Вуэльта Андалусии-2017. Этап 5

 

Вуэльта Андалусии-2017. Этап 5

 

 

Setenil de las Bodegas - Coin, 151.5 км 

  
  1   Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal   3:58:31  
  2   Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team   0:00:00  
  3   Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  4   Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice      
  5   Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain - Merida      
  6   Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  7   Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:01:34  
  8   Hector Saez Benito (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   0:01:45  
  9   Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Bahrain - Merida      
  10   Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits      
  11   Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  12   Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ      
  13   Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek - Segafredo      
  14   Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Bahrain - Merida      
  15   Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Esp) Movistar Team      
  16   Daniel Lopez Parada (Esp) Burgos - BH      
  17   Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  18   Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky      
  19   Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  20   Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb      
  21   Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky      
  22   José Manuel Díaz (Esp) Israel Cycling Academy      
  23   Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb      
  24   Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  25   Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Trek - Segafredo      
  26   Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias      
  27   Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice      
  28   Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  29   Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Team Sky      
  30   Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky      
  31   Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team      
  32   Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice      
  33   Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek - Segafredo      
  34   Marc Soler Gimenez (Esp) Movistar Team      
  35   Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  36   André Cardoso (Por) Trek - Segafredo      
  37   Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  38   Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Esp) Team Sky      
  39   Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb      
  40   Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ      
  41   Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ      
  42   Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team      
  43   Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain - Merida      
  44   Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team      
  45   Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan      
  46   Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) FDJ      
  47   Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  48   Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits      
  49   Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto - Soudal      
  50   Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  51   Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Esp) Burgos - BH      
  52   Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  53   Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek - Segafredo      
  54   Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  55   Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto - Soudal      
  56   Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits      
  57   Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal      
  58   Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias      
  59   Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Trek - Segafredo      
  60   Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain - Merida      
  61   Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ      
  62   Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice      
  63   Alexander Aranburu Deva (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  64   Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  65   Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  66   Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal      
  67   Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto - Soudal      
  68   Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal      
  69   Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy      
  70   Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb      
  71   Nathan Brown (Usa) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team      
  72   Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  73   Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  74   David Belda (Esp) Burgos - BH      
  75   Hugh Carthy (Gbr) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team      
  76   Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb      
  77   Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice      
  78   Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie      
  79   Chad Haga (Usa) Team Sunweb      
  80   Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb      
  81   David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky      
  82   Victor De La Parte Gonzalez (Esp) Movistar Team      
  83   Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie      
  84   Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie      
  85   Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  86   Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  87   Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias      
  88   Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky   0:02:35  
  89   Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team   0:03:42  
  90   Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:06:02  
  91   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  92   Pello Olaberria Arruabarrena (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias      
  93   Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy      
  94   Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy      
  95   Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  96   Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ      
  97   Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  98   Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  99   Huub Duijn (Ned) Vérandas Willems - Crelan      
  100   Diego Rubio Hernandez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  101   Jorge Arcas Peña (Esp) Movistar Team      
  102   Jon Irisarri Rincon (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  103   Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek - Segafredo      
  104   William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ      
  105   Igor Merino Kortazar (Esp) Burgos - BH      
  106   Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias      
  107   Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie      
  108   Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice      
  109   Winner Andrew Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team      
  110   Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida      
  111   Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  112   Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie      
  113   Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:06:11  
  114   Yohann Gène (Fra) Direct Energie      
  115   Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team      
  116   Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  117   Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy   0:10:38  
  118   Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  119   Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Esp) Burgos - BH      
  120   Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice      
  121   Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy      
  122   Aitor Gonzalez (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias      
  123   Mark McNally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  124   Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      

 

 

