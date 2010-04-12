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Редакция Миша Игнатьев Сергей Иванов Женя Ковалев Андрей Гривко Олимп. резерв

Милан - Сан-Ремо-2026. Результаты

Милан - Сан-Ремо-2026. Результаты

 

Милан - Сан-Ремо-2026. Результаты

 

 

 

Павия - Сан-Ремо, 298 км

 

 

1

 

Tadej Pogačar (Slo) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

6:35:49

 

 

2

 

Tom Pidcock (Gbr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:00:00

 

 

3

 

Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:00:04

 

 

4

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

5

 

Corbin John Strong (Nzl) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

6

 

Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

7

 

Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

8

 

Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

9

 

Matteo Trentin (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

10

 

Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

11

 

Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

12

 

Alex Aranburu Deva (Esp) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

13

 

Tobias Lund Andresen (Den) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

14

 

Mike Teunissen (Ned) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

15

 

Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

16

 

Christophe Laporte (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

17

 

Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

18

 

Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

19

 

Laurence Pithie (Nzl) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

20

 

Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

21

 

Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

22

 

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

23

 

Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

24

 

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

25

 

Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

26

 

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

27

 

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

28

 

Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

29

 

Clément Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

30

 

Michael Valgren (Den) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

31

 

Mauro Schmid (Sui) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

32

 

Honoré Mikkel Honoré Mikkel (Den) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

33

 

Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

34

 

Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

35

 

Natnael Tesfatsion (Eri) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

36

 

Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

37

 

Roglič Primož Roglič Primož (Slo) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

38

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

39

 

Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

40

 

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:00:10

 

 

41

 

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:00:23

 

 

42

 

Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:00:42

 

 

43

 

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto Intermarché

 

0:01:41

 

 

44

 

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:02:07

 

 

45

 

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

46

 

Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:02:58

 

 

47

 

Davide Ballerini (Ita) Xds Astana Team

 

0:03:00

 

 

48

 

Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Visitmalta

 

 

 

 

49

 

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:03:03

 

 

50

 

Sergio Meris (Ita) Unibet Rose Rockets

 

0:03:17

 

 

51

 

Rick Pluimers (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:03:45

 

 

52

 

Alfred Brockwell Wright (Gbr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

53

 

Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Visitmalta

 

 

 

 

54

 

Filippo Turconi (Ita) Bardiani Csf 7 Saber

 

 

 

 

55

 

Luca Paletti (Ita) Bardiani Csf 7 Saber

 

 

 

 

56

 

Clement Venturini (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets

 

 

 

 

57

 

Kubiš Lukáš Kubiš Lukáš (Svk) Unibet Rose Rockets

 

 

 

 

58

 

William Levy (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

59

 

Francisco Muñoz Llana (Esp) Team Polti Visitmalta

 

 

 

 

60

 

John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Picnic Postnl

 

 

 

 

61

 

Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Visitmalta

 

 

 

 

62

 

Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

63

 

Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

64

 

Lorenzo Conforti (Ita) Bardiani Csf 7 Saber

 

 

 

 

65

 

Robbe Dhondt (Bel) Team Picnic Postnl

 

 

 

 

66

 

Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Team Picnic Postnl

 

 

 

 

67

 

Laurenz Rex (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

68

 

Anders Foldager (Den) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

69

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

70

 

Filippo Ridolfo (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk

 

 

 

 

71

 

Dario Igor Belletta (Ita) Team Polti Visitmalta

 

 

 

 

72

 

Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

73

 

Hartthijs De Vries (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets

 

 

 

 

74

 

Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

75

 

Alessandro Borgo (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

76

 

Edoardo Zamperini (Ita) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

77

 

Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

78

 

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

79

 

Brent Van Moer (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

80

 

Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

81

 

Pierre Gautherat (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

82

 

Krists Neilands (Lat) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

83

 

Madis Mihkels (Est) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

84

 

Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

85

 

Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

86

 

Clement Izquierdo (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

87

 

Matthew Dinham (Aus) Team Picnic Postnl

 

 

 

 

88

 

Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

89

 

Pau Miquel Delgado (Esp) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

90

 

Kelland O’Brien (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

91

 

Luke Lamperti (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

92

 

Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

93

 

Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

94

 

Jelle Johannink (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets

 

 

 

 

95

 

Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

96

 

Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

97

 

Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

98

 

Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

99

 

Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

100

 

Luca Van Boven (Bel) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

101

 

Dion Allan Smith (Nzl) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

102

 

Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

103

 

Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

104

 

Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

105

 

Jack Haig (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

106

 

Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Team Polti Visitmalta

 

 

 

 

107

 

Kopecký Tomas Kopecký Tomas (Cze) Unibet Rose Rockets

 

 

 

 

108

 

Biniam Girmay (Eri) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

109

 

Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

110

 

Isaac Del Toro Romero (Mex) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

0:04:01

 

 

111

 

Magnus Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

112

 

Miholjević Fran Miholjević Fran (Cro) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:04:08

 

 

113

 

Valentin Ferron (Fra) Cofidis

 

0:04:18

 

 

114

 

Timo Kielich (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:04:47

 

 

115

 

Oliver Peace (Gbr) Team Picnic Postnl

 

0:04:52

 

 

116

 

