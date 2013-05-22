Clasica de Almeria-2023. Результаты

- Категория:
|Puebla de Vícar - Roquetas de Mar, 190,3 км
|1
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|4:43:16
|2
|Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|0:00:00
|3
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora - Hansgrohe
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis
|7
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|Jason Tesson (Fra) Totalenergies
|9
|Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|10
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Uae Team Emirates
|11
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|12
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|14
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech
|15
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Ineos Grenadiers
|17
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Totalenergies
|18
|Milan Menten (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|19
|Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) Totalenergies
|20
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|21
|Alex Jaime Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|22
|Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|23
|Lewis Askey (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj
|24
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:04
|25
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|26
|David Martin Romero (Esp) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|27
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|28
|Miká Heming (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|30
|Jack Bauer (Nzl) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|32
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech
|33
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|0:00:08
|34
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team
|35
|Daniel Babor (Cze) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|36
|Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|37
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Totalenergies
|38
|Roel Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Circus-Re Uz-Technord
|0:00:14
|39
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|40
|Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|41
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team
|42
|Tomáš Bárta (Cze) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|43
|Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|44
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|45
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|46
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Totalenergies
|47
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Totalenergies
|48
|Nils Brun (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|50
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|51
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|0:00:22
|52
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|0:00:24
|53
|Carlos Garcia Pierna (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00:32
|54
|Mathis Le Berre (Fra)
|55
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team
|56
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|57
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|58
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Uae Team Emirates
|60
|Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama - Fdj
|61
|Yannis Voisard (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis
|63
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|64
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|0:00:46
|66
|Roland Thalmann (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|67
|Alex Colman (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|68
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) Bora - Hansgrohe
|69
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora - Hansgrohe
|70
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|71
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama - Fdj
|72
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
|74
|Johan Jacobs (Sui) Movistar Team
|75
|Mikel Retegi Goñi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00:58
|76
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|77
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:01:17
|78
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|79
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|80
|Fabio Christen (Sui) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|82
|Ben Turner (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:59
|83
|Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|0:02:20
|84
|William Levy (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|85
|Taj Jones (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech
|0:02:50
|86
|Reto Hollenstein (Sui) Israel - Premier Tech
|87
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|88
|Corey Davis (Usa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Joseph Rosskopf (Usa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|90
|André Carvalho (Por) Cofidis
|91
|Milan Fretin (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|92
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|93
|Sander De Pestel (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|94
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|95
|Joseba Lopez Cuesta (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|96
|Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos-Bh
|97
|Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|98
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|99
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Cofidis
|100
|Hector Carretero (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|101
|Luke Rowe (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|102
|Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama - Fdj
|103
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|104
|Alex Martin Gutierrez (Esp) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|105
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|106
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|107
|Gay Sagiv (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech
|108
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech
|109
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-Bh
|110
|Enekoitz Azparren Irurzun (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|111
|Fernando Tercero Lopez (Esp) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|112
|Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|113
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|114
|Pavel Sivakov (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers
|115
|Michael Leonard (Can) Ineos Grenadiers
|116
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Esp) Cofidis
|117
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|118
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|119
|Vinicius Rangel Costa (Bra) Movistar Team
|120
|Ivan Romeo Abad (Esp) Movistar Team
|121
|Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|122
|Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|123
|Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|124
|Vince Gerits (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|125
|Aloïs Charrin (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Leo Hayter (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|128
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Totalenergies
|129
|Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|130
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|131
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|132
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|133
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|134
|Ewen Costiou (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:02:57
|135
|Eugenio Sanchez Lopez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:03:57
|136
|Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Lotto Dstny
|0:04:22
|137
|Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:06:54
|138
|Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates
|139
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
