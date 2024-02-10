Звезда Бессежа-2024. Этап 5 Категория:

Вчера, 17:52 Alès - Alès, ITT, 10.645 км 1 Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 15'02'' 2 Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek 15'12'' 3 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost 15'16'' 4 Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost 15'24'' 5 Sean Quinn (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost 15'26'' 6 Simon Carr (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 15'29'' 7 Stefan Bissegger (Sui) Ef Education - Easypost 15'38'' 8 Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek 15'39'' 9 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 15'40'' 10 Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Lotto Dstny 15'41'' 11 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 15'43'' 12 Alex Baudin (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 13 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis 15'45'' 14 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 15 Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 15'50'' 16 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Dstny 17 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies 18 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 15'51'' 19 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 20 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 15'52'' 21 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 15'53'' 22 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 23 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-Fdj 15'55'' 24 Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto Dstny 15'59'' 25 Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost 26 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 27 Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 16'00'' 28 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Lidl-Trek 29 Thomas Gachignard (Fra) Totalenergies 16'05'' 30 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93 16'06'' 31 Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 32 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 16'09'' 33 Axel Laurance (Fra) Alpecin-Deceuninck 34 Eddy Le Huitouze (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 16'10'' 35 Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 16'11'' 36 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix 37 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Totalenergies 16'12'' 38 Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 16'14'' 39 Théo Delacroix (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93 16'16'' 40 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 16'17'' 41 Jelle Vermoote (Bel) Bingoal Wb 16'18'' 42 Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 16'19'' 43 Clément Braz Afonso (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique 16'20'' 44 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 16'21'' 45 Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 46 Timo Kielich (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 16'22'' 47 Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team 16'23'' 48 Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale 49 Andréa Mifsud (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur 50 Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek 51 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 16'24'' 52 Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 16'26'' 53 Thomas Bonnet (Fra) Totalenergies 54 Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck 16'29'' 55 Vincent Van Hemelen (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 56 Valerio Conti (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 57 Alexandre Delettre (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93 58 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 59 Pau Miquel Delgado (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 16'31'' 60 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Dstny 16'32'' 61 Sandy Dujardin (Fra) Totalenergies 62 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 16'35'' 63 Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 64 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Lotto Dstny 16'36'' 65 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Cofidis 66 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Lidl-Trek 67 Maximilien Juillard (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix 68 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 16'37'' 69 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93 70 Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 16'39'' 71 Joris Delbove (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93 16'42'' 72 Danny Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma 73 Louka Matthys (Bel) Bingoal Wb 16'43'' 74 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 75 Miká Heming (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 16'48'' 76 Dillon Corkery (Irl) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93 77 Mikel Retegi Goñi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 16'50'' 78 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 79 Harrison Wood (Gbr) Cofidis 16'51'' 80 Nils Brun (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 16'52'' 81 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Bingoal Wb 16'53'' 82 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini 83 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Totalenergies 84 Luca Van Boven (Bel) Bingoal Wb 16'54'' 85 Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 16'55'' 86 Luca Mozzato (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels 87 Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 16'57'' 88 Jarrad Eriks Drizners (Aus) Lotto Dstny 16'59'' 89 Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 17'01'' 90 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Totalenergies 91 Maël Guegan (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique 92 Milan Menten (Bel) Lotto Dstny 17'02'' 93 Tim Declercq (Bel) Lidl-Trek 94 Matisse Julien (Can) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique 17'03'' 95 Marco Murgano (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 17'04'' 96 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 97 Simon Dehairs (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team 17'09'' 98 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 17'10'' 99 Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix 17'13'' 100 Marti Marquez Roman (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 101 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 17'14'' 102 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix 17'16'' 103 Paul Hennequin (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur 17'17'' 104 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 105 Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal Wb 17'18'' 106 Valentin Darbellay (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini 17'20'' 107 Arno Claeys (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 108 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Cofidis 17'21'' 109 Enzo Boulet (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique 17'23'' 110 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Corratec Vini Fantini 17'25'' 111 Jules Hesters (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 17'28'' 112 Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93 113 Jan Stöckli (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini 17'29'' 114 Leo Danes (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique 17'31'' 115 Pierre Henry Basset (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique 17'32'' 116 Kenny Molly (Bel) Van Rysel - Roubaix 17'33'' 117 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur 17'34'' 118 Melvin Crommelinck (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur 17'37'' 119 Valentin Tabellion (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix 120 Jean Louis Le Ny (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur 17'38'' 121 Alexander Konijn (Ned) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur 17'43'' 122 Alex Colman (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 17'50'' 123 Giacomo Villa (Ita) Bingoal Wb 17'56'' 124 Rémi Capron (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix 17'57'' DNS Mathis Le Berre (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels DNS Jon Rye-Johnsen (Nor) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique OTL Damien Girard (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur OTL Luca