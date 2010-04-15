Тур де Франс-2024. Результаты 6 этапа

- Категория:
- VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |
- Дата:
- Вчера, 18:25
|
|
Макон - Дижон, 163,5 км
|
|
|
1
|
|
Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jayco AlUla
|
|
3:31:55
|
|
|
2
|
|
Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
00:00
|
|
|
3
|
|
Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto - Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Team
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Clement Russo (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
Søren Waerenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
Michael Morkov (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
Robbe Ghys (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
Ryan Gibbons (Rsa) Lidl - Trek
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
Magnus Cort (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
Derek Gee (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
Carlos Rodriguez (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
Oier Lazkano (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl - Trek
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal - Quick Step
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
Nils Politt (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
Laurens De Plus (Bel) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
Thomas Gachignard (Fra) TotalEnergies
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
Mikel Landa (Esp) Soudal - Quick Step
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl - Trek
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl - Trek
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
Bram Welten (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
Bob Jungels (Lux) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
Steff Cras (Bel) TotalEnergies
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
|
Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
Adam Yates (Gbr) UAE Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
Frank van den Broek (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
Simon Yates (Gbr) Jayco AlUla
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
Jordan Jegat (Fra) TotalEnergies
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
Dorian Godon (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
Elmar Reinders (Ned) Jayco AlUla
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
Chris Harper (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
Luka Mezgec (Slo) Jayco AlUla
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
Luke Durbridge (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
Sean Quinn (Usa ) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
00:29
|
|
|
109
|
|
Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|
|
00:32
|
|
|
110
|
|
Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
Cédric Beullens (Bel) Lotto - Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
114
|
|
John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
Daniel Mclay (Gbr) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
Alex Aranburu (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
00:40
|
|
|
117
|
|
Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
118
|
|
Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
119
|
|
Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
122
|
|
Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
123
|
|
Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto - Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto - Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
127
|
|
Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
128
|
|
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step
|
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
Tim Declercq (Bel) Lidl - Trek
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
|
|
|
131
|
|
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
133
|
|
Luca Mozzato (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
134
|
|
Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
135
|
|
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
136
|
|
Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
137
|
|
Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
Bart Lemmen (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
|
|
|
139
|
|
Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
140
|
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
141
|
|
Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
00:00
|
|
|
142
|
|
Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
143
|
|
Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto - Dstny
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
144
|
|
Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
145
|
|
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
146
|
|
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
147
|
|
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
148
|
|
Stephen Williams (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
149
|
|
Marco Haller (Aut) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto - Dstny
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
151
|
|
Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
Lenny Martinez (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
|
|
|
153
|
|
Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
154
|
|
Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|
|
|
|
|
155
|
|
Matteo Vercher (Fra) TotalEnergies
|
|
|
|
|
156
|
|
Warren Barguil (Fra) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
157
|
|
Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
158
|
|
Clement Champoussin (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
159
|
|
Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
160
|
|
Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
161
|
|
Rui Costa (Por) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
162
|
|
Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
|
|
|
163
|
|
Neilson Powless (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
|
|
|
164
|
|
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
|
|
|
165
|
|
Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
166
|
|
Harold Tejada (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
167
|
|
Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies
|
|
|
|
|
168
|
|
Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
169
|
|
Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
170
|
|
Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
|
|
|
|
171
|
|
Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto - Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
172
|
|
Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal - Quick Step
|
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto - Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
174
|
|
Jan Tratnik (Slo) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Промежуточный спринт. Cormatin - 31.1 км
|
|
|
1
|
|
Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
20
|
|
|
2
|
|
Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
17
|
|
|
3
|
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
15
|
|
|
4
|
|
Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
13
|
|
|
5
|
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
11
|
|
|
6
|
|
Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto - Dstny
|
|
10
|
|
|
7
|
|
Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale
|
|
9
|
|
|
8
|
|
Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
8
|
|
|
9
|
|
Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
7
|
|
|
10
|
|
Dorian Godon (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale
|
|
6
|
|
|
11
|
|
Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
5
|
|
|
12
|
|
Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
4
|
|
|
13
|
|
Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale
|
|
3
|
|
|
14
|
|
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
2
|
|
|
15
|
|
Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL
|
|
1
|
|
|
Финиш
|
|
|
1
|
|
Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jayco AlUla
|
|
50
|
|
|
2
|
|
Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
30
|
|
|
3
|
|
Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar Team
|
|
20
|
|
|
4
|
|
Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
18
|
|
|
5
|
|
Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto - Dstny
|
|
16
|
|
|
6
|
|
Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
14
|
|
|
7
|
|
Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
12
|
|
|
8
|
|
Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Team
|
|
10
|
|
|
9
|
|
Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
8
|
|
|
10
|
|
Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|
|
7
|
|
|
11
|
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
6
|
|
|
12
|
|
Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|
|
5
|
|
|
13
|
|
Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
4
|
|
|
14
|
|
Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
3
|
|
|
15
|
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
2
|
|
|
16
|
|
Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
-10
|
|
|
17
|
|
Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
-13
|
|
|
18
|
|
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
-10
|
|
|
Горная премия 4 кат. Col Du Bois Clair (D263-D17) - 10 км
|
|
|
1
|
|
Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
1
|
|
|
Командный зачет этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
Cofidis (Fra)
|
|
10:35:45
|
|
|
2
|
|
Intermarche - Wanty (Bel)
|
|
00:00
|
|
|
3
|
|
Astana Qazaqstan Team (Kaz)
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Uno-X Mobility (Nor)
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Israel - Premier Tech (Isr)
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
Lidl-Trek (USA)
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Visma - Lease a Bike (Ned)
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
TotalEnergies (Fra)
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Bahrain Victorious (Brn)
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
INEOS Grenadiers (GBr)
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Movistar (Spa)
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Soudal Quick Step (Bel)
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Arkea - B&B Hotels (Fra)
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel)
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
UAE Team Emirates (UAE)
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Jayco AlUla (Aus)
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe (Ger)
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
Groupama - FDJ (Fra)
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL (Ger)
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
EF Education-EasyPost (USA)
|
|
00:29
|
|
|
22
|
|
Lotto - Dstny (Bel)
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Генеральная классификация после 6 этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|
|
26:47:19
|
|
|
2
|
|
Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step
|
|
00:45
|
|
|
3
|
|
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
00:50
|
|
|
4
|
|
Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
5
|
|
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
6
|
|
Carlos Rodriguez (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
7
|
|
Mikel Landa (Esp) Soudal - Quick Step
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
8
|
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
10
|
|
Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
11
|
|
Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Adam Yates (Gbr) UAE Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
15
|
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
16
|
|
Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
17
|
|
Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
