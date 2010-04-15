VeloNEWS
Милан - Сан-Ремо-2024. Результаты

 

 

 

 

Pavia - Sanremo, 288 км

 

 

 

1

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

6:14:44

 

 

2

 

Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:00:00

 

 

3

 

Tadej Pogačar (Slo) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

4

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

5

 

Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

6

 

Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

7

 

Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

8

 

Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

9

 

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

10

 

Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

11

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

12

 

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

13

 

Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:00:35

 

 

14

 

Olav Kooij (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

15

 

Laurence Pithie (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

16

 

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

17

 

Corbin John Strong (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

18

 

Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

19

 

Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

20

 

Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

21

 

Matteo Trentin (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

22

 

Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

23

 

Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

24

 

Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

25

 

Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

26

 

Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

27

 

Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

28

 

Davide De Pretto (Ita) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

29

 

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

30

 

Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

31

 

Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

32

 

Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

33

 

Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

34

 

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

35

 

Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

36

 

Christian Scaroni (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

37

 

Marco Haller (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

38

 

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

39

 

Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:00:45

 

 

40

 

Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:01:11

 

 

41

 

Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis

 

0:01:16

 

 

42

 

Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

43

 

Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

44

 

Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

45

 

Nico Denz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

46

 

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

47

 

Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

48

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

49

 

Carlos Canal Blanco (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

50

 

Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

51

 

Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

52

 

Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

53

 

Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

54

 

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

55

 

Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:01:20

 

 

56

 

Tim Wellens (Bel) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:01:32

 

 

57

 

Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:01:35

 

 

58

 

Dion Allan Smith (Nzl) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:01:41

 

 

59

 

Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

60

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:01:43

 

 

61

 

Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:01:45

 

 

62

 

Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

63

 

Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

64

 

Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

65

 

Lucas Plapp (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

66

 

Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

67

 

Alessio Martinelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

68

 

Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:01:58

 

 

69

 

Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

70

 

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

71

 

Diego Ulissi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:02:01

 

 

72

 

Romain Combaud (Fra) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

0:02:25

 

 

73

 

Isaac Del Toro Romero (Mex) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

74

 

Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:02:28

 

 

75

 

Axel Laurance (Fra) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

76

 

Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

77

 

Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

78

 

Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:03:15

 

 

79

 

Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:03:52

 

 

80

 

Samuel Watson (Gbr) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:03:55

 

 

81

 

Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

82

 

Pavel Bittner (Cze) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

0:04:40

 

 

83

 

Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

84

 

Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

85

 

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

86

 

Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

87

 

Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

88

 

Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

89

 

Stian Edvardsen-Fredheim (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

90

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

91

 

Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

92

 

Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

93

 

Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

94

 

Yuhi Todome (Jpn) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

95

 

Lorenzo Quartucci (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

96

 

Davide Gabburo (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

97

 

Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

98

 

Stefano Oldani (Ita) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

99

 

Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

100

 

Michael Valgren (Den) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

101

 

Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

102

 

Alex Kirsch (Lux) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

103

 

Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

104

 

Mathis Le Berre (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

105

 

Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

106

 

Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

107

 

Riley Sheehan (Usa) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

108

 

Luke Lamperti (Usa) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

109

 

Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

110

 

Dries De Bondt (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

111

 

Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

112

 

Marc Hirschi (Sui) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

113

 

Ben Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

114

 

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

115

 

Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

116

 

Martin Marcellusi (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

117

 

Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

118

 

Lucas Walde Hamilton (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:04:51

 

 

119

 

Mick Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

120

 

Nicolo' Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:05:20

 

 

121

 

Miholjević Fran Miholjević Fran (Cro) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:06:01

 

 

122

 

Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:06:08

 

 

123

 

Valerio Conti (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

124

 

Clément Russo (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:07:14

 

 

125

 

Domen Novak (Slo) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:07:37

 

 

126

 

Manlio Moro (Ita) Movistar Team

 

0:08:09

 

 

127

 

Harrison Wood (Gbr) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

128

 

Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

129

 

Clément Champoussin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

130

 

Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:09:57

 

 

131

 

Luke Rowe (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:10:11

 

 

132

 

Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

133

 

Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

134

 

Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

135

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

136

 

Ryan Gibbons (Rsa) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

137

 

Julien Vermote (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

138

 

Alexander Krieger (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

139

 

German Dario Gomez Becerra (Col) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

140

 

Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

141

 

Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

142

 

Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

143

 

