Paris-Roubaix Femmes-2024. Результаты

Denain - Roubaix, 148.5 км
1
Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Team Sd Worx - Protime
3:47:13
2
Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl - Trek
,,
3
Pfeiffer Georgi (Gbr) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
4
Marianne Vos (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
5
Amber Kraak (Ned) Fdj-Suez
6
Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Lidl - Trek
0:06
7
Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team Sd Worx - Protime
0:28
8
Victoire Berteau (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
,,
9
Marie Le Net (Fra) Fdj-Suez
|
10
Mary Patricia Kimberley Le Court De Billot (Mri) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team
|
11
Elise Chabbey (Sui) Canyon//Sram Racing
12
Gladys Verhulst Wild (Fra) Fdj-Suez
13
Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Ef Education - Cannondale
14
Sophie Von Berswordt (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
15
Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Fenix-Deceuninck
16
Zoe Backstedt (Gbr) Canyon//Sram Racing
17
Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Fenix-Deceuninck
1:05
18
Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Movistar Team
,,
19
Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
20
Marthe Truyen (Bel) Fenix-Deceuninck
21
Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Liv-Alula-Jayco
2:14
22
Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team
,,
23
Susanne Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
24
Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon//Sram Racing
25
Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Fdj-Suez
2:17
26
Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Uno-X Mobility
2:25
27
Alison Jackson (Can) Ef Education - Cannondale
2:56
28
Jade Wiel (Fra) Fdj-Suez
3:08
29
Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
3:15
30
Chiara Consonni (Ita) Uae Team Adq
,,
31
Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
32
Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
33
Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team
34
Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Human Powered Health
35
Margaux Vigie (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
36
Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv-Alula-Jayco
37
Camilla Rånes Bye (Nor) Team Coop-Repsol
38
Romy Kasper (Ger) Human Powered Health
39
Teniel Campbell (Tto) Liv-Alula-Jayco
40
Nina Berton (Lux) Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team
41
Ilse Pluimers (Ned) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team
42
Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team
43
Amber Pate (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco
3:19
44
Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team Sd Worx - Protime
,,
45
Lily Williams (Usa) Human Powered Health
4:29
46
Valentine Fortin (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
,,
47
Linda Riedmann (Ger) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
48
Femke Markus (Ned) Team Sd Worx - Protime
49
Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Esp) Lifeplus Wahoo
4:33
50
Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Human Powered Health
6:32
51
Sofie Van Rooijen (Ned) Volkerwessels Women'S Pro Cycling Team
7:34
52
Scarlett Souren (Ned) Volkerwessels Women'S Pro Cycling Team
,,
53
Katia Ragusa (Ita) Human Powered Health
54
Anniina Ahtosalo (Fin) Uno-X Mobility
55
Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels Women
7:36
56
Nina Kessler (Ned) Ef Education - Cannondale
,,
57
Anya Louw (Aus) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team
58
Alice Towers (Gbr) Canyon//Sram Racing
59
Josie Talbot (Aus) Cofidis Women Team
60
Georgina Howe (Aus) Liv-Alula-Jayco
7:41
61
Grace Brown (Aus) Fdj-Suez
,,
62
Julie De Wilde (Bel) Fenix-Deceuninck
63
Sanne Cant (Bel) Fenix-Deceuninck
64
Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon//Sram Racing
65
Elynor Backstedt (Gbr) Lidl - Trek
66
Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Lidl - Trek
7:44
67
Elizabeth Holden (Gbr) Uae Team Adq
8:52
68
Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Esp) Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team
10:10
69
Sarah Roy (Aus) Cofidis Women Team
10:40
70
Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Lidl - Trek
,,
71
Eline Van Rooijen (Ned) Team Coop-Repsol
72
April Tacey (Gbr) Team Coop-Repsol
73
Alice Wood (Gbr) Human Powered Health
10:42
74
Nienke Veenhoven (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
