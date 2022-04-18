VeloNEWS
Тур Альп-2022. Этап 3

Тур Альп-2022. Этап 3

Тур Альп-2022. Этап 3

 

Тур Альп-2022. Этап 3

 

Тур Альп-2022. Этап 3

 

 

  Lana – Villabassa, 154,6 км  
  1   Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe   4:02:56  
  2   Andrey Amador (Crc) Ineos Grenadiers   +0:03  
  3   Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga   +0:04  
  4   Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli      
  5   William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team      
  6   James Piccoli (Can) Israel - Premier Tech      
  7   Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team      
  8   Sean Quinn (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost   +0:57  
  9   Felix Gall (Aut) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  10   Pavel Sivakov (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers      
  11   Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team      
  12   Niklas Eg (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  13   Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team      
  14   Peio Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Esp) Bahrain Victorious      
  15   Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team Dsm      
  16   Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers      
  17   Romain Bardet (Fra) Team Dsm      
  18   Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama - Fdj      
  19   Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Bahrain Victorious      
  20   Lenny Martinez (Fra) Groupama - Fdj      
  21   Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Ef Education - Easypost      
  22   Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious      
  23   Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious      
  24   Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost      
  25   Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  26   Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team      
  27   Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers      
  28   Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team      
  29   Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama - Fdj      
  30   Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) Astana Qazaqstan Team      
  31   Matteo Badilatti (Sui) Groupama - Fdj      
  32   Hugh John Carthy (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost      
  33   Yesid Pira Parada (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga      
  34   Merhawi Ghebremedhin (Eri) Ef Education - Easypost      
  35   Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi      
  36   Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - Fdj      
  37   Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Dsm      
  38   Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team   +2:33  
  39   Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli      
  40   Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  41   Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  42   Joan Bou Company (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi      
  43   Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel - Premier Tech      
  44   Karel Vacek (Cze) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team      
  45   Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  46   Abner González Rivera (Pur) Movistar Team      
  47   Magnus Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Dare Development Team      
  48   Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers      
  49   Unai Iribar Jauregi (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi      
  50   Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team      
  51   Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe   +6:31  
  52   Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  53   Chris Froome (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech      
  54   Sergio Araiz Michel (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  55   Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  56   Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli      
  57   Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech      
  58   José Rojas (Esp) Movistar Team      
  59   Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'      
  60   Mattia Bais (Ita) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli      
  61   Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'      
  62   Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  63   Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team      
  64   Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani Csf Faizane'      
  65   Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team      
  66   Clément Berthet (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  67   Calum Johnston (Gbr) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga      
  68   Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli      
  69   Reuben Thompson (Nzl) Groupama - Fdj      
  70   Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers      
  71   Ben Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers      
  72   Logan Mclain (Usa) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team      
  73   Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'      
  74   Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  75   Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga      
  76   Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech   +8:06  
  77   Marco Brenner (Ger) Team Dsm      
  78   Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team      
  79   Vinicius Rangel Costa (Bra) Movistar Team      
  80   Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Development Team Dsm      
  81   Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious      
  82   David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Astana Qazaqstan Team      
  83   Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team      
  84   Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  85   Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  86   Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team      
  87   Ivan Cobo Cayon (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  88   Mikel Iturria Segurola (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi      
  89   Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi      
  90   Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi      
  91   Iker Ballarin Manso (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi      
  92   Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga      
  93   Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  94   Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  95   Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team   +12:06  
  96   Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  97   Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  98   Martin Bugge Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  99   Max Poole (Gbr) Development Team Dsm      
  100   Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious      
  101   Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team      
  102   Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'      
  103   Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team      
  104   Ådne Holter (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  105   Daniel Viegas (Por) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team   +14:31  
  106   Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'      
  107   Linus Rosner (Ger) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team   +15:12  
  108   Moritz Hörandtner (Aut) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team      
  DNF   Clément Champoussin (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  DNF   Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  DNF   Daniel Alejandro Mendez Noreña (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  DNS   Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team      

 

