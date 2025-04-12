Scheldeprijs-2025. Женщины. Результаты

- Категория:
Schoten - Schoten, 130.3 км
|
1
|
Elisa Balsamo
|
Lidl - Trek
|
3:11:26
|
2
|
Charlotte Kool
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
3
|
Chiara Consonni
|
CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto
|
,,
|
4
|
Barbara Guarischi
|
Team SD Worx - Protime
|
,,
|
5
|
Kathrin Schweinberger
|
Human Powered Health
|
,,
|
6
|
Silvia Zanardi
|
Human Powered Health
|
,,
|
7
|
Marith Vanhove
|
AG Insurance - Soudal U23
|
,,
|
8
|
Amalie Dideriksen
|
Cofidis Women Team
|
,,
|
9
|
Lucie Fityus
|
St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 WE
|
,,
|
10
|
Maggie Coles-Lyster
|
Human Powered Health
|
,,
|
11
|
Marthe Truyen
|
Fenix-Deceuninck
|
,,
|
12
|
Lonneke Uneken
|
VolkerWessels Women's Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
13
|
Aidi Gerde Tuisk
|
Team Coop - Repsol
|
,,
|
14
|
Elisabeth Ebras
|
BePink - Imatra - Bongioanni
|
,,
|
15
|
Alicia González
|
St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 WE
|
,,
|
16
|
Caoimhe O'Brien
|
Cynisca Cycling
|
,,
|
17
|
Clara Copponi
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
18
|
Alice Mcwilliam
|
Hess Cycling Team
|
,,
|
19
|
Sarah Roy
|
EF Education-Oatly
|
,,
|
20
|
Eline Van Rooijen
|
Team Coop - Repsol
|
,,
|
21
|
Alexandra Volstad
|
EF Education-Oatly
|
,,
|
22
|
Alexis Magner
|
Cynisca Cycling
|
,,
|
23
|
Virginia Iaccarino
|
Aromitalia 3T Vaiano
|
,,
|
24
|
Lisa Van Belle
|
VELOPRO - Alphamotorhomes
|
,,
|
25
|
Maeve Plouffe
|
Hess Cycling Team
|
,,
|
26
|
Danique Braam
|
Hess Cycling Team
|
,,
|
27
|
Neah Evans
|
Handsling Alba Development Road Team
|
,,
|
28
|
Jenčušová Nora Jenčušová Nora
|
BePink - Imatra - Bongioanni
|
,,
|
29
|
Femke Gerritse
|
Team SD Worx - Protime
|
,,
|
30
|
Lente Boskamp
|
VELOPRO - Alphamotorhomes
|
,,
|
31
|
Nina Berton
|
EF Education-Oatly
|
,,
|
32
|
Sterre Vervloet
|
Lotto Ladies
|
,,
|
33
|
Febe Poppe
|
Cynisca Cycling
|
,,
|
34
|
Argiro Milaki
|
Aromitalia 3T Vaiano
|
,,
|
35
|
Amelia Tyler
|
Handsling Alba Development Road Team
|
,,
|
36
|
Margot Marasco
|
AG Insurance - Soudal U23
|
,,
|
37
|
Jony Van Den Eijnden
|
DD Group Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
38
|
Ida Krickau Ketelsen
|
CJ O'Shea Racing
|
,,
|
39
|
Elyne Roussel
|
St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 WE
|
,,
|
40
|
Malwina Mul
|
MAT Atom Deweloper Wrocław
|
,,
|
41
|
S'Annara Grove
|
CJ O'Shea Racing
|
,,
|
42
|
Allison Mrugal
|
Cynisca Cycling
|
,,
|
43
|
Grace Lister
|
Hess Cycling Team
|
,,
|
44
|
Beatrice Caudera
|
BePink - Imatra - Bongioanni
|
,,
|
45
|
Anastasiya Kolesava
|
CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto
|
,,
|
46
|
Hanna Tserakh
|
Aromitalia 3T Vaiano
|
,,
|
47
|
Anna Vanderaerden
|
Fenix-Deceuninck
|
,,
|
48
|
Alison Jackson
|
EF Education-Oatly
|
,,
|
49
|
Femke Beuling
|
VolkerWessels Women's Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
50
|
Justyna Czapla
|
CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto
|
,,
|
51
|
Billy Goossens
|
AG Insurance - Soudal U23
|
,,
|
52
|
Scarlett Souren
|
VolkerWessels Women's Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
53
|
Liv Wenzel
|
Hess Cycling Team
|
,,
|
54
|
Andrea Casagranda
|
BePink - Imatra - Bongioanni
|
,,
|
55
|
Kirstie Van Haaften
|
Cofidis Women Team
|
,,
|
56
|
Isabella Maria Escalera
|
CJ O'Shea Racing
|
,,
|
57
|
Lani Wittevrongel
