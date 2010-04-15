Trofeo Ses Salines-Felanitx. Challenge Ciclista Mallorca-2024

- Категория:
- Дата:
- Сегодня, 18:33
|
|
Ses Salines – Felanitx, 180 км
|
|
|
1
|
|
Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
3:55:03
|
|
|
2
|
|
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:00:00
|
|
|
3
|
|
Luke Lamperti (Usa) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Tim Torn Teutenberg (Ger) Lidl-Trek Future Racing
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Stefano Oldani (Ita) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
David Martin Romero (Esp) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Jarne Van De Paar (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Tomáš Bárta (Cze) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Scott Mcgill (Usa) Project Echelon Racing
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Javier Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
Niklas Behrens (Ger) Lidl-Trek Future Racing
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Daniel Babor (Cze) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
Emil Herzog (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
Siebe Deweirdt (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Luis-Joe Lührs (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Burgos-Bh
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
Xabier Isasa Larrañaga (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
David Gonzalez Tirado (Esp)
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
Lenné Arthur Lenné Arthur (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
Sergi Darder Gari (Esp)
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
Jr. Hugo Scala (Usa) Project Echelon Racing
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
0:00:06
|
|
|
38
|
|
Sebastian Mora Vedri (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
Dylan Vandenstorme (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
Rodrigo Alvarez Rodriguez (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
Yentl Vandevelde (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
Kristian Egholm (Den) Lidl-Trek Future Racing
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
Cade Bickmore (Usa) Project Echelon Racing
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-Bh
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
Arnau Gilabert Vilaplana (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
Joseba Lopez Cuesta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
Caleb Classen (Usa) Project Echelon Racing
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
Calum Johnston (Gbr) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
Jonathan Malte Rottmann (Ger) Rembe Pro Cycling Team Sauerland
|
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
Pablo Torres Arias (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Gen-Z
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
Andrew Vollmer (Usa) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
Mikel Iturria Segurola (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
Joan Albert Riera Clar (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
Ole Theiler (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
Alexander Hajek (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
Pierre-Alexandre Van Petegem (Bel)
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
Gibbe Staes (Bel) Uae Team Emirates Gen-Z
|
|
0:00:15
|
|
|
71
|
|
Fabio Felline (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
Roman Duckert (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
Albert Torres Barcelo (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
0:00:18
|
|
|
77
|
|
Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
0:00:21
|
|
|
78
|
|
Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
Ivan Cobo Cayon (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
0:00:24
|
|
|
80
|
|
Marc Clauss (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
|
Asier Pablo Gonzalez Quintana (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
Markel Beloki Fernandez (Esp) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
Yago Aguirre Subijana (Esp) Rembe Pro Cycling Team Sauerland
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
Nils Politt (Ger) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
Martin Marcellusi (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
Toon Clynhens (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
Arjen Livyns (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
Jonas Wilsly (Den) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
Miguel Angel Fernandez Ruiz (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
Francisco Muñoz Llana (Esp) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
Davide De Cassan (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
0:00:35
|
|
|
99
|
|
Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
0:00:39
|
|
|
100
|
|
David Dekker (Ned) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
Andrea Garosio (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
0:00:46
|
|
|
102
|
|
Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
Toni Franz (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling
|
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
Gonzalo Ariño Bolinches (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
Jan-Marc Temmen (Ger) Rembe Pro Cycling Team Sauerland
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
Michael Valgren (Den) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
Elias Maris (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
Nicolas Alustiza Goenaga (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
|
|
|
114
|
|
Joshua Giddings (Gbr) Lotto Dstny Development Team
|
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
Martin Urianstad Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
Florian Dauphin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale
|
|
|
|
|
117
|
|
Sergio Samitier Samitier (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
118
|
|
Leander Van Hautegem (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team
|
|
|
|
|
119
|
|
Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
Stian Edvardsen-Fredheim (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
0:01:04
|
|
|
121
|
|
Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
122
|
|
Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
0:01:07
|
|
|
123
|
|
Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
0:01:10
|
|
|
125
|
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
127
|
|
Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
128
|
|
Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
Jasper Dejaegher (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
131
|
|
Duarte Marivoet Scholiers (Bel) Uae Team Emirates Gen-Z
|
|
0:01:14
|
|
|
132
|
|
Antonio Pedrero (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
133
|
|
Clement Alleno (Fra) Burgos-Bh
|
|
0:01:17
|
|
|
134
|
|
Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
135
|
|
Paul Wright (Nzl) Rembe Pro Cycling Team Sauerland
|
|
|
|
|
136
|
|
Jacob Scott (Gbr) Rembe Pro Cycling Team Sauerland
|
|
|
|
|
137
|
|
Lennart Voege (Ger) Rembe Pro Cycling Team Sauerland
|
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
139
|
|
William Levy (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
Nils Brun (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
141
|
|
Vito Braet (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
142
|
|
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
143
|
|
James Shaw (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
144
|
|
Laurent Gervais (Can) Project Echelon Racing
|
|
|
|
|
145
|
|
Colby Lange (Usa) Project Echelon Racing
|
|
|
|
|
146
|
|
Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
Dominik Merseburg (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling
|
|
|
|
|
148
|
|
Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
149
|
|
Sebastian Niehues (Ger) Rembe Pro Cycling Team Sauerland
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
Martin Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek Future Racing
|
|
|
|
|
151
|
|
Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
Campo Schmitz (Ger) Team Storck - Metropol Cycling
|
|
|
|
|
153
|
|
Ethan Craine (Nzl) Project Echelon Racing
|
|
|
|
|
154
|
|
Riccardo Lucca (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
155
|
|
Yuhi Todome (Jpn) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
156
|
|
Edgar Curto Pellicer (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
|
