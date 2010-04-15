VeloNEWS
Вуэльта Валенсии-2024. Этап 5

Bétera - Valencia,93 км

 

 

1

 

William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team

 

2:08:18

 

 

2

 

Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:00:08

 

 

3

 

Vito Braet (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

4

 

Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

5

 

Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

6

 

Davide De Pretto (Ita) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

7

 

Tyler Stites (Usa) Project Echelon Racing

 

 

 

 

8

 

Johan Meens (Bel) Bingoal Wb

 

 

 

 

9

 

Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

10

 

Jan Christen (Sui) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

11

 

Alexander Hajek (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

12

 

Xabier Isasa Larrañaga (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

13

 

Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

14

 

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

15

 

Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

16

 

Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

17

 

Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

18

 

Paul Double (Gbr) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

19

 

Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

20

 

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

21

 

Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Esp) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

22

 

Floris De Tier (Bel) Bingoal Wb

 

 

 

 

23

 

Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

24

 

Oier Lazkano Lopez (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

25

 

Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

26

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

27

 

Welay Hagos Berhe (Eth) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

28

 

Joan Bou Company (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

29

 

Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

30

 

Filippo Zana (Ita) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

31

 

Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

32

 

Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

33

 

Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

34

 

Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

35

 

Jose Maria Garcia Soriano (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling

 

 

 

 

36

 

Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

37

 

Joel Nicolau Beltran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

38

 

Javier Romo Oliver (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

39

 

Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Esp) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

40

 

Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:00:14

 

 

41

 

Mikel Iturria Segurola (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

42

 

Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

43

 

Fernando Tercero Lopez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

44

 

Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

45

 

Jokin Murguialday (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:00:21

 

 

46

 

Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

47

 

Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

48

 

Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team

 

0:00:32

 

 

49

 

Louis Blouwe (Bel) Bingoal Wb

 

 

 

 

50

 

Nathan Vandepitte (Fra) Bingoal Wb

 

 

 

 

51

 

Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

52

 

Alex Molenaar (Ned) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling

 

 

 

 

53

 

Jaume Guardeño Roma (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

54

 

Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

55

 

Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

56

 

Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

57

 

Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos-Bh

 

 

 

 

58

 

Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling

 

 

 

 

59

 

Tim Rex (Bel) Wanty-Re Uz-Technord

 

 

 

 

60

 

Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Bh

 

 

 

 

61

 

Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Esp) Burgos-Bh

 

 

 

 

62

 

Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Esp) Burgos-Bh

 

 

 

 

63

 

Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

64

 

Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

65

 

Marco Tizza (Ita) Bingoal Wb

 

 

 

 

66

 

Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

67

 

Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

68

 

Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:01:11

 

 

69

 

Antonio Pedrero (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:02:11

 

 

70

 

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

 

0:03:22

 

 

71

 

Negasi Haylu Abreha (Eth) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:04:14

 

 

72

 

James Whelan (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

73

 

Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

74

 

Nicolo' Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

75

 

Francisco Muñoz Llana (Esp) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

76

 

Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

77

 

Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

78

 

Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

79

 

Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

80

 

Richard Arnopol (Usa) Project Echelon Racing

 

 

 

 

81

 

Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

82

 

Unai Iribar Jauregi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

83

 

Nathan Smith (Gbr) Team Novo Nordisk

 

 

 

 

84

 

Jannik Steimle (Ger) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

85

 

David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk

 

 

 

 

86

 

Unai Esparza Garin (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling

 

 

 

 

87

 

Laurent Gervais (Can) Project Echelon Racing

 

 

 

 

88

 

Matthew Zimmer (Usa) Project Echelon Racing

 

 

 

 

89

 

Samuel Boardman (Usa) Project Echelon Racing

 

 

 

 

90

 

Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

91

 

Kopecký Matyáš Kopecký Matyáš (Cze) Team Novo Nordisk

 

 

 

 

92

 

Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

93

 

Riccardo Lucca (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

94

 

Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

95

 

Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:04:19

 

 

96

 

Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:04:20

 

 

97

 

Duarte Marivoet Scholiers (Bel) Uae Team Emirates Gen-Z

 

0:08:03

 

 

98

 

Eugenio Sanchez Lopez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

99

 

Gorka Sorarrain Agirrezabala (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

100

 

Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Esp) Burgos-Bh

 

 

 

 

101

 

Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

102

 

Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Burgos-Bh

 

0:08:58

 

 

103

 

Alex Jaime Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

104

 

Alexander Salby (Den) Bingoal Wb

 

 

 

 

105

 

Gonzalo Ariño Bolinches (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling

 

 

 

 

106

 

Jan Dunnewind (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk

 

 

 

 

107

 

Lucas Dauge (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk

 

 

 

 

108

 

Sergi Darder Gari (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling

 

 

 

 

109

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

110

 

Sébastien Van Poppel (Bel) Bingoal Wb Devo Team

 

 

 

 

111

 

Pau Llaneras Casas (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling

 

 

 

 

112

 

Miguel Angel Fernandez Ruiz (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:13:07

 

 

113

 

Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

114

 

Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

 

 

Итоговая генеральная классификация

 

 

1

 

Brandon McNulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates

 

17:52:34

 

 

2

 

Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:00:14

 

 

3

 

Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:00:17

 

 

4

 

Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:00:20

 

 

5

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:00:34

 

 

6

 

Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Esp) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

7

 

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:00:36

 

 

8

 

Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:00:54

 

 

9

 

Javier Romo Oliver (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:00:57

 

 

10

 

Welay Hagos Berhe (Eth) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:00:58

 

 

11

 

Paul Double (Gbr) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:01:11

 

 

12

 

Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

13

 

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:01:20

 

 

14

 

Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:01:22

 

 

15

 

Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Esp) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

16

 

Filippo Zana (Ita) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:01:36

 

 

17

 

Joan Bou Company (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:01:41

 

 

18

 

Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team

 

0:01:42

 

 

19

 

Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:01:44

 

 

20

 

Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:01:56

 

 

21

 

Davide De Pretto (Ita) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:02:03

 

 

22

 

Floris De Tier (Bel) Bingoal Wb

 

0:02:11

 

 

23

 

Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:02:25

 

 

24

 

Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:02:40

 

 

25

 

Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Bh

 

0:02:47

 

 

26

 

Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

27

 

Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:02:48

 

 

28

 

Mikel Iturria Segurola (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:03:06

 

 

29

 

Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:03:12

 

 

30

 

Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:04:22

 

 

31

 

Alex Molenaar (Ned) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling

 

0:04:26

 

 

32

 

Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:05:26

 

 

33

 

Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek

 

0:05:48

 

 

34

 

Xabier Isasa Larrañaga (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:06:28

 

 

35

 

Alexander Hajek (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:08:15

 

 

36

 

Tyler Stites (Usa) Project Echelon Racing

 

0:08:31

 

 

37

 

Tim Rex (Bel) Wanty-Re Uz-Technord

 

0:08:53

 

 

38

 

Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Esp) Burgos-Bh

 

0:09:22

 

 

39

 

Unai Iribar Jauregi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:09:25

 

 

40

 

James Whelan (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:09:38

 

 

41

 

William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team

 

0:10:03

 

 

42

 

Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos-Bh

 

0:10:37

 

 

43

 

Joel Nicolau Beltran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:11:12

 

 

44

 

Jan Christen (Sui) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:11:25

 

 

45

 

Fernando Tercero Lopez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:11:44

 

 

46

 

Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:13:30

 

 

47

 

Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:13:38

 

 

48

 

Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:14:47

 

 

49

 

Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:15:07

 

 

50

 

Marco Tizza (Ita) Bingoal Wb

 

0:15:18

 

 

51

 

Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Esp) Burgos-Bh

 

 

 

 

52

 

Jose Maria Garcia Soriano (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling

 

0:15:58

 

 

53

 

Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:16:10

 

 

54

 

Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:16:19

 

 

55

 

Johan Meens (Bel) Bingoal Wb

 

0:16:45

 

 

56

 

Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:17:10

 

 

57

 

Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:17:12

 

 

58

 

Louis Blouwe (Bel) Bingoal Wb

 

0:17:32

 

 

59

 

Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling

 

0:17:53

 

 

60

 

Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:18:23

 

 

61

 

Oier Lazkano Lopez (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:18:45

 

 

62

 

Jaume Guardeño Roma (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:18:55

 

 

63

 

Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:19:04

 

 

64

 

Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:19:13

 

 

