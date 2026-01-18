Santos Women's Tour Down Under-2026. Этап 2

- Категория:
Photo (c) tourdownunder.com.au
|
|
Magill - Paracombe, 130,7 км
|
|
|
1
|
|
Ally Marée Wollaston (Nzl) Fdj United - Suez
|
|
3:35:20
|
|
|
2
|
|
Noemi Rüegg (Sui) Ef Education - Oatly
|
|
0
|
|
|
3
|
|
Josie Nelson (Gbr) Team Picnic Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Paula Blasi Cairol (Esp) Uae Team Adq
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Dominika Wlodarczyk (Pol) Uae Team Adq
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Alexandra Grace Manly (Aus) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
Fien Van Eynde (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Margarita Victoria Garcia Cañellas (Esp) Uae Team Adq
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lidl - Trek
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Olivia Baril (Can) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Sophie Edwards (Aus) Australia
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Marta Lach (Pol) Team Sd Worx - Protime
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Neve Summer Bradbury (Aus) Canyon//Sram Zondacrypto
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Lucia Ruiz Perez (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Ella Wyllie (Nzl) Liv-Alula-Jayco
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
Justyna Czapla (Ger) Canyon//Sram Zondacrypto
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
Sarah Van Dam (Can) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Lotte Claes (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
Mireia Benito Pellicer (Esp) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
Maud Oudeman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
Rosita Reijnhout (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
Ricarda Bauernfeind (Ger) Lidl - Trek
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
Paula Ostiz Taco (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
Marie Le Net (Fra) Fdj United - Suez
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
Gaia Realini (Ita) Lidl - Trek
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Uae Team Adq
|
|
10
|
|
|
32
|
|
Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) Ef Education - Oatly
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
Margaux Vigie (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
14
|
|
|
34
|
|
Léa Curinier (Fra) Fdj United - Suez
|
|
20
|
|
|
35
|
|
Marion Bunel (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team
|
|
22
|
|
|
37
|
|
Claire Steels (Gbr) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
Lauren Dickson (Gbr) Fdj United - Suez
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
Tully Schweitzer (Aus) Australia
|
|
26
|
|
|
41
|
|
Mikayla Harvey (Nzl) Team Sd Worx - Protime
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
Lucie Fityus (Aus) Team Picnic Postnl
|
|
44
|
|
|
43
|
|
Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
Amber Kraak (Ned) Fdj United - Suez
|
|
51
|
|
|
45
|
|
Gaia Masetti (Ita) Team Picnic Postnl
|
|
53
|
|
|
46
|
|
Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Sd Worx - Protime
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
Carina Schrempf (Aut) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
Alena Ivanchenko (Rus) Uae Team Adq
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Lidl - Trek
|
|
59
|
|
|
50
|
|
Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl - Trek
|
|
+1:02
|
|
|
51
|
|
Henrietta Christie (Nzl) Ef Education - Oatly
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
Chloe Dygert (Usa) Canyon//Sram Zondacrypto
|
|
+1:03
|
|
|
53
|
|
Kopecký Julia Kopecký Julia (Cze) Team Sd Worx - Protime
|
|
+1:08
|
|
|
54
|
|
Mackenzie Coupland (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Flora Perkins (Gbr) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
|
+1:11
|
|
|
56
|
|
Stina Kagevi (Swe) Ef Education - Oatly
|
|
+1:22
|
|
|
57
|
|
Alice Towers (Gbr) Ef Education - Oatly
|
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
Juliana Londoño David (Col) Team Picnic Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
Femke Gerritse (Ned) Team Sd Worx - Protime
|
|
+1:39
|
|
|
60
|
|
Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Lidl - Trek
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon//Sram Zondacrypto
|
|
+3:15
|
|
|
62
|
|
Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health
|
|
+4:33
|
|
|
63
|
|
Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
Josie Talbot (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco
|
|
+6:38
|
|
|
65
|
|
Wilma Aintila (Fin) Canyon//Sram Zondacrypto
|
|
+9:40
|
|
|
66
|
|
Ella Heremans (Bel) Team Picnic Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
Anya Louw (Aus) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
Alyssa Polites (Aus) Australia
|
|
+10:35
|
|
|
69
|
|
Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Fdj United - Suez
|
|
+10:36
|
|
|
70
|
|
Francesca Pellegrini (Ita) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
+10:57
|
|
|
71
|
|
Xaydee Van Sinaey (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
Carys Lloyd (Gbr) Movistar Team
|
|
+13:17
|
|
|
73
|
|
Julie De Wilde (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
|
+15:19
|
|
|
74
|
|
Fauve Bastiaenssen (Bel) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Brodie Chapman (Aus) Uae Team Adq
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Hannah Gianatti (Aus) Australia
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Anna Dubier (Aus) Australia
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Amelie Sanders (Aus) Australia
