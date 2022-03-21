Неделя Коппи и Бартали-2022. Этап 5

- Категория:
|Riccione - Riccione, 164,6 км
|1
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:56:55
|2
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:00:14
|4
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00:46
|5
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:03
|6
|Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|7
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|8
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Italy
|0:03:05
|9
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:23
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13
|Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Italy
|14
|David Martin Romero (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|15
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|16
|Ben Tulett (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|17
|Jacopo Cortese (Ita) Mg.K Vis Colors For Peace Vpm
|18
|Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
|19
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Simon Carr (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|21
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:04:25
|23
|Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team
|0:04:47
|24
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|25
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|26
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|Mason Hollyman (Gbr) Israel Cycling Academy
|29
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|30
|Juan Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team
|31
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Italy
|32
|Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:50
|33
|Jan Maas (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:06:25
|34
|Maximilian Stedman (Gbr) Mg.K Vis Colors For Peace Vpm
|35
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
|36
|Ethan Hayter (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|37
|Thomas Pesenti (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli
|38
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|39
|Dion Smith (Nzl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|40
|Paul Double (Gbr) Mg.K Vis Colors For Peace Vpm
|41
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|42
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|43
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|44
|Sergio Garcia Gonzalez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:08:06
|45
|Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
|0:11:20
|46
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:12:04
|47
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|48
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|49
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|50
|Gabriele Petrelli (Ita) Italy
|51
|James Knox (Gbr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|52
|German Dario Gomez Becerra (Col) Colombia Tierra De Atletas Gw Shimano
|53
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|54
|Edgar Andres Pinzon Villalba (Col) Colombia Tierra De Atletas Gw Shimano
|55
|Michael Belleri (Ita) Biesse-Carrera
|56
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Raul Colombo (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek
|58
|James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|59
|Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|60
|Tanel Kangert (Est) BikeExchange-Jayco
|61
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|63
|Chris Froome (Gbr) Israel-Premier Tech
|64
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|65
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|66
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Biesse-Carrera
|67
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|68
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|69
|Mick van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|70
|Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
|0:13:33
|71
|Daniel Viegas (Por) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|72
|Matteo Amella (Ita) Team Corratec
|73
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|74
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|75
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|76
|Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|77
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|78
|Riccardo Lucca (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek
|79
|Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|80
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|81
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|0:16:11
|82
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:16:14
|83
|Matthew Walls (Gbr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:03
|84
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Andrea Piras (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli
|86
|Mattias Nordal (Den) Biesse-Carrera
|87
|Cristian David Rico Lemus (Col) Colombia Tierra De Atletas Gw Shimano
|88
|Pietro Aimonetto (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli
|89
|Francesco Zandri (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek
|90
|Riccardo Carretta (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek
|91
|Giovanni Bortoluzzi (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek
|92
|Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
|93
|Andrea Biancalani (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli
|94
|Alex Howes (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost
|95
|Riccardo Ciuccarelli (Ita) Biesse-Carrera
|96
|Johan Meens (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|97
|Paul Wright (Nzl) Mg.K Vis Colors For Peace Vpm
|98
|Francesco Carollo (Ita) Mg.K Vis Colors For Peace Vpm
|99
|Christian Danilo Pase (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek
|DNF
|Loe Van Belle (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
|DNF
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|DNF
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel-Premier Tech
|DNF
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|DNF
|Alessio Nieri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|DNF
|Alessandro Santaromita Villa (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|DNF
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Marco Canola (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Edoardo Faresin (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Simone Olivero (Ita) Team Corratec
|DNS
|Alex Tolio (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|DNS
|Giacomo Villa (Ita) Biesse-Carrera
|DNS
|Anders Foldager (Den) Biesse-Carrera
