ZLM Tour-2024. Этап 3

Schijndel - Buchten, 179,4 км

 

 

 

1

 

Peter Schulting (Ned) Diftar Continental Cyclingteam

 

3:54:26

 

 

2

 

Martijn Rasenberg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

 

 

 

 

3

 

Wessel Mouris (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel

 

 

 

 

4

 

Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

5

 

Simon Dehairs (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team

 

 

 

 

6

 

Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

7

 

Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

8

 

Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

9

 

Loe Van Belle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

10

 

Miká Heming (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

11

 

Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

12

 

Tom Bohli (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

13

 

Colby Simmons (Usa) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development

 

 

 

 

14

 

Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

15

 

Timo De Jong (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

16

 

Alexander Salby (Den) Bingoal Wb

 

 

 

 

17

 

Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

18

 

Giosue' Epis (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale

 

 

 

 

19

 

Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

20

 

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

21

 

Jesse Kramer (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development

 

 

 

 

22

 

Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

 

 

 

 

23

 

David Dekker (Ned) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

24

 

Julien Vermote (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

25

 

Wessel Krul (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

 

 

 

 

26

 

Max Walker (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team

 

 

 

 

27

 

Noah Vandenbranden (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

28

 

Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

29

 

Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

30

 

Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

31

 

Dylan Vandenstorme (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

32

 

Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

33

 

Noé Ury (Lux) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling

 

 

 

 

34

 

Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

35

 

Roel Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

36

 

Daan Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

 

 

 

 

37

 

Guillaume Visser (Ned) Diftar Continental Cyclingteam

 

 

 

 

38

 

Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

39

 

Elmar Abma (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team

 

3:54:34

 

 

40

 

Michiel Lambrecht (Bel) Bingoal Wb Devo Team

 

 

 

 

41

 

Jelte Krijnsen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

 

 

 

 

42

 

Lars Hohmann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

 

 

 

 

43

 

Martin Pluto (Lat) Beat Cycling Club

 

 

 

 

44

 

Hubert Grygowski (Pol) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale

 

 

 

 

45

 

Nicolas Milesi (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale

 

 

 

 

46

 

Yentl Vandevelde (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

47

 

William Eaves (Aus) Ara | Skip Capital

 

 

 

 

48

 

Nate Hadden (Aus) Ara | Skip Capital

 

 

 

 

49

 

Baptiste Gillet (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale

 

 

 

 

50

 

Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

51

 

Axel Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel

 

 

 

 

52

 

Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

53

 

Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

54

 

Marceli Boguslawski (Pol) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team

 

 

 

 

55

 

Francisco Muñoz Llana (Esp) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

56

 

Joes Oosterlinck (Bel) Bingoal Wb Devo Team

 

 

 

 

57

 

Wouter Van De Weerdhof (Ned) Diftar Continental Cyclingteam

 

 

 

 

58

 

Patrick Eddy (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

59

 

Mattia Pinazzi (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

60

 

Victor Broex (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel

 

 

 

 

61

 

Toni Franz (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling

 

 

 

 

62

 

Nick Van Der Meer (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

63

 

Sjors Lugthart (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development

 

 

 

 

64

 

Tyler Tomkinson (Aus) Ara | Skip Capital

 

3:54:40

 

 

65

 

Thom Van Herwaarden (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

66

 

Javier Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

67

 

Philip Heijnen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

 

 

 

 

68

 

Eskil Huiting (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel

 

 

 

 

69

 

Jan Münzer (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling

 

 

 

 

70

 

Boris Romers (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel

 

 

 

 

71

 

Pepijn Veenings (Ned) Diftar Continental Cyclingteam

 

 

 

 

72

 

Morten Nørtoft (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development

 

 

 

 

73

 

Victor Benareau (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23

 

 

 

 

74

 

Meindert Weulink (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

 

 

 

 

75

 

Davide Gabburo (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

76

 

Bram Dissel (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

 