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Martina Fidanza (Ita) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Becky Storrie (Gbr) Team Picnic Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Petra Stiasny (Sui) Human Powered Health
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon//Sram Zondacrypto
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can) Human Powered Health
|
|
|
|
|
DNS
|
|
Georgia Baker (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco
|
|
|
|
|
Генеральная классификация после 2 этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
Ally Marée Wollaston (Nzl) Fdj United - Suez
|
|
7:03:27
|
|
|
2
|
|
Josie Nelson (Gbr) Team Picnic Postnl
|
|
0:14
|
|
|
3
|
|
Noemi Rüegg (Sui) Ef Education - Oatly
|
|
17
|
|
|
4
|
|
Olivia Baril (Can) Movistar Team
|
|
19
|
|
|
5
|
|
Marta Lach (Pol) Team Sd Worx - Protime
|
|
22
|
|
|
6
|
|
Sarah Van Dam (Can) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
23
|
|
|
7
|
|
Dominika Wlodarczyk (Pol) Uae Team Adq
|
|
24
|
|
|
8
|
|
Fien Van Eynde (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
Margarita Victoria Garcia Cañellas (Esp) Uae Team Adq
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Sophie Edwards (Aus) Australia
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Paula Blasi Cairol (Esp) Uae Team Adq
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lidl - Trek
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Ella Wyllie (Nzl) Liv-Alula-Jayco
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Maud Oudeman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Mireia Benito Pellicer (Esp) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Justyna Czapla (Ger) Canyon//Sram Zondacrypto
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
Neve Summer Bradbury (Aus) Canyon//Sram Zondacrypto
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
Lotte Claes (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Gaia Realini (Ita) Lidl - Trek
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
Rosita Reijnhout (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
Ricarda Bauernfeind (Ger) Lidl - Trek
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
Marie Le Net (Fra) Fdj United - Suez
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
Paula Ostiz Taco (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Uae Team Adq
|
|
34
|
|
|
29
|
|
Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) Ef Education - Oatly
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
Margaux Vigie (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
37
|
|
|
31
|
|
Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
42
|
|
|
32
|
|
Marion Bunel (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
44
|
|
|
33
|
|
Léa Curinier (Fra) Fdj United - Suez
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team
|
|
46
|
|
|
35
|
|
Lauren Dickson (Gbr) Fdj United - Suez
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
Claire Steels (Gbr) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
Tully Schweitzer (Aus) Australia
|
|
50
|
|
|
39
|
|
Alexandra Grace Manly (Aus) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team
|
|
53
|
|
|
40
|
|
Lucia Ruiz Perez (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
+1:09
|
|
|
41
|
|
Amber Kraak (Ned) Fdj United - Suez
|
|
+1:15
|
|
|
42
|
|
Mikayla Harvey (Nzl) Team Sd Worx - Protime
|
|
+1:19
|
|
|
43
|
|
Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl - Trek
|
|
+1:25
|
|
|
44
|
|
Chloe Dygert (Usa) Canyon//Sram Zondacrypto
|
|
+1:27
|
|
|
45
|
|
Flora Perkins (Gbr) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
|
+1:35
|
|
|
46
|
|
Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health
|
|
+1:45
|
|
|
47
|
|
Alice Towers (Gbr) Ef Education - Oatly
|
|
+1:46
|
|
|
48
|
|
Henrietta Christie (Nzl) Ef Education - Oatly
|
|
+1:47
|
|
|
49
|
|
Carina Schrempf (Aut) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
|
+1:58
|
|
|
50
|
|
Femke Gerritse (Ned) Team Sd Worx - Protime
|
|
+1:59
|
|
|
51
|
|
Mackenzie Coupland (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco
|
|
+2:01
|
|
|
52
|
|
Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Sd Worx - Protime
|
|
+2:02
|
|
|
53
|
|
Gaia Masetti (Ita) Team Picnic Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Lidl - Trek
|
|
+2:03
|
|
|
55
|
|
Stina Kagevi (Swe) Ef Education - Oatly
|
|
+2:15
|
|
|
56
|
|
Alena Ivanchenko (Rus) Uae Team Adq
|
|
+2:19
|
|
|
57
|
|
Juliana Londoño David (Col) Team Picnic Postnl
|
|
+2:31
|
|
|
58
|
|
Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Lidl - Trek
|
|
+2:39
|
|
|
59
|
|
Lucie Fityus (Aus) Team Picnic Postnl
|
|
+2:58
|
|
|
60
|
|
Kopecký Julia Kopecký Julia (Cze) Team Sd Worx - Protime
|
|
+3:13
|
|
|
61
|
|
Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon//Sram Zondacrypto
|
|
+3:39
|
|
|
62
|
|
Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
+4:57
|
|
|
63
|
|
Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
Josie Talbot (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco
|
|
+7:02
|
|
|
65
|
|
Wilma Aintila (Fin) Canyon//Sram Zondacrypto
|
|
+9:58
|
|
|
66
|
|
Anya Louw (Aus) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team
|
|
+11:06
|
|
|
67
|
|
Ella Heremans (Bel) Team Picnic Postnl
|
|
+11:41
|
|
|
68
|
|
Alyssa Polites (Aus) Australia
|
|
+11:44
|
|
|
69
|
|
Xaydee Van Sinaey (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
|
+12:02
|
|
|
70
|
|
Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Fdj United - Suez
|
|
+12:26
|
|
|
71
|
|
Francesca Pellegrini (Ita) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
+12:34
|
|
|
72
|
|
Carys Lloyd (Gbr) Movistar Team
|
|
+15:12
|
|
|
73
|
|
Julie De Wilde (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
|
+16:24
|
|
|
74
|
|
Fauve Bastiaenssen (Bel) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team
|
|
+17:24
|
