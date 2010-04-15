Вуэльта Валенсии-2024. Этап 5

- Категория:
- VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |
- Дата:
- Вчера, 19:16
|
|
Bétera - Valencia,93 км
|
|
|
1
|
|
William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team
|
|
2:08:18
|
|
|
2
|
|
Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:00:08
|
|
|
3
|
|
Vito Braet (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
Davide De Pretto (Ita) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Tyler Stites (Usa) Project Echelon Racing
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Johan Meens (Bel) Bingoal Wb
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Jan Christen (Sui) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Alexander Hajek (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Xabier Isasa Larrañaga (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Paul Double (Gbr) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
Floris De Tier (Bel) Bingoal Wb
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
Oier Lazkano Lopez (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
Welay Hagos Berhe (Eth) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
Joan Bou Company (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
Filippo Zana (Ita) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
Jose Maria Garcia Soriano (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
Joel Nicolau Beltran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
Javier Romo Oliver (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Esp) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
0:00:14
|
|
|
41
|
|
Mikel Iturria Segurola (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
Fernando Tercero Lopez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
Jokin Murguialday (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
0:00:21
|
|
|
46
|
|
Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|
|
0:00:32
|
|
|
49
|
|
Louis Blouwe (Bel) Bingoal Wb
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
Nathan Vandepitte (Fra) Bingoal Wb
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
Alex Molenaar (Ned) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
Jaume Guardeño Roma (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos-Bh
|
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
Tim Rex (Bel) Wanty-Re Uz-Technord
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
Marco Tizza (Ita) Bingoal Wb
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:01:11
|
|
|
69
|
|
Antonio Pedrero (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
0:02:11
|
|
|
70
|
|
Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:03:22
|
|
|
71
|
|
Negasi Haylu Abreha (Eth) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:04:14
|
|
|
72
|
|
James Whelan (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
Nicolo' Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
Francisco Muñoz Llana (Esp) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
Richard Arnopol (Usa) Project Echelon Racing
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
Unai Iribar Jauregi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
Nathan Smith (Gbr) Team Novo Nordisk
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
Jannik Steimle (Ger) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
Unai Esparza Garin (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
Laurent Gervais (Can) Project Echelon Racing
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
Matthew Zimmer (Usa) Project Echelon Racing
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
Samuel Boardman (Usa) Project Echelon Racing
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
Kopecký Matyáš Kopecký Matyáš (Cze) Team Novo Nordisk
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
Riccardo Lucca (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:04:19
|
|
|
96
|
|
Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:04:20
|
|
|
97
|
|
Duarte Marivoet Scholiers (Bel) Uae Team Emirates Gen-Z
|
|
0:08:03
|
|
|
98
|
|
Eugenio Sanchez Lopez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
Gorka Sorarrain Agirrezabala (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Burgos-Bh
|
|
0:08:58
|
|
|
103
|
|
Alex Jaime Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
Alexander Salby (Den) Bingoal Wb
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
Gonzalo Ariño Bolinches (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
Jan Dunnewind (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
Lucas Dauge (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
Sergi Darder Gari (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
Sébastien Van Poppel (Bel) Bingoal Wb Devo Team
|
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
Pau Llaneras Casas (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
Miguel Angel Fernandez Ruiz (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
0:13:07
|
|
|
113
|
|
Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
114
|
|
Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
Итоговая генеральная классификация
|
|
|
1
|
|
Brandon McNulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
17:52:34
|
|
|
2
|
|
Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
0:00:14
|
|
|
3
|
|
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
0:00:17
|
|
|
4
|
|
Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
0:00:20
|
|
|
5
|
|
Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
0:00:34
|
|
|
6
|
|
Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
0:00:36
|
|
|
8
|
|
Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
0:00:54
|
|
|
9
|
|
Javier Romo Oliver (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
0:00:57
|
|
|
10
|
|
Welay Hagos Berhe (Eth) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
0:00:58
|
|
|
11
|
|
Paul Double (Gbr) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
0:01:11
|
|
|
12
|
|
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
0:01:20
|
|
|
14
|
|
Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
0:01:22
|
|
|
15
|
|
Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Esp) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Filippo Zana (Ita) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
0:01:36
|
|
|
17
|
|
Joan Bou Company (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
0:01:41
|
|
|
18
|
|
Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|
|
0:01:42
|
|
|
19
|
|
Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
0:01:44
|
|
|
20
|
|
Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:01:56
|
|
|
21
|
|
Davide De Pretto (Ita) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
0:02:03
|
|
|
22
|
|
Floris De Tier (Bel) Bingoal Wb
|
|
0:02:11
|
|
|
23
|
|
Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
0:02:25
|
|
|
24
|
|
Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
0:02:40
|
|
|
25
|
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|
|
0:02:47
|
|
|
26
|
|
Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
