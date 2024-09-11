VeloNEWS
VeloRACE
Джиро д'Италия Тур де Франс Вуэльта Испании Результаты
VeloTEAM
VeloNAME
VeloLEGEND
VeloZOOM
VeloCLUB
VeloCOOKING
VeloTWITTER
VeloBLOG
Редакция Миша Игнатьев Сергей Иванов Женя Ковалев Андрей Гривко Олимп. резерв

Grand Prix d'Isbergues - Pas de Calais-2024. Результаты

Grand Prix d'Isbergues - Pas de Calais-2024. Результаты

Isbergues - Isbergues, 198,8 км

 

1

Arvid  De Kleijn

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

4:35:06

2

Laurence  Pithie

Groupama - FDJ

  

,,

3

Gerben  Thijssen

Intermarché - Wanty

,,

4

Pierre  Gautherat

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

,,

5

Davide  Persico

Bingoal WB

  

,,

6

Maikel  Zijlaard

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

,,

7

Paul  Penhoët

Groupama - FDJ

  

,,

8

Piet  Allegaert

Cofidis

    

,,

9

Jensen  Plowright

Alpecin - Deceuninck

,,

10

Tom  Van Asbroeck

Israel - Premier Tech

,,

11

Gianluca  Pollefliet

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

,,

12

Rory  Townsend

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

,,

13

Lionel  Taminiaux

Lotto Dstny

  

,,

14

Valentin  Tabellion

Van Rysel - Roubaix

  

,,

15

Kasper  Andersen

Hagens Berman Jayco

,,

16

Jason  Tesson

TotalEnergies

  

,,

17

Luca  Mozzato

Arkéa - B&B Hotels

  

,,

18

Simon  Dehairs

Alpecin - Deceuninck

,,

19

Oliver  Naesen

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

,,

20

 Côté Pier-André  Côté Pier-André

Israel - Premier Tech

,,

21

Milan  Fretin

Cofidis

    

,,

22

Kenneth  Van Rooy

Bingoal WB

  

,,

23

Jérémy  Lecroq

St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

,,

24

Maël  Guégan

CIC U Nantes Atlantique

,,

25

Lorenz  Van De Wynkele

Lotto Dstny

  

,,

26

Romain  Cardis

St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

,,

27

Jon  Rye-Johnsen

CIC U Nantes Atlantique

,,

28

Pierre  Barbier

Philippe Wagner/Bazin

,,

29

Maxime  Jarnet

Van Rysel - Roubaix

  

,,

30

Joris  Reinderink

Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel

,,

31

Jean-Louis  Le Ny

Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur

,,

32

Ethan  Vernon

Israel - Premier Tech

,,

33

Nickolas  Zukowsky

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

,,

34

Yentl  Vandevelde

Team Flanders - Baloise

,,

35

Antoine  L'Hote

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

,,

36

Ramon  Sinkeldam

Alpecin - Deceuninck

,,

37

Cyril  Barthe

Groupama - FDJ

  

,,

38

Robin  Plamondon

CIC U Nantes Atlantique

,,

39

Luca  De Meester

Bingoal WB

  

,,

40

Dylan  Vandenstorme

Team Flanders - Baloise

,,

41

Jens  Reynders

Bingoal WB

  

,,

42

Jonathan  Couanon

Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur

,,

43

Jake  Stewart

Israel - Premier Tech

,,

44

Christophe  Noppe

Cofidis

    

,,

45

Alexandre  Delettre

St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

,,

46

Emmanuel  Morin

Van Rysel - Roubaix

  

,,

47

Miles  Scotson

Arkéa - B&B Hotels

  

,,

48

Adam Holm  Jørgensen

Hagens Berman Jayco

0:08

49

Rick  Pluimers

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

0:09

50

Michiel  Van Vliet

Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel

,,

51

Gijs  Van Hoecke

Intermarché - Wanty

0:12

52

Timon  Loderer

MYVELO Pro Cycling Team

0:16

53

Arthur  Blaise

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

,,

54

Hugo  Hofstetter

Israel - Premier Tech

,,

55

Kévin  Avoine

Van Rysel - Roubaix

  

