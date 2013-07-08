VeloNEWS
Волта Алгарве-2023. Этап 3

Волта Алгарве-2023. Этап 3

Волта Алгарве-2023. Этап 3

 

  Faro – Tavira, 203,1 км  
  1   Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Ef Education - Easypost   5:05:14  
  2   Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers   0:00:00  
  3   Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  4   Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama - Fdj      
  5   Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - Fdj      
  6   Rui Filipe Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates      
  7   Rui Costa (Por) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty      
  8   Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma      
  9   Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo      
  10   Lewis Askey (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj      
  11   Matteo Trentin (Ita) Uae Team Emirates      
  12   Madis Mihkels (Est) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty      
  13   Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers      
  14   Timo Kielich (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team      
  15   Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  16   Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty      
  17   Pavel Bittner (Cze) Team Dsm      
  18   Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step      
  19   Tom Bohli (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team      
  20   Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma      
  21   Iúri Leitão (Por) Caja Rural-Segurosrga      
  22   Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  23   Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  24   Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo      
  25   Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Dsm      
  26   Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Trek - Segafredo      
  27   Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  28   Rodrigo Caixas (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car      
  29   Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step      
  30   Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty      
  31   Matthew Gibson (Gbr) Human Powered Health      
  32   Milan Vader (Ned) Jumbo-Visma      
  33   Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama - Fdj      
  34   Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm      
  35   Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Human Powered Health      
  36   Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty      
  37   Adrian Camilo Bustamante Ruda (Col) Kelly Simoldes Udo      
  38   Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma      
  39   Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Human Powered Health      
  40   Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team      
  41   Quinten Hermans (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck      
  42   Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates      
  43   Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama - Fdj      
  44   Merhawi Ghebremedhin (Eri) Ef Education - Easypost      
  45   Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates      
  46   Stefan Bissegger (Sui) Ef Education - Easypost      
  47   Simon Pellaud (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team      
  48   Owain Doull (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost      
  49   Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel Cycling      
  50   Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga      
  51   Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  52   Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck      
  53   Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  54   José Sousa (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo      
  55   Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  56   Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua      
  57   Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  58   César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista      
  59   Diogo Narciso (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car      
  60   Mathias Vacek (Cze) Trek - Segafredo      
  61   Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Ef Education - Easypost      
  62   Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers      
  63   Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga      
  64   Joaquim Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling      
  65   Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step      
  66   Aloïs Charrin (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling Team      
  67   Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck      
  68   Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team      
  69   Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga      
  70   Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  71   Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers      
  72   Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team Dsm      
  73   Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers      
  74   Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers      
  75   Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  76   Artem Nych (Rus) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor      
  77   Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling      
  78   João Matias (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua      
  79   Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel Cycling      
  80   Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty      
  81   Vicente Hernaiz Santamaria (Esp) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista      
  82   Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  83   Jonas Koch (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  84   Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck      
  85   Marco Haller (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  86   Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers      
  87   Rafael Lourenço (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense      
  88   Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo      
  89   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck      
  90   Emanuel Duarte (Por) Efapel Cycling      
  91   Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek - Segafredo      
  92   Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Trek - Segafredo      
  93   Michal Schlegel (Cze) Caja Rural-Segurosrga      
  94   Nils Politt (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  95   Roel Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Circus-Re Uz-Technord   0:00:22  
  96   Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Human Powered Health   0:00:24  
  97   Michael Mørkøv (Den) Soudal Quick-Step   0:00:26  
  98   Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Ef Education - Easypost      
  99   Mark Padun (Ukr) Ef Education - Easypost      
  100   Daniel Babor (Cze) Caja Rural-Segurosrga      
  101   Gage Hecht (Usa) Human Powered Health      
  102   Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates      
  103   Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team      
  104   Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  105   Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  106   Jake Stewart (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj      
  107   John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm   0:00:42  
  108   Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo      
  109   Chad Haga (Usa) Human Powered Health   0:01:06  
  110   Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Human Powered Health      
  111   Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj   0:01:30  
  112   Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step   0:02:18  
  113   Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step      
  114   António Barbio (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua      
  115   Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:02:31  
  116   Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:02:42  
  117   Hélder Gonçalves (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo      
  118   Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm   0:03:42  
  119   Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  120   Fábio Oliveira (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense      
  121   Santiago Mesa Pietralunga (Col) Abtf Betão - Feirense      
  122   Tomas Contte (Arg) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho   0:04:13  
  123   Diogo Barbosa (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense   0:06:00  
  124   Rúben Simão (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense      
  125   Carlos Salgueiro (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense      
  126   Válter Pereira (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense      
  127   Samuel Blanco Prol (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense      
  128   João Medeiros (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car      
  129   Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col)      
  130   Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho      
  131   Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guiñez (Chi) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho      
  132   João Macedo (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car      
  133   Afonso Silva (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo      
  134   Pedro Silva (Por) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor      
  135   Sergio Garcia Gonzalez (Esp) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor      
  136   Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista      
  137   Owen Geleijn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team      
  138   Tim Declercq (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step      
  139   Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Efapel Cycling      
  140   Pedro Lopes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista      
  141   Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck      
  142   Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense      
  143   Gonçalo Leaça (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car      
  144   Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista      
  145   Francisco Moreira (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense      
  146   Francisco Morais (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua      
  147   Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Efapel Cycling      
  148   Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua      
  149   Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense      
  150   Afonso Eulálio (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense      
  151   Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho   0:06:52  
  152   Noah Campos (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo   0:09:45  
  153   António Ferreira (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo   0:09:46  
  154   Guillermo Garcia Janeiro (Esp) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista   0:12:30  
  155   César Martingil (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho   0:12:35  
  156   Fábio Costa (Por) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor   0:13:32  
  157   Gonçalo Amado (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua   0:15:38  
  158   Daniel Viegas (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho      
  159   Pedro Andrade (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense      
  DNS   Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  DNS   François Vie (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car      
  DNF   Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor      
  DNS   Tiago Leal (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista      

