Тур де Франс-2024. Результаты 6 этапа

 

 

Тур де Франс-2024. Результаты 6 этапа

 

 

Макон - Дижон, 163,5 км 

 

 

1

 

Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jayco AlUla

 

3:31:55

 

 

2

 

Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarche - Wanty

 

00:00

 

 

3

 

Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

4

 

Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

5

 

Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

 

 

 

6

 

Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

7

 

Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

8

 

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Team

 

 

 

 

9

 

Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

10

 

Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

11

 

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

12

 

Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

 

 

 

13

 

Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

14

 

Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

15

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

16

 

Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

17

 

Clement Russo (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

18

 

Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

 

 

 

19

 

Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

20

 

Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

 

 

 

21

 

Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

22

 

Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

23

 

Søren Waerenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

24

 

Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

 

 

 

25

 

Michael Morkov (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

26

 

Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

27

 

Robbe Ghys (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

28

 

Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

 

 

 

29

 

Ryan Gibbons (Rsa) Lidl - Trek

 

 

 

 

30

 

Magnus Cort (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

31

 

Derek Gee (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

32

 

Yves Lampaert (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step

 

 

 

 

33

 

Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

34

 

Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

35

 

Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

36

 

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

37

 

Carlos Rodriguez (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

38

 

Oier Lazkano (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

39

 

Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

40

 

Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

41

 

Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

42

 

Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

43

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

44

 

Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

45

 

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step

 

 

 

 

46

 

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

47

 

Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step

 

 

 

 

48

 

Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

49

 

Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

50

 

Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl - Trek

 

 

 

 

51

 

Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal - Quick Step

 

 

 

 

52

 

Nils Politt (Ger) UAE Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

53

 

Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

54

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

55

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

56

 

Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

57

 

Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

58

 

Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

59

 

Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

60

 

Laurens De Plus (Bel) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

61

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

62

 

Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

63

 

Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

 

 

 

64

 

Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

65

 

Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

66

 

Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

 

 

 

67

 

Thomas Gachignard (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

 

 

 

68

 

Mikel Landa (Esp) Soudal - Quick Step

 

 

 

 

69

 

Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

70

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

71

 

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl - Trek

 

 

 

 

72

 

Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl - Trek

 

 

 

 

73

 

Bram Welten (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

 

 

 

74

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

75

 

Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

76

 

Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

77

 

Steff Cras (Bel) TotalEnergies

 

 

 

 

78

 

Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

79

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

 

 

 

80

 

Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

81

 

Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

 

 

 

82

 

Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

83

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

 

 

 

84

 

Adam Yates (Gbr) UAE Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

85

 

Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

 

 

 

86

 

Frank van den Broek (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

 

 

 

87

 

Simon Yates (Gbr) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

88

 

Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

89

 

Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

90

 

Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

91

 

Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

92

 

Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

93

 

Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

94

 

Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

95

 

Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

96

 

Jordan Jegat (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

 

 

 

97

 

Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

98

 

Dorian Godon (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

 

 

 

99

 

Elmar Reinders (Ned) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

100

 

Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

101

 

Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

102

 

Chris Harper (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

103

 

Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

104

 

Luka Mezgec (Slo) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

105

 

Luke Durbridge (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

106

 

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

107

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

108

 

Sean Quinn (Usa ) EF Education-EasyPost

 

00:29

 

 

109

 

Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates

 

00:32

 

 

110

 

Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

111

 

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

112

 

Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

113

 

Cédric Beullens (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

 

 

 

114

 

John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

 

 

 

115

 

Daniel Mclay (Gbr) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

116

 

Alex Aranburu (Esp) Movistar Team

 

00:40

 

 

117

 

Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

118

 

Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

119

 

Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

120

 

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

121

 

Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

122

 

Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

123

 

Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

124

 

Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

 

 

 

125

 

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

 

 

 

126

 

Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

127

 

Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

128

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step

 

 

 

 

129

 

Tim Declercq (Bel) Lidl - Trek

 

 

 

 

130

 

Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

131

 

Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

132

 

Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

133

 

Luca Mozzato (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

134

 

Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

135

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

1:09

 

 

136

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

137

 

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

138

 

Bart Lemmen (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

139

 

Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

 

1:35

 

 

140

 

Axel Laurance (Fra) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

141

 

Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

00:00

 

 

142

 

Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

1:50

 

 

143

 

Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

1:56

 

 

144

 

Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

145

 

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

2:02

 

 

146

 

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

2:17

 

 

147

 

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

2:24

 

 

148

 

Stephen Williams (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

2:41

 

 

149

 

Marco Haller (Aut) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

150

 

Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

2:53

 

 

151

 

Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

 

 

 

152

 

Lenny Martinez (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

153

 

Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

154

 

Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

 

 

 

155

 

Matteo Vercher (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

 

 

 

156

 

Warren Barguil (Fra) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

 

 

 

157

 

Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

 

 

 

158

 

Clement Champoussin (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

159

 

Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

2:58

 

 

160

 

Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

161

 

Rui Costa (Por) EF Education-EasyPost

 

3:18

 

 

162

 

Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

163

 

Neilson Powless (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

164

 

Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

165

 

Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

166

 

Harold Tejada (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

167

 

Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

 

 

 

168

 

Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

169

 

Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

170

 

Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

171

 

Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

 

 

 

172

 

Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal - Quick Step

 

 

 

 

173

 

Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto - Dstny

 

 

 

 

174

 

Jan Tratnik (Slo) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

4:36

 

 

 

 

 

Промежуточный спринт. Cormatin - 31.1 км

 

 

1

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

20

 

 

2

 

Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarche - Wanty

 

17

 

 

3

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

15

 

 

4

 

Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

13

 

 

5

 

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

 

11

 

 

6

 

Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

10

 

 

7

 

Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

9

 

 

8

 

Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty

 

8

 

 

9

 

Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

7

 

 

10

 

Dorian Godon (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

6

 

 

11

 

Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

5

 

 

12

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

4

 

 

13

 

Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

3

 

 

14

 

Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

2

 

 

15

 

Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

1

 

 

 

 

Финиш

 

 

1

 

Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jayco AlUla

 

50

 

 

2

 

Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarche - Wanty

 

30

 

 

3

 

Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar Team

 

20

 

 

4

 

Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

18

 

 

5

 

Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

16

 

 

6

 

Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

14

 

 

7

 

Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

12

 

 

8

 

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Team

 

10

 

 

9

 

Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech

 

8

 

 

10

 

Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis

 

7

 

 

11

 

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

 

6

 

 

12

 

Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

5

 

 

13

 

Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

4

 

 

14

 

Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

3

 

 

15

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

2

 

 

16

 

Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

-10

 

 

17

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

-13

 

 

18

 

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

-10

 

  

 

 

Горная премия 4 кат. Col Du Bois Clair (D263-D17) - 10 км

 

 

1

 

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

1

 
             

 

 

 

Командный зачет этапа

 

 

1

 

Cofidis (Fra)

 

10:35:45

 

 

2

 

Intermarche - Wanty (Bel)

 

00:00

 

 

3

 

Astana Qazaqstan Team (Kaz)

 

 

 

 

4

 

Uno-X Mobility (Nor)

 

 

 

 

5

 

Israel - Premier Tech (Isr)

 

 

 

 

6

 

Lidl-Trek (USA)

 

 

 

 

7

 

Visma - Lease a Bike (Ned)

 

 

 

 

8

 

TotalEnergies (Fra)

 

 

 

 

9

 

Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)

 

 

 

 

10

 

Bahrain Victorious (Brn)

 

 

 

 

11

 

INEOS Grenadiers (GBr)

 

 

 

 

12

 

Movistar (Spa)

 

 

 

 

13

 

Soudal Quick Step (Bel)

 

 

 

 

14

 

Arkea - B&B Hotels (Fra)

 

 

 

 

15

 

Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel)

