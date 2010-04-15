VeloNEWS
Paris-Roubaix Femmes-2024. Результаты

Paris-Roubaix Femmes-2024

 

 

 

Denain - Roubaix, 148.5 км

 

 

 

1

 

Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Team Sd Worx - Protime

 

3:47:13

 

 

2

 

Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl - Trek

 

,,

 

 

3

 

Pfeiffer Georgi (Gbr) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

4

 

Marianne Vos (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

5

 

Amber Kraak (Ned) Fdj-Suez

 

 

 

 

6

 

Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Lidl - Trek

 

0:06

 

 

7

 

Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team Sd Worx - Protime

 

0:28

 

 

8

 

Victoire Berteau (Fra) Cofidis Women Team

 

,,

 

 

9

 

Marie Le Net (Fra) Fdj-Suez

 

 

 

 

10

 

Mary Patricia Kimberley Le Court De Billot (Mri) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team

 

 

 

 

11

 

Elise Chabbey (Sui) Canyon//Sram Racing

 

 

 

 

12

 

Gladys Verhulst Wild (Fra) Fdj-Suez

 

 

 

 

13

 

Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Ef Education - Cannondale

 

 

 

 

14

 

Sophie Von Berswordt (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

15

 

Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Fenix-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

16

 

Zoe Backstedt (Gbr) Canyon//Sram Racing

 

 

 

 

17

 

Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Fenix-Deceuninck

 

1:05

 

 

18

 

Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Movistar Team

 

,,

 

 

19

 

Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

20

 

Marthe Truyen (Bel) Fenix-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

21

 

Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Liv-Alula-Jayco

 

2:14

 

 

22

 

Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team

 

,,

 

 

23

 

Susanne Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

24

 

Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon//Sram Racing

 

 

 

 

25

 

Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Fdj-Suez

 

2:17

 

 

26

 

Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Uno-X Mobility

 

2:25

 

 

27

 

Alison Jackson (Can) Ef Education - Cannondale

 

2:56

 

 

28

 

Jade Wiel (Fra) Fdj-Suez

 

3:08

 

 

29

 

Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

3:15

 

 

30

 

Chiara Consonni (Ita) Uae Team Adq

 

,,

 

 

31

 

Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

32

 

Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

33

 

Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

34

 

Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Human Powered Health

 

 

 

 

35

 

Margaux Vigie (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

36

 

Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv-Alula-Jayco

 

 

 

 

37

 

Camilla Rånes Bye (Nor) Team Coop-Repsol

 

 

 

 

38

 

Romy Kasper (Ger) Human Powered Health

 

 

 

 

39

 

Teniel Campbell (Tto) Liv-Alula-Jayco

 

 

 

 

40

 

Nina Berton (Lux) Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

41

 

Ilse Pluimers (Ned) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team

 

 

 

 

42

 

Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team

 

 

 

 

43

 

Amber Pate (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco

 

3:19

 

 

44

 

Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team Sd Worx - Protime

 

,,

 

 

45

 

Lily Williams (Usa) Human Powered Health

 

4:29

 

 

46

 

Valentine Fortin (Fra) Cofidis Women Team

 

,,

 

 

47

 

Linda Riedmann (Ger) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

48

 

Femke Markus (Ned) Team Sd Worx - Protime

 

 

 

 

49

 

Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Esp) Lifeplus Wahoo

 

4:33

 

 

50

 

Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Human Powered Health

 

6:32

 

 

51

 

Sofie Van Rooijen (Ned) Volkerwessels Women'S Pro Cycling Team

 

7:34

 

 

52

 

Scarlett Souren (Ned) Volkerwessels Women'S Pro Cycling Team

 

,,

 

 

53

 

Katia Ragusa (Ita) Human Powered Health

 

 

 

 

54

 

Anniina Ahtosalo (Fin) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

55

 

Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels Women

 

7:36

 

 

56

 

Nina Kessler (Ned) Ef Education - Cannondale

 

,,

 

 

57

 

Anya Louw (Aus) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team

 

 

 

 

58

 

Alice Towers (Gbr) Canyon//Sram Racing

 

 

 

 

59

 

Josie Talbot (Aus) Cofidis Women Team

 

 

 

 

60

 

Georgina Howe (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco

 

7:41

 

 

61

 

Grace Brown (Aus) Fdj-Suez

 

,,

 

 

62

 

Julie De Wilde (Bel) Fenix-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

63

 

Sanne Cant (Bel) Fenix-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

64

 

Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon//Sram Racing

 

 

 

 

65

 

Elynor Backstedt (Gbr) Lidl - Trek

 

 

 

 

66

 

Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Lidl - Trek

 

7:44

 

 

67

 

Elizabeth Holden (Gbr) Uae Team Adq

 

8:52

 

 

68

 

Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Esp) Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team

 

10:10

 

 

69

 

Sarah Roy (Aus) Cofidis Women Team

 

10:40

 

 

70

 

Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Lidl - Trek

 

,,

 

 

71

 

Eline Van Rooijen (Ned) Team Coop-Repsol

 

 

 

 

72

 

April Tacey (Gbr) Team Coop-Repsol

 

 

 

 

73

 

Alice Wood (Gbr) Human Powered Health

 

10:42

 

 

74

 

Nienke Veenhoven (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

12:39

 

 