Černý Josef Černý Josef (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

144

 

Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

145

 

Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

146

 

Miles Scotson (Aus) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

147

 

Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

148

 

Andrey Amador (Crc) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

149

 

Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

150

 

Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

151

 

Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

152

 

Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

153

 

Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:11:58

 

 

154

 

Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

155

 

Marco Murgano (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

156

 

Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

157

 

Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

158

 

Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

159

 

Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

160

 

Sergio Samitier Samitier (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:12:40

 

 

161

 

Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:13:57

 

 

162

 

Tom Paquot (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:16:52

 

 

163

 

Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:25:00

 

 

164

 

Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Jarrad Eriks Drizners (Aus) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Patrick Bevin (Nzl) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Christophe Laporte (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Rick Pluimers (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

 

 

Теги к статье: Милан — Сан-Ремо-2024 Milano - Sanremo-2024 Монумент велоспорта гонка Мирового тура Классичиссима

  1. Имя: Михаил

    motte

    Вчера, 18:35 | Регистрация: 4.07.2011

    Просто класс! 

     

  2. Имя: Николай

    Невозмутимый

    Вчера, 18:37 | Регистрация: 21.05.2023

    Опять спринт

  3. Имя: Иван

    shekn

    Вчера, 18:37 | Регистрация: 11.05.2017

    Концовка просто огонь. Как же я за Мэтьюса болел . Но побеждает сильнейший . Все молодцы !

  4. M-07

    Вчера, 18:37 | Регистрация: 27.05.2017

    Поздно Погачар решил атаковать, нужно было на Чипрессе или рвануть неожиданно рано для всех. А дальше финиш в спринте, ван дер Пул особо не рвался побеить, видать, как раз из-за фактора своего партнёра по команде Филипсена.

  5. Имя: Александр

    kwwk

    Вчера, 18:38 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

    Респект спринтерам, усидели. Поги пока поступательно здесь - уже на подиуме, но эмираты явно ему не помогли для победы.

    1. Имя: Михаил

      motte

      Вчера, 18:44 | Регистрация: 4.07.2011

      Согласен,
      команда была «сырая».

  6. Имя: Игорь

    _DeKKeR_

    Вчера, 18:39 | Регистрация: 27.05.2017

    Кайфовый финал получился) Погачар, поступательно, все выше и выше) Осталось немножко.

  7. Имя: Серафим

    Серафим

    Вчера, 18:43 | Регистрация: 4.08.2018

     В принципе, получилось так, как сказал Курдюков. В случае финиша из спринтерской группы МВДП должен сработать на Филипсена, штатного спринтера Апельсинов. Так и случилось. Погачар никого не вывозил и сработал на 3 место.

      А Пидкок хорош во многих вещах, но как спринтер не орёл.

    1. s75

      Вчера, 23:15 | Регистрация: 9.06.2015

      Пидкок хорош во многих вещах, но чего-то ему в этих же самых "вещах" не хватает, чтобы начинать побеждать... рискует быть хорошим везде, но нигде не стать лучшим... в спринте у них мог побороться Ганна, но "потерялся" на спуске

  8. Имя: Alik

    Astanaforever

    Вчера, 18:46 | Регистрация: 30.06.2017

    На Поджио отрываться Погачару просто было глупо, учитывая такой состав претендентов. Чипрессе, вот где нужно было рвать когти ему.. .

    Вся жизнь это гонка.
    1. Имя: игорь

      микеле оп-оп-оп

      Вчера, 20:25 | Регистрация: 29.05.2013

      Рассуждать из дивана о рывке на Чипрессо конечно можно. Ещё вернее дёрнуть прямо из-под Милана. Тогда бы глупый Погачар точно победил. Если бы ехал вот в этой нашей компании болел и экспертов.

  9. Имя: Yuriy 17

    Yuriy 17

    Вчера, 18:46 | Регистрация: 8.07.2017

    Eccellente! 

    Brillante! 

    Fantastico!

     

    Это всё - Т. Погачару, Я. Филипсену, и другим участникам финиша

    Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité (рус. Свобода, Равенство, Братство) — национальный девиз Республики Гаити и Французской Республики

  10. MVDP

    Вчера, 18:48 | Регистрация: 3.10.2020

    Поги опять оставляет Педерсена с деревянной медалью. Очень интересная шахматная развязка получилась.

