Тур де Франс-2024. Результаты 5 этапа

Тур де Франс-2024. Результаты 5 этапа

 

 

Сен-Жан-де-Морьен - Сен-Вюльба, 177,4 км 

 

 

1

 

Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

4:08:46

 

 

2

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

00:00

 

 

3

 

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Team

 

 

 

 

4

 

Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

 

 

 

5

 

Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

 

 

 

6

 

Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

7

 

Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

8

 

Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

9

 

Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

10

 

Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

11

 

Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

12

 

Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

13

 

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

14

 

Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

 

 

 

15

 

Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

 

 

 

16

 

Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

17

 

Cédric Beullens (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

 

 

 

18

 

Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

19

 

Ryan Gibbons (Rsa) Lidl - Trek

 

 

 

 

20

 

Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

21

 

Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

22

 

Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

23

 

Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

 

 

 

24

 

Daniel Mclay (Gbr) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

25

 

Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

26

 

Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

27

 

Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

28

 

Derek Gee (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

29

 

Oier Lazkano (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

30

 

Nils Politt (Ger) UAE Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

31

 

Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

32

 

Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

 

 

 

33

 

Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

34

 

Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

35

 

Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

36

 

Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

37

 

Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

38

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

39

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

 

 

 

40

 

Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

41

 

Magnus Cort (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

42

 

Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

43

 

Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal - Quick Step

 

 

 

 

44

 

Yves Lampaert (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step

 

 

 

 

45

 

Mikel Landa (Esp) Soudal - Quick Step

 

 

 

 

46

 

Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

47

 

Marco Haller (Aut) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

48

 

Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

49

 

John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

 

 

 

50

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

51

 

Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

52

 

Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

53

 

Robbe Ghys (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

54

 

Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

55

 

Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

56

 

Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

57

 

Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

58

 

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step

 

 

 

 

59

 

Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

60

 

Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

61

 

Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

 

 

 

62

 

Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

63

 

Laurens De Plus (Bel) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

64

 

Bram Welten (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

 

 

 

65

 

Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

66

 

Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

67

 

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

68

 

Thomas Gachignard (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

 

 

 

69

 

Neilson Powless (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

70

 

Adam Yates (Gbr) UAE Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

71

 

Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

72

 

Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

73

 

Simon Yates (Gbr) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

74

 

Alex Aranburu (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

75

 

Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

76

 

Steff Cras (Bel) TotalEnergies

 

 

 

 

77

 

Michael Morkov (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

78

 

Dorian Godon (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

 

 

 

79

 

Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

80

 

Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step

 

 

 

 

81

 

Clement Russo (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

82

 

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

83

 

Carlos Rodriguez (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

84

 

Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

85

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

86

 

Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

87

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

88

 

Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

89

 

Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

90

 

Elmar Reinders (Ned) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

91

 

Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

92

 

Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

93

 

Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

 

 

 

94

 

Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

 

 

 

95

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

96

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

 

 

 

97

 

Luka Mezgec (Slo) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

98

 

Jordan Jegat (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

 

 

 

99

 

Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

100

 

Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

101

 

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

102

 

Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl - Trek

 

 

 

 

103

 

Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl - Trek

 

 

 

 

104

 

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl - Trek

 

 

 

 

105

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

106

 

Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

107

 

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

108

 

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

109

 

Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

110

 

Warren Barguil (Fra) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

 

 

 

111

 

Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

112

 

Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

113

 

Chris Harper (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

114

 

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

115

 

Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

116

 

Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

 

 

 

117

 

Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

118

 

Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

119

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal - Quick Step

 

 

 

 

120

 

Tim Declercq (Bel) Lidl - Trek

 

 

 

 

121

 

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

122

 

Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

123

 

Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

124

 

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

125

 

Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

126

 

Luke Durbridge (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

127

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

128

 

Rui Costa (Por) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

129

 

Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

130

 

Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

131

 

Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

 

 

 

132

 

Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

133

 

Lenny Martinez (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

134

 

Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

135

 

Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

 

 

 

136

 

Axel Laurance (Fra) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

137

 

Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

138

 

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

139

 

Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

140

 

Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

141

 

Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

142

 

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

 

 

 

143

 

Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

144

 

Luca Mozzato (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

145

 

Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

146

 

Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

147

 

Frank van den Broek (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

 

 

 

148

 

Sean Quinn (Usa ) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

149

 

Clement Champoussin (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

150

 

Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

 

 

 

151

 

Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

 

 

 

152

 

Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

153

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

154

 

Stephen Williams (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

155

 

Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

156

 

Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis

 

1:02

 

 

