Волта Алгарве-2023. Этап 5

Волта Алгарве-2023. Этап 5

Волта Алгарве-2023. Этап 5

 

 

  Lagoa – Lagoa, 24,4 км, ITT  
  1   Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama - Fdj   0:29:34  
  2   Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step   0:00:04  
  3   Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers   0:00:10  
  4   Daniel Martinez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers   0:00:16  
  5   Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma   0:00:29  
  6   Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers   0:00:32  
  7   Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step   0:00:49  
  8   Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo   0:00:56  
  9   Nils Politt (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:01:03  
  10   Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty      
  11   Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Ef Education - Easypost   0:01:07  
  12   Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers   0:01:11  
  13   Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates   0:01:12  
  14   Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers   0:01:14  
  15   Mathias Vacek (Cze) Trek - Segafredo   0:01:18  
  16   Rui Costa (Por) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty   0:01:23  
  17   Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step   0:01:26  
  18   Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team Dsm   0:01:27  
  19   Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers      
  20   Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:01:34  
  21   Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek - Segafredo   0:01:36  
  22   Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step   0:01:37  
  23   Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma   0:01:42  
  24   Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers   0:01:43  
  25   Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:01:45  
  26   Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  27   Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates   0:01:50  
  28   Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:01:56  
  29   Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Trek - Segafredo   0:01:58  
  30   Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:02:04  
  31   Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty   0:02:09  
  32   Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm   0:02:14  
  33   Pavel Bittner (Cze) Team Dsm   0:02:16  
  34   Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team   0:02:25  
  35   Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  36   Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo   0:02:29  
  37   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck   0:02:36  
  38   John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm   0:02:39  
  39   Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty   0:02:40  
  40   Roel Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Circus-Re Uz-Technord   0:02:46  
  41   Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo      
  42   Joaquim Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling   0:02:48  
  43   Jonas Koch (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:02:51  
  44   Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel Cycling   0:02:52  
  45   Stefan Bissegger (Sui) Ef Education - Easypost   0:02:53  
  46   Owain Doull (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost   0:02:54  
  47   Madis Mihkels (Est) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty   0:02:57  
  48   Merhawi Ghebremedhin (Eri) Ef Education - Easypost      
  49   Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck   0:03:02  
  50   Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guiñez (Chi) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho   0:03:05  
  51   Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Dsm      
  52   Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga   0:03:08  
  53   Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj   0:03:10  
  54   Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Ef Education - Easypost   0:03:11  
  55   Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates      
  56   Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team   0:03:12  
  57   Quinten Hermans (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck   0:03:13  
  58   Jake Stewart (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj   0:03:15  
  59   Marco Haller (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:03:19  
  60   Tim Declercq (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step   0:03:20  
  61   Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:03:27  
  62   Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama - Fdj      
  63   Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:03:28  
  64   Simon Pellaud (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team      
  65   Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  66   Artem Nych (Rus) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor   0:03:30  
  67   Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Trek - Segafredo      
  68   Sergio Garcia Gonzalez (Esp) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor   0:03:33  
  69   Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  70   Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga   0:03:36  
  71   Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo      
  72   Emanuel Duarte (Por) Efapel Cycling      
  73   Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:03:39  
  74   Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:03:40  
  75   Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:03:46  
  76   Gage Hecht (Usa) Human Powered Health   0:03:47  
  77   Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Human Powered Health   0:03:48  
