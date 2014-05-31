VeloNEWS
Тур Швейцарии-2025. Этап 1. Результаты

Küssnacht – Küssnacht – 129,4 км

 

1

Romain   Grégoire

Groupama - FDJ

    

2:50:15

2

Kévin   Vauquelin

Arkéa - B&B Hotels

    

0:20

3

Bart   Lemmen

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

4

Julian   Alaphilippe

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

5

Ben   O'Connor

Team Jayco AlUla

    

1:07

6

Felix   Großschartner

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

7

Pablo   Castrillo

Movistar Team

    

,,

8

Lennard   Kämna

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

9

Rainer   Kepplinger

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

10

Nicola   Conci

XDS Astana Team

    

1:26

11

Ben   Swift

INEOS Grenadiers

    

,,

12

Davide  Ballerini

XDS Astana Team

    

,,

13

Georg   Zimmermann

Intermarché - Wanty

    

,,

14

Sjoerd   Bax

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

15

Sam   Maisonobe

Cofidis

      

,,

16

Ewen   Costiou

Arkéa - B&B Hotels

    

,,

17

Tijmen   Graat

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

18

George   Bennett

Israel - Premier Tech

    

,,

19

Will   Barta

Movistar Team

    

,,

20

Warren   Barguil

Team Picnic PostNL

    

,,

21

Matteo   Badilatti

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

22

Hugo   Houle

Israel - Premier Tech

    

,,

23

Marc  Hirschi

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

3:12

24

Michael  Woods

Israel - Premier Tech

    

,,

25

João  Almeida

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

26

Tiesj  Benoot

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

27

Clément  Champoussin

XDS Astana Team

    

,,

28

Ilan  Van Wilder

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

29

Oscar  Onley

Team Picnic PostNL

    

,,

30

Victor  Langellotti

INEOS Grenadiers

    

,,

31

Matthew  Riccitello

Israel - Premier Tech

    

,,

32

Javier  Romo

Movistar Team

    

,,

33

Andrew  August

INEOS Grenadiers

    

,,

34

Pello  Bilbao

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

35

Juan Pedro  López

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

36

Jan  Christen

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

37

Tao  Geoghegan Hart

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

38

Felix  Gall

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

,,

39

Ramses  Debruyne

Alpecin - Deceuninck

    

3:28

40

Geraint  Thomas

INEOS Grenadiers

    

,,

41

Emiel  Verstrynge

Alpecin - Deceuninck

    

,,

42

Joseph  Blackmore

Israel - Premier Tech

    

,,

43

Aleksandr  Vlasov

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

,,

44

Andrea  Bagioli

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

45

Matteo  Sobrero

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

3:40

46

Callum  Scotson

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

4:06

47

Gianluca  Brambilla

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

4:38

48

Arjen  Livyns

Lotto

      

,,

49

Léo  Bisiaux

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

,,

50

Sylvain  Moniquet

Cofidis

      

,,

51

Mauri  Vansevenant

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

52

Ion  Izagirre

Cofidis

      

,,

53

David  De La Cruz

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

54

Finlay  Pickering

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

55

Eduardo  Sepúlveda

Lotto

      

,,

56

Laurens  De Plus

INEOS Grenadiers

    

,,

57

Roger  Adrià Roger

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

,,

58

Neilson  Powless

EF Education - EasyPost

  

,,

59

Stefano  Oldani

Cofidis

      

5:51

60

Gerben  Kuypers

Intermarché - Wanty

    

,,

61

Jonas  Rutsch

Intermarché - Wanty

    

,,

62

Fabio  Christen

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

63

Anthon  Charmig

XDS Astana Team

    

,,

64

Valentin  Madouas

Groupama - FDJ

    

,,

65

Simone  Petilli

Intermarché - Wanty

    

,,

66

Mathis   Le Berre

Arkéa - B&B Hotels

    

,,

67

Quinn   Simmons

Lidl - Trek

      

6:26

 

 

  1. Имя: Николай

    Невозмутимый

    Сегодня, 18:59 | Регистрация: 21.05.2023

    Власов с первого же этапа отстал

  2. Имя: Александр

    kwwk

    Сегодня, 19:03 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

    Как-то тут не дружно первый этап прошел.))) Или фору всем желающим раздавали?

