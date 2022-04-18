Тур Альп-2022. Этап 3

- Категория:
|Lana – Villabassa, 154,6 км
|1
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|4:02:56
|2
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Ineos Grenadiers
|+0:03
|3
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|+0:04
|4
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|5
|William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team
|6
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|7
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8
|Sean Quinn (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost
|+0:57
|9
|Felix Gall (Aut) Ag2R Citroen Team
|10
|Pavel Sivakov (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers
|11
|Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
|12
|Niklas Eg (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|Peio Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|15
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team Dsm
|16
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|17
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team Dsm
|18
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama - Fdj
|19
|Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|20
|Lenny Martinez (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|21
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Ef Education - Easypost
|22
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|23
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|24
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost
|25
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Bora - Hansgrohe
|26
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|27
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|28
|Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team
|29
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama - Fdj
|30
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|31
|Matteo Badilatti (Sui) Groupama - Fdj
|32
|Hugh John Carthy (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|33
|Yesid Pira Parada (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|34
|Merhawi Ghebremedhin (Eri) Ef Education - Easypost
|35
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|36
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|37
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Dsm
|38
|Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|+2:33
|39
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|40
|Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|41
|Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|42
|Joan Bou Company (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|43
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel - Premier Tech
|44
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team
|45
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|46
|Abner González Rivera (Pur) Movistar Team
|47
|Magnus Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Dare Development Team
|48
|Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|49
|Unai Iribar Jauregi (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|50
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|51
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|+6:31
|52
|Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|53
|Chris Froome (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|54
|Sergio Araiz Michel (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|55
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|56
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|57
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech
|58
|José Rojas (Esp) Movistar Team
|59
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'
|60
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|61
|Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'
|62
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|63
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|64
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani Csf Faizane'
|65
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team
|66
|Clément Berthet (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|67
|Calum Johnston (Gbr) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|68
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|69
|Reuben Thompson (Nzl) Groupama - Fdj
|70
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|71
|Ben Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|72
|Logan Mclain (Usa) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team
|73
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'
|74
|Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|75
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|76
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech
|+8:06
|77
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team Dsm
|78
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|79
|Vinicius Rangel Costa (Bra) Movistar Team
|80
|Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Development Team Dsm
|81
|Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|82
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|83
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|84
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|85
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|86
|Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team
|87
|Ivan Cobo Cayon (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|88
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|89
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|90
|Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|91
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|92
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|93
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|94
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|+12:06
|96
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Martin Bugge Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Max Poole (Gbr) Development Team Dsm
|100
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|101
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|102
|Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'
|103
|Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team
|104
|Ådne Holter (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Daniel Viegas (Por) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|+14:31
|106
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'
|107
|Linus Rosner (Ger) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team
|+15:12
|108
|Moritz Hörandtner (Aut) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team
|DNF
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|DNF
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) Ag2R Citroen Team
|DNF
|Daniel Alejandro Mendez Noreña (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma
|DNS
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|Генеральная классификация после 3 этапа
|1
|Peio Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|12:12:08
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team Dsm
|+0:06
|3
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama - Fdj
|+0:12
|4
|Felix Gall (Aut) Ag2R Citroen Team
|+0:16
|5
|Pavel Sivakov (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team Dsm
|9
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Ef Education - Easypost
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|11
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|12
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama - Fdj
|13
|Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|+0:20
|14
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|15
|Lenny Martinez (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|16
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|17
|Sean Quinn (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost
|+0:55
|18
|Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
|19
|Hugh John Carthy (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|20
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Bora - Hansgrohe
|21
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|+1:25
|22
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|+2:12
|23
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|+3:49
|24
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost
|+3:57
|25
|Niklas Eg (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|+4:18
|26
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Dsm
|+4:23
|27
|Clément Berthet (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|+6:44
|28
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|+7:27
|29
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|+8:14
|30
|Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team
|+8:49
|31
|Matteo Badilatti (Sui) Groupama - Fdj
|+8:53
|32
|Abner González Rivera (Pur) Movistar Team
|+10:00
|33
|Joan Bou Company (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|34
|Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|+10:30
|35
|Magnus Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Dare Development Team
|+10:47
|36
|Reuben Thompson (Nzl) Groupama - Fdj
|+13:38
|37
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'
|+13:58
|38
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+14:08
|39
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|+14:12
|40
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+14:39
|41
|William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team
|+14:49
|42
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel - Premier Tech
|+15:42
|43
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|+15:48
|44
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team
|45
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|+15:53
|46
|Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|+16:08
|47
|Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|48
|Unai Iribar Jauregi (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|+16:56
|49
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+17:18
|50
|Merhawi Ghebremedhin (Eri) Ef Education - Easypost
|+18:10
|51
|Ben Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|+19:42
|52
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|+19:46
|53
|José Rojas (Esp) Movistar Team
|+20:06
|54
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|+20:11
|55
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Ineos Grenadiers
|+20:24
|56
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+20:31
|57
|Chris Froome (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|+21:10
|58
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+21:46
|59
|Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|+22:06
|60
|Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|+23:00
|61
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|+23:05
|62
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|+23:29
|63
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|+23:32
|64
|Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|+23:44
|65
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|+23:46
|66
|Yesid Pira Parada (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|+23:58
|67
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech
|+24:20
|68
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|+24:40
|69
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|70
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'
|+24:41
|71
|Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'
|72
|Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|+25:07
|73
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|+26:22
|74
|Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|+26:58
|75
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech
|+27:56
|76
|Ivan Cobo Cayon (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|+28:33
|77
|Márton Dina (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|+29:12
|78
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|+29:32
|79
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|80
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team
|81
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|82
|Calum Johnston (Gbr) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|+29:57
|83
|Sergio Araiz Michel (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|+30:53
|84
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|+30:57
|85
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team Dsm
|+31:07
|86
|Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team
|87
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|+31:33
|88
|Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Development Team Dsm
|+32:22
|89
|Logan Mclain (Usa) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team
|+32:31
|90
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|+32:33
|91
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Bardiani Csf Faizane'
|+33:52
|92
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+34:06
|93
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|94
|Vinicius Rangel Costa (Bra) Movistar Team
|+34:25
|95
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|+35:07
|96
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|+35:27
|97
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Esp) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|+35:47
|98
|Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|+39:07
|99
|Ådne Holter (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|+39:19
|100
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|+42:18
|101
|Martin Bugge Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Max Poole (Gbr) Development Team Dsm
|+42:26
|103
|Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'
|+43:58
|104
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'
|+44:43
|105
|Emanuel Zangerle (Aut) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team
|+45:11
|106
|Daniel Viegas (Por) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|+51:18
|107
|Linus Rosner (Ger) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team
|+51:59
|108
|Moritz Hörandtner (Aut) Tirol Ktm Cycling Team
