Вуэльта Валенсии-2023. Этап 2

  Novelda - Alto de Pinos, 178,2 км  
  1   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek - Segafredo   4:38:59  
  2   Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious   0:00:00  
  3   Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  4   Mikel Landa (Esp) Bahrain Victorious      
  5   Rui Costa (Por) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty      
  6   Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  7   Alex Aranburu Deba (Esp) Movistar Team      
  8   Thomas Gloag (Gbr) Jumbo-Visma      
  9   Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers      
  10   Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers   0:00:06  
  11   Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates   0:00:08  
  12   Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:00:11  
  13   Diego Ulissi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates   0:00:20  
  14   Marc Soler (Esp) Uae Team Emirates      
  15   Rafal Majka (Pol) Uae Team Emirates      
  16   Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo      
  17   Antonio Pedrero (Esp) Movistar Team   0:00:34  
  18   Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  19   Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty   0:00:38  
  20   Callum Scotson (Aus) Team Jayco Alula   0:00:40  
  21   Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team   0:00:46  
  22   Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers      
  23   Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi   0:00:52  
  24   Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma      
  25   Luca Covili (Ita) Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane'   0:01:02  
  26   Joan Bou Company (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi   0:01:07  
  27   Filippo Conca (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team   0:01:10  
  28   Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek - Segafredo   0:01:14  
  29   Gotzon Martin Sanz (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi   0:01:25  
  30   Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty   0:01:39  
  31   Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious   0:01:54  
  32   Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Movistar Team   0:01:59  
  33   Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Qazaqstan Team      
  34   Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma   0:02:07  
  35   Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers   0:02:37  
  36   Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma      
  37   Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers   0:02:41  
  38   Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:02:53  
  39   Tom Devriendt (Bel) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team   0:03:02  
  40   Amanuel Gehbreigzabhier (Eri) Trek - Segafredo   0:03:31  
  41   Javier Romo Oliver (Esp) Astana Qazaqstan Team   0:03:39  
  42   Domen Novak (Slo) Uae Team Emirates   0:04:43  
  43   Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team   0:04:48  
  44   Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Team Jayco Alula   0:07:46  
  45   Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Team Jayco Alula      
  46   Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga   0:07:54  
  47   José Rojas (Esp) Movistar Team   0:09:53  
  48   Bob Jungels (Lux) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  49   Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Bh      
  50   Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team      
  51   Alex Tolio (Ita) Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane'      
  52   Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga      
  53   Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team      
  54   Toon Clynhens (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise      
  55   Sander De Pestel (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise      
  56   Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise      
  57   Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane'      
  58   Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga      
  59   Omar Fraile Matarranz (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers      
  60   Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team      
  61   Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Burgos-Bh      
  62   Louis Bendixen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  63   Roger Adria Oliveras (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  64   Mikel Iturria Segurola (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi      
  65   Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  66   Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious      
  67   Jonas Wilsly (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  68   Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Jumbo-Visma      
  69   Davide Gabburo (Ita) Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane'      
  70   Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma      
  71   David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Astana Qazaqstan Team      
  72   Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga      
  73   Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious      
  74   G Lawson Craddock (Usa) Team Jayco Alula      
  75   Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane'   0:11:44  
  76   Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team   0:15:47  
  77   Gino Mäder (Sui) Bahrain Victorious      
  78   Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Equipo Kern Pharma   0:15:50  
  79   Joel Nicolau Beltran (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga   0:16:03  
  80   Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team   0:16:45  
  81   Hailemichael Mulu (Eth)      
  82   August Jensen (Nor) Human Powered Health   0:16:50  
  83   Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  84   Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma   0:17:35  
  85   Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team      
  86   Madis Mihkels (Est) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty      
  87   Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty      
  88   Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty      
  89   Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty      
  90   Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team      
  91   Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers      
  92   Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  93   Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  94   Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious      
  95   Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi      
  96   Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi      
  97   Barnabás Peák (Hun) Human Powered Health      
  98   Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) Burgos-Bh      
  99   Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  100   Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Segurosrga      
  101   Niklas Eg (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  102   Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma      
  103   Nico Denz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  104   Xabier Isasa Larrañaga (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi      
  105   Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Esp) Burgos-Bh      
  106   Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane'      
  107   Colin Joyce (Usa) Human Powered Health      
  108   Antonio Puppio (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team      
  109   Lars Boven (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team      
  110   Stephen Bassett (Usa) Human Powered Health      
  111   Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo      
  112   Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise   0:17:48  
  113   Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Esp) Burgos-Bh   0:18:03  
  114   Jules Hesters (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise   0:18:21  
  115   Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Esp) Burgos-Bh   0:24:07  
  116   Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team   0:24:51  
  117   Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Uae Team Emirates      
  118   Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Human Powered Health      
  119   Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Esp) Burgos-Bh      
  120   Hector Carretero (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  121   Riccardo Lucca (Ita) Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane'      
  122   Blake Quick (Aus) Team Jayco Alula      
  123   Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  124   Benjamin Perry (Can) Human Powered Health      
  125   Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Esp) Movistar Team      
  DNS   Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Jayco Alula      
  DNF   Welay Berhe (Eth) Team Jayco Alula      
  DNF   Ruben Apers (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise      
  DNS   Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise      
  DNF   Alan Banaszek (Pol) Human Powered Health      

  