  3. Имя: Алексей

    Стриж

    Сегодня, 19:04 | Регистрация: 14.07.2021

    ОКоннор опять хорошо заехал , отпустили его сильно на 2 минуты аж. Посмотрим

Понравилась ли Вам Джиро д'Италия-2025?

Комментарии

  • maxxxx
    Критериум Дофине-2025. Этап 8. ... (28)
    maxxxx-Фото
    Цитата: M9N8A333
    Генеральная репетиция еще продолжится на Туре Швейцарии, пока не закончилась. К сожалению не смог посмотреть хотя бы что ни будь из "Дофине 2025". Евроспорт приказал долго жить по понятным причинам. Во Вконтакте есть сообщество - Витал Спорт, там сейчас и смотрю велогонки обычно, но "Дофине" по нему не показывали. Была ранее еще возможность в прямом эфире посмотреть гонки на "Тиз Циклинг", но с некоторого времени сайт перестал открываться. Но Тур Швейцарии показывают на Витал Спорт
    В ВК есть еще сообщества Велотон и All Sports Net. Но! В феврале - марте французские организаторы гонок продали Okko права на показ в РФ. И теперь в ВК гонки, которые есть в Okko, не выкладывают. Так что ТДФ или на сайтах с лайвом евроспорта (что не удобно), или в Окко. И Вуэльта тоже. Дофине комментировали Кондрашов и Алексей Сиваков. И если одного Кондрашова слушать просто невозможно, то с Сиваковым как-то терпимее получается
  • kwwk
    Критериум Дофине-2025. Этап 8. ... (28)
    kwwk-Фото
    Они и сейчас астматики, принимают легально.
  • error
    Критериум Дофине-2025. Этап 8. ... (28)
    error-Фото
    и там и там были.. причом только норвеги... но как не грустно... но думаю в вело все гораздо изощренней...
  • qwinter
    Критериум Дофине-2025. Этап 8. ... (28)
    qwinter-Фото
    Цитата: M9N8A333
    Генеральная репетиция еще продолжится на Туре Швейцарии, пока не закончилась. К сожалению не смог посмотреть хотя бы что ни будь из "Дофине 2025". Евроспорт приказал долго жить по понятным причинам. Во Вконтакте есть сообщество - Витал Спорт, там сейчас и смотрю велогонки обычно, но "Дофине" по нему не показывали. Была ранее еще возможность в прямом эфире посмотреть гонки на "Тиз Циклинг", но с некоторого времени сайт перестал открываться. Но Тур Швейцарии показывают на Витал Спорт
    Что мешает на окко смотреть то?
  • RVL
    Критериум Дофине-2025. Этап 8. ... (28)
    RVL-Фото

    С первым тезисом согласен

    Далее - без иронии читать не возможно.ноу комментс

  • M9N8A333
    Критериум Дофине-2025. Этап 8. ... (28)
    M9N8A333-Фото
    Да, как одно время в биатлоне или в лыжах, не помню, многие скандинавы были астматиками и применяли припараты вполне законно
  • M9N8A333
    Критериум Дофине-2025. Этап 8. ... (28)
    M9N8A333-Фото
    Генеральная репетиция еще продолжится на Туре Швейцарии, пока не закончилась. К сожалению не смог посмотреть хотя бы что ни будь из "Дофине 2025". Евроспорт приказал долго жить по понятным причинам. Во Вконтакте есть сообщество - Витал Спорт, там сейчас и смотрю велогонки обычно, но "Дофине" по нему не показывали. Была ранее еще возможность в прямом эфире посмотреть гонки на "Тиз Циклинг", но с некоторого времени сайт перестал открываться. Но Тур Швейцарии показывают на Витал Спорт
  • Стриж
    Критериум Дофине-2025. Этап 8. ... (28)
    Стриж-Фото
    А что , дело - аллергия есть -вот вам препарат. Не все же одному угарным дышать !
  • Невозмутимый
    Критериум Дофине-2025. Этап 8. ... (28)
    Невозмутимый-Фото
    Отличная заявка на победу. Это ж и препаратик можно какой-нибудь выписать против аллергии ))
  • motte
    Критериум Дофине-2025. Этап 8. ... (28)
    motte-Фото

    У ремки всегда кто-то виноват когда он в гарнире:

    Ремко Эвенпол: “Я целую неделю боролся со своей аллергией на пыльцу”.

     