Marco Haller (Aut) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:05:01

 

 

117

 

Mathias Vacek (Cze) Lidl-Trek

 

0:05:49

 

 

118

 

Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Bardiani Csf 7 Saber

 

 

 

 

119

 

Wouter Poels (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets

 

0:05:59

 

 

120

 

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:06:15

 

 

121

 

Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:06:29

 

 

122

 

Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis

 

0:06:37

 

 

123

 

Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:07:13

 

 

124

 

Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

125

 

Joshua Michael Tarling (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

126

 

Côté Pier-André Côté Pier-André (Can) Nsn Cycling Team

 

0:07:42

 

 

127

 

Lewis Askey (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

128

 

Nicolya Vinokurov (Kaz) Xds Astana Team

 

0:09:07

 

 

129

 

Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

0:09:12

 

 

130

 

Marco Manenti (Ita) Bardiani Csf 7 Saber

 

 

 

 

131

 

Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

0:11:14

 

 

132

 

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

133

 

Huub Artz (Ned) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

134

 

Gabriele Raccagni (Ita) Team Polti Visitmalta

 

 

 

 

135

 

Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

136

 

Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:11:50

 

 

137

 

Clément Russo (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

0:13:03

 

 

138

 

Alastair Mackellar (Aus) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

139

 

Antonio Polga (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk

 

0:14:35

 

 

140

 

Sam Brand (Gbr) Team Novo Nordisk

 

 

 

 

141

 

Hamish Armitt (Gbr) Team Novo Nordisk

 

 

 

 

142

 

Frank Van Den Broek (Ned) Team Picnic Postnl

 

 

 

 

143

 

Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

144

 

Edoardo Affini (Ita) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:15:04

 

 

145

 

Ådne Holter (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

146

 

Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

147

 

Tim Marsman (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

148

 

Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

149

 

Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

150

 

Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

151

 

Axel Laurance (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

152

 

Johan Jacobs (Sui) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

153

 

Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-Fdj United

 

0:16:11

 

 

154

 

Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

155

 

Gleb Syritsa (Rus) Xds Astana Team

 

0:16:23

 

 

156

 

Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

157

 

Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk

 

 

 

 

158

 

Noa Isidore (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

159

 

Connor Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

160

 

Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

161

 

Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

162

 

Ben Turner (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

163

 

Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Bardiani Csf 7 Saber

 

 

 

 

164

 

Manlio Moro (Ita) Movistar Team

 

0:17:48

 

 

165

 

Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

166

 

Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

0:18:57

 

 

167

 

Martin Marcellusi (Ita) Bardiani Csf 7 Saber

 

 

 

 

168

 

Alexy Faure Prost (Fra) Team Picnic Postnl

 

0:19:54

 

 

DNF

 

Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Jan Christen (Sui) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Domen Novak (Slo) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

 

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Теги к статье: Милан - Сан-Ремо-2026 Milano-Sanremo-2026 Монумент велоспорта гонка Мирового тура Тадей Погачар

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  1. Имя: Вячеслав

    Shalam s Urala

    21 марта 2026 18:50 | Регистрация: 4.09.2010

    я впервые болел за Тадея (с учётом обстоятельств такскать )) и он, ура всем, ВЗЯЛ! )))

  2. Имя: Иван

    shekn

    21 марта 2026 18:51 | Регистрация: 11.05.2017

    Вау! Наконец-то 

  3. Имя: Cmapuk

    cmap_nep

    21 марта 2026 18:51 | Регистрация: 22.05.2015

    Какой шкет... Молодец.

  4. Имя: Александр

    kwwk

    21 марта 2026 18:52 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

    Упал - отжался - победил.

    Погги своего добился, теперь пойдет за Рубе.

    МВДП немного разочаровал, Том красавчик.

    Стоит отметить и готовность ВВА., третье место заслуженно.

  5. Имя: Арман

    Джамайка

    21 марта 2026 18:53 | Регистрация: 20.10.2020

    ну ожидаемо. любые сценарии подходят великому Тадею Погачару, как напредсказывал ВандерПул. 

  6. RVL

    21 марта 2026 18:53 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

    Нибали скачет с эмиратами))

    Том - красавчик! 

    А Тадей всех бодрей!

  7. Имя: Cmapuk

    cmap_nep

    21 марта 2026 18:54 | Регистрация: 22.05.2015

    Шкет молодец...

  8. Имя: Алексей

    Стриж

    21 марта 2026 18:55 | Регистрация: 14.07.2021

    Повтор СБ, ну что молодец конечно ,,видать очень хотел.

    1. Имя: Александр

      Саныч

      21 марта 2026 22:49 | Регистрация: 29.05.2015

      Только Тадея никто не ждал, в отличии от СБ.

  9. Имя: Арман

    Джамайка

    21 марта 2026 18:55 | Регистрация: 20.10.2020

    Ваут третий, Мадс - четвертый. ВандерПулу на Фландрии делать нечего. Придется привыкать к подумам или хуже

    1. Имя: Николай

      Невозмутимый

      21 марта 2026 19:01 | Регистрация: 21.05.2023

      Ну не все же гонки ему выигрывать. Пусть и Погачар немного повыигрывает ))

  10. Имя: Виталий

    Геродот

    21 марта 2026 18:56 | Регистрация: 12.04.2010

    Ван Арт оказался неожиданно хорош. Набирает форму

  11. Имя: Ипполит Окутюрье

    Ипполит Окутюрье

    21 марта 2026 18:56 | Регистрация: 4.10.2020

    Браво Тадей!!!

