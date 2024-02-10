Звезда Бессежа-2024. Этап 5

- Категория:
Alès - Alès, ITT, 10.645 км
|
|
|
1
|
|
Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
15'02''
|
|
|
2
|
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
15'12''
|
|
|
3
|
|
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
15'16''
|
|
|
4
|
|
Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
15'24''
|
|
|
5
|
|
Sean Quinn (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
15'26''
|
|
|
6
|
|
Simon Carr (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
15'29''
|
|
|
7
|
|
Stefan Bissegger (Sui) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
15'38''
|
|
|
8
|
|
Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek
|
|
15'39''
|
|
|
9
|
|
Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
15'40''
|
|
|
10
|
|
Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
15'41''
|
|
|
11
|
|
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
15'43''
|
|
|
12
|
|
Alex Baudin (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
15'45''
|
|
|
14
|
|
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
15'50''
|
|
|
16
|
|
Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
15'51''
|
|
|
19
|
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
15'52''
|
|
|
21
|
|
Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
15'53''
|
|
|
22
|
|
Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
15'55''
|
|
|
24
|
|
Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
15'59''
|
|
|
25
|
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
16'00''
|
|
|
28
|
|
Alex Kirsch (Lux) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
Thomas Gachignard (Fra) Totalenergies
|
|
16'05''
|
|
|
30
|
|
Jeremy Cabot (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|
|
16'06''
|
|
|
31
|
|
Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
16'09''
|
|
|
33
|
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
Eddy Le Huitouze (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
16'10''
|
|
|
35
|
|
Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
16'11''
|
|
|
36
|
|
Samuel Leroux (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
Valentin Ferron (Fra) Totalenergies
|
|
16'12''
|
|
|
38
|
|
Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|
|
16'14''
|
|
|
39
|
|
Théo Delacroix (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|
|
16'16''
|
|
|
40
|
|
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
16'17''
|
|
|
41
|
|
Jelle Vermoote (Bel) Bingoal Wb
|
|
16'18''
|
|
|
42
|
|
Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
16'19''
|
|
|
43
|
|
Clément Braz Afonso (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique
|
|
16'20''
|
|
|
44
|
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
16'21''
|
|
|
45
|
|
Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
Timo Kielich (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
16'22''
|
|
|
47
|
|
Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team
|
|
16'23''
|
|
|
48
|
|
Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
Andréa Mifsud (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
16'24''
|
|
|
52
|
|
Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
16'26''
|
|
|
53
|
|
Thomas Bonnet (Fra) Totalenergies
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
16'29''
|
|
|
55
|
|
Vincent Van Hemelen (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
Valerio Conti (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
Alexandre Delettre (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
Pau Miquel Delgado (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
16'31''
|
|
|
60
|
|
Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
16'32''
|
|
|
61
|
|
Sandy Dujardin (Fra) Totalenergies
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
16'35''
|
|
|
63
|
|
Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
16'36''
|
|
|
65
|
|
Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
Maximilien Juillard (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
16'37''
|
|
|
69
|
|
Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
16'39''
|
|
|
71
|
|
Joris Delbove (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|
|
16'42''
|
|
|
72
|
|
Danny Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
Louka Matthys (Bel) Bingoal Wb
|
|
16'43''
|
|
|
74
|
|
Dries De Bondt (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
Miká Heming (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
16'48''
|
|
|
76
|
|
Dillon Corkery (Irl) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
Mikel Retegi Goñi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
16'50''
|
|
|
78
|
|
Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
Harrison Wood (Gbr) Cofidis
|
|
16'51''
|
|
|
80
|
|
Nils Brun (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
16'52''
|
|
|
81
|
|
Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Bingoal Wb
|
|
16'53''
|
|
|
82
|
|
Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Totalenergies
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
Luca Van Boven (Bel) Bingoal Wb
|
|
16'54''
|
|
|
85
|
|
Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
16'55''
|
|
|
86
|
|
Luca Mozzato (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
16'57''
|
|
|
88
|
|
Jarrad Eriks Drizners (Aus) Lotto Dstny
|
|
16'59''
|
|
|
89
|
|
Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
17'01''
|
|
|
90
|
|
Fabien Grellier (Fra) Totalenergies
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
Maël Guegan (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
Milan Menten (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
17'02''
|
|
|
93
|
|
Tim Declercq (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
Matisse Julien (Can) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique
|
|
17'03''
|
|
|
95
|
|
Marco Murgano (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
17'04''
|
|
|
96
|
|
Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
