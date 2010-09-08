Тур Даун Андер-2026. Пролог. Результаты

- Категория:
VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS
Дата:
Сегодня, 12:55
Adelaide - Adelaide, 3,6 км, ITT
|
1
|
Watson Samuel
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
4:16
|
2
|
Vernon Ethan
|
NSN Cycling Team
|
0:01
|
3
|
Pithie Laurence
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
0:03
|
4
|
Vine Jay
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
0:04
|
5
|
Gautherat Pierre
|
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
|
0:05
|
6
|
Schmid Mauro
|
Team Jayco AlUla
|
,,
|
7
|
Zijlaard Maikel
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
8
|
Teutenberg Tim Torn
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
9
|
Bleddyn Oliver
|
Australia
|
,,
|
10
|
Plowright Jensen
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:07
|
11
|
Resell Erik Nordsæter
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
|
12
|
Fisher-Black Finn
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
,,
|
13
|
Leonard Michael
|
EF Education - EasyPost
|
0:08
|
14
|
Sweeny Harry
|
EF Education - EasyPost
|
,,
|
15
|
Plapp Luke
|
Team Jayco AlUla
|
,,
|
16
|
Raccagni Noviero Andrea
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
17
|
Oliveira Ivo
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
0:09
|
18
|
Stork Florian
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
19
|
Lamperti Luke
|
EF Education - EasyPost
|
,,
|
20
|
L'Hote Antoine
|
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
|
,,
|
21
|
Charmig Anthon
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
|
22
|
Andresen Tobias Lund
|
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
|
,,
|
23
|
Narváez Jhonatan
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
24
|
O'Brien Kelland
|
Team Jayco AlUla
|
,,
|
25
|
Gate Aaron
|
XDS Astana Team
|
0:10
|
26
|
Chamberlain Oscar
|
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
|
,,
|
27
|
Van den Bossche Fabio
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
28
|
Brenner Marco
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
29
|
Brennan Matthew
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
,,
|
30
|
Welsford Sam
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
,,
|
31
|
Mayrhofer Marius
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
0:11
|
32
|
Walsh Liam
|
Australia
|
,,
|
33
|
Veistroffer Baptiste
|
Lotto Intermarché
|
,,
|
34
|
Tuckwell Luke
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
,,
|
35
|
Walker Max
|
EF Education - EasyPost
|
,,
|
36
|
Kwiatkowski Michał
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
,,
|
37
|
Stannard Robert
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
38
|
Thornley Callum
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
,,
|
39
|
Sentjens Sente
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:12
|
40
|
Zambanini Edoardo
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
41
|
Eddy Patrick
|
Australia
|
,,
|
42
|
Kron Andreas
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
|
43
|
van Poppel Danny
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
0:13
|
44
|
Hagenes Per Strand
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
,,
|
45
|
Eržen Žak
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
46
|
Suter Joel
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
47
|
Drizners Jarrad
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
,,
|
48
|
Eenkhoorn Pascal
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
49
|
Romele Alessandro
|
XDS Astana Team
|
,,
|
50
|
Durbridge Luke
|
Team Jayco AlUla
|
,,
|
51
|
Swift Ben
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
0:14
|
52
|
O'Connor Ben
|
Team Jayco AlUla
|
,,
|
53
|
Ballerstedt Maurice
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
,,
|
54
|
Romo Javier
|
Movistar Team
|
,,
|
55
|
MacKellar Alastair
|
EF Education - EasyPost
|
0:15
|
56
|
Fox Matthew
|
Lotto Intermarché
|
,,
|
57
|
Fiorelli Filippo
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
0:16
|
58
|
Clarke Simon
|
NSN Cycling Team
|
,,
|
59
|
Pedersen Casper
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
60
|
Cepeda Jefferson Alveiro
|
Movistar Team
|
,,
|
61
|
Gudmestad Tord
|
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
|
0:17
|
62
|
van Uden Casper
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
63
|
Schiffer Anton
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
,,
|
64
|
Ingebrigtsen Storm
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
|
65
|
Konrad Patrick
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
66
|
Moro Manlio
|
Movistar Team