  12. Имя: Сергей

    SVS

    21 марта 2026 18:56 | Регистрация: 26.04.2017

    Ну что же. Он это сделал. Охрененно крут. Невероятно. 

     

    А Пидкок второй раз за упавшим Тадеем ;).

     

    P.S. Давно так не болел! Ух...

  13. Имя: Дмитрий

    Колёсник

    21 марта 2026 18:56 | Регистрация: 10.06.2017

    Кто-то писал здесь, что Ван Арт прогневал Удачу, подарив победу Лапорту. Может и правда…

  14. Имя: Алексей

    Стриж

    21 марта 2026 18:57 | Регистрация: 14.07.2021

    Мадс, опять 4. Ну красавчег. Ждём-с ПР

  15. Имя: Васисуалий

    kabachok

    21 марта 2026 18:58 | Регистрация: 30.09.2019

    финиш де люкс!

  16. Имя: Виталий

    Геродот

    21 марта 2026 18:59 | Регистрация: 12.04.2010

    Цитата: SVS
    Ну что же. Он это сделал. Охрененно крут. Невероятно. 
     
    А Пидкок второй раз за упавшим Тадеем ;).
     
    P.S. Давно так не болел! Ух...

    Ну так Тома техничка не возилаbiggrin

    1. Имя: Васисуалий

      kabachok

      21 марта 2026 18:59 | Регистрация: 30.09.2019

      так Том вроде и не падал, не?

  17. Имя: Арман

    Джамайка

    21 марта 2026 18:59 | Регистрация: 20.10.2020

    Пидкок не правильно позиционировался, пробовал справа - там барьеры, Тадей правильно выбрал после той ТФ-22. Том потерял значительные доли сек, пока объезжал

    1. Имя: Виктор

      Victor

      21 марта 2026 19:06 | Регистрация: 5.07.2012

      Поддерживаю. Если бы Том сразу пошёл не вдоль бортика, а с другой стороны, мог бы победить.

      1. Имя: Иван

        StVano

        21 марта 2026 19:14 | Регистрация: 21.09.2014

        С другой стороны он был бы под ветром, так что не факт

        1. Имя: Виктор

          Victor

          21 марта 2026 19:26 | Регистрация: 5.07.2012

          Лучше под ветром, чем никак. Других вариантов не было.

          1. Имя: Арман

            Джамайка

            21 марта 2026 19:34 | Регистрация: 20.10.2020

            главное, темп потереял на перстраивания

  18. Имя: Lucky

    Lucky

    21 марта 2026 18:59 | Регистрация: 1.05.2018

    Победа на адреналине

  19. Гонщик

    21 марта 2026 19:00 | Регистрация: 28.05.2017

    Ну то что биоробот заберёт, сомнений почти не было , но как заморыш смог за ним усидеть , да ещё на финише чего-то пытался .

    1. Имя: Андрей Пугачев

      Pugachev

      Вчера, 11:19 | Регистрация: 8.09.2010

      Я о том же!!! Если бы без "заморыша" - поставил бы плюс... Но этот эпитет - бейте меня - точен... С лю.бовью к Тому!!!!!

  20. Имя: Cmapuk

    cmap_nep

    21 марта 2026 19:01 | Регистрация: 22.05.2015

    Ваут и Мадс люди ...

  21. Гонщик

    21 марта 2026 19:02 | Регистрация: 28.05.2017

    Цитата: RVL
    Нибали скачет с эмиратами))
    Том - красавчик! 
    А Тадей всех бодрей!
    Шкурку только попортил .

  22. Имя: Васисуалий

    kabachok

    21 марта 2026 19:02 | Регистрация: 30.09.2019

    Тадеюшка аж расчувствовался.

    понимаю...

    1. RVL

      21 марта 2026 19:04 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

      Может ягодица потёртая пощипывает..)

      1. Имя: Васисуалий

        kabachok

        21 марта 2026 19:05 | Регистрация: 30.09.2019

        жжёшь)))

  23. Имя: Alik

    Astanaforever

    21 марта 2026 19:04 | Регистрация: 30.06.2017

    Ну теперь ПР и ты великий!!!! Ну, кто говорил, что он не возьмет эту гонку никогда? Он на самом деле великий гонщик.. Взять ее после такого падения ободранным. Мама мия!!!

    Вся жизнь это гонка.
  24. Имя: Вячеслав

    Shalam s Urala

    21 марта 2026 19:08 | Регистрация: 4.09.2010

    жёлтые свою техничку дооолго так ехали.. не пересмотрят ВанАрта?

  25. Имя: Арман

    Джамайка

    21 марта 2026 19:10 | Регистрация: 20.10.2020

    на финише не видать ВДП с поздравлениями победителю. мож камера не выхватила, мож зализывает моральные раны

    1. Имя: Иван

      StVano

      21 марта 2026 19:16 | Регистрация: 21.09.2014

      Сразу после финиша обнялись.