157

 

Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

00:00

 

 

158

 

Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

 

 

 

159

 

Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal - Quick Step

 

 

 

 

160

 

Bart Lemmen (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

161

 

Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

162

 

Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto - Dstny

 

 

 

 

163

 

Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

 

 

 

164

 

Harold Tejada (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

165

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

166

 

Jan Tratnik (Slo) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

167

 

Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

168

 

Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

 

 

 

169

 

Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

 

 

 

170

 

Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

171

 

Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

172

 

Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

 

2:43

 

 

173

 

Matteo Vercher (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

 

 

 

174

 

Søren Waerenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

3:06

 


 

 

 

Промежуточный спринт. Aoste (Saint-Didier) - 123.2 км

 

 

1

 

Clement Russo (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

20

 

 

2

 

Matteo Vercher (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

17

 

 

3

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

15

 

 

4

 

Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

13

 

 

5

 

Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarche - Wanty

 

11

 

 

6

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

10

 

 

7

 

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

 

9

 

 

8

 

Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

8

 

 

9

 

Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Lidl - Trek

 

7

 

 

10

 

Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar Team

 

6

 

 

11

 

Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

5

 

 

12

 

Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

4

 

 

13

 

Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

3

 

 

14

 

Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

2

 

 

15

 

Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates

 

1

 

 

 

Финиш

 

 

1

 

Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

50

 

 

2

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

30

 

 

3

 

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Team

 

20

 

 

4

 

Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto - Dstny

 

18

 

 

5

 

Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Team DSM-Firmenich - PostNL

 

16

 

 

6

 

Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech

 

14

 

 

7

 

Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

12

 

 

8

 

Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

10

 

 

9

 

Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarche - Wanty

 

8

 

 

10

 

Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost

 

7

 

 

11

 

Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar Team

 

6

 

 

12

 

Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jayco AlUla

 

5

 

 

13

 

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

 

4

 

 

14

 

Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies

 

3

 

 

15

 

Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale

 

2

 


 

 

Горная премия 4 кат. Côte Du Cheval Blanc - 104.6 км

 

 

1

 

Clement Russo (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

1

 
             

 

 

Горная премия 4 кат. Côte De Lhuis - 142.8 км

 

 

1

 

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

1

 
             

 

 

 

 

Генеральная классификация после 5 этапа:
1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 

 

 

Тур де Франс-2024: Превью

Результаты 1 этапа Тур де Франс-2024

Результаты 2 этапа Тур де Франс-2024

Результаты 3 этапа Тур де Франс-2024

Результаты 4 этапа Тур де Франс-2024

Теги к статье: Тур де Франс-2024 Tour de France-2024 Гранд-тур велогонка Мирового тура Марк Кэвендиш

  1. Имя: Станислав

    sstasuk

    Сегодня, 18:40 | Регистрация: 9.03.2011

    БРАВО!!!!

    теперь я видел все :)

    иду на пенсию вместе с ним :)

    болею за, а не против
  2. Имя: Иван

    shekn

    Сегодня, 18:40 | Регистрация: 11.05.2017

    Я в шоке!

  3. Имя: Николай

    Невозмутимый

    Сегодня, 18:40 | Регистрация: 21.05.2023

    ДА! ДА! ДА! ДА! ДААААААААААААА! КЭЭЭЭЭЭЭЭЭЭЭЭЭЭВ!!! А теперь и на пенсию пора. Винокуров молодец! ))

  4. RVL

    Сегодня, 18:40 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

    Снять шляпу и не встать..

    Эта ставка сработала, хотя я не верил..

    Браво..

    Эдди сил тебе...

  5. Имя: Иван

    shekn

    Сегодня, 18:40 | Регистрация: 11.05.2017

    Эээ... С победой всех фанов Кэва и астаны

  6. Имя: Александр

    kwwk

    Сегодня, 18:41 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

    Старина Кэв - красавчег, и сделал все сам практически, так как развоз развалился напрочь.

    Чуток потолкался и сделал это.

    А теперь Астана может и в отпуск уходить))))

  7. Имя: Александр Анатольевич

    shoooster

    Сегодня, 18:41 | Регистрация: 7.07.2021

    Свершилось!

  8. Имя: Иван

    shekn

    Сегодня, 18:42 | Регистрация: 11.05.2017

    Ну вообще так смотрелся , что как бы можно и ещё пару этапчиков )

  9. Гонщик

    Сегодня, 18:43 | Регистрация: 28.05.2017

    Вот это пушечное ядро выдал , почти как десять лет назад ...

