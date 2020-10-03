VeloNEWS
VeloRACE
Джиро д'Италия Тур де Франс Вуэльта Испании Результаты
VeloTEAM
VeloNAME
VeloLEGEND
VeloZOOM
VeloCLUB
VeloCOOKING
VeloTWITTER
VeloBLOG
Редакция Миша Игнатьев Сергей Иванов Женя Ковалев Андрей Гривко Олимп. резерв

Тур Люксембурга-2024. Этап 2. Результаты

Тур Люксембурга-2024. Этап 2. Результаты

Тур Люксембурга-2024. Этап 2. Результаты

Тур Люксембурга-2024. Этап 2. Результаты

 

 

 

 

 

Junglinster - Schifflange, 155 км

 

 

 

1

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

3:41:27

 

 

2

 

Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:00:00

 

 

3

 

Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

4

 

Christophe Laporte (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

5

 

Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

6

 

Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

7

 

Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

8

 

Laurence Pithie (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

9

 

Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

10

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

11

 

Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

12

 

Javier Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

13

 

Robert Stannard (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

14

 

Anthony Turgis (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

15

 

Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

16

 

Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Luxembourg

 

 

 

 

17

 

Jente Michels (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team

 

 

 

 

18

 

Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

19

 

Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

20

 

Finn Lachlan Fox Fisher-Black (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

21

 

Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

22

 

Andreas Stokbro Nielsen (Den) Tdt-Unibet

 

 

 

 

23

 

Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

24

 

Jordy Bouts (Bel) Tdt-Unibet

 

 

 

 

25

 

Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

26

 

Elias Maris (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

27

 

Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

28

 

Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

29

 

Henrik Pedersen (Den) Uno-X Mobility Development Team

 

 

 

 

30

 

Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

31

 

Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

32

 

Marc Hirschi (Sui) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

33

 

Jordan Jegat (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

34

 

Logan Currie (Nzl) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

35

 

Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

36

 

Vincent Van Hemelen (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

37

 

Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

38

 

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

39

 

Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

40

 

Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

41

 

Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

42

 

Hartthijs De Vries (Ned) Tdt-Unibet

 

 

 

 

43

 

Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

44

 

Alex Kirsch (Lux) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

45

 

Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

46

 

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

47

 

Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

48

 

Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

49

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

50

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg

 

 

 

 

51

 

Damien Craig Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

52

 

Fausto Masnada (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

53

 

Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

54

 

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

55

 

Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

56

 

Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

57

 

Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

58

 

Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

59

 

Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

60

 

Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

61

 

Tijmen Graat (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development

 

 

 

 

62

 

Mats Wenzel (Lux) Luxembourg

 

 

 

 

63

 

Arno Wallenborn (Lux) Luxembourg

 

 

 

 

64

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

65

 

Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

66

 

Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

67

 

Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

68

 

William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

69

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - Fdj

 

 

 

 

70

 

Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

71

 

Roman Holzer (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23

 

 

 

 

72

 

Quinn Simmons (Usa) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

73

 

Toon Clynhens (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

74

 

Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Esp) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

75

 

Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

76

 

Rui Costa (Por) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

77

 

Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

78

 

Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

79

 

Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

80

 

Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

81

 

Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

82

 

Jonas Wilsly (Den) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

83

 

Archie Ryan (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost

 

+0:31

 

 

84

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

+1:06

 

 

85

 

Nils Politt (Ger) Uae Team Emirates

 

+1:26

 

 

86

 

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

 

+1:52

 

 

87

 

Noé Ury (Lux) Luxembourg

 

+2:30

 

 

88

 

Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

+2:39

 

 

89

 

Adrien Maire (Fra) Tdt-Unibet

 

 

 

 

90

 

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

91

 

Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

+3:00

 

 

92

 

Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

93

 

Vlad Van Mechelen (Bel) Development Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

+3:40

 

 

94

 

Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Development Team

 

 

 

 

95

 

Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

96

 

Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Bahrain Victorious

 

+3:48

 

