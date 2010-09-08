VeloNEWS
Тур Даун Андер-2026. Пролог. Результаты

Тур Даун Андер-2026. Пролог. Результаты

 

Тур Даун Андер-2026. Пролог. Результаты

Adelaide - Adelaide, 3,6 км, ITT

1

 Watson Samuel

INEOS Grenadiers

    

4:16

2

 Vernon Ethan

NSN Cycling Team

    

0:01

3

 Pithie Laurence

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

0:03

4

 Vine Jay

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

0:04

5

 Gautherat Pierre

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

  

0:05

6

 Schmid Mauro

Team Jayco AlUla

    

,,

7

 Zijlaard Maikel

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

8

 Teutenberg Tim Torn

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

9

 Bleddyn Oliver

Australia

      

,,

10

 Plowright Jensen

Alpecin-Premier Tech

  

0:07

11

 Resell Erik Nordsæter

Uno-X Mobility

    

,,

12

 Fisher-Black Finn

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

,,

13

 Leonard Michael

EF Education - EasyPost

  

0:08

14

 Sweeny Harry

EF Education - EasyPost

  

,,

15

 Plapp Luke

Team Jayco AlUla

    

,,

16

 Raccagni Noviero Andrea

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

17

 Oliveira Ivo

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

0:09

18

 Stork Florian

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

19

 Lamperti Luke

EF Education - EasyPost

  

,,

20

 L'Hote Antoine

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

  

,,

21

 Charmig Anthon

Uno-X Mobility

    

,,

22

 Andresen Tobias Lund

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

  

,,

23

 Narváez Jhonatan

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

24

 O'Brien Kelland

Team Jayco AlUla

    

,,

25

 Gate Aaron

XDS Astana Team

    

0:10

26

 Chamberlain Oscar

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

  

,,

27

 Van den Bossche Fabio

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

28

 Brenner Marco

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

29

 Brennan Matthew

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

30

 Welsford Sam

INEOS Grenadiers

    

,,

31

 Mayrhofer Marius

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

0:11

32

 Walsh Liam

Australia

      

,,

33

 Veistroffer Baptiste

Lotto Intermarché

    

,,

34

 Tuckwell Luke

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

,,

35

 Walker Max

EF Education - EasyPost

  

,,

36

 Kwiatkowski Michał

INEOS Grenadiers

    

,,

37

 Stannard Robert

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

38

 Thornley Callum

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

,,

39

 Sentjens Sente

Alpecin-Premier Tech

  

0:12

40

 Zambanini Edoardo

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

41

 Eddy Patrick

Australia

      

,,

42

 Kron Andreas

Uno-X Mobility

    

,,

43

 van Poppel Danny

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

0:13

44

 Hagenes Per Strand

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

45

 Eržen Žak

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

46

 Suter Joel

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

47

 Drizners Jarrad

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

,,

48

 Eenkhoorn Pascal

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

49

 Romele Alessandro

XDS Astana Team

    

,,

50

 Durbridge Luke

Team Jayco AlUla

    

,,

51

 Swift Ben

INEOS Grenadiers

    

0:14

52

 O'Connor Ben

Team Jayco AlUla

    

,,

53

 Ballerstedt Maurice

Alpecin-Premier Tech

  

,,

54

 Romo Javier

Movistar Team

    

,,

55

 MacKellar Alastair

EF Education - EasyPost

  

0:15

56

 Fox Matthew

Lotto Intermarché

    

,,

57

 Fiorelli Filippo

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

0:16

58

 Clarke Simon

NSN Cycling Team

    

,,

59

 Pedersen Casper

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

60

 Cepeda Jefferson Alveiro

Movistar Team

    

,,

61

 Gudmestad Tord

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

  

0:17

62

 van Uden Casper

Team Picnic PostNL

    

,,

63

 Schiffer Anton

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

64

 Ingebrigtsen Storm

Uno-X Mobility

    

,,

65

 Konrad Patrick

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

66

 Moro Manlio

Movistar Team

    

,,

67

 Bjerg Mikkel

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

68

 Buitrago Santiago

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

69

 Kelemen Petr

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

70

 Torres Albert

Movistar Team

    

,,

71

 Gilmore Brady

NSN Cycling Team

    

,,

72

 van Bekkum Darren

XDS Astana Team

    

0:18

73

 Molano Juan Sebastián

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

74

 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret

INEOS Grenadiers

    

0:19

75

 van der Lee Jardi Christiaan

EF Education - EasyPost

  

,,

76

 Stevenson Lucas

Australia

      

