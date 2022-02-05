Звезда Бессежа-2022. Этап 3. Результаты

- Категория:
- VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |
- Дата:
- Сегодня, 18:37
|Bessèges - Bessèges, 155 км
|1
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|03:38:31
|2
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost
|0:00:09
|3
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|6
|Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) Totalenergies
|7
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|8
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|10
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Totalenergies
|12
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo
|13
|Corbin Strong (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech
|14
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|15
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|16
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|17
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) Groupama - Fdj
|18
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|19
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|20
|Connor Swift (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic
|21
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies
|22
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|23
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|24
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|25
|Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis
|26
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|27
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|28
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|29
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Totalenergies
|30
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Totalenergies
|0:00:24
|31
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|0:00:47
|32
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:08
|33
|Samuel Gaze (Nzl) Alpecin-Fenix
|34
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|35
|Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|36
|Antoine Raugel (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|37
|Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|38
|Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|39
|Pau Miquel Delgado (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|40
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|41
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Ag2R Citroen Team
|42
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|43
|Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Ag2R Citroen Team
|44
|Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers
|45
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'
|46
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|47
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Cofidis
|48
|Paul Lapeira (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|49
|Owain Doull (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|50
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|51
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|52
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|53
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|54
|Alessandro Verre (Ita) Team Arkea - Samsic
|55
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole
|56
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|57
|Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek - Segafredo
|59
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
|60
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|61
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|62
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:26
|63
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|0:01:56
|64
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - Fdj
|65
|Louis Blouwe (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|0:02:08
|66
|Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:29
|67
|Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:36
|68
|Louis Barre (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|0:03:13
|69
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|70
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|71
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|72
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - Fdj
|73
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|74
|Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole
|75
|Jose Herrada (Esp) Cofidis
|76
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Totalenergies
|0:03:56
|77
|Eugenio Sanchez Lopez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:04:10
|78
|Daniel Alejandro Mendez Noreña (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma
|79
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Israel - Premier Tech
|80
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Danny Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma
|83
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Ef Education - Easypost
|0:05:08
|84
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|85
|Evaldas Šiškevičius (Ltu) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole
|86
|Michael Valgren Hundahl (Den) Ef Education - Easypost
|87
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|88
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|0:06:27
|89
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'
|0:07:48
|90
|Morné Van Niekerk (Rsa) St Michel - Auber 93
|0:08:10
|91
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek - Segafredo
|0:09:32
|92
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|93
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|94
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|95
|Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|96
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Ef Education - Easypost
|97
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|98
|Raphael Parisella (Can) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|99
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|100
|Tom Paquet (Lux) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|101
|Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix Development Team
|102
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole
|104
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|105
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) Uae Team Emirates
|106
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole
|107
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|108
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'
|109
|Alessandro Santaromita Villa (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'
|110
|Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|111
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|112
|Mael Guegan (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|113
|Karl Patrick Lauk (Est) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|114
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech
|115
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|116
|Thomas Denis (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole
|117
|Taj Jones (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech
|118
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|119
|Marti Marquez Roman (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|120
|Joel Suter (Sui) Uae Team Emirates
|121
|Jonas Wilsly (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Ef Education - Easypost
|123
|Yael Joalland (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|124
|Miguel Heidemann (Ger) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|125
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Uae Team Emirates
|126
|Tom Scully (Nzl) Ef Education - Easypost
|127
|Norman Vahtra (Est) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole
|128
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|129
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|130
|Ben Tulett (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|131
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|132
|Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Ineos Grenadiers
|133
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|134
|Christopher Lawless (Gbr) Totalenergies
|0:13:59
|135
|Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|136
|Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|DNF
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech
|DNF
|Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'
|DNF
|Jordan Jegat (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|DNS
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Uae Team Emirates
|DNS
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNS
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNS
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'
|DNS
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'
|Генеральная классификация после 3 этапа
|1
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|10:53:05
|2
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost
|0:00:07
|3
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies
|0:00:15
|4
|Connor Swift (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:00:31
