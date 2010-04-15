Тур де Франс-2024. Результаты 6 этапа Категория:

Вчера, 18:25 Макон - Дижон, 163,5 км 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jayco AlUla 3:31:55 2 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarche - Wanty 00:00 3 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar Team 4 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 5 Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto - Dstny 6 Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Team 9 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech 10 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 11 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 12 Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies 13 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty 14 Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team 15 Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek 16 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck 17 Clement Russo (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 18 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 19 Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team 20 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale 21 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels 22 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 23 Søren Waerenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 24 Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale 25 Michael Morkov (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team 26 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech 27 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 28 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL 29 Ryan Gibbons (Rsa) Lidl - Trek 30 Magnus Cort (Den) Uno-X Mobility 31 Derek Gee (Can) Israel - Premier Tech 32 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step 33 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 34 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 35 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek 36 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers 37 Carlos Rodriguez (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers 38 Oier Lazkano (Esp) Movistar Team 39 Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers 40 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma - Lease a Bike 41 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty 42 Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike 43 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike 44 Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech 45 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step 46 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious 47 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step 48 Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 49 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarche - Wanty 50 Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl - Trek 51 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal - Quick Step 52 Nils Politt (Ger) UAE Team Emirates 53 Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates 54 Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 55 Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 56 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche - Wanty 57 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 58 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 59 Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco AlUla 60 Laurens De Plus (Bel) INEOS Grenadiers 61 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek 62 Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers 63 Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale 64 Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious 65 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty 66 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL 67 Thomas Gachignard (Fra) TotalEnergies 68 Mikel Landa (Esp) Soudal - Quick Step 69 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ 70 Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates 71 Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl - Trek 72 Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl - Trek 73 Bram Welten (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL 74 Bob Jungels (Lux) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 75 Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis 76 Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team 77 Steff Cras (Bel) TotalEnergies 78 Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 79 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale 80 Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 81 Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale 82 Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty 83 Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale 84 Adam Yates (Gbr) UAE Team Emirates 85 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale 86 Frank van den Broek (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL 87 Simon Yates (Gbr) Jayco AlUla 88 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 89 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 90 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 91 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech 92 Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis 93 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Alpecin-Deceuninck 94 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 95 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama - FDJ 96 Jordan Jegat (Fra) TotalEnergies 97 Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarche - Wanty 98 Dorian Godon (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale 99 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Jayco AlUla 100 Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 101 Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels 102 Chris Harper (Aus) Jayco AlUla 103 Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team 104 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Jayco AlUla 105 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Jayco AlUla 106 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 107 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 108 Sean Quinn (Usa ) EF Education-EasyPost 00:29 109 Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 00:32 110 Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech 111 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 112 Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team 113 Cédric Beullens (Bel) Lotto - Dstny 114 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL 115 Daniel Mclay (Gbr) Arkea - B&B Hotels 116 Alex Aranburu (Esp) Movistar Team 00:40 117 Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels 118 Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers 119 Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious 120 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 121 Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels 122 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck 123 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 124 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto - Dstny 125 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto - Dstny 126 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 127 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 128 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step 129 Tim Declercq (Bel) Lidl - Trek 130 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike 131 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 132 Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis 133 Luca Mozzato (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels 134 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel - Premier Tech 135 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 1:09 136 Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers 137 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 138 Bart Lemmen (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike 139 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:35 140 Axel Laurance (Fra) Alpecin-Deceuninck 141 Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 00:00 142 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 1:50 143 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto - Dstny 1:56 144 Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates 145 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 2:02 146 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 2:17 147 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike 2:24 148 Stephen Williams (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech 2:41 149 Marco Haller (Aut) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 150 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto - Dstny 2:53 151 Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL 152 Lenny Martinez (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 153 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 154 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 155 Matteo Vercher (Fra) TotalEnergies 156 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL 157 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL 158 Clement Champoussin (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels 159 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 2:58 160 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 161 Rui Costa (Por) EF Education-EasyPost 3:18 162 Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 163 Neilson Powless (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost 164 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 165 Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 166 Harold Tejada (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 167 Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies 168 Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers 169 Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis 170 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla 171 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto - Dstny 172 Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal - Quick Step 173 Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto - Dstny 174 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Visma - Lease a Bike 4:36 Промежуточный спринт. Cormatin - 31.1 км 1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 20 2 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarche - Wanty 17 3 Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek 15 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels 13 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 11 6 Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto - Dstny 10 7 Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale 9 8 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty 8 9 Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty 7 10 Dorian Godon (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale 6 11 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 5 12 Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 4 13 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale 3 14 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 2 15 Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL 1 Финиш 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jayco AlUla 50 2 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarche - Wanty 30 3 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar Team 20 4 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 18 5 Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto - Dstny 16 6 Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike 14 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels 12 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Team 10 9 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech 8 10 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 7 11 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 6 12 Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies 5 13 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty 4 14 Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team 3 15 Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek 2 16 Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team -10 17 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck -13 18 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team -10 Горная премия 4 кат. Col Du Bois Clair (D263-D17) - 10 км 1 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 1 Командный зачет этапа 1 Cofidis (Fra) 10:35:45 2 Intermarche - Wanty (Bel) 00:00 3 Astana Qazaqstan Team (Kaz) 4 Uno-X Mobility (Nor) 5 Israel - Premier Tech (Isr) 6 Lidl-Trek (USA) 7 Visma - Lease a Bike (Ned) 8 TotalEnergies (Fra) 9 Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra) 10 Bahrain Victorious (Brn) 11 INEOS Grenadiers (GBr) 12 Movistar (Spa) 13 Soudal Quick Step (Bel) 14 Arkea - B&B Hotels (Fra) 15 Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel) 16 UAE Team Emirates (UAE) 17 Jayco AlUla (Aus) 18 Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe (Ger) 19 Groupama - FDJ (Fra) 20 Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL (Ger) 21 EF Education-EasyPost (USA) 00:29 22 Lotto - Dstny (Bel) 1:12 Генеральная классификация после 6 этапа 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 26:47:19 2 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step 00:45 3 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike 00:50 4 Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates 1:10 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 1:14 6 Carlos Rodriguez (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers 1:16 7 Mikel Landa (Esp) Soudal - Quick Step 1:32 8 Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 9 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek 3:20 10 Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers 3:21 11 Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike 12 Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale 13 Adam Yates (Gbr) UAE Team Emirates 14 Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 3:44 15 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious 4:10 16 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 4:40 17 Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious 18 Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 19 Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team 20 Simon Yates (Gbr) Jayco AlUla 21 Derek Gee (Can) Israel - Premier Tech 4:47 22 Laurens De Plus (Bel) INEOS Grenadiers 5:30 23 Steff Cras (Bel) TotalEnergies 24 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 5:41 25 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step 26 Chris Harper (Aus) Jayco AlUla 5:48 27 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 6:08 28 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche - Wanty 6:50 29 Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers 7:24 30 Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 8:12 31 Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team 9:49 32 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 10:15 33 Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl - Trek 13:21 34 Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers 14:21 35 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL 15:05 36 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale 15:20 37 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 16:09 38 Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL 16:44 39 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL 17:26 40 Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl - Trek 17:42 41 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto - Dstny 18:49 42 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike 19:24 43 Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl - Trek 20:07 44 Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 20:39 45 Neilson Powless (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost 20:52 46 Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates 23:23 47 Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels 24:53 48 Frank van den Broek (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL 26:53 49 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step 27:12 50 Rui Costa (Por) EF Education-EasyPost 27:31 51 Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 28:22 52 Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 31:04 53 Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team 31:09 54 Bob Jungels (Lux) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 32:38 55 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty 33:14 56 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 36:07 57 Jordan Jegat (Fra) TotalEnergies 36:47 58 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 36:55 59 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike 37:01 60 Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike 38:05 61 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel - Premier Tech 38:52 62 Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates 39:19 63 Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech 39:30 64 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers 40:32 65 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 40:59 66 Alex Aranburu (Esp) Movistar Team 41:12 67 