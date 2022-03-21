VeloNEWS
VeloRACE
Джиро д'Италия Тур де Франс Вуэльта Испании Результаты
VeloTEAM
VeloNAME
VeloLEGEND
VeloZOOM
VeloCLUB
VeloCOOKING
VeloTWITTER
VeloBLOG
Редакция Миша Игнатьев Сергей Иванов Женя Ковалев Андрей Гривко Олимп. резерв

Неделя Коппи и Бартали-2022. Этап 5

 

Неделя Коппи и Бартали-2022. Этап 5

Неделя Коппи и Бартали-2022. Этап 5Неделя Коппи и Бартали-2022. Этап 5

 

Неделя Коппи и Бартали-2022. Этап 5

 

  Riccione - Riccione, 164,6 км  
  1   Josef Cerny (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   3:56:55  
  2   Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  3   Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech   0:00:14  
  4   Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost   0:00:46  
  5   Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe   0:03:03  
  6   Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix      
  7   Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB      
  8   Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Italy   0:03:05  
  9   Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli   0:04:23  
  10   Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates      
  11   Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo      
  12   Mauro Schmid (Swi) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  13   Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Italy      
  14   David Martin Romero (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team      
  15   Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers      
  16   Ben Tulett (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers      
  17   Jacopo Cortese (Ita) Mg.K Vis Colors For Peace Vpm      
  18   Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Jumbo-Visma Development Team      
  19   Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates      
  20   Simon Carr (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost      
  21   Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates      
  22   Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix   0:04:25  
  23   Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team   0:04:47  
  24   Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix      
  25   Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma      
  26   Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo      
  27   Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates      
  28   Mason Hollyman (Gbr) Israel Cycling Academy      
  29   Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team      
  30   Juan Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team      
  31   Nicola Conci (Ita) Italy      
  32   Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers   0:04:50  
  33   Jan Maas (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco   0:06:25  
  34   Maximilian Stedman (Gbr) Mg.K Vis Colors For Peace Vpm      
  35   Guy Niv (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech      
  36   Ethan Hayter (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers      
  37   Thomas Pesenti (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli      
  38   Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli      
  39   Dion Smith (Nzl) BikeExchange-Jayco      
  40   Paul Double (Gbr) Mg.K Vis Colors For Peace Vpm      
  41   Kenny Molly (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB      
  42   Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli      
  43   Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma      
  44   Sergio Garcia Gonzalez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team   0:08:06  
  45   Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Giotti Victoria Savini Due   0:11:20  
  46   Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost   0:12:04  
  47   Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli      
  48   Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco      
  49   Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco      
  50   Gabriele Petrelli (Ita) Italy      
  51   James Knox (Gbr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  52   German Dario Gomez Becerra (Col) Colombia Tierra De Atletas Gw Shimano      
  53   Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe      
  54   Edgar Andres Pinzon Villalba (Col) Colombia Tierra De Atletas Gw Shimano      
  55   Michael Belleri (Ita) Biesse-Carrera      
  56   Simon Pellaud (Swi) Trek-Segafredo      
  57   Raul Colombo (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek      
  58   James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost      
  59   Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team      
  60   Tanel Kangert (Est) BikeExchange-Jayco      
  61   Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo      
  62   Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'      
  63   Chris Froome (Gbr) Israel-Premier Tech      
  64   Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers      
  65   Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli      
  66   Andrea Garosio (Ita) Biesse-Carrera      
  67   Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  68   Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix      
  69   Mick van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma      
  70   Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Giotti Victoria Savini Due   0:13:33  
  71   Daniel Viegas (Por) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team      
  72   Matteo Amella (Ita) Team Corratec      
  73   Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix      
  74   Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB      
  75   Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB      
  76   Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'      
  77   Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix      
  78   Riccardo Lucca (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek      
  79   Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team      
  80   Antonio Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team      
  81   Marco Tizza (Ita) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB   0:16:11  
  82   Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers   0:16:14  
  83   Matthew Walls (Gbr) Bora-Hansgrohe   0:17:03  
  84   Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo      
  85   Andrea Piras (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli      
  86   Mattias Nordal (Den) Biesse-Carrera      
  87   Cristian David Rico Lemus (Col) Colombia Tierra De Atletas Gw Shimano      
  88   Pietro Aimonetto (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli      
  89   Francesco Zandri (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek      
  90   Riccardo Carretta (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek      
  91   Giovanni Bortoluzzi (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek      
  92   Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria Savini Due      
  93   Andrea Biancalani (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli      
  94   Alex Howes (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost      
  95   Riccardo Ciuccarelli (Ita) Biesse-Carrera      
  96   Johan Meens (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB      
  97   Paul Wright (Nzl) Mg.K Vis Colors For Peace Vpm      
  98   Francesco Carollo (Ita) Mg.K Vis Colors For Peace Vpm      
  99   Christian Danilo Pase (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek      
  DNF   Loe Van Belle (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team      
  DNF   Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe      
  DNF   Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers      
  DNF   Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel-Premier Tech      
  DNF   Cameron Meyer (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco      
  DNF   Alessio Nieri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'      
  DNF   Alessandro Santaromita Villa (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'      
  DNF   Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team      
  DNF   Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team      
  DNF   Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Italy      
  DNF   Marco Canola (Ita) Italy      
  DNF   Edoardo Faresin (Ita) Italy      
  DNF   Simone Olivero (Ita) Team Corratec      
  DNS   Alex Tolio (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'      
  DNS   Giacomo Villa (Ita) Biesse-Carrera      
  DNS   Anders Foldager (Den) Biesse-Carrera      

