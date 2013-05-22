- Категория:
Handzame Classic-2017
Bredene - Kortemark, 197,1 км
1. Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Joker Icopal
2. Adam Blythe (Gbr) Aqua Blue Sport
3. Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4. Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
5. Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
6. Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
7. Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
8. Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
9. Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
10. Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
