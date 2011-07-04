Тур Германии-2025. Этап 4. Результаты

- Категория:
Halle (Saale) - Magdeburg, 163.7 км
|
1
|
Brennan Matthew
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
3:29:21
|
2
|
Wærenskjold Søren
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
|
3
|
Milan Jonathan
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
4
|
Meeus Jordi
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
,,
|
5
|
Eržen Žak
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
6
|
Lamperti Luke
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
7
|
Uhlig Henri
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
,,
|
8
|
Mayrhofer Marius
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
9
|
Pithie Laurence
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
,,
|
10
|
Van den Bossche Fabio
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
,,
|
11
|
van Aert Wout
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
,,
|
12
|
Hofstetter Hugo
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
0:03
|
13
|
Manzin Lorrenzo
|
Team TotalEnergies
|
0:04
|
14
|
van der Werff Thom
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
15
|
Zambanini Edoardo
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
0:06
|
16
|
Raccagni Noviero Andrea
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
17
|
Neilands Krists
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
18
|
Blume Levy William
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
0:11
|
19
|
Rutsch Jonas
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
0:13
|
20
|
Kluge Roger
|
REMBE | rad-net
|
,,
|
21
|
Politt Nils
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
22
|
Sheehan Riley
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
0:16
|
23
|
Gibbons Ryan
|
Lidl - Trek
|
0:20
|
24
|
Romeo Iván
|
Movistar Team
|
,,
|
25
|
Combaud Romain
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
0:22
|
26
|
Degenkolb John
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
27
|
Castillo Kevin David
|
Movistar Team
|
0:26
|
28
|
Doubey Fabien
|
Team TotalEnergies
|
,,
|
29
|
Graat Tijmen
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
0:28
|
30
|
Gelders Gil
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
31
|
Narváez Jhonatan
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
32
|
Moschetti Matteo
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
33
|
Konrad Patrick
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
34
|
Eenkhoorn Pascal
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
35
|
Dauphin Florian
|
Team TotalEnergies
|
,,
|
36
|
Liepiņš Emīls
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
0:32
|
37
|
Adamietz Johannes
|
REMBE | rad-net
|
,,
|
38
|
Van Wilder Ilan
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
39
|
Watson Samuel
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
,,
|
40
|
Cattaneo Mattia
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
41
|
Arndt Nikias
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
42
|
Roesems Siebe
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
0:48
|
43
|
Delbove Joris
|
Team TotalEnergies
|
,,
|
44
|
Maekele Milkias
|
BIKE AID
|
,,
|
45
|
Jeannière Emilien
|
Team TotalEnergies
|
,,
|
46
|
Resell Erik Nordsæter
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
|
47
|
Urianstad Bugge Martin
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
|
48
|
Thijssen Gerben
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
,,
|
49
|
Louvel Matis
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
50
|
Warbasse Larry
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
51
|
Consonni Simone
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
52
|
Behrens Niklas
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
,,
|
53
|
Van Mechelen Vlad
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
54
|
Bruttomesso Alberto
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
55
|
Pajur Romet
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
,,
|
56
|
Van Kerckhove Matisse
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
0:56
|
57
|
Haller Marco
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
1:03
|
58
|
Shmidt Artem
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
1:08
|
59
|
Behrens Timo
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
,,
|
60
|
Busatto Francesco
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
1:13
|
61
|
Stella Davide
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
1:28
|
62
|
Thomas Geraint
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
1:51
|
63
|
Lipowitz Florian
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
1:55
|
64
|
McNulty Brandon
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
2:42
|
