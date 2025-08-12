VeloNEWS
Тур Дании-2025. Этап 3. Результаты

Тур Дании-2025. Этап 3. Результаты

Тур Дании-2025. Этап 3. Результаты

 

 

Kerteminde - Kerteminde, ITT, 14.3 км

 

1

 Söderqvist Jakob

Lidl - Trek

      

15.28,08

2

 Segaert Alec

Lotto

      

0.05,89

3

 Pedersen Mads

Lidl - Trek

      

0.14,02

4

 Larsen Niklas

BHS - PL Beton Bornholm

  

0.14,36

5

 Price-Pejtersen Johan

Alpecin - Deceuninck

    

0.17,92

6

 Wærenskjold Søren

Uno-X Mobility

    

0.23,92

7

 Skjelmose Mattias

Lidl - Trek

      

0.24,92

8

 Kragh Andersen Søren

Lidl - Trek

      

0.26,92

9

 Landbo Mads

Team Give Steel - 2M Cycling Elite

0.26,92

10

 van der Tuuk Axel

Euskaltel - Euskadi

    

0.32,92

11

 Withen Philipsen Albert

Lidl - Trek

      

0.33,92

12

 Bévort Carl-Frederik

Uno-X Mobility

    

0.34,92

13

 Van Hemelen Vincent

Team Flanders - Baloise

  

0.35,92

14

 Blaise Arthur

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team

0.36,92

15

 Johansen Julius

Denmark

      

0.39,92

16

 Leijnse Enzo

Team Picnic PostNL

    

0.41,92

17

 Currie Logan

Lotto

      

0.42,92

18

 van Baarle Dylan

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

0.43,92

19

 De Schuyteneer Steffen

Lotto

      

0.43,92

20

 Toftemark Lucas

AIRTOX - Carl Ras

    

0.44,92

21

 Kubiš Lukáš

Unibet Tietema Rockets

  

0.45,18

22

 Edmondson Alex

Team Picnic PostNL

    

0.45,92

23

 Giddings Joshua

Lotto

      

0.45,92

24

 Chaleil Louis

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team

0.45,92

25

 Eekhoff Nils

Team Picnic PostNL

    

0.49,92

26

 Veistroffer Baptiste

Lotto

      

0.47,92

27

 Zingle Axel

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

0.49,92

28

 Del Grosso Tibor

Alpecin - Deceuninck

    

0.51,92

29

 Pedersen Henrik

Uno-X Mobility

    

0.53,92

30

 Vanhoof Ward

Team Flanders - Baloise

  

0.54,92

31

 Andersen Mads

AIRTOX - Carl Ras

    

0.56,92

32

 Haugland Kasper

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team

0.56,92

33

 Haugsted Conrad

Team ColoQuick

    

0.56,92

34

 Juaristi Txomin

Euskaltel - Euskadi

    

0.57,92

35

 Lysgaard Boas

BHS - PL Beton Bornholm

  

0.57,92

36

 Klaris Magnus Bak

AIRTOX - Carl Ras

    

0.59,92

37

 Vercouillie Victor

Team Flanders - Baloise

  

0.59,92

38

 Würtz Schmidt Mads

Denmark

      

1.01,17

39

 Nørtoft Morten Aalling

Team ColoQuick

    

1.00,92

40

 Gregaard Jonas

Lotto

      

1.00,92

41

 Hansen Alexander Arnt

AIRTOX - Carl Ras

    

1.02,92

42

 Blume Levy William

Uno-X Mobility

    

1.02,92

43

 L'Hote Antoine

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team

1.03,92

44

 Skivild Robin Juel

Denmark

      

1.04,92

45

 Kopecký Matyáš

Team Novo Nordisk

    

1.04,92

46

 de Vries Hartthijs

Unibet Tietema Rockets

  

1.04,92

47

 Vandenbranden Noah

Team Flanders - Baloise

  

1.08,92

48

 Foldager Anders

Denmark

      

1.11,92

49

 Malmberg Matias

AIRTOX - Carl Ras

    

1.12,92

50

 Mattio Pietro

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

1.13,92

51

 Maestri Mirco

Team Polti VisitMalta

  

1.14,92

52

 Rosenlund Stian

AIRTOX - Carl Ras

    

1.14,92

53

 Stokbro Andreas

Unibet Tietema Rockets

  

1.14,92

54

 Sentjens Sente

Alpecin - Deceuninck

    

1.16,92

55

 Gibbons Ryan

Lidl - Trek

      

1.17,92

56

 Sander Hansen Marcus

BHS - PL Beton Bornholm

  

