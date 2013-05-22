Волта Алгарве-2023. Этап 5

- Категория:
|Lagoa – Lagoa, 24,4 км, ITT
|1
|Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama - Fdj
|0:29:34
|2
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|0:00:04
|3
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:10
|4
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:16
|5
|Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:29
|6
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:32
|7
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|0:00:49
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:56
|9
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:01:03
|10
|Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|11
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Ef Education - Easypost
|0:01:07
|12
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:11
|13
|Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|0:01:12
|14
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:14
|15
|Mathias Vacek (Cze) Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:18
|16
|Rui Costa (Por) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|0:01:23
|17
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step
|0:01:26
|18
|Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team Dsm
|0:01:27
|19
|Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|20
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|21
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:36
|22
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step
|0:01:37
|23
|Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:42
|24
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:43
|25
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:01:45
|26
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe
|27
|Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates
|0:01:50
|28
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:01:56
|29
|Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:58
|30
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:02:04
|31
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|0:02:09
|32
|Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm
|0:02:14
|33
|Pavel Bittner (Cze) Team Dsm
|0:02:16
|34
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|35
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|0:02:29
|37
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:02:36
|38
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm
|0:02:39
|39
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|0:02:40
|40
|Roel Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Circus-Re Uz-Technord
|0:02:46
|41
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|42
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling
|0:02:48
|43
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:02:51
|44
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel Cycling
|0:02:52
|45
|Stefan Bissegger (Sui) Ef Education - Easypost
|0:02:53
|46
|Owain Doull (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|0:02:54
|47
|Madis Mihkels (Est) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|0:02:57
|48
|Merhawi Ghebremedhin (Eri) Ef Education - Easypost
|49
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:03:02
|50
|Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guiñez (Chi) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho
|0:03:05
|51
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Dsm
|52
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|0:03:08
|53
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:03:10
|54
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Ef Education - Easypost
|0:03:11
|55
|Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|56
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|57
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:03:13
|58
|Jake Stewart (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj
|0:03:15
|59
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:03:19
|60
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|0:03:20
|61
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:03:27
|62
|Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|63
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:28
|64
|Simon Pellaud (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|66
|Artem Nych (Rus) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor
|0:03:30
|67
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Trek - Segafredo
|68
|Sergio Garcia Gonzalez (Esp) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor
|0:03:33
|69
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|70
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|0:03:36
|71
|Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo
|72
|Emanuel Duarte (Por) Efapel Cycling
|73
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:03:39
|74
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|75
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:03:46
|76
|Gage Hecht (Usa) Human Powered Health
|0:03:47
|77
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Human Powered Health
|0:03:48
|78
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel Cycling
|79
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Human Powered Health
|0:03:50
|80
|Timo Kielich (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team
|0:03:53
|81
|Milan Vader (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:54
|82
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:04:02
|83
|Aloïs Charrin (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:03
|84
|Rui Filipe Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|0:04:07
|85
|Lewis Askey (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj
|0:04:14
|86
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:04:17
|87
|Adrian Camilo Bustamante Ruda (Col) Kelly Simoldes Udo
|0:04:21
|88
|Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense
|0:04:25
|89
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling
|0:04:29
|90
|Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm
|0:04:31
|91
|Fábio Costa (Por) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor
|0:04:32
|92
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|0:04:33
|93
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista
|0:04:39
|94
|Tom Bohli (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step
|0:04:41
|96
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|0:04:43
|97
|Matthew Gibson (Gbr) Human Powered Health
|0:04:49
|98
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Ef Education - Easypost
|0:04:55
|99
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:04:56
|100
|Diogo Barbosa (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense
|0:04:59
|101
