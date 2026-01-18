VeloNEWS
Santos Women's Tour Down Under-2026. Этап 2

Santos Women's Tour Down Under-2026. Этап 2

Santos Women's Tour Down Under-2026. Этап 2

Santos Women's Tour Down Under-2026. Этап 2

Photo (c) tourdownunder.com.au

 

 

 

 

Magill - Paracombe, 130,7 км

 

 

1

 

Ally Marée Wollaston (Nzl) Fdj United - Suez

 

3:35:20

 

 

2

 

Noemi Rüegg (Sui) Ef Education - Oatly

 

0

 

 

3

 

Josie Nelson (Gbr) Team Picnic Postnl

 

 

 

 

4

 

Paula Blasi Cairol (Esp) Uae Team Adq

 

 

 

 

5

 

Dominika Wlodarczyk (Pol) Uae Team Adq

 

 

 

 

6

 

Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco

 

 

 

 

7

 

Alexandra Grace Manly (Aus) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team

 

 

 

 

8

 

Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health

 

 

 

 

9

 

Fien Van Eynde (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

10

 

Margarita Victoria Garcia Cañellas (Esp) Uae Team Adq

 

 

 

 

11

 

Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lidl - Trek

 

 

 

 

12

 

Olivia Baril (Can) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

13

 

Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

14

 

Sophie Edwards (Aus) Australia

 

 

 

 

15

 

Marta Lach (Pol) Team Sd Worx - Protime

 

 

 

 

16

 

Neve Summer Bradbury (Aus) Canyon//Sram Zondacrypto

 

 

 

 

17

 

Lucia Ruiz Perez (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

18

 

Ella Wyllie (Nzl) Liv-Alula-Jayco

 

 

 

 

19

 

Justyna Czapla (Ger) Canyon//Sram Zondacrypto

 

 

 

 

20

 

Sarah Van Dam (Can) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

21

 

Lotte Claes (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

22

 

Mireia Benito Pellicer (Esp) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team

 

 

 

 

23

 

Maud Oudeman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

24

 

Rosita Reijnhout (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

25

 

Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team

 

 

 

 

26

 

Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

27

 

Ricarda Bauernfeind (Ger) Lidl - Trek

 

 

 

 

28

 

Paula Ostiz Taco (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

29

 

Marie Le Net (Fra) Fdj United - Suez

 

 

 

 

30

 

Gaia Realini (Ita) Lidl - Trek

 

 

 

 

31

 

Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Uae Team Adq

 

10

 

 

32

 

Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) Ef Education - Oatly

 

 

 

 

33

 

Margaux Vigie (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

14

 

 

34

 

Léa Curinier (Fra) Fdj United - Suez

 

20

 

 

35

 

Marion Bunel (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

36

 

Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team

 

22

 

 

37

 

Claire Steels (Gbr) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

38

 

Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

39

 

Lauren Dickson (Gbr) Fdj United - Suez

 

 

 

 

40

 

Tully Schweitzer (Aus) Australia

 

26

 

 

41

 

Mikayla Harvey (Nzl) Team Sd Worx - Protime

 

 

 

 

42

 

Lucie Fityus (Aus) Team Picnic Postnl

 

44

 

 

43

 

Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health

 

 

 

 

44

 

Amber Kraak (Ned) Fdj United - Suez

 

51

 

 

45

 

Gaia Masetti (Ita) Team Picnic Postnl

 

53

 

 

46

 

Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Sd Worx - Protime

 

 

 

 

47

 

Carina Schrempf (Aut) Fenix-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

48

 

Alena Ivanchenko (Rus) Uae Team Adq

 

 

 

 

49

 

Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Lidl - Trek

 

59

 

 

50

 

Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl - Trek

 

+1:02

 

 

51

 

Henrietta Christie (Nzl) Ef Education - Oatly

 

 

 

 

52

 

Chloe Dygert (Usa) Canyon//Sram Zondacrypto

 

+1:03

 

 

53

 

Kopecký Julia Kopecký Julia (Cze) Team Sd Worx - Protime

 

+1:08

 

 

54

 

Mackenzie Coupland (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco

 

 

 

 

55

 

Flora Perkins (Gbr) Fenix-Premier Tech

 

+1:11

 

 

56

 

Stina Kagevi (Swe) Ef Education - Oatly

 

+1:22

 

 

57

 

Alice Towers (Gbr) Ef Education - Oatly

 

 

 

 

58

 

Juliana Londoño David (Col) Team Picnic Postnl

 

 

 

 

59

 

Femke Gerritse (Ned) Team Sd Worx - Protime

 

+1:39

 

 

60

 

Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Lidl - Trek

 

 

 

 

61

 

Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon//Sram Zondacrypto

 

+3:15

 

 

62

 

Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health

 

+4:33

 

 

63

 

Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

64

 

Josie Talbot (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco

 

+6:38

 

 

65

 

Wilma Aintila (Fin) Canyon//Sram Zondacrypto

 

