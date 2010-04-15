Вуэльта Валенсии-2024. Этап 5 Категория:

VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |

Дата:

Вчера, 19:16 Bétera - Valencia,93 км 1 William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team 2:08:18 2 Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:00:08 3 Vito Braet (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty 4 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 5 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 6 Davide De Pretto (Ita) Team Jayco Alula 7 Tyler Stites (Usa) Project Echelon Racing 8 Johan Meens (Bel) Bingoal Wb 9 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora - Hansgrohe 10 Jan Christen (Sui) Uae Team Emirates 11 Alexander Hajek (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 12 Xabier Isasa Larrañaga (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 15 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 16 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 17 Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates 18 Paul Double (Gbr) Team Polti Kometa 19 Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 20 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Uae Team Emirates 21 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Esp) Bahrain Victorious 22 Floris De Tier (Bel) Bingoal Wb 23 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa 24 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Esp) Movistar Team 25 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Esp) Movistar Team 26 Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe 27 Welay Hagos Berhe (Eth) Team Jayco Alula 28 Joan Bou Company (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 30 Filippo Zana (Ita) Team Jayco Alula 31 Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 32 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Team Jayco Alula 33 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché - Wanty 34 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek 35 Jose Maria Garcia Soriano (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling 36 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 37 Joel Nicolau Beltran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 38 Javier Romo Oliver (Esp) Movistar Team 39 Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Esp) Uae Team Emirates 40 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:14 41 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 42 Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 43 Fernando Tercero Lopez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa 44 Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek 45 Jokin Murguialday (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:00:21 46 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 47 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:32 49 Louis Blouwe (Bel) Bingoal Wb 50 Nathan Vandepitte (Fra) Bingoal Wb 51 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty 52 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling 53 Jaume Guardeño Roma (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 54 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 55 Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 56 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 57 Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos-Bh 58 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling 59 Tim Rex (Bel) Wanty-Re Uz-Technord 60 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Bh 61 Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Esp) Burgos-Bh 62 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Esp) Burgos-Bh 63 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 64 Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team 65 Marco Tizza (Ita) Bingoal Wb 66 Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 67 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 68 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:01:11 69 Antonio Pedrero (Esp) Movistar Team 0:02:11 70 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek 0:03:22 71 Negasi Haylu Abreha (Eth) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:04:14 72 James Whelan (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 73 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jayco Alula 74 Nicolo' Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 75 Francisco Muñoz Llana (Esp) Team Polti Kometa 76 Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 77 Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 78 Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek 79 Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty 80 Richard Arnopol (Usa) Project Echelon Racing 81 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora - Hansgrohe 82 Unai Iribar Jauregi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 83 Nathan Smith (Gbr) Team Novo Nordisk 84 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 85 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 86 Unai Esparza Garin (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling 87 Laurent Gervais (Can) Project Echelon Racing 88 Matthew Zimmer (Usa) Project Echelon Racing 89 Samuel Boardman (Usa) Project Echelon Racing 90 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty 91 Kopecký Matyáš Kopecký Matyáš (Cze) Team Novo Nordisk 92 Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 93 Riccardo Lucca (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 94 Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 95 Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:04:19 96 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:04:20 97 Duarte Marivoet Scholiers (Bel) Uae Team Emirates Gen-Z 0:08:03 98 Eugenio Sanchez Lopez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 99 Gorka Sorarrain Agirrezabala (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 100 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Esp) Burgos-Bh 101 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 102 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Burgos-Bh 0:08:58 103 Alex Jaime Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 104 Alexander Salby (Den) Bingoal Wb 105 Gonzalo Ariño Bolinches (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling 106 Jan Dunnewind (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 107 Lucas Dauge (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 108 Sergi Darder Gari (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling 109 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 110 Sébastien Van Poppel (Bel) Bingoal Wb Devo Team 111 Pau Llaneras Casas (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling 112 Miguel Angel Fernandez Ruiz (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:13:07 113 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 114 Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty DNF Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team Итоговая генеральная классификация 1 Brandon McNulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates 17:52:34 2 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:14 3 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:17 4 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:00:20 5 Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:34 6 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Esp) Bahrain Victorious 7 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Uae Team Emirates 0:00:36 8 Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:54 9 Javier Romo Oliver (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:57 10 Welay Hagos Berhe (Eth) Team Jayco Alula 0:00:58 11 Paul Double (Gbr) Team Polti Kometa 0:01:11 12 