Simon Dehairs (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team
|
|
17'09''
|
|
|
98
|
|
Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
17'10''
|
|
|
99
|
|
Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix
|
|
17'13''
|
|
|
100
|
|
Marti Marquez Roman (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
Robbe Ghys (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
17'14''
|
|
|
102
|
|
Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix
|
|
17'16''
|
|
|
103
|
|
Paul Hennequin (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur
|
|
17'17''
|
|
|
104
|
|
Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal Wb
|
|
17'18''
|
|
|
106
|
|
Valentin Darbellay (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
17'20''
|
|
|
107
|
|
Arno Claeys (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
Christophe Noppe (Bel) Cofidis
|
|
17'21''
|
|
|
109
|
|
Enzo Boulet (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique
|
|
17'23''
|
|
|
110
|
|
Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
17'25''
|
|
|
111
|
|
Jules Hesters (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
17'28''
|
|
|
112
|
|
Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
Jan Stöckli (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
17'29''
|
|
|
114
|
|
Leo Danes (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique
|
|
17'31''
|
|
|
115
|
|
Pierre Henry Basset (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique
|
|
17'32''
|
|
|
116
|
|
Kenny Molly (Bel) Van Rysel - Roubaix
|
|
17'33''
|
|
|
117
|
|
Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur
|
|
17'34''
|
|
|
118
|
|
Melvin Crommelinck (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur
|
|
17'37''
|
|
|
119
|
|
Valentin Tabellion (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
Jean Louis Le Ny (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur
|
|
17'38''
|
|
|
121
|
|
Alexander Konijn (Ned) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur
|
|
17'43''
|
|
|
122
|
|
Alex Colman (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
17'50''
|
|
|
123
|
|
Giacomo Villa (Ita) Bingoal Wb
|
|
17'56''
|
|
|
124
|
|
Rémi Capron (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix
|
|
17'57''
|
|
|
DNS
|
|
Mathis Le Berre (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
DNS
|
|
Jon Rye-Johnsen (Nor) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique
|
|
|
|
|
OTL
|
|
Damien Girard (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur
|
|
|
|
|
OTL
|
|
Luca De Meester (Bel) Bingoal Wb
|
|
|
|
|
OTL
|
|
Gilles De Wilde (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
|
|
|
Итоговая генеральная классификация
|
|
|
1
|
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
11:24:34
|
|
|
2
|
|
Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
0:00:02
|
|
|
3
|
|
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:00:32
|
|
|
4
|
|
Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:00:43
|
|
|
5
|
|
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
0:00:51
|
|
|
6
|
|
Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Alex Baudin (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
0:00:54
|
|
|
8
|
|
Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
0:00:56
|
|
|
9
|
|
Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
0:00:58
|
|
|
10
|
|
Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
0:00:59
|
|
|
11
|
|
Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:01:01
|
|
|
12
|
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
0:01:03
|
|
|
13
|
|
Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies
|
|
0:01:06
|
|
|
15
|
|
Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
0:01:10
|
|
|
16
|
|
Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
0:01:18
|
|
|
18
|
|
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
0:01:26
|
|
|
19
|
|
Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
0:01:31
|
|
|
20
|
|
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
0:01:44
|
|
|
21
|
|
Alexandre Delettre (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|
|
0:01:48
|
|
|
22
|
|
Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
Clément Braz Afonso (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique
|
|
0:01:52
|
|
|
24
|
|
Jeremy Cabot (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|
|
0:01:59
|
|
|
25
|
|
Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Samuel Leroux (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix
|
|
0:02:03
|
|
|
27
|
|
Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
0:02:04
|
|
|
28
|
|
Andréa Mifsud (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:02:05
|
|
|
30
|
|
Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
0:02:17
|
|
|
32
|
|
Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
0:02:23
|
|
|
33
|
|
Pau Miquel Delgado (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
0:02:24
|
|
|
34
|
|
Nils Brun (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:02:26
|
|
|
35
|
|
Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:02:35
|
|
|
36
|
|
Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Bingoal Wb
|
|
0:02:36
|
|
|
37
|
|
Joris Delbove (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|
|
0:02:38
|
|
|
38
|
|
Milan Menten (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
0:02:50
|
|
|
39
|
|
Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
0:03:05
|
|
|
40
|
|
Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix
|
|
0:03:15
|
|
|
41
|
|
Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
0:03:20
|
|
|
42
|
|
Sandy Dujardin (Fra) Totalenergies
|
|
0:03:27
|
|
|
43
|
|
Vincent Van Hemelen (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
Valentin Ferron (Fra) Totalenergies
|
|
0:03:37
|
|
|
45
|
|
Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
0:03:49
|
|
|
46
|
|
Louka Matthys (Bel) Bingoal Wb
|
|
0:03:52
|
|
|
47
|
|
Rémi Capron (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix
|
|
0:03:53
|
|
|
48
|
|
Giacomo Villa (Ita) Bingoal Wb
|
|
0:03:56
|
|
|
49
|
|