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:05:00
|102
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Soudal Quick-Step
|0:05:10
|103
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:11
|104
|Pedro Silva (Por) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor
|0:05:15
|105
|Daniel Babor (Cze) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|0:05:16
|106
|José Sousa (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo
|0:05:17
|107
|Iúri Leitão (Por) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|108
|Afonso Eulálio (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense
|0:05:22
|109
|Santiago Mesa Pietralunga (Col) Abtf Betão - Feirense
|0:05:26
|110
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista
|0:05:30
|111
|Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|0:05:32
|112
|Afonso Silva (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo
|0:05:34
|113
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho
|0:05:38
|114
|Fábio Oliveira (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense
|0:05:39
|115
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense
|0:05:40
|116
|Tomas Contte (Arg) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho
|0:05:46
|117
|Chad Haga (Usa) Human Powered Health
|0:05:51
|118
|Samuel Blanco Prol (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense
|0:05:53
|119
|Diogo Narciso (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|120
|Gonçalo Leaça (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|0:06:00
|121
|Rodrigo Caixas (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|122
|Pedro Andrade (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense
|0:06:02
|123
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama - Fdj
|0:06:08
|124
|Rúben Simão (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense
|0:06:19
|125
|António Ferreira (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo
|0:06:33
|126
|João Medeiros (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|0:06:38
|127
|César Martingil (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho
|0:06:40
|128
|Gonçalo Amado (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|0:06:41
|129
|Noah Campos (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo
|0:06:43
|130
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense
|0:06:53
|131
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|0:06:55
|132
|Francisco Moreira (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense
|0:06:56
|133
|Hélder Gonçalves (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo
|0:07:04
|134
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista
|0:07:06
|135
|Francisco Morais (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|0:07:14
|OTL
|Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col)
|0:07:26
|OTL
|Válter Pereira (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense
|0:07:28
|OTL
|Vicente Hernaiz Santamaria (Esp) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista
|0:07:34
|OTL
|Daniel Viegas (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho
|0:07:37
|OTL
|Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|0:07:44
|OTL
|Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho
|0:07:45
|OTL
|Guillermo Garcia Janeiro (Esp) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista
|0:08:14
|OTL
|João Macedo (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|0:09:41
|DNS
|Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Ef Education - Easypost
|DNS
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|DNS
|Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|DNF
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea - Samsic
|DNS
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Human Powered Health
|DNS
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Human Powered Health
|DNF
|Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Efapel Cycling
|Итоговая генеральная классификация
|1
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|20:00:26
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:02
|3
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|0:00:15
|4
|Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:22
|5
|Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama - Fdj
|0:00:26
|6
|Joao Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|0:00:40
|7
|Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:48
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:49
|9
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Ef Education - Easypost
|0:00:55
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|0:01:06
|11
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:01:23
|12
|Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team Dsm
|0:01:24
|13
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:01:27
|14
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|0:01:47
|15
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|16
|Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm
|0:02:30
|17
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|0:02:35
|18
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:02:41
|19
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|20
|Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates
|0:03:08
|21
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:03:33
|22
|Merhawi Ghebremedhin (Eri) Ef Education - Easypost
|0:03:48
|23
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:03:51
|24
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:56
|25
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:45
|26
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Ef Education - Easypost
|0:04:49
|27
|Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|0:05:18
|28
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Trek - Segafredo
|0:05:20
|29
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:05:29
|30
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:05:37
|31
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:06:10
|32
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling
|0:06:12
|33
|Milan Vader (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:18
|34
|Adrian Camilo Bustamante Ruda (Col) Kelly Simoldes Udo
|0:07:27
|35
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:08:01
|36
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
|0:09:05
|37
|Artem Nych (Rus) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor
|0:09:27
|38
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|0:09:34
|39
|Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo
|0:09:38
|40
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:10:55
|41
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel Cycling
|0:11:12
|42
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:11:16
|43
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:12:48