  78   Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel Cycling      
  79   Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Human Powered Health   0:03:50  
  80   Timo Kielich (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team   0:03:53  
  81   Milan Vader (Ned) Jumbo-Visma   0:03:54  
  82   Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck   0:04:02  
  83   Aloïs Charrin (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling Team   0:04:03  
  84   Rui Filipe Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates   0:04:07  
  85   Lewis Askey (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj   0:04:14  
  86   Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:04:17  
  87   Adrian Camilo Bustamante Ruda (Col) Kelly Simoldes Udo   0:04:21  
  88   Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense   0:04:25  
  89   Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling   0:04:29  
  90   Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm   0:04:31  
  91   Fábio Costa (Por) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor   0:04:32  
  92   Michal Schlegel (Cze) Caja Rural-Segurosrga   0:04:33  
  93   Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista   0:04:39  
  94   Tom Bohli (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team      
  95   Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step   0:04:41  
  96   Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga   0:04:43  
  97   Matthew Gibson (Gbr) Human Powered Health   0:04:49  
  98   Mark Padun (Ukr) Ef Education - Easypost   0:04:55  
  99   Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck   0:04:56  
  100   Diogo Barbosa (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense   0:04:59  
  101   Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck   0:05:00  
  102   Michael Mørkøv (Den) Soudal Quick-Step   0:05:10  
  103   Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:05:11  
  104   Pedro Silva (Por) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor   0:05:15  
  105   Daniel Babor (Cze) Caja Rural-Segurosrga   0:05:16  
  106   José Sousa (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo   0:05:17  
  107   Iúri Leitão (Por) Caja Rural-Segurosrga      
  108   Afonso Eulálio (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense   0:05:22  
  109   Santiago Mesa Pietralunga (Col) Abtf Betão - Feirense   0:05:26  
  110   César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista   0:05:30  
  111   Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua   0:05:32  
  112   Afonso Silva (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo   0:05:34  
  113   Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho   0:05:38  
  114   Fábio Oliveira (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense   0:05:39  
  115   Rafael Lourenço (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense   0:05:40  
  116   Tomas Contte (Arg) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho   0:05:46  
  117   Chad Haga (Usa) Human Powered Health   0:05:51  
  118   Samuel Blanco Prol (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense   0:05:53  
  119   Diogo Narciso (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car      
  120   Gonçalo Leaça (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car   0:06:00  
  121   Rodrigo Caixas (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car      
  122   Pedro Andrade (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense   0:06:02  
  123   Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama - Fdj   0:06:08  
  124   Rúben Simão (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense   0:06:19  
  125   António Ferreira (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo   0:06:33  
  126   João Medeiros (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car   0:06:38  
  127   César Martingil (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho   0:06:40  
  128   Gonçalo Amado (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua   0:06:41  
  129   Noah Campos (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo   0:06:43  
  130   Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense   0:06:53  
  131   Matteo Trentin (Ita) Uae Team Emirates   0:06:55  
  132   Francisco Moreira (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense   0:06:56  
  133   Hélder Gonçalves (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo   0:07:04  
  134   Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista   0:07:06  
  135   Francisco Morais (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua   0:07:14  
  OTL   Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col)   0:07:26  
  OTL   Válter Pereira (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense   0:07:28  
  OTL   Vicente Hernaiz Santamaria (Esp) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista   0:07:34  
  OTL   Daniel Viegas (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho   0:07:37  
  OTL   Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua   0:07:44  
  OTL   Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho   0:07:45  
  OTL   Guillermo Garcia Janeiro (Esp) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista   0:08:14  
  OTL   João Macedo (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car   0:09:41  
  DNS   Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Ef Education - Easypost      
  DNS   Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - Fdj      
  DNS   Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty      
  DNF   Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  DNS   Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Human Powered Health      
  DNS   Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Human Powered Health      
  DNF   Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team      
  DNF   Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  DNS   Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Efapel Cycling      

