ZLM Tour-2024. Этап 3

- VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |
- Сегодня, 17:24
Schijndel - Buchten, 179,4 км
1
Peter Schulting (Ned) Diftar Continental Cyclingteam
3:54:26
2
Martijn Rasenberg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
3
Wessel Mouris (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
4
Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
5
Simon Dehairs (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team
6
Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty
7
Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
8
Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
9
Loe Van Belle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
10
Miká Heming (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
11
Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
12
Tom Bohli (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
13
Colby Simmons (Usa) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development
14
Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
15
Timo De Jong (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
16
Alexander Salby (Den) Bingoal Wb
17
Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
18
Giosue' Epis (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale
19
Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
20
Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
21
Jesse Kramer (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development
22
Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
23
David Dekker (Ned) Arkea-B&B Hotels
24
Julien Vermote (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
25
Wessel Krul (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
26
Max Walker (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team
27
Noah Vandenbranden (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
28
Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
29
Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
30
Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Astana Qazaqstan Team
31
Dylan Vandenstorme (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
32
Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
33
Noé Ury (Lux) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling
34
Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
35
Roel Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty
36
Daan Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
37
Guillaume Visser (Ned) Diftar Continental Cyclingteam
38
Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Corratec Vini Fantini
39
Elmar Abma (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
3:54:34
40
Michiel Lambrecht (Bel) Bingoal Wb Devo Team
41
Jelte Krijnsen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
42
Lars Hohmann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
43
Martin Pluto (Lat) Beat Cycling Club
44
Hubert Grygowski (Pol) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale
45
Nicolas Milesi (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale
46
Yentl Vandevelde (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
47
William Eaves (Aus) Ara | Skip Capital
48
Nate Hadden (Aus) Ara | Skip Capital
49
Baptiste Gillet (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale
50
Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
51
Axel Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
52
Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini
53
Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
54
Marceli Boguslawski (Pol) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team
55
Francisco Muñoz Llana (Esp) Team Polti Kometa
56
Joes Oosterlinck (Bel) Bingoal Wb Devo Team
57
Wouter Van De Weerdhof (Ned) Diftar Continental Cyclingteam
58
Patrick Eddy (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
59
Mattia Pinazzi (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
60
Victor Broex (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
61
Toni Franz (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling
62
Nick Van Der Meer (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
63
Sjors Lugthart (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development
64
Tyler Tomkinson (Aus) Ara | Skip Capital
3:54:40
65
Thom Van Herwaarden (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
66
Javier Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa
67
Philip Heijnen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
68
Eskil Huiting (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
69
Jan Münzer (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling
70
Boris Romers (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
71
Pepijn Veenings (Ned) Diftar Continental Cyclingteam
72
Morten Nørtoft (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development
73
Victor Benareau (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23
74
Meindert Weulink (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
75
Davide Gabburo (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
76
Bram Dissel (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
77
Jean Loup Fayolle (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale
78
Thibaut Bernard (Bel) Bingoal Wb Devo Team
79
Ole Theiler (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling
80
Alessio Delle Vedove (Ita) Wanty-Re Uz-Technord
81
Marc Clauss (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling
82
Max Kroonen (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
83
Mike Bronswijk (Ned) Diftar Continental Cyclingteam
3:54:45
84
Paul Keller (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling
85
Maxime Duba (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
86
Siebe Deweirdt (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
87
Yoeri Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
88
Vincent Van Dorp (Ned) Diftar Continental Cyclingteam
89
Roy Hoogendoorn (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
90
|
|
Julian Vergouw (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
Kevin Kuhn (Sui) Wanty-Re Uz-Technord
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
Giulio Masotto (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
Thomas Portsmouth (Gbr) Bingoal Wb
|
|
3:54:49
|
|
|
97
|
|