  11. Имя: Михаил

    motte

    Вчера, 18:48 | Регистрация: 4.07.2011

    Лучший спринтер мира на сегодня взял эту классику, зачётно!

  12. Имя: Михаил

    motte

    Вчера, 19:02 | Регистрация: 4.07.2011

    Смотрю награждение, сколько улыбок люди дарят друг другу, тадей сияет!!! 

    Это чистый и открытый спорт, аж слёзы наворачиваются.

    1. Имя: Андрей Пугачев

      Pugachev

      Вчера, 22:17 | Регистрация: 8.09.2010

      , Михаил, плюсую миллион раз! За это я отдельно обожаю велоспорт!

  13. Имя: Алекс

    zalex567

    Вчера, 19:18 | Регистрация: 13.03.2015

    Цитата: motte
    Смотрю награждение, сколько улыбок люди дарят друг другу, тадей сияет!!! 
    Это чистый и открытый спорт, аж слёзы наворачиваются.
    Разделяю Ваши эмоции. Приятно видеть позитивные, дружеские отношения между соперниками.

  14. Имя: Николай.

    Николай Н.

    Вчера, 19:21 | Регистрация: 15.04.2010

    Дружная пара Ван дер Пул и Филирсан сработали на все 100.

    1. Имя: sergejdriver

      sergejdriver

      Вчера, 22:12 | Регистрация: 25.07.2014

      Филирсан это конечно круче, чем КинтанО. Вы прогрессируете, Николай! Даёшь еще больше новых фамилийизвестных гонщиков!)))

      1. Имя: Андрей Пугачев

        Pugachev

        Вчера, 22:19 | Регистрация: 8.09.2010

        У Николая Н. лучшие по лаконичности комментарии. Всегда САМАЯ суть. А "искривления" словесные - это как его шутки. Посмотрите комменты Николая за все годы, мне кажется, не разочаруетесь...

        1. Имя: sergejdriver

          sergejdriver

          Вчера, 22:52 | Регистрация: 25.07.2014

          То есть шутить позволено лишь Николаю, за его самые лаконичные в мире коментарии?)))

          1. Pi-man

            Сегодня, 01:03 | Регистрация: 25.05.2017

            Наверное, каждый на этом сайте хоть раз пытался указать Николаю на неудачность подобных коверканий имен гонщиков, Но он на это не реагирует. Так что все просто смиряются. :) Тем более, что в целом да - комментарии интересные.

  15. Имя: Ser Gio

    Ser Gio

    Вчера, 19:22 | Регистрация: 20.03.2016

    Матье надо завязывать с самоподготовкой. Было видно что не готов. не атаковал сам, только смотрел на других. Метьюса жаль, такое впечатление, что Филипсен получше вел выкинул на линию и того и победил.

    Лично я в такой компании ставил на Педерсена, но тот тоже не потянул.

    Погги... он уже и так доказал кто есть "Меркс современности" - гранд тур. брусчатка или спринтерская классика - ему все равно, он будет впереди. А еще лет 10-15 казалось, в современном велоспорте мы такого уже никогда не увидим. То, что не получилось у Сагана, получилось у Погачара.

  16. Имя: Денис

    DenisRodikov

    Вчера, 19:39 | Регистрация: 16.05.2015

    Вот мне любопытно насколько слетевшие очки Мэтьюса отвлекли его и повлияли на спринт. В таких миллиметрах такой фактор мог быть решающим.

    Мне очень понравилось что Мэтьюс корректно повёл себя в финишном створе. Формально прямолинейно он мог продолжить смещаться влево и закрыть калитку Филлипсену. Но он почувствовал соперника слева и сместился вправо, дав тому место отфинишировать в свою силу.

  17. Гонщик

    Вчера, 19:41 | Регистрация: 28.05.2017

    Цитата: motte
    Смотрю награждение, сколько улыбок люди дарят друг другу, тадей сияет!!! 
    Это чистый и открытый спорт, аж слёзы наворачиваются.
    Ну вы наивный , не до такой же степени...

  18. Имя: Алишер

    старт-шоссе 82

    Вчера, 19:51 | Регистрация: 8.07.2013

    Когда спринтеры выигрывают такие гонки в подобных ситуациях, у меня складывается  такое чувство что меня обокрали.