65

 

Francisco Muñoz Llana (Esp) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:19:24

 

 

66

 

Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:19:31

 

 

67

 

Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:20:11

 

 

68

 

David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk

 

0:20:21

 

 

69

 

Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:20:58

 

 

70

 

Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:21:12

 

 

71

 

Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:21:39

 

 

72

 

Jokin Murguialday (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:21:49

 

 

73

 

Richard Arnopol (Usa) Project Echelon Racing

 

0:21:51

 

 

74

 

Kopecký Matyáš Kopecký Matyáš (Cze) Team Novo Nordisk

 

0:21:55

 

 

75

 

Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:22:06

 

 

76

 

Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:22:17

 

 

77

 

Laurent Gervais (Can) Project Echelon Racing

 

0:22:23

 

 

78

 

Gorka Sorarrain Agirrezabala (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:22:40

 

 

79

 

Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:22:46

 

 

80

 

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

 

0:22:49

 

 

81

 

Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:23:11

 

 

82

 

Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:23:17

 

 

83

 

Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

0:23:45

 

 

84

 

Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:24:01

 

 

85

 

Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:24:20

 

 

86

 

Nicolo' Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:24:32

 

 

87

 

Matthew Zimmer (Usa) Project Echelon Racing

 

0:25:01

 

 

88

 

Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:25:08

 

 

89

 

Nathan Vandepitte (Fra) Bingoal Wb

 

0:25:10

 

 

90

 

Antonio Pedrero (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:25:18

 

 

91

 

Negasi Haylu Abreha (Eth) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:25:38

 

 

92

 

Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:26:16

 

 

93

 

Nathan Smith (Gbr) Team Novo Nordisk

 

0:27:00

 

 

94

 

Riccardo Lucca (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:27:08

 

 

95

 

Vito Braet (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:28:18

 

 

96

 

Unai Esparza Garin (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling

 

0:29:07

 

 

97

 

Pau Llaneras Casas (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling

 

0:29:24

 

 

98

 

Samuel Boardman (Usa) Project Echelon Racing

 

0:29:43

 

 

99

 

Eugenio Sanchez Lopez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:29:53

 

 

100

 

Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Esp) Burgos-Bh

 

0:30:04

 

 

101

 

Jannik Steimle (Ger) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

102

 

Alex Jaime Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:30:19

 

 

103

 

Sergi Darder Gari (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling

 

0:31:26

 

 

104

 

Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Burgos-Bh

 

0:33:06

 

 

105

 

Alexander Salby (Den) Bingoal Wb

 

0:33:43

 

 

106

 

Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:33:57

 

 

107

 

Lucas Dauge (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk

 

0:34:26

 

 

108

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:36:30

 

 

109

 

Duarte Marivoet Scholiers (Bel) Uae Team Emirates Gen-Z

 

0:36:49

 

 

110

 

Gonzalo Ariño Bolinches (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling

 

0:39:02

 

 

111

 

Sébastien Van Poppel (Bel) Bingoal Wb Devo Team

 

0:39:31

 

 

112

 

Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:39:48

 

 

113

 

Jan Dunnewind (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk

 

0:42:01

 

 

114

 

Miguel Angel Fernandez Ruiz (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:45:03

 

 

Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.

Теги к статье: Вуэльта Валенсии-2024 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana-2024 велогонка категории 2.Pro

  1. RVL

    Вчера, 19:23 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

    Классное соло!

  2. Имя: Мэлс

    nightbuster33

    Вчера, 19:24 | Регистрация: 20.05.2021

    Многочисленные повороты помогли Барте выиграть этап. Проходил повороты не снижая скорость.МОЛОДЕЦ!

  3. Имя: Николай.

    Николай Н.

    Вчера, 19:33 | Регистрация: 15.04.2010

    Что значит желание выиграть этап и большое терпение.

  4. Имя: Мэлс

    nightbuster33

    Сегодня, 00:48 | Регистрация: 20.05.2021

    В третьей гонке подряд в ген.квалификации первая десятка распологается в одной минуте.Если такое случится и в 3-х гонках МТ,то нас ожидает жаркий сезон; к основным лидерам,в борьбе за лидерство,могут подключится молодые малоизвестные таланты. И в первую очередь, на этапах.

