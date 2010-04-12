Милан - Сан-Ремо-2026. Результаты

- Категория:
- VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |
- Дата:
- 21-03-2026, 18:49
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Павия - Сан-Ремо, 298 км
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1
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Tadej Pogačar (Slo) Uae Team Emirates Xrg
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6:35:49
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2
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Tom Pidcock (Gbr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
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0:00:00
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3
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Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
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0:00:04
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4
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Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
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5
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Corbin John Strong (Nzl) Nsn Cycling Team
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6
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Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Team Jayco Alula
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7
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Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
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8
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Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech
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9
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Matteo Trentin (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
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10
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Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
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11
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Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Lotto Intermarché
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12
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Alex Aranburu Deva (Esp) Cofidis
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13
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Tobias Lund Andresen (Den) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team
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14
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Mike Teunissen (Ned) Xds Astana Team
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15
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Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
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16
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Christophe Laporte (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
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17
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Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team
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18
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Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United
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19
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Laurence Pithie (Nzl) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe
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20
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Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Movistar Team
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21
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Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United
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22
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Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
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23
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Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) Xds Astana Team
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24
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Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
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25
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Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Lotto Intermarché
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26
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Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Soudal Quick-Step
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27
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Kasper Asgreen (Den) Ef Education - Easypost
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28
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Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates Xrg
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29
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Clément Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United
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30
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Michael Valgren (Den) Ef Education - Easypost
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31
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Mauro Schmid (Sui) Team Jayco Alula
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32
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Honoré Mikkel Honoré Mikkel (Den) Ef Education - Easypost
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33
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Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
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34
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Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
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35
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Natnael Tesfatsion (Eri) Movistar Team
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36
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Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team
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37
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Roglič Primož Roglič Primož (Slo) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe
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38
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Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
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39
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Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Jayco Alula
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40
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Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe
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0:00:10
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41
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Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
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0:00:23
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42
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Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
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0:00:42
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43
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Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto Intermarché
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0:01:41
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44
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Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek
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0:02:07
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45
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Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Lidl-Trek
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46
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Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
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0:02:58
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47
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Davide Ballerini (Ita) Xds Astana Team
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0:03:00
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48
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Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Visitmalta
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49
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Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team
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0:03:03
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50
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Sergio Meris (Ita) Unibet Rose Rockets
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0:03:17
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51
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Rick Pluimers (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
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0:03:45
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52
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Alfred Brockwell Wright (Gbr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
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53
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Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Visitmalta
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54
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Filippo Turconi (Ita) Bardiani Csf 7 Saber
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55
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Luca Paletti (Ita) Bardiani Csf 7 Saber
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56
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Clement Venturini (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets
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57
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Kubiš Lukáš Kubiš Lukáš (Svk) Unibet Rose Rockets
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58
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William Levy (Den) Uno-X Mobility
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59
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Francisco Muñoz Llana (Esp) Team Polti Visitmalta
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60
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John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Picnic Postnl
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61
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Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Visitmalta
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62
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Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
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63
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Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Xds Astana Team
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64
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Lorenzo Conforti (Ita) Bardiani Csf 7 Saber
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65
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Robbe Dhondt (Bel) Team Picnic Postnl
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66
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Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Team Picnic Postnl
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67
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Laurenz Rex (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
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68
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Anders Foldager (Den) Team Jayco Alula
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69
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Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
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70
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Filippo Ridolfo (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
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71
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Dario Igor Belletta (Ita) Team Polti Visitmalta
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72
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Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step
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73
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Hartthijs De Vries (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
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74
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Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis
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75
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Alessandro Borgo (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
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76
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Edoardo Zamperini (Ita) Cofidis
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77
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Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
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78
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Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
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79
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Brent Van Moer (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
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80
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Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
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81
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Pierre Gautherat (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team
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82
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Krists Neilands (Lat) Nsn Cycling Team
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83
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Madis Mihkels (Est) Ef Education - Easypost
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84
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Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious
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85
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Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Jayco Alula
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86
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Clement Izquierdo (Fra) Cofidis
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87
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Matthew Dinham (Aus) Team Picnic Postnl
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88
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Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Lotto Intermarché
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89
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Pau Miquel Delgado (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