Simon Yates (Gbr) Jayco AlUla
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Derek Gee (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
22
|
|
Laurens De Plus (Bel) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
23
|
|
Steff Cras (Bel) TotalEnergies
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
25
|
|
Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Chris Harper (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
27
|
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
28
|
|
Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
29
|
|
Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
30
|
|
Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
31
|
|
Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
32
|
|
Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
33
|
|
Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl - Trek
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
34
|
|
Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
35
|
|
Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
36
|
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
37
|
|
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
38
|
|
Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
39
|
|
Warren Barguil (Fra) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
40
|
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl - Trek
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
41
|
|
Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto - Dstny
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
42
|
|
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
43
|
|
Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl - Trek
|
|
20:07
|
|
|
44
|
|
Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
20:39
|
|
|
45
|
|
Neilson Powless (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
20:52
|
|
|
46
|
|
Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
|
|
23:23
|
|
|
47
|
|
Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
24:53
|
|
|
48
|
|
Frank van den Broek (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL
|
|
26:53
|
|
|
49
|
|
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step
|
|
27:12
|
|
|
50
|
|
Rui Costa (Por) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
27:31
|
|
|
51
|
|
Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
28:22
|
|
|
52
|
|
Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
31:04
|
|
|
53
|
|
Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team
|
|
31:09
|
|
|
54
|
|
Bob Jungels (Lux) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
32:38
|
|
|
55
|
|
Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
33:14
|
|
|
56
|
|
Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|
|
36:07
|
|
|
57
|
|
Jordan Jegat (Fra) TotalEnergies
|
|
36:47
|
|
|
58
|
|
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
36:55
|
|
|
59
|
|
Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
37:01
|
|
|
60
|
|
Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
38:05
|
|
|
61
|
|
Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
38:52
|
|
|
62
|
|
Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates
|
|
39:19
|
|
|
63
|
|
Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
39:30
|
|
|
64
|
|
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
40:32
|
|
|
65
|
|
Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
40:59
|
|
|
66
|
|
Alex Aranburu (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
41:12
|
|
|
67
|
|
Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
42:25
|
|
|
68
|
|
Harold Tejada (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
43:07
|
|
|
69
|
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
45:18
|
|
|
70
|
|
Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale
|
|
45:21
|
|
|
71
|
|
Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
45:28
|
|
|
72
|
|
Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
47:02
|
|
|
73
|
|
Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale
|
|
48:10
|
|
|
74
|
|
Jan Tratnik (Slo) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
48:12
|
|
|
75
|
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
48:30
|
|
|
76
|
|
Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
48:56
|
|
|
77
|
|
Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale
|
|
49:03
|
|
|
78
|
|
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto - Dstny
|
|
49:34
|
|
|
79
|
|
Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
49:59
|
|
|
80
|
|
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal - Quick Step
|
|
50:14
|
|
|
81
|
|
Stephen Williams (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
51:40
|
|
|
82
|
|
Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|
|
53:20
|
|
|
83
|
|
Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
53:44
|
|
|
84
|
|
Ryan Gibbons (Rsa) Lidl - Trek
|
|
54:12
|
|
|
85
|
|
Bart Lemmen (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
54:17
|
|
|
86
|
|
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
54:35
|
|
|
87
|
|
Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
54:49
|
|
|
88
|
|
Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|
|
55:56
|
|
|
89
|
|
Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
57:05
|
|
|
90
|
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
57:23
|
|
|
91
|
|
Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
58:00
|
|
|
92
|
|
Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
58:49
|
|
|
93
|
|
Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
59:25
|
|
|
94
|
|
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
59:53
|
|
|
95
|
|
Magnus Cort (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
1:00:01
|
|
|
96
|
|
Sean Quinn (Usa ) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
1:00:21
|
|
|
97
|
|
Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto - Dstny
|
|
1:00:32
|
|
|
98
|
|
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal - Quick Step
|
|
1:01:21
|
|
|
100
|
|
Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto - Dstny
|
|
1:01:38
|
|
|
101
|
|
Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
1:02:08
|
|
|
102
|
|
Oier Lazkano (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
1:02:20
|
|
|
103
|
|
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
|
1:02:33
|
|
|
104
|
|
Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
1:03:12
|
|
|
105
|
|
Thomas Gachignard (Fra) TotalEnergies
|
|
1:03:31
|
|
|
106
|
|
Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|
|
1:03:53
|
|
|
107
|
|
Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies
|
|
1:04:19
|
|
|
108
|
|
Dorian Godon (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale
|
|
1:04:30
|
|
|
109
|
|
Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
1:05:22
|
|
|
110
|
|
Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
|
1:06:34
|
|
|
111
|
|
Marco Haller (Aut) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
1:07:20
|
|
|
112
|
|
Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|
|
1:07:42
|
|
|
113
|
|
Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale
|
|
1:08:13
|
|
|
114
|
|
Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
1:08:29
|
|
|
115
|
|
Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
1:09:41
|
|
|
116
|
|
Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
|
1:10:05
|
|
|
117
|
|
Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
1:10:07
|
|
|
118
|
|
Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
1:10:17
|
|
|
119
|
|
Nils Politt (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
|
|
1:11:33
|
|
|
120
|
|
Cédric Beullens (Bel) Lotto - Dstny
|
|
1:12:00
|
|
|
121
|
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
1:12:04
|
|
|
122
|
|
Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|
|
|
|
|
123
|
|
Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
1:12:22
|
|
|
124
|
|
Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
1:12:57
|
|
|
125
|
|
Luka Mezgec (Slo) Jayco AlUla
|
|
1:13:07
|
|
|
126
|
|
Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
1:13:27
|
|
|
127
|
|
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
1:13:34
|
|
|
128
|
|
Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
1:14:14
|
|
|
129
|
|
Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
1:14:16
|
|
|
130
|
|
Luke Durbridge (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
|
1:14:47
|
|
|
131
|
|
Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
1:15:54
|
|
|
132
|
|
Clement Champoussin (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
1:15:56
|
|
|
133
|
|
Clement Russo (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
1:17:08
|
|
|
134
|
|
Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
1:17:18
|
|
|
135
|
|
Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
1:17:39
|
|
|
136
|
|
Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|
|
1:17:41
|
|
|
137
|
|
Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|
|
1:18:20
|
|
|
138
|
|
John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL
|
|
1:18:38
|
|
|
139
|
|
Tim Declercq (Bel) Lidl - Trek
|
|
1:18:46
|
|
|
140
|
|
Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
1:19:28
|
|
|
141
|
|
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step
|
|
1:19:53
|
|
|
142
|
|
Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
1:20:08
|
|
|
143
|
|
Matteo Vercher (Fra) TotalEnergies
|
|
1:21:06
|
|
|
144
|
|
Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
1:21:17
|
|
|
145
|
|
Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Team
|
|
1:21:47
|
|
|
146
|
|
Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto - Dstny
|
|
1:21:52
|
|
|
147
|
|
Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale
|
|
1:21:56
|
|
|
148
|
|
Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
149
|
|
Robbe Ghys (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
1:22:10
|
|
|
151
|
|
Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto - Dstny
|
|
1:22:16
|
|
|
152
|
|
Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
1:22:54
|
|
|
153
|
|
Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
1:23:00
|
|
|
154
|
|
Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
155
|
|
Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
156
|
|
Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
1:23:14
|
|
|
157
|
|
Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jayco AlUla
|
|
1:24:34
|
|
|
158
|
|
Luca Mozzato (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
1:24:43
|
|
|
159
|
|
Elmar Reinders (Ned) Jayco AlUla
|
|
1:24:44
|
|
|
160
|
|
Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
1:24:50
|
|
|
161
|
|
Søren Waerenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
1:25:28
|
|
|
162
|
|
Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto - Dstny
|
|
1:26:44
|
|
|
163
|
|
Lenny Martinez (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
1:27:40
|
|
|
164
|
|
Daniel Mclay (Gbr) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
1:27:44
|
|
|
165
|
|
Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL
|
|
1:27:52
|
|
|
166
|
|
Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar Team
|
|
1:28:46
|
|
|
167
|
|
Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
1:31:54
|
|
|
168
|
|
Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
1:35:25
|
|
|
169
|
|
Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
1:36:34
|
|
|
170
|
|
Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL
|
|
1:37:50
|
|
|
171
|
|
Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
172
|
|
Bram Welten (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
Michael Morkov (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
174
|
|
Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
1:38:20
|
|
|
Классификация по очкам после 6 этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
149
|
|
|
2
|
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
111
|
|
|
3
|
|
Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
87
|
|
|
4
|
|
Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
85
|
|
|
5
|
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
75
|
|
|
6
|
|
Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar Team
|
|
73
|
|
|
7
|
|
Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jayco AlUla
|
|
71
|
|
|
8
|
|
Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto - Dstny
|
|
64
|
|
|
9
|
|
Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
63
|
|
|
10
|
|
Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
60
|
|
|
11
|
|
Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale
|
|
45
|
|
|
12
|
|
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|
|
42
|
|
|
13
|
|
Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
37
|
|
|
14
|
|
Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
36
|
|
|
15
|
|
Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
35
|
|
|
16
|
|
Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step
|
|
33
|
|
|
17
|
|
Frank van den Broek (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL
|
|
33
|
|
|
18
|
|
Harold Tejada (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
33
|
|
|
19
|
|
Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|
|
31
|
|
|
20
|
|
Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL
|
|
30
|
|
|
21
|
|
Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Team
|
|
30
|
|
|
22
|
|
Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL
|
|
30
|
|
|
23
|
|
Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
29
|
|
|
24
|
|
Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|
|
27
|
|
|
25
|
|
Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
27
|
|
|
26
|
|
Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
24
|
|
|
27
|
|
Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Lidl - Trek
|
|
22
|
|
|
28
|
|
Clement Russo (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
20
|
|
|
29
|
|
Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
19
|
|
|
30
|
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
19
|
|
|
31
|
|
Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
19
|
|
|
32
|
|
Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
19
|
|
|
33
|
|
Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto - Dstny
|
|
17
|
|
|
34
|
|
Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
17
|
|
|
35
|
|
Matteo Vercher (Fra) TotalEnergies
|
|
17
|
|
|
36
|
|
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
15
|
|
|
37
|
|
Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates
|
|
15
|
|
|
38
|
|
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
15
|
|
|
39
|
|
Alex Aranburu (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
15
|
|
|
40
|
|
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
13
|
|
|
41
|
|
Jordan Jegat (Fra) TotalEnergies
|
|
12
|
|
|
42
|
|
Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
11
|
|
|
43
|
|
Carlos Rodriguez (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
10
|
|
|
44
|
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
10
|
|
|
45
|
|
Clement Champoussin (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
10
|
|
|
46
|
|
Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
10
|
|
|
47
|
|
Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
10
|
|
|
48
|
|
Mikel Landa (Esp) Soudal - Quick Step
|
|
9
|
|
|
49
|
|
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
9
|
|
|
50
|
|
Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
9
|
|
|
51
|
|
Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
9
|
|
|
52
|
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|
|
8
|
|
|
53
|
|
Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
8
|
|
|
54
|
|
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step
|
|
8
|
|
|
55
|
|
Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|
|
8
|
|
|
56
|
|
Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
7
|
|
|
57
|
|
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
7
|
|
|
58
|
|
Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
7
|
|
|
59
|
|
Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|
|
7
|
|
|
60
|
|
Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
7
|
|
|
61
|
|
Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL
|
|
7
|
|
|
62
|
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
6
|
|
|
63
|
|
Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
6
|
|
|
64
|
|
Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL
|
|
6
|
|
|
65
|
|
Oier Lazkano (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
6
|
|
|
66
|
|
Dorian Godon (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale
|
|
6
|
|
|
67
|
|
Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale
|
|
6
|
|
|
68
|
|
Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
6
|
|
|
69
|
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale
|
|
5
|
|
|
70
|
|
Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
5
|
|
|
71
|
|
Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
4
|
|
|
72
|
|
Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step
|
|
4
|
|
|
73
|
|
Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl - Trek
|
|
4
|
|
|
74
|
|
Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
4
|
|
|
75
|
|
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
|
4
|
|
|
76
|
|
John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL
|
|
4
|
|
|
77
|
|
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto - Dstny
|
|
3
|
|
|
78
|
|
Daniel Mclay (Gbr) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
3
|
|
|
79
|
|
Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
3
|
|
|
80
|
|
Adam Yates (Gbr) UAE Team Emirates
|
|
2
|
|
|
81
|
|
Magnus Cort (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
2
|
|
|
82
|
|
Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
1
|
|
|
83
|
|
Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|
|
1
|
|
|
84
|
|
Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
1
|
|
|
85
|
|
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
-4
|
|
|
Горная классификация после 6 этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
26
|
|
|
2
|
|
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|
|
20
|
|
|
3
|
|
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
16
|
|
|
4
|
|