  10. Имя: Сергей

    error

    Сегодня, 18:43 | Регистрация: 20.05.2010

    Уаааауууу.... как красиво он это сделал!... и по сути сам решал в конце. 

    Браво Астана дотерпели!...

  11. Имя: Алишер

    старт-шоссе 82

    Сегодня, 18:45 | Регистрация: 8.07.2013

    Не верю своим глазам, одни эмоции ,просто праздник ... давно обещаный праздник.

  12. vova-55

    Сегодня, 18:46 | Регистрация: 20.05.2018

    Кэв, ну просто красавчег. 

    Заслуженная победа!

  13. Имя: Ararat

    ararat

    Сегодня, 18:46 | Регистрация: 11.12.2014

    Ааааааааааааааа..... Молодчина!!!!! А так вообще спокойный человек)) но не сегодня)))))

  14. Имя: Николай.

    Николай Н.

    Сегодня, 18:48 | Регистрация: 15.04.2010

    Вод и совершился этот рекорд. Молодец.

  15. Имя: Васисуалий

    kabachok

    Сегодня, 18:50 | Регистрация: 30.09.2019

    всех растолкал, троих бортанул - вот она, спортивная ярость! стопроцентное зрелище! с победой и Кэва и Астану!

    1. MVDP

      Сегодня, 18:53 | Регистрация: 3.10.2020

      Так минимум половина побед и была добыта.

  16. MVDP

    Сегодня, 18:52 | Регистрация: 3.10.2020

    Теперь есть цель для Поги.

  17. Cepik

    Сегодня, 18:56 | Регистрация: 2.03.2015

    вперед за зеленой майкой!!! :)

  18. diplomat

    Сегодня, 18:59 | Регистрация: 12.03.2011

    Мощно! Кристофф, кстати, тоже высоко заехал. Старая гвардия в деле. 

    1. Имя: Игорь

      shain

      Сегодня, 20:38 | Регистрация: 1.10.2020

      Олды тут.

  19. Имя: Alik

    Astanaforever

    Сегодня, 19:00 | Регистрация: 30.06.2017

    Ура, свершилось! Марк супермен спринтов современности. Сегодня праздник у Астаны!!! Может еще один этапчик взять на эмоциональном подъёме. А почему бы и нет? Все ликуют, все кричат от радости. Но есть еще один вопрос Астане? А, что дальше? Как быть команде в будущем? Ответьте?

    Вся жизнь это гонка.

    1. RVL

      Сегодня, 19:14 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

      Я бы извинился...)

    2. Имя: Мэлс

      nightbuster33

      Сегодня, 19:24 | Регистрация: 20.05.2021

      ЯНУС.

  20. Имя: Dmiriy

    CCir

    Сегодня, 19:01 | Регистрация: 18.05.2023

    спасибо пелотону за круговую поруку

  21. Имя: Юрий

    Крайний

    Сегодня, 19:04 | Регистрация: 21.05.2014

    На наших глазах вырос. Чудил, болел, проигрывал, падал, побеждал.

    Хотим еще!

  22. M-07

    Сегодня, 19:06 | Регистрация: 27.05.2017

    Жаль, что это выиграло, видимо, дали выиграть для рекорда, ибо слишком уж явно все слились и даже не боролись нормально. Восхищаться такими наглыми грубиянами, которые любят пожрезать соперников и устраивать завалы - не для меня.

  23. Имя: Михаил

    motte

    Сегодня, 19:07 | Регистрация: 4.07.2011

    А я верил, верил!!! 

    На, фейсбуке всегда писал, что Он сделает это!!!!! 

    Мы свидетели Истории велоспорта!!!! 

    Зы , а чуть было с тадеем, где Маршал??? Что за организация такая?!!!

    1. Имя: Максим

      maxxxx

      Сегодня, 19:39 | Регистрация: 28.03.2024

      А там похоже Тадей и спровоцировал падения сзади

  24. Имя: Cmapuk

    cmap_nep

    Сегодня, 19:11 | Регистрация: 22.05.2015

    Нет. Такой велоспорт нам не нужен...

  25. Имя: Мэлс

    nightbuster33

    Сегодня, 19:11 | Регистрация: 20.05.2021

    А кто-то  собирался уволить Винокурова,где он. А-у-у-у!!! 

