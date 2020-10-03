Тур Люксембурга-2024. Этап 2. Результаты Категория:

Вчера, 17:45 Junglinster - Schifflange, 155 км 1 Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek 3:41:27 2 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:00:00 3 Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 4 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 5 Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious 6 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 7 Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates 8 Laurence Pithie (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj 9 Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team 10 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 11 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Movistar Team 12 Javier Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa 13 Robert Stannard (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 14 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Totalenergies 15 Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 16 Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Luxembourg 17 Jente Michels (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team 18 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 19 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 20 Finn Lachlan Fox Fisher-Black (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates 21 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 22 Andreas Stokbro Nielsen (Den) Tdt-Unibet 23 Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 24 Jordy Bouts (Bel) Tdt-Unibet 25 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 26 Elias Maris (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 27 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 28 Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step 29 Henrik Pedersen (Den) Uno-X Mobility Development Team 30 Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies 31 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 32 Marc Hirschi (Sui) Uae Team Emirates 33 Jordan Jegat (Fra) Totalenergies 34 Logan Currie (Nzl) Lotto Dstny 35 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-Fdj 36 Vincent Van Hemelen (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 37 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 38 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 39 Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Lotto Dstny 40 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 41 Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team 42 Hartthijs De Vries (Ned) Tdt-Unibet 43 Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 44 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Lidl-Trek 45 Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Ef Education - Easypost 46 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Uae Team Emirates 47 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost 48 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 49 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 50 Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg 51 Damien Craig Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 52 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 53 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Ef Education - Easypost 54 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 55 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 56 Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 57 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 58 Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 59 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 60 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 61 Tijmen Graat (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development 62 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Luxembourg 63 Arno Wallenborn (Lux) Luxembourg 64 Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 65 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Esp) Movistar Team 66 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 67 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Totalenergies 68 William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team 69 Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 70 Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 71 Roman Holzer (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23 72 Quinn Simmons (Usa) Lidl-Trek 73 Toon Clynhens (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 74 Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Esp) Uae Team Emirates 75 Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 76 Rui Costa (Por) Ef Education - Easypost 77 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Dstny 78 Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Lotto Dstny 79 Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 80 Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Deceuninck 81 Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Lotto Dstny 82 Jonas Wilsly (Den) Lotto Dstny 83 Archie Ryan (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost +0:31 84 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step +1:06 85 Nils Politt (Ger) Uae Team Emirates +1:26 86 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek +1:52 87 Noé Ury (Lux) Luxembourg +2:30 88 Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility +2:39 89 Adrien Maire (Fra) Tdt-Unibet 90 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 91 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike +3:00 92 Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 93 Vlad Van Mechelen (Bel) Development Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl +3:40 94 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Development Team 95 Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 96 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Bahrain Victorious +3:48 97 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 98 Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek 99 Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 100 Jack Rootkin-Gray (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 101 Adam Ťoupalík (Cze) Tdt-Unibet 102 Alexandre Kess (Lux) Luxembourg +4:56 DNF Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek DNF Ruben Antonio Almeida Guerreiro (Por) Movistar Team DNF Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise DNF Pierre Latour (Fra) Totalenergies DNF Magnus Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility DNS Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team DNS Cedrik Bakke Christophersen (Nor) Tdt-Unibet Генеральная классификация после 2 этапа 1 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck 7:27:39 2 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 10 3 Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Lotto Dstny 12 4 Marc Hirschi (Sui) Uae Team Emirates 5 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 13 6 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 15 7 Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Ef Education - Easypost 8 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 16 9 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 10 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Movistar Team 11 Finn Lachlan Fox Fisher-Black (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates 12 Javier Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa 13 Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 14 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 15 Jordy Bouts (Bel) Tdt-Unibet 16 Elias Maris (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 18 Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 19 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-Fdj 20 Hartthijs De Vries (Ned) Tdt-Unibet 21 Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg 22 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 23 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 24 Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team 25 Jordan Jegat (Fra) Totalenergies 26 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 27 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 28 Damien Craig Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 29 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Ef Education - Easypost 30 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Uae Team Emirates 31 Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 32 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost 33 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 34 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 35 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Totalenergies 36 Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Esp) Uae Team Emirates 37 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 38 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Luxembourg 39 Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 40 Tijmen Graat (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development 41 Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 42 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Esp) Movistar Team 43 Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 44 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 33 45 Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 35 46 William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team 37 47 Toon Clynhens (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 41 48 Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step 46 49 Archie Ryan (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost 47 50 Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa +1:20 51 Logan Currie (Nzl) Lotto Dstny 52 Quinn Simmons (Usa) Lidl-Trek +1:30 53 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team +1:48 54 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Dstny +2:26 55 Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa +2:44 56 Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team +3:34 57 Robert Stannard (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 58 Jente Michels (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team 59 Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies 60 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 61 Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility +6:13 62 Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Lotto Dstny +6:15 63 Jonas Wilsly (Den) Lotto Dstny 64 Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise +7:15 65 Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek +8:14 66 Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team +8:20 67 Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates +8:24 68 Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious 69 Laurence Pithie (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj 70 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Totalenergies 71 Andreas Stokbro Nielsen (Den) Tdt-Unibet 72 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Lidl-Trek 73 Arno Wallenborn (Lux) Luxembourg 74 Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 75 Rui Costa (Por) Ef Education - Easypost 76 Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Deceuninck +8:39 77 Nils Politt (Ger) Uae Team Emirates +9:50 78 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility +9:54 79 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek +10:16 80 Noé Ury (Lux) Luxembourg +10:54 81 Adrien Maire (Fra) Tdt-Unibet +11:03 82 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike +11:24 83 Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise +12:09 84 Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek +12:12 85 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 86 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team +13:11 87 Vincent Van Hemelen (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 88 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 89 Roman Holzer (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23 90 Henrik Pedersen (Den) Uno-X Mobility Development Team +14:20 91 Vlad Van Mechelen (Bel) Development Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl +14:29 92 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step +15:27 93 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Bahrain Victorious +16:59 94 Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team +17:20 95 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Development Team +18:01 96 Alexandre Kess (Lux) Luxembourg +18:04 97 Adam Ťoupalík (Cze) Tdt-Unibet +18:09 98 Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Luxembourg +19:19 99 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 100 Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Lotto Dstny 101 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team +19:29 102 Jack Rootkin-Gray (Gbr) Ef Education - 