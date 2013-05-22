Волта Алгарве-2023. Этап 5 Категория:

Сегодня, 18:35 Lagoa – Lagoa, 24,4 км, ITT 1 Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama - Fdj 0:29:34 2 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 0:00:04 3 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:10 4 Daniel Martinez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:16 5 Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:29 6 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:32 7 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:00:49 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 0:00:56 9 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:01:03 10 Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty 11 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Ef Education - Easypost 0:01:07 12 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:11 13 Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates 0:01:12 14 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:14 15 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Trek - Segafredo 0:01:18 16 Rui Costa (Por) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty 0:01:23 17 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step 0:01:26 18 Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team Dsm 0:01:27 19 Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 20 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:34 21 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek - Segafredo 0:01:36 22 Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step 0:01:37 23 Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:42 24 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:43 25 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:01:45 26 Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe 27 Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates 0:01:50 28 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:01:56 29 Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:01:58 30 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:02:04 31 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty 0:02:09 32 Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm 0:02:14 33 Pavel Bittner (Cze) Team Dsm 0:02:16 34 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:02:25 35 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 36 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 0:02:29 37 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:02:36 38 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm 0:02:39 39 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty 0:02:40 40 Roel Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Circus-Re Uz-Technord 0:02:46 41 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 42 Joaquim Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling 0:02:48 43 Jonas Koch (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:02:51 44 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel Cycling 0:02:52 45 Stefan Bissegger (Sui) Ef Education - Easypost 0:02:53 46 Owain Doull (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 0:02:54 47 Madis Mihkels (Est) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty 0:02:57 48 Merhawi Ghebremedhin (Eri) Ef Education - Easypost 49 Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:03:02 50 Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guiñez (Chi) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho 0:03:05 51 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Dsm 52 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga 0:03:08 53 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 0:03:10 54 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Ef Education - Easypost 0:03:11 55 Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates 56 Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:03:12 57 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:03:13 58 Jake Stewart (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj 0:03:15 59 Marco Haller (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:03:19 60 Tim Declercq (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:03:20 61 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:03:27 62 Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 63 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:03:28 64 Simon Pellaud (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 65 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 66 Artem Nych (Rus) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor 0:03:30 67 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Trek - Segafredo 68 Sergio Garcia Gonzalez (Esp) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor 0:03:33 69 Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 70 Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga 0:03:36 71 Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo 72 Emanuel Duarte (Por) Efapel Cycling 73 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:03:39 74 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:03:40 75 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:03:46 76 Gage Hecht (Usa) Human Powered Health 0:03:47 77 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Human Powered Health 0:03:48 78 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel Cycling 79 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Human Powered Health 0:03:50 80 Timo Kielich (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team 0:03:53 81 Milan Vader (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:54 82 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:04:02 83 Aloïs Charrin (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:04:03 84 Rui Filipe Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates 0:04:07 85 Lewis Askey (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj 0:04:14 86 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:04:17 87 Adrian Camilo Bustamante Ruda (Col) Kelly Simoldes Udo 0:04:21 88 Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense 0:04:25 89 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling 0:04:29 90 Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm 0:04:31 91 Fábio Costa (Por) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor 0:04:32 92 Michal Schlegel (Cze) Caja Rural-Segurosrga 0:04:33 93 Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista 0:04:39 94 Tom Bohli (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 95 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step 0:04:41 96 Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga 0:04:43 97 Matthew Gibson (Gbr) Human Powered Health 0:04:49 98 Mark Padun (Ukr) Ef Education - Easypost 0:04:55 99 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:04:56 100 Diogo Barbosa (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense 0:04:59 101 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:05:00 102 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Soudal Quick-Step 0:05:10 103 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:05:11 104 Pedro Silva (Por) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor 0:05:15 105 Daniel Babor (Cze) Caja Rural-Segurosrga 0:05:16 106 José Sousa (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo 0:05:17 107 Iúri Leitão (Por) Caja Rural-Segurosrga 108 Afonso Eulálio (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense 0:05:22 109 Santiago Mesa Pietralunga (Col) Abtf Betão - Feirense 0:05:26 110 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista 0:05:30 111 Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua 0:05:32 112 Afonso Silva (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo 0:05:34 113 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho 0:05:38 114 Fábio Oliveira (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense 0:05:39 115 Rafael Lourenço (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense 0:05:40 116 Tomas Contte (Arg) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho 0:05:46 117 Chad Haga (Usa) Human Powered Health 0:05:51 118 Samuel Blanco Prol (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense 0:05:53 119 Diogo Narciso (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car 120 Gonçalo Leaça (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car 0:06:00 121 Rodrigo Caixas (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car 122 Pedro Andrade (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense 0:06:02 123 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama - Fdj 0:06:08 124 Rúben Simão (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense 0:06:19 125 António Ferreira (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo 0:06:33 126 João Medeiros (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car 0:06:38 127 César Martingil (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho 0:06:40 128 Gonçalo Amado (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua 0:06:41 129 Noah Campos (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo 0:06:43 130 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense 0:06:53 131 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 0:06:55 132 Francisco Moreira (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense 0:06:56 133 Hélder Gonçalves (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo 0:07:04 134 Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista 0:07:06 135 Francisco Morais (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua 0:07:14 OTL Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) 0:07:26 OTL Válter Pereira (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense 0:07:28 OTL Vicente Hernaiz Santamaria (Esp) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista 0:07:34 OTL Daniel Viegas (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho 0:07:37 OTL Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua 0:07:44 OTL Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho 0:07:45 OTL Guillermo Garcia Janeiro (Esp) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista 0:08:14 OTL João Macedo (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car 0:09:41 DNS Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Ef