De Meester (Bel) Bingoal Wb OTL Gilles De Wilde (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise Итоговая генеральная классификация 1 Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek 11:24:34 2 Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:00:02 3 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost 0:00:32 4 Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost 0:00:43 5 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:00:51 6 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 7 Alex Baudin (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:00:54 8 Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Lotto Dstny 0:00:56 9 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Dstny 0:00:58 10 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-Fdj 0:00:59 11 Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek 0:01:01 12 Axel Laurance (Fra) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:01:03 13 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 14 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies 0:01:06 15 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:01:10 16 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 17 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:01:18 18 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:01:26 19 Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto Dstny 0:01:31 20 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:44 21 Alexandre Delettre (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93 0:01:48 22 Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 23 Clément Braz Afonso (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique 0:01:52 24 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93 0:01:59 25 Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 26 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix 0:02:03 27 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis 0:02:04 28 Andréa Mifsud (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur 29 Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:02:05 30 Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 31 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:02:17 32 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:02:23 33 Pau Miquel Delgado (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:02:24 34 Nils Brun (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:02:26 35 Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:02:35 36 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Bingoal Wb 0:02:36 37 Joris Delbove (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93 0:02:38 38 Milan Menten (Bel) Lotto Dstny 0:02:50 39 Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:03:05 40 Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix 0:03:15 41 Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:03:20 42 Sandy Dujardin (Fra) Totalenergies 0:03:27 43 Vincent Van Hemelen (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 44 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Totalenergies 0:03:37 45 Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:03:49 46 Louka Matthys (Bel) Bingoal Wb 0:03:52 47 Rémi Capron (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix 0:03:53 48 Giacomo Villa (Ita) Bingoal Wb 0:03:56 49 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:04:02 50 Luca Van Boven (Bel) Bingoal Wb 0:04:11 51 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 52 Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur 0:04:23 53 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:04:29 54 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Totalenergies 55 Pierre Henry Basset (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique 0:04:31 56 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:04:40 57 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Dstny 0:04:46 58 Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 0:04:54 59 Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 0:05:10 60 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Cofidis 0:05:12 61 Timo Kielich (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:05:17 62 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Lidl-Trek 0:05:24 63 Thomas Gachignard (Fra) Totalenergies 0:05:28 64 Miká Heming (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:06:04 65 Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost 0:06:15 66 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix 0:06:20 67 Stefan Bissegger (Sui) Ef Education - Easypost 0:06:32 68 Sean Quinn (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost 0:06:44 69 Maximilien Juillard (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix 0:06:57 70 Alex Colman (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 0:07:15 71 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:07:19 72 Jan Stöckli (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:07:21 73 Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal Wb 0:07:39 74 Valerio Conti (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:08:11 75 Kenny Molly (Bel) Van Rysel - Roubaix 0:08:28 76 Jelle Vermoote (Bel) Bingoal Wb 0:08:30 77 Valentin Tabellion (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix 0:08:33 78 Marco Murgano (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:08:53 79 Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek 0:09:36 80 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:09:51 81 Théo Delacroix (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93 0:10:05 82 Dillon Corkery (Irl) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93 0:10:32 83 Simon Carr (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 0:11:17 84 Thomas Bonnet (Fra) Totalenergies 0:12:06 85 Harrison Wood (Gbr) Cofidis 0:12:07 86 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:12:23 87 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 88 Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93 0:12:45 89 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:13:08 90 Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 0:13:20 91 Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale 0:14:02 92 Matisse Julien (Can) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique 0:14:05 93 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Lotto Dstny 0:14:54 94 Leo Danes (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique 0:15:38 95 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:15:46 96 Melvin Crommelinck (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur 0:16:16 97 Maël Guegan (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique 0:16:26 98 Valentin Darbellay (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:16:36 99 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:16:52 100 Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team 0:17:07 101 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Cofidis 0:17:32 102 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:17:42 103 Jarrad Eriks Drizners (Aus) Lotto Dstny 0:18:26 104 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Totalenergies 0:18:27 105 Tim Declercq (Bel) Lidl-Trek 0:18:53 106 Mikel Retegi Goñi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:19:13 107 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Lidl-Trek 0:19:58 108 Enzo Boulet (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique 0:20:03 109 Alexander Konijn (Ned) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur 0:20:13 110 Eddy Le Huitouze (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:20:33 111 Jean Louis Le Ny (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur 0:20:48 112 Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 0:20:52 113 Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:20:55 114 Luca Mozzato (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:21:04 115 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:21:26 116 Marti Marquez Roman (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:21:27 117 Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:21:42 118 Danny Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:22:09 119 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93 0:22:16 120 Arno Claeys (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 0:24:25 121 Simon Dehairs (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team 0:25:30 122 Jules Hesters (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 0:26:04 123 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:27:19 124 Paul Hennequin (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur 0:28:42 Теги к статье: Звезда Бессежа - Тур дю Гар-2024 Etoile de Besseges - Tour du Gard-2024 многодневная велогонка ITT