    Классическая Милан - Сан-Ремо.

    1. Имя: Николай

      Невозмутимый

      Вчера, 21:01 | Регистрация: 21.05.2023

      Если спринтер то уже не человек что ли? )))

  19. Имя: Вячеслав

    Shalam s Urala

    Вчера, 19:52 | Регистрация: 4.09.2010

    лёгкие спринтеры опять выжили )

    Пога молоток, взял из абсолютно не своего сюжета максимум!

    МВДП - гоночный тонус, увы, имеет значение

    у Ганны чтото с переключением на выходе из шпильки приключилось, адский кардан пытался продавить, увы

    а всё-таки МСР это нечто )))

  20. Имя: Олег

    Olstep

    Вчера, 20:44 | Регистрация: 22.03.2021

    Да мне кажется дело не в физических кондициях МВДП, а в нежелании атаковать самому и тащить остальных. Тем более с учетом того факта, что он то уже эту классику выигрывал. Он оглядывался на Погги и предполагал, что тот будет тащить, а тот застопорился.. Видимо тоже не хотел работать за всех, раз не получилось уехать.. А за это время их настиг Пидкок и чуть не прошил как стоячих и спринтеры.. И видно МВДП сначала потащил и несколько раз закрывал, а потом плюнул.

  21. Имя: Михаил

    motte

    Вчера, 20:45 | Регистрация: 4.07.2011

    Цитата: Гонщик
    Цитата: motte
    Смотрю награждение, сколько улыбок люди дарят друг другу, тадей сияет!!! 
    Это чистый и открытый спорт, аж слёзы наворачиваются.
    Ну вы наивный , не до такой же степени...

    Я вам поставил плюсик! 

    Там, где я живу, идёт полное гонение на нас и я знаю, что говорю. 

    А тадей вот что написал на фейсбуке и это я имел ввиду! 

    Прекрасная гонка в Италии с моими друзьями. Так рад за @jasperphilipsen ! и @bling90 (вы тоже заслужили эту победу) . В любом случае, не могу желать большего, чем соревноваться с таким классом. Люблю эту эру велоспорта !
    Конечно, без команды это было бы невозможно! Еще раз отличная работа и спасибо вам, ребята !

  22. Имя: Михаил

    velodoctor

    Вчера, 22:04 | Регистрация: 22.05.2013

    Насколько Матье дисциплинирован, я думаю у  них была договоренность если Яспер усидит в первой пачке, то голландец тогда поможет ему. Будучи чемпионом мира, все сделал хорошо.

    Ну и второе, это Веленс , уже который раз он проделывает такую хорошую работу на Тадея, сегодня команда подвела и он отдувался за всех. 

    Жаль история отмечает часто только победителей.

  23. Имя: Damiano Vychcka

    JetRevel

    Вчера, 22:13 | Регистрация: 12.05.2023

    Было интересно,но...Тадею нужно было уезжать раньше,Матье нет слов,было видно,что может, всё таки спринт.В этом году очень много снега,горы белые и Джиро думается будет куда интереснее чем все думают)

  24. Имя: валерий

    collega2011

    Вчера, 22:18 | Регистрация: 11.03.2011

    Посмотрел последние15 км и в 27 раз не пожалел biggrinМилан-Сан-Ремо -Монумент,но по мне самый не зрелищный и не запоминающийся.Прошел и прошел.Идем дальше

  25. Гонщик

    Вчера, 23:04 | Регистрация: 28.05.2017

    Цитата: JetRevel
    Было интересно,но...Тадею нужно было уезжать раньше,Матье нет слов,было видно,что может, всё таки спринт.В этом году очень много снега,горы белые и Джиро думается будет куда интереснее чем все думают)
    Если в плане отмены и сокращения этапов , то возможно, а в плане конкуренции , Тоска унылая ...



    Цитата: velodoctor
    Насколько Матье дисциплинирован, я думаю у  них была договоренность если Яспер усидит в первой пачке, то голландец тогда поможет ему. Будучи чемпионом мира, все сделал хорошо.
    Ну и второе, это Веленс , уже который раз он проделывает такую хорошую работу на Тадея, сегодня команда подвела и он отдувался за всех. 
    Жаль история отмечает часто только победителей.
    Именно так , в спорте любят только первых , кто там второй и третий уже не важно .

