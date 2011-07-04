Тур Германии-2025. Этап 4. Результаты

VeloNEWS
Halle (Saale) - Magdeburg, 163.7 км

 

1

 Brennan Matthew

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

3:29:21

2

 Wærenskjold Søren

Uno-X Mobility

    

,,

3

 Milan Jonathan

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

4

 Meeus Jordi

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

,,

5

 Eržen Žak

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

6

 Lamperti Luke

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

7

 Uhlig Henri

Alpecin - Deceuninck

    

,,

8

 Mayrhofer Marius

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

9

 Pithie Laurence

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

,,

10

 Van den Bossche Fabio

Alpecin - Deceuninck

    

,,

11

 van Aert Wout

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

12

 Hofstetter Hugo

Israel - Premier Tech

    

0:03

13

 Manzin Lorrenzo

Team TotalEnergies

    

0:04

14

 van der Werff Thom

Team Picnic PostNL

    

,,

15

 Zambanini Edoardo

Bahrain - Victorious

    

0:06

16

 Raccagni Noviero Andrea

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

17

 Neilands Krists

Israel - Premier Tech

    

,,

18

 Blume Levy William

Uno-X Mobility

    

0:11

19

 Rutsch Jonas

Intermarché - Wanty

    

0:13

20

 Kluge Roger

REMBE | rad-net

    

,,

21

 Politt Nils

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

22

 Sheehan Riley

Israel - Premier Tech

    

0:16

23

 Gibbons Ryan

Lidl - Trek

      

0:20

24

 Romeo Iván

Movistar Team

    

,,

25

 Combaud Romain

Team Picnic PostNL

    

0:22

26

 Degenkolb John

Team Picnic PostNL

    

,,

27

 Castillo Kevin David

Movistar Team

    

0:26

28

 Doubey Fabien

Team TotalEnergies

    

,,

29

 Graat Tijmen

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

0:28

30

 Gelders Gil

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

31

 Narváez Jhonatan

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

32

 Moschetti Matteo

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

33

 Konrad Patrick

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

34

 Eenkhoorn Pascal

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

35

 Dauphin Florian

Team TotalEnergies

    

,,

36

 Liepiņš Emīls

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

0:32

37

 Adamietz Johannes

REMBE | rad-net

    

,,

38

 Van Wilder Ilan

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

39

 Watson Samuel

INEOS Grenadiers

    

,,

40

 Cattaneo Mattia

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

41

 Arndt Nikias

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

42

 Roesems Siebe

Alpecin - Deceuninck

    

0:48

43

 Delbove Joris

Team TotalEnergies

    

,,

44

 Maekele Milkias

BIKE AID

      

,,

45

 Jeannière Emilien

Team TotalEnergies

    

,,

46

 Resell Erik Nordsæter

Uno-X Mobility

    

,,

47

 Urianstad Bugge Martin

Uno-X Mobility

    

,,

48

 Thijssen Gerben

Intermarché - Wanty

    

,,

49

 Louvel Matis

Israel - Premier Tech

    

,,

50

 Warbasse Larry

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

51

 Consonni Simone

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

52

 Behrens Niklas

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

53

 Van Mechelen Vlad

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

54

 Bruttomesso Alberto

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

55

 Pajur Romet

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

,,

56

 Van Kerckhove Matisse

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

0:56

57

 Haller Marco

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

1:03

58

 Shmidt Artem

INEOS Grenadiers

    

1:08

59

 Behrens Timo

Alpecin - Deceuninck

    

,,

60

 Busatto Francesco

Intermarché - Wanty

    

1:13

61

 Stella Davide

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

1:28

62

 Thomas Geraint

INEOS Grenadiers

    

1:51

63

 Lipowitz Florian

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

1:55

64

 McNulty Brandon 

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

2:42

65

 van Poppel Danny

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

4:00

66

 Mosca Jacopo

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

67

 August Andrew

INEOS Grenadiers

    

4:51

68

 Theiler Ole

REMBE | rad-net

    

,,

69

 Majka Rafał

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

70

 Müller Tobias

Intermarché - Wanty

    

,,

71

 Heidemann Miguel

REMBE | rad-net

    

,,

72

 Barrenetxea Jon

Movistar Team

    

4:54

73

 Steimle Jannik

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

74

 Habteab Yoel

BIKE AID

      

,,

75

 Parisini Nicolò

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

76

 Schiffer Anton

BIKE AID

      

,,

77

 Bouvier Léo

BIKE AID

      

