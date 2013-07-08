Волта Алгарве-2023. Этап 3 Категория:

Сегодня, 19:03 Faro – Tavira, 203,1 км 1 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Ef Education - Easypost 5:05:14 2 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:00 3 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora - Hansgrohe 4 Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 5 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 6 Rui Filipe Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates 7 Rui Costa (Por) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty 8 Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 9 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 10 Lewis Askey (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj 11 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 12 Madis Mihkels (Est) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty 13 Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 14 Timo Kielich (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team 15 Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 16 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty 17 Pavel Bittner (Cze) Team Dsm 18 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step 19 Tom Bohli (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 20 Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 21 Iúri Leitão (Por) Caja Rural-Segurosrga 22 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 23 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 25 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Dsm 26 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Trek - Segafredo 27 Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe 28 Rodrigo Caixas (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car 29 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 30 Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty 31 Matthew Gibson (Gbr) Human Powered Health 32 Milan Vader (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 33 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama - Fdj 34 Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm 35 Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Human Powered Health 36 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty 37 Adrian Camilo Bustamante Ruda (Col) Kelly Simoldes Udo 38 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 39 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Human Powered Health 40 Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 41 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 42 Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates 43 Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama - Fdj 44 Merhawi Ghebremedhin (Eri) Ef Education - Easypost 45 Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates 46 Stefan Bissegger (Sui) Ef Education - Easypost 47 Simon Pellaud (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 48 Owain Doull (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 49 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel Cycling 50 Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga 51 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 52 Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck 53 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 54 José Sousa (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo 55 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe 56 Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua 57 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 58 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista 59 Diogo Narciso (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car 60 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Trek - Segafredo 61 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Ef Education - Easypost 62 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers 63 Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga 64 Joaquim Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling 65 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 66 Aloïs Charrin (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 67 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck 68 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 69 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga 70 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora - Hansgrohe 71 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 72 Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team Dsm 73 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 74 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 75 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea - Samsic 76 Artem Nych (Rus) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor 77 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling 78 João Matias (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua 79 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel Cycling 80 Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty 81 Vicente Hernaiz Santamaria (Esp) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista 82 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 83 Jonas Koch (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 84 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck 85 Marco Haller (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 86 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 87 Rafael Lourenço (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense 88 Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo 89 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 90 Emanuel Duarte (Por) Efapel Cycling 91 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek - Segafredo 92 Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 93 Michal Schlegel (Cze) Caja Rural-Segurosrga 94 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 95 Roel Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Circus-Re Uz-Technord 0:00:22 96 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Human Powered Health 0:00:24 97 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Soudal Quick-Step 0:00:26 98 Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Ef Education - Easypost 99 Mark Padun (Ukr) Ef Education - Easypost 100 Daniel Babor (Cze) Caja Rural-Segurosrga 101 Gage Hecht (Usa) Human Powered Health 102 Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates 103 Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 104 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 105 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 106 Jake Stewart (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj 107 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm 0:00:42 108 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 109 Chad Haga (Usa) Human Powered Health 0:01:06 110 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Human Powered Health 111 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 0:01:30 112 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step 0:02:18 113 Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step 114 António Barbio (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua 115 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:02:31 116 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:02:42 117 Hélder Gonçalves (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo 118 Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm 0:03:42 119 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 120 Fábio Oliveira (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense 121 Santiago Mesa Pietralunga (Col) Abtf Betão - Feirense 122 Tomas Contte (Arg) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho 0:04:13 123 Diogo Barbosa (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense 0:06:00 124 Rúben Simão (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense 125 Carlos Salgueiro (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense 126 Válter Pereira (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense 127 Samuel Blanco Prol (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense 128 João Medeiros (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car 129 Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) 130 Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho 131 Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guiñez (Chi) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho 132 João Macedo (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car 133 Afonso Silva (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo 134 Pedro Silva (Por) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor 135 Sergio Garcia Gonzalez (Esp) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor 136 Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista 137 Owen Geleijn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team 138 Tim Declercq (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 139 Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Efapel Cycling 140 Pedro Lopes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista 141 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 142 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense 143 Gonçalo Leaça (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car 144 Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista 145 Francisco Moreira (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense 146 Francisco Morais (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua 147 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Efapel Cycling 148 Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua 149 Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense 150 Afonso Eulálio (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense 151 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho 0:06:52 152 Noah Campos (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo 0:09:45 153 António Ferreira (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo 0:09:46 154 Guillermo Garcia Janeiro (Esp) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista 0:12:30 155 César Martingil (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho 0:12:35 156 Fábio Costa (Por) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor 0:13:32 157 Gonçalo Amado (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua 0:15:38 158 Daniel Viegas (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho 159 Pedro Andrade (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense DNS Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team DNS François Vie (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car DNF Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor DNS Tiago Leal (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista Генеральная классификация после 3 этапа 1 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Ef