 

 

 

 

16

 

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

 

 

 

 

17

 

Jayco AlUla (Aus)

 

 

 

 

18

 

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe (Ger)

 

 

 

 

19

 

Groupama - FDJ (Fra)

 

 

 

 

20

 

Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL (Ger)

 

 

 

 

21

 

EF Education-EasyPost (USA)

 

00:29

 

 

22

 

Lotto - Dstny (Bel)

 

1:12

 

 

 

Генеральная классификация после 6 этапа

 

 

1

 

Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

 

26:47:19

 

 

2

 

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step

 

00:45

 

 

3

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

00:50

 

 

4

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates

 

1:10

 

 

5

 

Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

1:14

 

 

6

 

Carlos Rodriguez (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers

 

1:16

 

 

7

 

Mikel Landa (Esp) Soudal - Quick Step

 

1:32

 

 

8

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

9

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

3:20

 

 

10

 

Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

3:21

 

 

11

 

Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

12

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

 

 

 

13

 

Adam Yates (Gbr) UAE Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

14

 

Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

3:44

 

 

15

 

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

4:10

 

 

16

 

Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis

 

4:40

 

 

17

 

Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

18

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

19

 

Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

20

 

Simon Yates (Gbr) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

21

 

Derek Gee (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

4:47

 

 

22

 

Laurens De Plus (Bel) INEOS Grenadiers

 

5:30

 

 

23

 

Steff Cras (Bel) TotalEnergies

 

 

 

 

24

 

Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

 

5:41

 

 

25

 

Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step

 

 

 

 

26

 

Chris Harper (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

5:48

 

 

27

 

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost

 

6:08

 

 

28

 

Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche - Wanty

 

6:50

 

 

29

 

Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers

 

7:24

 

 

30

 

Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost

 

8:12

 

 

31

 

Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

9:49

 

 

32

 

Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

10:15

 

 

33

 

Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl - Trek

 

13:21

 

 

34

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers

 

14:21

 

 

35

 

Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

15:05

 

 

36

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

15:20

 

 

37

 

Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

16:09

 

 

38

 

Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

16:44

 

 

39

 

Warren Barguil (Fra) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

17:26

 

 

40

 

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl - Trek

 

17:42

 

 

41

 

Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

18:49

 

 

42

 

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

19:24

 

 

43

 

Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl - Trek

 

20:07

 

 

44

 

Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

20:39

 

 

45

 

Neilson Powless (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost

 

20:52

 

 

46

 

Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates

 

23:23

 

 

47

 

Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

24:53

 

 

48

 

Frank van den Broek (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

26:53

 

 

49

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step

 

27:12

 

 

50

 

Rui Costa (Por) EF Education-EasyPost

 

27:31

 

 

51

 

Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

28:22

 

 

52

 

Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

31:04

 

 

53

 

Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team

 

31:09

 

 

54

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

32:38

 

 

55

 

Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

33:14

 

 

56

 

Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team

 

36:07

 

 

57

 

Jordan Jegat (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

36:47

 

 

58

 

Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost

 

36:55

 

 

59

 

Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

37:01

 

 

60

 

Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

38:05

 

 

61

 

Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel - Premier Tech

 

38:52

 

 

62

 

Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates

 

39:19

 

 

63

 

Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

39:30

 

 

64

 

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers

 

40:32

 

 

65

 

Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

40:59

 

 

66

 

Alex Aranburu (Esp) Movistar Team

 

41:12

 

 

67

 

Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarche - Wanty

 

42:25

 

 

68

 

Harold Tejada (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

43:07

 

 

69

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

45:18

 

 

70

 

Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

45:21

 

 

71

 

Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech

 

45:28

 

 

72

 

Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama - FDJ

 

47:02

 

 

73

 

Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

48:10

 

 

74

 

Jan Tratnik (Slo) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

48:12

 

 

75

 

Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ

 

48:30

 

 

76

 

