Тур Дании-2025. Этап 3. Результаты

Kerteminde - Kerteminde, ITT, 14.3 км
|
1
|
Söderqvist Jakob
|
Lidl - Trek
|
15.28,08
|
2
|
Segaert Alec
|
Lotto
|
0.05,89
|
3
|
Pedersen Mads
|
Lidl - Trek
|
0.14,02
|
4
|
Larsen Niklas
|
BHS - PL Beton Bornholm
|
0.14,36
|
5
|
Price-Pejtersen Johan
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
0.17,92
|
6
|
Wærenskjold Søren
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
0.23,92
|
7
|
Skjelmose Mattias
|
Lidl - Trek
|
0.24,92
|
8
|
Kragh Andersen Søren
|
Lidl - Trek
|
0.26,92
|
9
|
Landbo Mads
|
Team Give Steel - 2M Cycling Elite
|
0.26,92
|
10
|
van der Tuuk Axel
|
Euskaltel - Euskadi
|
0.32,92
|
11
|
Withen Philipsen Albert
|
Lidl - Trek
|
0.33,92
|
12
|
Bévort Carl-Frederik
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
0.34,92
|
13
|
Van Hemelen Vincent
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
0.35,92
|
14
|
Blaise Arthur
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team
|
0.36,92
|
15
|
Johansen Julius
|
Denmark
|
0.39,92
|
16
|
Leijnse Enzo
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
0.41,92
|
17
|
Currie Logan
|
Lotto
|
0.42,92
|
18
|
van Baarle Dylan
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
0.43,92
|
19
|
De Schuyteneer Steffen
|
Lotto
|
0.43,92
|
20
|
Toftemark Lucas
|
AIRTOX - Carl Ras
|
0.44,92
|
21
|
Kubiš Lukáš
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
0.45,18
|
22
|
Edmondson Alex
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
0.45,92
|
23
|
Giddings Joshua
|
Lotto
|
0.45,92
|
24
|
Chaleil Louis
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team
|
0.45,92
|
25
|
Eekhoff Nils
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
0.49,92
|
26
|
Veistroffer Baptiste
|
Lotto
|
0.47,92
|
27
|
Zingle Axel
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
0.49,92
|
28
|
Del Grosso Tibor
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
0.51,92
|
29
|
Pedersen Henrik
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
0.53,92
|
30
|
Vanhoof Ward
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
0.54,92
|
31
|
Andersen Mads
|
AIRTOX - Carl Ras
|
0.56,92
|
32
|
Haugland Kasper
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team
|
0.56,92
|
33
|
Haugsted Conrad
|
Team ColoQuick
|
0.56,92
|
34
|
Juaristi Txomin
|
Euskaltel - Euskadi
|
0.57,92
|
35
|
Lysgaard Boas
|
BHS - PL Beton Bornholm
|
0.57,92
|
36
|
Klaris Magnus Bak
|
AIRTOX - Carl Ras
|
0.59,92
|
37
|
Vercouillie Victor
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
0.59,92
|
38
|
Würtz Schmidt Mads
|
Denmark
|
1.01,17
|
39
|
Nørtoft Morten Aalling
|
Team ColoQuick
|
1.00,92
|
40
|
Gregaard Jonas
|
Lotto
|
1.00,92
|
41
|
Hansen Alexander Arnt
|
AIRTOX - Carl Ras
|
1.02,92
|
42
|
Blume Levy William
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
1.02,92
|
43
|
L'Hote Antoine
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team
|
1.03,92
|
44
|
Skivild Robin Juel
|
Denmark
|
1.04,92
|
45
|
Kopecký Matyáš
|
Team Novo Nordisk
|
1.04,92
|
46
|
de Vries Hartthijs
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
1.04,92
|
47
|
Vandenbranden Noah
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
1.08,92
|
48
|
Foldager Anders
|
Denmark
|
1.11,92
|
49
|
Malmberg Matias
|
AIRTOX - Carl Ras
|
1.12,92
|
50
|
Mattio Pietro
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
1.13,92
|
51
|
Maestri Mirco
|
Team Polti VisitMalta
|
1.14,92
|
52
|
Rosenlund Stian
|
AIRTOX - Carl Ras
|
1.14,92
|
53
|
Stokbro Andreas
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
1.14,92
|
54
|
Sentjens Sente
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
1.16,92
|
55
|
Gibbons Ryan
|
Lidl - Trek
|
1.17,92
|
56
|
Sander Hansen Marcus
|
BHS - PL Beton Bornholm
|
1.18,92
|
57
|
Troelsen Tore
|
Team ColoQuick
|
1.22,92
|
58
|
Ťoupalík Adam
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
