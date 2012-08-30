Вуэльта Андалусии-2017. Этап 5 Категория:

Сегодня, 18:48 Вуэльта Андалусии-2017. Этап 5 Setenil de las Bodegas - Coin, 151.5 км 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 3:58:31 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team 0:00:00 3 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 4 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 5 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain - Merida 6 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 7 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:34 8 Hector Saez Benito (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:45 9 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Bahrain - Merida 10 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 11 Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 13 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 14 Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Bahrain - Merida 15 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Esp) Movistar Team 16 Daniel Lopez Parada (Esp) Burgos - BH 17 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 19 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 21 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 22 José Manuel Díaz (Esp) Israel Cycling Academy 23 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 24 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 25 Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Trek - Segafredo 26 Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 27 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 28 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 29 Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Team Sky 30 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 31 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 32 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 33 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek - Segafredo 34 Marc Soler Gimenez (Esp) Movistar Team 35 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 36 André Cardoso (Por) Trek - Segafredo 37 Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 38 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Esp) Team Sky 39 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 40 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 41 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 42 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team 43 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain - Merida 44 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team 45 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 46 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) FDJ 47 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 48 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 49 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 50 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 51 Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Esp) Burgos - BH 52 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 53 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek - Segafredo 54 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 55 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 56 Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 57 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 58 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 59 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Trek - Segafredo 60 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain - Merida 61 Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ 62 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 63 Alexander Aranburu Deva (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 64 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 65 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 66 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 67 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto - Soudal 68 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 69 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 70 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 71 Nathan Brown (Usa) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team 72 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 73 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 74 David Belda (Esp) Burgos - BH 75 Hugh Carthy (Gbr) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team 76 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 77 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 78 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 79 Chad Haga (Usa) Team Sunweb 80 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 81 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 82 Victor De La Parte Gonzalez (Esp) Movistar Team 83 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 84 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 85 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 86 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 87 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 88 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:35 89 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:03:42 90 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:02 91 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 92 Pello Olaberria Arruabarrena (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 93 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 94 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 95 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 96 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 97 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 98 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 99 Huub Duijn (Ned) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 100 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 101 Jorge Arcas Peña (Esp) Movistar Team 102 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 103 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek - Segafredo 104 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 105 Igor Merino Kortazar (Esp) Burgos - BH 106 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 107 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 108 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 109 Winner Andrew Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 110 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 111 Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 112 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 113 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:06:11 114 Yohann Gène (Fra) Direct Energie 115 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team 116 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 117 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:10:38 118 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 119 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Esp) Burgos - BH 120 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 121 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 122 Aitor Gonzalez (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 123 Mark McNally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 124 Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise Итоговая генеральная классификация Вуэльты Андалусии-2017 1 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 17:12:23 2 Alberto Contador (Esp) Trek - Segafredo 0:00:01 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:06 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:21 5 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:45 6 Mikel Landa (Esp) Team Sky 0:00:48 7 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) FDJ 0:00:52 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale - Drapac 0:01:29 9 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain - Merida 0:01:48 10 Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Bahrain - Merida 0:01:50 11 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:57 12 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:02:04 13 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Esp) Team Sky 0:02:27 14 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:03:46 15 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:47 16 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:03:53 17 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:04:13 18 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:04:29 19 Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:48 20 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:04:52 21 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:04:59 22 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 23 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 0:05:12 24 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 25 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:05:25 26 André Cardoso (Por) Trek - Segafredo 0:05:29 27 David Belda (Esp) Burgos - BH 0:05:36 28 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:13 29 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:08:04 30 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:08:19 31 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:08:33 32 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:08:53 33 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:08:56 34 Victor De La Parte Gonzalez (Esp) Movistar Team 0:09:42 35 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 0:09:56 36 Marc Soler Gimenez (Esp) Movistar Team 0:09:57 37 Hector Saez Benito (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:10:09 38 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:10:14 39 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek - Segafredo 0:10:38 40 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 0:11:26 41 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 0:11:39 42 Hugh Carthy (Gbr) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team 0:12:00 43 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:12:29 44 Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ 0:13:00 45 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:32 46 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto - Soudal 0:13:46 47 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 0:13:57 48 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 0:14:34 49 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:14:38 50 Alexander Aranburu Deva (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:16:02 51 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:16:55 52 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:16:59 53 Chad Haga (Usa) Team Sunweb 0:17:26 54 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 0:18:06 55 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:18:29 56 Igor Merino Kortazar (Esp) Burgos - BH 0:19:26 57 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 0:19:27 58 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team 0:19:36 59 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Trek - Segafredo 0:19:49 60 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:20:20 61 Huub Duijn (Ned) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 0:20:25 62 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 0:20:35 63 Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:21:15 64 Nathan Brown (Usa) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team 0:21:44 65 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 0:21:45 66 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team 0:21:53 67 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:22:04 68 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:22:13 69 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain - Merida 0:22:14 70 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:43 71 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:22:52 72 Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Esp) Burgos - BH 0:23:11 73 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:25:13 74 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:25:19 75 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Bahrain - Merida 0:25:40 76 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:25:41 77 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:26:27 78 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team 0:26:30 79 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:26:38 80 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:26:46 81 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:26:58 82 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:27:56 83 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:28:00 84 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 0:28:07 85 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:28:50 86 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:28:54 87 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:29:05 88 José Manuel Díaz (Esp) Israel Cycling Academy 0:29:08 89 Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:29:39 90 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:30:49 91 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 0:30:53 92 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:30:57 93 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:30:59 94 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:31:40 95 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:32:00 96 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:32:34 97 Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:33:00 98 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:33:22 99 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain - Merida 0:34:00 100 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:35:00 101 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:35:02 102 Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:35:07 103 Daniel Lopez Parada (Esp) Burgos - BH 0:35:48 104 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 0:35:52 105 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:36:02 106 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek - Segafredo 0:37:17 107 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 0:37:22 108 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:37:26 109 Winner Andrew Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:37:53 110 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:38:46 111 Yohann Gène (Fra) Direct Energie 0:38:49 112 Jorge Arcas Peña (Esp) Movistar Team 0:38:53 113 Aitor Gonzalez (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:39:28 114 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:39:36 115 Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:39:42 116 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:39:51 117 Pello Olaberria Arruabarrena (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:42:24 118 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:42:29 119 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek - Segafredo 0:44:02 120 Mark McNally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:44:24 121 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 0:45:30 122 Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:45:55 123 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:46:21 124 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Esp) Burgos - BH 0:47:46 