,,

78

 Bodet Vincent

Team Picnic PostNL

    

,,

79

 Zimmermann Georg

Intermarché - Wanty

    

,,

80

 Leijnse Enzo

Team Picnic PostNL

    

,,

81

 Dorn Vinzent

BIKE AID

      

,,

82

 Jasch Lennart

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

,,

83

 Rottmann Jonathan Malte

REMBE | rad-net

    

,,

84

 Knolle Jon

REMBE | rad-net

    

,,

85

 Bax Sjoerd

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

86

 Vader Milan

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

87

 Kristoff Alexander

Uno-X Mobility

    

,,

88

 Mattheis Oliver

BIKE AID

      

,,

89

 Petit Adrien

Intermarché - Wanty

    

,,

90

 Christen Jan

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

91

 Barta Will

Movistar Team

    

,,

92

 Rodríguez Óscar

INEOS Grenadiers

    

,,

93

 Kruijswijk Steven

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

94

 Schwarzmann Michael

Israel - Premier Tech

    

,,

95

 Clarke Simon

Israel - Premier Tech

    

,,

96

 Guerreiro Ruben

Movistar Team

    

,,

97

 Jousseaume Alan

Team TotalEnergies

    

,,

98

 Zijlaard Maikel

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

5:35

99

 Wilksch Hannes

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

100

 Suter Joel

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

101

 Theuns Edward

Lidl - Trek

      

6:00

DNF

 Bauhaus Phil

Bahrain - Victorious

      
             

 

Итоговая генеральная классификация:

 

 

1

 Wærenskjold Søren

Uno-X Mobility

    

16:29:58

2

 Brennan Matthew

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

0:25

3

 van Aert Wout

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

0:33

4

 Mayrhofer Marius

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

0:35

5

 Sheehan Riley

Israel - Premier Tech

    

,,

6

 Narváez Jhonatan

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

0:44

7

 Zambanini Edoardo

Bahrain - Victorious

    

0:47

8

 Van den Bossche Fabio

Alpecin - Deceuninck

    

,,

9

 Raccagni Noviero Andrea

Soudal Quick-Step

    

0:49

10

 Politt Nils

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

0:55

11

 Neilands Krists

Israel - Premier Tech

    

,,

12

 Romeo Iván

Movistar Team

    

1:01

13

 Watson Samuel

INEOS Grenadiers

    

1:03

14

 Eenkhoorn Pascal

Soudal Quick-Step

    

1:09

15

 Doubey Fabien

Team TotalEnergies

    

1:10

16

 Gelders Gil

Soudal Quick-Step

    

1:12

17

 Van Wilder Ilan

Soudal Quick-Step

    

1:15

18

 Cattaneo Mattia

Soudal Quick-Step

    

1:21

19

 Graat Tijmen

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

20

 Adamietz Johannes

REMBE | rad-net

    

1:28

21

 Jeannière Emilien

Team TotalEnergies

    

1:31

22

 Delbove Joris

Team TotalEnergies

    

1:37

23

 Haller Marco

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

1:40

24

 Louvel Matis

Israel - Premier Tech

    

3:36

25

 van Poppel Danny

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

4:35

26

 Christen Jan

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

5:40

27

 Vader Milan

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

5:42

28

 Barrenetxea Jon

Movistar Team

    

5:43

29

 Warbasse Larry

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

5:46

30

 Guerreiro Ruben

Movistar Team

    

5:53

31

 Schiffer Anton

BIKE AID

      

7:44

32

 Leijnse Enzo

Team Picnic PostNL

    

8:20

33

 McNulty Brandon

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

8:24

34

 Van Kerckhove Matisse

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

9:51

35

 Majka Rafał

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

10:49

36

 Lipowitz Florian

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

10:57

37

 August Andrew

INEOS Grenadiers

    

11:14

38

 Milan Jonathan

Lidl - Trek

      

11:28

39

 Pithie Laurence

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

11:34

40

 Lamperti Luke

Soudal Quick-Step

    

11:37

41

 Uhlig Henri

Alpecin - Deceuninck

    

11:41

42

 Blume Levy William

Uno-X Mobility

    

11:54

43

 Manzin Lorrenzo

Team TotalEnergies

    

12:00

44

 Konrad Patrick

Lidl - Trek

      

12:11

45

 Arndt Nikias

Bahrain - Victorious

    

12:20

46

 Castillo Kevin David

Movistar Team

    