1.22,92
|
59
|
Tonelli Alessandro
|
Team Polti VisitMalta
|
1.22,92
|
60
|
Wang Gustav
|
Denmark
|
1.22,92
|
61
|
Muñoz Francisco
|
Team Polti VisitMalta
|
1.16,92
|
62
|
Dahl Gustav Frederik
|
Team Give Steel - 2M Cycling Elite
|
1.27,92
|
63
|
Smithson Jed
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
1.27,92
|
64
|
Ramsay Noah
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
1.28,92
|
65
|
Kyffin Zeb
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
1.29,92
|
66
|
Hertz Benjamin
|
Team Give Steel - 2M Cycling Elite
|
1.30,92
|
67
|
Lührs Luis-Joe
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team
|
1.30,92
|
68
|
Maas Marijn
|
BEAT Cycling Club
|
1.30,92
|
69
|
Vermote Julien
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
1.30,92
|
70
|
Philipsen Jasper
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
1.31,92
|
71
|
Vlot Mees
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
1.34,92
|
72
|
Janssens Jimmy
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
1.35,92
|
73
|
van der Tuuk Danny
|
Euskaltel - Euskadi
|
1.35,92
|
74
|
Ridolfo Filippo
|
Team Novo Nordisk
|
1.36,92
|
75
|
Sørensen Anders Vos
|
Team ColoQuick
|
1.39,92
|
76
|
Zubeldia Unai
|
Euskaltel - Euskadi
|
1.41,92
|
77
|
Svarre Tobias
|
Team ColoQuick
|
1.42,92
|
78
|
Dissel Bram
|
BEAT Cycling Club
|
1.42,92
|
79
|
Machholdt Magnus
|
Team Give Steel - 2M Cycling Elite
|
1.44,92
|
80
|
Jansen Amund Grøndahl
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
1.44,92
|
81
|
Murguialday Jokin
|
Euskaltel - Euskadi
|
1.44,92
|
82
|
Sørensen Asger Røjbek
|
BHS - PL Beton Bornholm
|
1.45,92
|
83
|
Vandenstorme Dylan
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
1.47,92
|
84
|
Pedersen Martin
|
Lidl - Trek
|
1.48,92
|
85
|
Sutton Louis
|
Euskaltel - Euskadi
|
1.48,92
|
86
|
Mengel Nikolaj
|
AIRTOX - Carl Ras
|
1.48,92
|
87
|
Kerckhaert Jochem
|
BEAT Cycling Club
|
1.56,92
|
88
|
Toudal Emil
|
Team ColoQuick
|
1.57,92
|
89
|
Olsen Rasmus Bisgaard
|
Team Give Steel - 2M Cycling Elite
|
1.57,92
|
90
|
van Belle Loe
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
1.58,92
|
91
|
Raccagni Gabriele
|
Team Polti VisitMalta
|
1.59,92
|
92
|
Winkler Oskar Ulrik
|
Team Give Steel - 2M Cycling Elite
|
1.59,92
|
93
|
Ghys Robbe
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
2.00,92
|
94
|
Colman Alex
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
2.03,92
|
95
|
Bortoluzzi Giovanni
|
Team Polti VisitMalta
|
2.03,92
|
96
|
Wallin Rasmus Bøgh
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
2.03,92
|
97
|
van Veenendaal Hidde
|
BEAT Cycling Club
|
2.03,92
|
98
|
Menten Milan
|
Lotto
|
2.03,92
|
99
|
Nielsen Sebastian
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
2.05,92
|
100
|
Lozano David
|
Team Novo Nordisk
|
2.07,92
|
101
|
Pluto Mārtiņš
|
BEAT Cycling Club
|
2.08,92
|
102
|
van Sintmaartensdijk Daan
|
BEAT Cycling Club
|
2.10,92
|
103
|
Fuglsang Jakob
|
Denmark
|
2.10,92
|
104
|
Brixen Andreas Aidel
|
BHS - PL Beton Bornholm
|
2.11,92
|
105
|
McDonald Bailey
|
Team Novo Nordisk
|
2.12,92
|
106
|
Buttigieg Aidan
|
Team Polti VisitMalta
|
2.12,92
|
107
|
van Rees Christiaan
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
2.14,92
|
108
|
Schandorff Iwersen Emil
|
BHS - PL Beton Bornholm
|
1.16,92
|
109
|
Crabbe Tom
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
2.19,92
|
110
|
Dahl Marius Innhaug
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team
|
2.21,92
|
111
|
Bloem Joren
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
2.23,92
|
112
|
Nielsen Daniel Weis
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team
|
2.27,92
|
113
|
Peñalver Manuel
|
Team Polti VisitMalta
|
2.33,92
|
114
|
Peron Andrea
|
Team Novo Nordisk
|
2.38,92
|
115
|
Jølving Otto Schultz
|
Team ColoQuick
|
2.44,92
|
116
|
Stampe Daniel
|
BHS - PL Beton Bornholm
|
2.47,92