  26. Имя: Alik

    Astanaforever

    21 марта 2026 19:10 | Регистрация: 30.06.2017

    Никогда я не видел плачущим Тадея. Я аж сам расчувствовался. Вы поняли, какая цена этой победы? Он  сам не верил что победит однажды эту гонку вот его и прослезило. Молодец, че сказать? Красавчик! 

    Вся жизнь это гонка.
    1. Имя: Виталий

      Геродот

      21 марта 2026 19:16 | Регистрация: 12.04.2010

      Поняли. Я уже постирал свой платочек, весь в счастливых соплях))

  27. Гонщик

    21 марта 2026 19:12 | Регистрация: 28.05.2017

    Цитата: Shalam s Urala
    жёлтые свою техничку дооолго так ехали.. не пересмотрят ВанАрта?
    Это дааа, нагло пёрли за техничкой , но за это вряд ли накажут .

  28. Имя: Виталий

    Геродот

    21 марта 2026 19:12 | Регистрация: 12.04.2010

    Цитата: Shalam s Urala
    жёлтые свою техничку дооолго так ехали.. не пересмотрят ВанАрта?

    А смысл? Пересматривать в-первую очередь надо Погу. Не пересматривать, конечно, а штрафануть, по-справедливости. Майка Чемпиона мира за техничкой смотрелась, конечно эпичноbiggrin Если его не тронули, то проигравшую Висму и подавно не за что.

  29. RVL

    21 марта 2026 19:14 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

    Матвея жёстко укатали 



    Ваут просто группу обдурил)

    1. Имя: Арман

      Джамайка

      21 марта 2026 19:25 | Регистрация: 20.10.2020

      ну не совсем точный термин - если бы его непрерывно атаковали, дергали, или он догонял отрывы, ловил отъезды, .. а так - в ровном темпе, держался третьим колесом,
      то ли форма ушла, то ли окончательный закат.... мне еще нужно привыкнуть...

      1. RVL

        21 марта 2026 19:29 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

        Не знаю на счёт точности...
        Я думал он третьим докатит.... А как показала гонка, мог наверное и обратно вернуться 
        А его группа проглотила
        ЗЫ. Держись..))

        1. Имя: Арман

          Джамайка

          21 марта 2026 19:39 | Регистрация: 20.10.2020

          спасибо за слова поддержки sad cray

      2. Имя: Николай

        Невозмутимый

        21 марта 2026 19:55 | Регистрация: 21.05.2023

        Ну он же или его тренер сказал, что МВДП в его нынешнем положении нет смысла гоняться ради подиумов. Ему интересны только победы. Это перед Страде Бьянки сказали. Просто понял что победа уплыла, решил сэкономить силы

  30. Имя: Cmapuk

    cmap_nep

    21 марта 2026 19:15 | Регистрация: 22.05.2015

    Бедная У

  31. Имя: Алекс

    zalex567

    21 марта 2026 19:16 | Регистрация: 13.03.2015

    Хотя я не поклонник таланта Погачара, но в данном случае снял бы шляпу (если бы она на мне была). Поучаствовал активно в завале, потерял время, в одиночку достал, продирался по обочине в головку, уехал на подъёме и ещё и спринтовал неплохо в ободранном состоянии. Молодец. Ван Арт тоже в завале полежал. Долго догонял и его третье место в этой ситуации - успех. Ну и, конечно, радостно за Тома. Очень радостно. Единственный, кто усидел за ускорением Тадея. И не сидел рюкзаком, а смены отрабатывал честно

    1. Имя: Арман

      Джамайка

      21 марта 2026 19:30 | Регистрация: 20.10.2020

      Цитата: zalex567
      ...Ну и, конечно, радостно за Тома. ... Единственный, кто усидел за ускорением Тадея. И не сидел рюкзаком, а смены отрабатывал честно


      уточняю, за ускорением усидели втроем, с Ван дер Пулом. который потом отстал. Том не сачковал, он вообще редко сачкует, но работал значительно меньше

       

  32. Имя: Арман

    Джамайка

    21 марта 2026 19:16 | Регистрация: 20.10.2020

    ВЫступление Ваута - отлично, действительно, набирает, возвращается. Мадс свеженький после лазарета. 

    а, вот и Матье, находит нужные слова. а вот он после чемпионата по велокроссу, ранней весны, и главное, Т-А - явно уставший 

     

  33. Имя: Cmapuk

    cmap_nep

    21 марта 2026 19:18 | Регистрация: 22.05.2015

    Бедная Уршка

  34. Гонщик

    21 марта 2026 19:18 | Регистрация: 28.05.2017

    Выиграл гонку в одиночку и что-то там щебечет про команду , смешно выглядит .

    1. Имя: Арман

      Джамайка

      21 марта 2026 19:53 | Регистрация: 20.10.2020

      его довозили после падения ослабленным поездом, Кристен выбыл

  35. Имя: Ilmars

    salomon

    21 марта 2026 19:19 | Регистрация: 11.07.2012

    Ну наконец-то всё встало на свои места !

