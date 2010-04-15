VeloNEWS
Trofeo Ses Salines-Felanitx. Challenge Ciclista Mallorca-2024

Trofeo Ses Salines-Felanitx. Challenge Ciclista Mallorca-2024

 

 

 

Ses Salines – Felanitx, 180 км

 

 

1

 

Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step

 

3:55:03

 

 

2

 

Alberto Dainese (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:00:00

 

 

3

 

Luke Lamperti (Usa) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

4

 

Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

5

 

Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

6

 

Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

7

 

Tim Torn Teutenberg (Ger) Lidl-Trek Future Racing

 

 

 

 

8

 

Stefano Oldani (Ita) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

9

 

David Martin Romero (Esp) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

10

 

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

11

 

Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

12

 

Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

13

 

Jarne Van De Paar (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

14

 

Tomáš Bárta (Cze) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

15

 

Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

16

 

Scott Mcgill (Usa) Project Echelon Racing

 

 

 

 

17

 

Carlos Canal Blanco (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

18

 

Javier Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

19

 

Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

20

 

Niklas Behrens (Ger) Lidl-Trek Future Racing

 

 

 

 

21

 

Daniel Babor (Cze) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

22

 

Emil Herzog (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

23

 

Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

24

 

Siebe Deweirdt (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

25

 

Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

26

 

Luis-Joe Lührs (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

27

 

Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Burgos-Bh

 

 

 

 

28

 

Xabier Isasa Larrañaga (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

29

 

Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

30

 

David Gonzalez Tirado (Esp)

 

 

 

 

31

 

Lenné Arthur Lenné Arthur (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling

 

 

 

 

32

 

Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Esp) Burgos-Bh

 

 

 

 

33

 

Sergi Darder Gari (Esp)

 

 

 

 

34

 

Jr. Hugo Scala (Usa) Project Echelon Racing

 

 

 

 

35

 

Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

36

 

Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

37

 

Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:00:06

 

 

38

 

Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp) Burgos-Bh

 

 

 

 

39

 

Dylan Vandenstorme (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

40

 

Rodrigo Alvarez Rodriguez (Esp) Burgos-Bh

 

 

 

 

41

 

Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

42

 

Yentl Vandevelde (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

43

 

Kristian Egholm (Den) Lidl-Trek Future Racing

 

 

 

 

44

 

Cade Bickmore (Usa) Project Echelon Racing

 

 

 

 

45

 

Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-Bh

 

 

 

 

46

 

Arnau Gilabert Vilaplana (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling

 

 

 

 

47

 

Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

48

 

Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

49

 

Joseba Lopez Cuesta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

50

 

Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

51

 

Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

52

 

Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

53

 

Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

54

 

Caleb Classen (Usa) Project Echelon Racing

 

 

 

 

55

 

Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

56

 

Calum Johnston (Gbr) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

57

 

Jonathan Malte Rottmann (Ger) Rembe Pro Cycling Team Sauerland

 

 

 

 

58

 

Pablo Torres Arias (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Gen-Z

 

 

 

 

59

 

Andrew Vollmer (Usa) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling

 

 

 

 

60

 

Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

61

 

Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

62

 

Mikel Iturria Segurola (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

63

 

Joan Albert Riera Clar (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling

 

 

 

 

64

 

Ole Theiler (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling

 

 

 

 

65

 

Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

66

 

Alexander Hajek (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

67

 

Pierre-Alexandre Van Petegem (Bel)

 

 

 

 

68

 

Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

69

 

Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

70

 

Gibbe Staes (Bel) Uae Team Emirates Gen-Z

 

0:00:15

 

 

71

 

Fabio Felline (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

72

 

Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

73

 

Yves Lampaert (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

74

 

Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

75

 

Roman Duckert (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling

 

 

 

 

76

 

Albert Torres Barcelo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:00:18

 

 

77

 

Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:00:21

 

 

78

 

Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

79

 