|
117
|
Polga Antonio
|
Team Novo Nordisk
|
2.48,92
|
118
|
Muller Anton
|
Team Novo Nordisk
|
2.51,92
|
DNS
|
Cort Magnus
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
DNS
|
Jakobsen Fabio
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
DNS
|
Bluhm Oscar
|
Team Give Steel - 2M Cycling Elite
Генеральная классификация после 3 этапа:
|
1
|
Pedersen Mads
|
Lidl - Trek
|
6:28:29
|
2
|
Larsen Niklas
|
BHS - PL Beton Bornholm
|
0:10
|
3
|
Söderqvist Jakob
|
Lidl - Trek
|
0:34
|
4
|
Kubiš Lukáš
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
0:35
|
5
|
Segaert Alec
|
Lotto
|
0:39
|
6
|
Haugsted Conrad
|
Team ColoQuick
|
0:48
|
7
|
Blume Levy William
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
0:59
|
8
|
Kragh Andersen Søren
|
Lidl - Trek
|
1:01
|
9
|
Landbo Mads
|
Team Give Steel - 2M Cycling Elite
|
,,
|
10
|
Vercouillie Victor
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
,,
|
11
|
Skjelmose Mattias
|
Lidl - Trek
|
1:04
|
12
|
van der Tuuk Axel
|
Euskaltel - Euskadi
|
1:07
|
13
|
Withen Philipsen Albert
|
Lidl - Trek
|
1:08
|
14
|
Bévort Carl-Frederik
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
1:09
|
15
|
Van Hemelen Vincent
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
1:10
|
16
|
De Schuyteneer Steffen
|
Lotto
|
1:12
|
17
|
Currie Logan
|
Lotto
|
1:17
|
18
|
van Baarle Dylan
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
1:18
|
19
|
Giddings Joshua
|
Lotto
|
1:20
|
20
|
Johansen Julius
|
Denmark
|
,,
|
21
|
Zingle Axel
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
,,
|
22
|
Eekhoff Nils
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
1:22
|
23
|
Del Grosso Tibor
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
1:26
|
24
|
Pedersen Henrik
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
1:28
|
25
|
Vanhoof Ward
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
1:29
|
26
|
Haugland Kasper
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team
|
1:31
|
27
|
Würtz Schmidt Mads
|
Denmark
|
1:35
|
28
|
Nørtoft Morten Aalling
|
Team ColoQuick
|
,,
|
29
|
Klaris Magnus Bak
|
AIRTOX - Carl Ras
|
1:37
|
30
|
Hansen Alexander Arnt
|
AIRTOX - Carl Ras
|
,,
|
31
|
Skivild Robin Juel
|
Denmark
|
1:39
|
32
|
Kopecký Matyáš
|
Team Novo Nordisk
|
,,
|
33
|
de Vries Hartthijs
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
,,
|
34
|
Foldager Anders
|
Denmark
|
1:46
|
35
|
Mattio Pietro
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
1:48
|
36
|
Blaise Arthur
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team
|
1:49
|
37
|
Ťoupalík Adam
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
1:57
|
38
|
Tonelli Alessandro
|
Team Polti VisitMalta
|
,,
|
39
|
Wang Gustav
|
Denmark
|
,,
|
40
|
Dahl Gustav Frederik
|
Team Give Steel - 2M Cycling Elite
|
2:02
|
41
|
Philipsen Jasper
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
2:06
|
42
|
Stokbro Andreas
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
2:09
|
43
|
Ridolfo Filippo
|
Team Novo Nordisk
|
2:11
|
44
|
Svarre Tobias
|
Team ColoQuick
|
2:17
|
45
|
Vandenstorme Dylan
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
2:22
|
46
|
Kerckhaert Jochem
|
BEAT Cycling Club
|
2:31
|
47
|
Menten Milan
|
Lotto
|
2:38
|
48
|
Schandorff Iwersen Emil
|
BHS - PL Beton Bornholm
|
2:51
|
49
|
Chaleil Louis
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team
|
2:56
|
50
|
Zubeldia Unai
|
Euskaltel - Euskadi
|
3:02
|
51
|
Nielsen Daniel Weis
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team
|
,,
|
52
|
Dahl Marius Innhaug
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team
|
3:13
|
53
|
L'Hote Antoine
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team
|
3:54
|
54
|
Ramsay Noah
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
5:41
|
55
|
Edmondson Alex
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
5:47
|
56
|
Maestri Mirco
