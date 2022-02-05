Звезда Бессежа-2022. Этап 3. Результаты Категория:

Сегодня, 18:37 Bessèges - Bessèges, 155 км 1 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis 03:38:31 2 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost 0:00:09 3 Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 4 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 6 Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) Totalenergies 7 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 8 Clément Champoussin (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 10 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 11 Pierre Latour (Fra) Totalenergies 12 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo 13 Corbin Strong (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech 14 Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 15 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 16 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team 17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) Groupama - Fdj 18 Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech 19 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 20 Connor Swift (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic 21 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies 22 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 23 Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 24 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 25 Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis 26 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 27 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 28 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 29 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Totalenergies 30 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Totalenergies 0:00:24 31 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 0:00:47 32 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:08 33 Samuel Gaze (Nzl) Alpecin-Fenix 34 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm 35 Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 36 Antoine Raugel (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team 37 Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 38 Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 39 Pau Miquel Delgado (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 40 Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 41 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Ag2R Citroen Team 42 Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 43 Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Ag2R Citroen Team 44 Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers 45 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane' 46 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 47 Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Cofidis 48 Paul Lapeira (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team 49 Owain Doull (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 50 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 51 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team 52 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 53 Thibault Ferasse (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm 54 Alessandro Verre (Ita) Team Arkea - Samsic 55 Clément Carisey (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole 56 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 57 Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 58 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek - Segafredo 59 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek - Segafredo 60 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 61 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique 62 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:26 63 Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm 0:01:56 64 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - Fdj 65 Louis Blouwe (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 0:02:08 66 Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:29 67 Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:36 68 Louis Barre (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique 0:03:13 69 Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 70 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 71 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels - Ktm 72 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - Fdj 73 Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 74 Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole 75 Jose Herrada (Esp) Cofidis 76 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Totalenergies 0:03:56 77 Eugenio Sanchez Lopez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:04:10 78 Daniel Alejandro Mendez Noreña (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma 79 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Israel - Premier Tech 80 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 81 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 82 Danny Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma 83 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Ef Education - Easypost 0:05:08 84 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm 85 Evaldas Šiškevičius (Ltu) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole 86 Michael Valgren Hundahl (Den) Ef Education - Easypost 87 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique 88 Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 0:06:27 89 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane' 0:07:48 90 Morné Van Niekerk (Rsa) St Michel - Auber 93 0:08:10 91 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek - Segafredo 0:09:32 92 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 93 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 94 Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 95 Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 96 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Ef Education - Easypost 97 Julien Vermote (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 98 Raphael Parisella (Can) B&B Hotels - Ktm 99 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 100 Tom Paquet (Lux) Team U Nantes Atlantique 101 Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix Development Team 102 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 103 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole 104 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 105 Alexys Brunel (Fra) Uae Team Emirates 106 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole 107 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 108 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane' 109 Alessandro Santaromita Villa (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane' 110 Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 111 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 112 Mael Guegan (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique 113 Karl Patrick Lauk (Est) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 114 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech 115 Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 116 Thomas Denis (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole 117 Taj Jones (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech 118 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 119 Marti Marquez Roman (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 120 Joel Suter (Sui) Uae Team Emirates 121 Jonas Wilsly (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 122 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Ef Education - Easypost 123 Yael Joalland (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique 124 Miguel Heidemann (Ger) B&B Hotels - Ktm 125 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Uae Team Emirates 126 Tom Scully (Nzl) Ef Education - Easypost 127 Norman Vahtra (Est) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole 128 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 129 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 130 Ben Tulett (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 131 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 132 Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Ineos Grenadiers 133 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 134 Christopher Lawless (Gbr) Totalenergies 0:13:59 135 Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates 136 Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Trek - Segafredo DNF Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech DNF Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane' DNF Jordan Jegat (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique DNS Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Uae Team Emirates DNS Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNS Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNS Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane' DNS Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane' Генеральная классификация после 3 этапа 1 