Dries De Bondt (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
0:04:02
|
|
|
50
|
|
Luca Van Boven (Bel) Bingoal Wb
|
|
0:04:11
|
|
|
51
|
|
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur
|
|
0:04:23
|
|
|
53
|
|
Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
0:04:29
|
|
|
54
|
|
Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Totalenergies
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Pierre Henry Basset (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique
|
|
0:04:31
|
|
|
56
|
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:04:40
|
|
|
57
|
|
Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
0:04:46
|
|
|
58
|
|
Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
0:04:54
|
|
|
59
|
|
Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:05:10
|
|
|
60
|
|
Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
0:05:12
|
|
|
61
|
|
Timo Kielich (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
0:05:17
|
|
|
62
|
|
Alex Kirsch (Lux) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:05:24
|
|
|
63
|
|
Thomas Gachignard (Fra) Totalenergies
|
|
0:05:28
|
|
|
64
|
|
Miká Heming (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:06:04
|
|
|
65
|
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:06:15
|
|
|
66
|
|
Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix
|
|
0:06:20
|
|
|
67
|
|
Stefan Bissegger (Sui) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:06:32
|
|
|
68
|
|
Sean Quinn (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:06:44
|
|
|
69
|
|
Maximilien Juillard (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix
|
|
0:06:57
|
|
|
70
|
|
Alex Colman (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
0:07:15
|
|
|
71
|
|
Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
0:07:19
|
|
|
72
|
|
Jan Stöckli (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
0:07:21
|
|
|
73
|
|
Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal Wb
|
|
0:07:39
|
|
|
74
|
|
Valerio Conti (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
0:08:11
|
|
|
75
|
|
Kenny Molly (Bel) Van Rysel - Roubaix
|
|
0:08:28
|
|
|
76
|
|
Jelle Vermoote (Bel) Bingoal Wb
|
|
0:08:30
|
|
|
77
|
|
Valentin Tabellion (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix
|
|
0:08:33
|
|
|
78
|
|
Marco Murgano (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
0:08:53
|
|
|
79
|
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:09:36
|
|
|
80
|
|
Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:09:51
|
|
|
81
|
|
Théo Delacroix (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|
|
0:10:05
|
|
|
82
|
|
Dillon Corkery (Irl) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|
|
0:10:32
|
|
|
83
|
|
Simon Carr (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:11:17
|
|
|
84
|
|
Thomas Bonnet (Fra) Totalenergies
|
|
0:12:06
|
|
|
85
|
|
Harrison Wood (Gbr) Cofidis
|
|
0:12:07
|
|
|
86
|
|
Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
0:12:23
|
|
|
87
|
|
Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|
|
0:12:45
|
|
|
89
|
|
Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
0:13:08
|
|
|
90
|
|
Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
0:13:20
|
|
|
91
|
|
Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale
|
|
0:14:02
|
|
|
92
|
|
Matisse Julien (Can) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique
|
|
0:14:05
|
|
|
93
|
|
Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
0:14:54
|
|
|
94
|
|
Leo Danes (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique
|
|
0:15:38
|
|
|
95
|
|
Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
0:15:46
|
|
|
96
|
|
Melvin Crommelinck (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur
|
|
0:16:16
|
|
|
97
|
|
Maël Guegan (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique
|
|
0:16:26
|
|
|
98
|
|
Valentin Darbellay (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
0:16:36
|
|
|
99
|
|
Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
0:16:52
|
|
|
100
|
|
Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team
|
|
0:17:07
|
|
|
101
|
|
Christophe Noppe (Bel) Cofidis
|
|
0:17:32
|
|
|
102
|
|
Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
0:17:42
|
|
|
103
|
|
Jarrad Eriks Drizners (Aus) Lotto Dstny
|
|
0:18:26
|
|
|
104
|
|
Fabien Grellier (Fra) Totalenergies
|
|
0:18:27
|
|
|
105
|
|
Tim Declercq (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:18:53
|
|
|
106
|
|
Mikel Retegi Goñi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
0:19:13
|
|
|
107
|
|
Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:19:58
|
|
|
108
|
|
Enzo Boulet (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique
|
|
0:20:03
|
|
|
109
|
|
Alexander Konijn (Ned) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur
|
|
0:20:13
|
|
|
110
|
|
Eddy Le Huitouze (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
0:20:33
|
|
|
111
|
|
Jean Louis Le Ny (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur
|
|
0:20:48
|
|
|
112
|
|
Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|
|
0:20:52
|
|
|
113
|
|
Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:20:55
|
|
|
114
|
|
Luca Mozzato (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
0:21:04
|
|
|
115
|
|
Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
0:21:26
|
|
|
116
|
|
Marti Marquez Roman (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
0:21:27
|
|
|
117
|
|
Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
0:21:42
|
|
|
118
|
|
Danny Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
0:22:09
|
|
|
119
|
|
Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|
|
0:22:16
|
|
|
120
|
|
Arno Claeys (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
0:24:25
|
|
|
121
|
|
Simon Dehairs (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team
|
|
0:25:30
|
|
|
122
|
|
Jules Hesters (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
0:26:04
|
|
|
123
|
|
Robbe Ghys (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
0:27:19
|
|
|
124
|
|
Paul Hennequin (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur
|
|
0:28:42
|