  36. MVDP

    21 марта 2026 19:23 | Регистрация: 3.10.2020

    После падения, против ветра - и на 10 с быстрее Чипрессу с Поджио. 

    ВВА с Мадсом неплохо восстановились после травм. На ТФ и ПР должна быть интересная борьба за 2 место.

    1. Имя: Арман

      Джамайка

      21 марта 2026 19:44 | Регистрация: 20.10.2020

      Париж-Рубе тоже отдаете Тадею? Совсем недавно общее мнение было, что брусчатка - вотчина Матье

  37. Имя: Виталий

    Геродот

    21 марта 2026 19:25 | Регистрация: 12.04.2010

    Видимо привычка последнее время выступать на "удобных" гонках сыграла с Ван дер Пулом дурную шутку. Он так берегся для "главных" стартов, что потерял больше, чем приобрел.

  38. Имя: Максим

    дрокер

    21 марта 2026 19:33 | Регистрация: 4.05.2017

    Снимаю шлем перед Тадеем, Великий!

    Мало кто бы вернулся после такого падения.

    Вернулся, добрал, атаканул,работал в отрыве, вырезал спринт, Красавчик!

     

    У кого будут новости о Квято и девушке, которая перелетела через ограждение, пишите, это было страшно

  39. Имя: Николай.

    Николай Н.

    21 марта 2026 19:34 | Регистрация: 15.04.2010

    У Погачара появился серьёзный конкурент. Пидкок недавно взял одну гонку в стиле Погачара, а сегодня не только удержался в отрыве, где даже Пул выпал, но и на финише создал конкуренцию Погачару.

    1. Имя: Андрей Пугачев

      Pugachev

      Вчера, 11:22 | Регистрация: 8.09.2010

      Даю столько плюсов, сколько пересилят все непонятные минусы...!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  40. Имя: Алексей

    Стриж

    21 марта 2026 19:37 | Регистрация: 14.07.2021

    Цитата: Гонщик
    Ну то что биоробот заберёт, сомнений почти не было , но как заморыш смог за ним усидеть , да ещё на финише чего-то пытался .
    Так и есть , забрал таки МС под своим «вишневым соком». И это после такого падения. Всегда рад любому- кто его раздевает , мистер Вишневый сок. Ненавижу его :)

    1. Имя: Sherhan

      Sheridan

      Вчера, 06:22 | Регистрация: 7.08.2017

      У меня была подобная неприязнь к Фруму, когда Sky и их поезд выглядел чем-то инопланетным. Тадей хоть и доминатор побольше, вызывает у меня только положительные эмоции.

  41. Имя: Lucky

    Lucky

    21 марта 2026 19:39 | Регистрация: 1.05.2018

    МВДП тоже где-то приложился? в трансляции не показали, но тоже догонял после падения Погачара

    1. MVDP

      21 марта 2026 19:58 | Регистрация: 3.10.2020

      Да, в этом же завале побывал. Пальцы левой руки кровоточили. Говорит, не мог нормально держать руль.

  42. Имя: Алексей

    Стриж

    21 марта 2026 19:41 | Регистрация: 14.07.2021

    Цитата: MVDP
    После падения, против ветра - и на 10 с быстрее Чипрессу с Поджио. 
    ВВА с Мадсом неплохо восстановились после травм. На ТФ и ПР должна быть интересная борьба за 2 место.
    Да да и том же

  43. Гонщик

    21 марта 2026 19:43 | Регистрация: 28.05.2017

    Цитата: Николай Н.
    У Погачара появился серьёзный конкурент. Пидкок недавно взял одну гонку в стиле Погачара, а сегодня не только удержался в отрыве, где даже Пул выпал, но и на финише создал конкуренцию Погачару.
    Ничего этот крепыш из бухенвальда не создавал , разве что только отлично сидел на колесе , а Пога грамотно контролировал его на Финише .



    Цитата: дрокер
    Снимаю шлем перед Тадеем, Великий!
    Мало кто бы вернулся после такого падения.
    Вернулся, добрал, атаканул,работал в отрыве, вырезал спринт, Красавчик!
     
    У кого будут новости о Квято и девушке, которая перелетела через ограждение, пишите, это было страшно
    Девушка улетела только по своей глупости , ехав по краю на закрытом повороте , не оставляя места для манёвра .

  44. Имя: Алексей

    Стриж

    21 марта 2026 19:49 | Регистрация: 14.07.2021

    Подлетая к Кр.Лисану открою- ка я бутылочку Маккалана - но повода нет. Вишневый сок после такого падения прошёл Чипрессу на 10сек быстрее себе не обшкуренного. Да уж , все понятно

    Цитата: cmap_nep
    Ваут и Мадс люди ...
    Тут поддержу

    Цитата: RVL
    Не знаю на счёт точности...
    Я думал он третьим докатит.... А как показала гонка, мог наверное и обратно вернуться 
    А его группа проглотила
    ЗЫ. Держись..))
    Каким третьем. Акстись. Его уже на Поджо добрали по факту.