+9:40

 

 

66

 

Ella Heremans (Bel) Team Picnic Postnl

 

 

 

 

67

 

Anya Louw (Aus) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team

 

 

 

 

68

 

Alyssa Polites (Aus) Australia

 

+10:35

 

 

69

 

Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Fdj United - Suez

 

+10:36

 

 

70

 

Francesca Pellegrini (Ita) Uno-X Mobility

 

+10:57

 

 

71

 

Xaydee Van Sinaey (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

72

 

Carys Lloyd (Gbr) Movistar Team

 

+13:17

 

 

73

 

Julie De Wilde (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech

 

+15:19

 

 

74

 

Fauve Bastiaenssen (Bel) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Brodie Chapman (Aus) Uae Team Adq

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Hannah Gianatti (Aus) Australia

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Anna Dubier (Aus) Australia

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Amelie Sanders (Aus) Australia

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Martina Fidanza (Ita) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Becky Storrie (Gbr) Team Picnic Postnl

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Petra Stiasny (Sui) Human Powered Health

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon//Sram Zondacrypto

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can) Human Powered Health

 

 

 

 

DNS

 

Georgia Baker (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco

 

 

 

 

 

Генеральная классификация после 2 этапа

 

 

1

 

Ally Marée Wollaston (Nzl) Fdj United - Suez

 

7:03:27

 

 

2

 

Josie Nelson (Gbr) Team Picnic Postnl

 

0:14

 

 

3

 

Noemi Rüegg (Sui) Ef Education - Oatly

 

17

 

 

4

 

Olivia Baril (Can) Movistar Team

 

19

 

 

5

 

Marta Lach (Pol) Team Sd Worx - Protime

 

22

 

 

6

 

Sarah Van Dam (Can) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

23

 

 

7

 

Dominika Wlodarczyk (Pol) Uae Team Adq

 

24

 

 

8

 

Fien Van Eynde (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

9

 

Margarita Victoria Garcia Cañellas (Esp) Uae Team Adq

 

 

 

 

10

 

Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health

 

 

 

 

11

 

Sophie Edwards (Aus) Australia

 

 

 

 

12

 

Paula Blasi Cairol (Esp) Uae Team Adq

 

 

 

 

13

 

Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lidl - Trek

 

 

 

 

14

 

Ella Wyllie (Nzl) Liv-Alula-Jayco

 

 

 

 

15

 

Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

16

 

Maud Oudeman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

17

 

Mireia Benito Pellicer (Esp) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team

 

 

 

 

18

 

Justyna Czapla (Ger) Canyon//Sram Zondacrypto

 

 

 

 

19

 

Neve Summer Bradbury (Aus) Canyon//Sram Zondacrypto

 

 

 

 

20

 

Lotte Claes (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

21

 

Gaia Realini (Ita) Lidl - Trek

 

 

 

 

22

 

Rosita Reijnhout (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

23

 

Ricarda Bauernfeind (Ger) Lidl - Trek

 

 

 

 

24

 

Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team

 

 

 

 

25

 

Marie Le Net (Fra) Fdj United - Suez

 

 

 

 

26

 

Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco

 

 

 

 

27

 

Paula Ostiz Taco (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

28

 

Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Uae Team Adq

 

34

 

 

29

 

Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) Ef Education - Oatly

 

 

 

 

30

 

Margaux Vigie (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

37

 

 

31

 

Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Uno-X Mobility

 

42

 

 

32

 

Marion Bunel (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

44

 

 

33

 

Léa Curinier (Fra) Fdj United - Suez

 

 

 

 

34

 

Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team

 

46

 

 

35

 

Lauren Dickson (Gbr) Fdj United - Suez

 

 

 

 

36

 

Claire Steels (Gbr) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

37

 

Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

38

 

Tully Schweitzer (Aus) Australia

 

50

 

 

39

 

Alexandra Grace Manly (Aus) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team

 

53

 

 

40

 

Lucia Ruiz Perez (Esp) Movistar Team

 

+1:09

 

 

41

 

Amber Kraak (Ned) Fdj United - Suez

 

+1:15

 

 

42

 

Mikayla Harvey (Nzl) Team Sd Worx - Protime

 

+1:19

 

 

43

 

Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl - Trek

 

+1:25

 

 

44

 

Chloe Dygert (Usa) Canyon//Sram Zondacrypto

 

+1:27

 

 

45

 

Flora Perkins (Gbr) Fenix-Premier Tech

 

+1:35

 

 

46

 

Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health

 

+1:45

 

 

47

 

Alice Towers (Gbr) Ef Education - Oatly

 

+1:46

 

 

48

 

Henrietta Christie (Nzl) Ef Education - Oatly

 

+1:47

 

 

49

 

Carina Schrempf (Aut) Fenix-Premier Tech

 

+1:58

 

 

50

 

Femke Gerritse (Ned) Team Sd Worx - Protime

 

