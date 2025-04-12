VeloNEWS
Scheldeprijs-2025. Женщины. Результаты

Scheldeprijs-2025. Женщины. Результаты

 

Schoten - Schoten, 130.3 км

1

Elisa  Balsamo

Lidl - Trek

    

3:11:26

2

Charlotte  Kool

Team Picnic PostNL

  

,,

3

Chiara  Consonni

CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto

,,

4

Barbara  Guarischi

Team SD Worx - Protime

,,

5

Kathrin  Schweinberger

Human Powered Health

,,

6

Silvia  Zanardi

Human Powered Health

,,

7

Marith  Vanhove

AG Insurance - Soudal U23

,,

8

Amalie  Dideriksen

Cofidis Women Team

,,

9

Lucie  Fityus

St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 WE

,,

10

Maggie  Coles-Lyster

Human Powered Health

,,

11

Marthe  Truyen

Fenix-Deceuninck

  

,,

12

Lonneke  Uneken

VolkerWessels Women's Pro Cycling Team

,,

13

Aidi Gerde  Tuisk

Team Coop - Repsol

  

,,

14

Elisabeth  Ebras

BePink - Imatra - Bongioanni

,,

15

Alicia  González

St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 WE

,,

16

Caoimhe  O'Brien

Cynisca Cycling

  

,,

17

Clara  Copponi

Lidl - Trek

    

,,

18

Alice  Mcwilliam

Hess Cycling Team

  

,,

19

Sarah  Roy

EF Education-Oatly

  

,,

20

Eline  Van Rooijen

Team Coop - Repsol

  

,,

21

Alexandra  Volstad

EF Education-Oatly

  

,,

22

Alexis  Magner

Cynisca Cycling

  

,,

23

Virginia  Iaccarino

Aromitalia 3T Vaiano

  

,,

24

Lisa  Van Belle

VELOPRO - Alphamotorhomes

,,

25

Maeve  Plouffe

Hess Cycling Team

  

,,

26

Danique  Braam

Hess Cycling Team

  

,,

27

Neah  Evans

Handsling Alba Development Road Team

,,

28

 Jenčušová Nora  Jenčušová Nora

BePink - Imatra - Bongioanni

,,

29

Femke  Gerritse

Team SD Worx - Protime

,,

30

Lente  Boskamp

VELOPRO - Alphamotorhomes

,,

31

Nina  Berton

EF Education-Oatly

  

,,

32

Sterre  Vervloet

Lotto Ladies

  

,,

33

Febe  Poppe

Cynisca Cycling

  

,,

34

Argiro  Milaki

Aromitalia 3T Vaiano

  

,,

35

Amelia   Tyler

Handsling Alba Development Road Team

,,

36

Margot  Marasco

AG Insurance - Soudal U23

,,

37

Jony  Van Den Eijnden

DD Group Pro Cycling Team

,,

38

Ida  Krickau Ketelsen

CJ O'Shea Racing

  

,,

39

Elyne  Roussel

St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 WE

,,

40

Malwina  Mul

MAT Atom Deweloper Wrocław

,,

41

S'Annara  Grove

CJ O'Shea Racing

  

,,

42

Allison   Mrugal

Cynisca Cycling

  

,,

43

Grace  Lister

Hess Cycling Team

  

,,

44

Beatrice  Caudera

BePink - Imatra - Bongioanni

,,

45

Anastasiya  Kolesava

CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto

,,

46

Hanna  Tserakh

Aromitalia 3T Vaiano

  

,,

47

Anna  Vanderaerden

Fenix-Deceuninck

  

,,

48

Alison  Jackson

EF Education-Oatly

  

,,

49

Femke  Beuling

VolkerWessels Women's Pro Cycling Team

,,

50

Justyna  Czapla

CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto

,,

51

Billy  Goossens

AG Insurance - Soudal U23

,,

52

Scarlett  Souren

VolkerWessels Women's Pro Cycling Team

,,

53

Liv  Wenzel

Hess Cycling Team

  

,,

54

Andrea  Casagranda

BePink - Imatra - Bongioanni

,,

55

Kirstie  Van Haaften

Cofidis Women Team

,,

56

Isabella Maria  Escalera

CJ O'Shea Racing

  

,,

57

Lani  Wittevrongel

Lotto Ladies

  

