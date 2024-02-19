Тур ОАЭ-2024. Этап 2 Категория:

Сегодня, 15:45 Al Hudayriyat Island, ITT, 12.1 км 1 Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates 0:13:27 2 Jay Vine (Aus) Uae Team Emirates 0:00:02 3 Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Uae Team Emirates 0:00:04 4 Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:14 5 Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:16 6 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:00:17 7 Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:19 8 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Esp) Bahrain Victorious 9 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:00:20 10 Ivan Romeo Abad (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:21 11 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:00:22 12 Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:00:25 13 Kelland O’Brien (Aus) Team Jayco Alula 14 Max Poole (Gbr) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 0:00:27 15 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Movistar Team 16 Adam Richard Yates (Gbr) Uae Team Emirates 0:00:28 17 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 18 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 19 Simon Carr (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 0:00:32 20 Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team 21 Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:34 22 Attila Valter (Hun) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:00:35 23 Mick Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:00:36 24 Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates 25 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers 26 Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 27 Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:38 28 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:41 29 Loe Van Belle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:00:42 30 Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 31 Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto Dstny 0:00:43 32 Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:00:44 32 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 34 Markel Beloki Fernandez (Esp) Ef Education - Easypost 0:00:45 35 Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:00:47 36 Sean Quinn (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost 0:00:48 37 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek 38 Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:00:49 39 Enzo Leijnse (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 40 Gleb Syritsa (Rus) Astana Qazaqstan Team 41 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:50 42 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 43 Andrew August (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:51 44 Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:52 45 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Team Jayco Alula 0:00:53 46 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Lidl-Trek 0:00:55 47 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 48 Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 0:00:56 49 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Dstny 50 Rick Pluimers (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 51 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe 52 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:00:57 53 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:58 54 Sam Welsford (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe 55 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:00:59 56 Torstein Træen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious 57 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 58 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 59 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Esp) Lidl-Trek 60 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Dstny 0:01:00 61 Oded Kogut (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech 62 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel - Premier Tech 63 Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Israel - Premier Tech 0:01:02 64 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty 0:01:03 65 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Lidl-Trek 66 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 67 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:01:04 68 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Jayco Alula 0:01:08 69 Ben Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 70 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:01:09 71 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech 72 Jason Osborne (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:01:10 73 Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Cofidis 0:01:11 74 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Uae Team Emirates 75 Jarne Van De Paar (Bel) Lotto Dstny 76 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Lotto Dstny 0:01:12 77 Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step 78 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Uae Team Emirates 0:01:13 79 Tobias Andresen (Den) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 80 George Bennett (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech 0:01:16 81 Milan Fretin (Bel) Cofidis 82 Michael Shea Leonard (Can) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:17 83 Sebastian Kolze Changizi (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 84 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 85 Jack Rootkin-Gray (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 0:01:18 86 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech 0:01:19 87 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty 88 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 89 Louis Du Bouisson Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarché - Wanty 0:01:20 90 Jan Maas (Ned) Team Jayco Alula 0:01:21 91 Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:22 92 Henri Uhlig (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:01:23 93 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis 94 Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty 0:01:24 95 Kaden Alexander Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck 96 Nils Brun (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:01:25 97 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 98 Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Deceuninck 99 Jardi Christiaan Van Der Lee (Ned) Ef Education - Easypost 0:01:26 100 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 101 Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:01:27 102 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 0:01:28 103 Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 104 Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:01:29 105 Alexy Faure Prost (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty 0:01:30 106 Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 107 Tom Paquot (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty 108 Mark Stewart (Gbr) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:01:31 109 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:01:32 110 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:01:33 111 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Cofidis 0:01:34 112 Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Team Jayco Alula 0:01:35 113 Olav Kooij (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:01:36 114 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:38 115 Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis 116 Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Lotto Dstny 117 Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team 118 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:39 119 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 120 Gianluca Pollefliet (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 121 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini 122 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty 0:01:41 123 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 124 Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:01:44 125 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Movistar Team 126 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team 127 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech 0:01:45 128 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jayco Alula 0:01:48 129 Marco Murgano (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:01:55 130 Cameron Scott (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:57 131 Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 132 Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:59 133 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Lotto Dstny 0:02:04 134 Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:02:08 135 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:02:27 136 Samuele Zambelli (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:02:29 137 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:02:38 