1.18,92

57

 Troelsen Tore

Team ColoQuick

    

1.22,92

58

 Ťoupalík Adam

Unibet Tietema Rockets

  

1.22,92

59

 Tonelli Alessandro

Team Polti VisitMalta

  

1.22,92

60

 Wang Gustav

Denmark

      

1.22,92

61

 Muñoz Francisco

Team Polti VisitMalta

  

1.16,92

62

 Dahl Gustav Frederik

Team Give Steel - 2M Cycling Elite

1.27,92

63

 Smithson Jed

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

1.27,92

64

 Ramsay Noah

Alpecin - Deceuninck

    

1.28,92

65

 Kyffin Zeb

Unibet Tietema Rockets

  

1.29,92

66

 Hertz Benjamin

Team Give Steel - 2M Cycling Elite

1.30,92

67

 Lührs Luis-Joe

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team

1.30,92

68

 Maas Marijn

BEAT Cycling Club

    

1.30,92

69

 Vermote Julien

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

1.30,92

70

 Philipsen Jasper

Alpecin - Deceuninck

    

1.31,92

71

 Vlot Mees

Team Picnic PostNL

    

1.34,92

72

 Janssens Jimmy

Alpecin - Deceuninck

    

1.35,92

73

 van der Tuuk Danny

Euskaltel - Euskadi

    

1.35,92

74

 Ridolfo Filippo

Team Novo Nordisk

    

1.36,92

75

 Sørensen Anders Vos

Team ColoQuick

    

1.39,92

76

 Zubeldia Unai

Euskaltel - Euskadi

    

1.41,92

77

 Svarre Tobias

Team ColoQuick

    

1.42,92

78

 Dissel Bram

BEAT Cycling Club

    

1.42,92

79

 Machholdt Magnus

Team Give Steel - 2M Cycling Elite

1.44,92

80

 Jansen Amund Grøndahl

Uno-X Mobility

    

1.44,92

81

 Murguialday Jokin

Euskaltel - Euskadi

    

1.44,92

82

 Sørensen Asger Røjbek

BHS - PL Beton Bornholm

  

1.45,92

83

 Vandenstorme Dylan

Team Flanders - Baloise

  

1.47,92

84

 Pedersen Martin

Lidl - Trek

      

1.48,92

85

 Sutton Louis

Euskaltel - Euskadi

    

1.48,92

86

 Mengel Nikolaj

AIRTOX - Carl Ras

    

1.48,92

87

 Kerckhaert Jochem

BEAT Cycling Club

    

1.56,92

88

 Toudal Emil

Team ColoQuick

    

1.57,92

89

 Olsen Rasmus Bisgaard

Team Give Steel - 2M Cycling Elite

1.57,92

90

 van Belle Loe

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

1.58,92

91

 Raccagni Gabriele

Team Polti VisitMalta

  

1.59,92

92

 Winkler Oskar Ulrik

Team Give Steel - 2M Cycling Elite

1.59,92

93

 Ghys Robbe

Alpecin - Deceuninck

    

2.00,92

94

 Colman Alex

Team Flanders - Baloise

  

2.03,92

95

 Bortoluzzi Giovanni

Team Polti VisitMalta

  

2.03,92

96

 Wallin Rasmus Bøgh

Uno-X Mobility

    

2.03,92

97

 van Veenendaal Hidde

BEAT Cycling Club

    

2.03,92

98

 Menten Milan

Lotto

      

2.03,92

99

 Nielsen Sebastian

Unibet Tietema Rockets

  

2.05,92

100

 Lozano David

Team Novo Nordisk

    

2.07,92

101

 Pluto Mārtiņš

BEAT Cycling Club

    

2.08,92

102

 van Sintmaartensdijk Daan

BEAT Cycling Club

    

2.10,92

103

 Fuglsang Jakob

Denmark

      

2.10,92

104

 Brixen Andreas Aidel

BHS - PL Beton Bornholm

  

2.11,92

105

 McDonald Bailey

Team Novo Nordisk

    

2.12,92

106

 Buttigieg Aidan

Team Polti VisitMalta

  

2.12,92

107

 van Rees Christiaan

Team Picnic PostNL

    

2.14,92

108

 Schandorff Iwersen Emil

BHS - PL Beton Bornholm

  

1.16,92

109

 Crabbe Tom

Team Flanders - Baloise

  

2.19,92

110

 Dahl Marius Innhaug

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team

2.21,92

111

 Bloem Joren

Unibet Tietema Rockets

  

2.23,92

112

 Nielsen Daniel Weis

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team

2.27,92

113

 Peñalver Manuel

Team Polti VisitMalta

  