  26. Имя: Андрей

    karlovich

    Сегодня, 19:17 | Регистрация: 17.03.2015

    Ай да коняка старый! Углубил, таки, борозду! Чисто, красиво. Назло хейтерам)))

     

  27. Имя: Алекс

    zalex567

    Сегодня, 19:17 | Регистрация: 13.03.2015

    Очень приятно читать комментарии сегодня! Также, как приятно видеть реакцию гонщиков на победу ветерана! Я очень рад сегодня. Наверное будут разные негативные слова в адрес Кэва, но это не испортит нам удовольствие от сегодняшнего этапа

  28. Имя: андрей

    andr100

    Сегодня, 19:19 | Регистрация: 26.05.2017

    Браво! Это случилось! Кэв наконец-то победил! Щас прорвёт, полоса неудач закончилась, надеюсь.

  29. Имя: Михаил

    motte

    Сегодня, 19:19 | Регистрация: 4.07.2011

    Взято у итальянцев на фейсбуке

    КАВАНДИШ ЭТО ЛЕГЕНДА, ПОБИВАЕТ МЕРККС ВЫИГРАЛ РЕКОРД НА ТУРЕ ДЕ ФРАНЦИЯ

    Марк Кавендиш выиграл пятый этап Тур де Франс и одержал 35-ю победу в карьере на Гранд Букле, побив рекорд Меркс.
    Вот так Cannonball входит в легенды этого вида спорта, его нечеловеческие усилия в первом этапе оставаться на полной ставке окупились. Королевский рейс для британцев из Астаны, которые обыграли Джаспера Филипсена.
    Очень приятно видеть, как вся группа делает комплименты Марку.

    #ciclismo #tourdefrance #tourdefrance2024

  30. Имя: Alik

    Astanaforever

    Сегодня, 19:21 | Регистрация: 30.06.2017

    Вино ради этого одного этапа, положил всю команду. Что эта победа значит для Казахстана, лично? Она победа только Марка, Великобритании. Запомните все.

    Вся жизнь это гонка.
  31. Имя: Андрей Пугачев

    Pugachev

    Сегодня, 19:26 | Регистрация: 8.09.2010

    Матерь Божья.... 

  32. Имя: Alik

    Astanaforever

    Сегодня, 19:29 | Регистрация: 30.06.2017

    Цитата: nightbuster33
    А кто-то  собирался уволить Винокурова,где он. А-у-у-у!!! 
    Слышь, казахстанец, чему радуешься? Победе Великобритании, и его подданному? Казахстан, каким боком здесь? Никто и не вспомнит через несколько лет, что он побеждал в цветах Астаны. Это его победа и ничья другая. Вот если бы выиграл казахстанец, то другое дело. Ради этой победы уничтожили команду полностью загнали ниже плинтуса, понял непонимающий. Радости полные штаны, завтра будут ныть скулить все, что Астаны больше нет. Да, я считаю, что Вино погубил команду ради своего хайпа и собственного ЭГО. И он должен уйти со своего поста. Да, ладно, че тебе объяснять, иди празднуй... патриот)))

    Вся жизнь это гонка.
    1. Имя: Мэлс

      nightbuster33

      Сегодня, 19:49 | Регистрация: 20.05.2021

      Барану трудно объяснить,что сделал Кэв для Казахтана , Астаны и СПОНСОРОВ своей победой на этапе Тур де Франс. CHEESE!

  33. DIM

    Сегодня, 19:37 | Регистрация: 13.10.2012

    Всё, шоу-бизнес закончился)

  34. Имя: Алекс

    zalex567

    Сегодня, 19:38 | Регистрация: 13.03.2015

    Цитата: M-07
    Жаль, что это выиграло, видимо, дали выиграть для рекорда, ибо слишком уж явно все слились и даже не боролись нормально. Восхищаться такими наглыми грубиянами, которые любят пожрезать соперников и устраивать завалы - не для меня.
    Быть спринтером на шоссейных гонках и быть джентльменом - вещи не совместимые. Вспомните хотя бы, как всеми нами любимы Саган высадил локтём того же Кэва на ТДФ. Кстати, Кэв это воспринял, как норму поведения для спринтеров. А сколько хамства мы видели от Филипсона за последнее время?