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek 13 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:01:20 14 Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:01:22 15 Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Esp) Uae Team Emirates 16 Filippo Zana (Ita) Team Jayco Alula 0:01:36 17 Joan Bou Company (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:41 18 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:42 19 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché - Wanty 0:01:44 20 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:01:56 21 Davide De Pretto (Ita) Team Jayco Alula 0:02:03 22 Floris De Tier (Bel) Bingoal Wb 0:02:11 23 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:25 24 Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:02:40 25 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Bh 0:02:47 26 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 27 Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:02:48 28 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:06 29 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:03:12 30 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:04:22 31 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling 0:04:26 32 Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:05:26 33 Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:05:48 34 Xabier Isasa Larrañaga (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:28 35 Alexander Hajek (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:08:15 36 Tyler Stites (Usa) Project Echelon Racing 0:08:31 37 Tim Rex (Bel) Wanty-Re Uz-Technord 0:08:53 38 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Esp) Burgos-Bh 0:09:22 39 Unai Iribar Jauregi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:09:25 40 James Whelan (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:09:38 41 William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team 0:10:03 42 Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos-Bh 0:10:37 43 Joel Nicolau Beltran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:11:12 44 Jan Christen (Sui) Uae Team Emirates 0:11:25 45 Fernando Tercero Lopez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa 0:11:44 46 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:30 47 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Esp) Movistar Team 0:13:38 48 Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:14:47 49 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:15:07 50 Marco Tizza (Ita) Bingoal Wb 0:15:18 51 Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Esp) Burgos-Bh 52 Jose Maria Garcia Soriano (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling 0:15:58 53 Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:16:10 54 Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:16:19 55 Johan Meens (Bel) Bingoal Wb 0:16:45 56 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 0:17:10 57 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Team Jayco Alula 0:17:12 58 Louis Blouwe (Bel) Bingoal Wb 0:17:32 59 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling 0:17:53 60 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:18:23 61 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Esp) Movistar Team 0:18:45 62 Jaume Guardeño Roma (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:18:55 63 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:19:04 64 Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team 0:19:13 65 Francisco Muñoz Llana (Esp) Team Polti Kometa 0:19:24 66 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:19:31 67 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:20:11 68 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:21 69 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:20:58 70 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:21:12 71 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa 0:21:39 72 Jokin Murguialday (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:21:49 73 Richard Arnopol (Usa) Project Echelon Racing 0:21:51 74 Kopecký Matyáš Kopecký Matyáš (Cze) Team Novo Nordisk 0:21:55 75 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:22:06 76 Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:22:17 77 Laurent Gervais (Can) Project Echelon Racing 0:22:23 78 Gorka Sorarrain Agirrezabala (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:22:40 79 Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty 0:22:46 80 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek 0:22:49 81 Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:23:11 82 Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:23:17 83 Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek 0:23:45 84 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty 0:24:01 85 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty 0:24:20 86 Nicolo' Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:24:32 87 Matthew Zimmer (Usa) Project Echelon Racing 0:25:01 88 Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:08 89 Nathan Vandepitte (Fra) Bingoal Wb 0:25:10 90 Antonio Pedrero (Esp) Movistar Team 0:25:18 91 Negasi Haylu Abreha (Eth) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:25:38 92 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jayco Alula 0:26:16 93 Nathan Smith (Gbr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:27:00 94 Riccardo Lucca (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:27:08 95 Vito Braet (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty 0:28:18 96 Unai Esparza Garin (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling 0:29:07 97 Pau Llaneras Casas (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling 0:29:24 98 Samuel Boardman (Usa) Project Echelon Racing 0:29:43 99 Eugenio Sanchez Lopez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:29:53 100 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Esp) Burgos-Bh 0:30:04 101 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 102 Alex Jaime Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:30:19 103 Sergi Darder Gari (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling 0:31:26 104 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Burgos-Bh 0:33:06 105 Alexander Salby (Den) Bingoal Wb 0:33:43 106 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:33:57 107 Lucas Dauge (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:34:26 108 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:36:30 109 Duarte Marivoet Scholiers (Bel) Uae Team Emirates Gen-Z 0:36:49 110 Gonzalo Ariño Bolinches (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling 0:39:02 111 Sébastien Van Poppel (Bel) Bingoal Wb Devo Team 0:39:31 112 Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty 0:39:48 113 Jan Dunnewind (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:42:01 114 Miguel Angel Fernandez Ruiz (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:45:03 Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно. Теги к статье: Вуэльта Валенсии-2024 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana-2024 велогонка категории 2.Pro



Комментариев

(4)

Просмотров

(640)

В тему: Звезда Бессежа-2024. Этап 5

Вуэльта Валенсии-2024. Этап 4

Звезда Бессежа-2024. Этап 4

Вуэльта Валенсии-2024. Этап 3

Звезда Бессежа-2024. Этап 2

Вуэльта Валенсии-2024. Этап 2

Вуэльта Валенсии-2024. Этап 1

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race-2024. Результаты

Surf Coast Classic-2024. Результаты

Classica Comunitat Valenciana 1969 - Gran Premi Valencia-2024

Мы рекомендуем Вам Уважаемый посетитель, Вы зашли на сайт как незарегистрированный пользователь.Мы рекомендуем Вам зарегистрироваться либо войти на сайт под своим именем. Информация

Посетители, находящиеся в группе Гость, не могут оставлять комментарии к данной публикации.