2.33,92

114

 Peron Andrea

Team Novo Nordisk

    

2.38,92

115

 Jølving Otto Schultz

Team ColoQuick

    

2.44,92

116

 Stampe Daniel

BHS - PL Beton Bornholm

  

2.47,92

117

 Polga Antonio

Team Novo Nordisk

    

2.48,92

118

 Muller Anton

Team Novo Nordisk

    

2.51,92

DNS

 Cort Magnus

Uno-X Mobility

      

DNS

 Jakobsen Fabio

Team Picnic PostNL

      

DNS

 Bluhm Oscar

Team Give Steel - 2M Cycling Elite

  

 

 

Генеральная классификация после 3 этапа:

 

1

 Pedersen Mads

Lidl - Trek

  

6:28:29

2

 Larsen Niklas

BHS - PL Beton Bornholm

0:10

3

 Söderqvist Jakob

Lidl - Trek

  

0:34

4

 Kubiš Lukáš

Unibet Tietema Rockets

0:35

5

 Segaert Alec

Lotto

  

0:39

6

 Haugsted Conrad

Team ColoQuick

0:48

7

 Blume Levy William

Uno-X Mobility

0:59

8

 Kragh Andersen Søren

Lidl - Trek

  

1:01

9

 Landbo Mads

Team Give Steel - 2M Cycling Elite

,,

10

 Vercouillie Victor

Team Flanders - Baloise

,,

11

 Skjelmose Mattias

Lidl - Trek

  

1:04

12

 van der Tuuk Axel

Euskaltel - Euskadi

1:07

13

 Withen Philipsen Albert

Lidl - Trek

  

1:08

14

 Bévort Carl-Frederik

Uno-X Mobility

1:09

15

 Van Hemelen Vincent

Team Flanders - Baloise

1:10

16

 De Schuyteneer Steffen

Lotto

  

1:12

17

 Currie Logan

Lotto

  

1:17

18

 van Baarle Dylan

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

1:18

19

 Giddings Joshua

Lotto

  

1:20

20

 Johansen Julius

Denmark

  

,,

21

 Zingle Axel

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

,,

22

 Eekhoff Nils

Team Picnic PostNL

1:22

23

 Del Grosso Tibor

Alpecin - Deceuninck

1:26

24

 Pedersen Henrik

Uno-X Mobility

1:28

25

 Vanhoof Ward

Team Flanders - Baloise

1:29

26

 Haugland Kasper

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team

1:31

27

 Würtz Schmidt Mads

Denmark

  

1:35

28

 Nørtoft Morten Aalling

Team ColoQuick

,,

29

 Klaris Magnus Bak

AIRTOX - Carl Ras

1:37

30

 Hansen Alexander Arnt

AIRTOX - Carl Ras

,,

31

 Skivild Robin Juel

Denmark

  

1:39

32

 Kopecký Matyáš

Team Novo Nordisk

,,

33

 de Vries Hartthijs

Unibet Tietema Rockets

,,

34

 Foldager Anders

Denmark

  

1:46

35

 Mattio Pietro

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

1:48

36

 Blaise Arthur

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team

1:49

37

 Ťoupalík Adam

Unibet Tietema Rockets

1:57

38

 Tonelli Alessandro

Team Polti VisitMalta

,,

39

 Wang Gustav

Denmark

  

,,

40

 Dahl Gustav Frederik

Team Give Steel - 2M Cycling Elite

2:02

41

 Philipsen Jasper

Alpecin - Deceuninck

2:06

42

 Stokbro Andreas

Unibet Tietema Rockets

2:09

43

 Ridolfo Filippo

Team Novo Nordisk

2:11

44

 Svarre Tobias

Team ColoQuick

2:17

45

 Vandenstorme Dylan

Team Flanders - Baloise

2:22

46

 Kerckhaert Jochem

BEAT Cycling Club

2:31

47

 Menten Milan

Lotto

  