12:39
75
Laury Milette (Can) Team Komugi - Grand Est
,,
76
Eluned King (Gbr) Lifeplus Wahoo
77
Babette Van Der Wolf (Ned) Lifeplus Wahoo
78
Monica Greenwood (Gbr) Team Coop-Repsol
12:41
79
Alison Avoine (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
12:43
80
Lucia Ruiz Perez (Esp) Movistar Team
,,
81
Coryn Labecki (Usa) Ef Education - Cannondale
82
Millie Couzens (Gbr) Fenix-Deceuninck
83
Kaja Rysz (Pol) Lifeplus Wahoo
84
Madelaine Leech (Gbr) Lifeplus Wahoo
85
Christine Majerus (Lux) Team Sd Worx - Protime
86
Mylene De Zoete (Ned) Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team
87
Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
88
Noemi Rüegg (Sui) Ef Education - Cannondale
89
Josie Nelson (Gbr) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
90
Charlotte Kool (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
12:48
91
|
|
Constance Valentin (Fra) Winspace
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
92
|
|
Kvasničková Eliška Kvasničková Eliška (Cze) Team Komugi - Grand Est
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
93
|
|
Burlová Kristýna Burlová Kristýna (Cze) Lifeplus Wahoo
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
94
|
|
Margot Pompanon (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
95
|
|
Alana Castrique (Bel) Cofidis Women Team
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
96
|
|
Rebecca Koerner (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
97
|
|
Anastasia Carbonari (Lat) Uae Team Adq
|
|
,,
|
|
|
98
|
|
Femke Beuling (Ned) Volkerwessels Women'S Pro Cycling Team
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
99
|
|
Xin Tang (Chn) Winspace
|
|
,,
|
|
|
100
|
|
Laura Ruiz Perez (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Cofidis Women Team
|
|
|
|
|
OTL
|
|
Marith Vanhove (Bel) Volkerwessels Women'S Pro Cycling Team
|
|
-
|
|
|
OTL
|
|
Aidi Gerde Tuisk (Est) Team Coop-Repsol
|
|
|
|
|
OTL
|
|
Sofia Collinelli (Ita) Roland
|
|
|
|
|
OTL
|
|
Elyne Roussel (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|
|
|
|
|
OTL
|
|
Danielle De Francesco (Aus) Arkea - B&B Hotels Women
|
|
|
|
|
OTL
|
|
Aurela Nerlo (Pol) Winspace
|
|
|
|
|
OTL
|
|
Victoire Joncheray (Fra) Team Komugi - Grand Est
|
|
|
|
|
OTL
|
|
Silvia Magri (Ita) Team Komugi - Grand Est
|
|
|
|
|
OTL
|
|
Roxane Fournier (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|
|
|
|
|
OTL
|
|
Stina Kagevi (Swe) Team Coop-Repsol
|
|
|
|
|
OTL
|
|
Giorgia Vettorello (Ita) Roland
|
|
|
|
|
OTL
|
|
Meis Poland (Ned) Volkerwessels Women'S Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
OTL
|
|
Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Roland
|
|
|
|
|
OTL
|
|
Floraine Bernard (Fra) Winspace
|
|
|
|
|
OTL
|
|
Fabienne Buri (Sui) Team Komugi - Grand Est
|
|
|
|
|
OTL
|
|
Josephine Peloquin (Can) Team Komugi - Grand Est
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Nathalie Eklund (Swe) Roland
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can) Roland
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Lisa Van Helvoirt (Ned) Volkerwessels Women'S Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Lucinda Brand (Ned) Lidl - Trek
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Maurene Tregouet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels Women
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Julia Aubry (Fra) Winspace
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Anaïs Morichon (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels Women
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Arkea - B&B Hotels Women
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Marie Morgane Le Deunff (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels Women
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Roland
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ag Insurance - Soudal Team
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Silke Smulders (Ned) Liv-Alula-Jayco
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Karolina Kumiega (Pol) Uae Team Adq
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Canyon//Sram Racing
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Camille Fahy (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Celia Le Mouel (Fra) St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Sd Worx - Protime
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Lotta Henttala (Fin) Ef Education - Cannondale
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Luyao Zeng (Chn) Winspace
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.
- Комментариев
- (3)
- Просмотров
- (583)