 

 

 

77

 

Jean Loup Fayolle (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale

 

 

 

 

78

 

Thibaut Bernard (Bel) Bingoal Wb Devo Team

 

 

 

 

79

 

Ole Theiler (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling

 

 

 

 

80

 

Alessio Delle Vedove (Ita) Wanty-Re Uz-Technord

 

 

 

 

81

 

Marc Clauss (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling

 

 

 

 

82

 

Max Kroonen (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

83

 

Mike Bronswijk (Ned) Diftar Continental Cyclingteam

 

3:54:45

 

 

84

 

Paul Keller (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling

 

 

 

 

85

 

Maxime Duba (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

 

 

 

 

86

 

Siebe Deweirdt (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

87

 

Yoeri Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

 

 

 

 

88

 

Vincent Van Dorp (Ned) Diftar Continental Cyclingteam

 

 

 

 

89

 

Roy Hoogendoorn (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel

 

 

 

 

90

 

Julian Vergouw (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel

 

 

 

 

91

 

Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

92

 

Kevin Kuhn (Sui) Wanty-Re Uz-Technord

 

 

 

 

93

 

Giulio Masotto (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

94

 

Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

95

 

Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

96

 

Thomas Portsmouth (Gbr) Bingoal Wb

 

3:54:49

 

 

97

 

Ryan Kamp (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team

 

3:54:53

 

 

98

 

Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Bingoal Wb

 

 

 

 

99

 

Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

100

 

Gleb Syritsa (Rus) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

101

 

Tim Naberman (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

3:54:57

 

 

102

 

Lucas Janssen (Ned) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale

 

3:55:11

 

 

103

 

Frank Aron Ragilo (Est) Development Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

3:55:18

 

 

104

 

Joshua Cranage (Aus) Ara | Skip Capital

 

 

 

 

105

 

Lachlan Miller (Aus) Ara | Skip Capital

 

3:55:37

 

 

106

 

Riccardo Lucca (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

107

 

Simone Olivero (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

3:55:40

 

 

108

 

Mark Stewart (Gbr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

109

 

Max Kanter (Ger) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

110

 

Erik Fetter (Hun) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

111

 

Mike Vliek (Ned) Diftar Continental Cyclingteam

 

3:55:54

 

 

112

 

Oliver Peace (Gbr) Development Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

113

 

Aloïs Charrin (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

114

 

Mats Omloop (Bel) Volkerwessels Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

115

 

Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

116

 

Groß Matteo Groß Matteo (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23

 

3:56:05

 

 

117

 

Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team

 

3:56:06

 

 

118

 

Thijmen Paardekooper (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

 

3:56:16

 

 

119

 

Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Esp) Team Polti Kometa

 

3:54:26

 

 

120

 

Davide Toneatti (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team

 

3:56:55

 

 

121

 

Daniil Marukhin (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

122

 

Dylan Proctor-Parker (Aus) Ara | Skip Capital

 

3:58:24

 

 

123

 

Tijmen Eising (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

 

3:58:58

 

 

124

 

Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team

 

4:00:09

 

 

DNF

 

Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Luca De Meester (Bel) Bingoal Wb

 

 

 

 

 

 

Генеральная классификация после 3 этапа

 

 

 

1

 

Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

8:29:46

 

 

2

 

Max Walker (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team

 

8:30:06

 

 

3

 

Tom Bohli (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

8:30:11

 

 

4

 

Roel Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty

 

8:30:17

 

 

5

 

Wessel Mouris (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel

 

8:30:18

 

 

6

 

Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

8:30:19

 

 

7

 

Gleb Syritsa (Rus) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

8:30:25

 

 

8

 

Axel Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel

 

8:30:26

 

 

9

 

Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

8:30:27

 

 

10

 

Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

8:30:29

 

 

11

 

Miká Heming (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

12

 

Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

13

 

Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty

 

8:30:31

 

 

14

 