 

  Итоговая генеральная классификация  
  1   Daniel Martinez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers   20:00:26  
  2   Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers   0:00:02  
  3   Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step   0:00:15  
  4   Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma   0:00:22  
  5   Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama - Fdj   0:00:26  
  6   Joao Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates   0:00:40  
  7   Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers   0:00:48  
  8   Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo   0:00:49  
  9   Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Ef Education - Easypost   0:00:55  
  10   Rui Costa (Por) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty   0:01:06  
  11   Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:01:23  
  12   Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team Dsm   0:01:24  
  13   Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:01:27  
  14   Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step   0:01:47  
  15   Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:01:50  
  16   Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm   0:02:30  
  17   Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty   0:02:35  
  18   Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:02:41  
  19   Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team   0:02:46  
  20   Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates   0:03:08  
  21   Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck   0:03:33  
  22   Merhawi Ghebremedhin (Eri) Ef Education - Easypost   0:03:48  
  23   Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:03:51  
  24   Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers   0:03:56  
  25   Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers   0:04:45  
  26   Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Ef Education - Easypost   0:04:49  
  27   Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty   0:05:18  
  28   Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Trek - Segafredo   0:05:20  
  29   Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:05:29  
  30   Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:05:37  
  31   Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers   0:06:10  
  32   Joaquim Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling   0:06:12  
  33   Milan Vader (Ned) Jumbo-Visma   0:07:18  
  34   Adrian Camilo Bustamante Ruda (Col) Kelly Simoldes Udo   0:07:27  
  35   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck   0:08:01  
  36   Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek - Segafredo   0:09:05  
  37   Artem Nych (Rus) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor   0:09:27  
  38   Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga   0:09:34  
  39   Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo   0:09:38  
  40   Jonas Koch (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:10:55  
  41   Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel Cycling   0:11:12  
  42   Quinten Hermans (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck   0:11:16  
  43   Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:12:48  
  44   Simon Pellaud (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team   0:13:19  
  45   Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga   0:14:34  
  46   Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers   0:15:30  
  47   Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel Cycling   0:16:04  
  48   Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga   0:16:13  
  49   Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck   0:17:17  
  50   Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:17:39  
  51   Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty   0:21:14  
  52   Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates   0:21:51  
  53   Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Human Powered Health   0:22:27  
  54   Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma   0:22:43  
  55   Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj   0:22:56  
  56   Nils Politt (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:23:13  
  57   Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step   0:24:14  
  58   Owain Doull (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost   0:24:19  
  59   Sergio Garcia Gonzalez (Esp) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor   0:25:03  
  60   Marco Haller (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  61   Mathias Vacek (Cze) Trek - Segafredo   0:25:14  
  62   Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Trek - Segafredo   0:25:32  
  63   César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista   0:26:00  
  64   Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guiñez (Chi) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho   0:26:05  
  65   Rui Filipe Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates   0:27:25  
  66   Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:27:28  
  67   Emanuel Duarte (Por) Efapel Cycling   0:28:04  
  68   Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:28:33  
  69   Jake Stewart (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj   0:29:37  
  70   Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama - Fdj   0:30:18  
  71   Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama - Fdj   0:30:19  
  72   Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:30:42  
  73   Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step   0:31:29  
  74   Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:31:55  
  75   John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm   0:32:38  
  76   Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo   0:32:40  
  77   Aloïs Charrin (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling Team   0:33:21  
  78   Afonso Silva (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo   0:33:27  
  79   Lewis Askey (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj   0:33:30  
  80   Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling   0:33:41  
  81   Matteo Trentin (Ita) Uae Team Emirates   0:33:47  
  82   Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck   0:35:01  
  83   Michal Schlegel (Cze) Caja Rural-Segurosrga   0:35:09  
  84   Pavel Bittner (Cze) Team Dsm   0:36:24  
  85   Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Human Powered Health   0:37:37  
  86   Madis Mihkels (Est) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty   0:37:53  
  87   Stefan Bissegger (Sui) Ef Education - Easypost   0:37:54  
  88   Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista   0:39:15  
  89   Tim Declercq (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step   0:39:32  
  90   Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense   0:39:58  
  91   Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:40:02  
  92   Mark Padun (Ukr) Ef Education - Easypost   0:40:22  
  93   Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team   0:41:04  
  94   Rafael Lourenço (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense   0:42:15  
  95   Roel Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Circus-Re Uz-Technord   0:42:17  
  96   Rúben Simão (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense   0:43:43  
  97   Michael Mørkøv (Den) Soudal Quick-Step   0:44:45  
  98   Hélder Gonçalves (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo   0:44:54  
  99   João Medeiros (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car   0:44:59  
  100   Rodrigo Caixas (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car   0:45:52  
  101   Pedro Silva (Por) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor   0:46:46  
  102   Timo Kielich (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team   0:46:48  
  103   Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Dsm   0:47:05  
  104   Chad Haga (Usa) Human Powered Health   0:47:37  
  105   Afonso Eulálio (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense   0:47:40  
  106   Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo   0:48:04  
  107   Gage Hecht (Usa) Human Powered Health   0:48:13  
  108   Tom Bohli (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team   0:48:39  
  109   Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho   0:49:16  
  110   José Sousa (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo   0:49:17  
  111   Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista   0:49:19  
  112   Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck   0:49:53  
  113   Samuel Blanco Prol (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense   0:50:57  
  114   Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm   0:52:13  
  115   Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step   0:55:21  
  116   Fábio Oliveira (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense   0:55:30  
  117   Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:57:01  
  118   Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense   0:57:05  
  119   Tomas Contte (Arg) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho   1:00:37  
  120   Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua   1:01:32  
  121   Matthew Gibson (Gbr) Human Powered Health   1:01:56  
  122   Daniel Babor (Cze) Caja Rural-Segurosrga      
  123   Iúri Leitão (Por) Caja Rural-Segurosrga   1:02:36  
  124   Diogo Barbosa (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense   1:03:39  
  125   Gonçalo Leaça (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car   1:04:40  
  126   Diogo Narciso (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car   1:05:17  
  127   Santiago Mesa Pietralunga (Col) Abtf Betão - Feirense   1:06:27  
  128   Gonçalo Amado (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua   1:08:07  
  129   Francisco Morais (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua   1:10:33  
  130   Francisco Moreira (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense   1:10:43  
  131   Pedro Andrade (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense   1:12:19  
  132   Noah Campos (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo   1:15:03  
  133   César Martingil (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho   1:19:38  
  134   Fábio Costa (Por) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor   1:20:15  
  135   António Ferreira (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo   1:22:10  

