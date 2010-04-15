Exact Cross Loenhout - Azencross-2024. Велокросс. Женщины. Результаты

- Категория:
- VeloRESULTS / VeloCLUB |
- Дата:
- Сегодня, 16:35
1
Marion Norbert Riberolle
Crelan - Corendon
0:48:49
2
Sanne Cant
Crelan - Corendon
0:23
3
Imogen Wolff
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
0:50
4
Larissa Hartog
ZZPR.nl - Orange Babies Cycling Team
0:52
5
Julie Brouwers
Charles Liégeois Roastery CX
0:53
6
Anna Kay
Proximus - Cyclis - Alphamotorhomes CT
0:57
7
Jamie De Beer
Heizomat Radteam p/b Herrmann
1:01
8
Lauren Molengraaf
Charles Liégeois Roastery CX
1:07
9
Yara Kastelijn
Fenix-Deceuninck
1:17
10
Marthe Truyen
Fenix-Deceuninck
1:51
11
Sterre Vervloet
Lotto Dstny Ladies
2:31
12
Sara Sonnemans
ZZPR.nl - Orange Babies Cycling Team
2:33
13
Puck Langenbarg
WV Schijndel
2:53
14
Xaydée Van Sinaey
Crelan - Corendon
3:01
15
Lotte Baele
De Ceuster - Bouwpunt
3:12
16
Floor Van Elsacker
ACROG-Tormans
3:14
17
Anne Knijnenburg
VolkerWessels Women's Pro Cycling Team
3:15
18
Elisabeth Brandau
3:27
19
Camille Devigne
Doltcini O'Shea
3:32
20
Judith Krahl
Heizomat Radteam p/b Herrmann
3:37
21
Anna Flynn
3:44
22
Mille Foldager Nielsen
3:54
23
Ella Maclean-Howell
Heizomat Radteam p/b Herrmann
4:00
24
Xan Crees
4:11
25
Adèle Hurteloup
Proximus - Cyclis - Alphamotorhomes CT
4:14
26
Regina Bruchner
4:24
27
Sera Gademan
Team Bike Emotions
4:31
28
Wendy Bunea
Hexagone - Corbas Lyon Métropole
4:47
29
Hope Inglis
Brother UK - Orientation Marketing
5:01
30
Meg De Bruyne
Proximus - Cyclis - Alphamotorhomes CT
5:03
31
Elena Day
5:04
32
Spěšná Simona Spěšná Simona
5:08
33
Nadja Heigl
KTM Alchemist powered by Brenta Brakes
5:13
34
Stefanie Paul
5:18
35
Tessa Zwaenepoel
Proximus - Cyclis - Alphamotorhomes CT
5:27
36
Jente Koops
AG Insurance-NXTG U19
5:33
37
Alice Colling
Shibden Hopetech Apex
5:38
38
Loes Sels
Proximus - Cyclis - Alphamotorhomes CT
5:46
39
Caroline Andersson
Liv AlUla Jayco
,,
40
Febe De Smedt
Proximus - Cyclis - Alphamotorhomes CT
6:10
41
Lara Defour
6:18
42
Madeline Cooper
6:26
43
Ana López
6:39
44
Tine Rombouts
6:49
45
Amy Perryman
Tekkerz CC
6:57
46
Juline Delcommune
6:58
47
Roxanne Takken
7:18
48
Freya Whiteside
7:38
49
Siobhan Kelly
TaG Cycling
7:52
50
Jesse Vandenbulcke
De Ceuster Bouwpunt Cycling Team
8:07
51
Meadow Willems
Olanda Base/Watersley
8:21
52
Bridget Wilson
8:32
53
Faustine Villar Thiery
8:42
54
Jamie Mccoll
9:23
55
Britt Kooremans
9:33
56
Flavia Bunea
9:41
57
Alana Polfliet
9:42
58
Ava Shipman
10:12
59
Hilde Huijbregts
10:30
60
Malgorzata Mazurek-Biel
10:57
61
Viktoria Dehler
+1 lap
62
Daniela Sierra
+1 lap
63
Georgia Mahoney
+2 laps
64
Luna Carrio
+2 laps
65
Marianna Angelica Gilioli
+2 laps
DNF
Lizzy Gunsalus
CCB - Alpine Carbon p/b Levine Law Group Women’s Cycling
-
DNF
Cassidy Hickey
CCB - Alpine Carbon p/b Levine Law Group Women’s Cycling
-
