34
|42
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:43
|43
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R
|0:01:44
|47
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|48
|Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data
|0:02:00
|49
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:07
|50
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:15
|51
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:02:16
|52
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|53
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:19
|54
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|55
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Merida
|0:02:27
|56
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team INEOS
|0:02:33
|57
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:02:44
|58
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|0:02:55
|59
|Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|0:02:56
|60
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|0:03:03
|61
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R
|0:03:12
|62
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R
|0:03:16
|63
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team INEOS
|0:03:31
|64
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R
|0:03:43
|65
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|0:04:11
|66
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:04:13
|67
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team INEOS
|0:04:31
|68
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:04:40
|69
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:03
|70
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis
|0:05:41
|71
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:05:48
|72
|Joey Rosskopf (Usa) CCC Team
|0:05:52
|73
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:09:05
|74
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Merida
|0:09:30
|75
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Team INEOS
|0:09:34
|76
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:39
|77
|Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:48
|78
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:11:02
|79
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|0:14:20
|81
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:15:00
|Горная классификация после 5 этапа
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|17
|2
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|3
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|4
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|7
|Michael Schar (Swi) CCC Team
|1
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|10
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|11
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin
|1