Education - Easypost DNS Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - Fdj DNS Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty DNF Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea - Samsic DNS Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Human Powered Health DNS Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Human Powered Health DNF Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team DNF Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team DNS Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Efapel Cycling Итоговая генеральная классификация 1 Daniel Martinez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 20:00:26 2 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:02 3 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:00:15 4 Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:22 5 Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama - Fdj 0:00:26 6 Joao Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates 0:00:40 7 Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:48 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 0:00:49 9 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Ef Education - Easypost 0:00:55 10 Rui Costa (Por) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty 0:01:06 11 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:01:23 12 Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team Dsm 0:01:24 13 Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:01:27 14 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 0:01:47 15 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:50 16 Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm 0:02:30 17 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty 0:02:35 18 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:02:41 19 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:02:46 20 Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates 0:03:08 21 Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:03:33 22 Merhawi Ghebremedhin (Eri) Ef Education - Easypost 0:03:48 23 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:03:51 24 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:56 25 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:45 26 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Ef Education - Easypost 0:04:49 27 Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty 0:05:18 28 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Trek - Segafredo 0:05:20 29 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:05:29 30 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:05:37 31 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:10 32 Joaquim Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling 0:06:12 33 Milan Vader (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:07:18 34 Adrian Camilo Bustamante Ruda (Col) Kelly Simoldes Udo 0:07:27 35 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:08:01 36 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek - Segafredo 0:09:05 37 Artem Nych (Rus) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor 0:09:27 38 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga 0:09:34 39 Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo 0:09:38 40 Jonas Koch (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:10:55 41 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel Cycling 0:11:12 42 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:11:16 43 Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:12:48 44 Simon Pellaud (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:13:19 45 Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga 0:14:34 46 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:30 47 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel Cycling 0:16:04 48 Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga 0:16:13 49 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:17:17 50 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:17:39 51 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty 0:21:14 52 Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates 0:21:51 53 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Human Powered Health 0:22:27 54 Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:22:43 55 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 0:22:56 56 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:23:13 57 Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step 0:24:14 58 Owain Doull (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 0:24:19 59 Sergio Garcia Gonzalez (Esp) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor 0:25:03 60 Marco Haller (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 61 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Trek - Segafredo 0:25:14 62 Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:25:32 63 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista 0:26:00 64 Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guiñez (Chi) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho 0:26:05 65 Rui Filipe Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates 0:27:25 66 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:27:28 67 Emanuel Duarte (Por) Efapel Cycling 0:28:04 68 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:28:33 69 Jake Stewart (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj 0:29:37 70 Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 0:30:18 71 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama - Fdj 0:30:19 72 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:30:42 73 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step 0:31:29 74 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:31:55 75 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm 0:32:38 76 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:32:40 77 Aloïs Charrin (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:33:21 78 Afonso Silva (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo 0:33:27 79 Lewis Askey (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj 0:33:30 80 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling 0:33:41 81 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 0:33:47 82 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:35:01 83 Michal Schlegel (Cze) Caja Rural-Segurosrga 0:35:09 84 Pavel Bittner (Cze) Team Dsm 0:36:24 85 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Human Powered Health 0:37:37 86 Madis Mihkels (Est) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty 0:37:53 87 Stefan Bissegger (Sui) Ef Education - Easypost 0:37:54 88 Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista 0:39:15 89 Tim Declercq (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:39:32 90 Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense 0:39:58 91 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:40:02 92 Mark Padun (Ukr) Ef Education - Easypost 0:40:22 93 Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:41:04 94 Rafael Lourenço (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense 0:42:15 95 Roel Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Circus-Re Uz-Technord 0:42:17 96 Rúben Simão (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense 0:43:43 97 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Soudal Quick-Step 0:44:45 98 Hélder Gonçalves (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo 0:44:54 99 João Medeiros (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car 0:44:59 100 Rodrigo Caixas (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car 0:45:52 101 Pedro Silva (Por) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor 0:46:46 102 Timo Kielich (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team 0:46:48 103 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Dsm 0:47:05 104 Chad Haga (Usa) Human Powered Health 0:47:37 105 Afonso Eulálio (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense 0:47:40 106 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 0:48:04 107 Gage Hecht (Usa) Human Powered Health 0:48:13 108 Tom Bohli (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:48:39 109 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho 0:49:16 110 José Sousa (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo 0:49:17 111 Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista 0:49:19 112 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:49:53 113 Samuel Blanco Prol (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense 0:50:57 114 Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm 0:52:13 115 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step 0:55:21 116 Fábio Oliveira (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense 0:55:30 117 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:57:01 118 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense 0:57:05 119 Tomas Contte (Arg) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho 1:00:37 120 Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua 1:01:32 121 Matthew Gibson (Gbr) Human Powered Health 1:01:56 122 Daniel Babor (Cze) Caja Rural-Segurosrga 123 Iúri Leitão (Por) Caja Rural-Segurosrga 1:02:36 124 Diogo Barbosa (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense 1:03:39 125 Gonçalo Leaça (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car 1:04:40 126 Diogo Narciso (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car 1:05:17 127 Santiago Mesa Pietralunga (Col) Abtf Betão - Feirense 1:06:27 128 Gonçalo Amado (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua 1:08:07 129 Francisco Morais (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua 1:10:33 130 Francisco Moreira (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense 1:10:43 131 Pedro Andrade (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense 1:12:19 132 Noah Campos (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo 1:15:03 133 César Martingil (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho 1:19:38 134 Fábio Costa (Por) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor 1:20:15 135 António Ferreira (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo 1:22:10 Теги к статье: Волта Алгарве Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta многодневная велогонка велогонка категории 2.Pro