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarche - Wanty 42:25 68 Harold Tejada (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 43:07 69 Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek 45:18 70 Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale 45:21 71 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech 45:28 72 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama - FDJ 47:02 73 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale 48:10 74 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Visma - Lease a Bike 48:12 75 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ 48:30 76 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 48:56 77 Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale 49:03 78 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto - Dstny 49:34 79 Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis 49:59 80 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal - Quick Step 50:14 81 Stephen Williams (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech 51:40 82 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 53:20 83 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 53:44 84 Ryan Gibbons (Rsa) Lidl - Trek 54:12 85 Bart Lemmen (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike 54:17 86 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 54:35 87 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck 54:49 88 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 55:56 89 Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers 57:05 90 Axel Laurance (Fra) Alpecin-Deceuninck 57:23 91 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty 58:00 92 Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels 58:49 93 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Alpecin-Deceuninck 59:25 94 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 59:53 95 Magnus Cort (Den) Uno-X Mobility 1:00:01 96 Sean Quinn (Usa ) EF Education-EasyPost 1:00:21 97 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto - Dstny 1:00:32 98 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 99 Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal - Quick Step 1:01:21 100 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto - Dstny 1:01:38 101 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:02:08 102 Oier Lazkano (Esp) Movistar Team 1:02:20 103 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek 1:02:33 104 Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis 1:03:12 105 Thomas Gachignard (Fra) TotalEnergies 1:03:31 106 Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 1:03:53 107 Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies 1:04:19 108 Dorian Godon (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale 1:04:30 109 Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 1:05:22 110 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla 1:06:34 111 Marco Haller (Aut) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 1:07:20 112 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 1:07:42 113 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale 1:08:13 114 Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels 1:08:29 115 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma - Lease a Bike 1:09:41 116 Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco AlUla 1:10:05 117 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 1:10:07 118 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 1:10:17 119 Nils Politt (Ger) UAE Team Emirates 1:11:33 120 Cédric Beullens (Bel) Lotto - Dstny 1:12:00 121 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 1:12:04 122 Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies 123 Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers 1:12:22 124 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 1:12:57 125 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Jayco AlUla 1:13:07 126 Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarche - Wanty 1:13:27 127 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 1:13:34 128 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 1:14:14 129 Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech 1:14:16 130 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Jayco AlUla 1:14:47 131 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech 1:15:54 132 Clement Champoussin (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels 1:15:56 133 Clement Russo (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 1:17:08 134 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech 1:17:18 135 Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious 1:17:39 136 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 1:17:41 137 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 1:18:20 138 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL 1:18:38 139 Tim Declercq (Bel) Lidl - Trek 1:18:46 140 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarche - Wanty 1:19:28 141 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step 1:19:53 142 Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 1:20:08 143 Matteo Vercher (Fra) TotalEnergies 1:21:06 144 Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis 1:21:17 145 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Team 1:21:47 146 Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto - Dstny 1:21:52 147 Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale 1:21:56 148 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 149 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 150 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels 1:22:10 151 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto - Dstny 1:22:16 152 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 1:22:54 153 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty 1:23:00 154 Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty 155 Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis 156 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels 1:23:14 157 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jayco AlUla 1:24:34 158 Luca Mozzato (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels 1:24:43 159 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Jayco AlUla 1:24:44 160 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck 1:24:50 161 Søren Waerenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 1:25:28 162 Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto - Dstny 1:26:44 163 Lenny Martinez (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 1:27:40 164 Daniel Mclay (Gbr) Arkea - B&B Hotels 1:27:44 165 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL 1:27:52 166 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar Team 1:28:46 167 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 1:31:54 168 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:35:25 169 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:36:34 170 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL 1:37:50 171 Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team 172 Bram Welten (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL 173 Michael Morkov (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team 174 Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:38:20 Классификация по очкам после 6 этапа 1 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarche - Wanty 149 2 Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek 111 3 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 87 4 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 85 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 75 6 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar Team 73 7 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jayco AlUla 71 8 Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto - Dstny 64 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels 63 10 Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels 60 11 Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale 45 12 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 42 13 Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team 37 14 Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike 36 15 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 35 16 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step 33 17 Frank van den Broek (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL 33 18 Harold Tejada (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 33 19 Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies 31 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL 30 21 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Team 30 22 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL 30 23 Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels 29 24 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 