|
Lotto Ladies
|
,,
|
58
|
Monica Greenwood
|
Team Coop - Repsol
|
,,
|
59
|
Isabel Darvill
|
CJ O'Shea Racing
|
,,
|
60
|
Camilla Rånes Bye
|
Team Coop - Repsol
|
,,
|
61
|
Stina Kagevi
|
Team Coop - Repsol
|
,,
|
62
|
Lucia Brillante Romeo
|
Aromitalia 3T Vaiano
|
,,
|
63
|
Holly Ramsey
|
Hess Cycling Team
|
,,
|
64
|
Nele Laing
|
LKT Team
|
,,
|
65
|
Femke Markus
|
Team SD Worx - Protime
|
,,
|
66
|
Ruby Roseman-Gannon
|
Liv AlUla Jayco
|
,,
|
67
|
Anna Trevisi
|
Liv AlUla Jayco
|
,,
|
68
|
Chloé Desmet
|
DD Group Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
69
|
Valentina Zanzi
|
Aromitalia 3T Vaiano
|
,,
|
70
|
Babette Van Der Wolf
|
EF Education-Oatly
|
,,
|
71
|
Cecilia Van Zuthem
|
Fenix-Deceuninck
|
,,
|
72
|
Julie De Wilde
|
Fenix-Deceuninck
|
,,
|
73
|
Julie Sap
|
VELOPRO - Alphamotorhomes
|
,,
|
74
|
Nathalie Bex
|
VELOPRO - Alphamotorhomes
|
,,
|
75
|
Luca Vierstraete
|
AG Insurance - Soudal U23
|
,,
|
76
|
Amber Pate
|
Liv AlUla Jayco
|
,,
|
77
|
Anna Henderson
|
Lidl - Trek
|
0:16
|
78
|
Puck Langenbarg
|
Fenix-Deceuninck
|
,,
|
79
|
Cindy Pomares
|
CJ O'Shea Racing
|
,,
|
80
|
Seana Littbarski-Gray
|
LKT Team
|
,,
|
81
|
Zoe Bäckstedt
|
CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto
|
,,
|
82
|
Wiktoria Pikulik
|
Human Powered Health
|
,,
|
83
|
Lucy Bénézet Minns
|
Lotto Ladies
|
0:20
|
84
|
Janine Schneider
|
LKT Team
|
,,
|
85
|
Emily Watts
|
St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 WE
|
,,
|
86
|
Anna Bruneel
|
AG Insurance - Soudal U23
|
,,
|
87
|
Amber Van Der Hulst
|
Liv AlUla Jayco
|
,,
|
88
|
Elizabeth Deignan
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
89
|
Josie Nelson
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
0:25
|
90
|
Josie Talbot
|
Liv AlUla Jayco
|
,,
|
91
|
Marion Borras
|
Cofidis Women Team
|
,,
|
92
|
Laura Lizette Sander
|
Team Coop - Repsol
|
,,
|
93
|
Maëlle Grossetête
|
Human Powered Health
|
,,
|
94
|
Ilaria Sanguineti
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
95
|
Felicity Wilson-Haffenden
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
96
|
Valerie Demey
|
VolkerWessels Women's Pro Cycling Team
|
0:31
|
97
|
Lisa Van Helvoirt
|
VolkerWessels Women's Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
98
|
Maria Martins
|
CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto
|
0:40
|
99
|
Alison Avoine
|
St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 WE
|
0:43
|
100
|
Rachele Barbieri
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
0:48
|
101
|
Olivia Schoppe
|
LKT Team
|
0:53
|
102
|
Lena Reißner
|
LKT Team
|
,,
|
103
|
Millie Couzens
|
Fenix-Deceuninck
|
0:56
|
104
|
Marie Schreiber
|
Team SD Worx - Protime
|
,,
|
105
|
Marit Raaijmakers
|
Human Powered Health
|
,,
|
106
|
Ilse Grit
|
DD Group Pro Cycling Team
|
1:00
|
107
|
Julie Stockman
|
DD Group Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
108
|
Ella Heremans
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
1:05
|
109
|
Ilken Seynave
|
Lotto Ladies
|
,,
|
DNF
|
Tirza Wisse
|
VolkerWessels Women's Pro Cycling Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Vittoria Grassi
|
BePink - Imatra - Bongioanni
|
-
|
DNF
|
Meike Uiterwijk Winkel
|
BePink - Imatra - Bongioanni
|
-
|
DNF
|
Chloe Patrick
|
Cynisca Cycling
|
-
|
DNF
|
Nanoi Van Wettere
|
DD Group Pro Cycling Team
|
-
|
DNF
|
Mieke Docx
|
Lotto Ladies
|
-
|
DNS
|
Martina Alzini
|
Cofidis Women Team
|
-
|
DNS
|
Clémence Chereau
|
St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 WE
|
-