+1:59

 

 

51

 

Mackenzie Coupland (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco

 

+2:01

 

 

52

 

Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Sd Worx - Protime

 

+2:02

 

 

53

 

Gaia Masetti (Ita) Team Picnic Postnl

 

 

 

 

54

 

Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Lidl - Trek

 

+2:03

 

 

55

 

Stina Kagevi (Swe) Ef Education - Oatly

 

+2:15

 

 

56

 

Alena Ivanchenko (Rus) Uae Team Adq

 

+2:19

 

 

57

 

Juliana Londoño David (Col) Team Picnic Postnl

 

+2:31

 

 

58

 

Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Lidl - Trek

 

+2:39

 

 

59

 

Lucie Fityus (Aus) Team Picnic Postnl

 

+2:58

 

 

60

 

Kopecký Julia Kopecký Julia (Cze) Team Sd Worx - Protime

 

+3:13

 

 

61

 

Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon//Sram Zondacrypto

 

+3:39

 

 

62

 

Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility

 

+4:57

 

 

63

 

Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health

 

 

 

 

64

 

Josie Talbot (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco

 

+7:02

 

 

65

 

Wilma Aintila (Fin) Canyon//Sram Zondacrypto

 

+9:58

 

 

66

 

Anya Louw (Aus) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team

 

+11:06

 

 

67

 

Ella Heremans (Bel) Team Picnic Postnl

 

+11:41

 

 

68

 

Alyssa Polites (Aus) Australia

 

+11:44

 

 

69

 

Xaydee Van Sinaey (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech

 

+12:02

 

 

70

 

Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Fdj United - Suez

 

+12:26

 

 

71

 

Francesca Pellegrini (Ita) Uno-X Mobility

 

+12:34

 

 

72

 

Carys Lloyd (Gbr) Movistar Team

 

+15:12

 

 

73

 

Julie De Wilde (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech

 

+16:24

 

 

74

 

Fauve Bastiaenssen (Bel) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team

 

+17:24

 

 

 

 

Теги к статье: Santos Women's Tour Down Under-2026 Женский Тур Даун Андер-2026

Комментарии

  • MVDP
    Матье ван дер Пул передумал и ... (4)
    MVDP-Фото

    Решил пободаться с Нейсом на подъеме.

  • Astanaforever
    Винченцо Нибали о дебюте Йонас ... (1)
    Astanaforever-Фото
    На туре не светит ему, вот и решил собирать трофеи там где нет словенца и первым стать обладателем побед на всех трех грантурах. Хоть в этом победить в очном поединке двух киборгов современности. А че? Нормальный ход..
  • EL-Fenomeno
    Пелотон перед сезоном 2026: ит ... (2)
    EL-Fenomeno-Фото

    Спасибо за такую мини вело-цикло-педию со статистикой good

  • VeloVelo
    Пелотон перед сезоном 2026: ит ... (2)
    VeloVelo-Фото

    Спасибо за этот обзор.

  • VeloVelo
    Матье ван дер Пул передумал и ... (4)
    VeloVelo-Фото

    Видимо, кто-то очень хотел его видеть в Бенидорме. 

  • EL-Fenomeno
    От Эдинбурга до Кардиффа: объя ... (6)
    EL-Fenomeno-Фото

    Ещё ТдФ 2026 не начался даже, а они маршрут 3-х этапов ТдФ-2027 оглашают.
    Два этапа подряд по 223 км. (!?) Это НЕ в традициях Тура последних лет, где этапы сокращают по километражу, но выходит каг бэ "новинка" (олд скул).

    Цитата: VeloVelo
    Согласен с qwinter, чушь полнейшая все эти иззабугорные старты)

    ПЛЮСую.

    Цитата: Astanaforever
    Фруми должен брать домашние этапы..)))

    В качестве спорт.директора ИНЭОСа..)) или как там будет уже называться команда через 2 года.

  • Pirn
    Матье ван дер Пул передумал и ... (4)
    Pirn-Фото

    Бельгийский журналист сомневается что МВДП закончит в СХ после этого сезона, например в 2027 трасса ЧМ песчаная что ему очень подходит а в 2028 организатор ЧМ его отец

  • Джамайка
    Матье ван дер Пул передумал и ... (4)
    Джамайка-Фото

    Кубками мира не разбрасываются. но хотелось бы без колебательных движений - еду-не еду

    он там уже падал.... скорости как на шоссе

    да, тренировки - скучное дело. можно и прерваться. Заодно, кажется в этом сезоне сможет побить рекорды и достичь красивых цифр - количество побед в кубке мира (до 50), общее количество побед - добрать до 300

     

  • RVL
    Santos Women's Tour Down Unde ... (2)
    RVL-Фото

    вот и сезон!

  • cmap_nep
    Santos Women's Tour Down Unde ... (2)
    cmap_nep-Фото
    Поехали. 2026.