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

48:56

 

 

77

 

Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

49:03

 

 

78

 

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

49:34

 

 

79

 

Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis

 

49:59

 

 

80

 

Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal - Quick Step

 

50:14

 

 

81

 

Stephen Williams (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

51:40

 

 

82

 

Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team

 

53:20

 

 

83

 

Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

 

53:44

 

 

84

 

Ryan Gibbons (Rsa) Lidl - Trek

 

54:12

 

 

85

 

Bart Lemmen (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

54:17

 

 

86

 

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

54:35

 

 

87

 

Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

54:49

 

 

88

 

Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis

 

55:56

 

 

89

 

Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers

 

57:05

 

 

90

 

Axel Laurance (Fra) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

57:23

 

 

91

 

Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty

 

58:00

 

 

92

 

Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

58:49

 

 

93

 

Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

59:25

 

 

94

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

59:53

 

 

95

 

Magnus Cort (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

1:00:01

 

 

96

 

Sean Quinn (Usa ) EF Education-EasyPost

 

1:00:21

 

 

97

 

Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

1:00:32

 

 

98

 

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

99

 

Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal - Quick Step

 

1:01:21

 

 

100

 

Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

1:01:38

 

 

101

 

Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

 

1:02:08

 

 

102

 

Oier Lazkano (Esp) Movistar Team

 

1:02:20

 

 

103

 

Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

1:02:33

 

 

104

 

Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis

 

1:03:12

 

 

105

 

Thomas Gachignard (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

1:03:31

 

 

106

 

Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates

 

1:03:53

 

 

107

 

Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

1:04:19

 

 

108

 

Dorian Godon (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

1:04:30

 

 

109

 

Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

1:05:22

 

 

110

 

Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

1:06:34

 

 

111

 

Marco Haller (Aut) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

1:07:20

 

 

112

 

Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

1:07:42

 

 

113

 

Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

1:08:13

 

 

114

 

Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

1:08:29

 

 

115

 

Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

1:09:41

 

 

116

 

Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

1:10:05

 

 

117

 

Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost

 

1:10:07

 

 

118

 

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

1:10:17

 

 

119

 

Nils Politt (Ger) UAE Team Emirates

 

1:11:33

 

 

120

 

Cédric Beullens (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

1:12:00

 

 

121

 

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

 

1:12:04

 

 

122

 

Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

 

 

 

123

 

Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers

 

1:12:22

 

 

124

 

Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

1:12:57

 

 

125

 

Luka Mezgec (Slo) Jayco AlUla

 

1:13:07

 

 

126

 

Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarche - Wanty

 

1:13:27

 

 

127

 

Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

1:13:34

 

 

128

 

Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

1:14:14

 

 

129

 

Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

1:14:16

 

 

130

 

Luke Durbridge (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

1:14:47

 

 

131

 

Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

1:15:54

 

 

132

 

Clement Champoussin (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

1:15:56

 

 

133

 

Clement Russo (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

1:17:08

 

 

134

 

Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech

 

1:17:18

 

 

135

 

Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

 

1:17:39

 

 

136

 

Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

1:17:41

 

 

137

 

Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis

 

1:18:20

 

 

138

 

John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

1:18:38

 

 

139

 

Tim Declercq (Bel) Lidl - Trek

 

1:18:46

 

 

140

 

Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarche - Wanty

 

1:19:28

 

 

141

 

Yves Lampaert (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step

 

1:19:53

 

 

142

 

Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost

 

1:20:08

 

 

143

 

Matteo Vercher (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

1:21:06

 

 

144

 

Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis

 

1:21:17

 

 

145

 

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Team

 

1:21:47

 

 

146

 

Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

1:21:52

 

 

147

 

Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

1:21:56

 

 

148

 

Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

149

 

Robbe Ghys (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

150

 

Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

1:22:10

 

 

151

 

Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

1:22:16

 

 

152

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

1:22:54

 

 

153

 

Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

1:23:00

 

