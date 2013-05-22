VeloNEWS
Handzame Classic-2017

Handzame Classic-2017

 

Bredene - Kortemark, 197,1 км

 

1. Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Joker Icopal
2. Adam Blythe (Gbr) Aqua Blue Sport
3. Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4. Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
5. Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij

6. Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
7. Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
8. Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
9. Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
10. Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice

    Так себе гонка, был бы дождь, ветер, может былоб интересно. А так все в обычный спринт переросло.  Кузнецов как я заметил, так для галочки подвез Планкарта и оставил за 1,5км одного а того просто в середину пелотона сразу задавили. 

    Так себе гонка, был бы дождь, ветер, может былоб интересно. А так все в обычный спринт переросло.  Кузнецов как я заметил, так для галочки подвез Планкарта и оставил за 1,5км одного а того просто в середину пелотона сразу задавили. 

    Для желающих посмотреть бельгийскую Handzame classic вот ссылка http://www.streamgaroo.com/tv-stream/united-kingdom/eurosport-2-liv
    e-stream

    Цитата: MSG
    Берите больше, интерес представляется только связка Чипресса-Поджио, а это последние 30 км. Из всех монументов велоспорта МСМ - самая скучная для болельщиков, но постоянно смотрю и надеюсь, что все-таки кто-то сможет убежать заранее и победить как ФК когда-то

    типа так ?)

    https://gifs.com/gif/Wn091x

    Берите больше, интерес представляется только связка Чипресса-Поджио, а это последние 30 км. Из всех монументов велоспорта МСМ - самая скучная для болельщиков, но постоянно смотрю и надеюсь, что все-таки кто-то сможет убежать заранее и победить как ФК когда-то
    врядли Карлос доедет до финиша...в Мувиков ставка на Бенну и Барберо!
    Цитата: rude_rider
    не люблю эту гонку
    слижком длинная ,по мне обычный спринтеркий этап на 50% длинне обычного

    Потому что это КЛАСИЧИССИМА, одна из 5 монументалок в сезоне. ita

    Но некая правда ваших словах есть, можно спокойно смотреть последние 50-60 км. , хотя если погода плохая, решающие события для итога могут случится и в середине гонки (т..е сходы, завалы и всё-таки неприятное)

    мой фаворит Велленс)

    кстати-Бетанкур едет капитаном Мувистара) растет толстый ленивец)))

    Поездит 1 сезон, нарубит капусты и свалит.

    Гавирия для меня темная лошадка, даже спустя год, непонятны его возможности. Очень техничный колумбиец, если будет шанс, он своего не упустит. 

    Грайпель видимо сдался на этой гонке, в общей группе он доезжал только в 2014, но был самым последним.  

    В Русвело, мне кажется Цатевич в своей лучшей форме вполне мог бы быть в 10ке. 

    Как сказал Тинков, при это руководстве, это врядли.