,,

56

Senne  Leysen

Alpecin - Deceuninck

,,

57

Cyrus  Monk

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

,,

58

Nino  De Jong

Hagens Berman Jayco

,,

59

Morné  Van Niekerk

St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

,,

60

Toon  Clynhens

Team Flanders - Baloise

,,

61

Arno  Claeys

Team Flanders - Baloise

,,

62

Florian  Dauphin

Arkéa - B&B Hotels

  

,,

63

Ceriel  Desal

Bingoal WB

  

,,

64

Enrico  Dhaeye

Philippe Wagner/Bazin

,,

65

Edvald  Boasson Hagen

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

,,

66

Jordan  Habets

Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel

,,

67

Jérémy  Leveau

Van Rysel - Roubaix

  

,,

68

Henri-François  Renard-Haquin

St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

,,

69

Lindsay  De Vylder

Team Flanders - Baloise

,,

70

Loïc  Vliegen

Bingoal WB

  

,,

71

Geoffrey  Soupe

TotalEnergies

  

,,

72

Quentin  Bezza

Philippe Wagner/Bazin

,,

73

Michael  Schwarzmann

Israel - Premier Tech

,,

74

Alan  Riou

Arkéa - B&B Hotels

  

,,

75

Ludovic  Robeet

Cofidis

    

,,

76

Liam  Van Bylen

Lotto Dstny

  

0:21

77

David  Dekker

Arkéa - B&B Hotels

  

0:22

78

Lorrenzo  Manzin

TotalEnergies

  

,,

79

Dillon  Corkery

St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

,,

80

Axel  Van Der Tuuk

Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel

0:25

81

Mathijs  Paasschens

Lotto Dstny

  

,,

82

Taco  Van Der Hoorn

Intermarché - Wanty

0:50

83

Meo  Amann

MYVELO Pro Cycling Team

0:58

84

Marc  Sarreau

Groupama - FDJ

  

,,

85

Anthony  Turgis

TotalEnergies

  

,,

86

Kevin  Geniets

Groupama - FDJ

  

,,

87

Axel  De Lie

Lotto Dstny

  

,,

88

Aimé  De Gendt

Cofidis

    

,,

89

Baptiste  Planckaert

Intermarché - Wanty

1:13

90

Nicola  Marcerou

TotalEnergies

  

1:27

91

Nicolas  Breuillard

St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

,,

92

Fabien  Grellier

TotalEnergies

  

1:28

93

Kamiel  Bonneu

Team Flanders - Baloise

,,

94

Joshua  Giddings

Lotto Dstny

  

1:30

95

Xabier Mikel  Azparren

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

1:55

96

Corentin  Devroute

CIC U Nantes Atlantique

,,

97

Thibaut  Bernard

Bingoal WB

  

,,

98

Melvin  Crommelinck

Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur

,,

99

Jasper  De Buyst

Lotto Dstny

  

2:10

100

Tom  Paquot

Intermarché - Wanty

2:31

101

Michiel  Coppens

Cofidis

    

,,

102

Jakob  Schmidt

MYVELO Pro Cycling Team

,,

103

Karst  Hayma

Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel

,,

104

Aaron  Van Poucke

Team Flanders - Baloise

2:54

105

Maxence  Place

Hagens Berman Jayco

2:57

106

Rudy  Barbier

Philippe Wagner/Bazin

3:37

107

Kenny  Molly

Van Rysel - Roubaix

  

,,

108

Andrea  Mifsud

Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur

3:42

109

Damien  Girard

Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur

,,

110

Lars  Boven

Alpecin - Deceuninck

5:19

111

Donavan  Grondin

Arkéa - B&B Hotels

  

7:17

112

Clément  Davy

Groupama - FDJ

  

,,

113

Yaël  Joalland

CIC U Nantes Atlantique

,,

114

Matisse  Julien

CIC U Nantes Atlantique

,,

115

Mika  Heming

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

,,

116

Gwen  Leclainche

Philippe Wagner/Bazin

,,

117

Sebastian  Kolze Changizi

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

,,

118

Joey  Rosskopf

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

,,

119

Matthew  Cole

Hagens Berman Jayco

8:57

120

Evan  Boyle

Hagens Berman Jayco

,,

121

Kasper  Saver

Philippe Wagner/Bazin

,,

122

Jim  Brown

Israel - Premier Tech

,,

123

Robin  Froidevaux

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

,,

DNF

Ben  Wiggins

Hagens Berman Jayco

-

DNF

Alexis  Renard

Cofidis

    

