Звезда Бессежа-2023. Этап 1

  Bellegarde - Bellegarde, 162,18 км  
  1   Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Dstny   03:30:35  
  2   Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek - Segafredo   0:00:00  
  3   Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  4   Dylan Teuns (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech   0:00:03  
  5   Andrea Piccolo (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost      
  6   Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek - Segafredo   0:00:05  
  7   Neilson Powless (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost      
  8   Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise      
  9   Pau Miquel Delgado (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma   0:00:08  
  10   Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  11   Samuel Watson (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj      
  12   Ben Tulett (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers      
  13   Thomas Bonnet (Fra) Totalenergies      
  14   Pierre Latour (Fra) Totalenergies      
  15   Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise      
  16   Axel Laurance (Fra) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team      
  17   Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech      
  18   Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers   0:00:12  
  19   Johan Meens (Bel) Bingoal Wb   0:00:15  
  20   Vito Braet (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise      
  21   Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis      
  22   Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis      
  23   Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost      
  24   Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck      
  25   Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies      
  26   Théo Delacroix (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93      
  27   Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Tudor Pro Cycling Team      
  28   Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech      
  29   Tom Bohli (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team      
  30   Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - Fdj      
  31   Milan Fretin (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise      
  32   Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93      
  33   Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  34   Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  35   Thomas Boudat (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole      
  36   Louis Barre (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  37   Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  38   Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team   0:00:21  
  39   Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Dstny      
  40   Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:00:24  
  41   Floris De Tier (Bel) Bingoal Wb      
  42   Rait Ärm (Est) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole   0:00:26  
  43   Luca Van Boven (Bel) Bingoal Wb      
  44   Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  45   Valentin Ferron (Fra) Totalenergies      
  46   Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur   0:00:29  
  47   Lars Van Den Berg (Ned) Groupama - Fdj   0:00:30  
  48   Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team      
  49   Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  50   Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  51   Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2R Citroen Team   0:00:33  
  52   Pavel Sivakov (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers   0:00:36  
  53   Joel Suter (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team      
  54   Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  55   Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo      
  56   Simon Pellaud (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team      
  57   Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech      
  58   Nathan Vandepitte (Fra) Bingoal Wb      
  59   Leo Danes (Fra) Cic U Nantes Atlantique   0:00:40  
  60   Samuel Leroux (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole   0:00:44  
  61   Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Dstny   0:00:47  
  62   Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Totalenergies   0:00:53  
  63   Gilles De Wilde (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise      
  64   Luca Mozzato (Ita) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:00:57  
  65   Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  66   Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - Fdj      
  67   Damien Girard (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur      
  68   Maël Guegan (Fra) Cic U Nantes Atlantique   0:01:02  
  69   Morné Van Niekerk (Rsa) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93      
  70   Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo      
  71   Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel Premier Tech Academy      
  72   Nolann Mahoudo (Fra) Cic U Nantes Atlantique      
  73   Pierre Barbier (Fra) Cic U Nantes Atlantique      
  74   Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  75   Anthony Turgis (Fra) Totalenergies      
  76   Rudy Barbier (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93      
  77   Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Tudor Pro Cycling Team      
  78   Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis      
  79   Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Cofidis      
  80   Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:01:07  
  81   Martin Urianstad Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:01:10  
  82   Danny Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  83   Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93      
  84   Norman Vahtra (Est) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole      
  85   Stefan Bissegger (Sui) Ef Education - Easypost   0:01:15  
  86   Jake Stewart (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj      
  87   Ben Turner (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers   0:01:17  
  88   Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:01:21  
  89   Marti Marquez Roman (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  90   Julien Simon (Fra) Totalenergies   0:01:26  
  91   Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  92   Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck      
  93   Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech      
  94   Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Dstny   0:01:31  
  95   Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:01:48  
  96   Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team   0:02:05  
  97   Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek - Segafredo      
  98   Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo      
  99   Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Ef Education - Easypost   0:02:14  
  100   Robbe Ghys (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck   0:02:22  
  101   Luke Rowe (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers      
  102   Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama - Fdj      
  103   Joshua Tarling (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers      
  104   Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck   0:02:30  
  105   Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto Dstny   0:02:32  
  106   Julian Mertens (Bel) Bingoal Wb   0:02:58  
  107   Daniel Mclay (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:04:35  
  108   Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Dstny   0:08:24  
  109   Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cic U Nantes Atlantique      
  110   Rasmus Pedersen (Den) Cic U Nantes Atlantique      
  111   Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis      
  112   William Levy (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  113   Eugenio Sanchez Lopez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  114   Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Lotto Dstny      
  115   Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama - Fdj      
  116   Valentin Tabellion (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole      
  117   Julian Lino (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur      
  118   Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole      
  119   Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis      
  120   Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis      
  121   Elias Maris (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise      
  122   Alex Jaime Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  123   Larry Valvasori (Lux) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur      
  124   Simon Carr (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost      
  125   Michael Leonard (Can)      
  126   Jordan Jegat (Fra) Cic U Nantes Atlantique      
  127   Paul Hennequin (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur      
  128   Oded Kogut (Isr) Israel Premier Tech Academy      
  129   Mark Padun (Ukr) Ef Education - Easypost      
  130   Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Wb      
  131   Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Wb      
  132   Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93      
  133   Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93      
  134   Andréa Mifsud (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur      
  135   Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  136   Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck      
  137   Kenny Molly (Bel) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole      
  138   Jean Louis Le Ny (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur      
  DNF   Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek - Segafredo      
  DNF   Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise      

 

Теги к статье: Звезда Бессежа Etoile de Besseges - Tour du Gard велогонка категории 2.1 многодневная велогонка

