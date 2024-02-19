Тур ОАЭ-2024. Этап 2

- Категория:
- VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |
- Дата:
- Сегодня, 15:45
|
|
Al Hudayriyat Island, ITT, 12.1 км
|
|
|
1
|
|
Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
0:13:27
|
|
|
2
|
|
Jay Vine (Aus) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
0:00:02
|
|
|
3
|
|
Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
0:00:04
|
|
|
4
|
|
Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:00:14
|
|
|
5
|
|
Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
0:00:16
|
|
|
6
|
|
Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
0:00:17
|
|
|
7
|
|
Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
0:00:19
|
|
|
8
|
|
Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
0:00:20
|
|
|
10
|
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
0:00:21
|
|
|
11
|
|
Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
0:00:22
|
|
|
12
|
|
Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
0:00:25
|
|
|
13
|
|
Kelland O’Brien (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Max Poole (Gbr) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
0:00:27
|
|
|
15
|
|
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Adam Richard Yates (Gbr) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
0:00:28
|
|
|
17
|
|
Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:00:29
|
|
|
19
|
|
Simon Carr (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:00:32
|
|
|
20
|
|
Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
0:00:34
|
|
|
22
|
|
Attila Valter (Hun) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
0:00:35
|
|
|
23
|
|
Mick Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
0:00:36
|
|
|
24
|
|
Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:00:37
|
|
|
27
|
|
Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:00:38
|
|
|
28
|
|
Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
0:00:41
|
|
|
29
|
|
Loe Van Belle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
0:00:42
|
|
|
30
|
|
Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
0:00:43
|
|
|
32
|
|
Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:00:44
|
|
|
32
|
|
Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
Markel Beloki Fernandez (Esp) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:00:45
|
|
|
35
|
|
Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
0:00:47
|
|
|
36
|
|
Sean Quinn (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:00:48
|
|
|
37
|
|
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:00:49
|
|
|
39
|
|
Enzo Leijnse (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
Gleb Syritsa (Rus) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
0:00:50
|
|
|
42
|
|
Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
Andrew August (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:00:51
|
|
|
44
|
|
Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
0:00:52
|
|
|
45
|
|
Elmar Reinders (Ned) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
0:00:53
|
|
|
46
|
|
Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:00:55
|
|
|
47
|
|
Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
0:00:56
|
|
|
49
|
|
Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
Rick Pluimers (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
0:00:57
|
|
|
53
|
|
Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
0:00:58
|
|
|
54
|
|
Sam Welsford (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:00:59
|
|
|
56
|
|
Torstein Træen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Esp) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
0:01:00
|
|
|
61
|
|
Oded Kogut (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
0:01:02
|
|
|
64
|
|
Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
0:01:03
|
|
|
65
|
|
Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
0:01:04
|
|
|
68
|
|
Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
0:01:08
|
|
|
69
|
|
Ben Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
0:01:09
|
|
|
71
|
|
Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
Jason Osborne (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
0:01:10
|
|
|
73
|
|
Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
0:01:11
|
|
|
74
|
|
Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
Jarne Van De Paar (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Lotto Dstny
|
|
0:01:12
|
|
|
77
|
|
Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
0:01:13
|
|
|
79
|
|
Tobias Andresen (Den) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
George Bennett (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
0:01:16
|
|
|
81
|
|
Milan Fretin (Bel) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
Michael Shea Leonard (Can) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:01:17
|
|
|
83
|
|
Sebastian Kolze Changizi (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
Jack Rootkin-Gray (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:01:18
|
|
|
86
|
|
Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
0:01:19
|
|
|
87
|
|
Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
Louis Du Bouisson Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
0:01:20
|
|
|
90
|
|
Jan Maas (Ned) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
0:01:21
|
|
|
91
|
|
Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:01:22
|
|
|
92
|
|
Henri Uhlig (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
0:01:23
|
|
|
93
|
|
Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
0:01:24
|
|
|
95
|
|
Kaden Alexander Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
Nils Brun (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:01:25
|
|
|
97
|
|
Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
Jardi Christiaan Van Der Lee (Ned) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:01:26
|
|
|
100
|
|
Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
0:01:27
|
|
|
102
|
|
Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
0:01:28
|
|
|
103
|
|
Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
0:01:29
|
|
|
105
|
|
Alexy Faure Prost (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
0:01:30
|
|
|
106
|
|
Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
Tom Paquot (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
Mark Stewart (Gbr) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
0:01:31
|
|
|
109
|
|
Dario Cataldo (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:01:32
|
|
|
110
|
|
Jordi Warlop (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
0:01:33
|
|
|
111
|
|
Christophe Noppe (Bel) Cofidis
|
|
0:01:34
|
|
|
112
|
|
Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
0:01:35
|
|
|
113
|
|
Olav Kooij (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
0:01:36
|
|
|
114
|
|
Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
0:01:38
|
|
|
115
|
|
Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
117
|
|
Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
118
|
|
Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team
|
|
0:01:39
|
|
|
119
|
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
Gianluca Pollefliet (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
|
|
|
122
|
|
Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
0:01:41
|
|
|
123
|
|
Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
0:01:44
|
|
|
125
|
|
Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
Michael Mørkøv (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
127
|
|
Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
0:01:45
|
|
|
128
|
|
Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
0:01:48
|
|
|
129
|
|
Marco Murgano (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
0:01:55
|
|
|
130
|
|
Cameron Scott (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
0:01:57
|
|
|
131
|
|
Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
0:01:59
|
|
|
133
|
|
Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
0:02:04
|
|
|
134
|
|
Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:02:08
|
|
|
135
|
|
Attilio Viviani (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
0:02:27
|
|
|
136
|
|
Samuele Zambelli (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
0:02:29
|
|
|
137
|
|
Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
