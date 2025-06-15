VeloNEWS
VeloRACE
Джиро д'Италия Тур де Франс Вуэльта Испании Результаты
VeloTEAM
VeloNAME
VeloLEGEND
VeloZOOM
VeloCLUB
VeloCOOKING
VeloTWITTER
VeloBLOG
Редакция Миша Игнатьев Сергей Иванов Женя Ковалев Андрей Гривко Олимп. резерв

Giro d'Italia Next Gen-2025. Этап 2

Giro d'Italia Next Gen-2025. Этап 2

Giro d'Italia Next Gen-2025. Этап 2

Giro d'Italia Next Gen-2025. Этап 2

 

Giro d'Italia Next Gen-2025. Этап 2

 

 

 

Rho Fiera Milano - Cantù, 146 км

 

1

Jonathan  Vervenne

Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team

  

3:15:15

2

Aubin  Sparfel

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team

0:30

3

Mirko  Bozzola

S.C. Padovani Polo Cherry Bank

  

,,

4

Jarno  Widar

Lotto Development Team

  

,,

5

Tobias  Müller

Wanty - Nippo - ReUz

  

,,

6

Alessio  Menghini

General Store - Essegibi - F.Lli Curia

,,

7

Gabriele  Bessega

Biesse - Carrera - Premac

  

,,

8

Callum  Thornley

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rookies

,,

9

Filippo  Turconi

VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè

,,

10

Dario Igor  Belletta

Solme - Olmo

    

,,

11

Robin  Donzé 

Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23

  

,,

12

Jesse  Kramer

Hagens Berman Jayco

  

,,

13

Lorenzo  Finn

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rookies

,,

14

Ciro  Pérez

Mg.K Vis Costruzioni e Ambiente

,,

15

Nicolò  Arrighetti

Biesse - Carrera - Premac

  

,,

16

Lewis  Bower

Equipe continentale Groupama-FDJ

,,

17

Albert  Withen Philipsen

Lidl - Trek Future Racing

  

,,

18

Adrien  Boichis

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rookies

,,

19

Simone  Gualdi

Wanty - Nippo - ReUz

  

,,

20

Jakob  Omrzel

Bahrain Victorious Development Team

,,

21

Gonçalo  Tavares

Hagens Berman Jayco

  

,,

22

Louic  Boussemaere

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team

,,

23

Luca  Paletti

VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè

,,

24

Filippo  Agostinacchio

Biesse - Carrera - Premac

  

,,

25

Simone  Zanini

XDS Astana Development Team

  

,,
           

 

 

Генеральная классификация после 2 этапа:

 

1

Jonathan  Vervenne

Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team

3:24:36

2

Matthias  Schwarzbacher

UAE Team Emirates Gen Z

0:26

3

Matisse  Van Kerckhove

Team Visma | Lease a Bike Development

0:27

4

Callum  Thornley

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rookies

0:29

5

Albert  Withen Philipsen

Lidl - Trek Future Racing

0:32

6

Jørgen  Nordhagen

Team Visma | Lease a Bike Development

0:33

7

Adam  Rafferty

Hagens Berman Jayco

,,

8

Adrien  Boichis

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rookies

0:34

9

Maxime  Decomble

Equipe continentale Groupama-FDJ

0:36

10

Lewis  Bower

Equipe continentale Groupama-FDJ

0:37

11

Reef  Roberts

Equipe continentale Groupama-FDJ

,,

12

Louis  Leidert

Lidl - Trek Future Racing

0:38

13

Luke  Tuckwell

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rookies

,,

14

Lars  Vanden Heede

Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team

,,

15

Antoine  L'Hote

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team

0:39

16

Aubin  Sparfel

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team

0:40

17

Lorenzo  Finn

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rookies

0:41

18

Bryan  Olivo

Bahrain Victorious Development Team

,,

19

Ilian Alexandre  Barhoumi

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team

0:42

20

Alessandro  Borgo

Bahrain Victorious Development Team

0:43

 

Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.

Теги к статье: Giro d'Italia Next Gen-2025 велогонка категории 2.2 U андеровская Джиро д'Италия

В тему:

Уважаемый посетитель, Вы зашли на сайт как незарегистрированный пользователь.
Мы рекомендуем Вам зарегистрироваться либо войти на сайт под своим именем.
Информация
Посетители, находящиеся в группе Гость, не могут оставлять комментарии к данной публикации.

ТРАНСФЕРЫ



Трансферные новости пелотона-2024/25

Ближайшие старты

15 - 22 июня 2025

Tour de Suisse

15 - 22 июня 2025

Giro d'Italia Next Gen

22 июня 2025

Copenhagen Sprint

5 - 27 июля 2025

Tour de France

5 - 27 июля 2025

Тур де Франс-2025. Маршрут

23 августа - 14 сентября 2025

Маршрут Вуэльты Испании-2025

ОПРОС

Понравилась ли Вам Джиро д'Италия-2025?

Комментарии

  • MVDP
    Тур Швейцарии-2025. Этап 2. Ре ... (1)
    MVDP-Фото

    Жаль, что Винченцо Албанского не взяли на Джиро. Мог бы в Албании выиграть.

