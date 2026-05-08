Boucles de la Mayenne-2026. Этап 3. Результаты

- Категория:
- VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |
- Дата:
- Вчера, 16:57
Cossé-le-Vivien - Laval, 147.7 км
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1
|
Kooij Olav
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Decathlon CMA CGM Team
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3:13:36
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2
|
Pedersen Mads
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Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
3
|
Degenkolb John
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Team Picnic PostNL
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,,
|
4
|
Zijlaard Maikel
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
5
|
van den Berg Marijn
|
EF Education - EasyPost
|
,,
|
6
|
Lamperti Luke
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
7
|
Dainese Alberto
|
EF Education - EasyPost
|
,,
|
8
|
Magagnotti Alessio
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rookies
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,,
|
9
|
Brennan Matthew
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
,,
|
10
|
Venturini Clément
|
Unibet Rose Rockets
|
,,
|
11
|
Darder Sergi
|
Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
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,,
|
12
|
Kragh Andersen Søren
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
13
|
Syritsa Gleb
|
XDS Astana Team
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,,
|
14
|
Uhlig Henri
|
Alpecin - Premier Tech
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,,
|
15
|
Gilmore Brady
|
Lotto Intermarché
|
,,
|
16
|
Grisel Matys
|
NSN Cycling Team
|
,,
|
17
|
Tene Rotem
|
NSN Cycling Team
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,,
|
18
|
Braet Vito
|
Lotto Intermarché
|
,,
|
19
|
Renard Alexis
|
Cofidis
|
,,
|
20
|
Turgis Anthony
|
TotalEnergies
|
,,
|
21
|
Johansen Julius
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
22
|
Gruel Thibaud
|
Groupama - FDJ United
|
,,
|
23
|
De Vylder Lindsay
|
Alpecin - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
24
|
Augé Ronan
|
Unibet Rose Rockets
|
,,
|
25
|
van den Berg Julius
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
26
|
Delle Vedove Alessio
|
XDS Astana Team
|
,,
|
27
|
Albanese Vincenzo
|
EF Education - EasyPost
|
,,
|
28
|
Isidore Noa
|
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
|
,,
|
29
|
Vezie Maxime
|
Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|
,,
|
30
|
Larronde Ellande
|
CIC Pro Cycling Academy
|
,,
|
31
|
Sorarrain Gorka
|
Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|
,,
|
32
|
Molano Juan Sebastián
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
33
|
Sparfel Aubin
|
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
|
,,
|
34
|
Craps Lars
|
Lotto Intermarché
|
,,
|
35
|
Oliveira Ivo
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
36
|
Cardis Romain
|
St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93
|
,,
|
37
|
Delettre Alexandre
|
TotalEnergies
|
,,
|
38
|
Ibáñez Javier
|
Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|
,,
|
39
|
Delbove Joris
|
TotalEnergies
|
,,
|
40
|
Izquierdo Clément
|
Cofidis
|
,,
|
41
|
Mulubrhan Henok
|
XDS Astana Team
|
,,
|
42
|
Cosnefroy Benoît
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
43
|
Côté Pier-André
|
NSN Cycling Team
|
,,
|
44
|
Molard Rudy
|
Groupama - FDJ United
|
,,
|
45
|
Brenner Marco
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
46
|
Mariault Axel
|
CIC Pro Cycling Academy
|
,,
|
47
|
Barré Louis
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
,,
|
48
|
Renard-Haquin Henri-François
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
49
|
Hardouin Louis
|
Van Rysel Roubaix
|
,,
|
50
|
Decomble Maxime
|
Groupama - FDJ United
|
,,
|
51
|
Peñuela Francisco Joel
|
Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|
,,
|
52
|
Reinderink Pepijn
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
53
|
Papon Victor
|
Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur
|
,,
|
54
|
Ourselin Paul
|
Cofidis
|
,,
|
55
|
Geleijn Owen
|
Unibet Rose Rockets
|
,,
|
56
|
Carty Jahkim
|
Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur
|
,,
|
57
|
Tendon Arnaud
|
Van Rysel Roubaix
|
,,
|
58
|
Charret Camille
|
Cofidis
|
,,
|
59
|
Thierry Pierre
|
TotalEnergies
|
,,
|
60
|
Putz Sebastian
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rookies
|
,,
|
61
|
Pedersen Casper
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
62
|
Vervenne Jonathan
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
63
|
Retailleau Valentin
|
TotalEnergies
|
,,
|
64
|
Remijn Senna
|
Alpecin - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
65
|
Mattio Pietro
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
,,
|
66
|
Simon Yohann
|
St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93
|
,,
|
67
|
Langella Lenaic
|
CIC Pro Cycling Academy
|
,,
Итоговая генеральная классификация:
|
1
|
Cosnefroy Benoît
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
12:21:47
|
2
|
Gruel Thibaud
|
Groupama - FDJ United
|
0:07
|
3
|
Isidore Noa
|
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
|
0:12
|
4
|
Pedersen Mads
|
Lidl - Trek
|
0:13
|
5
|
Izquierdo Clément
|
Cofidis
|
0:15
|
6
|
Sparfel Aubin
|
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
|
,,
|
7
|
Barré Louis
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
0:19
|
8
|
Albanese Vincenzo
|
TotalEnergies
|
0:21
|
9
|
Delettre Alexandre
|
EF Education - EasyPost
|
0:23
|
10
|
Brenner Marco
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
0:24
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