Ivan Cobo Cayon (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:00:24

 

 

80

 

Marc Clauss (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling

 

 

 

 

81

 

Asier Pablo Gonzalez Quintana (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling

 

 

 

 

82

 

Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

83

 

Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

84

 

Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

85

 

Markel Beloki Fernandez (Esp) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

86

 

Yago Aguirre Subijana (Esp) Rembe Pro Cycling Team Sauerland

 

 

 

 

87

 

Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

88

 

Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Esp) Burgos-Bh

 

 

 

 

89

 

Nils Politt (Ger) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

90

 

Martin Marcellusi (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

91

 

Toon Clynhens (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

92

 

Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

93

 

Arjen Livyns (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

94

 

Jonas Wilsly (Den) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

95

 

Miguel Angel Fernandez Ruiz (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

96

 

Francisco Muñoz Llana (Esp) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

97

 

Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

98

 

Davide De Cassan (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:00:35

 

 

99

 

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:00:39

 

 

100

 

David Dekker (Ned) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

101

 

Andrea Garosio (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:00:46

 

 

102

 

Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

103

 

Toni Franz (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling

 

 

 

 

104

 

Gonzalo Ariño Bolinches (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling

 

 

 

 

105

 

Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

106

 

Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

107

 

Jan-Marc Temmen (Ger) Rembe Pro Cycling Team Sauerland

 

 

 

 

108

 

Michael Valgren (Den) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

109

 

Elias Maris (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

110

 

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

111

 

Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

112

 

Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

113

 

Nicolas Alustiza Goenaga (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

114

 

Joshua Giddings (Gbr) Lotto Dstny Development Team

 

 

 

 

115

 

Martin Urianstad Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

116

 

Florian Dauphin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale

 

 

 

 

117

 

Sergio Samitier Samitier (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

118

 

Leander Van Hautegem (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team

 

 

 

 

119

 

Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team

 

 

 

 

120

 

Stian Edvardsen-Fredheim (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:01:04

 

 

121

 

Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

122

 

Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

0:01:07

 

 

123

 

Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

124

 

Ivan Romeo Abad (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:01:10

 

 

125

 

Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

126

 

Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

127

 

Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

128

 

Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

129

 

Jasper Dejaegher (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

130

 

Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

131

 

Duarte Marivoet Scholiers (Bel) Uae Team Emirates Gen-Z

 

0:01:14

 

 

132

 

Antonio Pedrero (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

133

 

Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos-Bh

 

0:01:17

 

 

134

 

Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

135

 

Paul Wright (Nzl) Rembe Pro Cycling Team Sauerland

 

 

 

 

136

 

Jacob Scott (Gbr) Rembe Pro Cycling Team Sauerland

 

 

 

 

137

 

Lennart Voege (Ger) Rembe Pro Cycling Team Sauerland

 

 

 

 

138

 

Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

139

 

William Levy (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

140

 

Nils Brun (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

141

 

Vito Braet (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

142

 

Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

143

 

James Shaw (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

144

 

Laurent Gervais (Can) Project Echelon Racing

 

 

 

 

145

 

Colby Lange (Usa) Project Echelon Racing

 

 

 

 

146

 

Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

147

 

Dominik Merseburg (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling

 

 

 

 

148

 

Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

149

 

Sebastian Niehues (Ger) Rembe Pro Cycling Team Sauerland

 

 

 

 

150

 

Martin Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek Future Racing

 

 

 

 

151

 

Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

152

 

Campo Schmitz (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling

 

 

 

 

153

 

Ethan Craine (Nzl) Project Echelon Racing

 

 

 

 

154

 

Riccardo Lucca (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

155

 

Yuhi Todome (Jpn) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

156

 

Edgar Curto Pellicer (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Имя: Николай.

    Николай Н.

    Сегодня, 18:35 | Регистрация: 15.04.2010

    Волчья стая начала собирать призы. Красиво у них получилось.

