Trofeo Calvia-2025. Challenge Ciclista Mallorca. Результаты

Palmanova - Palmanova, 149,6 км

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

Jan Christen (Sui) Uae Team Emirates

 

3:34:45

 

 

2

 

Christian Scaroni (Ita) Xds Astana Team

 

0:00:06

 

 

3

 

António Morgado (Por) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

4

 

Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

5

 

Marc Hirschi (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:00:15

 

 

6

 

Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:00:17

 

 

7

 

Simone Velasco (Ita) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

8

 

Alex Aranburu Deva (Esp) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

9

 

Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

10

 

Roger Adria Oliveras (Esp) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

11

 

Louis Barre (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

12

 

Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

13

 

Fabio Christen (Sui) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

14

 

Antonio Eric Fagundez Lima (Uru) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

15

 

Jelle Johannink (Ned) Unibet Tietema Rockets

 

 

 

 

16

 

Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

17

 

Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unibet Tietema Rockets

 

 

 

 

18

 

Martin Marcellusi (Ita) Vf Group Bardianicsf-Faizane'

 

 

 

 

19

 

Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

20

 

Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Petrolike

 

 

 

 

21

 

Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Lotto

 

 

 

 

22

 

Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

23

 

Thomas Gachignard (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

24

 

Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

25

 

Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

26

 

Diego Ulissi (Ita) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

27

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

28

 

Ewen Costiou (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

29

 

Adrien Boichis (Fra) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies

 

 

 

 

30

 

Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Sabgal/Anicolor

 

 

 

 

31

 

Davide Toneatti (Ita) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

32

 

Edgar David Cadena Martinez (Mex) Petrolike

 

 

 

 

33

 

Sergio Geovani Chumil Gonzalez (Gua) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

34

 

Odd Christian Eiking (Nor)

 

 

 

 

35

 

Carlos Garcia Pierna (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

36

 

Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

37

 

Clément Champoussin (Fra) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

38

 

Alessio Martinelli (Ita) Vf Group Bardianicsf-Faizane'

 

 

 

 

39

 

Alessandro Pinarello (Ita) Vf Group Bardianicsf-Faizane'

 

 

 

 

40

 

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

41

 

Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

42

 

Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

43

 

Lorenzo Galimberti (Ita) Petrolike

 

 

 

 

44

 

Anthon Charmig (Den) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

45

 

Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team

 

0:01:07

 

 

46

 

Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:02:38

 

 

47

 

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis

 

0:03:31

 

 

48

 

Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:03:59

 

 

49

 

Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

50

 

Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto

 

0:07:16

 

 

51

 

Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies

 

0:08:26

 

 

52

 

William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

53

 

Filippo Turconi (Ita) Vf Group Bardianicsf-Faizane'

 

0:08:53

 

 

54

 

Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Petrolike

 

 

 

 

55

 

Ivan Cobo Cayon (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

56

 

Francisco Joel Peñuela Sandoval (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

57

 

Haimar Etxeberria Ansalas (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

58

 

Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

59

 

Toon Clynhens (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

60

 

Jose Maria Garcia Soriano (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay

 

 

 

 

61

 

Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

62

 

Owen Geleijn (Ned) Unibet Tietema Rockets

 

 

 

 

63

 

Edison Alejandro Callejas Santos (Col) Petrolike

 

 

 

 

64

 

Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

65

 

Milan Lanhove (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

66

 

Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

67

 

Edoardo Zamperini (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale

 

 

 

 

68

 

Matteo Vercher (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

69

 

Alvaro Sagrado Perez (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay

 

 

 

 

70

 

Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

71

 

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto

 

 

 

 

72

 

Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

73

 

Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Vf Group Bardianicsf-Faizane'

 

 

 

 

74

 

Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

75

 

Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

76

 

Louis Du Bouisson Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

77

 

Rui Costa (Por) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

78

 

Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

79

 

Callum Thornley (Gbr) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies

 

 

 

 

80

 

Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

81

 

Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

82

 

Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

83

 

Hugh John Carthy (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

84

 

Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Petrolike

 

 

 

 

85

 