|5
|Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) Totalenergies
|0:00:33
|6
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Totalenergies
|0:00:36
|7
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|8
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:42
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:45
|10
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:51
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|0:00:59
|12
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:01:12
|13
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|14
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|15
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|0:01:24
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|17
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Ag2R Citroen Team
|0:01:55
|18
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|19
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Totalenergies
|20
|Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis
|0:02:10
|21
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) Groupama - Fdj
|0:02:19
|22
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|0:02:20
|23
|Paul Lapeira (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|24
|Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Ag2R Citroen Team
|0:02:29
|25
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Totalenergies
|0:02:33
|26
|Antoine Raugel (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|0:02:36
|27
|Pau Miquel Delgado (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:02:45
|28
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|0:03:06
|29
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:09
|30
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|31
|Samuel Gaze (Nzl) Alpecin-Fenix
|32
|Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:12
|33
|Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|0:03:17
|34
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'
|35
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|0:03:21
|36
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|0:03:30
|37
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|0:03:34
|38
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|0:03:43
|39
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:03:57
|40
|Corbin Strong (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech
|0:04:20
|41
|Louis Barre (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|0:04:35
|42
|Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:37
|43
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - Fdj
|0:04:39
|44
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|0:05:00
|45
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
|0:05:06
|46
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:05:07
|47
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|48
|Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|0:05:13
|49
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|0:05:14
|50
|Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole
|0:05:28
|51
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - Fdj
|0:05:47
|52
|Daniel Alejandro Mendez Noreña (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:05:53
|53
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:05:54
|54
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:01
|55
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|0:06:03
|56
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Totalenergies
|0:06:17
|57
|Eugenio Sanchez Lopez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:06:41
|58
|Louis Blouwe (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|0:06:45
|59
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:56
|60
|Danny Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:07:17
|61
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|0:07:21
|62
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:07:28
|63
|Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:31
|64
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:57
|65
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|66
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:08:10
|67
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Israel - Premier Tech
|0:08:11
|68
|Michael Valgren Hundahl (Den) Ef Education - Easypost
|0:09:00
|69
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Ef Education - Easypost
|0:09:23
|70
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:10:02
|71
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:10:06
|72
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:10:10
|73
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|0:10:11
|74
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:10:59
|75
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:11:01
|76
|Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:11:14
|77
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|0:11:38
|78
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole
|79
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:11:43
|80
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:51
|81
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:11:54
|82
|Alessandro Verre (Ita) Team Arkea - Samsic
|83
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|84
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Cofidis
|85
|Owain Doull (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|0:12:04
|86
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:12:15
|87
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek - Segafredo
|0:12:23
|88
|Mael Guegan (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|0:12:24
|89
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:12:25
|90
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|0:12:53
|91
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|0:12:59
|92
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:06
|93
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole
|0:13:24
|94
|Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:33
|95
|Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix Development Team
|0:13:34
|96
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole
|0:13:39
|97
|Jose Herrada (Esp) Cofidis
|0:13:59
|98
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Ef Education - Easypost
|99
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Ef Education - Easypost
|0:14:01
|100
|Karl Patrick Lauk (Est) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|0:14:29
|101
|Jonas Wilsly (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:12
|102
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:15:21
|103
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech
|0:15:27
|104
|Morné Van Niekerk (Rsa) St Michel - Auber 93
|0:15:53
|105
|Marti Marquez Roman (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:16:36
|106
|Evaldas Šiškevičius (Ltu) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole
|0:16:46
|107
|Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:16:56
|108
|Miguel Heidemann (Ger) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|0:16:58
|109
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'
|0:17:20
|110
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:17:23
|111
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|0:18:12
|112
|Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:18:32
|113
|Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|0:19:00
|114
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:19:01
|115
|Ben Tulett (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:19:30
|116
|Tom Scully (Nzl) Ef Education - Easypost
|0:19:40
|117
|Alessandro Santaromita Villa (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'
|0:20:15
|118
|Tom Paquet (Lux) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|0:20:18
|119
|Joel Suter (Sui) Uae Team Emirates
|120
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:20:27
|121
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:20:28
|122
|Raphael Parisella (Can) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|0:21:15
|123
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) Uae Team Emirates
|0:22:02
|124
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:22:07
|125
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|0:22:12
|126
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|0:22:22
|127
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'
|0:22:33
|128
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Uae Team Emirates
|0:23:30
|129
|Norman Vahtra (Est) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole
|0:23:53
|130
|Christopher Lawless (Gbr) Totalenergies
|0:26:03
|131
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|0:26:54
|132
|Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:27:50
|133
|Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|0:28:14
|134
|Thomas Denis (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole
|0:31:35
|135
|Yael Joalland (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|0:32:15
|136
|Taj Jones (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech
|0:35:40
Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.
Поддержите нас, поделитесь публикацией с друзьями в социальных сетях. Спасибо!
- Комментариев
- (0)
- Просмотров
- (195)