Giro d'Italia Next Gen-2025. Этап 1

Rho - Rho, 8,4 км, ITT

 

1

Matthias  Schwarzbacher

UAE Team Emirates Gen Z

  

0:09:17

2

Matisse  Van Kerckhove

Team Visma | Lease a Bike Development

0:01

3

Callum  Thornley

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rookies

0:03

4

Albert  Withen Philipsen

Lidl - Trek Future Racing

  

0:06

5

Jørgen  Nordhagen

Team Visma | Lease a Bike Development

0:07

6

Adam  Rafferty

Hagens Berman Jayco

  

,,

7

Adrien  Boichis

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rookies

0:08

8

Maxime  Decomble

Equipe continentale Groupama-FDJ

0:10

9

Lewis  Bower

Equipe continentale Groupama-FDJ

0:11

10

Reef  Roberts

Equipe continentale Groupama-FDJ

,,

11

Louis  Leidert

Lidl - Trek Future Racing

  

0:12

12

Luke  Tuckwell

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rookies

,,

13

Ben  Wiggins

Hagens Berman Jayco

  

,,

14

Lars  Vanden Heede

Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team

  

,,

15

Antoine  L'Hote

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team

0:13

16

Jonathan  Vervenne

Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team

  

0:14

17

Lorenzo  Finn

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rookies

0:15

18

Bryan  Olivo

Bahrain Victorious Development Team

,,

19

Luca  Giaimi

UAE Team Emirates Gen Z

  

,,

20

Kasper  Haugland

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team

,,

21

Aldo  Taillieu

Lotto Development Team

  

0:16

22

Ilian Alexandre  Barhoumi

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team

,,

23

Alessandro  Borgo

Bahrain Victorious Development Team

0:17

24

Zsombor Tamás  Takács

MBH Bank Ballan CSB

  

0:18

25

Jens  Verbrugghe

Israel Premier Tech Academy

  

,,

26

Adrià  Pericas

UAE Team Emirates Gen Z

  

0:19

27

Jarno  Widar

Lotto Development Team

  

,,

28

Aubin  Sparfel

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team

0:20

29

Filippo  Agostinacchio

Biesse - Carrera - Premac

  

,,

30

Viktor  Soenens

Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team

  

0:21

31

Tobias  Müller

Wanty - Nippo - ReUz

  

0:22

32

Joshua  Golliker

EF Education - Aevolo

  

,,

33

Gabriele  Bessega

Biesse - Carrera - Premac

  

0:23

34

Liam  O'Brien

Lidl - Trek Future Racing

  

0:25

35

Jonas Kind  Høydahl

Team Visma | Lease a Bike Development

,,

36

Seth  Dunwoody

Bahrain Victorious Development Team

0:26

37

Halvor  Dolven

Wanty - Nippo - ReUz

  

,,

38

Jesper  Stiansen

Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23

  

0:27

39

Lorenzo  Nespoli

MBH Bank Ballan CSB

  

,,

40

Abdulla  Jasim Al-Ali

UAE Team Emirates Gen Z

  

0:28

41

Ugo  Fabries

UAE Team Emirates Gen Z

  

,,

42

Alessio  Delle Vedove

XDS Astana Development Team

  

,,

43

 Martí Pau  Martí Pau

Israel Premier Tech Academy

  

0:29

44

Sebastian  Putz

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rookies

,,

44

Peter  Øxenberg

Team Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank

,,

46

Patrick Boje  Frydkjær

Lidl - Trek Future Racing

  

,,

47

Federico  Savino

Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team

  

,,

48

Felix  Ørn-Kristoff

Wanty - Nippo - ReUz

  

0:30

49

Dario Igor  Belletta

Solme - Olmo

    

,,

50

Nicolò  Arrighetti

Biesse - Carrera - Premac

  

0:31

50

José Juan  Prieto

Petrolike

      

,,

52

Pavel  Šumpík

Development Team Picnic PostNL

,,

53

Oliver  Peace

Development Team Picnic PostNL

0:32

54

Maxence  Place

Wanty - Nippo - ReUz

  

,,

55

Alessandro  Cattani

Team Technipes #inEmiliaRomagna

,,

56

Pierre-Henry  Basset

XDS Astana Development Team

  