12:22

47

 Van Mechelen Vlad

Bahrain - Victorious

    

12:24

48

 Resell Erik Nordsæter

Uno-X Mobility

    

12:25

49

 Consonni Simone

Lidl - Trek

      

12:27

50

 Dauphin Florian

Team TotalEnergies

    

12:53

51

 Busatto Francesco

Intermarché - Wanty

    

12:57

52

 Rutsch Jonas

Intermarché - Wanty

    

13:58

53

 Gibbons Ryan

Lidl - Trek

      

14:07

54

 Kruijswijk Steven

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

14:24

55

 Meeus Jordi

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

15:45

56

 Bax Sjoerd

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

16:36

57

 Mattheis Oliver

BIKE AID

      

16:38

58

 Schwarzmann Michael

Israel - Premier Tech

    

16:39

59

 Shmidt Artem

INEOS Grenadiers

    

16:55

60

 Hofstetter Hugo

Israel - Premier Tech

    

17:00

61

 Zimmermann Georg

Intermarché - Wanty

    

17:15

62

 Degenkolb John

Team Picnic PostNL

    

17:21

63

 Combaud Romain

Team Picnic PostNL

    

17:22

64

 Roesems Siebe

Alpecin - Deceuninck

    

18:20

65

 Steimle Jannik

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

18:31

66

 Jousseaume Alan

Team TotalEnergies

    

18:38

67

 Jasch Lennart

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

,,

68

 Clarke Simon

Israel - Premier Tech

    

18:40

69

 van der Werff Thom

Team Picnic PostNL

    

19:01

70

 Habteab Yoel

BIKE AID

      

19:18

71

 Eržen Žak

Bahrain - Victorious

    

19:30

72

 Mosca Jacopo

Lidl - Trek

      

19:50

73

 Maekele Milkias

BIKE AID

      

20:09

74

 Urianstad Bugge Martin

Uno-X Mobility

    

20:36

75

 Rodríguez Óscar

INEOS Grenadiers

    

20:46

76

 Barta Will

Movistar Team

    

20:48

77

 Zijlaard Maikel

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

21:15

78

 Wilksch Hannes

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

21:29

79

 Stella Davide

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

22:03

80

 Theuns Edward

Lidl - Trek

      

23:03

81

 Parisini Nicolò

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

23:46

82

 Bodet Vincent

Team Picnic PostNL

    

23:55

83

 Theiler Ole

REMBE | rad-net

    

24:10:00

84

 Kluge Roger

REMBE | rad-net

    

24:28:00

85

 Liepiņš Emīls

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

24:46:00

86

 Moschetti Matteo

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

24:52:00

87

 Bruttomesso Alberto

Bahrain - Victorious

    

25:04:00

88

 Pajur Romet

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

25:07:00

89

 Thijssen Gerben

Intermarché - Wanty

    

25:17:00

90

 Kristoff Alexander

Uno-X Mobility

    

25:54:00

91

 Heidemann Miguel

REMBE | rad-net

    

28:04:00

92

 Suter Joel

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

28:39:00

93

 Behrens Timo

Alpecin - Deceuninck

    

28:41:00

94

 Rottmann Jonathan Malte

REMBE | rad-net

    

29:06:00

95

 Behrens Niklas

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

29:11:00

96

 Müller Tobias

Intermarché - Wanty

    

,,

97

 Bouvier Léo

BIKE AID

      

29:24:00

98

 Thomas Geraint

INEOS Grenadiers

    

29:35:00

99

 Knolle Jon

REMBE | rad-net

    

29:53:00

100

 Petit Adrien

Intermarché - Wanty

    

30:04:00

101

 Dorn Vinzent

BIKE AID

      

33:15:00

 

 

Тур Германии-2025 Lidl Deutschland Tour-2025 велогонка категории 2. Pro многодневная велогонка

  1. Имя: Михаил

    motte

    Сегодня, 18:43 | Регистрация: 4.07.2011

    Из инета:

    Мэттью Бреннан в этом сезоне побил сразу два рекорда: 

     1. Самый молодой гонщик в истории мужского велоспорта, набравший десять побед в профессионалах (пал рекорд Ремко Эвенепула). 

     2. Самый молодой гонщик в мужском велоспорте, одержавший десять или больше побед за один сезон (пал рекорд Джузеппе Саронни).

  2. Имя: Николай

    Nicolay

    Сегодня, 18:44 | Регистрация: 12.03.2023

    Красавчик!