  Генеральная классификация после 3 этапа  
  1   Peio Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Esp) Bahrain Victorious   12:12:08  
  2   Romain Bardet (Fra) Team Dsm   +0:06  
  3   Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama - Fdj   +0:12  
  4   Felix Gall (Aut) Ag2R Citroen Team   +0:16  
  5   Pavel Sivakov (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers      
  6   Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team      
  7   Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers      
  8   Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team Dsm      
  9   Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Ef Education - Easypost      
  10   Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers      
  11   Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious      
  12   Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama - Fdj      
  13   Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Bahrain Victorious   +0:20  
  14   Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious      
  15   Lenny Martinez (Fra) Groupama - Fdj      
  16   Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) Astana Qazaqstan Team      
  17   Sean Quinn (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost   +0:55  
  18   Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team      
  19   Hugh John Carthy (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost      
  20   Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  21   Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi   +1:25  
  22   Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team   +2:12  
  23   Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli   +3:49  
  24   Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost   +3:57  
  25   Niklas Eg (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   +4:18  
  26   Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Dsm   +4:23  
  27   Clément Berthet (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team   +6:44  
  28   Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga   +7:27  
  29   Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe   +8:14  
  30   Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team   +8:49  
  31   Matteo Badilatti (Sui) Groupama - Fdj   +8:53  
  32   Abner González Rivera (Pur) Movistar Team   +10:00  
  33   Joan Bou Company (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi      
  34   Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma   +10:30  
  35   Magnus Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Dare Development Team   +10:47  
  36   Reuben Thompson (Nzl) Groupama - Fdj   +13:38  
  37   Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'   +13:58  
  38   Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +14:08  
  39   Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - Fdj   +14:12  
  40   Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +14:39  
  41   William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team   +14:49  
  42   Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel - Premier Tech   +15:42  
  43   Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli   +15:48  
  44   Karel Vacek (Cze) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team      
  45   Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team   +15:53  
  46   Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team   +16:08  
  47   Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  48   Unai Iribar Jauregi (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi   +16:56  
  49   Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +17:18  
  50   Merhawi Ghebremedhin (Eri) Ef Education - Easypost   +18:10  
  51   Ben Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers   +19:42  
  52   Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga   +19:46  
  53   José Rojas (Esp) Movistar Team   +20:06  
  54   Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe   +20:11  
  55   Andrey Amador (Crc) Ineos Grenadiers   +20:24  
  56   Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +20:31  
  57   Chris Froome (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech   +21:10  
  58   David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +21:46  
  59   Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious   +22:06  
  60   Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers   +23:00  
  61   James Piccoli (Can) Israel - Premier Tech   +23:05  
  62   Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe   +23:29  
  63   Mattia Bais (Ita) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli   +23:32  
  64   Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma   +23:44  
  65   Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers   +23:46  
  66   Yesid Pira Parada (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga   +23:58  
  67   Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech   +24:20  
  68   Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team   +24:40  
  69   Mikel Iturria Segurola (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi      
  70   Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'   +24:41  
  71   Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'      
  72   Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi   +25:07  
  73   Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe   +26:22  
  74   Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma   +26:58  
  75   Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech   +27:56  
  76   Ivan Cobo Cayon (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma   +28:33  
  77   Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team   +29:12  
  78   Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli   +29:32  
  79   Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  80   Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team      
  81   Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team      
  82   Calum Johnston (Gbr) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga   +29:57  
  83   Sergio Araiz Michel (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma   +30:53  
  84   Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli   +30:57  
  85   Marco Brenner (Ger) Team Dsm   +31:07  
  86   Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team      
  87   Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious   +31:33  
  88   Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Development Team Dsm   +32:22  
  89   Logan Mclain (Usa) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team   +32:31  
  90   Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team   +32:33  
  91   Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani Csf Faizane'   +33:52  
  92   Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +34:06  
  93   Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga      
  94   Vinicius Rangel Costa (Bra) Movistar Team   +34:25  
  95   Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   +35:07  
  96   Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi   +35:27  
  97   Iker Ballarin Manso (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi   +35:47  
  98   Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   +39:07  
  99   Ådne Holter (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   +39:19  
  100   Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   +42:18  
  101   Martin Bugge Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  102   Max Poole (Gbr) Development Team Dsm   +42:26  
  103   Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'   +43:58  
  104   Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'   +44:43  
  105   Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team   +45:11  
  106   Daniel Viegas (Por) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team   +51:18  
  107   Linus Rosner (Ger) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team   +51:59  
  108   Moritz Hörandtner (Aut) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team      

Теги к статье: Тур Альп Tour of the Alps многодневная велогонка велогонка категории 2.Pro гонка Европейского тура Europe Tour

