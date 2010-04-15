Trofeo Calvia-2025. Challenge Ciclista Mallorca. Результаты

- Категория:
- VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |
- Дата:
- 29-01-2025, 18:05
Palmanova - Palmanova, 149,6 км
1
Jan Christen (Sui) Uae Team Emirates
3:34:45
2
Christian Scaroni (Ita) Xds Astana Team
0:00:06
3
António Morgado (Por) Uae Team Emirates
4
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe
5
Marc Hirschi (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
0:00:15
6
Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Movistar Team
0:00:17
7
Simone Velasco (Ita) Xds Astana Team
8
Alex Aranburu Deva (Esp) Cofidis
9
Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
10
Roger Adria Oliveras (Esp) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe
11
Louis Barre (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty
12
Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
13
Fabio Christen (Sui) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
14
Antonio Eric Fagundez Lima (Uru) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh
15
Jelle Johannink (Ned) Unibet Tietema Rockets
16
Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
17
Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unibet Tietema Rockets
18
Martin Marcellusi (Ita) Vf Group Bardianicsf-Faizane'
19
Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
20
Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Petrolike
21
Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Lotto
22
Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
23
Thomas Gachignard (Fra) Totalenergies
24
Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
25
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
26
Diego Ulissi (Ita) Xds Astana Team
27
Sean Quinn (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost
28
Ewen Costiou (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
29
Adrien Boichis (Fra) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies
30
Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Sabgal/Anicolor
31
Davide Toneatti (Ita) Xds Astana Team
32
Edgar David Cadena Martinez (Mex) Petrolike
33
Sergio Geovani Chumil Gonzalez (Gua) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh
34
Odd Christian Eiking (Nor)
35
Carlos Garcia Pierna (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh
36
Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
37
Clément Champoussin (Fra) Xds Astana Team
38
Alessio Martinelli (Ita) Vf Group Bardianicsf-Faizane'
39
Alessandro Pinarello (Ita) Vf Group Bardianicsf-Faizane'
40
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe
41
Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
42
Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
43
Lorenzo Galimberti (Ita) Petrolike
44
Anthon Charmig (Den) Xds Astana Team
45
Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team
0:01:07
46
Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
0:02:38
47
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
0:03:31
48
Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
0:03:59
49
Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
50
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto
0:07:16
51
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies
0:08:26
52
William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team
53
Filippo Turconi (Ita) Vf Group Bardianicsf-Faizane'
0:08:53
54
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Petrolike
55
Ivan Cobo Cayon (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
56
Francisco Joel Peñuela Sandoval (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
57
Haimar Etxeberria Ansalas (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
58
Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
59
Toon Clynhens (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
60
Jose Maria Garcia Soriano (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay
61
Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh
62
Owen Geleijn (Ned) Unibet Tietema Rockets
63
Edison Alejandro Callejas Santos (Col) Petrolike
64
Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Movistar Team
65
Milan Lanhove (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
66
Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
67
Edoardo Zamperini (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale
68
Matteo Vercher (Fra) Totalenergies
69
Alvaro Sagrado Perez (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay
70
Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies
71
Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto
72
Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
73
Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Vf Group Bardianicsf-Faizane'
74
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
75
Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
76
Louis Du Bouisson Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarché - Wanty
77
Rui Costa (Por) Ef Education - Easypost
78
Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
79
Callum Thornley (Gbr) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies
80
Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
81
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost
82
Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Uae Team Emirates
83
Hugh John Carthy (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
84
Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Petrolike