Ryan Kamp (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team
|
|
3:54:53
|
|
|
98
|
|
Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Bingoal Wb
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
Gleb Syritsa (Rus) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
Tim Naberman (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
3:54:57
|
|
|
102
|
|
Lucas Janssen (Ned) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale
|
|
3:55:11
|
|
|
103
|
|
Frank Aron Ragilo (Est) Development Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
3:55:18
|
|
|
104
|
|
Joshua Cranage (Aus) Ara | Skip Capital
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
Lachlan Miller (Aus) Ara | Skip Capital
|
|
3:55:37
|
|
|
106
|
|
Riccardo Lucca (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
Simone Olivero (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
3:55:40
|
|
|
108
|
|
Mark Stewart (Gbr) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
Max Kanter (Ger) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
Erik Fetter (Hun) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
Mike Vliek (Ned) Diftar Continental Cyclingteam
|
|
3:55:54
|
|
|
112
|
|
Oliver Peace (Gbr) Development Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
Aloïs Charrin (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
114
|
|
Mats Omloop (Bel) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
Groß Matteo Groß Matteo (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23
|
|
3:56:05
|
|
|
117
|
|
Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team
|
|
3:56:06
|
|
|
118
|
|
Thijmen Paardekooper (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|
|
3:56:16
|
|
|
119
|
|
Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Esp) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
3:54:26
|
|
|
120
|
|
Davide Toneatti (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team
|
|
3:56:55
|
|
|
121
|
|
Daniil Marukhin (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
122
|
|
Dylan Proctor-Parker (Aus) Ara | Skip Capital
|
|
3:58:24
|
|
|
123
|
|
Tijmen Eising (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|
|
3:58:58
|
|
|
124
|
|
Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|
|
4:00:09
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Luca De Meester (Bel) Bingoal Wb
|
|
|
|
|
Генеральная классификация после 3 этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
8:29:46
|
|
|
2
|
|
Max Walker (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team
|
|
8:30:06
|
|
|
3
|
|
Tom Bohli (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
8:30:11
|
|
|
4
|
|
Roel Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
8:30:17
|
|
|
5
|
|
Wessel Mouris (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
|
|
8:30:18
|
|
|
6
|
|
Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
8:30:19
|
|
|
7
|
|
Gleb Syritsa (Rus) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
8:30:25
|
|
|
8
|
|
Axel Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
|
|
8:30:26
|
|
|
9
|
|
Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
8:30:27
|
|
|
10
|
|
Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
8:30:29
|
|
|
11
|
|
Miká Heming (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
8:30:31
|
|
|
14
|
|
Patrick Eddy (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
8:30:32
|
|
|
15
|
|
David Dekker (Ned) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
8:30:33
|
|
|
16
|
|
Martijn Rasenberg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|
|
8:30:35
|
|
|
17
|
|
Nicolas Milesi (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale
|
|
8:30:36
|
|
|
18
|
|
Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
8:30:37
|
|
|
19
|
|
Timo De Jong (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|
|
8:30:38
|
|
|
20
|
|
Sjors Lugthart (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development
|
|
8:30:41
|
|
|
21
|
|
Baptiste Gillet (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale
|
|
8:30:45
|
|
|
22
|
|
Julien Vermote (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
8:30:47
|
|
|
23
|
|
Loe Van Belle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
8:30:50
|
|
|
24
|
|
Elmar Abma (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|
|
8:30:56
|
|
|
25
|
|
Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
8:30:59
|
|
|
26
|
|
Michiel Lambrecht (Bel) Bingoal Wb Devo Team
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
Guillaume Visser (Ned) Diftar Continental Cyclingteam
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
Peter Schulting (Ned) Diftar Continental Cyclingteam
|
|
8:31:00
|
|
|
29
|
|
Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
8:31:02
|
|
|
30
|
|
Marceli Boguslawski (Pol) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
Dylan Vandenstorme (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
8:31:05
|
|
|
32
|
|
Lars Hohmann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|
|
8:31:06
|
|
|
33
|
|
Pepijn Veenings (Ned) Diftar Continental Cyclingteam
|
|
8:31:08
|
|
|
34
|
|
Jesse Kramer (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development
|
|
8:31:09
|
|
|
35
|
|
Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
8:31:10
|
|
|
36
|
|
Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
8:31:13
|
|
|
38
|
|
Colby Simmons (Usa) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
Ole Theiler (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling
|
|
8:31:15
|
|
|
40
|
|
Max Kroonen (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
Thibaut Bernard (Bel) Bingoal Wb Devo Team
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
Simon Dehairs (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
Vincent Van Dorp (Ned) Diftar Continental Cyclingteam
|
|
8:31:16
|
|
|
44
|
|
Noé Ury (Lux) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling
|
|
8:31:17
|
|
|
45
|
|
Victor Benareau (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
Francisco Muñoz Llana (Esp) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
8:31:18
|
|
|
47
|
|
Mike Bronswijk (Ned) Diftar Continental Cyclingteam
|
|
8:31:19
|
|
|
48
|
|
Siebe Deweirdt (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
8:31:20
|
|
|
49
|
|
Yentl Vandevelde (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
