Тур Швейцарии-2025. Этап 1. Результаты

Küssnacht – Küssnacht – 129,4 км
|
1
|
Romain Grégoire
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
2:50:15
|
2
|
Kévin Vauquelin
|
Arkéa - B&B Hotels
|
0:20
|
3
|
Bart Lemmen
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
,,
|
4
|
Julian Alaphilippe
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
5
|
Ben O'Connor
|
Team Jayco AlUla
|
1:07
|
6
|
Felix Großschartner
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
7
|
Pablo Castrillo
|
Movistar Team
|
,,
|
8
|
Lennard Kämna
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
9
|
Rainer Kepplinger
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
10
|
Nicola Conci
|
XDS Astana Team
|
1:26
|
11
|
Ben Swift
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
,,
|
12
|
Davide Ballerini
|
XDS Astana Team
|
,,
|
13
|
Georg Zimmermann
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
,,
|
14
|
Sjoerd Bax
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
15
|
Sam Maisonobe
|
Cofidis
|
,,
|
16
|
Ewen Costiou
|
Arkéa - B&B Hotels
|
,,
|
17
|
Tijmen Graat
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
,,
|
18
|
George Bennett
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
19
|
Will Barta
|
Movistar Team
|
,,
|
20
|
Warren Barguil
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
21
|
Matteo Badilatti
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
22
|
Hugo Houle
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
23
|
Marc Hirschi
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
3:12
|
24
|
Michael Woods
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
25
|
João Almeida
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
26
|
Tiesj Benoot
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
,,
|
27
|
Clément Champoussin
|
XDS Astana Team
|
,,
|
28
|
Ilan Van Wilder
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
29
|
Oscar Onley
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
30
|
Victor Langellotti
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
,,
|
31
|
Matthew Riccitello
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
32
|
Javier Romo
|
Movistar Team
|
,,
|
33
|
Andrew August
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
,,
|
34
|
Pello Bilbao
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
35
|
Juan Pedro López
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
36
|
Jan Christen
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
37
|
Tao Geoghegan Hart
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
38
|
Felix Gall
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
,,
|
39
|
Ramses Debruyne
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
3:28
|
40
|
Geraint Thomas
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
,,
|
41
|
Emiel Verstrynge
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
,,
|
42
|
Joseph Blackmore
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
43
|
Aleksandr Vlasov
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
,,
|
44
|
Andrea Bagioli
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
45
|
Matteo Sobrero
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
3:40
|
46
|
Callum Scotson
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
4:06
|
47
|
Gianluca Brambilla
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
4:38
|
48
|
Arjen Livyns
|
Lotto
|
,,
|
49
|
Léo Bisiaux
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
,,
|
50
|
Sylvain Moniquet
|
Cofidis
|
,,
|
51
|
Mauri Vansevenant
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
52
|
Ion Izagirre
|
Cofidis
|
,,
|
53
|
David De La Cruz
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
54
|
Finlay Pickering
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
55
|
Eduardo Sepúlveda
|
Lotto
|
,,
|
56
|
Laurens De Plus
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
,,
|
57
|
Roger Adrià Roger
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
,,
|
58
|
Neilson Powless
|
EF Education - EasyPost
|
,,
|
59
|
Stefano Oldani
|
Cofidis
|
5:51
|
60
|
Gerben Kuypers
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
,,
|
61
|
Jonas Rutsch
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
,,
|
62
|
Fabio Christen
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
63
|
Anthon Charmig
|
XDS Astana Team
|
,,
|
64
|
Valentin Madouas
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
,,
|
65
|
Simone Petilli
|
Intermarché - Wanty
|
,,
|
66
|
Mathis Le Berre
|
Arkéa - B&B Hotels
|
,,
|
67
|
Quinn Simmons
|
Lidl - Trek
|
6:26
