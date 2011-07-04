VeloNEWS
Тур де Франс-2019. Результаты 5 этапа

 

 

  Сен-Дье-де-Вож - Кольмар, 175,5 км  
  1   Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe   04:02:33  
  2   Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma   -  
  3   Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott      
  4   Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Merida      
  5   Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team      
  6   Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis      
  7   Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb      
  8   Nils Politt (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin      
  9   Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo      
  10   Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  11   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team      
  12   Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data      
  13   Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First      
  14   Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team      
  15   Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team      
  16   Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana Pro Team      
  17   Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo      
  18   David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  19   Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  20   Daryl Impey (Rsa) Mitchelton-Scott      
  21   Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma      
  22   Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team INEOS      
  23   Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Soudal Lotto      
  24   Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team INEOS      
  25   Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R      
  26   Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain Merida      
  27   Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe      
  28   Pello Bilbao (Esp) Astana Pro Team      
  29   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo      
  30   Joey Rosskopf (Usa) CCC Team      
  31   Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo      
  32   Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data      
  33   Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team      
  34   Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma      
  35   Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe      
  36   Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R      
  37   Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo      
  38   Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team      
  39   Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo      
  40   Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R      
  41   Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  42   Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First      
  43   Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  44   Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team INEOS      
  45   Egan Bernal (Col) Team INEOS      
  46   Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe      
  47   Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis      
  48   Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama - FDJ      
  49   Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team      
  50   Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data      
  51   Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team      
  52   Adam Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton-Scott      
  53   Enric Mas (Esp) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  54   Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Merida      
  55   Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R      
  56   Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team      
  57   George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma      
  58   Mikel Landa (Esp) Movistar Team      
  59   Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First      
  60   Rein Taaramae (Est) Total Direct Energie      
  61   Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First      
  62   Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates      
  63   Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team      
  64   Tejay Van Garderen (Usa) EF Education First      
  65   Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates      
  66   Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates      
  67   Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team      
  68   Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team      
  69   Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott      
  70   Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  71   Wout Poels (Ned) Team INEOS      
  72   Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team      
  73   Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb      
  74   Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie      
  75   Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis      
  76   Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates      
  77   Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb      
  78   Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Merida   0:00:17  
  79   Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Team INEOS   0:00:51  
  80   Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   0:01:44  
  81   Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb   0:02:06  
  82   Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:06:25  
  83   Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie   0:07:41  
  84   Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin      
  85   Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo      
  86   Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto   0:08:16  

 

 

  Промежуточный спринт. HEILIGENSTEIN - 71 км  
  1   Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First   20  
  2   Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin   17  
  3   Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo   15  
  4   Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto   13  
  5   Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step   11  
  6   Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe   10  
  7   Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb   9  
  8   Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck - Quick Step   8  
  9   Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data   7  
  10   Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto   6  
  11   Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto   5  
  12   Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Merida   4  
  13   Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Merida   3  
  14   Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe   2  
  15   Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   1  

 

  Финиш  
  1   Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe   30  
  2   Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma   25  
  3   Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott   22  
  4   Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Merida   19  
  5   Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team   17  
  6   Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis   15  
  7   Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb   13  
  8   Nils Politt (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin   11  
  9   Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo   9  
  10   Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step   7  
  11   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   6  
  12   Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data   5  
  13   Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First   4  
  14   Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   3  
  15   Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team   2  

 

  Горная премия 3 кат. Côte de Grendelbruch - 44 км  
  1   Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto   2  
  2   Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo   1  

 

  Горная премия 2 кат. Côte du Haut-Kœnigsbourg (554 m) - 109.5 км  
  1   Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto   5  
  2   Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo   3  
  3   Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First   2  
  4   Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin   1  

 

  Горная премия 2 кат. Côte des Trois-Épis (659 m) - 140.5 км  
  1   Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo   5  
  2   Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto   3  
  3   Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First   2  
  4   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   1  

 

  Горная премия 3 кат. Côte des Cinq Châteaux - 156 км  
  1   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   2  
  2   Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb   1  

 

  Генеральная классификация после 5 этапа  
  1   Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step   18:44:12  
  2   Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma   0:00:14  
  3   Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma   0:00:25  
  4   George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma      
  5   Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb   0:00:40  
  6   Egan Bernal (Col) Team INEOS      
  7   Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team INEOS   0:00:45  
  8   Enric Mas (Esp) Deceuninck - Quick Step   0:00:46  
  9   Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe   0:00:50  
  10   Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team   0:00:51  
  11   Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First      
  12   Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb      
  13   Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   0:00:52  
  14   Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First   0:00:53  
  15   Tejay Van Garderen (Usa) EF Education First      
  16   Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Merida   0:00:56  
  17   Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott   0:00:57  
  18   David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  19   Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  20   Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb   0:01:00  
  21   Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain Merida   0:01:01  
  22   Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team   0:01:06  
  23   Adam Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton-Scott      
  24   Daryl Impey (Rsa) Mitchelton-Scott      
  25   Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team      
  26   Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team      
  27   Pello Bilbao (Esp) Astana Pro Team      
  28   Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   0:01:11  
  29   Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe      
  30   Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis   0:01:18  
  31   Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis      
  32   Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data   0:01:19  
  33   Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data      
  34   Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Soudal Lotto      
  35   Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates   0:01:28  
  36   Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates      
  37   Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team   0:01:30  
  38   Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team      
  39   Mikel Landa (Esp) Movistar Team      
  40   Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team      
  41   Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo   0:01:34  
  42   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   0:01:43  
  43   Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo      
  44   Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo      
  45   Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo      
  46   Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R   0:01:44  
  47   Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team   0:01:48  
  48   Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data   0:02:00  
  49   Rein Taaramae (Est) Total Direct Energie   0:02:07  
  50   Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott   0:02:15  
  51   Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:02:16  
  52   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   0:02:18  
  53   Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates   0:02:19  
  54   Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   0:02:23  
  55   Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Merida   0:02:27  
  56   Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team INEOS   0:02:33  
  57   Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team   0:02:44  
  58   Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   0:02:55  
  59   Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama - FDJ   0:02:56  
  60   Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   0:03:03  
  61   Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R   0:03:12  
  62   Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R   0:03:16  
  63   Wout Poels (Ned) Team INEOS   0:03:31  
  64   Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R   0:03:43  
  65   Nils Politt (Ger) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin   0:04:11  
  66   Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First   0:04:13  
  67   Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team INEOS   0:04:31  
  68   Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team   0:04:40  
  69   Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo   0:05:03  
  70   Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis   0:05:41  
  71   Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma   0:05:48  
  72   Joey Rosskopf (Usa) CCC Team   0:05:52  
  73   Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb   0:09:05  
  74   Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Merida   0:09:30  
  75   Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Team INEOS   0:09:34  
  76   Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates   0:09:39  
  77   Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana Pro Team   0:10:48  
  78   Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie   0:11:02  
  79   Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team      
  80   Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First   0:14:20  
  81   Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step   0:15:00  

 

  Горная классификация после 5 этапа  
  1   Tim Wellens (Bel) Soudal Lotto   17  
  2   Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo   9  
  3   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team   6  
  4   Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First   4  
  5   Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team   2  
  6   Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb   1  
  7   Michael Schar (Swi) CCC Team   1  
  8   Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step   1  
  9   Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team   1  
  10   Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb   1  
  11   Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team KATUSHA-Alpecin   1  

 