75

 

Laury Milette (Can) Team Komugi - Grand Est

 

,,

 

 

76

 

Eluned King (Gbr) Lifeplus Wahoo

 

 

 

 

77

 

Babette Van Der Wolf (Ned) Lifeplus Wahoo

 

 

 

 

78

 

Monica Greenwood (Gbr) Team Coop-Repsol

 

12:41

 

 

79

 

Alison Avoine (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

 

12:43

 

 

80

 

Lucia Ruiz Perez (Esp) Movistar Team

 

,,

 

 

81

 

Coryn Labecki (Usa) Ef Education - Cannondale

 

 

 

 

82

 

Millie Couzens (Gbr) Fenix-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

83

 

Kaja Rysz (Pol) Lifeplus Wahoo

 

 

 

 

84

 

Madelaine Leech (Gbr) Lifeplus Wahoo

 

 

 

 

85

 

Christine Majerus (Lux) Team Sd Worx - Protime

 

 

 

 

86

 

Mylene De Zoete (Ned) Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

87

 

Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

88

 

Noemi Rüegg (Sui) Ef Education - Cannondale

 

 

 

 

89

 

Josie Nelson (Gbr) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

90

 

Charlotte Kool (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

12:48

 

 

91

 

Constance Valentin (Fra) Winspace

 

14:05

 

 

92

 

Kvasničková Eliška Kvasničková Eliška (Cze) Team Komugi - Grand Est

 

14:34

 

 

93

 

Burlová Kristýna Burlová Kristýna (Cze) Lifeplus Wahoo

 

15:43

 

 

94

 

Margot Pompanon (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

 

16:50 

 

 

95

 

Alana Castrique (Bel) Cofidis Women Team

 

16:54

 

 

96

 

Rebecca Koerner (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

17:53

 

 

97

 

Anastasia Carbonari (Lat) Uae Team Adq

 

,,

 

 

98

 

Femke Beuling (Ned) Volkerwessels Women'S Pro Cycling Team

 

18:11

 

 

99

 

Xin Tang (Chn) Winspace

 

,,

 

 

100

 

Laura Ruiz Perez (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

101

 

Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Cofidis Women Team

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

Marith Vanhove (Bel) Volkerwessels Women'S Pro Cycling Team

 

-

 

 

OTL

 

Aidi Gerde Tuisk (Est) Team Coop-Repsol

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

Sofia Collinelli (Ita) Roland

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

Elyne Roussel (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

Danielle De Francesco (Aus) Arkea - B&B Hotels Women

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

Aurela Nerlo (Pol) Winspace

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

Victoire Joncheray (Fra) Team Komugi - Grand Est

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

Silvia Magri (Ita) Team Komugi - Grand Est

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

Roxane Fournier (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

Stina Kagevi (Swe) Team Coop-Repsol

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

Giorgia Vettorello (Ita) Roland

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

Meis Poland (Ned) Volkerwessels Women'S Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Roland

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

Floraine Bernard (Fra) Winspace

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

Fabienne Buri (Sui) Team Komugi - Grand Est

 

 

 

 

OTL

 

Josephine Peloquin (Can) Team Komugi - Grand Est

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Nathalie Eklund (Swe) Roland

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can) Roland

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Lisa Van Helvoirt (Ned) Volkerwessels Women'S Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Lucinda Brand (Ned) Lidl - Trek

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Maurene Tregouet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels Women

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Julia Aubry (Fra) Winspace

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Anaïs Morichon (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels Women

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Arkea - B&B Hotels Women

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Marie Morgane Le Deunff (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels Women

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Roland

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Silke Smulders (Ned) Liv-Alula-Jayco

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Karolina Kumiega (Pol) Uae Team Adq

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Canyon//Sram Racing

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Camille Fahy (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Celia Le Mouel (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Sd Worx - Protime

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Lotta Henttala (Fin) Ef Education - Cannondale

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Luyao Zeng (Chn) Winspace

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Теги к статье: Paris-Roubaix Femmes-2024 Париж-Рубэ

  1. Имя: Николай.

    Николай Н.

    Вчера, 19:18 | Регистрация: 15.04.2010

    Лиза хоть и сильны финишёр, но не смогла выиграть у Копеки. Женский вариант Париж-Рубе тоже смотреть очень интересно.

  2. Имя: Ольга

    Earl57

    Вчера, 19:19 | Регистрация: 7.12.2014

    Хорошая была гонка и красивая победа Лотты Копекки. Бальзамо заплакала после финиша. Она думала что Копекки отстала и поэтому следила за Мариан Воз. А Копекки выскочила из-за спины в стиле Харри Лаврейзена.

    Порадовалась за молодую британку. У нее гонка очень трудно шла - сначала на нее сзади наехала гонщица ее же команды, потом она долго и тяжело догоняла группу лидеров. Ей на колесо села выпавшая из лидирующей группы Бальзамо и не выходила на смены, не реагируя на просьбы Джорджи. Но британка все-таки нашла в себе силы на финишный спринт. Очень заслуженный подиум.

  3. Имя: Николай.

    Николай Н.

    Вчера, 20:18 | Регистрация: 15.04.2010

    Просмотрел весь список, а Люсинда Брант сошла, а раньше в призы попадала.