DNS Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost DNS Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Jayco Alula Генеральная классификация после 2 этапа 1 Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates 3:23:22 2 Jay Vine (Aus) Uae Team Emirates 0:00:02 3 Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Uae Team Emirates 0:00:04 4 Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:14 5 Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:16 6 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:00:17 7 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Esp) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:18 8 Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:19 9 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:00:20 10 Ivan Romeo Abad (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:21 11 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:00:22 12 Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:00:25 13 Kelland O’Brien (Aus) Team Jayco Alula 14 Max Poole (Gbr) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 0:00:27 15 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Movistar Team 16 Adam Richard Yates (Gbr) Uae Team Emirates 0:00:28 17 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 18 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 19 Simon Carr (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 0:00:32 20 Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team 21 Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:34 22 Attila Valter (Hun) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:00:35 23 Mick Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:00:36 24 Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates 25 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers 26 Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 27 Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:38 28 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:41 29 Loe Van Belle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 30 Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:00:42 31 Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto Dstny 0:00:43 32 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:44 33 Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 34 Markel Beloki Fernandez (Esp) Ef Education - Easypost 0:00:45 35 Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:00:47 36 Sean Quinn (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost 0:00:48 37 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek 38 Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:00:49 39 Enzo Leijnse (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 40 Gleb Syritsa (Rus) Astana Qazaqstan Team 41 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:50 42 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 43 Andrew August (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:51 44 Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:52 45 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Team Jayco Alula 0:00:53 46 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Lidl-Trek 0:00:55 47 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 48 Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 0:00:56 49 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Dstny 50 Rick Pluimers (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 51 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe 52 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:00:57 53 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:58 54 Sam Welsford (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe 55 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:00:59 56 Torstein Træen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious 57 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 58 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 59 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Esp) Lidl-Trek 60 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Dstny 0:01:00 61 Oded Kogut (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech 62 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel - Premier Tech 63 Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Israel - Premier Tech 0:01:02 64 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty 0:01:03 65 Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Lidl-Trek 66 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 67 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:01:04 68 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Jayco Alula 0:01:08 69 Ben Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 70 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:01:09 71 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech 72 Jason Osborne (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:01:10 73 Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Cofidis 0:01:11 74 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Uae Team Emirates 75 Jarne Van De Paar (Bel) Lotto Dstny 76 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Lotto Dstny 0:01:12 77 Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step 78 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Uae Team Emirates 0:01:13 79 Tobias Andresen (Den) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 80 George Bennett (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech 0:01:16 81 Milan Fretin (Bel) Cofidis 82 Michael Shea Leonard (Can) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:17 83 Sebastian Kolze Changizi (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 84 Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 85 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 86 Jack Rootkin-Gray (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 0:01:18 87 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech 0:01:19 88 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty 89 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 90 Louis Du Bouisson Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarché - Wanty 0:01:20 91 Jan Maas (Ned) Team Jayco Alula 0:01:21 92 Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:22 93 Henri Uhlig (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:01:23 94 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis 95 Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty 0:01:24 96 Kaden Alexander Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck 97 Mark Stewart (Gbr) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:01:25 98 Nils Brun (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 99 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 100 Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Deceuninck 101 Jardi Christiaan Van Der Lee (Ned) Ef Education - Easypost 0:01:26 102 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 103 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 0:01:28 104 Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 105 Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:01:29 106 Alexy Faure Prost (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty 0:01:30 107 Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 108 Tom Paquot (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty 109 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:01:32 110 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:01:33 111 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Cofidis 0:01:34 112 Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Team Jayco Alula 0:01:35 113 Olav Kooij (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:01:36 114 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:38 115 Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis 116 Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Lotto Dstny 117 Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team 118 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:39 119 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 120 Gianluca Pollefliet (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 121 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini 122 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty 0:01:41 123 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 124 Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:01:44 125 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Movistar Team 126 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team 127 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech 0:01:45 128 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jayco Alula 0:01:48 129 Marco Murgano (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:01:51 130 Cameron Scott (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:57 131 Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 132 Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:59 133 Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:02:02 134 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Lotto Dstny 0:02:04 135 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:02:27 136 Samuele Zambelli (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:02:29 137 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:02:34 Тур ОАЭ-2024. 