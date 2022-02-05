VeloNEWS
Звезда Бессежа-2022. Этап 3. Результаты

 

 

 

  Bessèges - Bessèges, 155 км  
  1   Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis   03:38:31  
  2   Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost   0:00:09  
  3   Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  4   Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:00:15  
  5   Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis      
  6   Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) Totalenergies      
  7   Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  8   Clément Champoussin (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  9   Diego Ulissi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates      
  10   Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux      
  11   Pierre Latour (Fra) Totalenergies      
  12   Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo      
  13   Corbin Strong (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech      
  14   Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  15   Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek - Segafredo      
  16   Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  17   Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) Groupama - Fdj      
  18   Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech      
  19   Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama - Fdj      
  20   Connor Swift (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  21   Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies      
  22   Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - Fdj      
  23   Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  24   Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  25   Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis      
  26   Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis      
  27   Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - Fdj      
  28   Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis      
  29   Fabien Doubey (Fra) Totalenergies      
  30   Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Totalenergies   0:00:24  
  31   Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates   0:00:47  
  32   Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:01:08  
  33   Samuel Gaze (Nzl) Alpecin-Fenix      
  34   Quentin Jauregui (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm      
  35   Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb      
  36   Antoine Raugel (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  37   Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93      
  38   Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  39   Pau Miquel Delgado (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  40   Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb      
  41   Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  42   Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb      
  43   Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  44   Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers      
  45   Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'      
  46   Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93      
  47   Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Cofidis      
  48   Paul Lapeira (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  49   Owain Doull (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost      
  50   Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  51   Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  52   Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux      
  53   Thibault Ferasse (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm      
  54   Alessandro Verre (Ita) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  55   Clément Carisey (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole      
  56   Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo      
  57   Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  58   Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek - Segafredo      
  59   Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek - Segafredo      
  60   Aime De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux      
  61   Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique      
  62   Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix   0:01:26  
  63   Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm   0:01:56  
  64   Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - Fdj      
  65   Louis Blouwe (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb   0:02:08  
  66   Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:02:29  
  67   Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:02:36  
  68   Louis Barre (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique   0:03:13  
  69   Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93      
  70   Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - Fdj      
  71   Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels - Ktm      
  72   Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - Fdj      
  73   Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  74   Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole      
  75   Jose Herrada (Esp) Cofidis      
  76   Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Totalenergies   0:03:56  
  77   Eugenio Sanchez Lopez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma   0:04:10  
  78   Daniel Alejandro Mendez Noreña (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  79   Daryl Impey (Rsa) Israel - Premier Tech      
  80   Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  81   Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  82   Danny Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  83   Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Ef Education - Easypost   0:05:08  
  84   Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm      
  85   Evaldas Šiškevičius (Ltu) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole      
  86   Michael Valgren Hundahl (Den) Ef Education - Easypost      
  87   Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique      
  88   Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb   0:06:27  
  89   Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'   0:07:48  
  90   Morné Van Niekerk (Rsa) St Michel - Auber 93   0:08:10  
  91   Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek - Segafredo   0:09:32  
  92   Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix      
  93   Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix      
  94   Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  95   Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb      
  96   Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Ef Education - Easypost      
  97   Julien Vermote (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix      
  98   Raphael Parisella (Can) B&B Hotels - Ktm      
  99   Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix      
  100   Tom Paquet (Lux) Team U Nantes Atlantique      
  101   Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix Development Team      
  102   Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  103   Samuel Leroux (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole      
  104   Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux      
  105   Alexys Brunel (Fra) Uae Team Emirates      
  106   Thomas Boudat (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole      
  107   Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux      
  108   Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'      
  109   Alessandro Santaromita Villa (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'      
  110   Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux      
  111   Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93      
  112   Mael Guegan (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique      
  113   Karl Patrick Lauk (Est) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb      
  114   Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech      
  115   Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93      
  116   Thomas Denis (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole      
  117   Taj Jones (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech      
  118   Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux      
  119   Marti Marquez Roman (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma      
  120   Joel Suter (Sui) Uae Team Emirates      
  121   Jonas Wilsly (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  122   Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Ef Education - Easypost      
  123   Yael Joalland (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique      
  124   Miguel Heidemann (Ger) B&B Hotels - Ktm      
  125   Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Uae Team Emirates      
  126   Tom Scully (Nzl) Ef Education - Easypost      
  127   Norman Vahtra (Est) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole      
  128   Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers      
  129   Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers      
  130   Ben Tulett (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers      
  131   Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers      
  132   Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Ineos Grenadiers      
  133   Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers      
  134   Christopher Lawless (Gbr) Totalenergies   0:13:59  
  135   Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates      
  136   Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Trek - Segafredo      
  DNF   Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech      
  DNF   Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  DNF   Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'      
  DNF   Jordan Jegat (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique      
  DNS   Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Uae Team Emirates      
  DNS   Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  DNS   Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  DNS   Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'      
  DNS   Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'      

 