|Итоговая генеральная классификация:
|1
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|20:38:18
|2
|Ben Tulett (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:09
|3
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:24
|4
|Simon Carr (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00:30
|5
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:45
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:48
|7
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:23
|8
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:25
|9
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:38
|10
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Italy
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:01:59
|12
|Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Italy
|0:02:02
|13
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:21
|14
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:02:45
|15
|Ethan Hayter (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:14
|16
|Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
|0:03:26
|17
|Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:29
|18
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:24
|19
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|20
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:29
|21
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:19
|22
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:32
|23
|Thomas Pesenti (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli
|0:07:41
|24
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|0:09:18
|25
|Maximilian Stedman (Gbr) Mg.K Vis Colors For Peace Vpm
|0:09:59
|26
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:11:07
|27
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Italy
|0:12:50
|28
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:14:41
|29
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|0:16:23
|30
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:18:09
|31
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:18:27
|32
|Tanel Kangert (Est) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:19:14
|33
|Juan Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team
|0:23:51
|34
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|0:25:20
|35
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:25:42
|36
|German Dario Gomez Becerra (Col) Colombia Tierra De Atletas Gw Shimano
|0:26:01
|37
|Mason Hollyman (Gbr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:26:51
|38
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:26:57
|39
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:27:46
|40
|Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:28:56
|41
|Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team
|0:30:37
|42
|Dion Smith (Nzl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:35:03
|43
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:35:38
|44
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|0:36:44
|45
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:38:37
|46
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Biesse-Carrera
|0:40:25
|47
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:42
|48
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:43:19
|49
|Sergio Garcia Gonzalez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:44:09
|50
|James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:47:18
|51
|Jan Maas (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:48:26
|52
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:48:40
|53
|Mick van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:52:47
|54
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:54:08
|55
|Michael Belleri (Ita) Biesse-Carrera
|0:55:38
|56
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:56:31
|57
|Riccardo Ciuccarelli (Ita) Biesse-Carrera
|0:56:35
|58
|Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:56:59
|59
|Edgar Andres Pinzon Villalba (Col) Colombia Tierra De Atletas Gw Shimano
|0:58:29
|60
|Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
|0:58:39
|61
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:58:50
|62
|Paul Double (Gbr) Mg.K Vis Colors For Peace Vpm
|0:59:16
|63
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|1:02:24
|64
|Andrea Piras (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli
|1:03:16
|65
|Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:03:20
|66
|Riccardo Lucca (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek
|67
|David Martin Romero (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1:03:57
|68
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|69
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:04:03
|70
|Cristian David Rico Lemus (Col) Colombia Tierra De Atletas Gw Shimano
|1:04:22
|71
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|1:05:04
|72
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Francesco Carollo (Ita) Mg.K Vis Colors For Peace Vpm
|1:06:50
|74
|Gabriele Petrelli (Ita) Italy
|1:07:33
|75
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:07:49
|76
|Raul Colombo (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek
|1:08:27
|77
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|78
|James Knox (Gbr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|79
|Jacopo Cortese (Ita) Mg.K Vis Colors For Peace Vpm
|1:08:28
|80
|Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:11:38
|81
|Johan Meens (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|1:12:01
|82
|Giovanni Bortoluzzi (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek
|1:12:32
|83
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:12:37
|84
|Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
|1:13:07
|85
|Paul Wright (Nzl) Mg.K Vis Colors For Peace Vpm
|1:15:20
|86
|Chris Froome (Gbr) Israel-Premier Tech
|1:16:09
|87
|Mattias Nordal (Den) Biesse-Carrera
|1:16:37
|88
|Francesco Zandri (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek
|89
|Alex Howes (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost
|90
|Daniel Viegas (Por) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|1:17:38
|91
|Matteo Amella (Ita) Team Corratec
|92
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:17:51
|93
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|1:21:08
|94
|Riccardo Carretta (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek
|95
|Christian Danilo Pase (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek
|96
|Matthew Walls (Gbr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|97
|Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
|98
|Andrea Biancalani (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli
|1:25:02
|99
|Pietro Aimonetto (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli
|1:25:06