85
Domen Novak (Slo) Uae Team Emirates
86
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
0:12:46
87
Abram Stockman (Bel) Unibet Tietema Rockets
88
Enea Sambinello (Ita) Uae Team Emirates Gen-Z
89
David Gonzalez Lopez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
90
Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
91
Mathis Le Berre (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
92
Vito Braet (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
93
Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
94
Joan Bou Company (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
95
Vicente Rojas Naranjo (Chi) Vf Group Bardianicsf-Faizane'
96
Hugo De La Calle Arango (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh
97
Jasper Dejaegher (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
98
Hannes Wilksch (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
99
Márton Dina (Hun) Euskaltel-Euskadi
100
Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies
101
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma
102
Cole Davis (Usa) Project Echelon Racing
103
James Shaw (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
104
Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Totalenergies
105
Michael Valgren (Den) Ef Education - Easypost
106
Baptiste Poulard (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale
107
Alexander Kamp (Den) Intermarché - Wanty
108
Jr. Hugo Scala (Usa) Project Echelon Racing
109
Darren Van Bekkum (Ned) Xds Astana Team
110
Tyler Stites (Usa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
OTL
Archie Ryan (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost
0:18:21
OTL
Roel Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty
OTL
George Radcliffe (Gbr) Xspeed United Continental
0:19:13
OTL
Daniel Cavia Sanz (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh
0:21:35
OTL
Joan Gamundi Adrover (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay
OTL
Sergio Samitier Samitier (Esp) Cofidis
OTL
Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
OTL
Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
OTL
Asier Pablo Gonzalez Quintana (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay
OTL
Fabian Weiss (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
OTL
Cedrik Bakke Christophersen (Nor) Unibet Tietema Rockets
OTL
Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
OTL
Brem Deman (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
DNF
Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team
DNF
Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea-B&B Hotels
DNF
Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
DNF
Matthias Schwarzbacher (Svk) Uae Team Emirates Gen-Z
DNF
Theodor Clemmensen (Den) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies
DNF
Nil Gimeno Ferrer (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
DNF
Charles Paige (Gbr) Unibet Tietema Rockets
DNF
Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
DNF
Filippo D'Aiuto (Ita) Petrolike
DNF
Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
DNF
Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Esp) Cofidis
DNF
Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Cofidis
DNF
Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis
DNF
Lorenz Van De Wynkele (Bel) Lotto
DNF
Niels Driesen (Bel) Lotto Development Team
DNF
Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Lotto Development Team
DNF
Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility
DNF
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
DNF
Rayan Boulahoite (Fra) Totalenergies
DNF
Baptiste Vadic (Fra) Totalenergies
DNF
Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
DNF
Noah Vandenbranden (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
DNF
Yentl Vandevelde (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
DNF
Ander Ganzabal Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNF
Nicolas Alustiza Goenaga (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNF
Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNF
Jannik Steimle (Ger) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
DNF
Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
DNF
Gonzalo Ariño Bolinches (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay
DNF
Sergio Trueba Cagigas (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay
DNF
Jose Marin Aragon (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay
DNF
Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh
DNF
Federico Biagini (Ita) Vf Group Bardianicsf-Faizane'
DNF
Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Esp) Sabgal/Anicolor
DNF
Mason Hollyman (Gbr) Sabgal/Anicolor
DNF
Tiago Gonçalves Santos (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor
DNF
Victor Martinez Garcia (Esp) Sabgal/Anicolor
DNF
Gonçalo Oliveira (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor
DNF
Pedro Silva (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor
DNF
Garin Kelley (Usa) Xspeed United Continental
DNF
Tim Riesen (Sui) Xspeed United Continental
DNF
Kristian Klevgård (Nor) Xspeed United Continental
DNF
Oliver Mortensen (Den) Xspeed United Continental
DNF
Aviv Bental (Isr) Xspeed United Continental
DNF
Joe Howcroft (Gbr) Xspeed United Continental
DNF
Samuel Boardman (Usa) Project Echelon Racing
DNF
Jonas Walton (Can) Project Echelon Racing
DNF
Laurent Gervais (Can) Project Echelon Racing
DNF
Kieran Haug (Usa) Project Echelon Racing
DNF
Brendan Rhim (Usa) Project Echelon Racing
