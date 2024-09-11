Grand Prix d'Isbergues - Pas de Calais-2024. Результаты

- Категория:
- VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |
- Дата:
- Сегодня, 17:38
Isbergues - Isbergues, 198,8 км
|
1
|
Arvid De Kleijn
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
4:35:06
|
2
|
Laurence Pithie
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
,,
|
3
|
Gerben Thijssen
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
,,
|
4
|
Pierre Gautherat
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
,,
|
5
|
Davide Persico
|
Bingoal WB
|
,,
|
6
|
Maikel Zijlaard
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
7
|
Paul Penhoët
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
,,
|
8
|
Piet Allegaert
|
Cofidis
|
,,
|
9
|
Jensen Plowright
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
,,
|
10
|
Tom Van Asbroeck
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
11
|
Gianluca Pollefliet
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
,,
|
12
|
Rory Townsend
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
13
|
Lionel Taminiaux
|
Lotto Dstny
|
,,
|
14
|
Valentin Tabellion
|
Van Rysel - Roubaix
|
,,
|
15
|
Kasper Andersen
|
Hagens Berman Jayco
|
,,
|
16
|
Jason Tesson
|
TotalEnergies
|
,,
|
17
|
Luca Mozzato
|
Arkéa - B&B Hotels
|
,,
|
18
|
Simon Dehairs
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
,,
|
19
|
Oliver Naesen
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
,,
|
20
|
Côté Pier-André Côté Pier-André
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
21
|
Milan Fretin
|
Cofidis
|
,,
|
22
|
Kenneth Van Rooy
|
Bingoal WB
|
,,
|
23
|
Jérémy Lecroq
|
St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|
,,
|
24
|
Maël Guégan
|
CIC U Nantes Atlantique
|
,,
|
25
|
Lorenz Van De Wynkele
|
Lotto Dstny
|
,,
|
26
|
Romain Cardis
|
St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|
,,
|
27
|
Jon Rye-Johnsen
|
CIC U Nantes Atlantique
|
,,
|
28
|
Pierre Barbier
|
Philippe Wagner/Bazin
|
,,
|
29
|
Maxime Jarnet
|
Van Rysel - Roubaix
|
,,
|
30
|
Joris Reinderink
|
Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel
|
,,
|
31
|
Jean-Louis Le Ny
|
Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur
|
,,
|
32
|
Ethan Vernon
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
33
|
Nickolas Zukowsky
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
34
|
Yentl Vandevelde
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
,,
|
35
|
Antoine L'Hote
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
,,
|
36
|
Ramon Sinkeldam
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
,,
|
37
|
Cyril Barthe
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
,,
|
38
|
Robin Plamondon
|
CIC U Nantes Atlantique
|
,,
|
39
|
Luca De Meester
|
Bingoal WB
|
,,
|
40
|
Dylan Vandenstorme
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
,,
|
41
|
Jens Reynders
|
Bingoal WB
|
,,
|
42
|
Jonathan Couanon
|
Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur
|
,,
|
43
|
Jake Stewart
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
44
|
Christophe Noppe
|
Cofidis
|
,,
|
45
|
Alexandre Delettre
|
St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|
,,
|
46
|
Emmanuel Morin
|
Van Rysel - Roubaix
|
,,
|
47
|
Miles Scotson
|
Arkéa - B&B Hotels
|
,,
|
48
|
Adam Holm Jørgensen
|
Hagens Berman Jayco
|
0:08
|
49
|
Rick Pluimers
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
0:09
|
50
|
Michiel Van Vliet
|
Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel
|
,,
|
51
|
Gijs Van Hoecke
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
0:12
|
52
|
Timon Loderer
|
MYVELO Pro Cycling Team
|
0:16
|
53
|
Arthur Blaise
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
,,
|
54
|
Hugo Hofstetter
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
55
|
Kévin Avoine
|
Van Rysel - Roubaix
|
,,
|
56
|
Senne Leysen
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
,,
|
57
|
Cyrus Monk
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
58
|
Nino De Jong
|
Hagens Berman Jayco
|
,,
|
59
|
Morné Van Niekerk
|
St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|
,,
|
60
|
Toon Clynhens
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
,,
|
61
|
Arno Claeys
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
,,
|
62
|
Florian Dauphin
|
Arkéa - B&B Hotels
|
,,
|
63
|
Ceriel Desal
|
Bingoal WB
|
,,
|
64
|
Enrico Dhaeye
|
Philippe Wagner/Bazin
|
,,
|
65
|
Edvald Boasson Hagen
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
,,
|
66
|
Jordan Habets
|
Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel
|
,,