,,

57

Noé  Melot

Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23

  

0:33

58

Lorenzo  Masciarelli

MBH Bank Ballan CSB

  

,,

59

Tommaso  Bessega

Biesse - Carrera - Premac

  

,,

59

Simone  Gualdi

Wanty - Nippo - ReUz

  

,,

61

Mattia  Negrente

XDS Astana Development Team

  

,,

62

Jurgen  Zomermaand

Development Team Picnic PostNL

,,

63

Simone  Zanini

XDS Astana Development Team

  

0:34

64

Cedric  Abt

Team Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank

0:35

65

Arno  Wallenborn

Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23

  

0:36

66

Noah  Hobbs

EF Education - Aevolo

  

0:37

67

Mil  Morang

Team Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank

,,

68

Matteo  Scalco

VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè

,,

69

Tim  Rex

Team Visma | Lease a Bike Development

,,

70

Gonçalo  Tavares

Hagens Berman Jayco

  

,,

71

Filippo  Turconi

VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè

0:38

72

Álvaro  García

Israel Premier Tech Academy

  

,,

73

Louic  Boussemaere

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team

,,

74

Jakob  Omrzel

Bahrain Victorious Development Team

0:39

75

Artem  Fofonov

XDS Astana Development Team

  

0:40

76

Miguel Ángel  Marín

EF Education - Aevolo

  

,,

77

José Antonio  Prieto

Petrolike

      

,,

78

Luca  Paletti

VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè

0:41

79

Juan Diego  Quintero

GW Erco Shimano

    

,,

80

Matteo  Milan

Lidl - Trek Future Racing

  

,,

81

Stefano  Masciarelli

Aran Cucine Vejus

    

,,

82

Matteo  Vanhuffel

Development Team Picnic PostNL

0:42

83

Kevin  Biehl

General Store - Essegibi - F.Lli Curia

,,

84

Kamiel  Eeman

Lotto Development Team

  

0:43

85

Daniel  Lima

Israel Premier Tech Academy

  

,,

86

Christian  Fantini

Solme - Olmo

    

0:44

87

Niels  Driesen

Lotto Development Team

  

,,

88

Luke  Valenti

Israel Premier Tech Academy

  

0:45

89

Samuele  Privitera

Hagens Berman Jayco

  

,,

90

Pavel  Novák

MBH Bank Ballan CSB

  

0:46

91

Jesse  Kramer

Hagens Berman Jayco

  

0:47

92

Milan  Donie

Lotto Development Team

  

,,

93

Cesare  Chesini

MBH Bank Ballan CSB

  

,,

94

Marco  Martini

Team Technipes #inEmiliaRomagna

,,

95

 Donzé Robin  Donzé Robin

Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23

  

0:48

96

Baptiste  Grégoire

Equipe continentale Groupama-FDJ

,,

97

Riccardo  Biondani

General Store - Essegibi - F.Lli Curia

,,

98

Alessio  Menghini

General Store - Essegibi - F.Lli Curia

0:49

99

Roman  Holzer

Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23

  

,,

100

Davide  Basso

S.C. Padovani Polo Cherry Bank

  

0:50

101

Hodei  Muñoz

Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team

  

,,

102

Carlos Alfonso  Garcia

Petrolike

      

0:52

103

Kasper  Borremans

Bahrain Victorious Development Team

,,

104

Gavin  Hlady

EF Education - Aevolo

  

,,

105

Luca  Bagnara

Team Technipes #inEmiliaRomagna

0:53

106

Pietro  Mattio

Team Visma | Lease a Bike Development

0:54

107

Gabrio  Salomone

Team Hopplà

    

0:56

108

Matteo  Bozicevich

Mg.K Vis Costruzioni e Ambiente

,,

109

Alexandre  Kess

Team Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank

0:57

110

Riccardo  Perani

UC Trevigiani - Energiapura Marchiol

0:58

111

Ciro  Pérez

Mg.K Vis Costruzioni e Ambiente

,,

112

Filip  Gruszczynski

Biesse - Carrera - Premac

  

,,

113

Federico  Biagini

VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè

,,

114

Mauricio  Zapata

GW Erco Shimano

    

