Giro d'Italia Next Gen-2025. Этап 1

- Категория:
- VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |
- Дата:
- Сегодня, 16:17
Rho - Rho, 8,4 км, ITT
|
1
|
Matthias Schwarzbacher
|
UAE Team Emirates Gen Z
|
0:09:17
|
2
|
Matisse Van Kerckhove
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike Development
|
0:01
|
3
|
Callum Thornley
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rookies
|
0:03
|
4
|
Albert Withen Philipsen
|
Lidl - Trek Future Racing
|
0:06
|
5
|
Jørgen Nordhagen
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike Development
|
0:07
|
6
|
Adam Rafferty
|
Hagens Berman Jayco
|
,,
|
7
|
Adrien Boichis
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rookies
|
0:08
|
8
|
Maxime Decomble
|
Equipe continentale Groupama-FDJ
|
0:10
|
9
|
Lewis Bower
|
Equipe continentale Groupama-FDJ
|
0:11
|
10
|
Reef Roberts
|
Equipe continentale Groupama-FDJ
|
,,
|
11
|
Louis Leidert
|
Lidl - Trek Future Racing
|
0:12
|
12
|
Luke Tuckwell
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rookies
|
,,
|
13
|
Ben Wiggins
|
Hagens Berman Jayco
|
,,
|
14
|
Lars Vanden Heede
|
Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team
|
,,
|
15
|
Antoine L'Hote
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team
|
0:13
|
16
|
Jonathan Vervenne
|
Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team
|
0:14
|
17
|
Lorenzo Finn
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rookies
|
0:15
|
18
|
Bryan Olivo
|
Bahrain Victorious Development Team
|
,,
|
19
|
Luca Giaimi
|
UAE Team Emirates Gen Z
|
,,
|
20
|
Kasper Haugland
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team
|
,,
|
21
|
Aldo Taillieu
|
Lotto Development Team
|
0:16
|
22
|
Ilian Alexandre Barhoumi
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team
|
,,
|
23
|
Alessandro Borgo
|
Bahrain Victorious Development Team
|
0:17
|
24
|
Zsombor Tamás Takács
|
MBH Bank Ballan CSB
|
0:18
|
25
|
Jens Verbrugghe
|
Israel Premier Tech Academy
|
,,
|
26
|
Adrià Pericas
|
UAE Team Emirates Gen Z
|
0:19
|
27
|
Jarno Widar
|
Lotto Development Team
|
,,
|
28
|
Aubin Sparfel
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team
|
0:20
|
29
|
Filippo Agostinacchio
|
Biesse - Carrera - Premac
|
,,
|
30
|
Viktor Soenens
|
Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team
|
0:21
|
31
|
Tobias Müller
|
Wanty - Nippo - ReUz
|
0:22
|
32
|
Joshua Golliker
|
EF Education - Aevolo
|
,,
|
33
|
Gabriele Bessega
|
Biesse - Carrera - Premac
|
0:23
|
34
|
Liam O'Brien
|
Lidl - Trek Future Racing
|
0:25
|
35
|
Jonas Kind Høydahl
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike Development
|
,,
|
36
|
Seth Dunwoody
|
Bahrain Victorious Development Team
|
0:26
|
37
|
Halvor Dolven
|
Wanty - Nippo - ReUz
|
,,
|
38
|
Jesper Stiansen
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23
|
0:27
|
39
|
Lorenzo Nespoli
|
MBH Bank Ballan CSB
|
,,
|
40
|
Abdulla Jasim Al-Ali
|
UAE Team Emirates Gen Z
|
0:28
|
41
|
Ugo Fabries
|
UAE Team Emirates Gen Z
|
,,
|
42
|
Alessio Delle Vedove
|
XDS Astana Development Team
|
,,
|
43
|
Martí Pau Martí Pau
|
Israel Premier Tech Academy
|
0:29
|
44
|
Sebastian Putz
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rookies
|
,,
|
44
|
Peter Øxenberg
|
Team Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank
|
,,
|
46
|
Patrick Boje Frydkjær
|
Lidl - Trek Future Racing
|
,,
|
47
|
Federico Savino
|
Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team
|
,,
|
48
|
Felix Ørn-Kristoff
|
Wanty - Nippo - ReUz
|
0:30
|
49
|
Dario Igor Belletta
|
Solme - Olmo
|
,,
|
50
|
Nicolò Arrighetti
|
Biesse - Carrera - Premac
|