Итоговая генеральная классификация Вуэльты Андалусии-2017

  
  1   Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team   17:12:23  
  2   Alberto Contador (Esp) Trek - Segafredo   0:00:01  
  3   Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ   0:00:06  
  4   Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky   0:00:21  
  5   Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky   0:00:45  
  6   Mikel Landa (Esp) Team Sky   0:00:48  
  7   Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) FDJ   0:00:52  
  8   Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale - Drapac   0:01:29  
  9   Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain - Merida   0:01:48  
  10   Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Bahrain - Merida   0:01:50  
  11   Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:01:57  
  12   Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb   0:02:04  
  13   Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Esp) Team Sky   0:02:27  
  14   Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal   0:03:46  
  15   Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb   0:03:47  
  16   Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:03:53  
  17   Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:04:13  
  18   Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:04:29  
  19   Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   0:04:48  
  20   Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto - Soudal   0:04:52  
  21   Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb   0:04:59  
  22   Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb      
  23   Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice   0:05:12  
  24   Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  25   Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias   0:05:25  
  26   André Cardoso (Por) Trek - Segafredo   0:05:29  
  27   David Belda (Esp) Burgos - BH   0:05:36  
  28   Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:06:13  
  29   Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:08:04  
  30   Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias   0:08:19  
  31   Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:08:33  
  32   Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:08:53  
  33   Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto - Soudal   0:08:56  
  34   Victor De La Parte Gonzalez (Esp) Movistar Team   0:09:42  
  35   Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice   0:09:56  
  36   Marc Soler Gimenez (Esp) Movistar Team   0:09:57  
  37   Hector Saez Benito (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   0:10:09  
  38   Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek - Segafredo   0:10:14  
  39   Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek - Segafredo   0:10:38  
  40   Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team   0:11:26  
  41   Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice   0:11:39  
  42   Hugh Carthy (Gbr) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team   0:12:00  
  43   Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:12:29  
  44   Steve Morabito (Sui) FDJ   0:13:00  
  45   Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie   0:13:32  
  46   Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto - Soudal   0:13:46  
  47   Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ   0:13:57  
  48   David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky   0:14:34  
  49   Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:14:38  
  50   Alexander Aranburu Deva (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   0:16:02  
  51   Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy   0:16:55  
  52   Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:16:59  
  53   Chad Haga (Usa) Team Sunweb   0:17:26  
  54   Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan   0:18:06  
  55   Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb   0:18:29  
  56   Igor Merino Kortazar (Esp) Burgos - BH   0:19:26  
  57   Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice   0:19:27  
  58   Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team   0:19:36  
  59   Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Trek - Segafredo   0:19:49  
  60   Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:20:20  
  61   Huub Duijn (Ned) Vérandas Willems - Crelan   0:20:25  
  62   Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice   0:20:35  
  63   Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   0:21:15  
  64   Nathan Brown (Usa) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team   0:21:44  
  65   Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb   0:21:45  
  66   Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team   0:21:53  
  67   Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal   0:22:04  
  68   Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky   0:22:13  
  69   Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain - Merida   0:22:14  
  70   Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie   0:22:43  
  71   Jon Irisarri Rincon (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   0:22:52  
  72   Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Esp) Burgos - BH   0:23:11  
  73   Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:25:13  
  74   Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:25:19  
  75   Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Bahrain - Merida   0:25:40  
  76   Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:25:41  
  77   Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ   0:26:27  
  78   Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale - Drapac Pro Cycling Team   0:26:30  
  79   Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy   0:26:38  
  80   Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:26:46  
  81   Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:26:58  
  82   Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team   0:27:56  
  83   Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky   0:28:00  
  84   Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal   0:28:07  
  85   Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:28:50  
  86   Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:28:54  
  87   Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie   0:29:05  
  88   José Manuel Díaz (Esp) Israel Cycling Academy   0:29:08  
  89   Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:29:39  
  90   Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:30:49  
  91   Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice   0:30:53  
  92   Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie   0:30:57  
  93   Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:30:59  
  94   William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ   0:31:40  
  95   Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto - Soudal   0:32:00  
  96   Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy   0:32:34  
  97   Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:33:00  
  98   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:33:22  
  99   Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain - Merida   0:34:00  
  100   Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:35:00  
  101   Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie   0:35:02  
  102   Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias   0:35:07  
  103   Daniel Lopez Parada (Esp) Burgos - BH   0:35:48  
  104   Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy   0:35:52  
  105   Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:36:02  
  106   Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek - Segafredo   0:37:17  
  107   Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida   0:37:22  
  108   Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ   0:37:26  
  109   Winner Andrew Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team   0:37:53  
  110   Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:38:46  
  111   Yohann Gène (Fra) Direct Energie   0:38:49  
  112   Jorge Arcas Peña (Esp) Movistar Team   0:38:53  
  113   Aitor Gonzalez (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias   0:39:28  
  114   Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy   0:39:36  
  115   Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:39:42  
  116   Diego Rubio Hernandez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   0:39:51  
  117   Pello Olaberria Arruabarrena (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias   0:42:24  
  118   Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:42:29  
  119   Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek - Segafredo   0:44:02  
  120   Mark McNally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:44:24  
  121   Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice   0:45:30  
  122   Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias   0:45:55  
  123   Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:46:21  
  124   Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Esp) Burgos - BH   0:47:46  

Теги к статье: Вуэльта Андалусии Рута дель Соль Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol Европа-Тур Тим Велленс спринт из небольшой группы победа из отрыва Алехандро Вальверде

  1. Имя: Андрей

    ТОЛСТЫЙ МАЧО

    Сегодня, 18:54 | Регистрация: 11.07.2015

    этапчик так себе..Тим молодец)

    но комментатор просто жег) вот всего лишь неколько его перлов

     

    в голове едут шесть человеков и не понимают,что они тут делают

     

    велосипедисты едущие вертушкой вращаются,а кто едет командой-те извращенцы

     

    у мотоциклистов по сравнению с велосипедистами гораздо тяжелее между ног

     

    не правильно ставит ударения,падежи,вообще плохо знает русский))

     

    зачем то приплел братьев Самохваловых)

    Сережа-вернись)))

    1. RVL

      Сегодня, 20:02 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

      Сережа сегодня биатлоном занимался)))
      приятно его слушать, чего уж тут.
      правда помарочку допустил небольшую, за что извинялся долго, ну а мы соскучившись, даже не корили его за это.
      а трансляцию смотрел на бритиш еврике, где косяки комментаторов были не заметны. в силу "силы" моего английского! целом норм!
      Вальверде и мувики хорошо отзащищались-молодца!