Domen Novak (Slo) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

86

 

Walter Calzoni (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:12:46

 

 

87

 

Abram Stockman (Bel) Unibet Tietema Rockets

 

 

 

 

88

 

Enea Sambinello (Ita) Uae Team Emirates Gen-Z

 

 

 

 

89

 

David Gonzalez Lopez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

90

 

Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

91

 

Mathis Le Berre (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

92

 

Vito Braet (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

93

 

Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

94

 

Joan Bou Company (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

95

 

Vicente Rojas Naranjo (Chi) Vf Group Bardianicsf-Faizane'

 

 

 

 

96

 

Hugo De La Calle Arango (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

97

 

Jasper Dejaegher (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

98

 

Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

99

 

Márton Dina (Hun) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

100

 

Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

101

 

Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

102

 

Cole Davis (Usa) Project Echelon Racing

 

 

 

 

103

 

James Shaw (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

104

 

Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

105

 

Michael Valgren (Den) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

106

 

Baptiste Poulard (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale

 

 

 

 

107

 

Alexander Kamp (Den) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

108

 

Jr. Hugo Scala (Usa) Project Echelon Racing

 

 

 

 

109

 

Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

110

 

Tyler Stites (Usa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

Archie Ryan (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:18:21

 

 

OTL

 

Roel Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

George Radcliffe (Gbr) Xspeed United Continental

 

0:19:13

 

 

OTL

 

Daniel Cavia Sanz (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

0:21:35

 

 

OTL

 

Joan Gamundi Adrover (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

Sergio Samitier Samitier (Esp) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

Asier Pablo Gonzalez Quintana (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

Fabian Weiss (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

Cedrik Bakke Christophersen (Nor) Unibet Tietema Rockets

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

Brem Deman (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Matthias Schwarzbacher (Svk) Uae Team Emirates Gen-Z

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Theodor Clemmensen (Den) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Nil Gimeno Ferrer (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Charles Paige (Gbr) Unibet Tietema Rockets

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Filippo D'Aiuto (Ita) Petrolike

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Esp) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Lorenz Van De Wynkele (Bel) Lotto

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Niels Driesen (Bel) Lotto Development Team

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Lotto Development Team

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Rayan Boulahoite (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Baptiste Vadic (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Noah Vandenbranden (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Yentl Vandevelde (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Ander Ganzabal Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Nicolas Alustiza Goenaga (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Jannik Steimle (Ger) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Gonzalo Ariño Bolinches (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Sergio Trueba Cagigas (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Jose Marin Aragon (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Federico Biagini (Ita) Vf Group Bardianicsf-Faizane'

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Esp) Sabgal/Anicolor

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Mason Hollyman (Gbr) Sabgal/Anicolor

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Tiago Gonçalves Santos (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Victor Martinez Garcia (Esp) Sabgal/Anicolor

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Gonçalo Oliveira (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Pedro Silva (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Garin Kelley (Usa) Xspeed United Continental

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Tim Riesen (Sui) Xspeed United Continental

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Kristian Klevgård (Nor) Xspeed United Continental

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Oliver Mortensen (Den) Xspeed United Continental

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Aviv Bental (Isr) Xspeed United Continental

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Joe Howcroft (Gbr) Xspeed United Continental

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Samuel Boardman (Usa) Project Echelon Racing

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Jonas Walton (Can) Project Echelon Racing

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Laurent Gervais (Can) Project Echelon Racing

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Kieran Haug (Usa) Project Echelon Racing

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Brendan Rhim (Usa) Project Echelon Racing

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Имя: Мэлс

    nightbuster33

    29 января 2025 18:18 | Регистрация: 20.05.2021

    Скарони стабильно! Есть шанс на лучшее в последней гонке месяца 31.01.25Г.-Trofeo Serra Tramuntana.Команда получает 120очков.

  2. Имя: Николай.

    Николай Н.

    29 января 2025 20:15 | Регистрация: 15.04.2010

    Ещё зима, а ребята уже так резво едут эту гонку, и получился красивый финиш.

