UCI Gravel World Championships-2022. Women Elite

|Vicenza - Cittadella, 140 км
|1
|Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France)
|4:09:07
|2
|Sina Frei (Switzerland)
|0:00:00
|3
|Chiara Teocchi (Italy)
|0:00:11
|4
|Jade Treffeisen (Germany)
|5
|Barbara Guarischi (Italy)
|0:00:27
|6
|Tiffany Cromwell (Australia)
|0:00:40
|7
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Italy)
|0:01:02
|8
|Letizia Borghesi (Italy)
|0:03:08
|9
|Rasa Leleivyte (Lithuania)
|0:03:11
|10
|Riejanne Markus (Netherlands)
|0:03:14
|11
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Italy)
|0:03:53
|12
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Argentina)
|0:03:55
|13
|Svenja Betz (Germany)
|0:04:00
|14
|Marta Romeu (Spain)
|0:04:04
|15
|Lauren Stephens (United States Of America)
|0:08:45
|16
|Lija Laizane (Latvia)
|0:09:09
|17
|Danielle Shrosbree (Great Britain)
|0:10:29
|18
|Janine Schneider (Germany)
|0:10:30
|19
|Sarah Sturm (United States Of America)
|0:10:31
|20
|Lauren de Crescenzo (United States Of America)
|0:11:44
|21
|Mika Söderström (Sweden)
|0:17:49
|22
|Debora Piana (Italy)
|0:17:53
|23
|Emily Newsom (United States Of America)
|0:20:27
|24
|Puck Moonen (Netherlands)
|0:22:04
|25
|Giada Borghesi (Italy)
|0:22:05
|26
|Hayley Simmonds (Great Britain)
|0:22:12
|27
|Hanna Johansson (Sweden)
|0:22:16
|28
|Carin Winell (Sweden)
|0:22:21
|29
|Madeleine Nutt (Great Britain)
|0:24:47
|30
|Darcie Richards (Australia)
|0:30:10
|31
|Amanda Voss (Germany)
|0:30:30
|32
|Eva Lechner (Italy)
|0:34:10
|33
|Fariba Hashimi (Afghanistan)
|0:37:19
|34
|Anna Giesen (Germany)
|0:37:23
|35
|Simona Mazzucotelli (Italy)
|0:42:47
|36
|Emma Porter (Ireland)
|0:59:00
|37
|Laura Martin Perez (Spain)
|1:01:52
|38
|Mary Aleper (Uganda)
|1:05:57
|39
|Yuldoz Hashimi (Afghanistan)
|1:34:47
|40
|Rachel Neylan (Australia)
|41
|Holly Mathews (United States Of America)