0:02:48
|
|
|
28
|
|
Mikel Iturria Segurola (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
0:03:06
|
|
|
29
|
|
Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
0:03:12
|
|
|
30
|
|
Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
0:04:22
|
|
|
31
|
|
Alex Molenaar (Ned) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling
|
|
0:04:26
|
|
|
32
|
|
Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
0:05:26
|
|
|
33
|
|
Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:05:48
|
|
|
34
|
|
Xabier Isasa Larrañaga (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
0:06:28
|
|
|
35
|
|
Alexander Hajek (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
0:08:15
|
|
|
36
|
|
Tyler Stites (Usa) Project Echelon Racing
|
|
0:08:31
|
|
|
37
|
|
Tim Rex (Bel) Wanty-Re Uz-Technord
|
|
0:08:53
|
|
|
38
|
|
Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|
|
0:09:22
|
|
|
39
|
|
Unai Iribar Jauregi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
0:09:25
|
|
|
40
|
|
James Whelan (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:09:38
|
|
|
41
|
|
William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team
|
|
0:10:03
|
|
|
42
|
|
Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos-Bh
|
|
0:10:37
|
|
|
43
|
|
Joel Nicolau Beltran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
0:11:12
|
|
|
44
|
|
Jan Christen (Sui) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
0:11:25
|
|
|
45
|
|
Fernando Tercero Lopez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
0:11:44
|
|
|
46
|
|
Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
0:13:30
|
|
|
47
|
|
Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
0:13:38
|
|
|
48
|
|
Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:14:47
|
|
|
49
|
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:15:07
|
|
|
50
|
|
Marco Tizza (Ita) Bingoal Wb
|
|
0:15:18
|
|
|
51
|
|
Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
Jose Maria Garcia Soriano (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling
|
|
0:15:58
|
|
|
53
|
|
Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
0:16:10
|
|
|
54
|
|
Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
0:16:19
|
|
|
55
|
|
Johan Meens (Bel) Bingoal Wb
|
|
0:16:45
|
|
|
56
|
|
Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
0:17:10
|
|
|
57
|
|
Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
0:17:12
|
|
|
58
|
|
Louis Blouwe (Bel) Bingoal Wb
|
|
0:17:32
|
|
|
59
|
|
Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling
|
|
0:17:53
|
|
|
60
|
|
Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
0:18:23
|
|
|
61
|
|
Oier Lazkano Lopez (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
0:18:45
|
|
|
62
|
|
Jaume Guardeño Roma (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
0:18:55
|
|
|
63
|
|
Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
0:19:04
|
|
|
64
|
|
Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
0:19:13
|
|
|
65
|
|
Francisco Muñoz Llana (Esp) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
0:19:24
|
|
|
66
|
|
Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
0:19:31
|
|
|
67
|
|
Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
0:20:11
|
|
|
68
|
|
David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|
|
0:20:21
|
|
|
69
|
|
Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:20:58
|
|
|
70
|
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
0:21:12
|
|
|
71
|
|
Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
0:21:39
|
|
|
72
|
|
Jokin Murguialday (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
0:21:49
|
|
|
73
|
|
Richard Arnopol (Usa) Project Echelon Racing
|
|
0:21:51
|
|
|
74
|
|
Kopecký Matyáš Kopecký Matyáš (Cze) Team Novo Nordisk
|
|
0:21:55
|
|
|
75
|
|
Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
0:22:06
|
|
|
76
|
|
Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
0:22:17
|
|
|
77
|
|
Laurent Gervais (Can) Project Echelon Racing
|
|
0:22:23
|
|
|
78
|
|
Gorka Sorarrain Agirrezabala (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
0:22:40
|
|
|
79
|
|
Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
0:22:46
|
|
|
80
|
|
Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:22:49
|
|
|
81
|
|
Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
0:23:11
|
|
|
82
|
|
Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:23:17
|
|
|
83
|
|
Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:23:45
|
|
|
84
|
|
Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
0:24:01
|
|
|
85
|
|
Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
0:24:20
|
|
|
86
|
|
Nicolo' Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
0:24:32
|
|
|
87
|
|
Matthew Zimmer (Usa) Project Echelon Racing
|
|
0:25:01
|
|
|
88
|
|
Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
0:25:08
|
|
|
89
|
|
Nathan Vandepitte (Fra) Bingoal Wb
|
|
0:25:10
|
|
|
90
|
|
Antonio Pedrero (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
0:25:18
|
|
|
91
|
|
Negasi Haylu Abreha (Eth) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:25:38
|
|
|
92
|
|
Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
0:26:16
|
|
|
93
|
|
Nathan Smith (Gbr) Team Novo Nordisk
|
|
0:27:00
|
|
|
94
|
|
Riccardo Lucca (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
0:27:08
|
|
|
95
|
|
Vito Braet (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
0:28:18
|
|
|
96
|
|
Unai Esparza Garin (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling
|
|
0:29:07
|
|
|
97
|
|
Pau Llaneras Casas (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling
|
|
0:29:24
|
|
|
98
|
|
Samuel Boardman (Usa) Project Echelon Racing
|
|
0:29:43
|
|
|
99
|
|
Eugenio Sanchez Lopez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
0:29:53
|
|
|
100
|
|
Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|
|
0:30:04
|
|
|
101
|
|
Jannik Steimle (Ger) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
Alex Jaime Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
0:30:19
|
|
|
103
|
|
Sergi Darder Gari (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling
|
|
0:31:26
|
|
|
104
|
|
Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Burgos-Bh
|
|
0:33:06
|
|
|
105
|
|
Alexander Salby (Den) Bingoal Wb
|
|
0:33:43
|
|
|
106
|
|
Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
0:33:57
|
|
|
107
|
|
Lucas Dauge (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|
|
0:34:26
|
|
|
108
|
|
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
0:36:30
|
|
|
109
|
|
Duarte Marivoet Scholiers (Bel) Uae Team Emirates Gen-Z
|
|
0:36:49
|
|
|
110
|
|
Gonzalo Ariño Bolinches (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling
|
|
0:39:02
|
|
|
111
|
|
Sébastien Van Poppel (Bel) Bingoal Wb Devo Team
|
|
0:39:31
|
|
|
112
|
|
Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
0:39:48
|
|
|
113
|
|
Jan Dunnewind (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|
|
0:42:01
|
|
|
114
|
|
Miguel Angel Fernandez Ruiz (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
0:45:03
|
Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.
- Комментариев
- (4)
- Просмотров
- (640)