Звезда Бессежа-2024. Этап 5

 

 

Alès - Alès, ITT, 10.645 км

 

 

1

 

Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

15'02''

 

 

2

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

15'12''

 

 

3

 

Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost

 

15'16''

 

 

4

 

Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost

 

15'24''

 

 

5

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost

 

15'26''

 

 

6

 

Simon Carr (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

15'29''

 

 

7

 

Stefan Bissegger (Sui) Ef Education - Easypost

 

15'38''

 

 

8

 

Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek

 

15'39''

 

 

9

 

Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

15'40''

 

 

10

 

Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

15'41''

 

 

11

 

Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

15'43''

 

 

12

 

Alex Baudin (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

13

 

Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis

 

15'45''

 

 

14

 

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

15

 

Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

15'50''

 

 

16

 

Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

17

 

Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

18

 

Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis

 

15'51''

 

 

19

 

Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

20

 

Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

15'52''

 

 

21

 

Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

15'53''

 

 

22

 

Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

23

 

Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-Fdj

 

15'55''

 

 

24

 

Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

15'59''

 

 

25

 

Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

26

 

Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

27

 

Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

16'00''

 

 

28

 

Alex Kirsch (Lux) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

29

 

Thomas Gachignard (Fra) Totalenergies

 

16'05''

 

 

30

 

Jeremy Cabot (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

 

16'06''

 

 

31

 

Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

32

 

Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

16'09''

 

 

33

 

Axel Laurance (Fra) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

34

 

Eddy Le Huitouze (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

16'10''

 

 

35

 

Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

16'11''

 

 

36

 

Samuel Leroux (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix

 

 

 

 

37

 

Valentin Ferron (Fra) Totalenergies

 

16'12''

 

 

38

 

Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - Fdj

 

16'14''

 

 

39

 

Théo Delacroix (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

 

16'16''

 

 

40

 

Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

16'17''

 

 

41

 

Jelle Vermoote (Bel) Bingoal Wb

 

16'18''

 

 

42

 

Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

16'19''

 

 

43

 

Clément Braz Afonso (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique

 

16'20''

 

 

44

 

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

16'21''

 

 

45

 

Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

46

 

Timo Kielich (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

16'22''

 

 

47

 

Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team

 

16'23''

 

 

48

 

Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale

 

 

 

 

49

 

Andréa Mifsud (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur

 

 

 

 

50

 

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

51

 

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

16'24''

 

 

52

 

Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

16'26''

 

 

53

 

Thomas Bonnet (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

54

 

Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

16'29''

 

 

55

 

Vincent Van Hemelen (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

56

 

Valerio Conti (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

57

 

Alexandre Delettre (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

 

 

 

 

58

 

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

59

 

Pau Miquel Delgado (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

16'31''

 

 

60

 

Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

16'32''

 

 

61

 

Sandy Dujardin (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

62

 

Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

16'35''

 

 

63

 

Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

64

 

Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

16'36''

 

 

65

 

Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

66

 

Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

67

 

Maximilien Juillard (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix

 

 

 

 

68

 

Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

16'37''

 

 

69

 

Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

 

 

 

 

70

 

Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

16'39''

 

 

71

 

Joris Delbove (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

 

16'42''

 

 

72

 

Danny Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

73

 

Louka Matthys (Bel) Bingoal Wb

 

16'43''

 

 

74

 

Dries De Bondt (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

75

 

Miká Heming (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

16'48''

 

 

76

 

Dillon Corkery (Irl) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

 

 

 

 

77

 

Mikel Retegi Goñi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

16'50''

 

 

78

 

Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

79

 

Harrison Wood (Gbr) Cofidis

 

16'51''

 

 

80

 

Nils Brun (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

16'52''

 

 

81

 

Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Bingoal Wb

 

16'53''

 

 

82

 

Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

83

 

Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

84

 

Luca Van Boven (Bel) Bingoal Wb

 

16'54''

 

 

85

 

Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

16'55''

 

 

86

 

Luca Mozzato (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

87

 

Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

16'57''

 

 

88

 

Jarrad Eriks Drizners (Aus) Lotto Dstny

 

16'59''

 

 

89

 

Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

17'01''

 

 

90

 

Fabien Grellier (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

91

 

Maël Guegan (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique

 

 

 

 

92

 

Milan Menten (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

17'02''

 

 

93

 

Tim Declercq (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

94

 

Matisse Julien (Can) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique

 

17'03''

 

 

95

 

Marco Murgano (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

17'04''

 

 

96

 

Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

97

 

