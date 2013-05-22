VeloNEWS
Clasica de Almeria-2023. Результаты

  Puebla de Vícar - Roquetas de Mar, 190,3 км  
  1   Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team   4:43:16  
  2   Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Dstny   0:00:00  
  3   Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  4   Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  5   Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech      
  6   Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis      
  7   Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Movistar Team      
  8   Jason Tesson (Fra) Totalenergies      
  9   Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama - Fdj      
  10   Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Uae Team Emirates      
  11   Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Dstny      
  12   Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi      
  13   Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty      
  14   Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech      
  15   Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  16   Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Ineos Grenadiers      
  17   Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Totalenergies      
  18   Milan Menten (Bel) Lotto Dstny      
  19   Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) Totalenergies      
  20   Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  21   Alex Jaime Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  22   Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team      
  23   Lewis Askey (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj      
  24   Carlos Canal Blanco (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi   0:00:04  
  25   Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Esp) Burgos-Bh      
  26   David Martin Romero (Esp) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team      
  27   Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Esp) Burgos-Bh      
  28   Miká Heming (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team      
  29   Nils Politt (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  30   Jack Bauer (Nzl) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team      
  31   Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Dstny      
  32   Jens Reynders (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech      
  33   Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty   0:00:08  
  34   Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team      
  35   Daniel Babor (Cze) Caja Rural-Segurosrga      
  36   Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty      
  37   Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Totalenergies      
  38   Roel Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Circus-Re Uz-Technord   0:00:14  
  39   Matteo Trentin (Ita) Uae Team Emirates      
  40   Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates      
  41   Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team      
  42   Tomáš Bárta (Cze) Caja Rural-Segurosrga      
  43   Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Segurosrga      
  44   Jonas Koch (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  45   Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team      
  46   Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Totalenergies      
  47   Paul Ourselin (Fra) Totalenergies      
  48   Nils Brun (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team      
  49   Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga      
  50   David Gonzalez Lopez (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga      
  51   Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise   0:00:22  
  52   Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates   0:00:24  
  53   Carlos Garcia Pierna (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma   0:00:32  
  54   Mathis Le Berre (Fra)      
  55   Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team      
  56   Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis      
  57   Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  58   Kamil Malecki (Pol) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team      
  59   Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Uae Team Emirates      
  60   Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama - Fdj      
  61   Yannis Voisard (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team      
  62   Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis      
  63   Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:00:43  
  64   Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  65   Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Esp) Burgos-Bh   0:00:46  
  66   Roland Thalmann (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team   0:00:52  
  67   Alex Colman (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise      
  68   Victor Koretzky (Fra) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  69   Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  70   Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team      
  71   Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama - Fdj      
  72   Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Tudor Pro Cycling Team      
  73   Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team      
  74   Johan Jacobs (Sui) Movistar Team      
  75   Mikel Retegi Goñi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma   0:00:58  
  76   Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Dstny      
  77   Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team   0:01:17  
  78   Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team      
  79   Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:01:27  
  80   Fabio Christen (Sui) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team      
  81   Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - Fdj      
  82   Ben Turner (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers   0:01:59  
  83   Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto Dstny   0:02:20  
  84   William Levy (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:02:44  
  85   Taj Jones (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech   0:02:50  
  86   Reto Hollenstein (Sui) Israel - Premier Tech      
  87   Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise      
  88   Corey Davis (Usa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team      
  89   Joseph Rosskopf (Usa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team      
  90   André Carvalho (Por) Cofidis      
  91   Milan Fretin (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise      
  92   Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team      
  93   Sander De Pestel (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise      
  94   Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi      
  95   Joseba Lopez Cuesta (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga      
  96   Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos-Bh      
  97   Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team      
  98   Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  99   Christophe Noppe (Bel) Cofidis      
  100   Hector Carretero (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  101   Luke Rowe (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers      
  102   Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama - Fdj      
  103   Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - Fdj      
  104   Alex Martin Gutierrez (Esp) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team      
  105   Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team      
  106   Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi      
  107   Gay Sagiv (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech      
  108   Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech      
  109   Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-Bh      
  110   Enekoitz Azparren Irurzun (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi      
  111   Fernando Tercero Lopez (Esp) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team      
  112   Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  113   Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Esp) Burgos-Bh      
  114   Pavel Sivakov (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers      
  115   Michael Leonard (Can) Ineos Grenadiers      
  116   Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Esp) Cofidis      
  117   Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team      
  118   Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis      
  119   Vinicius Rangel Costa (Bra) Movistar Team      
  120   Ivan Romeo Abad (Esp) Movistar Team      
  121   Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers      
  122   Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty      
  123   Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty      
  124   Vince Gerits (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise      
  125   Aloïs Charrin (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling Team      
  126   Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team      
  127   Leo Hayter (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers      
  128   Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Totalenergies      
  129   Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga      
  130   Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi      
  131   Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  132   Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Esp) Burgos-Bh      
  133   Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi      
  134   Ewen Costiou (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:02:57  
  135   Eugenio Sanchez Lopez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma   0:03:57  
  136   Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Lotto Dstny   0:04:22  
  137   Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma   0:06:54  
  138   Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates      
  139   Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  140   Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team      

Clasica de Almeria классика однодневная велогонка велогонка категории 1. Pro гонка Европейского тура