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis 10:53:05 2 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost 0:00:07 3 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies 0:00:15 4 Connor Swift (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:00:31 5 Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) Totalenergies 0:00:33 6 Pierre Latour (Fra) Totalenergies 0:00:36 7 Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 8 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo 0:00:42 9 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:45 10 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek - Segafredo 0:00:51 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 0:00:59 12 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 0:01:12 13 Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech 14 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 15 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team 0:01:24 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 17 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Ag2R Citroen Team 0:01:55 18 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 19 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Totalenergies 20 Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis 0:02:10 21 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) Groupama - Fdj 0:02:19 22 Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 0:02:20 23 Paul Lapeira (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team 24 Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Ag2R Citroen Team 0:02:29 25 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Totalenergies 0:02:33 26 Antoine Raugel (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team 0:02:36 27 Pau Miquel Delgado (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:02:45 28 Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 0:03:06 29 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:09 30 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 31 Samuel Gaze (Nzl) Alpecin-Fenix 32 Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:12 33 Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 0:03:17 34 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane' 35 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique 0:03:21 36 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:03:30 37 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 0:03:34 38 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm 0:03:43 39 Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:03:57 40 Corbin Strong (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech 0:04:20 41 Louis Barre (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique 0:04:35 42 Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:37 43 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - Fdj 0:04:39 44 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels - Ktm 0:05:00 45 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek - Segafredo 0:05:06 46 Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:05:07 47 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 48 Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 0:05:13 49 Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 0:05:14 50 Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole 0:05:28 51 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - Fdj 0:05:47 52 Daniel Alejandro Mendez Noreña (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:05:53 53 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 0:05:54 54 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:06:01 55 Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm 0:06:03 56 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Totalenergies 0:06:17 57 Eugenio Sanchez Lopez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:06:41 58 Louis Blouwe (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 0:06:45 59 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:06:56 60 Danny Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:07:17 61 Thibault Ferasse (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm 0:07:21 62 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 0:07:28 63 Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:31 64 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:07:57 65 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 66 Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:08:10 67 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Israel - Premier Tech 0:08:11 68 Michael Valgren Hundahl (Den) Ef Education - Easypost 0:09:00 69 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Ef Education - Easypost 0:09:23 70 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 0:10:02 71 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:06 72 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:10 73 Clément Champoussin (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team 0:10:11 74 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:10:59 75 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:11:01 76 Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:11:14 77 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 0:11:38 78 Clément Carisey (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole 79 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:11:43 80 Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:51 81 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:11:54 82 Alessandro Verre (Ita) Team Arkea - Samsic 83 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 84 Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Cofidis 85 Owain Doull (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 0:12:04 86 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 0:12:15 87 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek - Segafredo 0:12:23 88 Mael Guegan (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique 0:12:24 89 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 0:12:25 90 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 0:12:53 91 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team 0:12:59 92 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:13:06 93 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole 0:13:24 94 Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:13:33 95 Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix Development Team 0:13:34 96 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole 0:13:39 97 Jose Herrada (Esp) Cofidis 0:13:59 98 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Ef Education - Easypost 99 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Ef Education - Easypost 0:14:01 100 Karl Patrick Lauk (Est) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 0:14:29 101 Jonas Wilsly (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:15:12 102 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 0:15:21 103 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech 0:15:27 104 Morné Van Niekerk (Rsa) St Michel - Auber 93 0:15:53 105 Marti Marquez Roman (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:16:36 106 Evaldas Šiškevičius (Ltu) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole 0:16:46 107 Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:16:56 108 Miguel Heidemann (Ger) B&B Hotels - Ktm 0:16:58 109 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane' 0:17:20 110 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 0:17:23 111 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm 0:18:12 112 Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Ineos Grenadiers 0:18:32 113 Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 0:19:00 114 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 0:19:01 115 Ben Tulett (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:19:30 116 Tom Scully (Nzl) Ef Education - Easypost 0:19:40 117 Alessandro Santaromita Villa (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane' 0:20:15 118 Tom Paquet (Lux) Team U Nantes Atlantique 0:20:18 119 Joel Suter (Sui) Uae Team Emirates 120 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:20:27 121 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 0:20:28 122 Raphael Parisella (Can) B&B Hotels - Ktm 0:21:15 123 Alexys Brunel (Fra) Uae Team Emirates 0:22:02 124 Julien Vermote (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:22:07 125 Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 0:22:12 126 Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 0:22:22 127 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane' 0:22:33 128 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Uae Team Emirates 0:23:30 129 Norman Vahtra (Est) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole 0:23:53 130 Christopher Lawless (Gbr) Totalenergies 0:26:03 131 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique 0:26:54 132 Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 0:27:50 133 Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates 0:28:14 134 Thomas Denis (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole 0:31:35 135 Yael Joalland (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique 0:32:15 136 Taj Jones (Aus) Israel - 