65
|
van Poppel Danny
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
4:00
|
66
|
Mosca Jacopo
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
67
|
August Andrew
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
4:51
|
68
|
Theiler Ole
|
REMBE | rad-net
|
,,
|
69
|
Majka Rafał
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
70
|
Müller Tobias
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
,,
|
71
|
Heidemann Miguel
|
REMBE | rad-net
|
,,
|
72
|
Barrenetxea Jon
|
Movistar Team
|
4:54
|
73
|
Steimle Jannik
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
74
|
Habteab Yoel
|
BIKE AID
|
,,
|
75
|
Parisini Nicolò
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
76
|
Schiffer Anton
|
BIKE AID
|
,,
|
77
|
Bouvier Léo
|
BIKE AID
|
,,
|
78
|
Bodet Vincent
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
79
|
Zimmermann Georg
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
,,
|
80
|
Leijnse Enzo
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
81
|
Dorn Vinzent
|
BIKE AID
|
,,
|
82
|
Jasch Lennart
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
,,
|
83
|
Rottmann Jonathan Malte
|
REMBE | rad-net
|
,,
|
84
|
Knolle Jon
|
REMBE | rad-net
|
,,
|
85
|
Bax Sjoerd
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
86
|
Vader Milan
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
87
|
Kristoff Alexander
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
|
88
|
Mattheis Oliver
|
BIKE AID
|
,,
|
89
|
Petit Adrien
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
,,
|
90
|
Christen Jan
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
91
|
Barta Will
|
Movistar Team
|
,,
|
92
|
Rodríguez Óscar
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
,,
|
93
|
Kruijswijk Steven
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
,,
|
94
|
Schwarzmann Michael
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
95
|
Clarke Simon
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
96
|
Guerreiro Ruben
|
Movistar Team
|
,,
|
97
|
Jousseaume Alan
|
Team TotalEnergies
|
,,
|
98
|
Zijlaard Maikel
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
5:35
|
99
|
Wilksch Hannes
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
100
|
Suter Joel
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
101
|
Theuns Edward
|
Lidl - Trek
|
6:00
|
DNF
|
Bauhaus Phil
|
Bahrain - Victorious
Итоговая генеральная классификация:
|
1
|
Wærenskjold Søren
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
16:29:58
|
2
|
Brennan Matthew
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
0:25
|
3
|
van Aert Wout
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
0:33
|
4
|
Mayrhofer Marius
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
0:35
|
5
|
Sheehan Riley
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
6
|
Narváez Jhonatan
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
0:44
|
7
|
Zambanini Edoardo
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
0:47
|
8
|
Van den Bossche Fabio
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
,,
|
9
|
Raccagni Noviero Andrea
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:49
|
10
|
Politt Nils
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
0:55
|
11
|
Neilands Krists
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
12
|
Romeo Iván
|
Movistar Team
|
1:01
|
13
|
Watson Samuel
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
1:03
|
14
|
Eenkhoorn Pascal
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
1:09
|
15
|
Doubey Fabien
|
Team TotalEnergies
|
1:10
|
16
|
Gelders Gil
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
1:12
|
17
|
Van Wilder Ilan
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
1:15
|
18
|
Cattaneo Mattia
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
1:21
|
19
|
Graat Tijmen
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
,,
|
20
|
Adamietz Johannes
|
REMBE | rad-net
|
1:28
|
21
|
Jeannière Emilien
|
Team TotalEnergies
|
1:31
|
22
|
Delbove Joris
|
Team TotalEnergies
|
1:37
|
23
|
Haller Marco
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
1:40
|
24
|
Louvel Matis
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
3:36
|
25
|
van Poppel Danny
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
4:35
|
26
|
Christen Jan
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
5:40
|
27
|
Vader Milan
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
5:42
|
28
|
Barrenetxea Jon
|
Movistar Team
|
5:43
|
29
|
Warbasse Larry
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
5:46
|
30
|
Guerreiro Ruben
|
Movistar Team
|
5:53
|
31
|
Schiffer Anton
|
BIKE AID
|
7:44
|
32
|
Leijnse Enzo
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
8:20
|
33
|
McNulty Brandon
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
8:24
|
34
|
Van Kerckhove Matisse
