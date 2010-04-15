Милан - Сан-Ремо-2024. Результаты

- Категория:
- VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |
- Дата:
- Вчера, 18:34
|
|
Pavia - Sanremo, 288 км
|
|
|
1
|
|
Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
6:14:44
|
|
|
2
|
|
Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
0:00:00
|
|
|
3
|
|
Tadej Pogačar (Slo) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
0:00:35
|
|
|
14
|
|
Olav Kooij (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Laurence Pithie (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Corbin John Strong (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Matteo Trentin (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
Davide De Pretto (Ita) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
Christian Scaroni (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
Marco Haller (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
0:00:45
|
|
|
40
|
|
Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:01:11
|
|
|
41
|
|
Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
0:01:16
|
|
|
42
|
|
Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
Nico Denz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
0:01:20
|
|
|
56
|
|
Tim Wellens (Bel) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
0:01:32
|
|
|
57
|
|
Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
0:01:35
|
|
|
58
|
|
Dion Allan Smith (Nzl) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
0:01:41
|
|
|
59
|
|
Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
0:01:43
|
|
|
61
|
|
Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
0:01:45
|
|
|
62
|
|
Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
Lucas Plapp (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
Alessio Martinelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
0:01:58
|
|
|
69
|
|
Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
Diego Ulissi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
0:02:01
|
|
|
72
|
|
Romain Combaud (Fra) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
0:02:25
|
|
|
73
|
|
Isaac Del Toro Romero (Mex) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
0:02:28
|
|
|
75
|
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
0:03:15
|
|
|
79
|
|
Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:03:52
|
|
|
80
|
|
Samuel Watson (Gbr) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
0:03:55
|
|
|
81
|
|
Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
Pavel Bittner (Cze) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
0:04:40
|
|
|
83
|
|
Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
Stian Edvardsen-Fredheim (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
Yuhi Todome (Jpn) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
Lorenzo Quartucci (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
Davide Gabburo (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
Stefano Oldani (Ita) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
Michael Valgren (Den) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
Alex Kirsch (Lux) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
Mathis Le Berre (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
Riley Sheehan (Usa) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
Luke Lamperti (Usa) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
Dries De Bondt (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
Marc Hirschi (Sui) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
Ben Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
114
|
|
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
Martin Marcellusi (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
117
|
|
Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
|
|
|
118
|
|
Lucas Walde Hamilton (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
0:04:51
|
|
|
119
|
|
Mick Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
Nicolo' Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
0:05:20
|
|
|
121
|
|
Miholjević Fran Miholjević Fran (Cro) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
0:06:01
|
|
|
122
|
|
Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
0:06:08
|
|
|
123
|
|
Valerio Conti (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
Clément Russo (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
0:07:14
|
|
|
125
|
|
Domen Novak (Slo) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
0:07:37
|
|
|
126
|
|
Manlio Moro (Ita) Movistar Team
|
|
0:08:09
|
|
|
127
|
|
Harrison Wood (Gbr) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
128
|
|
Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
Clément Champoussin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
0:09:57
|
|
|
131
|
|
Luke Rowe (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:10:11
|
|
|
132
|
|
Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
133
|
|
Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
134
|
|
Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
135
|
|
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
136
|
|
Ryan Gibbons (Rsa) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
137
|
|
Julien Vermote (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
Alexander Krieger (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
139
|
|
German Dario Gomez Becerra (Col) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
141
|
|
Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
142
|
|
Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
143
|
|
Černý Josef Černý Josef (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
144
|
|
Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
145
|
|
Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
146
|
|
Miles Scotson (Aus) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
148
|
|
Andrey Amador (Crc) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
149
|
|
Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
151
|
|
Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
153
|
|
Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
0:11:58
|
|
|
154
|
|
Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
|
|
|
155
|
|
Marco Murgano (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
|
|
|
156
|
|
Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
157
|
|
Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
|
|
|
158
|
|
Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
159
|
|
Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
160
|
|
Sergio Samitier Samitier (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
0:12:40
|
|
|
161
|
|
Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:13:57
|
|
|
162
|
|
Tom Paquot (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
0:16:52
|
|
|
163
|
|
Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
0:25:00
|
|
|
164
|
|
Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Jarrad Eriks Drizners (Aus) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Patrick Bevin (Nzl) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Christophe Laporte (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Rick Pluimers (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.
- Комментариев
- (34)
- Просмотров
- (1 996)