Patrick Eddy (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

8:30:32

 

 

15

 

David Dekker (Ned) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

8:30:33

 

 

16

 

Martijn Rasenberg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

 

8:30:35

 

 

17

 

Nicolas Milesi (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale

 

8:30:36

 

 

18

 

Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

8:30:37

 

 

19

 

Timo De Jong (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team

 

8:30:38

 

 

20

 

Sjors Lugthart (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development

 

8:30:41

 

 

21

 

Baptiste Gillet (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale

 

8:30:45

 

 

22

 

Julien Vermote (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

8:30:47

 

 

23

 

Loe Van Belle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

8:30:50

 

 

24

 

Elmar Abma (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team

 

8:30:56

 

 

25

 

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

8:30:59

 

 

26

 

Michiel Lambrecht (Bel) Bingoal Wb Devo Team

 

 

 

 

27

 

Guillaume Visser (Ned) Diftar Continental Cyclingteam

 

 

 

 

28

 

Peter Schulting (Ned) Diftar Continental Cyclingteam

 

8:31:00

 

 

29

 

Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

8:31:02

 

 

30

 

Marceli Boguslawski (Pol) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team

 

 

 

 

31

 

Dylan Vandenstorme (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

8:31:05

 

 

32

 

Lars Hohmann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

 

8:31:06

 

 

33

 

Pepijn Veenings (Ned) Diftar Continental Cyclingteam

 

8:31:08

 

 

34

 

Jesse Kramer (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development

 

8:31:09

 

 

35

 

Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

8:31:10

 

 

36

 

Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

37

 

Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

8:31:13

 

 

38

 

Colby Simmons (Usa) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development

 

 

 

 

39

 

Ole Theiler (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling

 

8:31:15

 

 

40

 

Max Kroonen (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

41

 

Thibaut Bernard (Bel) Bingoal Wb Devo Team

 

 

 

 

42

 

Simon Dehairs (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team

 

 

 

 

43

 

Vincent Van Dorp (Ned) Diftar Continental Cyclingteam

 

8:31:16

 

 

44

 

Noé Ury (Lux) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling

 

8:31:17

 

 

45

 

Victor Benareau (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23

 

 

 

 

46

 

Francisco Muñoz Llana (Esp) Team Polti Kometa

 

8:31:18

 

 

47

 

Mike Bronswijk (Ned) Diftar Continental Cyclingteam

 

8:31:19

 

 

48

 

Siebe Deweirdt (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

8:31:20

 

 

49

 

Yentl Vandevelde (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

50

 

Boris Romers (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel

 

8:31:24

 

 

51

 

Martin Pluto (Lat) Beat Cycling Club

 

8:31:25

 

 

52

 

Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

8:31:27

 

 

53

 

Morten Nørtoft (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development

 

 

 

 

54

 

Hubert Grygowski (Pol) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale

 

8:31:29

 

 

55

 

Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

56

 

Nick Van Der Meer (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team

 

8:31:32

 

 

57

 

Kevin Kuhn (Sui) Wanty-Re Uz-Technord

 

 

 

 

58

 

Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

8:31:34

 

 

59

 

Bram Dissel (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

 

8:31:35

 

 

60

 

Tim Naberman (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

61

 

Philip Heijnen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

 

8:31:37

 

 

62

 

Alexander Salby (Den) Bingoal Wb

 

8:31:38

 

 

63

 

Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Esp) Team Polti Kometa

 

8:31:40

 

 

64

 

Alessio Delle Vedove (Ita) Wanty-Re Uz-Technord

 

 

 

 

65

 

Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

66

 

Ryan Kamp (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team

 

 

 

 

67

 

Davide Gabburo (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

68

 

Giosue' Epis (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale

 

8:31:42

 

 

69

 

Javier Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa

 

8:31:44

 

 

70

 

Paul Keller (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling

 

8:31:45

 

 

71

 

Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

72

 

