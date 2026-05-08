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Редакция Миша Игнатьев Сергей Иванов Женя Ковалев Андрей Гривко Олимп. резерв

Boucles de la Mayenne-2026. Этап 3. Результаты

 

Boucles de la Mayenne-2026. Этап 3. Результаты

Boucles de la Mayenne-2026. Этап 3. Результаты

 

Cossé-le-Vivien - Laval, 147.7 км

 

1

 Kooij Olav

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

  

3:13:36

2

 Pedersen Mads

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

3

 Degenkolb John

Team Picnic PostNL

    

,,

4

 Zijlaard Maikel

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

5

 van den Berg Marijn

EF Education - EasyPost

  

,,

6

 Lamperti Luke

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

7

 Dainese Alberto

EF Education - EasyPost

  

,,

8

 Magagnotti Alessio

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rookies

,,

9

 Brennan Matthew

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

10

 Venturini Clément

Unibet Rose Rockets

    

,,

11

 Darder Sergi

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

  

,,

12

 Kragh Andersen Søren

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

13

 Syritsa Gleb

XDS Astana Team

    

,,

14

 Uhlig Henri

Alpecin - Premier Tech

  

,,

15

 Gilmore Brady

Lotto Intermarché

    

,,

16

 Grisel Matys

NSN Cycling Team

    

,,

17

 Tene Rotem

NSN Cycling Team

    

,,

18

 Braet Vito

Lotto Intermarché

    

,,

19

 Renard Alexis

Cofidis

      

,,

20

 Turgis Anthony

TotalEnergies

    

,,

21

 Johansen Julius

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

22

 Gruel Thibaud

Groupama - FDJ United

  

,,

23

 De Vylder Lindsay

Alpecin - Premier Tech

  

,,

24

 Augé Ronan

Unibet Rose Rockets

    

,,

25

 van den Berg Julius

Team Picnic PostNL

    

,,

26

 Delle Vedove Alessio

XDS Astana Team

    

,,

27

 Albanese Vincenzo

EF Education - EasyPost

  

,,

28

 Isidore Noa

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

  

,,

29

 Vezie Maxime

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

  

,,

30

 Larronde Ellande

CIC Pro Cycling Academy

  

,,

31

 Sorarrain Gorka

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

  

,,

32

 Molano Juan Sebastián

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

33

 Sparfel Aubin

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

  

,,

34

 Craps Lars

Lotto Intermarché

    

,,

35

 Oliveira Ivo

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

36

 Cardis Romain

St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93

,,

37

 Delettre Alexandre

TotalEnergies

    

,,

38

 Ibáñez Javier

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

  

,,

39

 Delbove Joris

TotalEnergies

    

,,

40

 Izquierdo Clément

Cofidis

      

,,

41

 Mulubrhan Henok

XDS Astana Team

    

,,

42

 Cosnefroy Benoît

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

43

 Côté Pier-André

NSN Cycling Team

    

,,

44

 Molard Rudy

Groupama - FDJ United

  

,,

45

 Brenner Marco

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

46

 Mariault Axel

CIC Pro Cycling Academy

  

,,

47

 Barré Louis

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

48

 Renard-Haquin Henri-François

Team Picnic PostNL

    

,,

49

 Hardouin Louis

Van Rysel Roubaix

    

,,

50

 Decomble Maxime

Groupama - FDJ United

  

,,

51

 Peñuela Francisco Joel

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

  

,,

52

 Reinderink Pepijn

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

53

 Papon Victor

Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur

  

,,

54

 Ourselin Paul

Cofidis

      

,,

55

 Geleijn Owen

Unibet Rose Rockets

    

,,

56

 Carty Jahkim

Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur

  

,,

57

 Tendon Arnaud

Van Rysel Roubaix

    

,,

58

 Charret Camille

Cofidis

      

,,

59

 Thierry Pierre 

TotalEnergies

    

,,

60

 Putz Sebastian

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rookies

,,

61

 Pedersen Casper

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

62

 Vervenne Jonathan

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

63

 Retailleau Valentin

TotalEnergies

    

,,

64

 Remijn Senna

Alpecin - Premier Tech

  

,,

65

 Mattio Pietro

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

66

 Simon Yohann

St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93

,,

67

 Langella Lenaic

CIC Pro Cycling Academy

  

,,

 


Итоговая генеральная классификация:

 

1

 Cosnefroy Benoît

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

12:21:47

2

 Gruel Thibaud

Groupama - FDJ United

  

0:07

3

 Isidore Noa

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

  

0:12

4

 Pedersen Mads

Lidl - Trek

      

0:13

5

 Izquierdo Clément

Cofidis

      

0:15

6

 Sparfel Aubin

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

  

,,

7

 Barré Louis

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

0:19

8

 Albanese Vincenzo

TotalEnergies

    

0:21

9

 Delettre Alexandre

EF Education - EasyPost

  

0:23

10

 Brenner Marco

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

0:24

 

 

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