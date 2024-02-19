VeloNEWS
Тур ОАЭ-2024. Этап 2

Тур ОАЭ-2024. Этап 2

 

 

Al Hudayriyat Island, ITT, 12.1 км 

 

 

1

 

Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:13:27

 

 

2

 

Jay Vine (Aus) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:00:02

 

 

3

 

Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:00:04

 

 

4

 

Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:00:14

 

 

5

 

Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:00:16

 

 

6

 

Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:00:17

 

 

7

 

Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:00:19

 

 

8

 

Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Esp) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

9

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:00:20

 

 

10

 

Ivan Romeo Abad (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:00:21

 

 

11

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:00:22

 

 

12

 

Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:00:25

 

 

13

 

Kelland O’Brien (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

14

 

Max Poole (Gbr) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

0:00:27

 

 

15

 

Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

16

 

Adam Richard Yates (Gbr) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:00:28

 

 

17

 

Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

18

 

Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:00:29

 

 

19

 

Simon Carr (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:00:32

 

 

20

 

Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

21

 

Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:00:34

 

 

22

 

Attila Valter (Hun) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:00:35

 

 

23

 

Mick Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:00:36

 

 

24

 

Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

25

 

Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

26

 

Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:00:37

 

 

27

 

Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:00:38

 

 

28

 

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:00:41

 

 

29

 

Loe Van Belle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:00:42

 

 

30

 

Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

31

 

Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

0:00:43

 

 

32

 

Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:00:44

 

 

32

 

Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

34

 

Markel Beloki Fernandez (Esp) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:00:45

 

 

35

 

Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:00:47

 

 

36

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:00:48

 

 

37

 

Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

38

 

Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:00:49

 

 

39

 

Enzo Leijnse (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

40

 

Gleb Syritsa (Rus) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

41

 

Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:00:50

 

 

42

 

Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

43

 

Andrew August (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:00:51

 

 

44

 

Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

0:00:52

 

 

45

 

Elmar Reinders (Ned) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:00:53

 

 

46

 

Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Lidl-Trek

 

0:00:55

 

 

47

 

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

48

 

Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

0:00:56

 

 

49

 

Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

50

 

Rick Pluimers (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

51

 

Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

52

 

Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:00:57

 

 

53

 

Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:00:58

 

 

54

 

Sam Welsford (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

55

 

Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:00:59

 

 

56

 

Torstein Træen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

57

 

Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

58

 

Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

59

 

Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Esp) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

60

 

Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

0:01:00

 

 

61

 

Oded Kogut (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

62

 

Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

63

 

Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:01:02

 

 

64

 

Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:01:03

 

 

65

 

Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

66

 

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

67

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:01:04

 

 

68

 

Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:01:08

 

 

69

 

Ben Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

70

 

Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:01:09

 

 

71

 

Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

72

 

Jason Osborne (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:01:10

 

 

73

 

Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Cofidis

 

0:01:11

 

 

74

 

Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

75

 

Jarne Van De Paar (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

76

 

Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Lotto Dstny

 

0:01:12

 

 

77

 

Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

78

 

Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:01:13

 

 

79

 

Tobias Andresen (Den) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

80

 

George Bennett (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:01:16

 

 

81

 

Milan Fretin (Bel) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

82

 

Michael Shea Leonard (Can) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:01:17

 

 

83

 

Sebastian Kolze Changizi (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

84

 

Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

85

 

Jack Rootkin-Gray (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:01:18

 

 

86

 

Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:01:19

 

 

87

 

Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

88

 

Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

89

 

Louis Du Bouisson Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:01:20

 

 

90

 

Jan Maas (Ned) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:01:21

 

 

91

 

Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:01:22

 

 

92

 

Henri Uhlig (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:01:23

 

 

93

 

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

94

 

Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:01:24

 

 

95

 

Kaden Alexander Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

96

 

Nils Brun (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:01:25

 

 

97

 

Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

98

 

Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

99

 

Jardi Christiaan Van Der Lee (Ned) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:01:26

 

 

100

 

Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

101

 

Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:01:27

 

 

102

 

Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

0:01:28

 

 

103

 

Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

104

 

Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:01:29

 

 

105

 

Alexy Faure Prost (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:01:30

 

 

106

 

Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

107

 

Tom Paquot (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

108

 

Mark Stewart (Gbr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:01:31

 

 

109

 

Dario Cataldo (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:01:32

 

 

110

 

Jordi Warlop (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:01:33

 

 

111

 

Christophe Noppe (Bel) Cofidis

 

0:01:34

 

 

112

 

Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:01:35

 

 

113

 

Olav Kooij (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:01:36

 

 

114

 

Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Cofidis

 

0:01:38

 

 

115

 

Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

116

 

Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

117

 

Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

118

 

Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team

 

0:01:39

 

 

119

 

Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

120

 

Gianluca Pollefliet (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

121

 

Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

122

 

Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:01:41

 

 

123

 

Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

124

 

Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:01:44

 

 

125

 

Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

126

 

Michael Mørkøv (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

127

 

Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:01:45

 

 

128

 

Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:01:48

 

 

129

 

Marco Murgano (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:01:55

 

 

130

 

Cameron Scott (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:01:57

 

 

131

 

Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

132

 

Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis

 

0:01:59

 

 

133

 

Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

0:02:04

 

 

134

 

Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:02:08

 

 

135

 

Attilio Viviani (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:02:27

 

 

136

 

Samuele Zambelli (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:02:29

 

 

137

 

Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:02:38

 

 

DNS

 

Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

DNS

 

Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

 

Генеральная классификация после 2 этапа

 