0:02:38
|
|
|
DNS
|
|
Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
DNS
|
|
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
|
|
|
Генеральная классификация после 2 этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
3:23:22
|
|
|
2
|
|
Jay Vine (Aus) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
0:00:02
|
|
|
3
|
|
Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
0:00:04
|
|
|
4
|
|
Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:00:14
|
|
|
5
|
|
Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
0:00:16
|
|
|
6
|
|
Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
0:00:17
|
|
|
7
|
|
Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
0:00:18
|
|
|
8
|
|
Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
0:00:19
|
|
|
9
|
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
0:00:20
|
|
|
10
|
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
0:00:21
|
|
|
11
|
|
Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
0:00:22
|
|
|
12
|
|
Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
0:00:25
|
|
|
13
|
|
Kelland O’Brien (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Max Poole (Gbr) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
0:00:27
|
|
|
15
|
|
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Adam Richard Yates (Gbr) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
0:00:28
|
|
|
17
|
|
Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:00:29
|
|
|
19
|
|
Simon Carr (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:00:32
|
|
|
20
|
|
Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
0:00:34
|
|
|
22
|
|
Attila Valter (Hun) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
0:00:35
|
|
|
23
|
|
Mick Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
0:00:36
|
|
|
24
|
|
Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:00:37
|
|
|
27
|
|
Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:00:38
|
|
|
28
|
|
Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
0:00:41
|
|
|
29
|
|
Loe Van Belle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
0:00:42
|
|
|
31
|
|
Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
0:00:43
|
|
|
32
|
|
Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
0:00:44
|
|
|
33
|
|
Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
Markel Beloki Fernandez (Esp) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:00:45
|
|
|
35
|
|
Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
0:00:47
|
|
|
36
|
|
Sean Quinn (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:00:48
|
|
|
37
|
|
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:00:49
|
|
|
39
|
|
Enzo Leijnse (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
Gleb Syritsa (Rus) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
0:00:50
|
|
|
42
|
|
Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
Andrew August (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:00:51
|
|
|
44
|
|
Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
0:00:52
|
|
|
45
|
|
Elmar Reinders (Ned) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
0:00:53
|
|
|
46
|
|
Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:00:55
|
|
|
47
|
|
Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
0:00:56
|
|
|
49
|
|
Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
Rick Pluimers (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
0:00:57
|
|
|
53
|
|
Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
0:00:58
|
|
|
54
|
|
Sam Welsford (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:00:59
|
|
|
56
|
|
Torstein Træen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Esp) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
0:01:00
|
|
|
61
|
|
Oded Kogut (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
0:01:02
|
|
|
64
|
|
Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
0:01:03
|
|
|
65
|
|
Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
0:01:04
|
|
|
68
|
|
Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
0:01:08
|
|
|
69
|
|
Ben Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
0:01:09
|
|
|
71
|
|
Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
Jason Osborne (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
0:01:10
|
|
|
73
|
|
Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
0:01:11
|
|
|
74
|
|
Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
Jarne Van De Paar (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Lotto Dstny
|
|
0:01:12
|
|
|
77
|
|
Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
0:01:13
|
|
|
79
|
|
Tobias Andresen (Den) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
George Bennett (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
0:01:16
|
|
|
81
|
|
Milan Fretin (Bel) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
Michael Shea Leonard (Can) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:01:17
|
|
|
83
|
|
Sebastian Kolze Changizi (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
Jack Rootkin-Gray (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:01:18
|
|
|
87
|
|
Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
0:01:19
|
|
|
88
|
|
Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
Louis Du Bouisson Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
0:01:20
|
|
|
91
|
|
Jan Maas (Ned) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
0:01:21
|
|
|
92
|
|
Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:01:22
|
|
|
93
|
|
Henri Uhlig (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
0:01:23
|
|
|
94
|
|
Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
0:01:24
|
|
|
96
|
|
Kaden Alexander Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
Mark Stewart (Gbr) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
0:01:25
|
|
|
98
|
|
Nils Brun (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
Jardi Christiaan Van Der Lee (Ned) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:01:26
|
|
|
102
|
|
Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
0:01:28
|
|
|
104
|
|
Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
0:01:29
|
|
|
106
|
|
Alexy Faure Prost (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
0:01:30
|
|
|
107
|
|
Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
Tom Paquot (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
Dario Cataldo (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:01:32
|
|
|
110
|
|
Jordi Warlop (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
0:01:33
|
|
|
111
|
|
Christophe Noppe (Bel) Cofidis
|
|
0:01:34
|
|
|
112
|
|
Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
0:01:35
|
|
|
113
|
|
Olav Kooij (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
0:01:36
|
|
|
114
|
|
Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
0:01:38
|
|
|
115
|
|
Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
117
|
|
Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
118
|
|
Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team
|
|
0:01:39
|
|
|
119
|
|
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
Gianluca Pollefliet (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
|
|
|
122
|
|
Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
0:01:41
|
|
|
123
|
|
Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
0:01:44
|
|
|
125
|
|
Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
Michael Mørkøv (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
127
|
|
Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
0:01:45
|
|
|
128
|
|
Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
0:01:48
|
|
|
129
|
|
Marco Murgano (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
0:01:51
|
|
|
130
|
|
Cameron Scott (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
0:01:57
|
|
|
131
|
|
Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
0:01:59
|
|
|
133
|
|
Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:02:02
|
|
|
134
|
|
Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
0:02:04
|
|
|
135
|
|
Attilio Viviani (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
0:02:27
|
|
|
136
|
|
Samuele Zambelli (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
0:02:29
|
|
|
137
|
|
Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
0:02:34
|
Результаты 1 этапа Тура ОАЭ-2024
Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.
- Комментариев
- (0)
- Просмотров
- (425)