|
67
|
Jérémy Leveau
|
Van Rysel - Roubaix
|
,,
|
68
|
Henri-François Renard-Haquin
|
St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|
,,
|
69
|
Lindsay De Vylder
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
,,
|
70
|
Loïc Vliegen
|
Bingoal WB
|
,,
|
71
|
Geoffrey Soupe
|
TotalEnergies
|
,,
|
72
|
Quentin Bezza
|
Philippe Wagner/Bazin
|
,,
|
73
|
Michael Schwarzmann
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
74
|
Alan Riou
|
Arkéa - B&B Hotels
|
,,
|
75
|
Ludovic Robeet
|
Cofidis
|
,,
|
76
|
Liam Van Bylen
|
Lotto Dstny
|
0:21
|
77
|
David Dekker
|
Arkéa - B&B Hotels
|
0:22
|
78
|
Lorrenzo Manzin
|
TotalEnergies
|
,,
|
79
|
Dillon Corkery
|
St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|
,,
|
80
|
Axel Van Der Tuuk
|
Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel
|
0:25
|
81
|
Mathijs Paasschens
|
Lotto Dstny
|
,,
|
82
|
Taco Van Der Hoorn
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
0:50
|
83
|
Meo Amann
|
MYVELO Pro Cycling Team
|
0:58
|
84
|
Marc Sarreau
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
,,
|
85
|
Anthony Turgis
|
TotalEnergies
|
,,
|
86
|
Kevin Geniets
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
,,
|
87
|
Axel De Lie
|
Lotto Dstny
|
,,
|
88
|
Aimé De Gendt
|
Cofidis
|
,,
|
89
|
Baptiste Planckaert
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
1:13
|
90
|
Nicola Marcerou
|
TotalEnergies
|
1:27
|
91
|
Nicolas Breuillard
|
St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|
,,
|
92
|
Fabien Grellier
|
TotalEnergies
|
1:28
|
93
|
Kamiel Bonneu
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
,,
|
94
|
Joshua Giddings
|
Lotto Dstny
|
1:30
|
95
|
Xabier Mikel Azparren
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
1:55
|
96
|
Corentin Devroute
|
CIC U Nantes Atlantique
|
,,
|
97
|
Thibaut Bernard
|
Bingoal WB
|
,,
|
98
|
Melvin Crommelinck
|
Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur
|
,,
|
99
|
Jasper De Buyst
|
Lotto Dstny
|
2:10
|
100
|
Tom Paquot
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
2:31
|
101
|
Michiel Coppens
|
Cofidis
|
,,
|
102
|
Jakob Schmidt
|
MYVELO Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
103
|
Karst Hayma
|
Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel
|
,,
|
104
|
Aaron Van Poucke
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
2:54
|
105
|
Maxence Place
|
Hagens Berman Jayco
|
2:57
|
106
|
Rudy Barbier
|
Philippe Wagner/Bazin
|
3:37
|
107
|
Kenny Molly
|
Van Rysel - Roubaix
|
,,
|
108
|
Andrea Mifsud
|
Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur
|
3:42
|
109
|
Damien Girard
|
Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur
|
,,
|
110
|
Lars Boven
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
5:19
|
111
|
Donavan Grondin
|
Arkéa - B&B Hotels
|
7:17
|
112
|
Clément Davy
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
,,
|
113
|
Yaël Joalland
|
CIC U Nantes Atlantique
|
,,
|
114
|
Matisse Julien
|
CIC U Nantes Atlantique
|
,,
|
115
|
Mika Heming
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
116
|
Gwen Leclainche
|
Philippe Wagner/Bazin
|
,,
|
117
|
Sebastian Kolze Changizi
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
118
|
Joey Rosskopf
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
119
|
Matthew Cole
|
Hagens Berman Jayco
|
8:57
|
120
|
Evan Boyle
|
Hagens Berman Jayco
|
,,
|
121
|
Kasper Saver
|
Philippe Wagner/Bazin
|
,,
|
122
|
Jim Brown
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
123
|
Robin Froidevaux
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
DNF
|
Ben Wiggins
|
Hagens Berman Jayco
|
-
|
DNF
|
Alexis Renard
|
Cofidis
|
-
|
DNF
|
Matthew Walls
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
-
|
DNF
|
Mathias Vanoverberghe
|
Philippe Wagner/Bazin
|
-
|
DNF
|
Miron Lipp
|
MYVELO Pro Cycling Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Lukas Baldinger
|
MYVELO Pro Cycling Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Roy Hoogendoorn
|
Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel
|
-
|
DNF
|
Giacomo Nizzolo
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Alexandre Léonien
|
Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur
|
-
|
DNF
|
Enzo Boulet
|
CIC U Nantes Atlantique
|
-
|
DNF
|
Samuel Leroux
|
Van Rysel - Roubaix
|
-
|
DNF
|
Lucas Boniface
|
TotalEnergies
|
-
|
DNF
|
Daniel Mclay
|
Arkéa - B&B Hotels
|
-
|
DNF
|
Zeno Moonen
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
-
|
DNF
|
Arne Marit
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
-
|
DNF
|
Roman Holzer
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Viego Tijssen
|
Metec - SOLARWATT p/b Mantel
|
-