    1. Имя: Арман

      Джамайка

      21 марта 2026 20:14 | Регистрация: 20.10.2020

      сам Матье на финише сказал, что рассчитывал, как Гана вернуться своим темпом. но не смог

      1. RVL

        21 марта 2026 20:19 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

        Товарищ в вакууме уже

        1. Имя: Васисуалий

          kabachok

          21 марта 2026 20:55 | Регистрация: 30.09.2019

          в сферическом

    2. RVL

      21 марта 2026 20:18 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

      Не читай тут ничего... отвлеклись от негатива))

  45. Имя: Арман

    Джамайка

    21 марта 2026 19:51 | Регистрация: 20.10.2020

    как раз в этом году заявил практически все весенние гонки. кроме Дворс. И СаксоЕ3, и Гент-Вевельгем, или как он там щас называется.. КОторый вообще не сочетается с Фландрией.

  46. RVL

    21 марта 2026 19:52 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

    Там их 2 улетели. Одна в жёлтом сразу села. А вторая долго лежала, слегка ногой двинула...там жёстко похоже. Главное чтобы всё обошлось 

  47. Имя: Николай

    Невозмутимый

    21 марта 2026 19:59 | Регистрация: 21.05.2023

    Цитата: Стриж
    Вишневый сок после такого падения прошёл Чипрессу на 10сек быстрее себе не обшкуренного.

    На адреналине же

  48. Имя: Арман

    Джамайка

    21 марта 2026 20:01 | Регистрация: 20.10.2020

    Оказца ВандерПул тоже пострадал в этих падениях - порезал руку, ладонь. Но признал, что устал, "уже был не в лучшей форме" На Поджио сознательо отстал, думал потом выбрать своим темпом как Гана в прошлом году , не получилось

  49. Имя: валерий

    collega2011

    21 марта 2026 21:48 | Регистрация: 11.03.2011

    A Винегор что неучаствовал в этой гонке?? biggrin

    1. Имя: Александр

      kwwk

      21 марта 2026 23:00 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

      У него с классиками только драмы выходят, но за Погги наверняка рад.

    2. Имя: Андрей Пугачев

      Pugachev

      Вчера, 11:27 | Регистрация: 8.09.2010

      И Нибали... Жалко...)))))) За шутку - плюсы!!!! А то все ТП, да ТП...

  50. Имя: Кирилл

    Cyrill

    21 марта 2026 22:25 | Регистрация: 8.05.2013

    Погги и Ван Аерт - дали подиум после падений, заметим. Погги правильно понял,что надо делать против МВДП и Ганны - сумасшедший темп на Чипрессе и Поджио - на обоих обновил рекорды. Том, а что Том, он еще долго будет вспоминать этот день, таких шансов больше может и не быть, тем более на такой гонке. Форма Тома - это, конечно, что-то с чем-то. Вот что значит съездил на чилийское высокогорье... насыщение крови кислородом просто фантастиш.

    "As a father, as a husband, as a son, things that happen are gifted by God and I believe that everything in my life is going to improve."
    Carlos Alberto Betancur Gómez (Ciudad Bolívar, Antioquia, 13 de octubre de 1989).
  51. Имя: VIKtor

    EL-Fenomeno

    Вчера, 00:13 | Регистрация: 4.01.2015

    Одна из лучших МСР за многие годы (когда участвует Погачар). Борьба до последнего и классный финиш, жаль только что Тадей 1-й, а Том 2-й; пол колеса, но всё же в пользу словенца.

    Очень рад за Ваута, ну и какой же молодец Мадс после травмы!

    Из моего вчерашнего превью на МСР-2026:

    Цитата: EL-Fenomeno
    За красивую борьбу...и желательно не только между ТП и МВДП. Кстати, третья сила будет (хотелось бы), но кто russian может Пидкок ? Ему бы до последнего спуска добраться в компании супер-бигов, а там понеслись с ветерком)

    Ха-х, выходит Пидкок даже второй силой стал, а МВДП был 3-й. Ну вангую теперь реванш от Пула на Фландрии и/или Рубэ.

    P.S.

    Поставить Кондрашова на МСР в полной трансляции - ребята из Еврика, или теперь уже из ТНТ - это полное фиаско(((

    NBA + NHL & PhotoShop + комп.графика

  52. Гонщик

    Вчера, 02:19 | Регистрация: 28.05.2017

    Цитата: Cyrill
    Погги и Ван Аерт - дали подиум после падений, заметим. Погги правильно понял,что надо делать против МВДП и Ганны - сумасшедший темп на Чипрессе и Поджио - на обоих обновил рекорды. Том, а что Том, он еще долго будет вспоминать этот день, таких шансов больше может и не быть, тем более на такой гонке. Форма Тома - это, конечно, что-то с чем-то. Вот что значит съездил на чилийское высокогорье... насыщение крови кислородом просто фантастиш.
    Во во , спецы до сих пор в недоумении, чем же так обкололи энтго Тома , что "крепыш" поверил в себя .

  53. Имя: Михаил

    velodoctor

    Вчера, 03:26 | Регистрация: 22.05.2013

    Кто бы мог подумать что после падения он победит, видимо адреналин сработал как допинг. 

