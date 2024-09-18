VeloNEWS
Тур Люксембурга-2024. Этап 1. Результаты

Тур Люксембурга-2024. Этап 1. Результаты

Тур Люксембурга-2024. Этап 1. Результаты

 

 

 

Luxembourg - Luxembourg, 158 км

 

 

 

1

 

Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

3:46:28

 

 

2

 

Christophe Laporte (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:00:00

 

 

3

 

Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

4

 

Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

5

 

Finn Lachlan Fox Fisher-Black (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

6

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

7

 

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

8

 

Ruben Antonio Almeida Guerreiro (Por) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

9

 

Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

10

 

Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

11

 

Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

12

 

Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

13

 

Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

14

 

Archie Ryan (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

15

 

Javier Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

16

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) Luxembourg

 

 

 

 

17

 

Jordy Bouts (Bel) Tdt-Unibet

 

 

 

 

18

 

Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

19

 

Elias Maris (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

20

 

Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

21

 

Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Esp) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

22

 

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

23

 

Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

24

 

Hartthijs De Vries (Ned) Tdt-Unibet

 

 

 

 

25

 

Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

26

 

Marc Hirschi (Sui) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

27

 

Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

28

 

Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

29

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

30

 

Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

31

 

Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

32

 

Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

33

 

Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

34

 

Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

35

 

Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

36

 

Mats Wenzel (Lux) Luxembourg

 

 

 

 

37

 

Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

38

 

Damien Craig Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

39

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - Fdj

 

 

 

 

40

 

Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

41

 

Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

42

 

Jordan Jegat (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

43

 

Tijmen Graat (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development

 

 

 

 

44

 

Fausto Masnada (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

45

 

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

46

 

Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

47

 

Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

+0:17

 

 

48

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

+0:19

 

 

49

 

William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team

 

+00:21

 

 

50

 

Toon Clynhens (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

+00:25

 

 

51

 

Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step

 

+00:37

 

 

52

 

Magnus Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

+00:39

 

 

53

 

Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

+1:04

 

 

54

 

Logan Currie (Nzl) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

55

 

Quinn Simmons (Usa) Lidl-Trek

 

+1:14

 

 

56

 

Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

+1:32

 

 

57

 

Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

+2:10

 

 

58

 

Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

+2:30

 

 

59

 

Robert Stannard (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

 

+3:18

 

 

60

 

Jente Michels (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team

 

 

 

 

61

 

Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

62

 

Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

63

 

Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

64

 

Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

65

 

Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

+3:33

 

 

66

 

Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Lotto Dstny

 

+5:59

 

 

67

 

Jonas Wilsly (Den) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

68

 

Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

+6:59

 

 

69

 

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

70

 

Nils Politt (Ger) Uae Team Emirates

 

+8:08

 

 

71

 

Noé Ury (Lux) Luxembourg

 

 

 

 

72

 

Arno Wallenborn (Lux) Luxembourg

 

 

 

 

73

 

Rui Costa (Por) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

74

 

Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

75

 

Anthony Turgis (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

76

 

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

77

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

78

 

Laurence Pithie (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

79

 

Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

80

 

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

81

 

Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

82

 

Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

83

 

Adrien Maire (Fra) Tdt-Unibet

 

 

 

 

84

 

Andreas Stokbro Nielsen (Den) Tdt-Unibet

 

 

 

 

85

 

Alex Kirsch (Lux) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

86

 

Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

87

 

Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

88

 

Pierre Latour (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

89

 

Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

90

 

Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

91

 

Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

+8:23

 

 

92

 

Vlad Van Mechelen (Bel) Development Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

+10:33

 

 

93

 

Roman Holzer (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23

 

+12:55

 

 

94

 

Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

95

 

Vincent Van Hemelen (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

96

 

Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

97

 

Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

98

 

Alexandre Kess (Lux) Luxembourg

 

 

 

 

99

 

Henrik Pedersen (Den) Uno-X Mobility Development Team

 

+14:04

 

 

100

 

Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

101

 

Adam Ťoupalík (Cze) Tdt-Unibet

 

+14:05

 

 

102

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

103

 

Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Development Team

 

 

 

 

104

 

Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Lotto Dstny

 

+19:03

 

 

105

 

Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Luxembourg

 

 

 

 

106

 

Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

107

 

Jack Rootkin-Gray (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

+19:13

 

 

108

 

Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

109

 

Cedrik Bakke Christophersen (Nor) Tdt-Unibet

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

Paul Ourselin (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Martin Svrček (Svk) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

DNS

 

Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

DNS

 

Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