,,

58

Monica  Greenwood

Team Coop - Repsol

  

,,

59

Isabel  Darvill

CJ O'Shea Racing

  

,,

60

Camilla  Rånes Bye

Team Coop - Repsol

  

,,

61

Stina  Kagevi

Team Coop - Repsol

  

,,

62

Lucia  Brillante Romeo

Aromitalia 3T Vaiano

  

,,

63

Holly  Ramsey

Hess Cycling Team

  

,,

64

Nele  Laing

LKT Team

    

,,

65

Femke  Markus

Team SD Worx - Protime

,,

66

Ruby  Roseman-Gannon

Liv AlUla Jayco

  

,,

67

Anna  Trevisi

Liv AlUla Jayco

  

,,

68

Chloé  Desmet

DD Group Pro Cycling Team

,,

69

Valentina  Zanzi

Aromitalia 3T Vaiano

  

,,

70

Babette  Van Der Wolf

EF Education-Oatly

  

,,

71

Cecilia  Van Zuthem

Fenix-Deceuninck

  

,,

72

Julie  De Wilde

Fenix-Deceuninck

  

,,

73

Julie  Sap

VELOPRO - Alphamotorhomes

,,

74

Nathalie  Bex

VELOPRO - Alphamotorhomes

,,

75

Luca  Vierstraete

AG Insurance - Soudal U23

,,

76

Amber  Pate

Liv AlUla Jayco

  

,,

77

Anna  Henderson

Lidl - Trek

    

0:16

78

Puck  Langenbarg

Fenix-Deceuninck

  

,,

79

Cindy  Pomares

CJ O'Shea Racing

  

,,

80

Seana  Littbarski-Gray

LKT Team

    

,,

81

Zoe  Bäckstedt

CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto

,,

82

Wiktoria  Pikulik

Human Powered Health

,,

83

Lucy  Bénézet Minns

Lotto Ladies

  

0:20

84

Janine  Schneider

LKT Team

    

,,

85

Emily  Watts

St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 WE

,,

86

Anna  Bruneel

AG Insurance - Soudal U23

,,

87

Amber  Van Der Hulst

Liv AlUla Jayco

  

,,

88

Elizabeth  Deignan

Lidl - Trek

    

,,

89

Josie  Nelson

Team Picnic PostNL

  

0:25

90

Josie  Talbot

Liv AlUla Jayco

  

,,

91

Marion  Borras

Cofidis Women Team

,,

92

Laura Lizette  Sander

Team Coop - Repsol

  

,,

93

Maëlle  Grossetête

Human Powered Health

,,

94

Ilaria  Sanguineti

Lidl - Trek

    

,,

95

Felicity  Wilson-Haffenden

Lidl - Trek

    

,,

96

Valerie  Demey

VolkerWessels Women's Pro Cycling Team

0:31

97

Lisa  Van Helvoirt

VolkerWessels Women's Pro Cycling Team

,,

98

Maria  Martins

CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto

0:40

99

Alison  Avoine

St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 WE

0:43

100

Rachele  Barbieri

Team Picnic PostNL

  

0:48

101

Olivia  Schoppe

LKT Team

    

0:53

102

Lena  Reißner

LKT Team

    

,,

103

Millie  Couzens

Fenix-Deceuninck

  

0:56

104

Marie  Schreiber

Team SD Worx - Protime

,,

105

Marit  Raaijmakers

Human Powered Health

,,

106

Ilse  Grit

DD Group Pro Cycling Team

1:00

107

Julie  Stockman

DD Group Pro Cycling Team

,,

108

Ella  Heremans

Team Picnic PostNL

  

1:05

109

Ilken  Seynave

Lotto Ladies

  

,,

DNF

Tirza  Wisse

VolkerWessels Women's Pro Cycling Team

-

DNF

Vittoria  Grassi

BePink - Imatra - Bongioanni

-

DNF

Meike  Uiterwijk Winkel

BePink - Imatra - Bongioanni

-

DNF

Chloe  Patrick

Cynisca Cycling

  

-

DNF

Nanoi  Van Wettere

DD Group Pro Cycling Team

-

DNF

Mieke  Docx

Lotto Ladies

  

-

DNS

Martina  Alzini

Cofidis Women Team

-

DNS

Clémence  Chereau

St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 WE

-

 

Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.

Теги к статье: Scheldeprijs-2025.