  Генеральная классификация после 2 этапа  
  1   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek - Segafredo   9:17:00  
  2   Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious   0:00:03  
  3   Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:00:06  
  4   Alex Aranburu Deba (Esp) Movistar Team   0:00:10  
  5   Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  6   Thomas Gloag (Gbr) Jumbo-Visma      
  7   Rui Costa (Por) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty      
  8   Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers      
  9   Mikel Landa (Esp) Bahrain Victorious      
  10   Carlos Rodriguez (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers   0:00:16  
  11   Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates   0:00:18  
  12   Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:00:21  
  13   Diego Ulissi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates   0:00:30  
  14   Marc Soler (Esp) Uae Team Emirates      
  15   Rafal Majka (Pol) Uae Team Emirates      
  16   Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo      
  17   Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:00:44  
  18   Antonio Pedrero (Esp) Movistar Team      
  19   Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty   0:00:48  
  20   Callum Scotson (Aus) Team Jayco Alula   0:00:50  
  21   Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team   0:00:56  
  22   Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers      
  23   Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma   0:01:02  
  24   Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi      
  25   Luca Covili (Ita) Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane'   0:01:12  
  26   Joan Bou Company (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi   0:01:17  
  27   Filippo Conca (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team   0:01:20  
  28   Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek - Segafredo   0:01:24  
  29   Gotzon Martin Sanz (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi   0:01:35  
  30   Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty   0:01:49  
  31   Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious   0:02:04  
  32   Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Qazaqstan Team   0:02:09  
  33   Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Movistar Team      
  34   Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers   0:02:47  
  35   Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma      
  36   Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers   0:02:51  
  37   Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:03:03  
  38   Amanuel Gehbreigzabhier (Eri) Trek - Segafredo   0:03:41  
  39   Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma   0:04:35  
  40   Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team   0:04:58  
  41   Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga   0:08:04  
  42   José Rojas (Esp) Movistar Team   0:10:03  
  43   Louis Bendixen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  44   Omar Fraile Matarranz (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers      
  45   Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga      
  46   Roger Adria Oliveras (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  47   Bob Jungels (Lux) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  48   Toon Clynhens (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise      
  49   Alex Tolio (Ita) Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane'      
  50   Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious      
  51   David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Astana Qazaqstan Team      
  52   Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Jumbo-Visma      
  53   Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team      
  54   Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious      
  55   Jonas Wilsly (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  56   Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma   0:10:41  
  57   Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Bh   0:12:21  
  58   G Lawson Craddock (Usa) Team Jayco Alula      
  59   Tom Devriendt (Bel) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team   0:14:06  
  60   Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane'   0:14:12  
  61   Javier Romo Oliver (Esp) Astana Qazaqstan Team   0:14:41  
  62   Domen Novak (Slo) Uae Team Emirates   0:15:47  
  63   Gino Mäder (Sui) Bahrain Victorious   0:15:57  
  64   Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Equipo Kern Pharma   0:16:00  
  65   Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane'   0:16:54  
  66   Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Burgos-Bh      
  67   Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  68   Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:17:00  
  69   Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga   0:17:19  
  70   Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty   0:17:35  
  71   Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma   0:17:39  
  72   Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team   0:17:41  
  73   Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi   0:17:45  
  74   Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious      
  75   Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Team Jayco Alula   0:18:47  
  76   Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Team Jayco Alula   0:18:50  
  77   Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo   0:19:02  
  78   Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team   0:19:13  
  79   Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Esp) Burgos-Bh   0:19:30  
  80   Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers   0:20:03  
  81   Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Esp) Burgos-Bh      
  82   Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team   0:20:57  
  83   Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team      
  84   Sander De Pestel (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise      
  85   Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga      
  86   Davide Gabburo (Ita) Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane'      
  87   Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise      
  88   Mikel Iturria Segurola (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi      
  89   Xabier Isasa Larrañaga (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi   0:24:58  
  90   Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Segurosrga   0:25:01  
  91   August Jensen (Nor) Human Powered Health   0:25:33  
  92   Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:26:18  
  93   Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  94   Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  95   Niklas Eg (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  96   Antonio Puppio (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team      
  97   Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise   0:26:31  
  98   Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team   0:26:51  
  99   Joel Nicolau Beltran (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga   0:27:07  
  100   Hailemichael Mulu (Eth)   0:27:49  
  101   Madis Mihkels (Est) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty   0:28:39  
  102   Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  103   Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty      
  104   Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty      
  105   Barnabás Peák (Hun) Human Powered Health      
  106   Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team      
  107   Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi      
  108   Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane'      
  109   Nico Denz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  110   Colin Joyce (Usa) Human Powered Health      
  111   Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) Burgos-Bh      
  112   Stephen Bassett (Usa) Human Powered Health      
  113   Lars Boven (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team   0:28:48  
  114   Jules Hesters (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise   0:29:25  
  115   Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Esp) Burgos-Bh   0:31:33  
  116   Riccardo Lucca (Ita) Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane'   0:35:53  
  117   Hector Carretero (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma   0:35:54  
  118   Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma   0:35:55  
  119   Blake Quick (Aus) Team Jayco Alula      
  120   Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Human Powered Health      
  121   Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Esp) Movistar Team      
  122   Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Uae Team Emirates      
  123   Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team      
  124   Benjamin Perry (Can) Human Powered Health      
  125   Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Esp) Burgos-Bh      

Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.

Теги к статье: Вуэльта Валенсии-2023 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana многодневная велогонка велогонка категории 2.Pro

Поддержите нас, поделитесь публикацией с друзьями в социальных сетях. Спасибо!

  1. Имя: Мэлс

    nightbuster33

    Сегодня, 19:51 | Регистрация: 20.05.2021

    Харт отталкивал Бильбао локтём,хотя справа было свободное пространство.

  2. Имя: Сергей

    SVS

    Сегодня, 19:52 | Регистрация: 26.04.2017

    Куды Чикконе очки-то выбросил? :)

    1. Имя: Виктор Сироткин

      Виктор Сироткин

      Сегодня, 20:18 | Регистрация: 14.02.2016

      у него традиция - бросать очки зрителям на финише выигранного этапа