0:31
|
50
|
José Juan Prieto
|
Petrolike
|
,,
|
52
|
Pavel Šumpík
|
Development Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
53
|
Oliver Peace
|
Development Team Picnic PostNL
|
0:32
|
54
|
Maxence Place
|
Wanty - Nippo - ReUz
|
,,
|
55
|
Alessandro Cattani
|
Team Technipes #inEmiliaRomagna
|
,,
|
56
|
Pierre-Henry Basset
|
XDS Astana Development Team
|
,,
|
57
|
Noé Melot
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23
|
0:33
|
58
|
Lorenzo Masciarelli
|
MBH Bank Ballan CSB
|
,,
|
59
|
Tommaso Bessega
|
Biesse - Carrera - Premac
|
,,
|
59
|
Simone Gualdi
|
Wanty - Nippo - ReUz
|
,,
|
61
|
Mattia Negrente
|
XDS Astana Development Team
|
,,
|
62
|
Jurgen Zomermaand
|
Development Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
63
|
Simone Zanini
|
XDS Astana Development Team
|
0:34
|
64
|
Cedric Abt
|
Team Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank
|
0:35
|
65
|
Arno Wallenborn
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23
|
0:36
|
66
|
Noah Hobbs
|
EF Education - Aevolo
|
0:37
|
67
|
Mil Morang
|
Team Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank
|
,,
|
68
|
Matteo Scalco
|
VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè
|
,,
|
69
|
Tim Rex
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike Development
|
,,
|
70
|
Gonçalo Tavares
|
Hagens Berman Jayco
|
,,
|
71
|
Filippo Turconi
|
VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè
|
0:38
|
72
|
Álvaro García
|
Israel Premier Tech Academy
|
,,
|
73
|
Louic Boussemaere
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team
|
,,
|
74
|
Jakob Omrzel
|
Bahrain Victorious Development Team
|
0:39
|
75
|
Artem Fofonov
|
XDS Astana Development Team
|
0:40
|
76
|
Miguel Ángel Marín
|
EF Education - Aevolo
|
,,
|
77
|
José Antonio Prieto
|
Petrolike
|
,,
|
78
|
Luca Paletti
|
VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè
|
0:41
|
79
|
Juan Diego Quintero
|
GW Erco Shimano
|
,,
|
80
|
Matteo Milan
|
Lidl - Trek Future Racing
|
,,
|
81
|
Stefano Masciarelli
|
Aran Cucine Vejus
|
,,
|
82
|
Matteo Vanhuffel
|
Development Team Picnic PostNL
|
0:42
|
83
|
Kevin Biehl
|
General Store - Essegibi - F.Lli Curia
|
,,
|
84
|
Kamiel Eeman
|
Lotto Development Team
|
0:43
|
85
|
Daniel Lima
|
Israel Premier Tech Academy
|
,,
|
86
|
Christian Fantini
|
Solme - Olmo
|
0:44
|
87
|
Niels Driesen
|
Lotto Development Team
|
,,
|
88
|
Luke Valenti
|
Israel Premier Tech Academy
|
0:45
|
89
|
Samuele Privitera
|
Hagens Berman Jayco
|
,,
|
90
|
Pavel Novák
|
MBH Bank Ballan CSB
|
0:46
|
91
|
Jesse Kramer
|
Hagens Berman Jayco
|
0:47
|
92
|
Milan Donie
|
Lotto Development Team
|
,,
|
93
|
Cesare Chesini
|
MBH Bank Ballan CSB
|
,,
|
94
|
Marco Martini
|
Team Technipes #inEmiliaRomagna
|
,,
|
95
|
Donzé Robin Donzé Robin
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23
|
0:48
|
96
|
Baptiste Grégoire
|
Equipe continentale Groupama-FDJ
|
,,
|
97
|
Riccardo Biondani
|
General Store - Essegibi - F.Lli Curia
|
,,
|
98
|
Alessio Menghini
|
General Store - Essegibi - F.Lli Curia
|
0:49
|
99
|
Roman Holzer
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23
|
,,
|
100
|
Davide Basso
|
S.C. Padovani Polo Cherry Bank
|
0:50
|
101
|
Hodei Muñoz
|
Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team
|
,,
|
102
|
Carlos Alfonso Garcia
|
Petrolike
|
0:52
|
103
|
Kasper Borremans
|
Bahrain Victorious Development Team
|
,,
|
104
|
Gavin Hlady
|
EF Education - Aevolo
|
,,
|
105
|
Luca Bagnara
|
Team Technipes #inEmiliaRomagna
|
0:53
|
106
|
Pietro Mattio
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike Development
|
0:54
|
107
|
Gabrio Salomone
