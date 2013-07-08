Волта Алгарве-2023. Этап 3

- Категория:
|Faro – Tavira, 203,1 км
|1
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Ef Education - Easypost
|5:05:14
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:00
|3
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora - Hansgrohe
|4
|Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|5
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|6
|Rui Filipe Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|8
|Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|10
|Lewis Askey (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj
|11
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|12
|Madis Mihkels (Est) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|13
|Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|14
|Timo Kielich (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team
|15
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|16
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|17
|Pavel Bittner (Cze) Team Dsm
|18
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step
|19
|Tom Bohli (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|21
|Iúri Leitão (Por) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|22
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|24
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|25
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Dsm
|26
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Trek - Segafredo
|27
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe
|28
|Rodrigo Caixas (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|29
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|30
|Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|31
|Matthew Gibson (Gbr) Human Powered Health
|32
|Milan Vader (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|33
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama - Fdj
|34
|Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm
|35
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Human Powered Health
|36
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|37
|Adrian Camilo Bustamante Ruda (Col) Kelly Simoldes Udo
|38
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|39
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Human Powered Health
|40
|Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|42
|Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|43
|Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama - Fdj
|44
|Merhawi Ghebremedhin (Eri) Ef Education - Easypost
|45
|Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates
|46
|Stefan Bissegger (Sui) Ef Education - Easypost
|47
|Simon Pellaud (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Owain Doull (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|49
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel Cycling
|50
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|51
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|53
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|54
|José Sousa (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo
|55
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe
|56
|Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|57
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|58
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista
|59
|Diogo Narciso (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|60
|Mathias Vacek (Cze) Trek - Segafredo
|61
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Ef Education - Easypost
|62
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
|63
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|64
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling
|65
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|66
|Aloïs Charrin (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|68
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|70
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora - Hansgrohe
|71
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|72
|Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team Dsm
|73
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|74
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|75
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea - Samsic
|76
|Artem Nych (Rus) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor
|77
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling
|78
|João Matias (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|79
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel Cycling
|80
|Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|81
|Vicente Hernaiz Santamaria (Esp) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista
|82
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|83
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|84
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|85
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|86
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|87
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense
|88
|Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo
|89
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|90
|Emanuel Duarte (Por) Efapel Cycling
|91
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
|92
|Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|93
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|94
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|95
|Roel Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Circus-Re Uz-Technord
|0:00:22
|96
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Human Powered Health
|0:00:24
|97
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Soudal Quick-Step
|0:00:26
|98
|Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Ef Education - Easypost
|99
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Ef Education - Easypost
|100
|Daniel Babor (Cze) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|101
|Gage Hecht (Usa) Human Powered Health
|102
|Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|103
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|105
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Jake Stewart (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj
|107
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm
|0:00:42
|108
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|109
|Chad Haga (Usa) Human Powered Health
|0:01:06
|110
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Human Powered Health
|111
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:01:30
|112
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step
|0:02:18
|113
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step
|114
|António Barbio (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|115
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|116
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|117
|Hélder Gonçalves (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo
|118
|Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm
|0:03:42
|119
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|120
|Fábio Oliveira (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense
|121
|Santiago Mesa Pietralunga (Col) Abtf Betão - Feirense
|122
|Tomas Contte (Arg) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho
|0:04:13
|123
|Diogo Barbosa (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense
|0:06:00
|124
|Rúben Simão (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense
|125
|Carlos Salgueiro (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense
|126
|Válter Pereira (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense
|127
|Samuel Blanco Prol (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense
|128
|João Medeiros (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|129
|Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col)
|130
|Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho
|131
|Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guiñez (Chi) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho
|132
|João Macedo (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|133
|Afonso Silva (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo
|134
|Pedro Silva (Por) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor
|135
|Sergio Garcia Gonzalez (Esp) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor
|136
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista
|137
|Owen Geleijn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
|138
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|139
|Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Efapel Cycling
|140
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista
|141
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|142
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense
|143
|Gonçalo Leaça (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|144
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista
|145
|Francisco Moreira (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense
|146
|Francisco Morais (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|147
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Efapel Cycling
|148
|Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|149
|Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense
|150
|Afonso Eulálio (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense
|151
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho
|0:06:52
|152
|Noah Campos (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo
|0:09:45
|153
|António Ferreira (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo
|0:09:46
|154
|Guillermo Garcia Janeiro (Esp) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista
|0:12:30
|155
|César Martingil (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho
|0:12:35
|156
|Fábio Costa (Por) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor
|0:13:32
|157
|Gonçalo Amado (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|0:15:38
|158
|Daniel Viegas (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho
|159
|Pedro Andrade (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense
|DNS
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|François Vie (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|DNF
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor
|DNS
|Tiago Leal (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista
|Генеральная классификация после 3 этапа
|1
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Ef Education - Easypost
|15:01:18
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|0:00:18