  • Серафим
    Ремко Эвенепул: падение без по ... (5)
    Серафим-Фото
    Вообще-то шарят воришки по карманам.
    И есть понятие терпимости к другим религиям. Толерантность по другому. А уважение - личное дело каждого.
    В любой конфессии не очень уважают тех, кто меняет веру как перчатки.
  • Meilleur
    Критериум Дофине-2025. Этап 8. ... (37)
    Meilleur-Фото

    Кондрашов - это про ад для любого зрителя, ценящего связное и логичное изложение мыслей. О какой-то живости и образности языка - я вообще молчу. На это он не способен. 

     

    Ждём Тура. Процентов 80%, что выиграет Погачар, но... его нынешний статус и восприятие силы ровно такие же, как перед 11-м этапом ТдФ 2022, который он проиграл. Поэтому пока надежда на яркую борьбу жива. lol

  • lazhu
    Критериум Дофине-2025. Этап 8. ... (37)
    lazhu-Фото
    Так и Фруми вроде астматиком был, на вентолине
  • lazhu
    Критериум Дофине-2025. Этап 8. ... (37)
    lazhu-Фото
    https://cycling.today/
    https://telik.live/eurosport-1.html
  • motte
    Ремко Эвенепул о потере жёлтой ... (4)
    motte-Фото

    Ремко Эвенпол о Погачаре и Вингегорде:

    "Похоже, что высокий темп является для них тренировочным. Иногда меня обескураживает, когда я вижу, как они напрягаются, когда я уже на пределе своих возможностей. Сегодня это повторилось".

     

  • M-07
    Критериум Дофине-2025. Этап 8. ... (37)
    M-07-Фото

    Цитата: maxxxx
    В ВК есть еще сообщества Велотон и All Sports Net. Но! В феврале - марте французские организаторы гонок продали Okko права на показ в РФ. И теперь в ВК гонки, которые есть в Okko, не выкладывают. Так что ТДФ или на сайтах с лайвом евроспорта (что не удобно), или в Окко. И Вуэльта тоже. Дофине комментировали Кондрашов и Алексей Сиваков. И если одного Кондрашова слушать просто невозможно, то с Сиваковым как-то терпимее получается
    Tiz-cycling транслируют все гонки, это не ВК, у них отдельный сайт много лет. В ВК в сообществе Veloclub записи выкладывают, но те гонки, которые показывает ОККО, выкладывают на Яндекс-диск, через плеер которого можно смотреть прям в браузере.

  • старт-шоссе 82
    Тур Швейцарии-2025. Этап 1. Ре ... (7)
    старт-шоссе 82-Фото

    Похоже был сильный дождь и ни кто не хотел рисковать.

    ... И как всегда не знаеш где смотреть этот тур Швейцарии.

  • vova-55
    Тадей Погачар – сольная атака ... (4)
    vova-55-Фото

    Поги нормальный, улыбчивый и толковый парень.
    У него отменное здоровье, но при этом он и пашет на совесть.
    Любит велоспорт, получает удовольствие.
    Светлый и позитивный чувак :-)) 

    Спорт - есть спорт. Но деньги, политика и зависть портят спорт.
    Мне кажется, что Поги может не нравиться разве что только завистникам.

  • микеле оп-оп-оп
    Тур Швейцарии-2025. Этап 1. Ре ... (7)
    микеле оп-оп-оп-Фото
    Главное - не какие, а то, что в чужом кармане.

Страницы истории велоспорта

Джиро д'Италия

Тур де Франс

Вуэльта Испании

Милан - Сан-Ремо

Париж - Рубэ

Результаты: ПроТур-2010

Результаты: ПроТур-2011

Результаты: ПроТур-2012

Результаты: ПроТур-2013

Результаты: ПроТур-2014

Результаты: ПроТур-2015

Результаты: ПроТур-2016

Результаты: ПроТур-2017

Результаты: ПроТур-2018

Результаты: ПроТур-2019

Результаты: ПроТур-2020

Результаты: ПроТур-2021

Результаты: ПроТур-2022

Результаты: ПроТур-2023

Результаты: ПроТур-2024

Результаты: ПроТур-2025

Велоспорт ВКонтакте

Телеграм VeloLIVE

Одноклассники

Наши друзья

Дни рождения

16 июня

Alexander Jefferson Cepeda (EF Education-EasyPost)

Riley Sheehan (Israel - Premier Tech)

17 июня

Harm Vanhoucke (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)

Aime De Gendt (Cofidis)

Мировой рейтинг UCI

Гонщик Команда Очки
1 Погачар Т. (Slo) (UAD) 7685
2 Вингегор Й. (Den) (TJV) 6304
3 Эвенепул Р. (Bel) (SQS) 5631
4 Роглич П. (Slo) (TJV) 5603
5 Ван Арт В. (Bel) (TJV) 4762
6 Педерсен М. (Den) (TLT) 4606
7 Ван дер Пул М. (Ned) (ADC) 4163
8 Йейтс А. (GBr) (UAD) 4007
9 Филипсен Я. (Bel) (ADC) 3912
10 Алмейда Ж. (Por) (UAE) 3110

Все рейтинги »

Все новости велоспорта

Июнь 2025 (88)
Май 2025 (215)
Апрель 2025 (166)
Март 2025 (186)
Февраль 2025 (182)
Январь 2025 (115)