 

97

 

Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

98

 

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

99

 

Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

100

 

Jack Rootkin-Gray (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

101

 

Adam Ťoupalík (Cze) Tdt-Unibet

 

 

 

 

102

 

Alexandre Kess (Lux) Luxembourg

 

+4:56

 

 

DNF

 

Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Ruben Antonio Almeida Guerreiro (Por) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Pierre Latour (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Magnus Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

DNS

 

Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

DNS

 

Cedrik Bakke Christophersen (Nor) Tdt-Unibet

 

 

 

 

 

 

Генеральная классификация после 2 этапа

 

 

 

1

 

Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

7:27:39

 

 

2

 

Christophe Laporte (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

10

 

 

3

 

Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Lotto Dstny

 

12

 

 

4

 

Marc Hirschi (Sui) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

5

 

Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

13

 

 

6

 

Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

15

 

 

7

 

Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

8

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

16

 

 

9

 

Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

10

 

Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

11

 

Finn Lachlan Fox Fisher-Black (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

12

 

Javier Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

13

 

Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

14

 

Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

15

 

Jordy Bouts (Bel) Tdt-Unibet

 

 

 

 

16

 

Elias Maris (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

17

 

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

18

 

Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

19

 

Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

20

 

Hartthijs De Vries (Ned) Tdt-Unibet

 

 

 

 

21

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg

 

 

 

 

22

 

Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

23

 

Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

24

 

Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

25

 

Jordan Jegat (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

26

 

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

27

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

28

 

Damien Craig Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

29

 

Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

30

 

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

31

 

Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

32

 

Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

33

 

Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

34

 

Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

35

 

Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

36

 

Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Esp) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

37

 

Fausto Masnada (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

38

 

Mats Wenzel (Lux) Luxembourg

 

 

 

 

39

 

Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

40

 

Tijmen Graat (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development

 

 

 

 

41

 

Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

42

 

Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

43

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - Fdj

 

 

 

 

44

 

Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

33

 

 

45

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

35

 

 

46

 

William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team

 

37

 

 

47

 

Toon Clynhens (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

41

 

 

48

 

Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step

 

46

 

 

49

 

Archie Ryan (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost

 

47

 

 

50

 

Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

+1:20

 

 

51

 

Logan Currie (Nzl) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

52

 

Quinn Simmons (Usa) Lidl-Trek

 

+1:30

 

 

53

 

Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

+1:48

 

 

54

 

Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

+2:26

 

 

55

 

Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

+2:44

 

 

56

 

Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team

 

+3:34

 

 

57

 

Robert Stannard (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

58

 

Jente Michels (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team

 

 

 

 

59

 

Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

60

 

Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

61

 

Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

+6:13

 

 

62

 

Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Lotto Dstny

 

+6:15

 

 

63

 

Jonas Wilsly (Den) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

64

 

Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

+7:15

 

 

65

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

+8:14

 

 

66

 

Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

+8:20

 

 

67

 

Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates

 

+8:24

 

 

68

 

Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

69

 

Laurence Pithie (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

70

 

Anthony Turgis (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

71

 

Andreas Stokbro Nielsen (Den) Tdt-Unibet

 

 

 

 

72

 

Alex Kirsch (Lux) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

73

 

Arno Wallenborn (Lux) Luxembourg

 

 

 

 

74

 

Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

75

 

Rui Costa (Por) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

76

 

Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

+8:39

 

 

77

 

Nils Politt (Ger) Uae Team Emirates

 

+9:50

 

 

78

 

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

+9:54

 

 

79

 

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

 

+10:16

 

 

80

 

Noé Ury (Lux) Luxembourg

 

+10:54

 

 

81

 

Adrien Maire (Fra) Tdt-Unibet

 

+11:03

 

 

82

 

Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

+11:24

 

 

83

 

Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

+12:09

 

 

84

 

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek

 

+12:12

 

 

85

 

Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

86

 

Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

+13:11

 

 

87

 

Vincent Van Hemelen (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

88

 

Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

89

 

Roman Holzer (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23

 

 

 

 

90

 

Henrik Pedersen (Den) Uno-X Mobility Development Team

 

+14:20

 

 

91

 

Vlad Van Mechelen (Bel) Development Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

+14:29

 

 

92

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

+15:27

 

 

93

 

Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Bahrain Victorious

 

+16:59

 

 

94

 

Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

+17:20

 

 

95

 

Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Development Team

 

+18:01

 

 

96

 

Alexandre Kess (Lux) Luxembourg

 

+18:04

 

 

97

 

Adam Ťoupalík (Cze) Tdt-Unibet

 

+18:09

 

 

98

 

Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Luxembourg

 

+19:19

 

 

99

 

Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

100

 

Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

101

 

Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

+19:29

 

 

102

 

Jack Rootkin-Gray (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

+23:17

 

 

Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.

Теги к статье: Тур Люксембурга-2024 Skoda Tour de Luxembourg-2024 велогонка категории 2. Pro

В тему:

Уважаемый посетитель, Вы зашли на сайт как незарегистрированный пользователь.
Мы рекомендуем Вам зарегистрироваться либо войти на сайт под своим именем.

  1. MVDP

    Вчера, 22:04 | Регистрация: 3.10.2020

    Матвей не хочет попробовать в спринте передачку потяжелее? Видно же, что забалтывается.

Информация
Посетители, находящиеся в группе Гость, не могут оставлять комментарии к данной публикации.

ТРАНСФЕРЫ



Трансферные новости пелотона-2024/25

Ближайшие старты

18 - 22 сентября 2024

Skoda Tour de Luxembourg

22 - 29 сентября 2024

Чемпионат мира по шоссейному велоспорту. Цюрих. Швейцария

12 октября 2024

Il Lombardia

ОПРОС

Понравилась ли Вам Вуэльта Испании-2024?

Комментарии

Страницы истории велоспорта

Джиро д'Италия

Тур де Франс

Вуэльта Испании

Милан - Сан-Ремо

Париж - Рубэ

Результаты: ПроТур-2010

Результаты: ПроТур-2011

Результаты: ПроТур-2012

Результаты: ПроТур-2013

Результаты: ПроТур-2014

Результаты: ПроТур-2015

Результаты: ПроТур-2016

Результаты: ПроТур-2017

Результаты: ПроТур-2018

Результаты: ПроТур-2019

Результаты: ПроТур-2020

Результаты: ПроТур-2021

Результаты: ПроТур-2022

Результаты: ПроТур-2023

Результаты: ПроТур-2024

Велоспорт ВКонтакте

Телеграм VeloLIVE

Одноклассники

Счетчики

Наши друзья

Дни рождения

20 сентября

Itmar Einhorn (Israel - Premier Tech)

Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility)

Stan Van Tricht (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Sakarias Koller Loland (Uno-X Mobility)

21 сентября

Davide Ballerini (Astana Qazaqstan Team)

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

Fabio Van Den Bossche (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe)

Мировой рейтинг UCI

Гонщик Команда Очки
1 Погачар Т. (Slo) (UAD) 7685
2 Вингегор Й. (Den) (TJV) 6304
3 Эвенепул Р. (Bel) (SQS) 5631
4 Роглич П. (Slo) (TJV) 5603
5 Ван Арт В. (Bel) (TJV) 4762
6 Педерсен М. (Den) (TLT) 4606
7 Ван дер Пул М. (Ned) (ADC) 4163
8 Йейтс А. (GBr) (UAD) 4007
9 Филипсен Я. (Bel) (ADC) 3912
10 Алмейда Ж. (Por) (UAE) 3110

Все рейтинги »

Все новости велоспорта

Сентябрь 2024 (135)
Август 2024 (197)
Июль 2024 (167)
Июнь 2024 (145)
Май 2024 (169)
Апрель 2024 (147)