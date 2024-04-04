Бретань Классик-2025. Результаты

- Категория:
Plouay - Plouay, 261,7 км
|
1
|
De Lie Arnaud
|
Lotto
|
6:21:23
|
2
|
Jeannière Emilien
|
Team TotalEnergies
|
,,
|
3
|
Kooij Olav
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
,,
|
4
|
Magnier Paul
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
5
|
Girmay Biniam
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
,,
|
6
|
Pluimers Rick
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
7
|
Godon Dorian
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
,,
|
8
|
Matthews Michael
|
Team Jayco AlUla
|
,,
|
9
|
Andresen Tobias Lund
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
10
|
Stuyven Jasper
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
11
|
Dujardin Sandy
|
Team TotalEnergies
|
,,
|
12
|
Strong Corbin
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
13
|
Turgis Anthony
|
Team TotalEnergies
|
,,
|
14
|
Magli Filippo
|
VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè
|
,,
|
15
|
Neilands Krists
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
16
|
Venturini Clément
|
Arkéa - B&B Hotels
|
,,
|
17
|
Velasco Simone
|
XDS Astana Team
|
,,
|
18
|
Meurisse Xandro
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
,,
|
19
|
Grégoire Romain
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
,,
|
20
|
van Dijke Mick
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
,,
|
21
|
Albanese Vincenzo
|
EF Education - EasyPost
|
,,
|
22
|
Wright Fred
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
23
|
Penhoët Paul
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
,,
|
24
|
Laurance Axel
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
,,
|
25
|
Aranburu Alex
|
Cofidis
|
,,
|
26
|
Mosca Jacopo
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
27
|
Berckmoes Jenno
|
Lotto
|
,,
|
28
|
Berasategi Xabier
|
Euskaltel - Euskadi
|
,,
|
29
|
Mohorič Matej
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
30
|
Bilbao Pello
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
31
|
Del Grosso Tibor
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
,,
|
32
|
Van Gils Maxim
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
,,
|
33
|
Vermeersch Gianni
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
,,
|
34
|
Vlasov Aleksandr
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
,,
|
35
|
Christen Jan
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
36
|
Abrahamsen Jonas
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
|
37
|
Hermans Quinten
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
,,
|
38
|
Hajek Alexander
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
,,
|
39
|
Narváez Jhonatan
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
40
|
Zana Filippo
|
Team Jayco AlUla
|
,,
|
41
|
Huby Antoine
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
42
|
Costiou Ewen
|
Arkéa - B&B Hotels
|
,,
|
43
|
Izagirre Ion
|
Cofidis
|
,,
|
44
|
Hirschi Marc
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
45
|
Van Gestel Dries
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
46
|
Charmig Anthon
|
XDS Astana Team
|
,,
|
47
|
Schmid Mauro
|
Team Jayco AlUla
|
,,
|
48
|
Svestad-Bårdseng Embret
|
Arkéa - B&B Hotels
|
,,
|
49
|
Honoré Mikkel Frølich
|
EF Education - EasyPost
|
,,
|
50
|
Barré Louis
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
,,
|
51
|
Dewulf Stan
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
,,
|
52
|
Teuns Dylan
|
Cofidis
|
,,
|
53
|
Vendrame Andrea
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
,,
|
54
|
Ulissi Diego
|
XDS Astana Team
|
,,
|
55
|
De Gendt Aimé
|
Cofidis
|
,,
|
56
|
Romeo Iván
|
Movistar Team
|
,,
|
57
|
Champoussin Clément
|
XDS Astana Team
|
,,
|
58
|
del Toro Isaac
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
59
|
Eulálio Afonso
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
60
|
van den Broek Frank
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
61
|
Paret-Peintre Aurélien
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
,,
|
62
|
Busatto Francesco
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
,,
|
63
|
Delettre Alexandre
|
Team TotalEnergies
|
,,
|
64
|
McNulty Brandon
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
65
|
Battistella Samuele
|
EF Education - EasyPost
|
,,
|
66
|
Valgren Michael
|
EF Education - EasyPost
|
,,
|
67
|
Madouas Valentin
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
,,
|
68
|
Uijtdebroeks Cian
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
0:06
|
69
|
Benoot Tiesj
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
0:08
|
70
|
Alaphilippe Julian
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
0:12
|
71
|
Lapeira Paul
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
0:30
|
72
|
Delaplace Anthony
|
Arkéa - B&B Hotels
|
1:10
|
73
|
Prodhomme Nicolas
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
2:06
|
74
|
Le Berre Mathis
|
Arkéa - B&B Hotels
|
2:23
|
75
|
Page Hugo
