Вуэльта Валенсии-2023. Этап 2

|Novelda - Alto de Pinos, 178,2 км
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|4:38:59
|2
|Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:00
|3
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora - Hansgrohe
|4
|Mikel Landa (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|6
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Esp) Movistar Team
|8
|Thomas Gloag (Gbr) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:06
|11
|Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates
|0:00:08
|12
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:11
|13
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|0:00:20
|14
|Marc Soler (Esp) Uae Team Emirates
|15
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Uae Team Emirates
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|17
|Antonio Pedrero (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:34
|18
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|0:00:38
|20
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
|0:00:40
|21
|Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00:46
|22
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|23
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:52
|24
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|25
|Luca Covili (Ita) Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane'
|0:01:02
|26
|Joan Bou Company (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:07
|27
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|28
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:14
|29
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:25
|30
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|0:01:39
|31
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:54
|32
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:01:59
|33
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|34
|Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:02:07
|35
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:37
|36
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|37
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:41
|38
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:02:53
|39
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|40
|Amanuel Gehbreigzabhier (Eri) Trek - Segafredo
|0:03:31
|41
|Javier Romo Oliver (Esp) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:03:39
|42
|Domen Novak (Slo) Uae Team Emirates
|0:04:43
|43
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:04:48
|44
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Team Jayco Alula
|0:07:46
|45
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Team Jayco Alula
|46
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|0:07:54
|47
|José Rojas (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:09:53
|48
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Bora - Hansgrohe
|49
|Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|50
|Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|51
|Alex Tolio (Ita) Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane'
|52
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|53
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|54
|Toon Clynhens (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|55
|Sander De Pestel (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|56
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|57
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane'
|58
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|59
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
|60
|Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
|61
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|62
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|64
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|66
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|67
|Jonas Wilsly (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|69
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane'
|70
|Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|71
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|72
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|73
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|74
|G Lawson Craddock (Usa) Team Jayco Alula
|75
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane'
|0:11:44
|76
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:47
|77
|Gino Mäder (Sui) Bahrain Victorious
|78
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:15:50
|79
|Joel Nicolau Beltran (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|0:16:03
|80
|Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:45
|81
|Hailemichael Mulu (Eth)
|82
|August Jensen (Nor) Human Powered Health
|0:16:50
|83
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|84
|Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:17:35
|85
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team
|86
|Madis Mihkels (Est) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|87
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|88
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|89
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|90
|Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|92
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe
|94
|Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|95
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|96
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|97
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Human Powered Health
|98
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) Burgos-Bh
|99
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|101
|Niklas Eg (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|103
|Nico Denz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|104
|Xabier Isasa Larrañaga (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|105
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|106
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane'
|107
|Colin Joyce (Usa) Human Powered Health
|108
|Antonio Puppio (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Lars Boven (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
|110
|Stephen Bassett (Usa) Human Powered Health
|111
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|112
|Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|0:17:48
|113
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|0:18:03
|114
|Jules Hesters (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|0:18:21
|115
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|0:24:07
|116
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:51
|117
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Uae Team Emirates
|118
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Human Powered Health
|119
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|120
|Hector Carretero (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|121
|Riccardo Lucca (Ita) Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane'
|122
|Blake Quick (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
|123
|Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|124
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Human Powered Health
|125
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Esp) Movistar Team
|DNS
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Jayco Alula
|DNF
|Welay Berhe (Eth) Team Jayco Alula
|DNF
|Ruben Apers (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|DNS
|Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|DNF
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Human Powered Health
|Генеральная классификация после 2 этапа
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|9:17:00
|2
|Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:03
|3
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:06
|4
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Thomas Gloag (Gbr) Jumbo-Visma
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|8
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|9
|Mikel Landa (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|Carlos Rodriguez (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:16
|11
|Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates
|0:00:18
|12
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:21
|13
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|0:00:30
|14
|Marc Soler (Esp) Uae Team Emirates
|15
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Uae Team Emirates
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|17
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|18
|Antonio Pedrero (Esp) Movistar Team
|19
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|0:00:48
|20
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
|0:00:50
|21
|Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00:56
|22
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|23
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:02
|24
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|Luca Covili (Ita) Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane'
|0:01:12
|26
|Joan Bou Company (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:17
|27
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|28
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:24
|29
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:35
|30
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|0:01:49
|31
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:04
|32
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:02:09
|33
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Movistar Team
|34
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:47
|35
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|36
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:51
|37
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:03:03
|38
|Amanuel Gehbreigzabhier (Eri) Trek - Segafredo
|0:03:41
|39
|Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:04:35
|40
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:04:58
|41
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|0:08:04
|42
|José Rojas (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:10:03
|43
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
|45
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|46
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|47
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Bora - Hansgrohe
|48
|Toon Clynhens (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|49
|Alex Tolio (Ita) Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane'
|50
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|51
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|52
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|53
|Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
|54
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|55
|Jonas Wilsly (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|0:10:41
|57
|Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|0:12:21
|58
|G Lawson Craddock (Usa) Team Jayco Alula
|59
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:06
|60
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane'
|0:14:12
|61
|Javier Romo Oliver (Esp) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:14:41
|62
|Domen Novak (Slo) Uae Team Emirates
|0:15:47
|63
|Gino Mäder (Sui) Bahrain Victorious
|0:15:57
|64
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:16:00
|65
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane'
|0:16:54
|66
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|67
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|68
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:17:00
|69
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|0:17:19
|70
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|0:17:35
|71
|Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:17:39
|72
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:17:41
|73
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:17:45
|74
|Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|75
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Team Jayco Alula
|0:18:47
|76
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Team Jayco Alula
|0:18:50
|77
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|0:19:02
|78
|Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:13
|79
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|0:19:30
|80
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:20:03
|81
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|82
|Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:20:57
|83
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|84
|Sander De Pestel (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|85
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|86
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane'
|87
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|88
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|89
|Xabier Isasa Larrañaga (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:24:58
|90
|Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|0:25:01
|91
|August Jensen (Nor) Human Powered Health
|0:25:33
|92
|Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:26:18
|93
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Niklas Eg (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Antonio Puppio (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|0:26:31
|98
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:51
|99
|Joel Nicolau Beltran (Esp) Caja Rural-Segurosrga
|0:27:07
|100
|Hailemichael Mulu (Eth)
|0:27:49
|101
|Madis Mihkels (Est) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|0:28:39
|102
|Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|103
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|104
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Circus - Wanty
|105
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Human Powered Health
|106
|Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|108
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane'
|109
|Nico Denz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|110
|Colin Joyce (Usa) Human Powered Health
|111
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) Burgos-Bh
|112
|Stephen Bassett (Usa) Human Powered Health
|113
|Lars Boven (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
|0:28:48
|114
|Jules Hesters (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|0:29:25
|115
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|0:31:33
|116
|Riccardo Lucca (Ita) Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane'
|0:35:53
|117
|Hector Carretero (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:35:54
|118
|Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:35:55
|119
|Blake Quick (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
|120
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Human Powered Health
|121
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Esp) Movistar Team
|122
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Uae Team Emirates
|123
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Human Powered Health
|125
|Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis (Esp) Burgos-Bh