    1. M-07

      Сегодня, 19:47 | Регистрация: 27.05.2017

      Саган бортанул Кэва? Вообще-то это сам Кэв полез в своей наглой манере, и Саган лишь пытался удержаться в ответ, из-за чего Кэв и упал. И как по-хамски Кэв вёл себя на треке в Рио, и на шоссе не раз завалы устраивал, нагло подрезая соперников. Жёстко и по-хамски, как у Кэва, это разные вещи. Кэвендиш именно хамло на трассе.

  35. Имя: Юрий

    Крайний

    Сегодня, 19:41 | Регистрация: 21.05.2014

    С победой всех. Наверняка найдутся те, кто сочтет эту победу личным оскорблением, но они нам не интересны.
    Написана новая страница истории спорта.

     

    Собственно они уже нашлись. Кто бы сомневался.

  36. Имя: Максим

    дрокер

    Сегодня, 19:45 | Регистрация: 4.05.2017

    Кэва с Победой!

    Тоже не очень верилось, но была надежда. Получилось же на Джиро.

    Помню его сезон, когда влетал в разделители и отбойники, списывали его тогда со счетов.

    Вернулся Кэв, Молодчина!

  37. lazhu

    Сегодня, 19:49 | Регистрация: 14.03.2021

    Ну теперь точно пора на пенсию

  38. Имя: Арман

    Джамайка

    Сегодня, 19:52 | Регистрация: 20.10.2020

    Цитата: Astanaforever
    Вино ради этого одного этапа, положил всю команду. Что эта победа значит для Казахстана, лично? Она победа только Марка, Великобритании. Запомните все.

    не соглашусь. На всех фото будет мелькать майка в национальных цветах и надписью Astana. Для этого проект и задумывался - маркетинг, повышение узнаваемости Казахстана. А то в Европе бы и не знали про нас. Какие имена! Лэнс, Лайфармер, Контадор, Нибали... победители ТДФ, других Гран туров, сколько запоминающихся побед...



    Полагаю, Апельсины не нарочно развозили Кэва, так само вышло :). Т.е. сам Марк нашел ФИлипсена, догадался, что МДВП хорошо развезет

    1. Имя: Сергей

      error

      Сегодня, 20:30 | Регистрация: 20.05.2010

      А Ару... Гаспаротто... Фульсанг наконец? Их лучшие победы в Астане...

  39. Имя: Alik

    Astanaforever

    Сегодня, 19:57 | Регистрация: 30.06.2017

    Цитата: nightbuster33
    Барану трудно объяснить,что сделал Кэв для Казахтана , Астаны и СПОНСОРОВ своей победой на этапе Тур де Франс. CHEESE!
    Дядя, ты дурак?

    Вся жизнь это гонка.
  40. Имя: Алекс

    zalex567

    Сегодня, 20:00 | Регистрация: 13.03.2015

    Цитата: M-07
    Саган бортанул Кэва? Вообще-то это сам Кэв полез в своей наглой манере, и Саган лишь пытался удержаться в ответ, из-за чего Кэв и упал. И как по-хамски Кэв вёл себя на треке в Рио, и на шоссе не раз завалы устраивал, нагло подрезая соперников. Жёстко и по-хамски, как у Кэва, это разные вещи. Кэвендиш именно хамло на трассе.
    Десять раз тогда пересмотрел тот момент. Я был и остаюсь поклонником таланта Петера Сагана, но по моему мнению тогда он просто умышленно выставленным вправо локтем перекрыл лазейку для Кэва и в итоге высадил его на бортик. Арбитры тоже не совсем дурачки и дисквалифицировали Сагана. Я очень тогда был огорчён

  41. Имя: Арман

    Джамайка

    Сегодня, 20:06 | Регистрация: 20.10.2020

    И Филипсен в очердной раз второй. и в очердной раз стремительно ПЕРЕД всеми перебрасывается с крайней правой позиции в крайнюю левую. Че хотел, непонятно, какая уж тут прямолинйность.. И не заметно, что борется за зеленую майку, хотя объявлял - его практически не видно на промежуточных спринтах

    1. Имя: Сергей

      error

      Сегодня, 20:10 | Регистрация: 20.05.2010

      Кэву на колесо рванул... краем глаза увидел кто вылез... поперек отсечь тех кто пытался рвануть за Кэвом... их отсечь а с Кэвом разобраться с колеса. В прямую давить видимо понял что не вытянет ветер.. Но и с колеса не вытянул