  54. Имя: Maks

    medmax

    Вчера, 08:42 | Регистрация: 20.11.2025

    Цитата: EL-Fenomeno
    Одна из лучших МСР за многие годы (когда участвует Погачар). Борьба до последнего и классный финиш, жаль только что Тадей 1-й, а Том 2-й; пол колеса, но всё же в пользу словенца.
    Очень рад за Ваута, ну и какой же молодец Мадс после травмы!
    Из моего вчерашнего превью на МСР-2026:
    Цитата: EL-Fenomeno
    За красивую борьбу...и желательно не только между ТП и МВДП. Кстати, третья сила будет (хотелось бы), но кто russian может Пидкок ? Ему бы до последнего спуска добраться в компании супер-бигов, а там понеслись с ветерком)

    Ха-х, выходит Пидкок даже второй силой стал, а МВДП был 3-й. Ну вангую теперь реванш от Пула на Фландрии и/или Рубэ.
    P.S.
    Поставить Кондрашова на МСР в полной трансляции - ребята из Еврика, или теперь уже из ТНТ - это полное фиаско(((
    Как можно допускать Кондрашова до комментирования? Издевательство. Косноязычный, ничего толком не знает, путается, не следит за гонкой. Произношение имён некоторых гонцов вообще пипец, Джонатан у него МилАн?, тихий ужас. Интервью переводит от балды, услышав одно знакомое слово. Так нельзя с нами.

    1. Имя: Виктор

      Victor

      Вчера, 09:30 | Регистрация: 5.07.2012

      О да, я знатно поржал, как он переводил интервью Мохорича после гонки.

    2. Имя: Арман

      Джамайка

      Вчера, 10:38 | Регистрация: 20.10.2020

      в начале репортажа, до девушек говорил о старейших гонках, указал Рубе, хотя мы то знаем про "Бабулю", ЛБЛ. После включения поправился. и это только одна претензия

    3. Имя: Андрей Пугачев

      Pugachev

      Вчера, 11:30 | Регистрация: 8.09.2010

      Если честно, я давно смотрю вело с выключенным звуком... Лет 10 назад был фаном СК, но не сейчас... Конечно, пропускаю часо интересную инфу, зато но НИКТО НЕ ТРЕНДИТ ЧЕПУХУ в момент, когда аж вцепляешься пальцами в стул от эмоций... ЛИЧНОЕ!

  55. Имя: Cmapuk

    cmap_nep

    Вчера, 09:36 | Регистрация: 22.05.2015

    А, с каких щей, допинг стали называть адреналином?..

  56. Имя: Виталий

    Геродот

    Вчера, 12:19 | Регистрация: 12.04.2010

    Цитата: cmap_nep
    А, с каких щей, допинг стали называть адреналином?..
    Ну так то, адреналин, введенный искусственно, считается допингом. Но в данном случае, все произошло естественным путем - через окорочок (как справедливо заметил RVL), так что допингом считаться не может.

  57. Имя: Alexander

    Pinkerton

    Вчера, 17:58 | Регистрация: 7.01.2017

    Помниться, кто-то писал здесь на форуме, что Тадею никогда не взять МСР и ПР. Вы все еще придерживаетесь своей точки зрения по поводу ПР?
    Видимо гонщики специализации классик, слабые в этом поколении, раз их уделывает универсал-горняк. Стыдно должно быть, проиграть на своей территории. Э-эх.

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Комментарии

  • VeloVelo
    Последствия падений Михала Квя ... (3)
    VeloVelo-Фото

    Видимо, фольга нужна для аккумулирования тепла. 
    Суставы нуждаются в тепле, мне кажется, больше, чем остальные части ног.

  • VeloVelo
    Ваут ван Арт – на третьей ступ ... (7)
    VeloVelo-Фото

    Хорошее вью. Вауту Уважение!

  • Джамайка
    Матье ван дер Пул 8-й на Милан ... (6)
    Джамайка-Фото

    ну мож, пораненный пальчик подвигнет его пропустить ГВ и Е3? но шансы на ТФ от этого не вырастут.

    или, при таких обстоятельствах, наоборот, выложится, вырвать победу на ГВ (хоть что-то) и надеяться на подиум на ТФ

  • Джамайка
    Матье ван дер Пул 8-й на Милан ... (6)
    Джамайка-Фото
    если бы скрупулезно, сосредоточенно, точечно готовился к Ронде, и не ошибся в тактике, не отпускал Погачара ни на шаг, шансы были бы. А так да, как и прошлом году - на третьем круге Тадей сбросит всех, не только ВДП
  • Джамайка
    Матье ван дер Пул 8-й на Милан ... (6)
    Джамайка-Фото

    ясно, что промахнулись с формой. Падение сыграло, но не решающее. Сам ВДП неоднократно после падений возврашался (дебютный ТФ 2019 где он сильно грохнулся), не говоря про МЧ 2023. На Тадея не повлияло, уже не в превый раз - и на прошлой ТДФ, и прошлая СБ ...