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90
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Kelland O’Brien (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
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91
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Luke Lamperti (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost
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92
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Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Movistar Team
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93
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Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
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94
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Jelle Johannink (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
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95
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Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
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96
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Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United
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97
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Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto Intermarché
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98
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Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team
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99
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Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
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100
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Luca Van Boven (Bel) Lotto Intermarché
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101
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Dion Allan Smith (Nzl) Nsn Cycling Team
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102
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Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Nsn Cycling Team
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103
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Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Xds Astana Team
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104
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Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
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105
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Jack Haig (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
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106
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Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Team Polti Visitmalta
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107
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Kopecký Tomas Kopecký Tomas (Cze) Unibet Rose Rockets
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108
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Biniam Girmay (Eri) Nsn Cycling Team
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109
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Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula
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110
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Isaac Del Toro Romero (Mex) Uae Team Emirates Xrg
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0:04:01
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111
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Magnus Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
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112
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Miholjević Fran Miholjević Fran (Cro) Bahrain Victorious
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0:04:08
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113
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Valentin Ferron (Fra) Cofidis
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0:04:18
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114
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Timo Kielich (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
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0:04:47
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115
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Oliver Peace (Gbr) Team Picnic Postnl
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0:04:52
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116
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Marco Haller (Aut) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
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0:05:01
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117
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Mathias Vacek (Cze) Lidl-Trek
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0:05:49
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118
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Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Bardiani Csf 7 Saber
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119
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Wouter Poels (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
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0:05:59
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120
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Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
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0:06:15
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121
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Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe
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0:06:29
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122
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Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
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0:06:37
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123
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Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe
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0:07:13
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124
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Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Ef Education - Easypost
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125
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Joshua Michael Tarling (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
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126
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Côté Pier-André Côté Pier-André (Can) Nsn Cycling Team
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0:07:42
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127
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Lewis Askey (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team
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128
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Nicolya Vinokurov (Kaz) Xds Astana Team
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0:09:07
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129
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Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
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0:09:12
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130
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Marco Manenti (Ita) Bardiani Csf 7 Saber
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131
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Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Uae Team Emirates Xrg
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0:11:14
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132
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Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Uae Team Emirates Xrg
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133
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Huub Artz (Ned) Lotto Intermarché
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134
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Gabriele Raccagni (Ita) Team Polti Visitmalta
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135
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Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek
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136
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Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
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0:11:50
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137
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Clément Russo (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United
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0:13:03
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138
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Alastair Mackellar (Aus) Ef Education - Easypost
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139
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Antonio Polga (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
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0:14:35
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140
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Sam Brand (Gbr) Team Novo Nordisk
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141
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Hamish Armitt (Gbr) Team Novo Nordisk
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142
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Frank Van Den Broek (Ned) Team Picnic Postnl
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143
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Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team
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144
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Edoardo Affini (Ita) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
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0:15:04
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145
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Ådne Holter (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
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146
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Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team
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147
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Tim Marsman (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech
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148
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Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe
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149
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Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe
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150
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Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
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151
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Axel Laurance (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers
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152
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Johan Jacobs (Sui) Groupama-Fdj United
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153
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Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-Fdj United
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0:16:11
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154
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Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Premier Tech
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155
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Gleb Syritsa (Rus) Xds Astana Team
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0:16:23
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156
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Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
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157
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Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
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158
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Noa Isidore (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team
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159
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Connor Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
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160
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Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
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161
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Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step
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162
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Ben Turner (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
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163
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Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Bardiani Csf 7 Saber
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164
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Manlio Moro (Ita) Movistar Team
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0:17:48
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165
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Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
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166
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Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech
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0:18:57
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167
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Martin Marcellusi (Ita) Bardiani Csf 7 Saber
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168
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Alexy Faure Prost (Fra) Team Picnic Postnl
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0:19:54
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DNF
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Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar Team
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DNF
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Jan Christen (Sui) Uae Team Emirates Xrg
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DNF
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Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
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DNF
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Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
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DNF
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Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
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DNF
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David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
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DNF
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Domen Novak (Slo) Uae Team Emirates Xrg
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