|44
|Simon Pellaud (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:19
|45
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|0:14:34
|46
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:15:30
|47
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel Cycling
|0:16:04
|48
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|0:16:13
|49
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:17:17
|50
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:39
|51
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|0:21:14
|52
|Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|0:21:51
|53
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Human Powered Health
|0:22:27
|54
|Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:22:43
|55
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:22:56
|56
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:23:13
|57
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step
|0:24:14
|58
|Owain Doull (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|0:24:19
|59
|Sergio Garcia Gonzalez (Esp) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor
|0:25:03
|60
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|61
|Mathias Vacek (Cze) Trek - Segafredo
|0:25:14
|62
|Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:25:32
|63
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista
|0:26:00
|64
|Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guiñez (Chi) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho
|0:26:05
|65
|Rui Filipe Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|0:27:25
|66
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:27:28
|67
|Emanuel Duarte (Por) Efapel Cycling
|0:28:04
|68
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:33
|69
|Jake Stewart (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj
|0:29:37
|70
|Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:30:18
|71
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama - Fdj
|0:30:19
|72
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:30:42
|73
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step
|0:31:29
|74
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:55
|75
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm
|0:32:38
|76
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:32:40
|77
|Aloïs Charrin (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:21
|78
|Afonso Silva (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo
|0:33:27
|79
|Lewis Askey (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj
|0:33:30
|80
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling
|0:33:41
|81
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|0:33:47
|82
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:35:01
|83
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|0:35:09
|84
|Pavel Bittner (Cze) Team Dsm
|0:36:24
|85
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Human Powered Health
|0:37:37
|86
|Madis Mihkels (Est) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|0:37:53
|87
|Stefan Bissegger (Sui) Ef Education - Easypost
|0:37:54
|88
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista
|0:39:15
|89
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|0:39:32
|90
|Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense
|0:39:58
|91
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:02
|92
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Ef Education - Easypost
|0:40:22
|93
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:04
|94
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense
|0:42:15
|95
|Roel Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Circus-Re Uz-Technord
|0:42:17
|96
|Rúben Simão (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense
|0:43:43
|97
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Soudal Quick-Step
|0:44:45
|98
|Hélder Gonçalves (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo
|0:44:54
|99
|João Medeiros (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|0:44:59
|100
|Rodrigo Caixas (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|0:45:52
|101
|Pedro Silva (Por) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor
|0:46:46
|102
|Timo Kielich (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team
|0:46:48
|103
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Dsm
|0:47:05
|104
|Chad Haga (Usa) Human Powered Health
|0:47:37
|105
|Afonso Eulálio (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense
|0:47:40
|106
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|0:48:04
|107
|Gage Hecht (Usa) Human Powered Health
|0:48:13
|108
|Tom Bohli (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:39
|109
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho
|0:49:16
|110
|José Sousa (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo
|0:49:17
|111
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista
|0:49:19
|112
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:49:53
|113
|Samuel Blanco Prol (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense
|0:50:57
|114
|Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm
|0:52:13
|115
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step
|0:55:21
|116
|Fábio Oliveira (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense
|0:55:30
|117
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:57:01
|118
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense
|0:57:05
|119
|Tomas Contte (Arg) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho
|1:00:37
|120
|Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|1:01:32
|121
|Matthew Gibson (Gbr) Human Powered Health
|1:01:56
|122
|Daniel Babor (Cze) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|123
|Iúri Leitão (Por) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|1:02:36
|124
|Diogo Barbosa (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense
|1:03:39
|125
|Gonçalo Leaça (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|1:04:40
|126
|Diogo Narciso (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|1:05:17
|127
|Santiago Mesa Pietralunga (Col) Abtf Betão - Feirense
|1:06:27
|128
|Gonçalo Amado (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|1:08:07
|129
|Francisco Morais (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|1:10:33
|130
|Francisco Moreira (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense
|1:10:43
|131
|Pedro Andrade (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense
|1:12:19
|132
|Noah Campos (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo
|1:15:03
|133
|César Martingil (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho
|1:19:38
|134
|Fábio Costa (Por) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor
|1:20:15
|135
|António Ferreira (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo
|1:22:10
