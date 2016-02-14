Вуэльта Валенсии-2023. Этап 2

Wout van Aert: “In principle, I need that world champion jersey for nothing. But I am very ambitious and I am very excited to wear that jersey again. It's a long time ago. I think I have a good chance. It is not necessary, but it is a very nice goal.”

Воут ван Арт: “В принципе, мне эта майка чемпиона мира даром не нужна. Но я очень амбициозен, и мне очень не терпится снова надеть эту майку. Это было так давно. Я думаю, что у меня есть хороший шанс.