 

 

  1. Имя: Александр

    kwwk

    Сегодня, 18:52 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

    Однако, шах и мат от Мартинеса. Но впечатлил ван Вилдер как отстоял итоговый подиум. Ганна в очередной раз не смог.

     

    п.с Мартинес однозначно сильнейший колумбийский раздельщик, а на чемпе страны они видать в карты чемпионство разыгрывают)))).

    1. Имя: Михаил

      velodoctor

      Сегодня, 19:51 | Регистрация: 22.05.2013

      У меня такой же вопрос, как он 3 мин Лопесу проиграл дома)

  2. Имя: Ольга

    Earl57

    Сегодня, 19:26 | Регистрация: 7.12.2014

    Из 18-ти команд Мирового тура осталась всего одна, у которой еще нет побед в этом году. И даже 2-х и 3-х мест нет. И меньше всего попаданий в топ-10. Этой командой стал Альпецин...

  3. Имя: Алексей

    uran

    Сегодня, 19:36 | Регистрация: 27.05.2017

    На таком столе и Ганна не затащил генерал? Неужто так упахался на прошлых этапах. Или очередное перевоплощение из раздельщика-Дюмолана в генерала-Денниса.

    No war!
Комментарии

  • velodoctor
    Волта Алгарве-2023. Этап 5 (4)
    velodoctor-Фото
    У меня такой же вопрос, как он 3 мин Лопесу проиграл дома)
  • uran
    Волта Алгарве-2023. Этап 5 (4)
    uran-Фото
    На таком столе и Ганна не затащил генерал? Неужто так упахался на прошлых этапах. Или очередное перевоплощение из раздельщика-Дюмолана в генерала-Денниса.
  • Earl57
    Волта Алгарве-2023. Этап 5 (4)
    Earl57-Фото

    Из 18-ти команд Мирового тура осталась всего одна, у которой еще нет побед в этом году. И даже 2-х и 3-х мест нет. И меньше всего попаданий в топ-10. Этой командой стал Альпецин...

  • nightbuster33
    Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du ... (1)
    nightbuster33-Фото

    Такое ощущение, что  в Астане почти все выступали больными.Даже "Маячок" пропал с "радаров" на последнем этапе. Не мог же А.Зейтц,будучи здоровым висеть в хвосте гонки. Здесь, что-то не так.

  • nightbuster33
    Тур Руанды-2023. Этап 1 (3)
    nightbuster33-Фото

    Эта гонка известна уже давно. На ней побеждал М.Кудус(Астана),побеждал на этапе Контрерас(Астана) был в призерах Е.Федоров(Астана).Успешно выступала конт.команда "Вино ...Казахстан.

  • kwwk
    Волта Алгарве-2023. Этап 5 (4)
    kwwk-Фото

    Однако, шах и мат от Мартинеса. Но впечатлил ван Вилдер как отстоял итоговый подиум. Ганна в очередной раз не смог.

     

    п.с Мартинес однозначно сильнейший колумбийский раздельщик, а на чемпе страны они видать в карты чемпионство разыгрывают)))).

  • Sm1T
    Тур Руанды-2023. Этап 1 (3)
    Sm1T-Фото
    А где наши орлы? Или их даже в Руанду не пустили?
  • Pi-man
    Вуэльта Андалусии-Рута дель Со ... (2)
    Pi-man-Фото

    Цитата: kwwk
    Инеос в лице Фрайле не дал эмиратам обсолютно выиграть все.

    Или Эмираты разрешили Инеосу взять этап?

  • kwwk
    Вуэльта Андалусии-Рута дель Со ... (2)
    kwwk-Фото

    Инеос в лице Фрайле не дал эмиратам обсолютно выиграть все.

  • motte
    Тур Руанды-2023. Этап 1 (3)
    motte-Фото

    Кто бы сказал ранее, смотрю и глазам не верю, Руанда, невероятно! Что было 30 лет назад и сейчас, просто невероятно!