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
15
|
|
|
5
|
|
Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step
|
|
12
|
|
|
6
|
|
Stephen Williams (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
10
|
|
|
7
|
|
Carlos Rodriguez (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
10
|
|
|
8
|
|
Frank van den Broek (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL
|
|
9
|
|
|
9
|
|
Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
8
|
|
|
10
|
|
Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates
|
|
8
|
|
|
11
|
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|
|
6
|
|
|
12
|
|
Warren Barguil (Fra) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL
|
|
5
|
|
|
13
|
|
Mikel Landa (Esp) Soudal - Quick Step
|
|
4
|
|
|
14
|
|
Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL
|
|
3
|
|
|
15
|
|
Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
3
|
|
|
16
|
|
Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
2
|
|
|
17
|
|
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
2
|
|
|
18
|
|
Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
2
|
|
|
19
|
|
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
1
|
|
|
20
|
|
Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies
|
|
1
|
|
|
21
|
|
Clement Russo (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
1
|
|
|
22
|
|
Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
1
|
|
|
23
|
|
Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
1
|
|
|
Молодежная классификация после 6 этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step
|
|
26:48:04
|
|
|
2
|
|
Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates
|
|
00:25
|
|
|
3
|
|
Carlos Rodriguez (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
00:31
|
|
|
4
|
|
Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
5
|
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
6
|
|
Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
7
|
|
Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
8
|
|
Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
9
|
|
Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
10
|
|
Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
11
|
|
Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto - Dstny
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
12
|
|
Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
19:54
|
|
|
13
|
|
Frank van den Broek (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL
|
|
26:08
|
|
|
14
|
|
Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
27:37
|
|
|
15
|
|
Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
30:19
|
|
|
16
|
|
Jordan Jegat (Fra) TotalEnergies
|
|
36:02
|
|
|
17
|
|
Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale
|
|
44:36
|
|
|
18
|
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
56:38
|
|
|
19
|
|
Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
58:04
|
|
|
20
|
|
Sean Quinn (Usa ) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
59:36
|
|
|
21
|
|
Oier Lazkano (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
1:01:35
|
|
|
22
|
|
Thomas Gachignard (Fra) TotalEnergies
|
|
1:02:46
|
|
|
23
|
|
Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
1:07:44
|
|
|
24
|
|
Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
1:11:37
|
|
|
25
|
|
Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
1:12:42
|
|
|
26
|
|
Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
1:13:31
|
|
|
27
|
|
Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
1:16:54
|
|
|
28
|
|
Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
1:18:43
|
|
|
29
|
|
Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
1:19:23
|
|
|
30
|
|
Matteo Vercher (Fra) TotalEnergies
|
|
1:20:21
|
|
|
31
|
|
Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto - Dstny
|
|
1:21:07
|
|
|
32
|
|
Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto - Dstny
|
|
1:21:31
|
|
|
33
|
|
Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
1:22:15
|
|
|
34
|
|
Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
Søren Waerenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
1:24:43
|
|
|
36
|
|
Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto - Dstny
|
|
1:25:59
|
|
|
37
|
|
Lenny Martinez (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
1:26:55
|
|
|
38
|
|
Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
1:34:40
|
|
|
Командная классификация после 6 этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
UAE Team Emirates (UAE)
|
|
80:25:01"
|
|
|
2
|
|
INEOS Grenadiers (GBr)
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
3
|
|
Soudal Quick Step (Bel)
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
4
|
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe (Ger)
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
5
|
|
Bahrain Victorious (Brn)
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
6
|
|
Movistar (Spa)
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
7
|
|
Visma - Lease a Bike (Ned)
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
8
|
|
EF Education-EasyPost (USA)
|
|
24:06
|
|
|
9
|
|
Lidl-Trek (USA)
|
|
28:41
|
|
|
10
|
|
Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL (Ger)
|
|
34:33
|
|
|
11
|
|
Uno-X Mobility (Nor)
|
|
41:48
|
|
|
12
|
|
Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)
|
|
47:59
|
|
|
13
|
|
Intermarche - Wanty (Bel)
|
|
1:02:31
|
|
|
14
|
|
Israel - Premier Tech (Isr)
|
|
1:04:59
|
|
|
15
|
|
Jayco AlUla (Aus)
|
|
1:06:29
|
|
|
16
|
|
Groupama - FDJ (Fra)
|
|
1:13:20
|
|
|
17
|
|
TotalEnergies (Fra)
|
|
1:24:41
|
|
|
18
|
|
Cofidis (Fra)
|
|
1:35:34
|
|
|
19
|
|
Lotto - Dstny (Bel)
|
|
1:50:00
|
|
|
20
|
|
Arkea - B&B Hotels (Fra)
|
|
2:21:15
|
|
|
21
|
|
Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel)
|
|
2:40:45
|
|
|
22
|
|
Astana Qazaqstan Team (Kaz)
|
|
2:59:29
|
Результаты 1 этапа Тур де Франс-2024
Результаты 2 этапа Тур де Франс-2024
Результаты 3 этапа Тур де Франс-2024
Результаты 4 этапа Тур де Франс-2024
Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.
- Комментариев
- (17)
- Просмотров
- (3 096)