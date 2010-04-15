VeloNEWS
Exact Cross Loenhout - Azencross-2024. Велокросс. Женщины. Результаты

 

 

1

Marion  Norbert Riberolle

Crelan - Corendon

  

0:48:49

2

Sanne  Cant

Crelan - Corendon

  

0:23

3

Imogen  Wolff

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

0:50

4

Larissa  Hartog

ZZPR.nl - Orange Babies Cycling Team

0:52

5

Julie  Brouwers

Charles Liégeois Roastery CX

0:53

6

Anna  Kay

Proximus - Cyclis - Alphamotorhomes CT

0:57

7

Jamie  De Beer

Heizomat Radteam p/b Herrmann

1:01

8

Lauren  Molengraaf

Charles Liégeois Roastery CX

1:07

9

Yara  Kastelijn

Fenix-Deceuninck

  

1:17

10

Marthe  Truyen

Fenix-Deceuninck

  

1:51

11

Sterre  Vervloet

Lotto Dstny Ladies

  

2:31

12

Sara  Sonnemans

ZZPR.nl - Orange Babies Cycling Team

2:33

13

Puck  Langenbarg

WV Schijndel

  

2:53

14

Xaydée  Van Sinaey

Crelan - Corendon

  

3:01

15

Lotte  Baele

De Ceuster - Bouwpunt

3:12

16

Floor  Van Elsacker

ACROG-Tormans

  

3:14

17

Anne  Knijnenburg

VolkerWessels Women's Pro Cycling Team

3:15

18

Elisabeth  Brandau

    

3:27

19

Camille  Devigne

Doltcini O'Shea

  

3:32

20

Judith  Krahl

Heizomat Radteam p/b Herrmann

3:37

21

Anna  Flynn

    

3:44

22

Mille  Foldager Nielsen

  

3:54

23

Ella  Maclean-Howell

Heizomat Radteam p/b Herrmann

4:00

24

Xan  Crees

    

4:11

25

Adèle  Hurteloup

Proximus - Cyclis - Alphamotorhomes CT

4:14

26

Regina  Bruchner

    

4:24

27

Sera  Gademan

Team Bike Emotions

4:31

28

Wendy  Bunea

Hexagone - Corbas Lyon Métropole

4:47

29

Hope  Inglis

Brother UK - Orientation Marketing

5:01

30

Meg  De Bruyne

Proximus - Cyclis - Alphamotorhomes CT

5:03

31

Elena  Day

    

5:04

32

 Spěšná Simona  Spěšná Simona

5:08

33

Nadja  Heigl

KTM Alchemist powered by Brenta Brakes

5:13

34

Stefanie  Paul

    

5:18

35

Tessa  Zwaenepoel

Proximus - Cyclis - Alphamotorhomes CT

5:27

36

Jente  Koops

AG Insurance-NXTG U19

5:33

37

Alice  Colling

Shibden Hopetech Apex

5:38

38

Loes  Sels

Proximus - Cyclis - Alphamotorhomes CT

5:46

39

Caroline  Andersson

Liv AlUla Jayco

  

,,

40

Febe  De Smedt

Proximus - Cyclis - Alphamotorhomes CT

6:10

41

Lara  Defour

    

6:18

42

Madeline  Cooper

    

6:26

43

Ana  López

    

6:39

44

Tine  Rombouts

    

6:49

45

Amy  Perryman

Tekkerz CC

  

6:57

46

Juline  Delcommune

  

6:58

47

Roxanne  Takken

    

7:18

48

Freya  Whiteside

    

7:38

49

Siobhan  Kelly

TaG Cycling

  

7:52

50

Jesse  Vandenbulcke

De Ceuster Bouwpunt Cycling Team

8:07

51

Meadow  Willems

Olanda Base/Watersley

8:21

52

Bridget  Wilson

    

8:32

53

Faustine  Villar Thiery

  

8:42

54

Jamie  Mccoll

    

9:23

55

Britt  Kooremans

    

9:33

56

Flavia  Bunea

    

9:41

57

Alana  Polfliet

    

9:42

58

Ava  Shipman

    

10:12

59

Hilde  Huijbregts

    

10:30

60

Malgorzata  Mazurek-Biel

  

10:57

61

Viktoria  Dehler

    

+1 lap

62

Daniela  Sierra

    

+1 lap

63

Georgia  Mahoney

    

+2 laps

64

Luna  Carrio

    

+2 laps

65

Marianna Angelica  Gilioli

  

+2 laps

DNF

Lizzy  Gunsalus

CCB - Alpine Carbon p/b Levine Law Group Women’s Cycling

-

DNF

Cassidy  Hickey

CCB - Alpine Carbon p/b Levine Law Group Women’s Cycling

-

 

Понравилась ли Вам Вуэльта Испании-2024?

Комментарии

  • Джамайка
    Exact Cross Loenhout - Azencro ... (3)
    Джамайка-Фото

     Ну наконец-то борьба, интересно. Падений не избежали, ну хоть без серьезных последствий. Ваут, как и должно ожидать, не натренерован, не в ритме. ВДП - сколько раз он врезался в столбики на разных гонках? кажется, у него это основная причина падений.

    Понравился Тибо, зрело и в отношении тактики, и владения байком

  • Ernat78
    Мауро Веньи не рассчитывает на ... (3)
    Ernat78-Фото
    мне тоже так кажется
  • Ernat78
    Третья подряд победа Матье ван ... (1)
    Ernat78-Фото

    монстр, молодчик

  • MVDP
    Exact Cross Loenhout - Azencro ... (3)
    MVDP-Фото
    ВВА хорош, и это на трассе с обилием беговых участков. Значит, колено более-менее в порядке. Жаль, упал в концовке.
  • Николай Н.
    Мауро Веньи не рассчитывает на ... (3)
    Николай Н.-Фото

    По всей видимости Погачар будет ехать Тур де Франс и Вуэльту.

  • Николай Н.
    Exact Cross Loenhout - Azencro ... (3)
    Николай Н.-Фото

    Ван Арт хотел создать конкуренцию Пулу, но он ещё сыроват для этого.

  • Николай Н.
    Exact Cross Loenhout - Azencro ... (1)
    Николай Н.-Фото

    Хоть и отсутствовали элиты, но кросс получился интересным.

  • Геродот
    Мауро Веньи не рассчитывает на ... (3)
    Геродот-Фото

    Еще бы... Шанс сделать дубль бывает только раз в жизни, когда соперник поломался. Вот тогда и пора:))) Кто ждет, тот всегда дождется.

  • Pugachev
    UCI World Cup Gavere-2024. Вел ... (3)
    Pugachev-Фото

    Ну, хоть 26 сек. от второго...

    Свик не ехал? Почему?

  • Джамайка
    UCI World Cup Gavere-2024. Вел ... (3)
    Джамайка-Фото

     

    Хет Ньюисблад ранее освещали, как МВДП "стильно прибыл" на предыдущие два кросса на своей именной Ламборгини. 

    Сегодня бельгийская и голландская пресса сообщают, что на 3й кросс он приехал на новой гибридной (с электродвигателем) модели Ламборгини  оранжевого цвета за 511,0 кило евро. Подарок от спонсора на Рождество, надо понимать. 

     