Комментарии

  • Александра
    Альберто Контадор: «Поеду на Т ... (1)
    Александра-Фото

    Я не хотел слишком рисковать в начале сезона, я много работал, и не было никакого желания, чтобы всё закончилось падением.

    Правильное решение. Конечно, было бы здорово увидеть Альберто на первом месте, но ему нужно просчитывать риски. Сезон только начался.

  • velodoctor
    Вольта Альгарве-2017. Этап 5 (2)
    velodoctor-Фото

    Скукатища еще та. Спасибо молодому португальцу из W52, а то бы так кучей и заехали все. 

  • RVL
    Вуэльта Андалусии-2017. Этап 5 (2)
    RVL-Фото
    Сережа сегодня биатлоном занимался)))
    приятно его слушать, чего уж тут.
    правда помарочку допустил небольшую, за что извинялся долго, ну а мы соскучившись, даже не корили его за это.
    а трансляцию смотрел на бритиш еврике, где косяки комментаторов были не заметны. в силу "силы" моего английского! целом норм!
    Вальверде и мувики хорошо отзащищались-молодца!
  • RVL
    Вольта Альгарве-2017. Этап 5 (2)
    RVL-Фото

    С победой Роглича!

    не знаю, кто там Квято развозил в гору, но смену сдал жестоко. такое ощущение, что должер был быть страйк, обеспечивший Квято запас по времени. но кегли еле поуворачивались, устояли и поехали дальше, в лице Роглича и пацанов сзади. Ну и португалец грамотно воспользовался разборкой "бигов"-молодец!

  • ТОЛСТЫЙ МАЧО
    Вуэльта Андалусии-2017. Этап 5 (2)
    ТОЛСТЫЙ МАЧО-Фото

    этапчик так себе..Тим молодец)

    но комментатор просто жег) вот всего лишь неколько его перлов

     

    в голове едут шесть человеков и не понимают,что они тут делают

     

    велосипедисты едущие вертушкой вращаются,а кто едет командой-те извращенцы

     

    у мотоциклистов по сравнению с велосипедистами гораздо тяжелее между ног

     

    не правильно ставит ударения,падежи,вообще плохо знает русский))

     

    зачем то приплел братьев Самохваловых)

    Сережа-вернись)))

  • rude_rider
    Бен Херманс – покоритель Зелён ... (2)
    rude_rider-Фото

    врятли это я был но все же..

    а кто этот парень из БМС?)))

     

    Ару боролся до конца не за победу на этапе  (если он видел что Бен выиграл уже) а за место в генерале ибо ехал впереди Кошты..

  • ScaRR
    Бен Херманс – покоритель Зелён ... (2)
    ScaRR-Фото

    не помню кто,  по моему Rude_rider удивлялся как Конта радуется победе над каким-то парнем из BMC  не недельке  перед Вуэльтой 2016..

     

  • marketbk
    Вуэльта Андалусии-2017. Этап 3 (8)
    marketbk-Фото

    Цитата: ТОЛСТЫЙ МАЧО
    в Треке ему сделали посадку просто эталонную.

     

    Ладно, посмотрим в будущем , "эталонную" посадку Конты, сделанную в Треке за каких-то пару-тройку месяцев )))

    Цитата: ТОЛСТЫЙ МАЧО
    а потом,я его люблю) и он хоть боком будет сидеть-для меня это будет красиво) любовь это такая штука))

     

    Любовь творит чудеса)))

  • rude_rider
    Чемпион Европы опередил чемпио ... (3)
    rude_rider-Фото

    Любит Дима вытаскивать резалты с архива))) хлебом не корми

  • ДимаЛел
    Чемпион Европы опередил чемпио ... (3)
    ДимаЛел-Фото
    21.02.2015 Вольта Альгарве-2015 3 этап
    Vila do Bispo - Sagres (ITT), 19.0 км
    1. Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick Step 0:21:51


    19.02.2016 Вольта Альгарве-2016. Этап 3
    Sagres - Sagres, 18 км, ITT
    1. Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:57
    2. Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:02