|3
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|0:00:20
|4
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:00:26
|5
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe
|6
|Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:27
|8
|Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:28
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|10
|Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|11
|Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|12
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe
|14
|Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm
|15
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|16
|Merhawi Ghebremedhin (Eri) Ef Education - Easypost
|17
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Ef Education - Easypost
|19
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|20
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:33
|21
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|0:00:38
|22
|Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama - Fdj
|23
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|25
|Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team Dsm
|26
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|27
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:45
|28
|Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates
|0:00:48
|29
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
|30
|Adrian Camilo Bustamante Ruda (Col) Kelly Simoldes Udo
|0:00:56
|31
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling
|32
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:01:31
|33
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:01:38
|34
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:48
|35
|Milan Vader (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:53
|36
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:02:39
|37
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:03:10
|38
|Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|0:04:17
|39
|Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo
|40
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|41
|Artem Nych (Rus) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor
|0:04:23
|42
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|0:04:41
|43
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel Cycling
|44
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:43
|45
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|46
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
|47
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel Cycling
|0:06:34
|48
|Mathias Vacek (Cze) Trek - Segafredo
|0:06:37
|49
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:06:58
|50
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Human Powered Health
|51
|Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:05
|52
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|53
|Simon Pellaud (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|55
|Emanuel Duarte (Por) Efapel Cycling
|56
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|57
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:07:15
|58
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:08:07
|59
|Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:22
|60
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:48
|61
|Vicente Hernaiz Santamaria (Esp) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista
|0:09:53
|62
|Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|0:10:54
|63
|Rui Filipe Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|0:11:09
|64
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:11:15
|65
|Lewis Askey (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj
|0:11:55
|66
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|67
|Aloïs Charrin (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|69
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|0:12:40
|70
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step
|0:12:46
|71
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista
|0:13:05
|72
|Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guiñez (Chi) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho
|73
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista
|0:13:17
|74
|Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense
|0:14:02
|75
|Jake Stewart (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj
|0:14:43
|76
|Sergio Garcia Gonzalez (Esp) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor
|0:15:45
|77
|Rúben Simão (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense
|0:15:53
|78
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:48
|79
|João Medeiros (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|0:16:50
|80
|Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:17:11
|81
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama - Fdj
|82
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:28
|83
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|0:17:33
|84
|Madis Mihkels (Est) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|85
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea - Samsic
|86
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling
|87
|Stefan Bissegger (Sui) Ef Education - Easypost
|0:17:38
|88
|Owain Doull (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|89
|Roel Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Circus-Re Uz-Technord
|0:18:00
|90
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Soudal Quick-Step
|0:18:04
|91
|Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Ef Education - Easypost
|92
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Ef Education - Easypost
|93
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:18:15
|94
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:18:18
|95
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm
|0:18:20
|96
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:18:26
|97
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Human Powered Health
|0:18:44
|98
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|0:18:49
|99
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense
|0:19:12
|100
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step
|0:19:29
|101
|Pedro Silva (Por) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor
|0:20:00
|102
|Chad Haga (Usa) Human Powered Health
|0:20:15
|103
|Hélder Gonçalves (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo
|0:20:27
|104
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:14
|105
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:21:15
|106
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Human Powered Health
|0:22:00
|107
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:25
|108
|Pavel Bittner (Cze) Team Dsm
|0:22:29
|109
|Tom Bohli (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Dsm
|111
|Rodrigo Caixas (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|112
|José Sousa (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo
|113
|Gage Hecht (Usa) Human Powered Health
|0:22:55
|114
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:23:11
|115
|Samuel Blanco Prol (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense
|0:23:33
|116
|Owen Geleijn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
|0:23:38
|117
|Afonso Silva (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo
|118
|Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|119
|Timo Kielich (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team
|0:25:32
|120
|Fábio Oliveira (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense
|0:26:11
|121
|Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm
|122
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:13
|123
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|0:26:27
|124
|Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Efapel Cycling
|0:28:25
|125
|Carlos Salgueiro (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense
|0:28:29
|126
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:28:59
|127
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step
|0:29:09
|128
|Iúri Leitão (Por) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|129
|Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|130
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Human Powered Health
|131
|Daniel Babor (Cze) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|0:29:35
|132
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista
|0:30:34
|133
|Diogo Narciso (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|0:31:14
|134
|Matthew Gibson (Gbr) Human Powered Health
|0:31:47
|135
|João Matias (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|0:31:53
|136
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense
|0:32:49
|137
|Santiago Mesa Pietralunga (Col) Abtf Betão - Feirense
|0:32:51
|138
|Gonçalo Amado (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|0:33:16
|139
|Tomas Contte (Arg) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho
|0:33:20
|140
|António Barbio (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|0:33:30
|141
|Diogo Barbosa (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense
|0:35:09
|142
|João Macedo (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|143
|Francisco Morais (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|144
|Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col)
|145
|Gonçalo Leaça (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car
|146
|Francisco Moreira (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense
|0:35:37
|147
|Válter Pereira (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense
|0:36:03
|148
|Pedro Andrade (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense
|0:38:07
|149
|Noah Campos (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo
|0:38:54
|150
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Efapel Cycling
|0:40:02
|151
|Afonso Eulálio (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense
|0:40:16
|152
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho
|0:41:15
|153
|Guillermo Garcia Janeiro (Esp) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista
|0:41:39
|154
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista
|0:43:04
|155
|César Martingil (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho
|0:43:32
|156
|Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho
|0:46:33
|157
|António Ferreira (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo
|0:47:27
|158
|Fábio Costa (Por) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor
|0:50:34
|159
|Daniel Viegas (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho
|1:03:20