    зачем отступать от проверенных методов? всегда сосредотачивался на основных важных стартах, и в 31 год вдруг решил косить все подряд. Очень напряжный сезон кросса - 14 гонок за полтора месяца, притом, что другие кроссмены свернули, Пидкок вообще завязал. Февраль как бы отдых, в т.ч. подготовка к шоссейному сезону. На Омлупе может и не очень напрягался, но Тиррено-Адриатико - зачем так рвать? ТА рассматривают как как проверку сил и подготовку к МСР, так и было в прошлом году. Причем и ранее, после той ТА 2021, по которой кто только не высказал ему, проиграл и Дворс, и основную Фландрию, хотя в тот сезон был готов хорошо, победил на Страде. 

    1 ваиант ответа - понимает, что карьера закнчивается, решил пополнить пальмарес. Гент до этого года еще не выигрывал, также как Омлуп

    2. в команде больше некому побеждать, кроме него и немного ФИлипсена, нужно набирать победы где возможно для спонсоров. понимает, что может и не победить на монументах, выбирает второстепенные гонки. в первоначальной программе кроме Омлупа, ТА, после МСР - еще и Саксо, и ГВ. В прошлом году Погачар отказался от первоначальо запланированных Е3 и ГВ, сосредосточился  на ФЛандрии и особенно н Рубе. 

  • микеле оп-оп-оп
    Матье ван дер Пул 8-й на Милан ... (6)
    микеле оп-оп-оп-Фото
    Не, проблем не было. А пять человек в поезде были, да.
  • Starch27
    Матье ван дер Пул 8-й на Милан ... (6)
    Starch27-Фото
    Цитата: микеле оп-оп-оп
    Глуповато звучат такие оправдания. Особенно на фоне проблем главного соперника после завала и достигнутого им триумфа. Не смотря ни на что.


    А какие проблемы были у Погачара? Упал, протёрся, команда построила поезд из 5 гонщиков и вывезла Погачара в голову группы достаточно быстро.
    У МВП на тот момент в группе был только Филипсен, которого опять эксплуатировали не по назначению. В результате МВП потратился значительно сильнее, чем Погачар.
    Фото порезов на пальцах выкладывали на буржуйских форумах и они достаточно глубокие, чтобы внести серьёзный дискомфорт. Тут выкладывать не буду, а то вдруг забанят за неприемлемый контент. Кто захочет - тот найдёт.
    А по Фландрии, к сожалению, интриги не вижу. МВП всё же не в лучшей форме и как бы он не храбрился, но снова получит полторы-две минуты разрыва. Идеальная тактика - это работать хвостом как Пидкок на МСР и Скельмосе на АГР, но на Фландрии всё же торчки посерьёзнее чем Поджио и их гораздо больше. Как говорил Погачар, что если бы Йонас хотел ездить Фландрию, то он был бы главным конкурентом, а не МВП.
  • микеле оп-оп-оп
    Матье ван дер Пул 8-й на Милан ... (6)
    микеле оп-оп-оп-Фото

    Глуповато звучат такие оправдания. Особенно на фоне проблем главного соперника после завала и достигнутого им триумфа. Не смотря ни на что.

  • vova-55
    Ваут ван Арт – на третьей ступ ... (7)
    vova-55-Фото

    Болею за ВВА, радуюсь его достижениям. 

    Но уже несколько лет замечаю, что что-то пошло не так в его карьере. 

  • vova-55
    UAE Team Emirates XRG о соперн ... (1)
    vova-55-Фото

    "Сан-Ремо выигрывается на Виа Рома, но проиграть ее можно на каждом метре дистанции". 

    МВДП не даст соврать, а ТП едва избежал.

Страницы истории велоспорта

Джиро д'Италия

Тур де Франс

Вуэльта Испании

Милан - Сан-Ремо

Париж - Рубэ

Результаты: ПроТур-2010

Результаты: ПроТур-2011

Результаты: ПроТур-2012

Результаты: ПроТур-2013

Результаты: ПроТур-2014

Результаты: ПроТур-2015

Результаты: ПроТур-2016

Результаты: ПроТур-2017

Результаты: ПроТур-2018

Результаты: ПроТур-2019

Результаты: ПроТур-2020

Результаты: ПроТур-2021

Результаты: ПроТур-2022

Результаты: ПроТур-2023

Результаты: ПроТур-2024

Результаты: ПроТур-2025

Результаты: ПроТур-2026

Велоспорт ВКонтакте

Одноклассники

Наши друзья

Дни рождения

23 марта

Andrea Bagioli (Lidl - Trek)

Stian Fredheim (Uno-X Mobility)

25 марта

Wilco Kelderman (Visma - Lease a Bike)

Alberto Dainese (Soudal - Quick Step)

Anthon Charmig (Uno-X Mobility)

Мировой рейтинг UCI

Гонщик Команда Очки
1 Погачар Т. (Slo) (UAD) 11680
2 Вингегор Й. (Den) (TVL) 5944
3 Дель Торо И.(Mex) (UAD) 5514
4 Педерсен М. (Den) (LTK) 5074
5 Альмейда Ж. (Por) (UAD) 4331
6 Эвенепул Р. (Bel) (SOQ) 4118
7 Пидкок Т. (GBr) (Q36) 3889
8 Ван дер Пул М.(Ned) (ADC) 3838
9 Онли О. (GBr) (TPP) 2910
10 Ван Арт В. (Bel) (TVL) 2908

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