 

154

 

Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

155

 

Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

156

 

Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

1:23:14

 

 

157

 

Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jayco AlUla

 

1:24:34

 

 

158

 

Luca Mozzato (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

1:24:43

 

 

159

 

Elmar Reinders (Ned) Jayco AlUla

 

1:24:44

 

 

160

 

Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

1:24:50

 

 

161

 

Søren Waerenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

1:25:28

 

 

162

 

Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto - Dstny

 

1:26:44

 

 

163

 

Lenny Martinez (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

1:27:40

 

 

164

 

Daniel Mclay (Gbr) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

1:27:44

 

 

165

 

Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

1:27:52

 

 

166

 

Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar Team

 

1:28:46

 

 

167

 

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

1:31:54

 

 

168

 

Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

1:35:25

 

 

169

 

Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

1:36:34

 

 

170

 

Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

1:37:50

 

 

171

 

Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

172

 

Bram Welten (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

 

 

 

173

 

Michael Morkov (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

174

 

Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

1:38:20

 

 

 

Классификация по очкам после 6 этапа

 

 

1

 

Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarche - Wanty

 

149

 

 

2

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

111

 

 

3

 

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

87

 

 

4

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

85

 

 

5

 

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

 

75

 

 

6

 

Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar Team

 

73

 

 

7

 

Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jayco AlUla

 

71

 

 

8

 

Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

64

 

 

9

 

Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

63

 

 

10

 

Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

60

 

 

11

 

Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

45

 

 

12

 

Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

 

42

 

 

13

 

Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

37

 

 

14

 

Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

36

 

 

15

 

Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

35

 

 

16

 

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step

 

33

 

 

17

 

Frank van den Broek (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

33

 

 

18

 

Harold Tejada (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

33

 

 

19

 

Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

31

 

 

20

 

Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

30

 

 

21

 

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Team

 

30

 

 

22

 

Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

30

 

 

23

 

Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

29

 

 

24

 

Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team

 

27

 

 

25

 

Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty

 

27

 

 

26

 

Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech

 

24

 

 

27

 

Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Lidl - Trek

 

22

 

 

28

 

Clement Russo (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

20

 

 

29

 

Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

19

 

 

30

 

Axel Laurance (Fra) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

19

 

 

31

 

Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

19

 

 

32

 

Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

19

 

 

33

 

Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

17

 

 

34

 

Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost

 

17

 

 

35

 

Matteo Vercher (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

17

 

 

36

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

15

 

 

37

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates

 

15

 

 

38

 

Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

15

 

 

39

 

Alex Aranburu (Esp) Movistar Team

 

15

 

 

40

 

Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

13

 

 

41

 

Jordan Jegat (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

12

 

 

42

 

Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

 

11

 

 

43

 

Carlos Rodriguez (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers

 

10

 

 

44

 

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost

 

10

 

 

45

 

Clement Champoussin (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

10

 

 

46

 

Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

10

 

 

47

 

Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

10

 

 

48

 

Mikel Landa (Esp) Soudal - Quick Step

 

9

 

 

49

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

9

 

 

50

 

Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious

 

9

 

 

51

 

Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis

 

9

 

 

52

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates

 

8

 

 

53

 

Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

8

 

 

54

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step

 

8

 

 

55

 

Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

8

 

 

56

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers

 

7

 

 

57

 

Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost

 

7

 

 

58

 

Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarche - Wanty

 

7

 

 

59

 

Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis

 

7

 

 

60

 

Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

7

 

 

61

 

Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

7

 

 

62

 

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

6

 

 

63

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

6

 

 

64

 

Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

6

 

 

65

 

Oier Lazkano (Esp) Movistar Team

 

6

 

 

66

 

Dorian Godon (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

6

 

 

67

 

Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

6

 

 

68

 

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

6

 

 

69

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

5

 

 

70

 

Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

5

 

 

71

 

Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

4

 

 

72

 

Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step

 

4

 

 