|
,,
|
67
|
Bjerg Mikkel
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
68
|
Buitrago Santiago
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
69
|
Kelemen Petr
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
70
|
Torres Albert
|
Movistar Team
|
,,
|
71
|
Gilmore Brady
|
NSN Cycling Team
|
,,
|
72
|
van Bekkum Darren
|
XDS Astana Team
|
0:18
|
73
|
Molano Juan Sebastián
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
74
|
Svestad-Bårdseng Embret
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
0:19
|
75
|
van der Lee Jardi Christiaan
|
EF Education - EasyPost
|
,,
|
76
|
Stevenson Lucas
|
Australia
|
,,
|
77
|
Haig Jack
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
,,
|
78
|
Yates Adam
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
79
|
Geniets Kevin
|
Groupama - FDJ United
|
,,
|
80
|
Prodhomme Nicolas
|
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
|
,,
|
81
|
Zana Filippo
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
82
|
Busatto Francesco
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:20
|
83
|
Taminiaux Lionel
|
Lotto Intermarché
|
,,
|
84
|
Etxeberria Haimar
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
,,
|
85
|
Novák Pavel
|
Movistar Team
|
,,
|
86
|
Marsman Tim
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
,,
|
87
|
Gogl Michael
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
,,
|
88
|
Renard-Haquin Henri-François
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
89
|
Miholjević Fran
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
90
|
van der Meulen Max
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
91
|
Scotson Callum
|
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
|
,,
|
92
|
Hamilton Lucas
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
0:21
|
93
|
Dinham Matthew
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
94
|
Bower Lewis
|
Groupama - FDJ United
|
,,
|
95
|
Bagioli Andrea
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
96
|
Strong Corbin
|
NSN Cycling Team
|
,,
|
97
|
Mattio Pietro
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
,,
|
98
|
Van Eetvelt Lennert
|
Lotto Intermarché
|
,,
|
99
|
Cavagna Rémi
|
Groupama - FDJ United
|
,,
|
100
|
Harper Chris
|
Australia
|
0:22
|
101
|
McKenzie Hamish
|
Team Jayco AlUla
|
,,
|
102
|
Hamilton Chris
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
103
|
Wirtgen Luc
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
104
|
Schrettl Marco
|
XDS Astana Team
|
,,
|
105
|
Fontaine Titouan
|
Groupama - FDJ United
|
,,
|
106
|
Donnenwirth Tom
|
Groupama - FDJ United
|
,,
|
107
|
Stewart Jake
|
NSN Cycling Team
|
,,
|
108
|
Märkl Niklas
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
109
|
Porter Rudy
|
Team Jayco AlUla
|
,,
|
110
|
Sobrero Matteo
|
Lidl - Trek
|
0:23
|
111
|
Velasco Simone
|
XDS Astana Team
|
,,
|
112
|
Rex Tim
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
0:24
|
113
|
Paleni Enzo
|
Groupama - FDJ United
|
,,
|
114
|
Zimmermann Georg
|
Lotto Intermarché
|
0:25
|
115
|
Cepeda Jefferson Alexander
|
EF Education - EasyPost
|
,,
|
116
|
Oomen Sam
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
117
|
Glivar Gal
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
,,
|
118
|
Tesfatsion Natnael
|
Movistar Team
|
,,
|
119
|
Greenwood Matthew
|
Australia
|
0:26
|
120
|
Skaarseth Anders
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
|
121
|
Stockwell Oliver
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
122
|
Reinderink Pepijn
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:27
|
123
|
Mosca Jacopo
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
124
|
Urianstad Bugge Martin
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
|
125
|
Serrano Gonzalo
|
Movistar Team
|
0:28
|
126
|
Schultz Nick
|
NSN Cycling Team
|
,,
|
127
|
Martin Guillaume
|
Groupama - FDJ United
|
,,
|
128
|
Howson Damien
|
Australia
|
,,
|
129
|
Knox James
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
130
|
Peace Oliver
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
131
|
Dainese Alberto
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:29
|
132
|
Rutsch Jonas
|
Lotto Intermarché
|
0:30
|
133
|
Laengen Vegard Stake
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
0:31
|
134
|
Thompson Reuben
|
Lotto Intermarché
|
,,
|
135
|
Toneatti Davide
|
XDS Astana Team
|
,,
|
136
|
Huising Menno
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
,,
|
137
|
Bennett George
|
NSN Cycling Team
|
,,
|
138
|
Fredheim Stian
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
0:34
|
139
|
Ghebreigzabhier Amanuel
|
Lidl - Trek
|
0:36
|
140
|
Kajamini Florian Samuel
|
XDS Astana Team
|
0:43
Комментариев
(1)
Просмотров
(407)