Simon Dehairs (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team

 

17'09''

 

 

98

 

Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

17'10''

 

 

99

 

Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix

 

17'13''

 

 

100

 

Marti Marquez Roman (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

101

 

Robbe Ghys (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

17'14''

 

 

102

 

Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix

 

17'16''

 

 

103

 

Paul Hennequin (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur

 

17'17''

 

 

104

 

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

105

 

Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal Wb

 

17'18''

 

 

106

 

Valentin Darbellay (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

17'20''

 

 

107

 

Arno Claeys (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

108

 

Christophe Noppe (Bel) Cofidis

 

17'21''

 

 

109

 

Enzo Boulet (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique

 

17'23''

 

 

110

 

Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

17'25''

 

 

111

 

Jules Hesters (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

17'28''

 

 

112

 

Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

 

 

 

 

113

 

Jan Stöckli (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

17'29''

 

 

114

 

Leo Danes (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique

 

17'31''

 

 

115

 

Pierre Henry Basset (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique

 

17'32''

 

 

116

 

Kenny Molly (Bel) Van Rysel - Roubaix

 

17'33''

 

 

117

 

Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur

 

17'34''

 

 

118

 

Melvin Crommelinck (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur

 

17'37''

 

 

119

 

Valentin Tabellion (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix

 

 

 

 

120

 

Jean Louis Le Ny (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur

 

17'38''

 

 

121

 

Alexander Konijn (Ned) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur

 

17'43''

 

 

122

 

Alex Colman (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

17'50''

 

 

123

 

Giacomo Villa (Ita) Bingoal Wb

 

17'56''

 

 

124

 

Rémi Capron (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix

 

17'57''

 

 

DNS

 

Mathis Le Berre (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

DNS

 

Jon Rye-Johnsen (Nor) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

Damien Girard (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

Luca De Meester (Bel) Bingoal Wb

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

Gilles De Wilde (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

Итоговая генеральная классификация

 

 

1

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

11:24:34

 

 

2

 

Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:00:02

 

 

3

 

Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:00:32

 

 

4

 

Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:00:43

 

 

5

 

Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:00:51

 

 

6

 

Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

7

 

Alex Baudin (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:00:54

 

 

8

 

Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

0:00:56

 

 

9

 

Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

0:00:58

 

 

10

 

Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:00:59

 

 

11

 

Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek

 

0:01:01

 

 

12

 

Axel Laurance (Fra) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:01:03

 

 

13

 

Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

14

 

Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies

 

0:01:06

 

 

15

 

Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:01:10

 

 

16

 

Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

17

 

Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:01:18

 

 

18

 

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:01:26

 

 

19

 

Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

0:01:31

 

 

20

 

Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:01:44

 

 

21

 

Alexandre Delettre (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

 

0:01:48

 

 

22

 

Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

23

 

Clément Braz Afonso (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique

 

0:01:52

 

 

24

 

Jeremy Cabot (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

 

0:01:59

 

 

25

 

Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

26

 

Samuel Leroux (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix

 

0:02:03

 

 

27

 

Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis

 

0:02:04

 

 

28

 

Andréa Mifsud (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur

 

 

 

 

29

 

Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:02:05

 

 

30

 

Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

31

 

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:02:17

 

 

32

 

Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:02:23

 

 

33

 

Pau Miquel Delgado (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:02:24

 

 

34

 

Nils Brun (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:02:26

 

 

35

 

Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:02:35

 

 

36

 

Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Bingoal Wb

 

0:02:36

 

 

37

 

Joris Delbove (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

 

0:02:38

 

 

38

 

Milan Menten (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

0:02:50

 

 

39

 

Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:03:05

 

 

40

 

Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix

 

0:03:15

 

 

41

 

Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:03:20

 

 

42

 

Sandy Dujardin (Fra) Totalenergies

 

0:03:27

 

 

43

 

Vincent Van Hemelen (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

44

 

Valentin Ferron (Fra) Totalenergies

 

0:03:37

 

 

45

 

Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:03:49

 

 

46

 

Louka Matthys (Bel) Bingoal Wb

 

0:03:52

 

 

47

 

Rémi Capron (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix

 

0:03:53

 

 

48

 

Giacomo Villa (Ita) Bingoal Wb

 

0:03:56

 

 

49

 

Dries De Bondt (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:04:02

 

 

50

 

Luca Van Boven (Bel) Bingoal Wb

 

0:04:11

 

 

51

 

Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

52

 

Jonathan Couanon (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur

 

