Бретань Классик-2025. Результаты

Бретань Классик-2025. Результаты

Бретань Классик-2025. Результаты

Бретань Классик-2025. Результаты

 

Бретань Классик-2025. Результаты

 

 

Plouay - Plouay, 261,7 км

 

1

 De Lie Arnaud

Lotto

    

6:21:23

2

 Jeannière Emilien

Team TotalEnergies

  

,,

3

 Kooij Olav

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

,,

4

 Magnier Paul

Soudal Quick-Step

  

,,

5

 Girmay Biniam

Intermarché - Wanty

  

,,

6

 Pluimers Rick

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

,,

7

 Godon Dorian

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

,,

8

 Matthews Michael

Team Jayco AlUla

  

,,

9

 Andresen Tobias Lund

Team Picnic PostNL

  

,,

10

 Stuyven Jasper

Lidl - Trek

    

,,

11

 Dujardin Sandy

Team TotalEnergies

  

,,

12

 Strong Corbin

Israel - Premier Tech

  

,,

13

 Turgis Anthony

Team TotalEnergies

  

,,

14

 Magli Filippo

VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè

,,

15

 Neilands Krists

Israel - Premier Tech

  

,,

16

 Venturini Clément

Arkéa - B&B Hotels

  

,,

17

 Velasco Simone

XDS Astana Team

  

,,

18

 Meurisse Xandro

Alpecin - Deceuninck

  

,,

19

 Grégoire Romain

Groupama - FDJ

  

,,

20

 van Dijke Mick

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

,,

21

 Albanese Vincenzo

EF Education - EasyPost

,,

22

 Wright Fred

Bahrain - Victorious

  

,,

23

 Penhoët Paul

Groupama - FDJ

  

,,

24

 Laurance Axel

INEOS Grenadiers

  

,,

25

 Aranburu Alex

Cofidis

    

,,

26

 Mosca Jacopo

Lidl - Trek

    

,,

27

 Berckmoes Jenno

Lotto

    

,,

28

 Berasategi Xabier

Euskaltel - Euskadi

  

,,

29

 Mohorič Matej

Bahrain - Victorious

  

,,

30

 Bilbao Pello

Bahrain - Victorious

  

,,

31

 Del Grosso Tibor

Alpecin - Deceuninck

  

,,

32

 Van Gils Maxim

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

,,

33

 Vermeersch Gianni

Alpecin - Deceuninck

  

,,

34

 Vlasov Aleksandr

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

,,

35

 Christen Jan

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

,,

36

 Abrahamsen Jonas

Uno-X Mobility

  

,,

37

 Hermans Quinten

Alpecin - Deceuninck

  

,,

38

 Hajek Alexander

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

,,

39

 Narváez Jhonatan

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

,,

40

 Zana Filippo

Team Jayco AlUla

  

,,

41

 Huby Antoine

Soudal Quick-Step

  

,,

42

 Costiou Ewen

Arkéa - B&B Hotels

  

,,

43

 Izagirre Ion

Cofidis

    

,,

44

 Hirschi Marc

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

,,

45

 Van Gestel Dries

Soudal Quick-Step

  

,,

46

 Charmig Anthon

XDS Astana Team

  

,,

47

 Schmid Mauro

Team Jayco AlUla

  

,,

48

 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret

Arkéa - B&B Hotels

  

,,

49

 Honoré Mikkel Frølich

EF Education - EasyPost

,,

50

 Barré Louis

Intermarché - Wanty

  

,,

51

 Dewulf Stan

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

,,

52

 Teuns Dylan

Cofidis

    

,,

53

 Vendrame Andrea

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

,,

54

 Ulissi Diego

XDS Astana Team

  

,,

55

 De Gendt Aimé

Cofidis

    

,,

56

 Romeo Iván

Movistar Team

  

,,

57

 Champoussin Clément

XDS Astana Team

  

,,

58

 del Toro Isaac

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

,,

59

 Eulálio Afonso

Bahrain - Victorious

  

,,

60

 van den Broek Frank

Team Picnic PostNL

  

,,

61

 Paret-Peintre Aurélien

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

,,

62

 Busatto Francesco

Intermarché - Wanty

  

,,

63

 Delettre Alexandre

Team TotalEnergies

  

,,

64

 McNulty Brandon

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

,,

65

 Battistella Samuele

EF Education - EasyPost

,,

66

 Valgren Michael

EF Education - EasyPost

,,

67

 Madouas Valentin

Groupama - FDJ

  

,,

68

 Uijtdebroeks Cian

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

0:06

69

 Benoot Tiesj

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

0:08

70

 Alaphilippe Julian

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

0:12

71

 Lapeira Paul

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

0:30

72

 Delaplace Anthony

Arkéa - B&B Hotels

  

1:10

73

 Prodhomme Nicolas

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

2:06

74

 Le Berre Mathis

Arkéa - B&B Hotels

  

2:23

75

 Page Hugo

Intermarché - Wanty

  

,,

76

 Barthe Cyril

Groupama - FDJ

  

2:39

77

 Thomas Benjamin

Cofidis

    

3:46

78

 Eenkhoorn Pascal

Soudal Quick-Step

  