 

  Итоговая генеральная классификация:  
  1   Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers   20:38:18  
  2   Ben Tulett (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers   0:00:09  
  3   Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates   0:00:24  
  4   Simon Carr (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost   0:00:30  
  5   Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   0:00:45  
  6   Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates   0:00:48  
  7   Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates   0:01:23  
  8   Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   0:01:25  
  9   Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli   0:01:38  
  10   Nicola Conci (Ita) Italy      
  11   Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team   0:01:59  
  12   Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Italy   0:02:02  
  13   Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   0:02:21  
  14   Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech   0:02:45  
  15   Ethan Hayter (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers   0:03:14  
  16   Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Jumbo-Visma Development Team   0:03:26  
  17   Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers   0:03:29  
  18   Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates   0:04:24  
  19   Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli      
  20   Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma   0:04:29  
  21   Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma   0:06:19  
  22   Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli   0:06:32  
  23   Thomas Pesenti (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli   0:07:41  
  24   Kenny Molly (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB   0:09:18  
  25   Maximilian Stedman (Gbr) Mg.K Vis Colors For Peace Vpm   0:09:59  
  26   Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'   0:11:07  
  27   Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Italy   0:12:50  
  28   Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco   0:14:41  
  29   Marco Tizza (Ita) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB   0:16:23  
  30   Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix   0:18:09  
  31   Mauro Schmid (Swi) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   0:18:27  
  32   Tanel Kangert (Est) BikeExchange-Jayco   0:19:14  
  33   Juan Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team   0:23:51  
  34   Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB   0:25:20  
  35   Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco   0:25:42  
  36   German Dario Gomez Becerra (Col) Colombia Tierra De Atletas Gw Shimano   0:26:01  
  37   Mason Hollyman (Gbr) Israel Cycling Academy   0:26:51  
  38   Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   0:26:57  
  39   Guy Niv (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech   0:27:46  
  40   Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team   0:28:56  
  41   Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team   0:30:37  
  42   Dion Smith (Nzl) BikeExchange-Jayco   0:35:03  
  43   Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix   0:35:38  
  44   Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB   0:36:44  
  45   Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe   0:38:37  
  46   Andrea Garosio (Ita) Biesse-Carrera   0:40:25  
  47   Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo   0:40:42  
  48   Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   0:43:19  
  49   Sergio Garcia Gonzalez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team   0:44:09  
  50   James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost   0:47:18  
  51   Jan Maas (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco   0:48:26  
  52   Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix   0:48:40  
  53   Mick van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma   0:52:47  
  54   Josef Cerny (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   0:54:08  
  55   Michael Belleri (Ita) Biesse-Carrera   0:55:38  
  56   Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost   0:56:31  
  57   Riccardo Ciuccarelli (Ita) Biesse-Carrera   0:56:35  
  58   Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   0:56:59  
  59   Edgar Andres Pinzon Villalba (Col) Colombia Tierra De Atletas Gw Shimano   0:58:29  
  60   Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Giotti Victoria Savini Due   0:58:39  
  61   Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe   0:58:50  
  62   Paul Double (Gbr) Mg.K Vis Colors For Peace Vpm   0:59:16  
  63   Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost   1:02:24  
  64   Andrea Piras (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli   1:03:16  
  65   Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'   1:03:20  
  66   Riccardo Lucca (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek      
  67   David Martin Romero (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team   1:03:57  
  68   Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB      
  69   Antonio Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team   1:04:03  
  70   Cristian David Rico Lemus (Col) Colombia Tierra De Atletas Gw Shimano   1:04:22  
  71   Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli   1:05:04  
  72   Simon Pellaud (Swi) Trek-Segafredo      
  73   Francesco Carollo (Ita) Mg.K Vis Colors For Peace Vpm   1:06:50  
  74   Gabriele Petrelli (Ita) Italy   1:07:33  
  75   Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers   1:07:49  
  76   Raul Colombo (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek   1:08:27  
  77   Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli      
  78   James Knox (Gbr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  79   Jacopo Cortese (Ita) Mg.K Vis Colors For Peace Vpm   1:08:28  
  80   Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team   1:11:38  
  81   Johan Meens (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB   1:12:01  
  82   Giovanni Bortoluzzi (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek   1:12:32  
  83   Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers   1:12:37  
  84   Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Giotti Victoria Savini Due   1:13:07  
  85   Paul Wright (Nzl) Mg.K Vis Colors For Peace Vpm   1:15:20  
  86   Chris Froome (Gbr) Israel-Premier Tech   1:16:09  
  87   Mattias Nordal (Den) Biesse-Carrera   1:16:37  
  88   Francesco Zandri (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek      
  89   Alex Howes (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost      
  90   Daniel Viegas (Por) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team   1:17:38  
  91   Matteo Amella (Ita) Team Corratec      
  92   Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   1:17:51  
  93   Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo   1:21:08  
  94   Riccardo Carretta (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek      
  95   Christian Danilo Pase (Ita) Work Service - Vitalcare - Dynatek      
  96   Matthew Walls (Gbr) Bora-Hansgrohe      
  97   Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria Savini Due      
  98   Andrea Biancalani (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli   1:25:02  
  99   Pietro Aimonetto (Ita) Beltrami Tsa Tre Colli   1:25:06  