,,

115

Riccardo  Fabbro

UC Trevigiani - Energiapura Marchiol

0:59

116

Matteo  Tugnolo

Solme - Olmo

    

1:01

117

Rémi  Daumas

Equipe continentale Groupama-FDJ

1:02

118

Lorenzo  Conforti

VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè

,,

119

Ian  López

EF Education - Aevolo

  

,,

120

William  Colorado

GW Erco Shimano

    

,,

121

Andrea Alfio  Bruno

Team Hopplà

    

1:03

122

Edoardo  Burani

Team Hopplà

    

1:06

123

Mirko  Bozzola

S.C. Padovani Polo Cherry Bank

  

,,

124

Francesco  Vecchiutti

Campana Imballagi-Geo & Tex-Trentino

1:07

125

Thomas  Rossetti

General Store - Essegibi - F.Lli Curia

,,

126

Pietro  Dapporto

Team Technipes #inEmiliaRomagna

1:08

127

Óscar Santiago  Garzón

GW Erco Shimano

    

,,

128

Angelo  D'Orazio

Aran Cucine Vejus

    

1:10

128

Edwin Fabian  Rubio

Aran Cucine Vejus

    

,,

130

Camilo Andres  Gomez

GW Erco Shimano

    

,,

131

Elia  Cassani

ASD GC Sissio Team

    

,,

132

Jenson Duggy  Brown

Mg.K Vis Costruzioni e Ambiente

1:11

133

Leonardo  Di Santo

Aran Cucine Vejus

    

1:12

134

Matteo  Cettolin

General Store - Essegibi - F.Lli Curia

1:16

135

Matteo  Gialli

Team Hopplà

    

1:18

136

Tommaso  Colombo

Solme - Olmo

    

,,

137

Samuele  Mion

S.C. Padovani Polo Cherry Bank

  

1:20

138

Jacob  Bush

Development Team Picnic PostNL

,,

139

Leonardo  Volpato

Campana Imballagi-Geo & Tex-Trentino

,,

140

Tommaso  Bambagioni

UC Trevigiani - Energiapura Marchiol

,,

141

Cesar Leonel  Cisneros

Petrolike

      

1:21

142

Vittorio  Friggi

Mg.K Vis Costruzioni e Ambiente

1:22

143

Umberto  Ceroli

Aran Cucine Vejus

    

1:24

143

Christian  Piffer

Campana Imballagi-Geo & Tex-Trentino

,,

145

Cesar  Macias

Petrolike

      

1:26

146

Leonardo  Rossi

Beltrami TSA Tre Colli

  

1:28

147

Riccardo  Archetti

Team Technipes #inEmiliaRomagna

,,

148

Gabriel  Fede

Beltrami TSA Tre Colli

  

1:29

149

Luca  Fraticelli

UC Trevigiani - Energiapura Marchiol

1:30

150

Mauro  Brenner

Team Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank

1:31

151

Lorenzo  Montanari

UC Trevigiani - Energiapura Marchiol

1:33

152

Tommaso  Anastasia

Beltrami TSA Tre Colli

  

1:38

153

Antonio  Bonaldo

S.C. Padovani Polo Cherry Bank

  

,,

154

Andrea  Scarso

S.C. Padovani Polo Cherry Bank

  

,,

155

Valentino  Kamberaj

Beltrami TSA Tre Colli

  

1:39

156

Giovanni  Fanton

Mg.K Vis Costruzioni e Ambiente

1:40

157

Michael  Cattani

Campana Imballagi-Geo & Tex-Trentino

1:41

158

Stefano  Leali

ASD GC Sissio Team

    

1:53

159

Luca  Giorni

Campana Imballagi-Geo & Tex-Trentino

,,

160

Oliver  Dawson

Team Hopplà

    

1:55

161

Kevin  Lanzarotto

ASD GC Sissio Team

    

,,

162

Alin  Toader

Beltrami TSA Tre Colli

  

1:59

163

Damiano  Lavelli

ASD GC Sissio Team

    

2:02

164

Alan  Flocco

Solme - Olmo

    

2:03

165

Devid  Zancanella

ASD GC Sissio Team

    

2:15

 

 

 

 

