Тур Альп-2022. Этап 3

Сегодня, 15:09 Lana – Villabassa, 154,6 км 1 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 4:02:56 2 Andrey Amador (Crc) Ineos Grenadiers +0:03 3 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga +0:04 4 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli 5 William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team 6 James Piccoli (Can) Israel - Premier Tech 7 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 8 Sean Quinn (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost +0:57 9 Felix Gall (Aut) Ag2R Citroen Team 10 Pavel Sivakov (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers 11 Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team 12 Niklas Eg (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 13 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 14 Peio Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Esp) Bahrain Victorious 15 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team Dsm 16 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team Dsm 18 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama - Fdj 19 Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Bahrain Victorious 20 Lenny Martinez (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 21 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Ef Education - Easypost 22 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 23 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 24 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost 25 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Bora - Hansgrohe 26 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 27 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 28 Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team 29 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama - Fdj 30 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 31 Matteo Badilatti (Sui) Groupama - Fdj 32 Hugh John Carthy (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 33 Yesid Pira Parada (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 34 Merhawi Ghebremedhin (Eri) Ef Education - Easypost 35 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi 36 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 37 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Dsm 38 Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team +2:33 39 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli 40 Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 41 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 42 Joan Bou Company (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi 43 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel - Premier Tech 44 Karel Vacek (Cze) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team 45 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team 46 Abner González Rivera (Pur) Movistar Team 47 Magnus Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Dare Development Team 48 Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 49 Unai Iribar Jauregi (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi 50 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 51 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe +6:31 52 Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 53 Chris Froome (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech 54 Sergio Araiz Michel (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 55 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 56 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli 57 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech 58 José Rojas (Esp) Movistar Team 59 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane' 60 Mattia Bais (Ita) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli 61 Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane' 62 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 63 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 64 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani Csf Faizane' 65 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team 66 Clément Berthet (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team 67 Calum Johnston (Gbr) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 68 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli 69 Reuben Thompson (Nzl) Groupama - Fdj 70 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 71 Ben Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 72 Logan Mclain (Usa) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team 73 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane' 74 Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 75 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 76 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech +8:06 77 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team Dsm 78 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 79 Vinicius Rangel Costa (Bra) Movistar Team 80 Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Development Team Dsm 81 Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 82 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Astana Qazaqstan Team 83 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 84 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team 85 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team 86 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team 87 Ivan Cobo Cayon (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 88 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi 89 Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi 90 Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi 91 Iker Ballarin Manso (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi 92 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 93 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 94 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 95 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team +12:06 96 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 97 Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 98 Martin Bugge Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 99 Max Poole (Gbr) Development Team Dsm 100 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 101 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 102 Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane' 103 Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team 104 Ådne Holter (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 105 Daniel Viegas (Por) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team +14:31 106 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane' 107 Linus Rosner (Ger) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team +15:12 108 Moritz Hörandtner (Aut) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team DNF Clément Champoussin (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team DNF Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) Ag2R Citroen Team DNF Daniel Alejandro Mendez Noreña (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma DNS Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team Генеральная классификация после 3 этапа 1 Peio Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Esp) Bahrain Victorious 12:12:08 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team Dsm +0:06 3 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama - Fdj +0:12 4 Felix Gall (Aut) Ag2R Citroen Team +0:16 5 Pavel Sivakov (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers 6 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 7 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 8 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team Dsm 9 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Ef Education - Easypost 10 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 11 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 12 Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama - Fdj 13 Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Bahrain Victorious +0:20 14 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 15 Lenny Martinez (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 16 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 17 Sean Quinn (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost +0:55 18 Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team 19 Hugh John Carthy (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 20 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Bora - Hansgrohe 21 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi +1:25 22 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team +2:12 23 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli +3:49 24 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost +3:57 25 Niklas Eg (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team +4:18 26 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Dsm +4:23 27 Clément Berthet (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team +6:44 28 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga +7:27 29 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe +8:14 30 Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team +8:49 31 Matteo Badilatti (Sui) Groupama - Fdj +8:53 32 Abner González Rivera (Pur) Movistar Team +10:00 33 Joan Bou Company (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi 34 Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma +10:30 35 Magnus Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Dare Development Team +10:47 36 Reuben Thompson (Nzl) Groupama - Fdj +13:38 37 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane' +13:58 38 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team +14:08 39 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - Fdj +14:12 40 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team +14:39 41 William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team +14:49 42 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel - Premier Tech +15:42 43 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli +15:48 44 Karel Vacek (Cze) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team 45 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team +15:53 46 Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team +16:08 47 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 48 Unai Iribar Jauregi (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi +16:56 49 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team +17:18 50 Merhawi Ghebremedhin (Eri) Ef Education - Easypost +18:10 51 Ben Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers +19:42 52 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga +19:46 53 José Rojas (Esp) Movistar Team +20:06 54 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe +20:11 55 Andrey Amador (Crc) Ineos Grenadiers +20:24 56 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team +20:31 57 Chris Froome (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech +21:10 58 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Astana Qazaqstan Team +21:46 59 Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious +22:06 60 Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers +23:00 61 James Piccoli (Can) Israel - Premier Tech +23:05 62 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe +23:29 63 Mattia Bais (Ita) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli +23:32 64 Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma +23:44 65 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers +23:46 66 Yesid Pira Parada (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga +23:58 67 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech +24:20 68 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team +24:40 69 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi 70 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane' +24:41 71 Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane' 72 Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi +25:07 73 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe +26:22 74 Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma +26:58 75 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech +27:56 76 Ivan Cobo Cayon (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma +28:33 77 Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team +29:12 78 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli +29:32 79 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 80 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team 81 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 82 Calum Johnston (Gbr) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga +29:57 83 Sergio Araiz Michel (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma +30:53 84 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli +30:57 85 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team Dsm +31:07 86 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team 87 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious +31:33 88 Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Development Team Dsm +32:22 89 Logan Mclain (Usa) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team +32:31 90 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team +32:33 91 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani Csf Faizane' +33:52 92 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team +34:06 93 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 94 Vinicius Rangel Costa (Bra) Movistar Team +34:25 95 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team +35:07 96 Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi +35:27 97 Iker Ballarin Manso (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi +35:47 98 Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team +39:07 99 Ådne Holter (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team +39:19 100 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team +42:18 101 Martin Bugge Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 102 Max Poole (Gbr) Development Team Dsm +42:26 103 Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane' +43:58 104 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane' +44:43 105 Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team +45:11 106 Daniel Viegas (Por) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team +51:18 107 Linus Rosner (Ger) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team +51:59 108 Moritz Hörandtner (Aut) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно. Теги к статье: Тур Альп Tour of the Alps многодневная велогонка велогонка категории 2.Pro гонка Европейского тура Europe Tour