 

 

  Генеральная классификация после 3 этапа  
  1   Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Ef Education - Easypost   15:01:18  
  2   Rui Costa (Por) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty   0:00:18  
  3   Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step   0:00:20  
  4   Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - Fdj   0:00:26  
  5   Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  6   Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers      
  7   Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers   0:00:27  
  8   Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma   0:00:28  
  9   Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo      
  10   Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates      
  11   Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty      
  12   Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck      
  13   Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  14   Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm      
  15   Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  16   Merhawi Ghebremedhin (Eri) Ef Education - Easypost      
  17   Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  18   Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Ef Education - Easypost      
  19   Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers      
  20   Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:00:33  
  21   Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty   0:00:38  
  22   Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama - Fdj      
  23   Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team      
  24   Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers      
  25   Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team Dsm      
  26   Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step      
  27   Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Trek - Segafredo   0:00:45  
  28   Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates   0:00:48  
  29   Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers      
  30   Adrian Camilo Bustamante Ruda (Col) Kelly Simoldes Udo   0:00:56  
  31   Joaquim Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling      
  32   Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:01:31  
  33   Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:01:38  
  34   Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers   0:01:48  
  35   Milan Vader (Ned) Jumbo-Visma   0:01:53  
  36   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck   0:02:39  
  37   Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck   0:03:10  
  38   Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty   0:04:17  
  39   Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo      
  40   Jonas Koch (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  41   Artem Nych (Rus) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor   0:04:23  
  42   Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga   0:04:41  
  43   Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel Cycling      
  44   Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma   0:04:43  
  45   Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers      
  46   Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek - Segafredo      
  47   Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel Cycling   0:06:34  
  48   Mathias Vacek (Cze) Trek - Segafredo   0:06:37  
  49   Quinten Hermans (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck   0:06:58  
  50   Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Human Powered Health      
  51   Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team   0:07:05  
  52   Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga      
  53   Simon Pellaud (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team      
  54   Michal Schlegel (Cze) Caja Rural-Segurosrga      
  55   Emanuel Duarte (Por) Efapel Cycling      
  56   Nils Politt (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  57   Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:07:15  
  58   Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj   0:08:07  
  59   Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma   0:09:22  
  60   Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:09:48  
  61   Vicente Hernaiz Santamaria (Esp) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista   0:09:53  
  62   Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates   0:10:54  
  63   Rui Filipe Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates   0:11:09  
  64   Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:11:15  
  65   Lewis Askey (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj   0:11:55  
  66   Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga      
  67   Aloïs Charrin (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling Team      
  68   Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Trek - Segafredo      
  69   Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty   0:12:40  
  70   Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step   0:12:46  
  71   Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista   0:13:05  
  72   Carlos Ivan Oyarzun Guiñez (Chi) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho      
  73   César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista   0:13:17  
  74   Ivo Pinheiro (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense   0:14:02  
  75   Jake Stewart (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj   0:14:43  
  76   Sergio Garcia Gonzalez (Esp) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor   0:15:45  
  77   Rúben Simão (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense   0:15:53  
  78   Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:16:48  
  79   João Medeiros (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car   0:16:50  
  80   Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama - Fdj   0:17:11  
  81   Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama - Fdj      
  82   Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:17:28  