,,

77

 Haig Jack

INEOS Grenadiers

    

,,

78

 Yates Adam

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

79

 Geniets Kevin

Groupama - FDJ United

  

,,

80

 Prodhomme Nicolas

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

  

,,

81

 Zana Filippo

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

82

 Busatto Francesco

Alpecin-Premier Tech

  

0:20

83

 Taminiaux Lionel

Lotto Intermarché

    

,,

84

 Etxeberria Haimar

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

,,

85

 Novák Pavel

Movistar Team

    

,,

86

 Marsman Tim

Alpecin-Premier Tech

  

,,

87

 Gogl Michael

Alpecin-Premier Tech

  

,,

88

 Renard-Haquin Henri-François

Team Picnic PostNL

    

,,

89

 Miholjević Fran

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

90

 van der Meulen Max

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

91

 Scotson Callum

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

  

,,

92

 Hamilton Lucas

INEOS Grenadiers

    

0:21

93

 Dinham Matthew

Team Picnic PostNL

    

,,

94

 Bower Lewis

Groupama - FDJ United

  

,,

95

 Bagioli Andrea

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

96

 Strong Corbin

NSN Cycling Team

    

,,

97

 Mattio Pietro

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

98

 Van Eetvelt Lennert

Lotto Intermarché

    

,,

99

 Cavagna Rémi

Groupama - FDJ United

  

,,

100

 Harper Chris

Australia

      

0:22

101

 McKenzie Hamish

Team Jayco AlUla

    

,,

102

 Hamilton Chris

Team Picnic PostNL

    

,,

103

 Wirtgen Luc

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

104

 Schrettl Marco

XDS Astana Team

    

,,

105

 Fontaine Titouan

Groupama - FDJ United

  

,,

106

 Donnenwirth Tom

Groupama - FDJ United

  

,,

107

 Stewart Jake

NSN Cycling Team

    

,,

108

 Märkl Niklas

Team Picnic PostNL

    

,,

109

 Porter Rudy

Team Jayco AlUla

    

,,

110

 Sobrero Matteo

Lidl - Trek

      

0:23

111

 Velasco Simone

XDS Astana Team

    

,,

112

 Rex Tim

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

0:24

113

 Paleni Enzo

Groupama - FDJ United

  

,,

114

 Zimmermann Georg

Lotto Intermarché

    

0:25

115

 Cepeda Jefferson Alexander

EF Education - EasyPost

  

,,

116

 Oomen Sam

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

117

 Glivar Gal

Alpecin-Premier Tech

  

,,

118

 Tesfatsion Natnael

Movistar Team

    

,,

119

 Greenwood Matthew

Australia

      

0:26

120

 Skaarseth Anders

Uno-X Mobility

    

,,

121

 Stockwell Oliver

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

122

 Reinderink Pepijn

Soudal Quick-Step

    

0:27

123

 Mosca Jacopo

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

124

 Urianstad Bugge Martin

Uno-X Mobility

    

,,

125

 Serrano Gonzalo

Movistar Team

    

0:28

126

 Schultz Nick

NSN Cycling Team

    

,,

127

 Martin Guillaume

Groupama - FDJ United

  

,,

128

 Howson Damien

Australia

      

,,

129

 Knox James

Team Picnic PostNL

    

,,

130

 Peace Oliver

Team Picnic PostNL

    

,,

131

 Dainese Alberto

Soudal Quick-Step

    

0:29

132

 Rutsch Jonas

Lotto Intermarché

    

0:30

133

 Laengen Vegard Stake

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

0:31

134

 Thompson Reuben

Lotto Intermarché

    

,,

135

 Toneatti Davide

XDS Astana Team

    

,,

136

 Huising Menno

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

137

 Bennett George

NSN Cycling Team

    

,,

138

 Fredheim Stian

Uno-X Mobility

    

0:34

139

 Ghebreigzabhier Amanuel

Lidl - Trek

      

0:36

140

 Kajamini Florian Samuel

XDS Astana Team

    

0:43
             

 

Теги к статье: Тур Даун Андер-2026 Tour Down Under-2026 велогонка Мирового тура Сэм Уотсон

  Имя: Андрей Пугачев

    Pugachev

    Сегодня, 13:09 | Регистрация: 8.09.2010

    Как в свое время прокомменттировал пролог ТДФ Михаил Игнатьев, "Два километра - это не разделка". Здесь - 4., Зато какая УЙМА гонцов рядом в протоколе и будут стимулированы для борьбы за места повыше...)))))