 

Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.

Теги к статье: Неделя Коппи и Бартали Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali многодневная велогонка велогонка категории 2.1 гонка Европейского тура Europe Tour

Поддержите нас, поделитесь публикацией с друзьями в социальных сетях. Спасибо!

В тему:

Уважаемый посетитель, Вы зашли на сайт как незарегистрированный пользователь.
Мы рекомендуем Вам зарегистрироваться либо войти на сайт под своим именем.
Информация
Посетители, находящиеся в группе Гость, не могут оставлять комментарии к данной публикации.

ТРАНСФЕРЫ



Трансферные новости пелотона-2021

Ближайшие старты

21 - 27 марта 2022

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

22 - 26 марта 2022

Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali

27 марта 2022

Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields

30 марта 2022

Dwars door Vlaanderen - A travers la Flandre

3 апреля 2022

Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres

4 - 9 апреля 2022

Itzulia Basque Country

10 апреля 2022

Amstel Gold Race

12 - 15 апреля 2022

Giro di Sicilia

17 апреля 2022

Paris-Roubaix

ОПРОС

Кто станет победителем Вуэльты Каталонии-2022?

Комментарии

Страницы истории велоспорта

Джиро д'Италия

Тур де Франс

Вуэльта Испании

Милан - Сан-Ремо

Париж - Рубэ

Результаты: ПроТур-2010

Результаты: ПроТур-2011

Результаты: ПроТур-2012

Результаты: ПроТур-2013

Результаты: ПроТур-2014

Результаты: ПроТур-2015

Результаты: ПроТур-2016

Результаты: ПроТур-2017

Результаты: ПроТур-2018

Результаты: ПроТур-2019

Результаты: ПроТур-2020

Результаты: ПроТур-2021

Результаты: ПроТур-2022

Велоспорт в Фейсбуке

Велоспорт ВКонтакте

Одноклассники

Твиттер VeloLIVE

Счетчики

Наши друзья

Дни рождения

26 марта

Julen Irizar Laskurain (Euskaltel - Euskadi)

27 марта

Diego Rosa (Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team)

Stephen Bassett (Human Powered Health)

Pelayo Sanchez (Burgos - BH)

28 марта

Jon Aberasturi (Trek-Segafredo)

Мировой рейтинг UCI

Гонщик Команда Очки
1 Погачар Т. (Slo) (UAD) 5363
2 Ван Арт В. (Bel) (TJV) 4382
3 Роглич П. (Slo) (TJV) 3924
4 Алафилипп Ж. (Fra) (DQT) 3104
5 Берналь Э. (Col) (IGD) 2576
6 Кольбрелли С. (Ita) (TBV) 2553
7 Ван дер Пул М. (Ned) (AFC) 2461
8 Йейтс А. (GBr) (IGD) 2251
9 Альмейда Ж. (Por) (DQT) 2219
10 Карапас Р. (Ecu) (IGD) 2018

Все рейтинги »

Все новости велоспорта

Март 2022 (94)
Февраль 2022 (143)
Январь 2022 (103)
Декабрь 2021 (95)
Ноябрь 2021 (95)
Октябрь 2021 (134)