2:38

48

 Schandorff Iwersen Emil

BHS - PL Beton Bornholm

2:51

49

 Chaleil Louis

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team

2:56

50

 Zubeldia Unai

Euskaltel - Euskadi

3:02

51

 Nielsen Daniel Weis

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team

,,

52

 Dahl Marius Innhaug

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team

3:13

53

 L'Hote Antoine

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team

3:54

54

 Ramsay Noah

Alpecin - Deceuninck

5:41

55

 Edmondson Alex

Team Picnic PostNL

5:47

56

 Maestri Mirco

Team Polti VisitMalta

5:48

57

 Rosenlund Stian

AIRTOX - Carl Ras

,,

58

 Muñoz Francisco

Team Polti VisitMalta

5:59

59

 Smithson Jed

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

6:01

60

 Kyffin Zeb

Unibet Tietema Rockets

6:03

61

 Vermote Julien

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

6:04

62

 Sørensen Anders Vos

Team ColoQuick

6:13

63

 Sutton Louis

Euskaltel - Euskadi

6:22

64

 van Belle Loe

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

6:32

65

 Raccagni Gabriele

Team Polti VisitMalta

6:33

66

 Ghys Robbe

Alpecin - Deceuninck

6:34

67

 Sander Hansen Marcus

BHS - PL Beton Bornholm

6:36

68

 Bortoluzzi Giovanni

Team Polti VisitMalta

6:37

69

 Nielsen Sebastian

Unibet Tietema Rockets

6:39

70

 Andersen Mads

AIRTOX - Carl Ras

6:41

71

 Crabbe Tom

Team Flanders - Baloise

6:53

72

 Maas Marijn

BEAT Cycling Club

7:12

73

 Peron Andrea

Team Novo Nordisk

,,

74

 Bloem Joren

Unibet Tietema Rockets

7:15

75

 van der Tuuk Danny

Euskaltel - Euskadi

7:17

76

 Jølving Otto Schultz

Team ColoQuick

7:18

77

 Malmberg Matias

AIRTOX - Carl Ras

7:19

78

 Polga Antonio

Team Novo Nordisk

7:22

79

 Sentjens Sente

Alpecin - Deceuninck

7:26

80

 van Veenendaal Hidde

BEAT Cycling Club

7:41

81

 Murguialday Jokin

Euskaltel - Euskadi

7:54

82

 Juaristi Txomin

Euskaltel - Euskadi

7:55

83

 Vandenbranden Noah

Team Flanders - Baloise

8:06

84

 Troelsen Tore

Team ColoQuick

8:20

85

 Vlot Mees

Team Picnic PostNL

8:32

86

 Leijnse Enzo

Team Picnic PostNL

8:53

87

 Toudal Emil

Team ColoQuick

8:55

88

 Veistroffer Baptiste

Lotto

  

8:59

89

 Colman Alex

Team Flanders - Baloise

9:01

90

 Lührs Luis-Joe

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team

9:57

91

 Lozano David

Team Novo Nordisk

10:34

92

 Wærenskjold Søren

Uno-X Mobility

12:05

93

 Hertz Benjamin

Team Give Steel - 2M Cycling Elite

13:22

94

 Price-Pejtersen Johan

Alpecin - Deceuninck

13:45

95

 Winkler Oskar Ulrik

Team Give Steel - 2M Cycling Elite

13:51

96

 van Sintmaartensdijk Daan

BEAT Cycling Club

14:02

97

 Olsen Rasmus Bisgaard

Team Give Steel - 2M Cycling Elite

14:03

98

 Peñalver Manuel

Team Polti VisitMalta

14:25

99

 Gregaard Jonas

Lotto

  

14:28

100

 Brixen Andreas Aidel

BHS - PL Beton Bornholm

14:31

101

 Stampe Daniel

BHS - PL Beton Bornholm

14:39

102

 Dissel Bram

BEAT Cycling Club

14:44

103

 Fuglsang Jakob

Denmark

  

14:48

104

 Lysgaard Boas

BHS - PL Beton Bornholm

15:04

105

 Sørensen Asger Røjbek

BHS - PL Beton Bornholm

15:13

106

 Wallin Rasmus Bøgh

Uno-X Mobility

15:31

107

 Gibbons Ryan

Lidl - Trek

  

15:37

108

 Pedersen Martin

Lidl - Trek

  

16:08

109

 McDonald Bailey

Team Novo Nordisk

16:20

110

 Buttigieg Aidan

Team Polti VisitMalta

16:32

111

 Jansen Amund Grøndahl

Uno-X Mobility

17:14

112

 Janssens Jimmy

Alpecin - Deceuninck

17:20

113

 Pluto Mārtiņš

BEAT Cycling Club

17:53

114

 Toftemark Lucas

AIRTOX - Carl Ras

18:07

115

 Mengel Nikolaj

AIRTOX - Carl Ras

19:11

116

 Machholdt Magnus

Team Give Steel - 2M Cycling Elite

19:21

117

 van Rees Christiaan

Team Picnic PostNL

20:09

118

 Muller Anton

Team Novo Nordisk

25:55

 

Тур Дании-2025 Tour of Denmark-2025 велогонка категории 2. Pro многодневная велогонка