Boris Romers (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
|
|
8:31:24
|
|
|
51
|
|
Martin Pluto (Lat) Beat Cycling Club
|
|
8:31:25
|
|
|
52
|
|
Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
8:31:27
|
|
|
53
|
|
Morten Nørtoft (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
Hubert Grygowski (Pol) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale
|
|
8:31:29
|
|
|
55
|
|
Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
Nick Van Der Meer (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|
|
8:31:32
|
|
|
57
|
|
Kevin Kuhn (Sui) Wanty-Re Uz-Technord
|
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
8:31:34
|
|
|
59
|
|
Bram Dissel (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|
|
8:31:35
|
|
|
60
|
|
Tim Naberman (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
Philip Heijnen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|
|
8:31:37
|
|
|
62
|
|
Alexander Salby (Den) Bingoal Wb
|
|
8:31:38
|
|
|
63
|
|
Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Esp) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
8:31:40
|
|
|
64
|
|
Alessio Delle Vedove (Ita) Wanty-Re Uz-Technord
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
Ryan Kamp (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
Davide Gabburo (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
Giosue' Epis (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale
|
|
8:31:42
|
|
|
69
|
|
Javier Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
8:31:44
|
|
|
70
|
|
Paul Keller (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling
|
|
8:31:45
|
|
|
71
|
|
Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
Thom Van Herwaarden (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|
|
8:31:47
|
|
|
73
|
|
Giulio Masotto (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
8:31:50
|
|
|
74
|
|
Jean Loup Fayolle (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale
|
|
8:31:56
|
|
|
75
|
|
Mattia Pinazzi (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
Victor Broex (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
|
|
8:32:00
|
|
|
77
|
|
Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|
|
8:32:01
|
|
|
78
|
|
Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
8:32:02
|
|
|
79
|
|
Maxime Duba (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|
|
8:32:07
|
|
|
80
|
|
Lucas Janssen (Ned) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale
|
|
8:32:09
|
|
|
81
|
|
Roy Hoogendoorn (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
|
|
8:32:10
|
|
|
82
|
|
Yoeri Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|
|
8:32:13
|
|
|
83
|
|
Riccardo Lucca (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
8:32:16
|
|
|
84
|
|
Max Kanter (Ger) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
8:32:18
|
|
|
85
|
|
Jelte Krijnsen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|
|
8:32:20
|
|
|
86
|
|
Mark Stewart (Gbr) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
8:32:21
|
|
|
87
|
|
Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
Aloïs Charrin (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
8:32:26
|
|
|
89
|
|
Daan Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|
|
8:32:27
|
|
|
90
|
|
Wouter Van De Weerdhof (Ned) Diftar Continental Cyclingteam
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
Nate Hadden (Aus) Ara | Skip Capital
|
|
8:32:33
|
|
|
92
|
|
Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Bingoal Wb
|
|
8:32:36
|
|
|
93
|
|
Wessel Krul (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|
|
8:32:37
|
|
|
94
|
|
Joes Oosterlinck (Bel) Bingoal Wb Devo Team
|
|
8:32:39
|
|
|
95
|
|
Meindert Weulink (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|
|
8:32:40
|
|
|
96
|
|
Marc Clauss (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling
|
|
8:32:43
|
|
|
97
|
|
Thomas Portsmouth (Gbr) Bingoal Wb
|
|
8:32:47
|
|
|
98
|
|
Toni Franz (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling
|
|
8:32:52
|
|
|
99
|
|
Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
8:32:53
|
|
|
100
|
|
Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
8:32:55
|
|
|
101
|
|
Erik Fetter (Hun) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
8:32:57
|
|
|
102
|
|
Groß Matteo Groß Matteo (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23
|
|
8:33:00
|
|
|
103
|
|
Thijmen Paardekooper (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|
|
8:33:11
|
|
|
104
|
|
Julian Vergouw (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
|
|
8:33:12
|
|
|
105
|
|
Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team
|
|
8:33:16
|
|
|
106
|
|
Mats Omloop (Bel) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
Tyler Tomkinson (Aus) Ara | Skip Capital
|
|
8:33:20
|
|
|
108
|
|
Simone Olivero (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
8:33:27
|
|
|
109
|
|
Davide Toneatti (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team
|
|
8:33:34
|
|
|
110
|
|
Daniil Marukhin (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
8:33:42
|
|
|
111
|
|
Noah Vandenbranden (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
8:34:03
|
|
|
112
|
|
Oliver Peace (Gbr) Development Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
8:34:43
|
|
|
113
|
|
Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
8:34:48
|
|
|
114
|
|
Mike Vliek (Ned) Diftar Continental Cyclingteam
|
|
8:35:16
|
|
|
115
|
|
Jan Münzer (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling
|
|
8:35:34
|
|
|
116
|
|
Dylan Proctor-Parker (Aus) Ara | Skip Capital
|
|
8:36:05
|
|
|
117
|
|
Tijmen Eising (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|
|
8:36:40
|
|
|
118
|
|
Frank Aron Ragilo (Est) Development Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
8:37:18
|
|
|
119
|
|
Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
8:37:37
|
|
|
120
|
|
Lachlan Miller (Aus) Ara | Skip Capital
|
|
8:37:44
|
|
|
121
|
|
Eskil Huiting (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
|
|
8:38:14
|
|
|
122
|
|
William Eaves (Aus) Ara | Skip Capital
|
|
8:38:28
|
|
|
123
|
|
Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|
|
8:39:17
|
|
|
124
|
|
Joshua Cranage (Aus) Ara | Skip Capital
|
|
8:39:21
|
Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.
- Комментариев
- (0)
- Просмотров
- (239)