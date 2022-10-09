VeloNEWS
UCI Gravel World Championships-2022. Women Elite

  Vicenza - Cittadella, 140 км  
  1   Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France)   4:09:07  
  2   Sina Frei (Switzerland)   0:00:00  
  3   Chiara Teocchi (Italy)   0:00:11  
  4   Jade Treffeisen (Germany)      
  5   Barbara Guarischi (Italy)   0:00:27  
  6   Tiffany Cromwell (Australia)   0:00:40  
  7   Ilaria Sanguineti (Italy)   0:01:02  
  8   Letizia Borghesi (Italy)   0:03:08  
  9   Rasa Leleivyte (Lithuania)   0:03:11  
  10   Riejanne Markus (Netherlands)   0:03:14  
  11   Sofia Bertizzolo (Italy)   0:03:53  
  12   Sofia Gomez Villafane (Argentina)   0:03:55  
  13   Svenja Betz (Germany)   0:04:00  
  14   Marta Romeu (Spain)   0:04:04  
  15   Lauren Stephens (United States Of America)   0:08:45  
  16   Lija Laizane (Latvia)   0:09:09  
  17   Danielle Shrosbree (Great Britain)   0:10:29  
  18   Janine Schneider (Germany)   0:10:30  
  19   Sarah Sturm (United States Of America)   0:10:31  
  20   Lauren de Crescenzo (United States Of America)   0:11:44  
  21   Mika Söderström (Sweden)   0:17:49  
  22   Debora Piana (Italy)   0:17:53  
  23   Emily Newsom (United States Of America)   0:20:27  
  24   Puck Moonen (Netherlands)   0:22:04  
  25   Giada Borghesi (Italy)   0:22:05  
  26   Hayley Simmonds (Great Britain)   0:22:12  
  27   Hanna Johansson (Sweden)   0:22:16  
  28   Carin Winell (Sweden)   0:22:21  
  29   Madeleine Nutt (Great Britain)   0:24:47  
  30   Darcie Richards (Australia)   0:30:10  
  31   Amanda Voss (Germany)   0:30:30  
  32   Eva Lechner (Italy)   0:34:10  
  33   Fariba Hashimi (Afghanistan)   0:37:19  
  34   Anna Giesen (Germany)   0:37:23  
  35   Simona Mazzucotelli (Italy)   0:42:47  
  36   Emma Porter (Ireland)   0:59:00  
  37   Laura Martin Perez (Spain)   1:01:52  
  38   Mary Aleper (Uganda)   1:05:57  
  39   Yuldoz Hashimi (Afghanistan)   1:34:47  
  40   Rachel Neylan (Australia)      
  41   Holly Mathews (United States Of America)      

 

UCI Gravel World Championships Чемпионат мира по гравийным велогонкам