,,

79

 Barrenetxea Jon

Movistar Team

  

,,

80

 Johannessen Tobias Halland

Uno-X Mobility

  

,,

81

 Guerreiro Ruben

Movistar Team

  

,,

82

 Van Asbroeck Tom

Israel - Premier Tech

  

5:18

83

 Thompson Reuben

Lotto

    

,,

84

 Colnaghi Luca

VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè

,,

85

 Rutsch Jonas

Intermarché - Wanty

  

,,

86

 Stannard Robert

Bahrain - Victorious

  

,,

87

 Graat Tijmen

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

,,

88

 Uhlig Henri

Alpecin - Deceuninck

  

,,

89

 Conca Filippo

Team Jayco AlUla

  

,,

90

 Rootkin-Gray Jack

EF Education - EasyPost

,,

91

 Konrad Patrick

Lidl - Trek

    

,,

92

 Engelhardt Felix

Team Jayco AlUla

  

,,

93

 Fiorelli Filippo

VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè

,,

94

 Rafferty Darren

EF Education - EasyPost

,,

95

 Thalmann Roland

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

,,

96

 Huising Menno

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

,,

97

 Martín Gotzon

Euskaltel - Euskadi

  

,,

98

 Kanter Max

XDS Astana Team

  

,,

99

 Geniets Kevin

Groupama - FDJ

  

,,

100

 Berthet Clément

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

,,

101

 Hamilton Lucas

INEOS Grenadiers

  

,,

102

 Edmondson Alex

Team Picnic PostNL

  

,,

103

 Lampaert Yves

Soudal Quick-Step

  

,,

104

 Martinelli Alessio

VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè

,,

105

 Tesfatsion Natnael

Movistar Team

  

,,

106

 Gelders Gil

Soudal Quick-Step

  

,,

107

 Louvel Matis

Israel - Premier Tech

  

,,

108

 Gachignard Thomas

Team TotalEnergies

  

,,

109

 Grellier Fabien

Team TotalEnergies

  

,,

110

 Dauphin Florian

Team TotalEnergies

  

,,

111

 Braet Vito

Intermarché - Wanty

  

,,

112

 Vandenabeele Henri

Lotto

    

,,

113

 Leonard Michael

INEOS Grenadiers

  

,,

114

 Houle Hugo

Israel - Premier Tech

  

,,

115

 Shmidt Artem

INEOS Grenadiers

  

,,

116

 Nys Thibau

Lidl - Trek

    

,,

117

 Barguil Warren

Team Picnic PostNL

  

6:34

118

 Hoelgaard Markus

Uno-X Mobility

  

7:21

DNF

 Izquierdo Clément

Cofidis

      

DNF

 Debeaumarché Nicolas

Cofidis

      

DNF

 Askey Lewis 

Groupama - FDJ

    

DNF

 Russo Clément

Groupama - FDJ

    

DNF

 De Pretto Davide

Team Jayco AlUla

    

DNF

 Wellens Tim

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

DNF

 Laengen Vegard Stake

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

DNF

 Theuns Edward

Lidl - Trek

      

DNF

 Gibbons Ryan

Lidl - Trek

      

DNF

 Vergaerde Otto

Lidl - Trek

      

DNF

 Gazzoli Michele

XDS Astana Team

    

DNF

 Černý Josef

Soudal Quick-Step

    

DNF

 Laporte Christophe

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

DNF

 van Belle Loe

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

DNF

 Naberman Tim

Team Picnic PostNL

    

DNF

 Pithie Laurence

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

DNF

 Maciejuk Filip

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

DNF

 Tratnik Jan

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

DNF

 Johannessen Anders Halland

Uno-X Mobility

    

DNF

 Puccio Salvatore

INEOS Grenadiers

    

DNF

 Rodríguez Óscar 

INEOS Grenadiers

    

DNF

 Petit Adrien

Intermarché - Wanty

    

DNF

 Torres Albert

Movistar Team

    

DNF

 Sánchez Pelayo

Movistar Team

    

DNF

 Milesi Lorenzo

Movistar Team

    

DNF

 Sheehan Riley

Israel - Premier Tech

    

DNF

 Biagini Federico

VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè

DNF

 Miholjević Fran

Bahrain - Victorious

    

DNF

 Gradek Kamil

Bahrain - Victorious

    

DNF

 López de Abetxuko Andoni

Euskaltel - Euskadi

    

DNF

 Aberasturi Jon

Euskaltel - Euskadi

    

DNF

 Mintegi Iker

Euskaltel - Euskadi

    

DNF

 Kluckers Arthur

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

DNF

 Eriksson Jacob

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

 

Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.

Теги к статье: Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France-2025 Бретань-Классик велогонка Мирового тура однодневная велогонка Арно Де Ли

  1. Имя: Олег

    M9N8A333

    Сегодня, 20:10 | Регистрация: 4.04.2024

    У Саши Власова этот сезон мимо кассы. Помоему нет ни побед ни подиумов, печалька. Отмечались победами Павел Сиваков, взял генерал помоему четырехдневки, и видел две победы Кирила Царенко, а так и вспомнить нечего. cray

