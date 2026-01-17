VeloNEWS
Santos Women's Tour Down Under-2026. Этап 1. Результаты

Willunga - Willunga, 137,4 км

 

 

 

  

 

 

1

 

Ally Marée Wollaston (Nzl) Fdj United - Suez

 

3:28:31

 

 

2

 

Josie Nelson (Gbr) Team Picnic Postnl

 

0:00:00

 

 

3

 

Femke Gerritse (Ned) Team Sd Worx - Protime

 

 

 

 

4

 

Noemi Rüegg (Sui) Ef Education - Oatly

 

 

 

 

5

 

Sarah Van Dam (Can) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

6

 

Marta Lach (Pol) Team Sd Worx - Protime

 

 

 

 

7

 

Fien Van Eynde (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

8

 

Sophie Edwards (Aus) Australia

 

 

 

 

9

 

Margarita Victoria Garcia Cañellas (Esp) Uae Team Adq

 

 

 

 

10

 

Dominika Wlodarczyk (Pol) Uae Team Adq

 

 

 

 

11

 

Margaux Vigie (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

12

 

Chloe Dygert (Usa) Canyon//Sram Zondacrypto

 

 

 

 

13

 

Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health

 

 

 

 

14

 

Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team

 

 

 

 

15

 

Maud Oudeman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

16

 

Lauren Dickson (Gbr) Fdj United - Suez

 

 

 

 

17

 

Ella Wyllie (Nzl) Liv-Alula-Jayco

 

 

 

 

18

 

Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lidl - Trek

 

 

 

 

19

 

Paula Blasi Cairol (Esp) Uae Team Adq

 

 

 

 

20

 

Olivia Baril (Can) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

21

 

Mireia Benito Pellicer (Esp) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team

 

 

 

 

22

 

Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Lidl - Trek

 

 

 

 

23

 

Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

24

 

Gaia Realini (Ita) Lidl - Trek

 

 

 

 

25

 

Justyna Czapla (Ger) Canyon//Sram Zondacrypto

 

 

 

 

26

 

Marion Bunel (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

27

 

Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Uae Team Adq

 

 

 

 

28

 

Ricarda Bauernfeind (Ger) Lidl - Trek

 

 

 

 

29

 

Neve Summer Bradbury (Aus) Canyon//Sram Zondacrypto

 

 

 

 

30

 

Lotte Claes (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

31

 

Rosita Reijnhout (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

32

 

Tully Schweitzer (Aus) Australia

 

 

 

 

33

 

Josie Talbot (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco

 

 

 

 

34

 

Claire Steels (Gbr) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

35

 

Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) Ef Education - Oatly

 

 

 

 

36

 

Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

37

 

Alice Towers (Gbr) Ef Education - Oatly

 

 

 

 

38

 

Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon//Sram Zondacrypto

 

 

 

 

39

 

Amber Kraak (Ned) Fdj United - Suez

 

 

 

 

40

 

Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team

 

 

 

 

41

 

Léa Curinier (Fra) Fdj United - Suez

 

 

 

 

42

 

Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

43

 

Flora Perkins (Gbr) Fenix-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

44

 

Marie Le Net (Fra) Fdj United - Suez

 

 

 

 

45

 

Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl - Trek

 

 

 

 

46

 

Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can) Human Powered Health

 

0:21

 

 

47

 

Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

48

 

Henrietta Christie (Nzl) Ef Education - Oatly

 

 

 

 

49

 

Stina Kagevi (Swe) Ef Education - Oatly

 

0:29 

 

 

50

 

Mikayla Harvey (Nzl) Team Sd Worx - Protime

 

 

 

 

51

 

Petra Stiasny (Sui) Human Powered Health

 

 

 

 

52

 

Alexandra Grace Manly (Aus) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team

 

 

 

 

53

 

Mackenzie Coupland (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco

 

 

 

 

54

 

Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health

 

0:37

 

 

55

 

Carina Schrempf (Aut) Fenix-Premier Tech

 

0:41

 

 

56

 

Julie De Wilde (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

57

 

Xaydee Van Sinaey (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

58

 

Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Sd Worx - Protime

 

0:45

 

 

59

 

Alyssa Polites (Aus) Australia

 

 

 

 

60

 

Lucia Ruiz Perez (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

61

 

Juliana Londoño David (Col) Team Picnic Postnl

 

 

 

 

62

 

Gaia Masetti (Ita) Team Picnic Postnl

 

 

 

 

63

 

Anya Louw (Aus) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team

 

+1:02

 

 

64

 

Alena Ivanchenko (Rus) Uae Team Adq

 

 

 

 

65

 

Paula Ostiz Taco (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:00

 

 

66

 

Francesca Pellegrini (Ita) Uno-X Mobility

 

+1:13

 

 

67

 

Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health

 

0:00

 

 

68

 

Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Lidl - Trek

 

+1:16

 

 

69

 

Martina Fidanza (Ita) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

70

 

Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Fdj United - Suez

 

+1:26

 

 

71

 

Carys Lloyd (Gbr) Movistar Team

 

+1:31

 

 

72

 

Ella Heremans (Bel) Team Picnic Postnl

 

+1:37

 

 

73

 

Kopecký Julia Kopecký Julia (Cze) Team Sd Worx - Protime

 

+1:41

 

 

74

 

Becky Storrie (Gbr) Team Picnic Postnl

 

 

 

 

75

 

Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:00:00

 

 

76

 

Fauve Bastiaenssen (Bel) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team

 

+1:41

 

 

77

 

Lucie Fityus (Aus) Team Picnic Postnl

 

+1:50

 

 

78

 

Brodie Chapman (Aus) Uae Team Adq

 

+2:08

 

 

79

 

Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon//Sram Zondacrypto

 

0:00:00

 

 

80

 

Wilma Aintila (Fin) Canyon//Sram Zondacrypto

 

 

 

 

81

 

Anna Dubier (Aus) Australia

 

+5:51

 

 

82

 

Amelie Sanders (Aus) Australia

 

 

 

 

83

 

Hannah Gianatti (Aus) Australia

 

+6:40

 

 

84

 

Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco

 

0:00:00

 

 

85

 

Georgia Baker (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

Rebecca Koerner (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Katia Ragusa (Ita) Human Powered Health

 

 

 

 

DNS

 

Amber Pate (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco

 

 

 

 

 

 

Теги к статье: Santos Women's Tour Down Under-2026 Женский Тур Даун Андер-2026