|
Team Hopplà
|
0:56
|
108
|
Matteo Bozicevich
|
Mg.K Vis Costruzioni e Ambiente
|
,,
|
109
|
Alexandre Kess
|
Team Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank
|
0:57
|
110
|
Riccardo Perani
|
UC Trevigiani - Energiapura Marchiol
|
0:58
|
111
|
Ciro Pérez
|
Mg.K Vis Costruzioni e Ambiente
|
,,
|
112
|
Filip Gruszczynski
|
Biesse - Carrera - Premac
|
,,
|
113
|
Federico Biagini
|
VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè
|
,,
|
114
|
Mauricio Zapata
|
GW Erco Shimano
|
,,
|
115
|
Riccardo Fabbro
|
UC Trevigiani - Energiapura Marchiol
|
0:59
|
116
|
Matteo Tugnolo
|
Solme - Olmo
|
1:01
|
117
|
Rémi Daumas
|
Equipe continentale Groupama-FDJ
|
1:02
|
118
|
Lorenzo Conforti
|
VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè
|
,,
|
119
|
Ian López
|
EF Education - Aevolo
|
,,
|
120
|
William Colorado
|
GW Erco Shimano
|
,,
|
121
|
Andrea Alfio Bruno
|
Team Hopplà
|
1:03
|
122
|
Edoardo Burani
|
Team Hopplà
|
1:06
|
123
|
Mirko Bozzola
|
S.C. Padovani Polo Cherry Bank
|
,,
|
124
|
Francesco Vecchiutti
|
Campana Imballagi-Geo & Tex-Trentino
|
1:07
|
125
|
Thomas Rossetti
|
General Store - Essegibi - F.Lli Curia
|
,,
|
126
|
Pietro Dapporto
|
Team Technipes #inEmiliaRomagna
|
1:08
|
127
|
Óscar Santiago Garzón
|
GW Erco Shimano
|
,,
|
128
|
Angelo D'Orazio
|
Aran Cucine Vejus
|
1:10
|
128
|
Edwin Fabian Rubio
|
Aran Cucine Vejus
|
,,
|
130
|
Camilo Andres Gomez
|
GW Erco Shimano
|
,,
|
131
|
Elia Cassani
|
ASD GC Sissio Team
|
,,
|
132
|
Jenson Duggy Brown
|
Mg.K Vis Costruzioni e Ambiente
|
1:11
|
133
|
Leonardo Di Santo
|
Aran Cucine Vejus
|
1:12
|
134
|
Matteo Cettolin
|
General Store - Essegibi - F.Lli Curia
|
1:16
|
135
|
Matteo Gialli
|
Team Hopplà
|
1:18
|
136
|
Tommaso Colombo
|
Solme - Olmo
|
,,
|
137
|
Samuele Mion
|
S.C. Padovani Polo Cherry Bank
|
1:20
|
138
|
Jacob Bush
|
Development Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
139
|
Leonardo Volpato
|
Campana Imballagi-Geo & Tex-Trentino
|
,,
|
140
|
Tommaso Bambagioni
|
UC Trevigiani - Energiapura Marchiol
|
,,
|
141
|
Cesar Leonel Cisneros
|
Petrolike
|
1:21
|
142
|
Vittorio Friggi
|
Mg.K Vis Costruzioni e Ambiente
|
1:22
|
143
|
Umberto Ceroli
|
Aran Cucine Vejus
|
1:24
|
143
|
Christian Piffer
|
Campana Imballagi-Geo & Tex-Trentino
|
,,
|
145
|
Cesar Macias
|
Petrolike
|
1:26
|
146
|
Leonardo Rossi
|
Beltrami TSA Tre Colli
|
1:28
|
147
|
Riccardo Archetti
|
Team Technipes #inEmiliaRomagna
|
,,
|
148
|
Gabriel Fede
|
Beltrami TSA Tre Colli
|
1:29
|
149
|
Luca Fraticelli
|
UC Trevigiani - Energiapura Marchiol
|
1:30
|
150
|
Mauro Brenner
|
Team Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank
|
1:31
|
151
|
Lorenzo Montanari
|
UC Trevigiani - Energiapura Marchiol
|
1:33
|
152
|
Tommaso Anastasia
|
Beltrami TSA Tre Colli
|
1:38
|
153
|
Antonio Bonaldo
|
S.C. Padovani Polo Cherry Bank
|
,,
|
154
|
Andrea Scarso
|
S.C. Padovani Polo Cherry Bank
|
,,
|
155
|
Valentino Kamberaj
|
Beltrami TSA Tre Colli
|
1:39
|
156
|
Giovanni Fanton
|
Mg.K Vis Costruzioni e Ambiente
|
1:40
|
157
|
Michael Cattani
|
Campana Imballagi-Geo & Tex-Trentino
|
1:41
|
158
|
Stefano Leali
|
ASD GC Sissio Team
|
1:53
|
159
|
Luca Giorni
|
Campana Imballagi-Geo & Tex-Trentino
|
,,
|
160
|
Oliver Dawson
|
Team Hopplà
|
1:55
|
161
|
Kevin Lanzarotto
|
ASD GC Sissio Team
|
,,
|
162
|
Alin Toader
|
Beltrami TSA Tre Colli
|
1:59
|
163
|
Damiano Lavelli
|
ASD GC Sissio Team
|
2:02
|
164
|
Alan Flocco
|
Solme - Olmo
|
2:03
|
165
|
Devid Zancanella
|
ASD GC Sissio Team
|
2:15
Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.
- Комментариев
- (1)
- Просмотров
- (311)