  Генеральная классификация после 3 этапа  
  1   Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis   10:53:05  
  2   Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost   0:00:07  
  3   Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies   0:00:15  
  4   Connor Swift (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:00:31  
  5   Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) Totalenergies   0:00:33  
  6   Pierre Latour (Fra) Totalenergies   0:00:36  
  7   Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:00:41  
  8   Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo   0:00:42  
  9   Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis   0:00:45  
  10   Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek - Segafredo   0:00:51  
  11   Diego Ulissi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates   0:00:59  
  12   Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama - Fdj   0:01:12  
  13   Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech      
  14   Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  15   Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team   0:01:24  
  16   Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - Fdj      
  17   Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Ag2R Citroen Team   0:01:55  
  18   Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  19   Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Totalenergies      
  20   Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis   0:02:10  
  21   Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) Groupama - Fdj   0:02:19  
  22   Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb   0:02:20  
  23   Paul Lapeira (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  24   Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Ag2R Citroen Team   0:02:29  
  25   Fabien Doubey (Fra) Totalenergies   0:02:33  
  26   Antoine Raugel (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team   0:02:36  
  27   Pau Miquel Delgado (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma   0:02:45  
  28   Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb   0:03:06  
  29   Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:03:09  
  30   Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  31   Samuel Gaze (Nzl) Alpecin-Fenix      
  32   Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers   0:03:12  
  33   Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93   0:03:17  
  34   Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'      
  35   Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique   0:03:21  
  36   Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis   0:03:30  
  37   Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates   0:03:34  
  38   Quentin Jauregui (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm   0:03:43  
  39   Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:03:57  
  40   Corbin Strong (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech   0:04:20  
  41   Louis Barre (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique   0:04:35  
  42   Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:04:37  
  43   Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - Fdj   0:04:39  
  44   Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels - Ktm   0:05:00  
  45   Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek - Segafredo   0:05:06  
  46   Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma   0:05:07  
  47   Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93      
  48   Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb   0:05:13  
  49   Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93   0:05:14  
  50   Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole   0:05:28  
  51   Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - Fdj   0:05:47  
  52   Daniel Alejandro Mendez Noreña (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma   0:05:53  
  53   Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - Fdj   0:05:54  
  54   Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:06:01  
  55   Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm   0:06:03  
  56   Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Totalenergies   0:06:17  
  57   Eugenio Sanchez Lopez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma   0:06:41  
  58   Louis Blouwe (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb   0:06:45  
  59   Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:06:56  
  60   Danny Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma   0:07:17  
  61   Thibault Ferasse (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm   0:07:21  
  62   Aime De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux   0:07:28  
  63   Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:07:31  
  64   Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:07:57  
  65   Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - Fdj      
  66   Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:08:10  
  67   Daryl Impey (Rsa) Israel - Premier Tech   0:08:11  
  68   Michael Valgren Hundahl (Den) Ef Education - Easypost   0:09:00  
  69   Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Ef Education - Easypost   0:09:23  
  70   Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux   0:10:02  
  71   Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers   0:10:06  
  72   Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers   0:10:10  
  73   Clément Champoussin (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team   0:10:11  
  74   Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis   0:10:59  
  75   Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek - Segafredo   0:11:01  
  76   Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma   0:11:14  
  77   Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo   0:11:38  
  78   Clément Carisey (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole      
  79   Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   0:11:43  
  80   Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:11:51  
  81   Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix   0:11:54  
  82   Alessandro Verre (Ita) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  83   Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux      
  84   Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Cofidis      
  85   Owain Doull (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost   0:12:04  
  86   Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux   0:12:15  
  87   Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek - Segafredo   0:12:23  
  88   Mael Guegan (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique   0:12:24  
  89   Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux   0:12:25  
  90   Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93   0:12:53  
  91   Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team   0:12:59  
  92   Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:13:06  
  93   Thomas Boudat (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole   0:13:24  
  94   Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:13:33  
  95   Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix Development Team   0:13:34  
  96   Samuel Leroux (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole   0:13:39  
  97   Jose Herrada (Esp) Cofidis   0:13:59  
  98   Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Ef Education - Easypost      
  99   Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Ef Education - Easypost   0:14:01  
  100   Karl Patrick Lauk (Est) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb   0:14:29  
  101   Jonas Wilsly (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:15:12  
  102   Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux   0:15:21  
  103   Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech   0:15:27  
  104   Morné Van Niekerk (Rsa) St Michel - Auber 93   0:15:53  
  105   Marti Marquez Roman (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma   0:16:36  
  106   Evaldas Šiškevičius (Ltu) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole   0:16:46  
  107   Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Trek - Segafredo   0:16:56  
  108   Miguel Heidemann (Ger) B&B Hotels - Ktm   0:16:58  
  109   Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'   0:17:20  
  110   Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers   0:17:23  
  111   Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm   0:18:12  
  112   Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Ineos Grenadiers   0:18:32  
  113   Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb   0:19:00  
  114   Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix   0:19:01  
  115   Ben Tulett (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers   0:19:30  
  116   Tom Scully (Nzl) Ef Education - Easypost   0:19:40  
  117   Alessandro Santaromita Villa (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'   0:20:15  
  118   Tom Paquet (Lux) Team U Nantes Atlantique   0:20:18  
  119   Joel Suter (Sui) Uae Team Emirates      
  120   Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   0:20:27  
  121   Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers   0:20:28  
  122   Raphael Parisella (Can) B&B Hotels - Ktm   0:21:15  
  123   Alexys Brunel (Fra) Uae Team Emirates   0:22:02  
  124   Julien Vermote (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   0:22:07  
  125   Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93   0:22:12  
  126   Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb   0:22:22  
  127   Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani Csf Faizane'   0:22:33  
  128   Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Uae Team Emirates   0:23:30  
  129   Norman Vahtra (Est) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole   0:23:53  
  130   Christopher Lawless (Gbr) Totalenergies   0:26:03  
  131   Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique   0:26:54  
  132   Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux   0:27:50  
  133   Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates   0:28:14  
  134   Thomas Denis (Fra) Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Meropole   0:31:35  
  135   Yael Joalland (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique   0:32:15  
  136   Taj Jones (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech   0:35:40  