73

 

Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl - Trek

 

4

 

 

74

 

Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

4

 

 

75

 

Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

4

 

 

76

 

John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

4

 

 

77

 

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

3

 

 

78

 

Daniel Mclay (Gbr) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

3

 

 

79

 

Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

3

 

 

80

 

Adam Yates (Gbr) UAE Team Emirates

 

2

 

 

81

 

Magnus Cort (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

2

 

 

82

 

Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers

 

1

 

 

83

 

Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates

 

1

 

 

84

 

Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost

 

1

 

 

85

 

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

-4

 

 

 

Горная классификация после 6 этапа

 

 

1

 

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

26

 

 

2

 

Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

 

20

 

 

3

 

Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

16

 

 

4

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

15

 

 

5

 

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step

 

12

 

 

6

 

Stephen Williams (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

10

 

 

7

 

Carlos Rodriguez (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers

 

10

 

 

8

 

Frank van den Broek (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

9

 

 

9

 

Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis

 

8

 

 

10

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates

 

8

 

 

11

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates

 

6

 

 

12

 

Warren Barguil (Fra) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

5

 

 

13

 

Mikel Landa (Esp) Soudal - Quick Step

 

4

 

 

14

 

Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

3

 

 

15

 

Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

3

 

 

16

 

Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

2

 

 

17

 

Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

2

 

 

18

 

Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

2

 

 

19

 

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

1

 

 

20

 

Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

1

 

 

21

 

Clement Russo (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

1

 

 

22

 

Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

1

 

 

23

 

Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

 

1

 

 

 

Молодежная классификация после 6 этапа

 

 

1

 

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step

 

26:48:04

 

 

2

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates

 

00:25

 

 

3

 

Carlos Rodriguez (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers

 

00:31

 

 

4

 

Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

2:36

 

 

5

 

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

3:25

 

 

6

 

Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step

 

4:56

 

 

7

 

Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost

 

7:27

 

 

8

 

Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

9:04

 

 

9

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers

 

13:36

 

 

10

 

Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

15:59

 

 

11

 

Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

18:04

 

 

12

 

Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

19:54

 

 

13

 

Frank van den Broek (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

26:08

 

 

14

 

Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

27:37

 

 

15

 

Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

30:19

 

 

16

 

Jordan Jegat (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

36:02

 

 

17

 

Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

44:36

 

 

18

 

Axel Laurance (Fra) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

56:38

 

 

19

 

Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

58:04

 

 

20

 

Sean Quinn (Usa ) EF Education-EasyPost

 

59:36

 

 

21

 

Oier Lazkano (Esp) Movistar Team

 

1:01:35

 

 

22

 

Thomas Gachignard (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

1:02:46

 

 

23

 

Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

1:07:44

 

 

24

 

Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers

 

1:11:37

 

 

25

 

Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarche - Wanty

 

1:12:42

 

 

26

 

Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

1:13:31

 

 

27

 

Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

 

1:16:54

 

 

28

 

Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarche - Wanty

 

1:18:43

 

 

29

 

Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost

 

1:19:23

 

 

30

 

Matteo Vercher (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

1:20:21

 

 

31

 

Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

1:21:07

 

 

32

 

Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

1:21:31

 

 

33

 

Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

1:22:15

 

 

34

 

Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

35

 

Søren Waerenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

1:24:43

 

 

36

 

Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto - Dstny

 

1:25:59

 

 

37

 

Lenny Martinez (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

1:26:55

 

 

38

 

Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

1:34:40

 

 

 

Командная классификация после 6 этапа

 

 

1

 

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

 

80:25:01"

 

 

2

 

INEOS Grenadiers (GBr)

 

4:54

 

 

3

 

Soudal Quick Step (Bel)

 

5:02

 

 

4

 

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe (Ger)

 

6:34

 

 

5

 

Bahrain Victorious (Brn)

 

11:27

 

 

6

 

Movistar (Spa)

