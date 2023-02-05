Звезда Бессежа-2023. Этап 1

- Категория:
|Bellegarde - Bellegarde, 162,18 км
|1
|Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|03:30:35
|2
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:00
|3
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|4
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00:03
|5
|Andrea Piccolo (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost
|6
|Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:05
|7
|Neilson Powless (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost
|8
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|9
|Pau Miquel Delgado (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00:08
|10
|Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Samuel Watson (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj
|12
|Ben Tulett (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|13
|Thomas Bonnet (Fra) Totalenergies
|14
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Totalenergies
|15
|Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|16
|Axel Laurance (Fra) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team
|17
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech
|18
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:12
|19
|Johan Meens (Bel) Bingoal Wb
|0:00:15
|20
|Vito Braet (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|21
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|22
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|23
|Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost
|24
|Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|25
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies
|26
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|27
|Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|29
|Tom Bohli (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|31
|Milan Fretin (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|32
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|33
|Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|34
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Ag2R Citroen Team
|35
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole
|36
|Louis Barre (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|37
|Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|38
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|39
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|40
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:00:24
|41
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Bingoal Wb
|42
|Rait Ärm (Est) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole
|0:00:26
|43
|Luca Van Boven (Bel) Bingoal Wb
|44
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|45
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Totalenergies
|46
|Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur
|0:00:29
|47
|Lars Van Den Berg (Ned) Groupama - Fdj
|0:00:30
|48
|Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|50
|Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2R Citroen Team
|0:00:33
|52
|Pavel Sivakov (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:36
|53
|Joel Suter (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|55
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
|56
|Simon Pellaud (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech
|58
|Nathan Vandepitte (Fra) Bingoal Wb
|59
|Leo Danes (Fra) Cic U Nantes Atlantique
|0:00:40
|60
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole
|0:00:44
|61
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|0:00:47
|62
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Totalenergies
|0:00:53
|63
|Gilles De Wilde (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|64
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:00:57
|65
|Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Ag2R Citroen Team
|66
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|67
|Damien Girard (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur
|68
|Maël Guegan (Fra) Cic U Nantes Atlantique
|0:01:02
|69
|Morné Van Niekerk (Rsa) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|70
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo
|71
|Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel Premier Tech Academy
|72
|Nolann Mahoudo (Fra) Cic U Nantes Atlantique
|73
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Cic U Nantes Atlantique
|74
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Totalenergies
|76
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|77
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|79
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Cofidis
|80
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|81
|Martin Urianstad Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|82
|Danny Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma
|83
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|84
|Norman Vahtra (Est) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole
|85
|Stefan Bissegger (Sui) Ef Education - Easypost
|0:01:15
|86
|Jake Stewart (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj
|87
|Ben Turner (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:17
|88
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:01:21
|89
|Marti Marquez Roman (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|90
|Julien Simon (Fra) Totalenergies
|0:01:26
|91
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|92
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|93
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|94
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|0:01:31
|95
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|96
|Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team
|0:02:05
|97
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek - Segafredo
|98
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|99
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Ef Education - Easypost
|0:02:14
|100
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:02:22
|101
|Luke Rowe (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|102
|Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama - Fdj
|103
|Joshua Tarling (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|104
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:02:30
|105
|Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|0:02:32
|106
|Julian Mertens (Bel) Bingoal Wb
|0:02:58
|107
|Daniel Mclay (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:04:35
|108
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|0:08:24
|109
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cic U Nantes Atlantique
|110
|Rasmus Pedersen (Den) Cic U Nantes Atlantique
|111
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|112
|William Levy (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Eugenio Sanchez Lopez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|114
|Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Lotto Dstny
|115
|Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|116
|Valentin Tabellion (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole
|117
|Julian Lino (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur
|118
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole
|119
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|120
|Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis
|121
|Elias Maris (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|122
|Alex Jaime Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|123
|Larry Valvasori (Lux) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur
|124
|Simon Carr (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|125
|Michael Leonard (Can)
|126
|Jordan Jegat (Fra) Cic U Nantes Atlantique
|127
|Paul Hennequin (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur
|128
|Oded Kogut (Isr) Israel Premier Tech Academy
|129
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Ef Education - Easypost
|130
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Wb
|131
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Wb
|132
|Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|133
|Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|134
|Andréa Mifsud (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur
|135
|Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|136
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|137
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole
|138
|Jean Louis Le Ny (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur
|DNF
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|DNF
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