  83   Matteo Trentin (Ita) Uae Team Emirates   0:17:33  
  84   Madis Mihkels (Est) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty      
  85   Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  86   Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling      
  87   Stefan Bissegger (Sui) Ef Education - Easypost   0:17:38  
  88   Owain Doull (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost      
  89   Roel Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Circus-Re Uz-Technord   0:18:00  
  90   Michael Mørkøv (Den) Soudal Quick-Step   0:18:04  
  91   Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Ef Education - Easypost      
  92   Mark Padun (Ukr) Ef Education - Easypost      
  93   Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo   0:18:15  
  94   Marco Haller (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:18:18  
  95   John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm   0:18:20  
  96   Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck   0:18:26  
  97   Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Human Powered Health   0:18:44  
  98   Tim Declercq (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step   0:18:49  
  99   Rafael Lourenço (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense   0:19:12  
  100   Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step   0:19:29  
  101   Pedro Silva (Por) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor   0:20:00  
  102   Chad Haga (Usa) Human Powered Health   0:20:15  
  103   Hélder Gonçalves (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo   0:20:27  
  104   Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:21:14  
  105   Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:21:15  
  106   Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Human Powered Health   0:22:00  
  107   Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:22:25  
  108   Pavel Bittner (Cze) Team Dsm   0:22:29  
  109   Tom Bohli (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team      
  110   Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Dsm      
  111   Rodrigo Caixas (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car      
  112   José Sousa (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo      
  113   Gage Hecht (Usa) Human Powered Health   0:22:55  
  114   Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck   0:23:11  
  115   Samuel Blanco Prol (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense   0:23:33  
  116   Owen Geleijn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team   0:23:38  
  117   Afonso Silva (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo      
  118   Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua      
  119   Timo Kielich (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team   0:25:32  
  120   Fábio Oliveira (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense   0:26:11  
  121   Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm      
  122   Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team   0:26:13  
  123   Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo   0:26:27  
  124   Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Efapel Cycling   0:28:25  
  125   Carlos Salgueiro (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense   0:28:29  
  126   Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:28:59  
  127   Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step   0:29:09  
  128   Iúri Leitão (Por) Caja Rural-Segurosrga      
  129   Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua      
  130   Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Human Powered Health      
  131   Daniel Babor (Cze) Caja Rural-Segurosrga   0:29:35  
  132   Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista   0:30:34  
  133   Diogo Narciso (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car   0:31:14  
  134   Matthew Gibson (Gbr) Human Powered Health   0:31:47  
  135   João Matias (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua   0:31:53  
  136   Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense   0:32:49  
  137   Santiago Mesa Pietralunga (Col) Abtf Betão - Feirense   0:32:51  
  138   Gonçalo Amado (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua   0:33:16  
  139   Tomas Contte (Arg) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho   0:33:20  
  140   António Barbio (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua   0:33:30  
  141   Diogo Barbosa (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense   0:35:09  
  142   João Macedo (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car      
  143   Francisco Morais (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua      
  144   Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col)      
  145   Gonçalo Leaça (Por) Credibom /La Alumínios / Marcos Car      
  146   Francisco Moreira (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense   0:35:37  
  147   Válter Pereira (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts / Tavira / Sc Farense   0:36:03  
  148   Pedro Andrade (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense   0:38:07  
  149   Noah Campos (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo   0:38:54  
  150   Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Efapel Cycling   0:40:02  
  151   Afonso Eulálio (Por) Abtf Betão - Feirense   0:40:16  
  152   Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Esp) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho   0:41:15  
  153   Guillermo Garcia Janeiro (Esp) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista   0:41:39  
  154   Pedro Lopes (Por) Radio Popular - Paredes - Boavista   0:43:04  
  155   César Martingil (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho   0:43:32  
  156   Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho   0:46:33  
  157   António Ferreira (Por) Kelly Simoldes Udo   0:47:27  
  158   Fábio Costa (Por) Glassdrive / Q8 / Anicolor   0:50:34  
  159   Daniel Viegas (Por) Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho   1:03:20  

 

 