Education - Easypost 15:01:18 2 Rui Costa (Por) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty 0:00:18 3 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:00:20 4 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 0:00:26 5 Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe 6 Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 7 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:27 8 Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:28 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 10 Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates 11 Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty 12 Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck 13 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe 14 Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 16 Merhawi Ghebremedhin (Eri) Ef Education - Easypost 17 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 18 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Ef Education - Easypost 19 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 20 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:33 21 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty 0:00:38 22 Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama - Fdj 23 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 24 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 25 Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team Dsm 26 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 27 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Trek - Segafredo 0:00:45 28 Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates 0:00:48 29 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers 30 Adrian Camilo Bustamante Ruda (Col) Kelly Simoldes Udo 0:00:56 31 Joaquim Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling 32 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:01:31 33 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:01:38 34 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:48 35 Milan Vader (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:53 36 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:02:39 37 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:03:10 38 Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty 0:04:17 39 Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo 40 Jonas Koch (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 41 Artem Nych (Rus) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor 0:04:23 42 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga 0:04:41 43 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel Cycling 44 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:43 45 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 46 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek - Segafredo 47 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel Cycling 0:06:34 48 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Trek - Segafredo 0:06:37 49 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:06:58 50 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Human Powered Health 51 Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:07:05 52 Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga 53 Simon Pellaud (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 54 Michal Schlegel (Cze) Caja Rural-Segurosrga 55 Emanuel Duarte (Por) Efapel Cycling 56 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 57 Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:07:15 58 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 0:08:07 59 Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:09:22 60 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:09:48 61 Vicente Hernaiz Santamaria (Esp) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista 0:09:53 62 Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates 0:10:54 63 Rui Filipe Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates 0:11:09 64 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:11:15 65 Lewis Askey (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj 0:11:55 66 Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga 67 Aloïs Charrin (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 68 Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 69 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty 0:12:40 70 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step 0:12:46 71 Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista 0:13:05 72 Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guiñez (Chi) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho 73 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista 0:13:17 74 Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense 0:14:02 75 Jake Stewart (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj 0:14:43 76 Sergio Garcia Gonzalez (Esp) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor 0:15:45 77 Rúben Simão (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense 0:15:53 78 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:16:48 79 João Medeiros (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car 0:16:50 80 Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 0:17:11 81 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama - Fdj 82 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:17:28 83 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 0:17:33 84 Madis Mihkels (Est) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty 85 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea - Samsic 86 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling 87 Stefan Bissegger (Sui) Ef Education - Easypost 0:17:38 88 Owain Doull (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 89 Roel Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Circus-Re Uz-Technord 0:18:00 90 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Soudal Quick-Step 0:18:04 91 Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Ef Education - Easypost 92 Mark Padun (Ukr) Ef Education - Easypost 93 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:18:15 94 Marco Haller (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:18:18 95 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm 0:18:20 96 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:18:26 97 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Human Powered Health 0:18:44 98 Tim Declercq (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:18:49 99 Rafael Lourenço (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense 0:19:12 100 Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step 0:19:29 101 Pedro Silva (Por) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor 0:20:00 102 Chad Haga (Usa) Human Powered Health 0:20:15 103 Hélder Gonçalves (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo 0:20:27 104 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:21:14 105 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:21:15 106 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Human Powered Health 0:22:00 107 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:22:25 108 Pavel Bittner (Cze) Team Dsm 0:22:29 109 Tom Bohli (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 110 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Dsm 111 Rodrigo Caixas (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car 112 José Sousa (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo 113 Gage Hecht (Usa) Human Powered Health 0:22:55 114 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:23:11 115 Samuel Blanco Prol (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense 0:23:33 116 Owen Geleijn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team 0:23:38 117 Afonso Silva (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo 118 Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua 119 Timo Kielich (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team 0:25:32 120 Fábio Oliveira (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense 0:26:11 121 Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm 122 Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:26:13 123 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 0:26:27 124 Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Efapel Cycling 0:28:25 125 Carlos Salgueiro (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense 0:28:29 126 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:28:59 127 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step 0:29:09 128 Iúri Leitão (Por) Caja Rural-Segurosrga 129 Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua 130 Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Human Powered Health 131 Daniel Babor (Cze) Caja Rural-Segurosrga 0:29:35 132 Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista 0:30:34 133 Diogo Narciso (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car 0:31:14 134 Matthew Gibson (Gbr) Human Powered Health 0:31:47 135 João Matias (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua 0:31:53 136 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense 0:32:49 137 Santiago Mesa Pietralunga (Col) Abtf Betão - Feirense 0:32:51 138 Gonçalo Amado (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua 0:33:16 139 Tomas Contte (Arg) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho 0:33:20 140 António Barbio (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua 0:33:30 141 Diogo Barbosa (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense 0:35:09 142 João Macedo (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car 143 Francisco Morais (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua 144 Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) 145 Gonçalo Leaça (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car 146 Francisco Moreira (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense 0:35:37 147 Válter Pereira (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense 0:36:03 148 Pedro Andrade (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense 0:38:07 149 Noah Campos (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo 0:38:54 150 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Efapel Cycling 0:40:02 151 Afonso Eulálio (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense 0:40:16 152 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho 0:41:15 153 Guillermo Garcia Janeiro (Esp) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista 0:41:39 154 Pedro Lopes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista 0:43:04 155 César Martingil (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho 0:43:32 156 Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho 0:46:33 157 António Ferreira (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo 0:47:27 158 Fábio Costa (Por) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor 0:50:34 159 Daniel Viegas (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho 1:03:20 Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. 