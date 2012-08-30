- Категория:
- VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |
- Дата:
- Сегодня, 18:48
Вуэльта Андалусии-2017. Этап 5
|
Setenil de las Bodegas - Coin, 151.5 км
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|3:58:31
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:00
|3
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|4
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|5
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain - Merida
|6
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|7
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:34
|8
|Hector Saez Benito (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:45
|9
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Bahrain - Merida
|10
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|11
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|13
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|14
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Bahrain - Merida
|15
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Esp) Movistar Team
|16
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Esp) Burgos - BH
|17
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|19
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|21
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|22
|José Manuel Díaz (Esp) Israel Cycling Academy
|23
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|24
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|25
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Trek - Segafredo
|26
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|27
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|28
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|29
|Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Team Sky
|30
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|31
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|32
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|33
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek - Segafredo
|34
|Marc Soler Gimenez (Esp) Movistar Team
|35
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|36
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek - Segafredo
|37
|Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|38
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Esp) Team Sky
|39
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|40
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|41
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|42
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain - Merida
|44
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|46
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) FDJ
|47
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|48
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|49
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|50
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|51
|Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Esp) Burgos - BH
|52
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|53
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek - Segafredo
|54
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|55
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|56
|Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|57
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|58
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|59
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Trek - Segafredo
|60
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain - Merida
|61
|Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
|62
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|63
|Alexander Aranburu Deva (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|64
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|65
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|66
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|67
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto - Soudal
|68
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|69
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|70
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|71
|Nathan Brown (Usa) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|73
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|74
|David Belda (Esp) Burgos - BH
|75
|Hugh Carthy (Gbr) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|77
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|78
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|79
|Chad Haga (Usa) Team Sunweb
|80
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|81
|David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
|82
|Victor De La Parte Gonzalez (Esp) Movistar Team
|83
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|84
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|85
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|86
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|87
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|88
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:02:35
|89
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:03:42
|90
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:02
|91
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|92
|Pello Olaberria Arruabarrena (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|93
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|94
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|95
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|96
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|97
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|98
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|99
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|100
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|101
|Jorge Arcas Peña (Esp) Movistar Team
|102
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|103
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek - Segafredo
|104
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|105
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Esp) Burgos - BH
|106
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|107
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|108
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|109
|Winner Andrew Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|110
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|111
|Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|112
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|113
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:06:11
|114
|Yohann Gène (Fra) Direct Energie
|115
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|117
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:10:38
|118
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|119
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Esp) Burgos - BH
|120
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|121
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|122
|Aitor Gonzalez (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|123
|Mark McNally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|124
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|
Итоговая генеральная классификация Вуэльты Андалусии-2017
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|17:12:23
|2
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:01
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:06
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|5
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:45
|6
|Mikel Landa (Esp) Team Sky
|0:00:48
|7
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) FDJ
|0:00:52
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale - Drapac
|0:01:29
|9
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain - Merida
|0:01:48
|10
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Bahrain - Merida
|0:01:50
|11
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:57
|12
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:02:04
|13
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Esp) Team Sky
|0:02:27
|14
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:03:46
|15
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:47
|16
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:03:53
|17
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:04:13
|18
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:04:29
|19
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:48
|20
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:04:52
|21
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:04:59
|22
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|23
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|0:05:12
|24
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|25
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:05:25
|26
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek - Segafredo
|0:05:29
|27
|David Belda (Esp) Burgos - BH
|0:05:36
|28
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:13
|29
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:08:04
|30
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:08:19
|31
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:08:33
|32
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:08:53
|33
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:08:56
|34
|Victor De La Parte Gonzalez (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:09:42
|35
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|0:09:56
|36
|Marc Soler Gimenez (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:09:57
|37
|Hector Saez Benito (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:10:09
|38
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:10:14
|39
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek - Segafredo
|0:10:38
|40
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:11:26
|41
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|0:11:39
|42
|Hugh Carthy (Gbr) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:00
|43
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:12:29
|44
|Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ
|0:13:00
|45
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:32
|46
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto - Soudal
|0:13:46
|47
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:13:57
|48
|David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
|0:14:34
|49
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:14:38
|50
|Alexander Aranburu Deva (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:16:02
|51
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:16:55
|52
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:59
|53
|Chad Haga (Usa) Team Sunweb
|0:17:26
|54
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|0:18:06
|55
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:18:29
|56
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Esp) Burgos - BH
|0:19:26
|57
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|0:19:27
|58
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:36
|59
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Trek - Segafredo
|0:19:49
|60
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:20:20
|61
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|0:20:25
|62
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|0:20:35
|63
|Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:21:15
|64
|Nathan Brown (Usa) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:44
|65
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|0:21:45
|66
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:53
|67
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:22:04
|68
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:22:13
|69
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain - Merida
|0:22:14
|70
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:43
|71
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:22:52
|72
|Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Esp) Burgos - BH
|0:23:11
|73
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:25:13
|74
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:25:19
|75
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Bahrain - Merida
|0:25:40
|76
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:25:41
|77
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:26:27
|78
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:30
|79
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:26:38
|80
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:26:46
|81
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:26:58
|82
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:27:56
|83
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:28:00
|84
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|0:28:07
|85
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:28:50
|86
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:28:54
|87
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:29:05
|88
|José Manuel Díaz (Esp) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:29:08
|89
|Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:29:39
|90
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:30:49
|91
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|0:30:53
|92
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:30:57
|93
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:30:59
|94
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:31:40
|95
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:32:00
|96
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:32:34
|97
|Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:33:00
|98
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:33:22
|99
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain - Merida
|0:34:00
|100
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:35:00
|101
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:35:02
|102
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:35:07
|103
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Esp) Burgos - BH
|0:35:48
|104
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:35:52
|105
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:36:02
|106
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek - Segafredo
|0:37:17
|107
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|0:37:22
|108
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:37:26
|109
|Winner Andrew Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:37:53
|110
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:38:46
|111
|Yohann Gène (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:38:49
|112
|Jorge Arcas Peña (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:38:53
|113
|Aitor Gonzalez (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:39:28
|114
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:39:36
|115
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:39:42
|116
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:39:51
|117
|Pello Olaberria Arruabarrena (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:42:24
|118
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:42:29
|119
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek - Segafredo
|0:44:02
|120
|Mark McNally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:44:24
|121
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|0:45:30
|122
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:45:55
|123
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:46:21
|124
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Esp) Burgos - BH
|0:47:46
Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены
Поддержите нас, поделитесь побликацией с друзьями в социальных сетях. Спасибо!
- Комментариев
- (2)
- Просмотров
- (533)