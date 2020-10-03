Тур Люксембурга-2024. Этап 2. Результаты

- Категория:
Junglinster - Schifflange, 155 км
1
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
3:41:27
2
Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
0:00:00
3
Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
4
Christophe Laporte (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
5
Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
6
Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
7
Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates
8
Laurence Pithie (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj
9
Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team
10
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
11
Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Movistar Team
12
Javier Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa
13
Robert Stannard (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
14
Anthony Turgis (Fra) Totalenergies
15
Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
16
Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Luxembourg
17
Jente Michels (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team
18
Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
19
Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
20
Finn Lachlan Fox Fisher-Black (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates
21
Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
22
Andreas Stokbro Nielsen (Den) Tdt-Unibet
23
Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
24
Jordy Bouts (Bel) Tdt-Unibet
25
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
26
Elias Maris (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
27
Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
28
Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step
29
Henrik Pedersen (Den) Uno-X Mobility Development Team
30
Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies
31
Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
32
Marc Hirschi (Sui) Uae Team Emirates
33
Jordan Jegat (Fra) Totalenergies
34
Logan Currie (Nzl) Lotto Dstny
35
Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-Fdj
36
Vincent Van Hemelen (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
37
Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
38
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
39
Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Lotto Dstny
40
Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
41
Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team
42
Hartthijs De Vries (Ned) Tdt-Unibet
43
Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
44
Alex Kirsch (Lux) Lidl-Trek
45
Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Ef Education - Easypost
46
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Uae Team Emirates
47
Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost
48
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
49
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
50
Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
51
Damien Craig Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
52
Fausto Masnada (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
53
Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Ef Education - Easypost
54
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
55
Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
56
Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
57
Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
58
Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
59
Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
60
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
61
Tijmen Graat (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development
62
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Luxembourg
63
Arno Wallenborn (Lux) Luxembourg
64
Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
65
Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Esp) Movistar Team
66
Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
67
Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Totalenergies
68
William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team
69
Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
70
Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
71
Roman Holzer (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23
72
Quinn Simmons (Usa) Lidl-Trek
73
Toon Clynhens (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
74
Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Esp) Uae Team Emirates
75
Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
76
Rui Costa (Por) Ef Education - Easypost
77
Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Dstny
78
Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Lotto Dstny
79
Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
80
Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Deceuninck
81
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Lotto Dstny
82
Jonas Wilsly (Den) Lotto Dstny
83
Archie Ryan (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost
+0:31
84
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
+1:06
85
Nils Politt (Ger) Uae Team Emirates
+1:26
86
Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek
+1:52
87
Noé Ury (Lux) Luxembourg
+2:30
88
Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
+2:39
89
Adrien Maire (Fra) Tdt-Unibet
90
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
91
|
|
Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
+3:00
|
|
|
92
|
|
Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
Vlad Van Mechelen (Bel) Development Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
+3:40
|
|
|
94
|
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Development Team
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
+3:48
|
|
|
97
|
|
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
Jack Rootkin-Gray (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
Adam Ťoupalík (Cze) Tdt-Unibet
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
Alexandre Kess (Lux) Luxembourg
|
|
+4:56
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Ruben Antonio Almeida Guerreiro (Por) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Pierre Latour (Fra) Totalenergies
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Magnus Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
DNS
|
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
DNS
|
|
Cedrik Bakke Christophersen (Nor) Tdt-Unibet
|
|
|
|
|
Генеральная классификация после 2 этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
7:27:39
|
|
|
2
|
|
Christophe Laporte (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
10
|
|
|
3
|
|
Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Lotto Dstny
|
|
12
|
|
|
4
|
|
Marc Hirschi (Sui) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
13
|
|
|
6
|
|
Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
15
|
|
|
7
|
|
Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
16
|
|
|
9
|
|
Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Finn Lachlan Fox Fisher-Black (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Javier Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Jordy Bouts (Bel) Tdt-Unibet
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Elias Maris (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
Hartthijs De Vries (Ned) Tdt-Unibet
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
Jordan Jegat (Fra) Totalenergies
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
Damien Craig Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Totalenergies
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Esp) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
Fausto Masnada (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Luxembourg
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
Tijmen Graat (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
33
|
|
|
45
|
|
Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
35
|
|
|
46
|
|
William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team
|
|
37
|
|
|
47
|
|
Toon Clynhens (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
41
|
|
|
48
|
|
Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
46
|
|
|
49
|
|
Archie Ryan (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
47
|
|
|
50
|
|
Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
+1:20
|
|
|
51
|
|
Logan Currie (Nzl) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
Quinn Simmons (Usa) Lidl-Trek
|
|
+1:30
|
|
|
53
|
|
Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
+1:48
|
|
|
54
|
|
Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
+2:26
|
|
|
55
|
|
Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
+2:44
|
|
|
56
|
|
Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team
|
|
+3:34
|
|
|
57
|
|
Robert Stannard (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
Jente Michels (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
+6:13
|
|
|
62
|
|
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Lotto Dstny
|
|
+6:15
|
|
|
63
|
|
Jonas Wilsly (Den) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
+7:15
|
|
|
65
|
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
+8:14
|
|
|
66
|
|
Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
+8:20
|
|
|
67
|
|
Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
+8:24
|
|
|
68
|
|
Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
Laurence Pithie (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
Anthony Turgis (Fra) Totalenergies
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
Andreas Stokbro Nielsen (Den) Tdt-Unibet
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
Alex Kirsch (Lux) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
Arno Wallenborn (Lux) Luxembourg
|
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
Rui Costa (Por) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
+8:39
|
|
|
77
|
|
Nils Politt (Ger) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
+9:50
|
|
|
78
|
|
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
+9:54
|
|
|
79
|
|
Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek
|
|
+10:16
|
|
|
80
|
|
Noé Ury (Lux) Luxembourg
|
|
+10:54
|
|
|
81
|
|
Adrien Maire (Fra) Tdt-Unibet
|
|
+11:03
|
|
|
82
|
|
Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
+11:24
|
|
|
83
|
|
Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
+12:09
|
|
|
84
|
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|
|
+12:12
|
|
|
85
|
|
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
+13:11
|
|
|
87
|
|
Vincent Van Hemelen (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
Roman Holzer (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
Henrik Pedersen (Den) Uno-X Mobility Development Team
|
|
+14:20
|
|
|
91
|
|
Vlad Van Mechelen (Bel) Development Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
+14:29
|
|
|
92
|
|
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
+15:27
|
|
|
93
|
|
Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
+16:59
|
|
|
94
|
|
Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
+17:20
|
|
|
95
|
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Development Team
|
|
+18:01
|
|
|
96
|
|
Alexandre Kess (Lux) Luxembourg
|
|
+18:04
|
|
|
97
|
|
Adam Ťoupalík (Cze) Tdt-Unibet
|
|
+18:09
|
|
|
98
|
|
Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Luxembourg
|
|
+19:19
|
|
|
99
|
|
Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
+19:29
|
|
|
102
|
|
Jack Rootkin-Gray (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
+23:17
|
Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.
- Комментариев
- (1)
- Просмотров
- (545)