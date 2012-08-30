VeloNEWS
Тур ОАЭ-2024. Этап 1

Тур ОАЭ-2024. Этап 1

 

 

 

 

Al Dhafra Walk Madinat Zayed-Liwa Palace, 141 км

 

 

1

 

Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

3:09:55

 

 

2

 

Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:00:00

 

 

3

 

Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

4

 

Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

5

 

Sam Welsford (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

6

 

Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

7

 

Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

8

 

Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

9

 

Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

10

 

Jarne Van De Paar (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

11

 

Kaden Alexander Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

12

 

Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

13

 

Olav Kooij (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

14

 

Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

15

 

Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

16

 

Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

17

 

Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

18

 

Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

19

 

Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

20

 

Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

21

 

Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

22

 

Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

23

 

Tobias Andresen (Den) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

24

 

Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

25

 

Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

26

 

Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

27

 

Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

28

 

Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

29

 

Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

30

 

Ben Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

31

 

Christophe Noppe (Bel) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

32

 

Elmar Reinders (Ned) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

33

 

Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

34

 

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

35

 

Attilio Viviani (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

36

 

Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

37

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

38

 

Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

39

 

Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Esp) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

40

 

Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

41

 

Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

42

 

Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

43

 

Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

44

 

Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

45

 

Jay Vine (Aus) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

46

 

Adam Richard Yates (Gbr) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

47

 

Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

48

 

George Bennett (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

49

 

Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

50

 

Torstein Træen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

51

 

Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

52

 

Cameron Scott (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

53

 

Marco Murgano (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

54

 

Jack Rootkin-Gray (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

55

 

Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

56

 

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

57

 

Louis Du Bouisson Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

58

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

59

 

Jan Maas (Ned) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

60

 

Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

61

 

Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

62

 

Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

63

 

Oded Kogut (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

64

 

Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

65

 

Loe Van Belle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

66

 

Dario Cataldo (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

67

 

Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

68

 

Tom Paquot (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

69

 

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

70

 

Jason Osborne (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

71

 

Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

72

 

Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

73

 

Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

74

 

Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

75

 

Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

76

 

Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

77

 

Jordi Warlop (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

78

 

Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

79

 

Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

80

 

Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

81

 

Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

82

 

Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

83

 

Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

84

 

Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

85

 

Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

86

 

Mark Stewart (Gbr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

87

 

Markel Beloki Fernandez (Esp) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

88

 

Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

89

 

Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

90

 

Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

91

 

Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

92

 

Rick Pluimers (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

93

 

Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

94

 

Henri Uhlig (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

95

 

Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

96

 

Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

97

 

Samuele Zambelli (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

98

 

Andrew August (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

99

 

Nils Brun (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

100

 

Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

101

 

Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

102

 

Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

103

 

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

104

 

Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

105

 

Gleb Syritsa (Rus) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

0:01:29

 

 

106

 

Mick Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:00:00

 

 

107

 

Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

108

 

Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

109

 

Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

110

 

Simon Carr (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

111

 

Alexy Faure Prost (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

112

 

Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

113

 

Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Esp) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

114

 

Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

115

 

Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:01:56

 

 

116

 

Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek

 

0:00:00

 

 

117

 

Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

118

 

Michael Mørkøv (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

119

 

Gianluca Pollefliet (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

120

 

Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:02:02

 

 

121

 

Ivan Romeo Abad (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:00:00

 

 

122

 

Sebastian Kolze Changizi (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:02:26

 

 

123

 

Attila Valter (Hun) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:00:00

 

 

124

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:02:35

 

 

125

 

Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:00:00

 

 

126

 

Max Poole (Gbr) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

127

 

Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

0:02:47

 

 

128

 

Enzo Leijnse (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

129

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:00:00

 

 

130

 

Jardi Christiaan Van Der Lee (Ned) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

131

 

Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

132

 

Michael Shea Leonard (Can) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:03:15

 

 

133

 

Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:00:00

 

 

134

 

Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

135

 

Kelland O’Brien (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:04:59

 

 

136

 

Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:00:00

 

 

137

 

Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

138

 

Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

0:06:11

 

 

139

 

Milan Fretin (Bel) Cofidis

 

0:00:00

 

 

DNF

 

Stefan De Bod (Rsa) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

Тур ОАЭ-2024. Превью

  1. RVL

    Вчера, 17:30 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

    Очень нервно ребята себя вели на последнем км

    Ценой агрессивных действий и завалов, такое шоу не доставляет

  2. василий

    Вчера, 20:01 | Регистрация: 15.09.2019

    Помоему Техада свое проехал может и надолго

    1. Имя: Мэлс

      nightbuster33

      Вчера, 20:55 | Регистрация: 20.05.2021

      Если смог усидеть на раме у Газолли при финише,значит что ничего не сломал.Кости целы,лишь бы не было сотрясения.Падал налево,а приложился на асфальт правой стороной спины, при этом велосипед оказался состороны наезжающих сзади.Бывает же такое.Может быть сообщение о его состоянии.

  3. Имя: VIKtor

    EL-Fenomeno

    Вчера, 23:51 | Регистрация: 4.01.2015

    Если одним словом, то ХАОС (на финише). И почему то после полётов и кульбитов (к счастью небольших) велогонщиклов с велосипедами почему то сразу же вспомнилось то самое ужассное падение Ф.Якобсена. 

    Х.Техаде конечно здоровья, приложился он конкретно(

Комментарии

  • nightbuster33
    Гонщики избежали серьёзных тра ... (1)
    nightbuster33-Фото

    А вот и сообщение,  что все пострадавшие в "добром здравии" с различными "ожогами" об асфальт.Надежда,что они мало повлияют на резултаты 3-ого этапа(инд. гонка),а затем и 4-ый этап с горкой.

  • EL-Fenomeno
    Тур ОАЭ-2024. Этап 1 (4)
    EL-Fenomeno-Фото

    Если одним словом, то ХАОС (на финише). И почему то после полётов и кульбитов (к счастью небольших) велогонщиклов с велосипедами почему то сразу же вспомнилось то самое ужассное падение Ф.Якобсена. 

    Х.Техаде конечно здоровья, приложился он конкретно(

  • RVL
    Тур ОАЭ-2024. Маршрут и участн ... (3)
    RVL-Фото

    Список спринтеров впечатляет. 

  • nightbuster33
    Тур ОАЭ-2024. Этап 1 (4)
    nightbuster33-Фото

    Если смог усидеть на раме у Газолли при финише,значит что ничего не сломал.Кости целы,лишь бы не было сотрясения.Падал налево,а приложился на асфальт правой стороной спины, при этом велосипед оказался состороны наезжающих сзади.Бывает же такое.Может быть сообщение о его состоянии.

  • василий
    Тур ОАЭ-2024. Этап 1 (4)
    василий-Фото

    Помоему Техада свое проехал может и надолго

  • nightbuster33
    Тур ОАЭ-2024. Маршрут и участн ... (3)
    nightbuster33-Фото

    Да, седьмой и особенно третий.Ждем победу спринтеров на этих этапах.

  • RVL
    Тур ОАЭ-2024. Этап 1 (4)
    RVL-Фото

    Очень нервно ребята себя вели на последнем км

    Ценой агрессивных действий и завалов, такое шоу не доставляет

  • svenfischer
    Вуэльта Андалусии-Рута дель Со ... (4)
    svenfischer-Фото

    Многодневка длиной в 5 км.! Можно меня на следующюю Руту дель Соль???
    Ахахахахахахахахах!!!

  • Esperus2006
    Тур ОАЭ-2024. Маршрут и участн ... (3)
    Esperus2006-Фото
    Очень уж спринтерская версия
  • BlAr
    Волта Алгарве-2024. Этап 5 (10)
    BlAr-Фото

    Цитата: Николай Н.
    Комментатор конечно запутался

    Вут ван Аэрт.

Сентябрь 2023 (183)