|
Team Polti VisitMalta
|
5:48
|
57
|
Rosenlund Stian
|
AIRTOX - Carl Ras
|
,,
|
58
|
Muñoz Francisco
|
Team Polti VisitMalta
|
5:59
|
59
|
Smithson Jed
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
6:01
|
60
|
Kyffin Zeb
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
6:03
|
61
|
Vermote Julien
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
6:04
|
62
|
Sørensen Anders Vos
|
Team ColoQuick
|
6:13
|
63
|
Sutton Louis
|
Euskaltel - Euskadi
|
6:22
|
64
|
van Belle Loe
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
6:32
|
65
|
Raccagni Gabriele
|
Team Polti VisitMalta
|
6:33
|
66
|
Ghys Robbe
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
6:34
|
67
|
Sander Hansen Marcus
|
BHS - PL Beton Bornholm
|
6:36
|
68
|
Bortoluzzi Giovanni
|
Team Polti VisitMalta
|
6:37
|
69
|
Nielsen Sebastian
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
6:39
|
70
|
Andersen Mads
|
AIRTOX - Carl Ras
|
6:41
|
71
|
Crabbe Tom
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
6:53
|
72
|
Maas Marijn
|
BEAT Cycling Club
|
7:12
|
73
|
Peron Andrea
|
Team Novo Nordisk
|
,,
|
74
|
Bloem Joren
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
7:15
|
75
|
van der Tuuk Danny
|
Euskaltel - Euskadi
|
7:17
|
76
|
Jølving Otto Schultz
|
Team ColoQuick
|
7:18
|
77
|
Malmberg Matias
|
AIRTOX - Carl Ras
|
7:19
|
78
|
Polga Antonio
|
Team Novo Nordisk
|
7:22
|
79
|
Sentjens Sente
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
7:26
|
80
|
van Veenendaal Hidde
|
BEAT Cycling Club
|
7:41
|
81
|
Murguialday Jokin
|
Euskaltel - Euskadi
|
7:54
|
82
|
Juaristi Txomin
|
Euskaltel - Euskadi
|
7:55
|
83
|
Vandenbranden Noah
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
8:06
|
84
|
Troelsen Tore
|
Team ColoQuick
|
8:20
|
85
|
Vlot Mees
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
8:32
|
86
|
Leijnse Enzo
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
8:53
|
87
|
Toudal Emil
|
Team ColoQuick
|
8:55
|
88
|
Veistroffer Baptiste
|
Lotto
|
8:59
|
89
|
Colman Alex
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
9:01
|
90
|
Lührs Luis-Joe
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team
|
9:57
|
91
|
Lozano David
|
Team Novo Nordisk
|
10:34
|
92
|
Wærenskjold Søren
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
12:05
|
93
|
Hertz Benjamin
|
Team Give Steel - 2M Cycling Elite
|
13:22
|
94
|
Price-Pejtersen Johan
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
13:45
|
95
|
Winkler Oskar Ulrik
|
Team Give Steel - 2M Cycling Elite
|
13:51
|
96
|
van Sintmaartensdijk Daan
|
BEAT Cycling Club
|
14:02
|
97
|
Olsen Rasmus Bisgaard
|
Team Give Steel - 2M Cycling Elite
|
14:03
|
98
|
Peñalver Manuel
|
Team Polti VisitMalta
|
14:25
|
99
|
Gregaard Jonas
|
Lotto
|
14:28
|
100
|
Brixen Andreas Aidel
|
BHS - PL Beton Bornholm
|
14:31
|
101
|
Stampe Daniel
|
BHS - PL Beton Bornholm
|
14:39
|
102
|
Dissel Bram
|
BEAT Cycling Club
|
14:44
|
103
|
Fuglsang Jakob
|
Denmark
|
14:48
|
104
|
Lysgaard Boas
|
BHS - PL Beton Bornholm
|
15:04
|
105
|
Sørensen Asger Røjbek
|
BHS - PL Beton Bornholm
|
15:13
|
106
|
Wallin Rasmus Bøgh
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
15:31
|
107
|
Gibbons Ryan
|
Lidl - Trek
|
15:37
|
108
|
Pedersen Martin
|
Lidl - Trek
|
16:08
|
109
|
McDonald Bailey
|
Team Novo Nordisk
|
16:20
|
110
|
Buttigieg Aidan
|
Team Polti VisitMalta
|
16:32
|
111
|
Jansen Amund Grøndahl
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
17:14
|
112
|
Janssens Jimmy
|
Alpecin - Deceuninck
|
17:20
|
113
|
Pluto Mārtiņš
|
BEAT Cycling Club
|
17:53
|
114
|
Toftemark Lucas
|
AIRTOX - Carl Ras
|
18:07
|
115
|
Mengel Nikolaj
|
AIRTOX - Carl Ras
|
19:11
|
116
|
Machholdt Magnus
|
Team Give Steel - 2M Cycling Elite
|
19:21
|
117
|
van Rees Christiaan
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
20:09
|
118
|
Muller Anton
|
Team Novo Nordisk
|
25:55