0:04:23

 

 

53

 

Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:04:29

 

 

54

 

Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

55

 

Pierre Henry Basset (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique

 

0:04:31

 

 

56

 

Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:04:40

 

 

57

 

Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

0:04:46

 

 

58

 

Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

0:04:54

 

 

59

 

Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:05:10

 

 

60

 

Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Cofidis

 

0:05:12

 

 

61

 

Timo Kielich (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:05:17

 

 

62

 

Alex Kirsch (Lux) Lidl-Trek

 

0:05:24

 

 

63

 

Thomas Gachignard (Fra) Totalenergies

 

0:05:28

 

 

64

 

Miká Heming (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:06:04

 

 

65

 

Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:06:15

 

 

66

 

Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix

 

0:06:20

 

 

67

 

Stefan Bissegger (Sui) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:06:32

 

 

68

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:06:44

 

 

69

 

Maximilien Juillard (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix

 

0:06:57

 

 

70

 

Alex Colman (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

0:07:15

 

 

71

 

Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:07:19

 

 

72

 

Jan Stöckli (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:07:21

 

 

73

 

Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal Wb

 

0:07:39

 

 

74

 

Valerio Conti (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:08:11

 

 

75

 

Kenny Molly (Bel) Van Rysel - Roubaix

 

0:08:28

 

 

76

 

Jelle Vermoote (Bel) Bingoal Wb

 

0:08:30

 

 

77

 

Valentin Tabellion (Fra) Van Rysel - Roubaix

 

0:08:33

 

 

78

 

Marco Murgano (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:08:53

 

 

79

 

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek

 

0:09:36

 

 

80

 

Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:09:51

 

 

81

 

Théo Delacroix (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

 

0:10:05

 

 

82

 

Dillon Corkery (Irl) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

 

0:10:32

 

 

83

 

Simon Carr (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:11:17

 

 

84

 

Thomas Bonnet (Fra) Totalenergies

 

0:12:06

 

 

85

 

Harrison Wood (Gbr) Cofidis

 

0:12:07

 

 

86

 

Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:12:23

 

 

87

 

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

88

 

Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

 

0:12:45

 

 

89

 

Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:13:08

 

 

90

 

Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

0:13:20

 

 

91

 

Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale

 

0:14:02

 

 

92

 

Matisse Julien (Can) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique

 

0:14:05

 

 

93

 

Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

0:14:54

 

 

94

 

Leo Danes (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique

 

0:15:38

 

 

95

 

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:15:46

 

 

96

 

Melvin Crommelinck (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur

 

0:16:16

 

 

97

 

Maël Guegan (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique

 

0:16:26

 

 

98

 

Valentin Darbellay (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:16:36

 

 

99

 

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:16:52

 

 

100

 

Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team

 

0:17:07

 

 

101

 

Christophe Noppe (Bel) Cofidis

 

0:17:32

 

 

102

 

Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:17:42

 

 

103

 

Jarrad Eriks Drizners (Aus) Lotto Dstny

 

0:18:26

 

 

104

 

Fabien Grellier (Fra) Totalenergies

 

0:18:27

 

 

105

 

Tim Declercq (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

0:18:53

 

 

106

 

Mikel Retegi Goñi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:19:13

 

 

107

 

Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

0:19:58

 

 

108

 

Enzo Boulet (Fra) Cic - U - Nantes Atlantique

 

0:20:03

 

 

109

 

Alexander Konijn (Ned) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur

 

0:20:13

 

 

110

 

Eddy Le Huitouze (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:20:33

 

 

111

 

Jean Louis Le Ny (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur

 

0:20:48

 

 

112

 

Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - Fdj

 

0:20:52

 

 

113

 

Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:20:55

 

 

114

 

Luca Mozzato (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:21:04

 

 

115

 

Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:21:26

 

 

116

 

Marti Marquez Roman (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:21:27

 

 

117

 

Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:21:42

 

 

118

 

Danny Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:22:09

 

 

119

 

Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

 

0:22:16

 

 

120

 

Arno Claeys (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

0:24:25

 

 

121

 

Simon Dehairs (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team

 

0:25:30

 

 

122

 

Jules Hesters (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

0:26:04

 

 

123

 

Robbe Ghys (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:27:19

 

 

124

 

Paul Hennequin (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur

 

0:28:42

 

 

Теги к статье: Звезда Бессежа - Тур дю Гар-2024 Etoile de Besseges - Tour du Gard-2024 многодневная велогонка ITT