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
,,
|
76
|
Barthe Cyril
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
2:39
|
77
|
Thomas Benjamin
|
Cofidis
|
3:46
|
78
|
Eenkhoorn Pascal
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
79
|
Barrenetxea Jon
|
Movistar Team
|
,,
|
80
|
Johannessen Tobias Halland
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
|
81
|
Guerreiro Ruben
|
Movistar Team
|
,,
|
82
|
Van Asbroeck Tom
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
5:18
|
83
|
Thompson Reuben
|
Lotto
|
,,
|
84
|
Colnaghi Luca
|
VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè
|
,,
|
85
|
Rutsch Jonas
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
,,
|
86
|
Stannard Robert
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
87
|
Graat Tijmen
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
,,
|
88
|
Uhlig Henri
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
,,
|
89
|
Conca Filippo
|
Team Jayco AlUla
|
,,
|
90
|
Rootkin-Gray Jack
|
EF Education - EasyPost
|
,,
|
91
|
Konrad Patrick
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
92
|
Engelhardt Felix
|
Team Jayco AlUla
|
,,
|
93
|
Fiorelli Filippo
|
VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè
|
,,
|
94
|
Rafferty Darren
|
EF Education - EasyPost
|
,,
|
95
|
Thalmann Roland
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
96
|
Huising Menno
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
,,
|
97
|
Martín Gotzon
|
Euskaltel - Euskadi
|
,,
|
98
|
Kanter Max
|
XDS Astana Team
|
,,
|
99
|
Geniets Kevin
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
,,
|
100
|
Berthet Clément
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
,,
|
101
|
Hamilton Lucas
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
,,
|
102
|
Edmondson Alex
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
103
|
Lampaert Yves
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
104
|
Martinelli Alessio
|
VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè
|
,,
|
105
|
Tesfatsion Natnael
|
Movistar Team
|
,,
|
106
|
Gelders Gil
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
107
|
Louvel Matis
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
108
|
Gachignard Thomas
|
Team TotalEnergies
|
,,
|
109
|
Grellier Fabien
|
Team TotalEnergies
|
,,
|
110
|
Dauphin Florian
|
Team TotalEnergies
|
,,
|
111
|
Braet Vito
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
,,
|
112
|
Vandenabeele Henri
|
Lotto
|
,,
|
113
|
Leonard Michael
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
,,
|
114
|
Houle Hugo
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
115
|
Shmidt Artem
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
,,
|
116
|
Nys Thibau
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
117
|
Barguil Warren
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
6:34
|
118
|
Hoelgaard Markus
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
7:21
|
DNF
|
Izquierdo Clément
|
Cofidis
|
DNF
|
Debeaumarché Nicolas
|
Cofidis
|
DNF
|
Askey Lewis
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
DNF
|
Russo Clément
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
DNF
|
De Pretto Davide
|
Team Jayco AlUla
|
DNF
|
Wellens Tim
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
DNF
|
Laengen Vegard Stake
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
DNF
|
Theuns Edward
|
Lidl - Trek
|
DNF
|
Gibbons Ryan
|
Lidl - Trek
|
DNF
|
Vergaerde Otto
|
Lidl - Trek
|
DNF
|
Gazzoli Michele
|
XDS Astana Team
|
DNF
|
Černý Josef
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
DNF
|
Laporte Christophe
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
DNF
|
van Belle Loe
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
DNF
|
Naberman Tim
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
DNF
|
Pithie Laurence
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
DNF
|
Maciejuk Filip
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
DNF
|
Tratnik Jan
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
DNF
|
Johannessen Anders Halland
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
DNF
|
Puccio Salvatore
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
DNF
|
Rodríguez Óscar
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
DNF
|
Petit Adrien
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
DNF
|
Torres Albert
|
Movistar Team
|
DNF
|
Sánchez Pelayo
|
Movistar Team
|
DNF
|
Milesi Lorenzo
|
Movistar Team
|
DNF
|
Sheehan Riley
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
DNF
|
Biagini Federico
|
VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè
|
DNF
|
Miholjević Fran
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
DNF
|
Gradek Kamil
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
DNF
|
López de Abetxuko Andoni
|
Euskaltel - Euskadi
|
DNF
|
Aberasturi Jon
|
Euskaltel - Euskadi
|
DNF
|
Mintegi Iker
|
Euskaltel - Euskadi
|
DNF
|
Kluckers Arthur
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
DNF
|
Eriksson Jacob
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.