  42. Имя: Дмитрий

    Колёсник

    Сегодня, 20:07 | Регистрация: 10.06.2017

    Молодец! Всё сам на финише сделал: лучший поезд нашёл, вовремя перепрыгнул за самым быстрым, на край ушёл - преследователей под ветер выставил. Опыт! Он ещё выиграет :)

  43. Имя: Арман

    Джамайка

    Сегодня, 20:09 | Регистрация: 20.10.2020

    Цитата: Astanaforever
    ......Вино погубил команду ради своего хайпа и собственного ЭГО. И он должен уйти со своего поста. Да, ладно, че тебе объяснять, иди празднуй... патриот)))

    Винокуров - живая легенда, других в РК нет. Тоже бренд, без него никуда

  44. Имя: Alik

    Astanaforever

    Сегодня, 20:39 | Регистрация: 30.06.2017

    https://www.cyclingnews.com/news/exclusive-chinese-brand-xds-carbon-tech-invest
    s-in-astana-qazaqstan-to-create-new-super-team/. Этот , спонсор вложит деньги? Понятно.

    Вся жизнь это гонка.
  45. Имя: Арман

    Джамайка

    Сегодня, 20:48 | Регистрация: 20.10.2020

    но вообще то еще до Филипсена перед фронтом переметнулся Кэв, но не с таким размахом

  46. Имя: Юрий

    Velogonec

    Сегодня, 20:52 | Регистрация: 5.07.2014

    Цитата: CCir
    спасибо пелотону за круговую поруку
    Реально есть люди которые верят, что все договорились проиграть Кеву и «подарить» рекорд ??

Комментарии

  • Velogonec
    Тур де Франс-2024. Результаты ... (55)
    Velogonec-Фото
    Цитата: CCir
    спасибо пелотону за круговую поруку
    Реально есть люди которые верят, что все договорились проиграть Кеву и «подарить» рекорд ??
  • Джамайка
    Тур де Франс-2024. Результаты ... (55)
    Джамайка-Фото

    но вообще то еще до Филипсена перед фронтом переметнулся Кэв, но не с таким размахом

  • Astanaforever
    Тур де Франс-2024. Результаты ... (55)
    Astanaforever-Фото

    https://www.cyclingnews.com/news/exclusive-chinese-brand-xds-carbon-tech-invest
    s-in-astana-qazaqstan-to-create-new-super-team/. Этот , спонсор вложит деньги? Понятно.

  • shain
    Тур де Франс-2024. Результаты ... (55)
    shain-Фото
    Олды тут.
  • error
    Тур де Франс-2024. Результаты ... (55)
    error-Фото
    А Ару... Гаспаротто... Фульсанг наконец? Их лучшие победы в Астане...
  • Silikaat
    Марк Кэвендиш — победитель 5 э ... (1)
    Silikaat-Фото

    Да есть же!!! Кэв--красава!!!

  • error
    Тур де Франс-2024. Результаты ... (55)
    error-Фото

    Кэву на колесо рванул... краем глаза увидел кто вылез... поперек отсечь тех кто пытался рвануть за Кэвом... их отсечь а с Кэвом разобраться с колеса. В прямую давить видимо понял что не вытянет ветер.. Но и с колеса не вытянул

  • Джамайка
    Тур де Франс-2024. Результаты ... (55)
    Джамайка-Фото

    Цитата: Astanaforever
    ......Вино погубил команду ради своего хайпа и собственного ЭГО. И он должен уйти со своего поста. Да, ладно, че тебе объяснять, иди празднуй... патриот)))

    Винокуров - живая легенда, других в РК нет. Тоже бренд, без него никуда

  • Колёсник
    Тур де Франс-2024. Результаты ... (55)
    Колёсник-Фото
    Молодец! Всё сам на финише сделал: лучший поезд нашёл, вовремя перепрыгнул за самым быстрым, на край ушёл - преследователей под ветер выставил. Опыт! Он ещё выиграет :)
  • Джамайка
    Тур де Франс-2024. Результаты ... (55)
    Джамайка-Фото

    И Филипсен в очердной раз второй. и в очердной раз стремительно ПЕРЕД всеми перебрасывается с крайней правой позиции в крайнюю левую. Че хотел, непонятно, какая уж тут прямолинйность.. И не заметно, что борется за зеленую майку, хотя объявлял - его практически не видно на промежуточных спринтах