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
9:51
|
35
|
Majka Rafał
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
10:49
|
36
|
Lipowitz Florian
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
10:57
|
37
|
August Andrew
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
11:14
|
38
|
Milan Jonathan
|
Lidl - Trek
|
11:28
|
39
|
Pithie Laurence
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
11:34
|
40
|
Lamperti Luke
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
11:37
|
41
|
Uhlig Henri
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
11:41
|
42
|
Blume Levy William
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
11:54
|
43
|
Manzin Lorrenzo
|
Team TotalEnergies
|
12:00
|
44
|
Konrad Patrick
|
Lidl - Trek
|
12:11
|
45
|
Arndt Nikias
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
12:20
|
46
|
Castillo Kevin David
|
Movistar Team
|
12:22
|
47
|
Van Mechelen Vlad
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
12:24
|
48
|
Resell Erik Nordsæter
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
12:25
|
49
|
Consonni Simone
|
Lidl - Trek
|
12:27
|
50
|
Dauphin Florian
|
Team TotalEnergies
|
12:53
|
51
|
Busatto Francesco
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
12:57
|
52
|
Rutsch Jonas
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
13:58
|
53
|
Gibbons Ryan
|
Lidl - Trek
|
14:07
|
54
|
Kruijswijk Steven
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
14:24
|
55
|
Meeus Jordi
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
15:45
|
56
|
Bax Sjoerd
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
16:36
|
57
|
Mattheis Oliver
|
BIKE AID
|
16:38
|
58
|
Schwarzmann Michael
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
16:39
|
59
|
Shmidt Artem
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
16:55
|
60
|
Hofstetter Hugo
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
17:00
|
61
|
Zimmermann Georg
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
17:15
|
62
|
Degenkolb John
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
17:21
|
63
|
Combaud Romain
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
17:22
|
64
|
Roesems Siebe
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
18:20
|
65
|
Steimle Jannik
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
18:31
|
66
|
Jousseaume Alan
|
Team TotalEnergies
|
18:38
|
67
|
Jasch Lennart
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
,,
|
68
|
Clarke Simon
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
18:40
|
69
|
van der Werff Thom
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
19:01
|
70
|
Habteab Yoel
|
BIKE AID
|
19:18
|
71
|
Eržen Žak
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
19:30
|
72
|
Mosca Jacopo
|
Lidl - Trek
|
19:50
|
73
|
Maekele Milkias
|
BIKE AID
|
20:09
|
74
|
Urianstad Bugge Martin
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
20:36
|
75
|
Rodríguez Óscar
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
20:46
|
76
|
Barta Will
|
Movistar Team
|
20:48
|
77
|
Zijlaard Maikel
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
21:15
|
78
|
Wilksch Hannes
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
21:29
|
79
|
Stella Davide
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
22:03
|
80
|
Theuns Edward
|
Lidl - Trek
|
23:03
|
81
|
Parisini Nicolò
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
23:46
|
82
|
Bodet Vincent
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
23:55
|
83
|
Theiler Ole
|
REMBE | rad-net
|
24:10:00
|
84
|
Kluge Roger
|
REMBE | rad-net
|
24:28:00
|
85
|
Liepiņš Emīls
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
24:46:00
|
86
|
Moschetti Matteo
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
24:52:00
|
87
|
Bruttomesso Alberto
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
25:04:00
|
88
|
Pajur Romet
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
25:07:00
|
89
|
Thijssen Gerben
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
25:17:00
|
90
|
Kristoff Alexander
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
25:54:00
|
91
|
Heidemann Miguel
|
REMBE | rad-net
|
28:04:00
|
92
|
Suter Joel
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
28:39:00
|
93
|
Behrens Timo
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
28:41:00
|
94
|
Rottmann Jonathan Malte
|
REMBE | rad-net
|
29:06:00
|
95
|
Behrens Niklas
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
29:11:00
|
96
|
Müller Tobias
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
,,
|
97
|
Bouvier Léo
|
BIKE AID
|
29:24:00
|
98
|
Thomas Geraint
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
29:35:00
|
99
|
Knolle Jon
|
REMBE | rad-net
|
29:53:00
|
100
|
Petit Adrien
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
30:04:00
|
101
|
Dorn Vinzent
|
BIKE AID
|
33:15:00