Thom Van Herwaarden (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team

 

8:31:47

 

 

73

 

Giulio Masotto (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

8:31:50

 

 

74

 

Jean Loup Fayolle (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale

 

8:31:56

 

 

75

 

Mattia Pinazzi (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

76

 

Victor Broex (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel

 

8:32:00

 

 

77

 

Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

 

8:32:01

 

 

78

 

Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

8:32:02

 

 

79

 

Maxime Duba (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

 

8:32:07

 

 

80

 

Lucas Janssen (Ned) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale

 

8:32:09

 

 

81

 

Roy Hoogendoorn (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel

 

8:32:10

 

 

82

 

Yoeri Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

 

8:32:13

 

 

83

 

Riccardo Lucca (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

8:32:16

 

 

84

 

Max Kanter (Ger) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

8:32:18

 

 

85

 

Jelte Krijnsen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

 

8:32:20

 

 

86

 

Mark Stewart (Gbr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

8:32:21

 

 

87

 

Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

88

 

Aloïs Charrin (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

8:32:26

 

 

89

 

Daan Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

 

8:32:27

 

 

90

 

Wouter Van De Weerdhof (Ned) Diftar Continental Cyclingteam

 

 

 

 

91

 

Nate Hadden (Aus) Ara | Skip Capital

 

8:32:33

 

 

92

 

Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Bingoal Wb

 

8:32:36

 

 

93

 

Wessel Krul (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

 

8:32:37

 

 

94

 

Joes Oosterlinck (Bel) Bingoal Wb Devo Team

 

8:32:39

 

 

95

 

Meindert Weulink (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

 

8:32:40

 

 

96

 

Marc Clauss (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling

 

8:32:43

 

 

97

 

Thomas Portsmouth (Gbr) Bingoal Wb

 

8:32:47

 

 

98

 

Toni Franz (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling

 

8:32:52

 

 

99

 

Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

8:32:53

 

 

100

 

Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa

 

8:32:55

 

 

101

 

Erik Fetter (Hun) Team Polti Kometa

 

8:32:57

 

 

102

 

Groß Matteo Groß Matteo (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23

 

8:33:00

 

 

103

 

Thijmen Paardekooper (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

 

8:33:11

 

 

104

 

Julian Vergouw (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel

 

8:33:12

 

 

105

 

Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team

 

8:33:16

 

 

106

 

Mats Omloop (Bel) Volkerwessels Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

107

 

Tyler Tomkinson (Aus) Ara | Skip Capital

 

8:33:20

 

 

108

 

Simone Olivero (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

8:33:27

 

 

109

 

Davide Toneatti (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team

 

8:33:34

 

 

110

 

Daniil Marukhin (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

8:33:42

 

 

111

 

Noah Vandenbranden (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

8:34:03

 

 

112

 

Oliver Peace (Gbr) Development Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

8:34:43

 

 

113

 

Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

8:34:48

 

 

114

 

Mike Vliek (Ned) Diftar Continental Cyclingteam

 

8:35:16

 

 

115

 

Jan Münzer (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling

 

8:35:34

 

 

116

 

Dylan Proctor-Parker (Aus) Ara | Skip Capital

 

8:36:05

 

 

117

 

Tijmen Eising (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

 

8:36:40

 

 

118

 

Frank Aron Ragilo (Est) Development Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

8:37:18

 

 

119

 

Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

8:37:37

 

 

120

 

Lachlan Miller (Aus) Ara | Skip Capital

 

8:37:44

 

 

121

 

Eskil Huiting (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel

 

8:38:14

 

 

122

 

William Eaves (Aus) Ara | Skip Capital

 

8:38:28

 

 

123

 

Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team

 

8:39:17

 

 

124

 

Joshua Cranage (Aus) Ara | Skip Capital

 

8:39:21

 

 

  

Теги к статье: ZLM Tour-2024 велогонка категории 2.1 многодневная велогонка