27 25 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty 27 26 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech 24 27 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Lidl - Trek 22 28 Clement Russo (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 20 29 Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech 19 30 Axel Laurance (Fra) Alpecin-Deceuninck 19 31 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 19 32 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty 19 33 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto - Dstny 17 34 Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 17 35 Matteo Vercher (Fra) TotalEnergies 17 36 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike 15 37 Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates 15 38 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 15 39 Alex Aranburu (Esp) Movistar Team 15 40 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 13 41 Jordan Jegat (Fra) TotalEnergies 12 42 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 11 43 Carlos Rodriguez (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers 10 44 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 10 45 Clement Champoussin (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels 10 46 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 10 47 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 10 48 Mikel Landa (Esp) Soudal - Quick Step 9 49 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek 9 50 Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious 9 51 Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis 9 52 Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 8 53 Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers 8 54 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step 8 55 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 8 56 Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers 7 57 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 7 58 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarche - Wanty 7 59 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 7 60 Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty 7 61 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL 7 62 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious 6 63 Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 6 64 Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL 6 65 Oier Lazkano (Esp) Movistar Team 6 66 Dorian Godon (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale 6 67 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale 6 68 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 6 69 Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale 5 70 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 5 71 Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike 4 72 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step 4 73 Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl - Trek 4 74 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck 4 75 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek 4 76 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL 4 77 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto - Dstny 3 78 Daniel Mclay (Gbr) Arkea - B&B Hotels 3 79 Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team 3 80 Adam Yates (Gbr) UAE Team Emirates 2 81 Magnus Cort (Den) Uno-X Mobility 2 82 Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers 1 83 Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 1 84 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 1 85 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team -4 Горная классификация после 6 этапа 1 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 26 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 20 3 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 16 4 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike 15 5 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step 12 6 Stephen Williams (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech 10 7 Carlos Rodriguez (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers 10 8 Frank van den Broek (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL 9 9 Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis 8 10 Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates 8 11 Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 6 12 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL 5 13 Mikel Landa (Esp) Soudal - Quick Step 4 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL 3 15 Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels 3 16 Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels 2 17 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 2 18 Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 2 19 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 1 20 Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies 1 21 Clement Russo (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 1 22 Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech 1 23 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1 Молодежная классификация после 6 этапа 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step 26:48:04 2 Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates 00:25 3 Carlos Rodriguez (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers 00:31 4 Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike 2:36 5 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious 3:25 6 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step 4:56 7 Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 7:27 8 Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team 9:04 9 Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers 13:36 10 Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL 15:59 11 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto - Dstny 18:04 12 Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 19:54 13 Frank van den Broek (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL 26:08 14 Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 27:37 15 Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 30:19 16 Jordan Jegat (Fra) TotalEnergies 36:02 17 Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale 44:36 18 Axel Laurance (Fra) Alpecin-Deceuninck 56:38 19 Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels 58:04 20 Sean Quinn (Usa ) EF Education-EasyPost 59:36 21 Oier Lazkano (Esp) Movistar Team 1:01:35 22 Thomas Gachignard (Fra) TotalEnergies 1:02:46 23 Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels 1:07:44 24 Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers 1:11:37 25 Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarche - Wanty 1:12:42 26 Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech 1:13:31 27 Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious 1:16:54 28 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarche - Wanty 1:18:43 29 Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 1:19:23 30 Matteo Vercher (Fra) TotalEnergies 1:20:21 31 Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto - Dstny 1:21:07 32 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto - Dstny 1:21:31 33 Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty 1:22:15 34 Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis 35 Søren Waerenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 1:24:43 36 Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto - Dstny 1:25:59 37 Lenny Martinez (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 1:26:55 38 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:34:40 Командная классификация после 6 этапа 1 UAE Team Emirates (UAE) 80:25:01" 2 INEOS Grenadiers (GBr) 4:54 3 Soudal Quick Step (Bel) 5:02 4 Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe (Ger) 6:34 5 Bahrain Victorious (Brn) 11:27 6 Movistar (Spa) 13:24 7 Visma - Lease a Bike (Ned) 17:39 8 EF Education-EasyPost (USA) 24:06 9 Lidl-Trek (USA) 28:41 10 Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL (Ger) 34:33 11 Uno-X Mobility (Nor) 41:48 12 Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra) 47:59 13 Intermarche - Wanty (Bel) 1:02:31 14 Israel - Premier Tech (Isr) 1:04:59 15 Jayco AlUla (Aus) 1:06:29 16 Groupama - FDJ (Fra) 1:13:20 17 TotalEnergies (Fra) 1:24:41 18 Cofidis (Fra) 1:35:34 19 Lotto - Dstny (Bel) 1:50:00 20 Arkea - B&B Hotels (Fra) 2:21:15 21 Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel) 2:40:45 22 Astana Qazaqstan Team (Kaz) 2:59:29 Тур де Франс-2024: Превью Результаты 1 этапа Тур де Франс-2024 Результаты 2 этапа Тур де Франс-2024 Результаты 3 этапа Тур де Франс-2024 Результаты 4 этапа Тур де Франс-2024 Результаты 5 этапа Тур де Франс-2024 Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. 