 

1

 

Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates

 

3:23:22

 

 

2

 

Jay Vine (Aus) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:00:02

 

 

3

 

Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:00:04

 

 

4

 

Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:00:14

 

 

5

 

Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:00:16

 

 

6

 

Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:00:17

 

 

7

 

Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Esp) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:00:18

 

 

8

 

Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:00:19

 

 

9

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:00:20

 

 

10

 

Ivan Romeo Abad (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:00:21

 

 

11

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:00:22

 

 

12

 

Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:00:25

 

 

13

 

Kelland O’Brien (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

14

 

Max Poole (Gbr) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

0:00:27

 

 

15

 

Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

16

 

Adam Richard Yates (Gbr) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:00:28

 

 

17

 

Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

18

 

Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:00:29

 

 

19

 

Simon Carr (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:00:32

 

 

20

 

Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

21

 

Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:00:34

 

 

22

 

Attila Valter (Hun) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:00:35

 

 

23

 

Mick Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:00:36

 

 

24

 

Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

25

 

Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

26

 

Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:00:37

 

 

27

 

Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:00:38

 

 

28

 

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:00:41

 

 

29

 

Loe Van Belle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

30

 

Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:00:42

 

 

31

 

Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

0:00:43

 

 

32

 

Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:00:44

 

 

33

 

Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

34

 

Markel Beloki Fernandez (Esp) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:00:45

 

 

35

 

Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:00:47

 

 

36

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:00:48

 

 

37

 

Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

38

 

Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:00:49

 

 

39

 

Enzo Leijnse (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

40

 

Gleb Syritsa (Rus) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

41

 

Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:00:50

 

 

42

 

Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

43

 

Andrew August (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:00:51

 

 

44

 

Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

0:00:52

 

 

45

 

Elmar Reinders (Ned) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:00:53

 

 

46

 

Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Lidl-Trek

 

0:00:55

 

 

47

 

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

48

 

Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

0:00:56

 

 

49

 

Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

50

 

Rick Pluimers (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

51

 

Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

52

 

Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:00:57

 

 

53

 

Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:00:58

 

 

54

 

Sam Welsford (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

55

 

Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:00:59

 

 

56

 

Torstein Træen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

57

 

Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

58

 

Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

59

 

Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Esp) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

60

 

Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

0:01:00

 

 

61

 

Oded Kogut (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

62

 

Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

63

 

Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:01:02

 

 

64

 

Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:01:03

 

 

65

 

Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

66

 

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

67

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:01:04

 

 

68

 

Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:01:08

 

 

69

 

Ben Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

70

 

Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:01:09

 

 

71

 

Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

72

 

Jason Osborne (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:01:10

 

 

73

 

Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Cofidis

 

0:01:11

 

 

74

 

Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

75

 

Jarne Van De Paar (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

76

 

Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Lotto Dstny

 

0:01:12

 

 

77

 

Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

78

 

Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:01:13

 

 

79

 

Tobias Andresen (Den) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

80

 

George Bennett (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:01:16

 

 

81

 

Milan Fretin (Bel) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

82

 

Michael Shea Leonard (Can) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:01:17

 

 

83

 

Sebastian Kolze Changizi (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

84

 

Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

85

 

Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

86

 

Jack Rootkin-Gray (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:01:18

 

 

87

 

Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:01:19

 

 

88

 

Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

89

 

Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

90

 

Louis Du Bouisson Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:01:20

 

 

91

 

Jan Maas (Ned) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:01:21

 

 

92

 

Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:01:22

 

 

93

 

Henri Uhlig (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:01:23

 

 

94

 

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

95

 

Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:01:24

 

 

96

 

Kaden Alexander Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

97

 

Mark Stewart (Gbr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:01:25

 

 

98

 

Nils Brun (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

99

 

Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

100

 

Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

101

 

Jardi Christiaan Van Der Lee (Ned) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:01:26

 

 

102

 

Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

103

 

Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

0:01:28

 

 

104

 

Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

105

 

Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:01:29

 

 

106

 

Alexy Faure Prost (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:01:30

 

 

107

 

Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

108

 

Tom Paquot (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

109

 

Dario Cataldo (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:01:32

 

 

110

 

Jordi Warlop (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:01:33

 

 

111

 

Christophe Noppe (Bel) Cofidis

 

0:01:34

 

 

112

 

Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:01:35

 

 

113

 

Olav Kooij (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:01:36

 

 

114

 

Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Cofidis

 

0:01:38

 

 

115

 

Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

116

 

Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

117

 

Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

118

 

Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team

 

0:01:39

 

 

119

 

Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

120

 

Gianluca Pollefliet (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

121

 

Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

122

 

Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:01:41

 

 

123

 

Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

124

 

Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:01:44

 

 

125

 

Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

126

 

Michael Mørkøv (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

127

 

Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:01:45

 

 

128

 

Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:01:48

 

 

129

 

Marco Murgano (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:01:51

 

 

130

 

Cameron Scott (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:01:57

 

 

131

 

Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

132

 

Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis

 

0:01:59

 

 

133

 

Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:02:02

 

 

134

 

Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

0:02:04

 

 

135

 

Attilio Viviani (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:02:27

 

 

136

 

Samuele Zambelli (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:02:29

 

 

137

 

Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:02:34

 

 

 

Тур ОАЭ-2024. Превью

Результаты 1 этапа Тура ОАЭ-2024

 

Тур ОАЭ-2024 Тур Объединённых Арабских Эмиратов UAE Tour-2024 гонка Мирового тура ITT индивидуальная гонка на время Брэндон Макналти