-

DNF

Matthew  Walls

Groupama - FDJ

  

-

DNF

Mathias  Vanoverberghe

Philippe Wagner/Bazin

-

DNF

Miron  Lipp

MYVELO Pro Cycling Team

-

DNF

Lukas  Baldinger

MYVELO Pro Cycling Team

-

DNF

Roy  Hoogendoorn

Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel

-

DNF

Giacomo  Nizzolo

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

-

DNF

Alexandre  Léonien

Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur

-

DNF

Enzo  Boulet

CIC U Nantes Atlantique

-

DNF

Samuel  Leroux

Van Rysel - Roubaix

  

-

DNF

Lucas  Boniface

TotalEnergies

  

-

DNF

Daniel  Mclay

Arkéa - B&B Hotels

  

-

DNF

Zeno  Moonen

Intermarché - Wanty

-

DNF

Arne  Marit

Intermarché - Wanty

-

DNF

Roman  Holzer

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

-

DNF

Viego  Tijssen

Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel

-

 

 

Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.

Теги к статье: Grand Prix d'Isbergues - Pas de Calais-2024

В тему:

Уважаемый посетитель, Вы зашли на сайт как незарегистрированный пользователь.
Мы рекомендуем Вам зарегистрироваться либо войти на сайт под своим именем.
Информация
Посетители, находящиеся в группе Гость, не могут оставлять комментарии к данной публикации.

ТРАНСФЕРЫ



Трансферные новости пелотона-2024/25

Ближайшие старты

11 - 15 сентября 2024

European Continental Championships. Limburg-Flanders

15 сентября 2024

Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal

18 - 22 сентября 2024

Skoda Tour de Luxembourg

22 - 28 сентября 2024

Чемпионат мира по шоссейному велоспорту. Цюрих. Швейцария

12 октября 2024

Il Lombardia

ОПРОС

Понравилась ли Вам Вуэльта Испании-2024?

Комментарии

Страницы истории велоспорта

Джиро д'Италия

Тур де Франс

Вуэльта Испании

Милан - Сан-Ремо

Париж - Рубэ

Результаты: ПроТур-2010

Результаты: ПроТур-2011

Результаты: ПроТур-2012

Результаты: ПроТур-2013

Результаты: ПроТур-2014

Результаты: ПроТур-2015

Результаты: ПроТур-2016

Результаты: ПроТур-2017

Результаты: ПроТур-2018

Результаты: ПроТур-2019

Результаты: ПроТур-2020

Результаты: ПроТур-2021

Результаты: ПроТур-2022

Результаты: ПроТур-2023

Результаты: ПроТур-2024

Велоспорт ВКонтакте

Телеграм VeloLIVE

Одноклассники

Счетчики

Наши друзья

Дни рождения

15 сентября

Wout van Aert (Visma - Lease a Bike)

Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)

Jordan Labrosse (Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale)

Мировой рейтинг UCI

Гонщик Команда Очки
1 Погачар Т. (Slo) (UAD) 7685
2 Вингегор Й. (Den) (TJV) 6304
3 Эвенепул Р. (Bel) (SQS) 5631
4 Роглич П. (Slo) (TJV) 5603
5 Ван Арт В. (Bel) (TJV) 4762
6 Педерсен М. (Den) (TLT) 4606
7 Ван дер Пул М. (Ned) (ADC) 4163
8 Йейтс А. (GBr) (UAD) 4007
9 Филипсен Я. (Bel) (ADC) 3912
10 Алмейда Ж. (Por) (UAE) 3110

Все рейтинги »

Все новости велоспорта

Сентябрь 2024 (111)
Август 2024 (197)
Июль 2024 (167)
Июнь 2024 (145)
Май 2024 (169)
Апрель 2024 (147)