 

13:24

 

 

7

 

Visma - Lease a Bike (Ned)

 

17:39

 

 

8

 

EF Education-EasyPost (USA)

 

24:06

 

 

9

 

Lidl-Trek (USA)

 

28:41

 

 

10

 

Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL (Ger)

 

34:33

 

 

11

 

Uno-X Mobility (Nor)

 

41:48

 

 

12

 

Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)

 

47:59

 

 

13

 

Intermarche - Wanty (Bel)

 

1:02:31

 

 

14

 

Israel - Premier Tech (Isr)

 

1:04:59

 

 

15

 

Jayco AlUla (Aus)

 

1:06:29

 

 

16

 

Groupama - FDJ (Fra)

 

1:13:20

 

 

17

 

TotalEnergies (Fra)

 

1:24:41

 

 

18

 

Cofidis (Fra)

 

1:35:34

 

 

19

 

Lotto - Dstny (Bel)

 

1:50:00

 

 

20

 

Arkea - B&B Hotels (Fra)

 

2:21:15

 

 

21

 

Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel)

 

2:40:45

 

 

22

 

Astana Qazaqstan Team (Kaz)

 

2:59:29

 

 

 

 

Тур де Франс-2024: Превью

Результаты 1 этапа Тур де Франс-2024

Результаты 2 этапа Тур де Франс-2024

Результаты 3 этапа Тур де Франс-2024

Результаты 4 этапа Тур де Франс-2024

Результаты 5 этапа Тур де Франс-2024

  1. Имя: Сергей

    error

    Вчера, 18:29 | Регистрация: 20.05.2010

    Филипсен как злой дух для ван Арта... опять зажал в классическом для себя стиле. Груневеген красава!.. давненько не видели...

    1. vladgol

      Вчера, 22:42 | Регистрация: 6.06.2021

      После того, как Грюневеген чудом не убил Якобсена, воткнув того в бортик на первом этапе тура Польши2020, никакого уважения к нему не испытываю. А Якобсен даже после восстановления вовсе не так хорош, как прежде

  2. MVDP

    Вчера, 18:32 | Регистрация: 3.10.2020

    Груня хорош, даже без клюва справился.

  3. Имя: Серафим

    Серафим

    Вчера, 18:35 | Регистрация: 4.08.2018

     Сегодня должен был выиграть кто-то из "тяжелых" спринтеров, типа Гуневегена, Кристоффа, Гирмая и т.п.

      И да, Дилан Груневеген не подвел. С переднего ракурса показалось, что Гирмай накатывает, но нет, поздновато дал спурт. С сэром всё ясно, может дальше почивать на лаврах.

  4. Имя: Арман

    Джамайка

    Вчера, 18:36 | Регистрация: 20.10.2020

    Филипсен такими темпами получит психологическую травму, "вечно второй" . Ну не вечно, но кроме МСР - то второй после МДВП на ПР, то впереди Мерлир на туре Бельгии, даже юный де Ли на чемпионате Бельгии... Груневеген отдал должок - на прошлом Туре Филипсен с его колеса спринтовал на каком-то этапе, победил, когда МДВП типо болел, не развозил



    не топ, не топ уровень.. скорости ему не хватает

    1. MVDP

      Вчера, 19:17 | Регистрация: 3.10.2020

      Ну до Сагана ему по количеству вторых мест еще далеко. Да и майка вполне реальна, пусть и без побед на этапах.

  5. Имя: Yuriy 17

    Yuriy 17

    Вчера, 18:39 | Регистрация: 8.07.2017

    Интересно - какой станет спринт Б. Гирмая, если ему обеспечить качественный поезд

    Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité (рус. Свобода, Равенство, Братство) — национальный девиз Республики Гаити и Французской Республики
  6. Имя: Alik

    Astanaforever

    Вчера, 18:41 | Регистрация: 30.06.2017

    Ну где этот М-07?. Пусть начинает свою заунылое нытье про хамов спринтеров. Ведь Груневеген тоже числится в их числе, я так понимаю? Можно сказать он лидер среди хамов. Да и пусть вспомнит как Дилан снес Якобсена в щиты на финише. Теперь не могу вспомнить, кто же спринтер-джентльмен, который побеждает ?

