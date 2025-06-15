Giro d'Italia Next Gen-2025. Этап 2

- Категория:
- VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |
- Дата:
- Сегодня, 16:46
Rho Fiera Milano - Cantù, 146 км
|
1
|
Jonathan Vervenne
|
Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team
|
3:15:15
|
2
|
Aubin Sparfel
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team
|
0:30
|
3
|
Mirko Bozzola
|
S.C. Padovani Polo Cherry Bank
|
,,
|
4
|
Jarno Widar
|
Lotto Development Team
|
,,
|
5
|
Tobias Müller
|
Wanty - Nippo - ReUz
|
,,
|
6
|
Alessio Menghini
|
General Store - Essegibi - F.Lli Curia
|
,,
|
7
|
Gabriele Bessega
|
Biesse - Carrera - Premac
|
,,
|
8
|
Callum Thornley
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rookies
|
,,
|
9
|
Filippo Turconi
|
VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè
|
,,
|
10
|
Dario Igor Belletta
|
Solme - Olmo
|
,,
|
11
|
Robin Donzé
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23
|
,,
|
12
|
Jesse Kramer
|
Hagens Berman Jayco
|
,,
|
13
|
Lorenzo Finn
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rookies
|
,,
|
14
|
Ciro Pérez
|
Mg.K Vis Costruzioni e Ambiente
|
,,
|
15
|
Nicolò Arrighetti
|
Biesse - Carrera - Premac
|
,,
|
16
|
Lewis Bower
|
Equipe continentale Groupama-FDJ
|
,,
|
17
|
Albert Withen Philipsen
|
Lidl - Trek Future Racing
|
,,
|
18
|
Adrien Boichis
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rookies
|
,,
|
19
|
Simone Gualdi
|
Wanty - Nippo - ReUz
|
,,
|
20
|
Jakob Omrzel
|
Bahrain Victorious Development Team
|
,,
|
21
|
Gonçalo Tavares
|
Hagens Berman Jayco
|
,,
|
22
|
Louic Boussemaere
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team
|
,,
|
23
|
Luca Paletti
|
VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè
|
,,
|
24
|
Filippo Agostinacchio
|
Biesse - Carrera - Premac
|
,,
|
25
|
Simone Zanini
|
XDS Astana Development Team
|
,,
Генеральная классификация после 2 этапа:
|
1
|
Jonathan Vervenne
|
Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team
|
3:24:36
|
2
|
Matthias Schwarzbacher
|
UAE Team Emirates Gen Z
|
0:26
|
3
|
Matisse Van Kerckhove
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike Development
|
0:27
|
4
|
Callum Thornley
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rookies
|
0:29
|
5
|
Albert Withen Philipsen
|
Lidl - Trek Future Racing
|
0:32
|
6
|
Jørgen Nordhagen
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike Development
|
0:33
|
7
|
Adam Rafferty
|
Hagens Berman Jayco
|
,,
|
8
|
Adrien Boichis
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rookies
|
0:34
|
9
|
Maxime Decomble
|
Equipe continentale Groupama-FDJ
|
0:36
|
10
|
Lewis Bower
|
Equipe continentale Groupama-FDJ
|
0:37
|
11
|
Reef Roberts
|
Equipe continentale Groupama-FDJ
|
,,
|
12
|
Louis Leidert
|
Lidl - Trek Future Racing
|
0:38
|
13
|
Luke Tuckwell
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rookies
|
,,
|
14
|
Lars Vanden Heede
|
Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team
|
,,
|
15
|
Antoine L'Hote
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team
|
0:39
|
16
|
Aubin Sparfel
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team
|
0:40
|
17
|
Lorenzo Finn
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rookies
|
0:41
|
18
|
Bryan Olivo
|
Bahrain Victorious Development Team
|
,,
|
19
|
Ilian Alexandre Barhoumi
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team
|
0:42
|
20
|
Alessandro Borgo
|
Bahrain Victorious Development Team
|
0:43