    Вся жизнь это гонка.
  7. Имя: Yuriy 17

    Yuriy 17

    Вчера, 18:48 | Регистрация: 8.07.2017

    Д. Груневеген внешне больше других спринтеров похож на спринтера

    Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité (рус. Свобода, Равенство, Братство) — национальный девиз Республики Гаити и Французской Республики
  8. Имя: Александр

    kwwk

    Вчера, 19:22 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

    Филипсена вычеркнуть надо со второго места, инфа от официалов

    1. Имя: Максим

      maxxxx

      Вчера, 19:50 | Регистрация: 28.03.2024

      На procyclingstats.com уже вычеркнули

  9. Имя: Николай.

    Николай Н.

    Вчера, 20:13 | Регистрация: 15.04.2010

    Что то у этой парочки ( Филирсен и Пол) ни как не получается взять финиш

  10. lazhu

    Вчера, 20:13 | Регистрация: 14.03.2021

    Цитата: error
    Филипсен как злой дух для ван Арта

    Просто злой. Кто бы ни взял зелень, лишь бы не Филипсен

  11. Имя: Арман

    Джамайка

    Вчера, 21:28 | Регистрация: 20.10.2020

    смотрю финиш. Филипсен конкретно проспал, или сил нет, не в форме. Мвдп тянет целый поезд претендентов, аж смешно, как в сказке про репку. ФИлипсен, за ним ВВА, чемпион Бельгии, затем парой Груневеген с Гирмаем, далее неопознанный кажется кофидисовец, Гавирия... а слева по центру мощный зелено-оранжевый поезд Алулы, который и доставил Дилана до нужного колеса. И вот за 200 м, когда все уже выходят из мини-колонны, растягиваются по фронту, обгоняют друг друга, Ф-сен все еще за Матье. В помежуток между ВДП и бортом выходит Ван Арт, и тут Джаспер сообаджает, что спринт уже начался, тоже лезет в этот же коридорчик, притирает Ван Арта, причем места слева от него достаточно, если бы ехал прямо, Гирмаю пришлось бы притормаживать... поздно тронулся, не успел набрать нужную скорость, а конкуренты - набрали.

    в общем, даже с супер-экстра-развозящим, ФИлипсен - не тот уровень, причем в этм году и на других гонках то же самое - сидит не колесе (соперников), сам не выходит,..... ждет, когда развозящий отъедет и откроет дорогу к (победному) финишу..



    в общем, Альпнсинам нужно менять тактику и может стратегию. Все контендеры прочухали про удобный быстрый локомотив, который довезат в струнку до нужного места перед финишем. 

    Нужно МвдП довозить до нужного колеса и высаживать другана, дальша пусть сам.

    вчера Кэв, сегодня Груневеген, да Ф. сам тоже умеет так, спринтовать с чужого колеса, подзабыл

    1. Имя: Сергей

      error

      Вчера, 22:23 | Регистрация: 20.05.2010

      вчерашний коммент про "аутсорсинг" поезда для опытного спринтера видимо ваш был?... я поддерживаю

  12. Имя: Мэлс

    nightbuster33

    Вчера, 22:34 | Регистрация: 20.05.2021

    Боженька все видит, на то он и БОГ.

  13. Имя: Алишер

    старт-шоссе 82

    Сегодня, 00:18 | Регистрация: 8.07.2013

    Марк мог бы и сегодня попробовать , Астана рано начала тянуть и рано посыпалась.

